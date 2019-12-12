DOJ Official Bruce Ohr is Not Fired, and That’s Okay – For Now….

There are several dozen critical issues that stem from revelations about the DOJ and FBI conduct in/around the Carter Page FISA application (2017) and Steele Dossier writ large; but DOJ official Bruce Ohr still being employed isn’t one of them, and here’s why.

Bruce Ohr on right

What exactly would Bruce Ohr be held accountable for?

What Mr. Ohr did wrong was back-channel information from dossier author Christopher Steele into the FBI; made worse because this is after Chris Steele was persona non grata; and done by Ohr without telling his bosses at Main Justice. Obviously, not good.

However, considering the time-frames of the FD-302 reports written by Ohr’s handler FBI agent Joseph Pientka, Bruce Ohr was channeling information into the Crossfire Hurricane team in 2017. That same FBI team became the Mueller investigation FBI team, and from the 302 notes we know Ohr was channeling information from Christopher Steele into the Mueller team after the administrations’ changed. Again, not good, but…

Bruce Ohr wasn’t the only non FBI person back-channeling information from corrupt source Christopher Steele into the FBI and Mueller team in 2017.

SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner was doing exactly the same thing.

Senator Warner was having secret contacts, “would rather not have a paper trail”, with Steele through liaison Adam Waldman, and then relaying information to Robert Mueller.

So how is the DOJ going to hold Bruce Ohr accountable for back-channeling unverified information from corrupted source Christopher Steele to the FBI (Mueller), when SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner was doing exactly the same thing?

The impeachment coup was a plan, an insurance policy of sorts; a coordinated effort between corrupt politicians and hold-over allies in the executive; however, because she didn’t want to participate in this – Senator Dianne Feinstein abdicated her vice-chair position to Senator Mark Warner. [Background Here]

This is the pre-cursor to utilizing Robert Mueller. A plan that was developed soon after the 2016 election. The appointment of a special counsel was always the way they were going to hand-off and continue the investigation into Trump; but they needed a reason for it.

The continued exploitation of the Steele Dossier was critical; Chris Steele was the wildcard… they needed Chris Steele to be solid. And the continued manipulation of the media was also critical; thus they needed Fusion-GPS to continue. [Dan Jones paid both]

Through the spring of 2017, while Mark Warner was communicating with Adam Waldman and Dan Jones as a conduit to Chris Steele, the FBI/DOJ team was communicating through Bruce Ohr to Chris Steele (and by extension to Nellie Ohr and Fusion GPS).

Part of Warner’s role was to weaponize the Legislative branch to advance the ‘Muh Russia conspiracy’, a fundamental necessity if a special counsel was going to have justification.

Quite a navigation issue for U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.

Again, no rush on this one… Until someone works out the final decisions on how to handle Warner, if at all, there’s no consistent way to tackle Bruce Ohr for the Steele contacts.

The ultimate disposition of Senator Warner could likely be an aspect of a multitude of unprecedented issues that no-one would think about. Vice-Chair Warner is a member of the intelligence oversight ‘gang-of-eight‘… so that makes things even more complicated.

That politically complex dynamic is likely why the former DOJ knuckeheads, together with Robert Mueller, decided to let SSCI intelligence leaker James Wolfe get away with little accountability.

Now AG Barr has to re-navigate these issues… John Durham is investigating… Meanwhile Bruce Ohr opens mail, or something.

“Complicate business folks, complicated business.”

Gang of Eight, 2019

Bruce Ohr, 2019