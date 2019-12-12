DOJ Official Bruce Ohr is Not Fired, and That’s Okay – For Now….

There are several dozen critical issues that stem from revelations about the DOJ and FBI conduct in/around the Carter Page FISA application (2017) and Steele Dossier writ large; but DOJ official Bruce Ohr still being employed isn’t one of them, and here’s why.
What exactly would Bruce Ohr be held accountable for?
What Mr. Ohr did wrong was back-channel information from dossier author Christopher Steele into the FBI; made worse because this is after Chris Steele was persona non grata; and done by Ohr without telling his bosses at Main Justice. Obviously, not good.
However, considering the time-frames of the FD-302 reports written by Ohr’s handler FBI agent Joseph Pientka, Bruce Ohr was channeling information into the Crossfire Hurricane team in 2017. That same FBI team became the Mueller investigation FBI team, and from the 302 notes we know Ohr was channeling information from Christopher Steele into the Mueller team after the administrations’ changed. Again, not good, but…
Bruce Ohr wasn’t the only non FBI person back-channeling information from corrupt source Christopher Steele into the FBI and Mueller team in 2017.
SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner was doing exactly the same thing.
Senator Warner was having secret contacts, “would rather not have a paper trail”, with Steele through liaison Adam Waldman, and then relaying information to Robert Mueller.
So how is the DOJ going to hold Bruce Ohr accountable for back-channeling unverified information from corrupted source Christopher Steele to the FBI (Mueller), when SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner was doing exactly the same thing?
The impeachment coup was a plan, an insurance policy of sorts; a coordinated effort between corrupt politicians and hold-over allies in the executive; however, because she didn’t want to participate in this – Senator Dianne Feinstein abdicated her vice-chair position to Senator Mark Warner. [Background Here]
This is the pre-cursor to utilizing Robert Mueller. A plan that was developed soon after the 2016 election. The appointment of a special counsel was always the way they were going to hand-off and continue the investigation into Trump; but they needed a reason for it.
The continued exploitation of the Steele Dossier was critical; Chris Steele was the wildcard… they needed Chris Steele to be solid. And the continued manipulation of the media was also critical; thus they needed Fusion-GPS to continue. [Dan Jones paid both]
Through the spring of 2017, while Mark Warner was communicating with Adam Waldman and Dan Jones as a conduit to Chris Steele, the FBI/DOJ team was communicating through Bruce Ohr to Chris Steele (and by extension to Nellie Ohr and Fusion GPS).
Part of Warner’s role was to weaponize the Legislative branch to advance the ‘Muh Russia conspiracy’, a fundamental necessity if a special counsel was going to have justification.
Quite a navigation issue for U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr.
Again, no rush on this one… Until someone works out the final decisions on how to handle Warner, if at all, there’s no consistent way to tackle Bruce Ohr for the Steele contacts.
The ultimate disposition of Senator Warner could likely be an aspect of a multitude of unprecedented issues that no-one would think about. Vice-Chair Warner is a member of the intelligence oversight ‘gang-of-eight‘… so that makes things even more complicated.
That politically complex dynamic is likely why the former DOJ knuckeheads, together with Robert Mueller, decided to let SSCI intelligence leaker James Wolfe get away with little accountability.
Now AG Barr has to re-navigate these issues… John Durham is investigating… Meanwhile Bruce Ohr opens mail, or something.
“Complicate business folks, complicated business.”
Gang of Eight, 2019
Bruce Ohr, 2019
I think there are more related investigations beyond these astounding IG referrals. Hence the house cleaning at Main Justice. (And Warner is soiling himself).
“Meanwhile Bruce Ohr opens mail, or something.“. Pandora’s box? Let the games begin.
…and the same cast of characters are coming after Barr…this one is just a peach. Obama’s wingman and boy had some words this morning to continue the discredit and smear campaign already underway…
to have eric holder call someone corrupt challenges simile.
Why at this point would PT meet with the Gang? Are these updates required by statute? Did they stop meeting? Is it even really necessary? Pls forgive my ignorance…just seems to me it would be safer for the country and PT to cut these briefings altogether. If it were me, I wouldn’t be able to control my throat punches to certain members…alas, I am not POTUS lol.
Anyone in a position to do anything about this massive scandal does NOTHING, then they go on Faux News to talk about how it’s a huge scandal that someone needs to do something about once they’re out of the job.
Looking at Whitaker, Sessions, Gowdy, etc, etc, etc…
And then there’s Graham, who does both at the same time.
It all starts with one Australian, Alexander Downer. Not the most reliable of people to ever punt on.
Pressure here will bring big rewards.
mifsud.
I would like Mark “no paper trail” Warner’s feet held to the fire. Also, all those on the Intel Committee in question need to be held accountable for political corruption.
They have to change the career incentives from Swamp Behavior or it will never stop:
-Yates fired replaced by Rosenstein
-Comey fired, replaced by Wray
-Baker fired, replaced by Boente
-McCabe fired, replaced by Bowdich
Bowdich is the only one who shows any hope. He ignored Wray and fired Strzok, which was a message to Wray and Trump and also Bowdich facing reality that Strzok was going to be fired once the rest of the texts etc. became public – so get it over with instead of dragging out and looking like even more of a Swamp Man.
I’m waiting for the WashPost profile where associates “close to Bowdich” says “Bowdich is not especially close to Wray. Bowdich is not part of Wray’s inner circle.”
Bowdich did the same just before McCabe was fired.
go after them via RICO. Criminal conspiracy
Like what was missing in the Horowitz testimony they have to get to motive. Someone has to crack. Once someone cracks the floodgates open. Prove motive. That’s why Page went to lawfare, they need her to not crack. Got to PROVE motive.
Why are the FISA Court Judges getting a ‘Free Pass’ at the very least they were ‘Complicit’ in allowing a fraudulent investigation to take place and allowing it to be renewed multiple times too.
I was actually wondering the same. ESPECIALLY Rudy Contreras, who was recused during this scandal. As I recall, there was no reason given why he was recused. Also, as a taxpayer, I want all of the people who wasted my money running this hoax/coup attempt to have their assets seized and put back into the Treasury. Bruce Ohr would be a good start.
Milton!! Hilarious SD, and a great Office Space photo to deliver the punchline. I agree that for now Ohr’s demotion due to lack of candor regarding the lovely Nellie’s job with Fusion GPS is sufficient.
Thx SD for the post about referrals for entire FBI chain of command. My bottom line from the IG was ‘how many referrals‘ and I couldn’t find anything in the report or in media. Until CTH.
My unresolved query, are the Collyer or Boasberg FISC Review reports cited in the IG report or punditry? Any comment from Chief Justice Roberts, supervisor of FISC? How about a special interest interview with Mueller on the effectiveness of his beloved Woods Procedure?
On Dec 9 Mark Warner tweeted that “AG Barr is acting in bad faith…” he goes on to accuse AG Barr of being partisan. Hmmm. Scared? Eric Holder also told Durham that Barr was unfit! Very scared.
I’m sorry. Not complicated. He’s not God. He’s not above the law.
If a Senator needs to be arrested then do it. The rest of us would already be in jail.
Pick your battles. This ain’t needed now, and he’s likely cooperative.
Chris Wray? TONE DEAF, and Paul Sperry says hd hasn’t implemented the promised changes from 18 months ago.
I have taken in the events of the past couple of days and have been left with a somewhat different perspective.
The behavior of the FBI documented in the IG report does not necessarily reflect political bias; rather the behavior documented by the IG appears consistent with sedition.
Tell me, if a geopolitical adversary gained operational control of the 7’th floor of the Hoover building would it look any different than what was described in the IG report? Launch an investigation to spy on the President of the United States (collect intel) while simultaneously destroy the reputation of the FBI and wound, perhaps mortally, the credibility of the DOJ.
If the upper levels of the US bureaucracy were infiltrated by individuals compromised by a foreign adversary– could we catch them?– if they were in the FBI or DOJ would they even be arrested?
After processing the events of the past couple of days the questions I have are different?
Who was Rod Rosenstein working for?
Was the DOJ and FBI colluding with the Russians?
Are there forensic accountants scouring the FBI and DOJ employees implicated in the IG report?
The IG reports documents some pretty willful and malicious behavior– We, as a nation, need to know the “WHY” and political bias would seem to be the least of our worries.
If trillions are at stake, how much does the FBI cost?
