Judicial Watch FOIA – Bruce Ohr 302 Reports Released, (full pdf)…

Bruce Ohr is a DOJ official who was interviewed by the FBI during the DOJ/FBI collaborative effort to target president-elect Donald Trump after the 2016 election.
Mr. Ohr was interviewed on 12 different occasions between November 22nd 2016 and May 15th 2017. Judicial Watch has finally received the copies of the FBI investigative notes, aka “302 reports”.
The last interview of Bruce Ohr (May 15th, 2017) took place two days prior to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. Throughout the interviews (full pdf below) Bruce Ohr was acting as the go-between delivering information from his wife Nellie Ohr at Fusion GPS and one of Fusion’s contract investigators, Christopher Steele.
The 302 reports are heavily redacted (sources and methods); however, we already know the majority of names underneath the redactions. Here are the *302 investigative notes:
Are these releases solely due to Judicial Watch’s FOIA efforts, or are they related to the Trumpet’s directive to declassify documents?
Solely JW. The docs are redacted, nothing was declassified.
If referring to President Trump in an insulting manner make you feel more intelligent, it demonstrates clearly that you are just fooling yourself.
If I was conspiratorally minded, I would say that the FBI/CIA triggered some sleepers to overshadow this news…
Are we finally, seriously, truly, at the beginning of the end/the end of the beginning? Accountability, exposure, charges, a black and white irrefutable timeline and airtight narrative.
Fully documented, legally precise, and able to withstand the spin the whirling dervishes of the MSM, lawfare drones and swamp politicians use to deflate and debunk?
Three years of expectation, ‘tick tock,’ wait for this report, delay, obfuscation, redaction, distraction and so on.
There always are weak links that when they unravel, have unintended consequences. Bruce Ohr is a major middleman connecting the dots between conception of the coup and it’s enactment. . Not one of the elite brains, but a diligent and useful tool who greased the wheels of the conspiracy machine.
Every morsel of information now revealed will lead deeper into that unholy web. Starting with the ‘small group’ but extending into the Obama netherworld, international operatives, political and monies interests.
As much as we’d like, you can’t eat the popcorn in one giant bite! We have to savor each mouthful and trust that the President, Barr, and the other loyalists all do their jobs ethically and professionally.
And once and for all incinerate the ,’higher loyalty’ treasonous excuse.
The FBI record of Ohr interview is the first step toward revealing participation by State Department. Just getting started, will never come completely clean. On “deep state,” emphasis on “deep.”
Page 21-34. Think Progress article about the NRA, alleged money from Russia, Buttina, and implicating Sheriff Clarke for a trip that may have involved a personal stay in Russia. Another entrapment case? Who invited him?
Remember when Sheriff Clarke decided not to work for the Trump Administration? They may have gotten to him as well. Patriots who want to make lives better for Americans, being snuffed out.
I would so appreciate SD making more sense of this.
And SD, thank you so much for all of the deep diving work you do! If Treepers can help sifting through, I know we are just thrilled to assist.
PS. There are references to attachments, of which there was one. Is this the only one, or are others missing?
Was Nellie Ohr doing searches of the NSA Database and passing the results to FBI through the Dossier? I was never clear on this point. thanks
That is the thought. The NSA contractor access was shut down on April 18, 2016. The next day, Mary Jacoby, Glenn Simpson’s wife, is on the White House visitor log. Nellie received her HAM radio licence in May.
The results are used to form a narrative like”Cohen in Prague”.
Our conception of our country was a fantasy, for decades.
Amen. It leaves me speechless and filled with red hot anger that I was that naive!
You and hundreds of thousands of others… remember when PDJT said very early in interviews that we do very bad things… everyone (MSM) just cringed and thought he was a crackpot.
Hey Wray, bet you were doing everything possible to block this huh.
Sorry Comey 2.0. No soup for you.
What do the “cross outs” significantly mean, it is not like they are redactions.
Many seems to be assiocated with
Reason: 1.4(b)
AND
(S//OC/NF)
I get the 1.4(b) – A type of classification justification.
BUT
What is (S//OC/NF)?
Second… Bruce Ohr has for the past year quietly been rebranded by the MSM, hence by the government, as a kind of ‘little dutch boy’, e.i. I told the Govt Steel and Simpson(GPS) were political operatives, I am not the bad guy here and etc.
Yet all the while he acted as a go between.
It is not adding up.
If these were his views, Why? Act as a go between.
Ok, so if he was told(order)(hence part of CYA) to act as go between, given the juxaposition of what he said in his 302 debriefings, “How is that reconciled with the value and weight attached to the principals in forming the ‘muh russia’ collusion narrative?
There are two things working at cross odds here, in my opinion.
First, Mr. Ohr is not stating in his 302s, run from this political mess, he is stating as positive affirmative, “They are aligned minded allies, they are people!!!”
By rebranding Mr. Ohr, a second need is being achieved.
The white washing of, “If Mr. Ohr was sounding and ringing alarm bells is a pure political expediency, then the attached net effect is, “Mrs. Ohr can’t be too closely looked at since that would collapse the rebranding narrative.”
First, Mr. Ohr is not stating in his 302s, run from this political mess, he is stating as a positive affirmative, “They are aligned minded allies, they are our kind of people!!!”
It is too swampy prefect, because under the CYA prevailing legal wisdom at the doj, “Mr. Ohr’s doj legal team can argue my above assertion is testifying to state of mind.”
Sally Yates contacted Ohr after she was fired and wanted to know if he (Ohr) expected to be fired as well…and if so, who at DOJ could they continue to “reach out” to. Why would Yates think Ohr was getting canned since she was fired for refusing to follow the President’s order?
Reach Out…as in continue to direct the ongoing coup from outside of government?
I would love to know who is afraid for their life , that name is redacted also another name redacted in regards to someone urging Steele to talk to redacted , I’m going to guess it is Mark Warner , just because McCains aid comes up in that same 302
Not sure if anyone has talked about this but I was searching names and came across this left wing BS site. I wonder if there is something here we can leverage to make our case. https://themoscowproject.org/collusion-timeline
Hannity is an absolute must watch tonite and yes, you will want to choke him
It occurs to me that Paul Ryan has some explaining to do.
We all know that Nunes was deliberately sidelined by Ryan for most of 2017. Now we know about McCain’s much earlier involvement [what did Lindsey know and when did he know it?]
I think a case can be made that Paul Ryan obstructed justice/Congressional investigation by allowing the phony Adam Schiff ethics accusations to be used to slow down Nunes.
Hannity:
I think these 302s are entirely a con job. The FBI already had this information before the election and these give them the excuse that they didn’t know the full story until afterwards. If this is the super important investigation into a potential undercover Russian agent becoming president then why weren’t they tracking down any and everyone who even possibly knew Steele prior to late November? If the FBI actually wanted to investigate Steele and his info they could have and should have interviewed Ohr because they would have known he knew Steele. Sure it’s worth finding holes in their story but I cannot believe that this is an accurate reflection of what actually happened so using these 302s as a basis of judging the FBI is a joke IMO.
I don’t know how the FBI works but if their process includes opening an investigation like that and then waiting until people show up and give them more information then they are completely worthless. They should have had all of this information anyway. If the investigation was real then Steele’s communications should have been scooped up and analyzed. If they are going to pretend that they were concerned that the presidency was possibly going to be compromised by a foreign power to the point that the campaign needed to be spied upon then they would have no excuse for not spying on the guy supplying the information. Steele’s communications would have potentially revealed the super secret Russian sources which would be critical information if you were serious about finding the truth. They weren’t serious because the investigation existed just to exist (and leak the existence to the media).
The craziest thing is that they are claiming that they received the exculpatory info after the FISA and the election yet the leaks and “seriousness” of the investigation escalated only after they had more reason to doubt the entire premise. Their story seems to be that they were concerned before the election enough to get a FISA on Page yet not track down any of Steele’s contacts. After the election they get more info, much of which calls into question the credibility of the source. Presumably they found nothing from the Page FISA either yet they continue to ramp things up and begin the process of safeguarding the investigation from being obstructed as well as reveal the existence of the investigation publicly. None of that makes any sense.
