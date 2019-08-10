Corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee Resurfaces in Bruce Ohr 302’s…

During the 2016 effort to weaponize the institutions of government against the outside candidacy of Donald Trump, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI) was headed by Richard Burr and Dianne Feinstein. After the 2016 election Senator Feinstein abdicated her vice-chair position to Senator Mark Warner in January 2017.
While the SSCI was engaged in their part of the 2016 effort Vice-Chair Feinstein’s lead staffer was a man named Daniel Jones. Dan Jones was the contact point between the SSCI and Fusion-GPS.
After the election, and after Feinstein abdicated, Dan Jones left the committee to continue paying Fusion-GPS (Glenn Simpson) for ongoing efforts toward the impeachment insurance policy angle.
Feinstein left because she didn’t want to deal with the consequences of a President Trump, IF he discovered the SSCI involvement. Dan Jones left because with a Trump presidency the SSCI, now co-chaired by Senator Mark Warner, needed arms-length plausible deniability amid their 2017 operations to continue the removal effort (soft coup).
The blueprint for this plausible deniability process, and ongoing soft-coup effort, first surfaces with Dan Jones appearing in the 2017 text messages between Senator Warner and the liaison for Christopher Steele, lawyer and lobbyist Adam Waldman:
In those March 2017 text message you can see Senator Warner attempting to set up covert “no paper trail” communication with dossier author Christopher Steele. Adam Waldman represented Chris Steele and Steele’s employer, Oleg Deripaska.
Less than a month later you can see within the text messages that Christopher Steele is in direct contact with Dan Jones. “[Chris] said Dan Jones is coming to see you” etc.
(Text Messages Between Feinstein’s replacement, Mark Warner, and Chris Steele’s lawyer/lobbyist, Adam Waldman, noting the importance of Dan Jones)
Dan Jones talking to Christopher Steele in 2017 is critical to understanding what was going on after Trump won the election.
Jones raised $50 million from those who were behind the 2016 stop Trump effort, and the purpose was now the 2017 impeachment effort [SEE LINK]. Jones having left the SSCI (now outside govt.) then paid Christopher Steele and Fusion GPS to keep up their efforts. As you can see from the texts, Jones was now talking in person (“coming to see you”) to SSCI Vice-Chair Mark Warner in April 2017.
[Side-Bar: The role of Fusion-GPS in 2017 shifted, and was now weighted toward feeding a specific media narrative that would aid impeachment (through the FBI, Weissmann and Mueller obstruction angle). Fusion-GPS was now the conduit for arms-length media leaks from the usurping small group still inside the DOJ and FBI. Dan Jones was paying Fusion on behalf of those with larger interests. Fusion was feeding the media.]
So you can clearly see the SSCI was heavily involved in the impeachment effort after the election.
Secondary documentation of the connection between the DOJ, FBI, Fusion, and Dan Jones shows up in the FBI investigative 302 notes of Bruce Ohr, just released by Judicial Watch. [Pay attention to the May 8th, 2017, interview – pg 18, 19 of pdf]
The highlighted bottom portion of page 18 (May 8, 2017, interview) shows a heavily redacted text, but holds enough material to overlay with other research.
This is where Bruce Ohr is talking about Dan Jones efforts as they were currently aligned with Fusion GPS: “and had been on the staff of the [Senate Intelligence Committee]”…. “At the time of the interview [Jones] was working with the [Vice Chairman of the Committee Mark Warner]”… etc.
This part is heavily redacted because the corrupt agents within the current DOJ and FBI once again don’t want people to piece together what was happening.
This is not sources and methods being redacted. This is not national security being redacted. This is the trail of the connective tissue in/around the small group plotting that is being hidden.
At the top of page 19, the investigative notes of Ohr’s discussion continues.
Bruce Ohr is telling the FBI investigator, likely Agent Joe Pientka, about Glenn Simpson and Dan Jones visiting Christopher Steele sometime after May 8, 2017, and they were in the process of “lawyering up”.
Now before going deeper in the SSCI weeds, let me pause and explain the specifics behind why the FBI was interviewing Bruce Ohr about Chris Steele; by overlaying what was going on in/around early 2017.
Chris Steele wasn’t alone in creating the “dossier”. Heck, the purpose of Fusion-GPS contracting Steele; and the purpose of the FBI engaging with Steele; was the laundry value of having a known intelligence officer validate political opposition research which the FBI could use against Donald Trump. The reality is: most of the raw material and research inside the dossier was from Glenn Simpson and Nellie Ohr at Fusion GPS.
The ‘small group’ inside the DOJ and FBI always knew the provenance of the material; the plan and intent was to utilize Fusion-GPS for their political purposes.
Everyone carrying out this operation, all of the corrupt entities within it, knew the material from Chris Steele was essentially political opposition research. Many of those same people later weaponized the research into the FISA application to give it higher import and value.
That set’s up early 2017 – where the FBI was evaluating the extent to which Chris Steele was willing to remain on public record to support a false framework about the dossier itself. This is the same time-frame where Fusion is being paid by Dan Jones to facilitate the calls for a special counsel. Fusion drives that narrative with structured leaks to media.
Steele’s support was a key issue because the corrupt DOJ and FBI officials were about to hand-off the dossier to Special Counsel Robert Mueller (figurehead only) as the basis for the ‘small group’ and him to launch the special counsel aspect of an ongoing operation.
If Chris Steele suddenly walked away from the dossier, and/or admitted publicly the dossier was political opposition research primarily from Glenn Simpson and Nellie Ohr, the FBI would have a shit-storm on it’s hands…. and they needed to evaluate the position of Steele. Steele could be a risk if he was not supporting the team playbook. That’s the driving purpose behind all of this “re-engagement” with Steele through Bruce Ohr.
The small group in the DOJ and FBI planned to continue, pass-off and modify the Trump investigation by shifting it to a special counsel. The centerpiece of that investigation would be using the dossier as justification for a need to investigate Trump as a Russian risk. The DOJ/FBI small group needed Glenn Simpson and Chris Steele to stand by the false narrative all of the players had assembled over the prior year.
The wildcard to retain the false story was Chris Steele… Steele was an outside participant, albeit aligned with the ideology and the purpose. Evaluating Steele’s willful participation in keeping the narrative as assembled was the reason for their urgent talks; however, the “small group” couldn’t run the risk of direct talks in the same way that Mark Warner couldn’t risk of a paper trail.
Adam Waldman and Dan Jones were facilitating a plausibly deniable information pipeline from Chris Steele to Senator Mark Warner. Bruce Ohr was facilitating a plausibly deniable information pipeline from Chris Steele to the FBI/DOJ small group. The purposes were the same, everyone needed assurances Steele wasn’t going to back-out.
That corrupt planning activity is what the current DOJ officials are hiding behind the Bruce Ohr 302 redactions.
[*Note: more information to follow]
The “key aspect” of the prior post was republished here, because headline driven emotional commentators obviously do not see the importance.
Well done!
Great job…you’re numero uno (among non-participants of course) in understanding the web of corruption. It’s just too bad we haven’t seen one iota of criminal accountability on this mountain of crimes…and may never, at least among the ‘big, well-connected’ players.
I continue to hope that both Warner, Burr, and Feinstein are removed from office and maybe even go to jail. How can Barr not remove those in justice that continue prevent sunlight?
“Feinstein left because she didn’t want to deal with the consequences of a President Trump, IF he discovered the SSCI involvement.”
I infer from that quote that Feinstein has an understanding of what PDJT could do to them if they are not able to remove him from office, i.e., if/when he ultimately defeats this hoax; so, maybe she’s the smartest one of the three by splitting from the SSCI scene.
I suspect she had another motive as well. She moved to the Senate Committee on Judiciary (she’s now the ranking member) to guarantee a Democrat member of the small group was on that committee and exert some control over any hearings; or in her case, leak the Glenn Simpson testimony so the rest of the group would know what he said and plan accordingly.
I don’t recall if Feinstein replaced a Democrat that retired, or if they just accommodated her. I think Warner was already on SSCI and just moved up the food chain.
I am so tired of this site having hijacked ads placed on it. They redirect me to BS "you won an award" pages. And they always happen when the best news is being reported.
Some kind Treeper clued me in that it’s attached to the ads. If you turn off JavaScript it should stop. The ad today was for Nike that the virus was attached to- seriously!
That sounds counter intuitive as JAVASCRIPT everywhere is supposed to be more secure
Been using Brave browser for about 9 months and love it. Blocks all the adds. Easy. Chrome-Based so an easy switch from Chrome.
https://brave.com/
I switched to DuckDuckGo and haven’t had that problem ever since, close to 2 years now.
*accumulating the data
Re: Sundance…
Recently, the latest move by ideologues in the tech industry, is for service providers to place code that generates pop-ups and malware when you visit a site the provider does not approve of.
It’s not a control element of the website; it’s entirely controlled by your provider.
AT&T is the most notorious for doing it, but I suppose there may be others.
ATT it is. How do I block it?
I’ve heard some people have had no problems using DuckDuckGo….
Just learned that DDG is also an agent of Google in that it inserts ‘cookies’ that report back to google, it supports lots of left-wing political candidates with $$$ AND it has accepted $$$ from soros… …conduct yourselves accordingly!
Delete cookies at the end of each use. Also use Brave private browsing.
There is also Opera, Vivaldi and best of all is Dissenter browsers. They all also block ads. I’ve never had problems with ads here.
“learned” Link? Thanks. I use DDG and will find something else if what you learned is accurate.
DuckDuckGo claimed that story was fake news, that they do no share any information, cookies or search histories with Google. But still, I make sure to clear my browsing history throughout the day.
I have used DDG for over a year now. Less tracking and much better search results.
ArtofWar, I agree with you. I’ve used DDG for over 10 years, before that I used Dogpile. Always trying to stay away from Explorer.
I use DDG. today within a minute adds take over.
Ad Rem – DuckDuckGo is a search engine. AT&T is a service provider (ISP). The two are not the same.
Dr Robert Epstein, who testified before Congress about google manipulating search results, and Rep Devin Nunes recommend using startpage.com for a search engine, and I must heartily agree. Much more private than google or ddg.
Unless one changes their ISP, one such as footballfan33 is stuck with them. ‘Tis best to change their browser, the intermediary between the ISP and the user. Most browsers will block the ads, sometimes requiring an add-on. Others here have good suggestions for browsers (I run 5. Yes, at the same time.)
Hope that makes sense.
Check my post over in the Daily General thread.
What cured my phone and tablet was paying for some good anti virus..anti malware (not on Goggle Play or other sites lit it) I personally use Norton 360 with Vpn service. I was getting those pop up you won …every time I logged on only here. I have had it 6 weeks and no problem since.
I’ve NEVER seen an add (except on the notification page) at the Tree House, but I use free AdBlock. The only ads will come through is if you release them!
Happens on Verizon and Spectrum also, has been significantly worse the last week.
LikeLiked by 1 person
would seem very probable cause it does seem to only happen on the iphone and ipad not the laptop, but does occur on the android phone, perhaps it is the difference between the mobile and desktop versions of the webpage.
I don’t have any problem on my apple devices and computers. I just use an ad busting app on all of them.
I’m on a IPhone (unfortunately with Verizon-monopoly in this area) and I use Duck duck go. But under Safari there is a way to disable the JavaScript and that stops the malware. Ads appear through the WordPress and apparently that’s how it gets on my phone. Zero problems on my desktop. Oh, and yes, it is definitely much worse when Sundance has some hot topic articles-it is not your imagination!
IPhone 8
Under settings, Safari >
Under Advanced, Slide JavaScript off
One can re-enable Javascrript when it’s needed
Just an FYI ad rem.
DDGO has no bearing on this site or any other.
DD GO is simply a search engine that “purportedly” doesn’t track you. However, they draw from Google for search results. This was divulged in a documentary (can’t recall the name right now, was on Amazon Prime).
Verizon is my carrier, and I have various Ad Blockers (WIPR, 1BlockerX, WebBlock -all paid blockers). Although I visit several other sites daily, CTH is the only one I have issues with.
That said, I don’t use a search engine per se to access CTH. I saved the site within Safari, which is Apple’s browser. Again, all my regular sites are saved in the same manner.
One caveat, I have the WP app (which I’m not crazy about), but when I access CTH thru WP app, I don’t get a gazillion ads.
Food for thought, if anyone else can draw a conclusive remedy, given the above info. It’s a mystery to me, and I’m fairly competent when it comes to tech issues. TY!
I, for one, would appreciate a version of the treehouse where I could pay a monthly recurring subscription to a site where I log in to see an ad-free version and can freely comment. Anywhere from $2-5 per month would seem reasonable. Sadly, I have spoken my mind often enough that my wordpress credentials will no longer allow comments through and no appeal on that at all. All said, I’d pay not to have to run ad blockers and javascript stoppers.
Littleflower: What I find amusing is that today we refer to unwanted ads etc. as spam!
In WW2 GIs had to eat Spam until they got sick and tired of the stuff!
Thus their strong feelings about Spam still lives on to today!
LikeLike
Reposted from initial article. Thanks Sundance for posting as a separate message.
Meanwhile…
Now that we're at that point, let's stroll down memory lane, re-read this article and think about what this means…

https://thenationalsentinel.com/2019/06/05/digenova-christopher-steele-testimony-to-bull-durham-will-prove-fbi-lied-to-congress-and-fisa-court/

Next thing you know, US Attorney Durham will be labeled a white supremacist because THAT is what desperate, panicking, cornered rats do.
Now that we’re at that point, let’s stroll down memory lane, re-read this article and think about what this means…
https://thenationalsentinel.com/2019/06/05/digenova-christopher-steele-testimony-to-bull-durham-will-prove-fbi-lied-to-congress-and-fisa-court/
Next thing you know, US Attorney Durham will be labeled a white supremacist because THAT is what desperate, panicking, cornered rats do.
I just hope Barr demands some justice here. I think Durham will deliver if he is told to after the IG report drops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
All the IG Report has done is to delay the DOJ from acting.
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS: "We are dealing with Sen Burr…." Is a lot different than "We are working with Sen Burr……". Trump is from NY. He is talking colloquial with us.

Maybe he is stringing them along. Running a parallel task force.
Maybe he is stringing them along. Running a parallel task force.
I very much agree. Trump seems to enjoy using words which could mean many different things. People with the wrong types of personalities will ALWAYS interpret the worst possible meanings and react to their interpretations. It's often rather comical to watch.

I'm still very much convinced Trump has things under control and will not let anything bad happen.

Frankly, the way Trump uses the word "deal" I tend to think of negotiated terms of surrender on their side. But I'm biased like that. I'm not yet tired of winning.
I’m still very much convinced Trump has things under control and will not let anything bad happen.
Frankly, the way Trump uses the word “deal” I tend to think of negotiated terms of surrender on their side. But I’m biased like that. I’m not yet tired of winning.
That was my reaction, as well, as my glass is increasing half-full as I watch President Trump spin history’s greatest WEB for WINNING. 😎
POTUS is a genius at tweeting things that Patriots and Progs can interpret to suit their predilections-of-the-moment!
Just as he SELECTIVELY omits phrases for his audience to fill with OUR OWN THOUGHTS … and OWNERSHIP!
That was exactly my thought when I heard him say that. I have seen nothing that indicates President Trump has any affection for Burr and I've seen lots of indications to the contrary.
Q: Where did a government employee like Dan Jones get the money to hire Fusion GPS?
A: a “group of Silicon Valley billionaires and George Soros” .
https://dailycaller.com/2018/04/27/donors-50-million-steele-fusion-gps/
That was well after the fact. Trump was already in office. That financing was acquired after the Active Measures program conducted by the FBI and CIA had failed. And it is possible members of the SSCI were active participants in that program. This is mind boggling.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember Mid-Eastern Sheiks were openly bragging about giving Hillary's campaign $300 million+ during the Democrat Primaries and being responsible for funding up to 1/2 he campaign. These were friends of Saudi Arms dealer wasted in Turkey as well as friends of the deep state who were displaced by the current set of Trump supporters in the region.
Look at Brennan grinning in the back ground. All Communist!
I am forever grateful for somehow discovering the Tree House awhile ago. I honestly don’t know how Sundance manages to keep all these details straight, but we are blessed to have him on our side, leading the way.
Today was a big news day, coming at as from many angles. Sundance didn’t miss a beat. He rose to the occasion with a brilliant article on each issue. Absolutely amazing.
Thanks, Sundance, as always.
lol – I just used, below, grateful to explain my feelings. I spelled it wrong, but that is another story.
Sundance is an uncommon mind and an uncommon patriot. Far too uncommon — we need more of people like Sundance in my opinion.
What I think I am reading means Ohr became Steele’s ‘handler;.for lack of a better term, on behalf of the coup group, assigned to keep track of Steele’s mind set. Probably some well thought through efforts to stroke Steele’s ego, enough to keep him on track.
That is the picture I am now, maybe finally, understanding.
Sundance is is not of this world; can’t be. A human being cannot do what SD is doing, and has been doing. I feel like I am getting a post grad degree, and am more than grateul for the education.
atm
Makes a lot of sense especially since Steele had upcoming depositions in his libel lawsuit as well. It’s so obvious but it’s worth pointing out that both the FBI and the Senate Intel Committee actively avoided investigating the source of the claims. Any reasonable search for the truth would have included a thorough vetting of Steele.
It is such a basic thing and it is frustrating to me that this is not and has not been addressed. When anyone makes a claim the first thing any reasonable and logical person does is evaluate the person making the claim and how they acquired that information. We do it thousands of times a day on an instinctive level yet for one of the more consequential claims of the last decade this was purposefully avoided and never questioned.
Sedition, damn it’s SEDITION!
If the right people are not reading and taking advantage of this research and analysis then heaven help us.
#DiFiChiSpi
#DanielJonesFeinsteinErrandBoy
Wow. I never contemplated Congress participated in an Active Measures program against a candidate for any office. And yet the actions of Jones and Feinstein open up the possibility that not only were they aware of the conspiracy, they actually played roles in it.
Yes, thank you Sundance for all of your great work. I have learned so much at the Treehouse. You have been the primary reason I have broken the Fox addiction.
True, CD. CTH has rendered Fox pointless, ludicrous and biggest waste of time ever.
What are the crimes though? As gross and unseemly as it is the Dan Jones/FusionGPS model is effective because it's mostly legal as long as the FBI and DOJ are on board. Creating lies and selling it to the press in order to smear a political opponent is legal and happens all the time. The FBI/DOJ have enough leeway to choose to investigate these lies legally. Then a low level leak of the existence of the investigation completes the circle and the press can run with the "FBI confirms the investigation is ongoing". As long as the FBI/DOJ is willing to ruin their reputation by letting the press spin the existence of the investigation suggests the veracity of the allegation then the system works and it is mostly legal.

Unless their is communication showing coordination between the government and the FusionGPS/Dan Jones operations then I struggle to see a crime. I would suggest that coordination is a certainty but proof will be hard to come by. So much of it can be done with just the unspoken assumption that certain individuals and institutions are on their side.
Unless their is communication showing coordination between the government and the FusionGPS/Dan Jones operations then I struggle to see a crime. I would suggest that coordination is a certainty but proof will be hard to come by. So much of it can be done with just the unspoken assumption that certain individuals and institutions are on their side.
I don't know the name of the crime, but it would be akin to the offense with which police officers are often charged when they use their government access to investigate their girlfriends. But this is the same but on steroid overdose. I'm sure there is a name for it but it escapes me at the moment.

Most people don't have trouble seeing this as extremely wrong, however.
Most people don’t have trouble seeing this as extremely wrong, however.
Feinstein is a scumbag. How long has she been selling out our country. How much Government money has been funneled to her husband? Chinese spy driver, she could care less. How she conducted herself during the Kavanaugh hearings, just pathetic. If there was ever someone who needed a FISA warrant, it would be her.
This whole thing is so unbelievable.
…and yet? I don’t care who you are, pretty much everyone has sensed for their whole lives (some here have been alive longer than others) there are two faces in politics — the public face and the private face. Hillary said it pretty clearly herself when she stated she has both a public position and a private position.
We have all, at some level, recognized something deeper runs beneath the fascade we see in public politics and that it’s not something we would enjoy learning.
Sundance calls it “The Big Ugly” for a reason.
I find this to be quite believable. I view all of this through a psychological lens. These people are the worst people you can imagine and for most, that will be the most horrific thing they will learn — so horrible it doesn’t register in the same way we have a pain so bad the body cannot register it and so we don’t feel it completely or at all. We see the world from ourselves as “zero” or baseline. I think we will find these people are so morally bankrupt that they will be completely off of the scale for most people here.
So yes, for some it is truly “unbelievable” in the sense that it’s so far removed from anything of which you might be capable. Buckle up if that’s you. I expect it is going to become quite bizarre.
What I find interesting is that so far under AG Barr no one has been prosecuted but many have seemed to escaped prosecution thanks to the actions of existing embedded Obama/Clinton DOJ and FBI people.
I remember Sundance thinking we might be able to size Barr up in a few weeks. Obviously stopping the Obama/Clinton tidal wave can not be done overnight. We have seen Barr take some small steps in that direction like DC’s AG.
I continue to hope Barr just needs more time. Hopefully a Maga tidal wave will occur this fall as hinted by some insiders.
AG Barr will require more time and an ARMY of WHITE HATS.
So far, ZERO White Hats have shown up and DELIVERED.
I’d advocate for POTUS to commit AG Barr to a DOJ TURNAROUND STRATEGY:
“The PERFECT will no longer be the enemy of the GREAT.”
• FIRE every leader in the DOJ or FBI (including U.S. Attorneys) who hasn’t DELIVERED within 6 months against the Deep State in their jurisdictions.
• FIRE the bosses who hire Replacements that don’t DELIVER in 6 months.
BlackKnightRides: Like you I am getting tired of waiting for the tide to change. All I can do is hope. At the same time I am also a realist and have noted the lack of action just as you have too!
Clearly President Trump is completely surrounded by enemies!
Marines would say this provides a target rich environment. The poor bastards!
Imagine being a good guy in charge of an entire DOJ which is corrupt. Everything you do or say is picked up and leaked or shared with opposition.
Visualize being the cure for cancer and you are injected into a body which has been transformed into 90% cancer cells. There would be a LOT to overcome there. And only someone with Trump’s stamina could hold his own against that sort of opposition.
Great work SD yet it is hard to ignore that the likes of McConnell, McCain, Rooster head and Graham were in the dark on this activity.
Especially McConnell leaving Burr as committee lead in November 2018, after all that has been exposed. The point being that this is far deeper than the SSCI.
He's left, but do not leave Ryan off your list. He helped sideline Nunes for a year then didn't name a new chairman for the committee so Schiff got to control the narrative for a year.
I get that Senators and Congress people have a financial interest in sabotaging Trump due to their devotion to their donors and the money those donors supply. That’s the reason they take the risks of their treason and criminality
But the FBI? I don’t think they’re being paid off with big bucks. I realize the players can be rewarded with job advancement for their efforts, but only if successful, and we’re not talking millions in compensation
So they’re such rigid ideologues they take the risks simply to thwart the President?
They’re all Obama appointed leftist zombies so totally beholden to the cause they’d risk everything to take him down?
If so, that’s one hardcore devotion, because they must have known they were really only pawns doing the dirty work for the politicians and global elites
There are zealots and then remember that the size of pay-offs need to satisfy a turn-coat is relative to the importance of the piss-ant being paid.
Do not underestimate the product of today’s colleges and universities. I hold they have done far more damage to the culture than just about any other. Add to that the reality of government hiring practices and the full knowledge of exactly how impossible it is to get fired and you’ve got the swampiest swamp possible.
I’ll never forget the words spoken by a lowly postal employee who operates at a leased location in a shopping center. She parks her car taking up two parking spaces routinely. I was always curious about it and one day I saw her walking from her car to the post office. I asked her why she parks like that. She said, “because I’m government.” I kid you not.
Daniel: Your comment reminded me of an air force pilot who had to stop over in Greenland to refuel his plane. After quickly refueling his plane he then had to wait a very long time to empty his sewage holding tank to reduce his weight before he could take off.
After waiting impatiently for many hours the sewage truck finally showed up! The pilot told the sewage truck guy he was going to put him on report! The sewage guy told the pilot that he was already in the worst job in the air force located in the worse air force base in the world!
The pilot gave up and took off without reporting the sewage guy!
I really loved the description from a treeper here the other day who foresees that there will be many of these hardcore progressives who will be out there like the stranded Japanese soldiers after 40 years still tilting at windmills and unable to 'surrender' to reality. It's a great metaphor that makes me chuckle but shake my head at the same time.
What are the odds that the demise of Mr. Epstein is sending a message to Steele to shut up and go along with what his partners in crime say to do?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Regrettably SPOT ON.
Very long. Steele has already been interviewed.
Feinstein left because she didn’t want to deal with the consequences of a President Trump.
Too polite.

By leaving, she was strengthen the collective position of the SSCI. In essence, she left because her colleagues on the SSCI made a decision that if she remained, her baggage of past corruption liabilities would have made her a natural target to get her to roll on others.
I said this, nearly a year and half ago and to date I’ve seen nothing to refute this suspicion.
There is no way the FBI and the DoJ took the steps it did without running it the flag pole and polling the SSCI, Gang of Eight and other politicians to bless the so called ‘insurance policy’.
LikeLiked by 4 people
If SSCI members were actively involved in 2016, my guess is they were not so smart about texting and I would love to see any text activity.
Will any of them be indicted? Which ones?
Interesting how Feinstein is still so active even though she no longer sits on the SSCI. By linking Dan Jones with Fusion GPS and that large infusion of cash, she still directs him what to try and uncover through Fusion GPS. She was deeply unpopular last time around-especially with these young progressives like AOC. Apparently now she is laying low while they self destruct in their own stupidity. But I hope we find a way to get rid of her. She is so corrupt sitting there for so many years, she will continue to be dangerous until she is gone. Pity the Chinese spy driver didn’t give her more negative press….
