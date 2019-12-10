Trade Dynamics – Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses *The Big Picture* of Ongoing Trade Resets…

Amid breaking developments on multiple trade fronts which will likely see USMCA passage; and the potential for enhanced China tariffs on December 15th; Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the big picture.

Secretary Ross highlights the manipulation of USMCA ratification and timing by Pelosi to obfuscate the highly partisan political impeachment effort. Mid-2019 CTH noted this strategic plan was visible and probable.

Ross also discusses the specifics of China, the EU and Brexit as it relates to the global trade reset being carried out in a methodical manner by the Trump administration. The USMCA will be the first cornerstone domino in a chain of trade events that will fundamentally restructure the nature of all international trade and supply chains. Great Interview:

.

As we have discussed on these pages, the dynamic is severely consequential and the Wall Street multinationals are reacting to the daily details while Main Street gains strength. President Trump is dismantling global supply chains; focusing on bringing high-wage manufacturing industry back to the U.S; and driving a process of profound consequence through economic nationalism.

Titan Trump is winning the economic battle by: (a) repatriating wealth (trade policy); (b) blocking exfiltration (main street policy); (c) creating new and modern economic alliances based on reciprocity (bilateral deals); and (d) dismantling the post WWII Marshal plan of global trade and one-way tariffs (de-globalization).

An Incredible Team…