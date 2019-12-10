Trade Dynamics – Secretary Wilbur Ross Discusses *The Big Picture* of Ongoing Trade Resets…

Amid breaking developments on multiple trade fronts which will likely see USMCA passage; and the potential for enhanced China tariffs on December 15th; Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross appears with Maria Bartiromo to discuss the big picture.
Secretary Ross highlights the manipulation of USMCA ratification and timing by Pelosi to obfuscate the highly partisan political impeachment effort. Mid-2019 CTH noted this strategic plan was visible and probable.
Ross also discusses the specifics of China, the EU and Brexit as it relates to the global trade reset being carried out in a methodical manner by the Trump administration. The USMCA will be the first cornerstone domino in a chain of trade events that will fundamentally restructure the nature of all international trade and supply chains. Great Interview:
.
As we have discussed on these pages, the dynamic is severely consequential and the Wall Street multinationals are reacting to the daily details while Main Street gains strength. President Trump is dismantling global supply chains; focusing on bringing high-wage manufacturing industry back to the U.S; and driving a process of profound consequence through economic nationalism.
Titan Trump is winning the economic battle by: (a) repatriating wealth (trade policy); (b) blocking exfiltration (main street policy); (c) creating new and modern economic alliances based on reciprocity (bilateral deals); and (d) dismantling the post WWII Marshal plan of global trade and one-way tariffs (de-globalization).
And now Turtle slow walking the USMCA vote for his Chinese masters.
Will Turtle attempt to hold the President hostage on the impeachment trial in order to get the China tariffs dropped?
This is my biggest worry-when and how he and the other uniparty/Tom Donohue puppets will extract their pound of flesh-they can’t tolerate 4 more years of #MAGA winning-
Seriously, do you all just sit around the house LOOKING for things to worry about? No doubt you Debbie Downers are the life of holiday parties.
Me smellum someone that would care to frivolously ignore the passage of USMCA and the potential for Senate to extract a corrupt pound of flesh from POTUS and the U.S. citizens
If you think McConnell is on TeamTrump, you should also know that Epstein killed himself-
Cynicism is the hallmark of an informed conservative.
The Trump curse is real. They will only expose themselves and this will lead to their utter ruin.
Fine by me. Then Trump will start focusing on the Turtle and he will have brought it on himself. Trump has been very careful about not alienating McConnell because of his Senate position.
IMHO, the House is full of a bunch of cartoon characters who are clearly idiots and ideologues…the truly evil traitors are in the Senate! If the Swamp is really going to be drained, then the President is going to need to take down a large number of Senators, of BOTH parties, and Mitch McConnell is near the top of that list!
Certainly agree that Mitch would care to protect the viability of the family shipping company with the ChiComs.
AND Mitch will delay USMCA passage to employ as a negotiating tool to structure the rules for an impeachment Senate trial. Too many Senate honey bears are currently being exposed in Ukraine. Lindsey Graham is currently the most obvious.
POTUS Trump would have ample ability to expose a great deal in the Senate and USMCA will be employed to curtail the scope of what can be introduced at the impeachment trial.
I’m curious as to this slow walk.
Watched the interview this morning – SD – it was very helpful having read your analyses over the past year about the Trump trade reset. I enjoyed some of the guests expressing consternation over the lack of progress in Deal #1, #2, etc. Especially with China decreeing that non-Chinese computers w/b banned in China. And the announcement Morgan Stanley is laying off 1,000 investment bankers (as a result of less multinational deals?).
I haven’t heard any cries out of Silicon Valley about ‘what’s going to happen to their IT/AI investments’ in China with the ChiCom military – write billions off you anti-US weenies… It was good to hear that Apple launched its $6k Computer made in Austin Texas.
Michael Pillsbury was on Fox Business later today, expressing Trump’s sentiment that he was going to wait for a good deal, and the threat of increased tarriffs hanging over ALL of Chinese imports. Also heard that Foot Locker or similar was whining about import tariffs on shoes – it was not expressed, but the saying – buy American, or pay the tariff resonated on that – the pimps that are making huge margins importing cheap goods from China are in coming into the sunlight now….
It was DSW blaming the tariffs for their failing retail business model.
Heard the same drivel on the WSJ report last week regarding DollarStore earnings-oh boo-frickin’-HOO-
Can you buy Nike’s with food stamps at Da FootLocker? Asking for a friend of course.
I’m in love with Wilbur Ross. There. I said it.
Methinks he has a fan club at TCTH! Well deserved, of course.
The Commerce Dept wields tremendous power. Sec Ross is the first in my memory to use it for the benefit of the American people.
In my town, a gigantic Intel facility was constructed to manufacture microchips. It’s one of the largest buildings in the city, and Intel initially employed thousands of technicians. In just a few years, the plant was shuttered and all manufacturing shipped overseas (China). The employees were given severance, the plant was closed, and now it’s this huge (mostly empty) facility on the west side of town. The same happened to several other (smaller but productive) plants in the city. These are the kinds of jobs pillaged by the globalists in the 00’s. I don’t know if we’ll get those jobs back, but it certainly would be great to see all that work repatriated to US soil from China.
It’s stuff like this which helped me cross the bridge from a “free trader” to the realization that what the globalists had in mind wasn’t free trade it all. It was pillaging the US economy like a PE firm extracting capital and shipping all the jobs overseas to be accomplished by slave labor in China.
It’s really shocking to look back on the industry we used to have in this city that is just…gone. Great paying jobs just…gone.
Wilbur “Dead pigs don’t breed!”
Ba’dump bump!
I.e. China’s wine flu problem!
How to cut to the chase! LOL!
With USMCA in the books, UK and Japan, can sign on. As Wilbur said, UK and USA together can leverage a trade agreement with the EU. When EU, Japan, UK and USMCA come together as essentially a single trade block (via bilateral agreements), the US now has more leverage against China or an alternative for the developing world (think India, Brazil, and ASEAN) to consider to China.
Funny thing that was discussed today with Russia’s foreign minister Lavrov was greater economic cooperation between US and Russia. Russia needs economic development. It has a decision to make going forward – plug into the West or China? Something to watch.
There is a breathtaking opportunity here in the U.S. for manufacturing innovation, taking it overseas to marry with its natural resources and sharing the harvest with the local resource holders. The world can actually stop paying global transport tariffs for moving mostly dirt.
Red Dragon sad.
CHINA DEAL & TARIFF OUTLOOK:
RE Michael Pillsbury on FoxBusiness (Clayman)
Pillsbury: We haven’t really put things back together again since May
(the 150-page document)
President Trump: “China is not going to pass America on my watch.”
• He would like a deal only if it meets his requirements
… for a RECIPROCAL, BALANCED Trade Agreement
• He wanted some 60% of the Deal in Phase 1.
• The President has been looking for a really significant Agriculture purchase
• If there’s not some real Chinese movement on this, he’s not even going to sign a Phase 1.
• China has just not reached the level that he wants yet in purchases
• President Trump is looking for enough movement from China that they STOP this OUTRAGEOUS TECHNOLOGY THEFT, before he can make a deal with China.
Pillsbury: Tariffs could be part of our relationship with China for ”YEARS to COME”
• We don’t have the WTO Organization available any more to settle disputes
• Chinese have their fingers crossed that Biden will win and take the Tariffs off.
• But Biden said a few days ago, he’s NOT GOING to TAKE the TARIFFS OFF.
• If the Tariffs go in [this weekend], you’re going to have some REAL STABILITY
I watched that too. Why isn’t DJT appointing WTO judges? I’ve read that Boeing and some quartz/stone counter top manufacturers won big at the WTO recently.
Kinda funny that after so many politicos, left and right, decried the effects of tariffs on the economy (Biden likely included), now virtually no one is willing to drop them on their own. Who’s the leader – who’s the follower?
Good times!
Keep up the good work boys. Free America applauds your efforts.
SPECULATION on STRATEGY vs Demo☭rat TYRANNY
STEP 1 – IMPEACHMENT delays USMCA
Demo☭rats’ House DECLARED today they’ll IMPEACH the PRESIDENT
• … then BURGLARIZED Credit for USMCA after DELAYING it for over a YEAR
Republican Senate DECLARED NO VOTE on USMCA until AFTER Impeachment Trial
STEP 2 – BUDGET delays IMPEACHMENT TRIAL
Republican Senate DECLARES NO TRIAL for SCAMpeachment
• … until Demo☭rats’ House PASSES a BUDGET that the Senate APPROVES.
Demo☭rats will now have to do THEIR Job
• … INSTEAD of REMOVING a President for doing HIS Job
• … or they’ll be SHUTTING DOWN the GOVERNMENT to EXECUTE their COUP
STEP 3 – CHINA DEAL delays IMPEACHMENT TRIAL
Republican Senate DECLARES NO TRIAL while China DELAYS a DEAL until 2021
• … because Republicans will NEVER allow China to INTERFERE in an ELECTION
• … and we REFUSE to allow Demo☭rat COLLUSION with CHINA to do so
• … given China paid Demo☭rats (Biden) to ROB us BLIND under Obama
• … and D-rats will DELAY a China Deal ’til 2021 to go BACK to Obama
• … just as they COLLUDED with Canada on USMCA DELAY to deny a Trump WIN
Demo☭rats can whine all they want, but they CANNOT force a Senate Trial
• … just as Republicans CANNOT force Due Process on the House
• … until AG Barr and Durham have OUTED the COUP CO-CONSPIRATORS
• … ALL of whom will be Demo☭rats 😳
• … giving President Trump ALL the LEVERAGE to bring China to HEEL 🤣
• … while China Tariffs BANKROLL a USA Manufacturing Renaissance. 😎
Proving in 2020 that Americans can ONLY WIN by RE-ELECTING President Trump.
STEP 4 – 2021 BUDGET again delays IMPEACHMENT
Senate REFUSES to allow House Demo☭rats to bypass the 9/30/19 Budget DEADLINE
• NO MORE Continuing Resolutions, HONORING President Trump’s stand.
• NO MORE Debt Ceiling Increases, UNLESS same-year Budget Cuts pay for HALF
• Rinse-and-Repeat STEP 2, pulling House Demo☭rats off the Campaign Trail. 🤬
• … requiring House Demo☭rats to CUT SPENDING on Non-Citizens
• … giving POTUS the leverage for COMPLETE Immigration Reform & Deportations
• … or passing authority to POTUS … as Demo☭rats FAIL on SPENDING CONTROL
• … with NO WAY to PAY for their TRILLION-DOLLAR 2020 Election Giveaways
STEP 5 – 2020 ELECTIONS: We WIN, They LOSE.
STEP 4 BONUS – President Trump IMMEDIATELY TRIGGERS NAFTA CANCELLATION.
• House Demo☭rats have already agreed USMCA.
• ZERO reason to retain NAFTA.
• EVERY reason to cancel NAFTA, FORECLOSING any further Dem Obstruction!
I’m just wondering if you know the answer to this:
Is it usual for the House to be involved in an Agreement like this between Mexico and Canada? What is different between this Agreement and a Treaty, which would require a Senate confirmation vote?
thanks for your wonderful posts and any help in understanding this.
Another slam dunk global trade dynamics post from Sundance! All these changes might even help reorient midwest agriculture away from growing subsidized corn and soybeans for export to china. The fertilizers and pesticides are really tough on our water and soil resources (horrible water quality across the corn belt …). The worlds wealthiest nation can create a better profile of leading exports than grains … Let brazil and argentina do that maybe we can revitalize manufacturing so that we export more higher-value goods.
Sundance
Thank you for great information. The time it takes to write all these articles, and weed through information is very time consuming.
Because of the articles on this site, especially economic articles, I can talk to people and set them straight.
This is the only site, that I know of, that outlines how the DemoCommies and RINOs operate. Makes a big difference knowing these things.
Sorry for another comment.
As an example of information not found elsewhere…….I never knew China completely controlled North Korea. Lots of learning from The Conservative Treehouse.
God bless Wilbur. Like a wise older professor teaching his young paduawans. 😉
A2 says:
December 10, 2019 at 3:02 am
Knock, knock, anyone there?
🤪👇👇👇
How to Avoid China Prisons: Know YOUR China Risks
Excerpt.
“Toxicologists will tell you that everything is toxic; it is just a question of quantity. I will tell you that every foreigner and foreign company is at risk in China; it’s just a question of how much.”
Read more here:
https://www.chinalawblog.com/2019/10/how-to-avoid-china-prisons-know-your-china-risks.html
I’m having a laugh. Not at the very good, timely article, but at those businesses that live in looney land.
Caveat emptor,
It will soon be like Mr. Ross Perots great sucking sound.
Decoupling from china is like decoupling a caboose from a roaring train at full speed. Once it decouples it will coast to a stop dead on the tracks. The train will only speed up.
All aboard!
China has been decoupling for years, especially the Internet for at least ten years (BigBrother), therefore it is bizarre all the commentary about it in the MSM claiming ‘oh noes’. They made it official policy, and announced it, and are doing it. Sometimes one must wonder about some pundits, so-called experts and talking heads who just ignore what the PRC Actually says and does.
Nevermind.
👇👇
Well worth a read, great thread.
Brad Setser
@Brad_Setser
The market’s attention is all on deal or no deal.
But there should be no doubt that China maintains a host of discriminatory policies. I have long thought “buy Chinese” import substitution policies should be a bigger U.S. priority for example.
https://mobile.twitter.com/Brad_Setser/status/1203854183541198849
Knights in armor bent on chivalry 🙂
“It’s most important getting the right deal [with China]” wink wink, nudge nudge
China will never agree to “the right” deal, therefore there was never going to be a deal. WE know it, and China is beginning to get a clue.
We will make a deal with the UK, “then EU will eventually have to make a deal with the combination of US and UK.”
That’s huge. The US is the 600 pound international trade gorilla. Everyone needs access to the US market to survive, and for EU to get that access we will make them do a deal with UK on OUR terms. Wilburine just set fire to the back of the EU’s pants to get a deal done with UK and fast before WE embrace UK and in effect take over negotiations on UK’s behalf. EU has its chance now, but the window is closing. Now THAT is pressure. THAT is how to look after our Brit friends.
It is always necessary to ask, when one watches these interviews or reads Trump tweets, who is the intended audience, and what is the message that is being sent. This was for the EU.
