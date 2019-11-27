President Trump Signs “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act”…

The act that President Trump signed today is a law that requires the U.S. to review all of the democracy issues within Hong Kong to assess whether any Chinese violations to Hong Kong autonomy are happening.  If so, the U.S. can take remedial steps to punish China.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act would require the State Department annually re-certify Hong Kong’s autonomous nature, in order for the so-called “special treatment” the U.S. affords Hong Kong to continue. (more)

Keep in mind a dual purpose to this latest move:  Hong Kong holds a special trade status with the U.S. and is exempt from tariffs placed on China.  Part of the punitive action President Trump could take against China involves tariffs against Hong Kong.

Today, I have signed into law S. 1838, the “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019” (the “Act”). The Act reaffirms and amends the United States-Hong Kong Policy Act of 1992, specifies United States policy towards Hong Kong, and directs assessment of the political developments in Hong Kong.

Certain provisions of the Act would interfere with the exercise of the President’s constitutional authority to state the foreign policy of the United States. My Administration will treat each of the provisions of the Act consistently with the President’s constitutional authorities with respect to foreign relations.

President Donald J Trump

Again, back to the big picture, is this an action that would indicate President Trump is actually looking for a U.S-China trade agreement?   Of course not.  So why now, what changed?…  The USMCA!   It’s all connected folks.

59 Responses to President Trump Signs “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act”…

  1. TreeClimber says:
    November 27, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    I read a fanfiction author who recently posted a short story. She said in her author’s note that the situation in HK is even worse than known/shown and the people of Hong Kong are anxiously waiting on the US to speak out on their behalf. She’ll be glad to hear of this, I reckon. As a med student, she’s really seeing the worst of what’s going on; she’s treating the fallout.

    • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
      November 27, 2019 at 9:02 pm

      IMO, the people of Hong Kong were totally screwed once the UK (inevitably) stepped aside. Now we’re just watching the nasty process of the “Sausage” being slow-cooked. In the end, Hong Kong will become whatever the ChiComs WANT it to be.

      • A2 says:
        November 27, 2019 at 10:00 pm

        What you seemed to have missed is there is a much bigger frying pan and a fatter sausage slowly frying.

        Since day one of his administration, patiently, step by step, the President has turned up the gas on the PRC.

        I say Well Done and stick a fork in Chairman Xi.

      • mike says:
        November 27, 2019 at 10:54 pm

        ChiComs reneged on a contract one time too many. It is not all “internal”.
        It is a broken international agreement with the UK. Suck it up Xi + CCP.
        Sure you can run the organ farms higher, but you’ll pay in lost reputation, like Iran.

  2. jeans2nd says:
    November 27, 2019 at 8:55 pm

    Pres Trump could have vetoed this bill – the House and Senate had the votes to override the veto anyway – and caved to Xi’s demands to veto.
    But Pres Trump did not veto, and signed the bill.
    That says it all.

  3. A2 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Best thanksgiving ever.
    Thank you President Trump!

    • Super Elite Lt. Col. Covfefe999 says:
      November 27, 2019 at 9:01 pm

      I was hoping you would see this article. 🙂

    • jeans2nd says:
      November 27, 2019 at 9:30 pm

      Would you let us know how the Hong Kong Patriots react to this A2? Would love to hear their reaction. Thanks, and Happy Thanksgiving to you and your family.

      • A2 says:
        November 27, 2019 at 10:16 pm

        Joyful and thanking the USA for standing with Hong Kong and their fight to retain their freedoms that the PRC has promised and broken. Lots of people praying and thanking the USA that they have looked to for help as the leading democracy and champion of freedom in the world.

        The young people will never forget what the CCP has done, like their grandparents and parents many of whom fled the communists in 1949, and worked hard to build this wonderful city.

        Puppet Lam issued a statement against the passing of Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act that has CCP written all over it. The gov (CCP) is afraid of the provisions on export control and Hong Kong’s execution of UN sanctions:

        https://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/201911/28/P2019112800184.htm

        Glorious Thanksgiving and all the best to you and your family jeans2nd!

  4. Yy4u says:
    November 27, 2019 at 8:56 pm

    Does this mean Chairman Xi is going to sign the “DC Political Rights and Democracy Act” so China can investigate the 2020 elections to be sure the FBI and CIA don’t spy on Donald Trump’s campaign again this year?

    Sorry, but the USA is not the world’s police force

    • TarsTarkas says:
      November 27, 2019 at 9:25 pm

      Where is it mentioned that there would be military intervention? Trump’s favorite foreign policy club is trade and tariffs. He’s not acting as a policeman. He’s putting Xi on notice that Hong Kong will be treated just like the rest of the Empire trade-wise if the movement is brutally suppressed.

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      November 27, 2019 at 10:10 pm

      Looks like this Act simply CODIFIED the obvious:

      China must PAY a PRICE for violations of their international agreements.

      This gives POTUS a mandate and a mechanism to exact penalties on “good friend” Xi without making it “personal”. 😉

  5. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    Considering the President’s observation that “…Certain provisions of the Act would interfere with the exercise of the President’s constitutional authority… ” I’m surprised he signed it at all

    • Reserved55 says:
      November 27, 2019 at 9:44 pm

      Certain provisions of the Act would interfere with the exercise of the President’s constitutional authority to state the foreign policy of the United States. **My Administration will treat each of the provisions of the Act consistently with the President’s constitutional authorities with respect to foreign relations.**

  6. JackB says:
    November 27, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    President Trump should make it US policy to use all measures except use of military force to destroy the authoritarian and totalitarian Chinese Communist Party. The CCP is the enemy of all free people. The US should embark on building a coalition of nations that care about liberty more than short term financial benefits to put a noose around the CCP.

    • JohnCasper says:
      November 27, 2019 at 9:34 pm

      There are plenty of dragons at home that need slaying a lot more.

      • JackB says:
        November 27, 2019 at 9:54 pm

        Destroying the CCP and their corrupt financing will also put a stake in our own corrupt fifth column. There are billions that the Chinese Communists funnel all across our corrupt political, media, think tank, universities and even the military industrial complex.

      • GB Bari says:
        November 27, 2019 at 11:55 pm

        What you seem to miss is that the dragons at home get much of their funding via China. Curtailing China’s profits will greatly curtail much of the funding that enables these domestic clowns to carry out their mischief.

  7. Johnny Boost says:
    November 27, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    Let the British worry about Hong Kong. It’s not our responsibility.

  8. Grandma Covfefe says:
    November 27, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    When I saw this announcement earlier today, the first thought that came to my mind was, Is China not following thru with buying Ag produces from our farmers as agreed?

    Personally, I’m not expecting a phase two, or even phase one trade deal from China. In fact, I don’t even care if we have any trade deals with CCP.

    Isn’t Dec 15 the day we’ll hike more tariffs if China doesn’t sign Phase One?

    According to Stillwater postings of Brian Kolfage, they found out a lot more Chinese are also attempting to cross our border illegally —something is up, but that’s just me thinking and I hope I’m wrong.

  9. Shyster says:
    November 27, 2019 at 9:13 pm

    What a message by POTUS to China. He is basically taunting them. It’s real time poetry in motion and tells them he owns their asses!

  10. emet says:
    November 27, 2019 at 9:19 pm

    Might as well go all in. Move the US Embassy to Urumqi.

    • lumoc1 says:
      November 27, 2019 at 10:09 pm

      Although your comment is disparaging to President Trump and irrelevant, you deserve an irrelevant recognition for finding out that Ürümqi, formerly known as Tihwa, is the capital of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. 🙂 🙂 🙂

    • oahudawg says:
      November 27, 2019 at 10:11 pm

      That’s funny!
      Urumqi can’t be that bad; there’s a Hilton there.
      throw in a couple of ski lifts and we won’t be able to tell Urumqi from Denver

  11. A2 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 9:21 pm

    You must read the 1992 Act and this Act that amends it. The US has various treaties signed therefore it is right that the US can review them in light of what has happened that has eroded the treaties that were signed in good faith.

    There are Many US interests businesses etc in Hong Kong as well as 85k US citizens working in Hong Kong.

    A summary:

    Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019

    This bill addresses Hong Kong’s status under U.S. law and imposes sanctions on those responsible for human rights violations in Hong Kong. (Hong Kong is part of China but has a largely separate legal and economic system.)

    The Department of State shall certify annually to Congress as to whether Hong Kong warrants its unique treatment under various treaties, agreements, and U.S. law. The analysis shall evaluate whether Hong Kong is upholding the rule of law and protecting rights enumerated in various documents, including (1) the agreement between the United Kingdom and China regarding Hong Kong’s return to China, and (2) the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

    The bill extends existing annual reporting requirements on matters of U.S. interest in Hong Kong through 2027 and expands such reports to include assessments of (1) limits to Hong Kong’s autonomy, either self-imposed or due to China’s actions; and (2) whether rescission of Hong Kong’s special treatment would further erode Hong Kong’s autonomy.

    The President shall annually report to Congress on Hong Kong’s enforcement of U.S. export controls, including whether items of U.S. origin have been used for mass surveillance in China and whether Hong Kong has been used to evade sanctions on North Korea or Iran.

    The State Department shall notify Congress if any proposed or enacted law in Hong Kong negatively impacts U.S. interests, including by putting U.S. citizens at risk of rendition to China.

    The President shall impose property and visa-blocking sanctions on foreign persons responsible for gross human rights violations in Hong Kong.

  12. The Devilbat says:
    November 27, 2019 at 9:22 pm

    On June 9, 1898, the British under Queen Victoria brokered a 99-year lease agreement for the use of Hong Kong after China lost a series of wars fought over the British trade in tea and opium. In 1984, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Chinese Premier Zhao Ziyang negotiated the underlying plan for the lease to end, such that Hong Kong would remain a semi-autonomous region for a 50-year period after the lease ended when the British turned Hong Kong back to China. With the agreement signed, the British returned Hong Kong to China on July 1, 1997. This agreement the same as all other agreements with China has been broken.

  13. ristvan says:
    November 27, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    This makes sense, because there is no PDJT downside outcome, but definitely is if he vetoed.

    IF he vetoed, it would be overridden. Triple bad: Trump kowtoes to Xi to get bad trade deal; Trump doesn’t care about democracy; Trump out of sync with Congress.

    This way, PDJT stands up to Xi. IF deal, good. IF NOT, trade less important than treaties and democracy.

  14. William Schneider says:
    November 27, 2019 at 9:27 pm

    Sundance yoiu do give us some unique vision of what is happening in economic sphere and political world also. Bless you for your hard work and real brilliance in monitoring this complex world of modern day Washington. May God bless you this thanksgiving-and bless you entire TH team.

  15. suejeanne1 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 9:55 pm

    “South China Morning Post” (scmp.com)

    Trump signs Hong Kong human rights bill, ignoring China’s warnings
    Trump signs legislation that could sanction the Hong Kong government for not upholding autonomy from mainland China
    Beijing has blasted the act as ‘meddling’ and vowed ‘consequences’ if the US leader signed it
    2 minutes ago

  16. Les Standard says:
    November 27, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    China, you lose

  17. TheWanderingStar says:
    November 27, 2019 at 10:06 pm

    You hear that Neo? That’s the sound of inevitability, the sound of decoupling!

    • A2 says:
      November 27, 2019 at 10:35 pm

      Told folks here it was coming. The past few weeks the PBOC has been furiously issuing statements, which is very unusual for them warning of problems.

  19. A2 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    This is the PRC

    Hong Kong crisis: Beat Edinburgh University student to death, Chinese citizens told

    “Chinese citizens were urged to beat an Edinburgh University student to death for demonstrating in support of Hong Kong democracy.

    The 20-year-old protester, from Chengdu in central China, was photographed in Princes Street wearing a sign saying that he supported Hong Kong citizens’ demands for free elections and an end to police brutality.

    The following day he was secretly photographed at Edinburgh airport while escorting his mother to her flight.

    Both pictures were circulated on Weibo, the Chinese social media site, by someone who believed he was returning to Chengdu. The post contained the flight number and a call for him to be arrested by police or assaulted by citizens. The post was titled: “Brothers from Chengdu, beat him to death.”

    sick.

    https://www.thetimes.co.uk/edition/scotland/students-receive-death-threats-over-hong-kong-protest-d8qjjcsdv?utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1574753403

  20. The Demon Slick says:
    November 27, 2019 at 10:56 pm

    DISENGAGE! DISENGAGE! DISENGAGE!

  21. A2 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    Took a quick looksee at the PRC press. They must be reeling. Just a general”strongly condemns” statements, except for Hu Xijin Enemy of the People editor of the Global Times. His days are numbered as he got the HK elections all wrong. Just spew from him hoping to save his neck.

    Even the FM spox, Geng Shuang hasn’t had a presser yet.

    This is a very big deal as most USD and fx is handled through Hong Kong. All the red princelings, including Xi &Co. may have their fat pockets picked. Never knowing when the sanctions will hit them personally.

    (Insert evil laugh).

  22. A2 says:
    November 27, 2019 at 11:27 pm

    Not to mention how that reassures other nations in the region that the USA stands behind their values, treaties and agreements.

    Taiwan is facing an election and there was some worried that they would be left twisting in the wind if the PRC moved on them.

    A Great Day!

    • GB Bari says:
      November 28, 2019 at 12:09 am

      A2 Big Thank You for the updates from your perch “close to the action”.

    • TrueNorthSeeker says:
      November 28, 2019 at 12:32 am

      A2…Thank you for your insights and commentary regarding the China/Hong Kong concerns. It is very informative and helpful to have realtime analysis from your vantage point and reaction to President Trump’s foreign policy decisions regarding China. I hope you have a very Happy Thanksgiving.

