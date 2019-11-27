President Trump China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts…

The New York Federal Reserve made a quiet admission two days ago that was missed by almost all financial media. In the NY Fed economic blog they admitted everyone was wrong, President Trump’s 2017 tariffs against China did not lead to increased U.S. consumer prices [Read Here]. The Fed also said imports of the Chinese products affected by U.S. tariffs have fallen by an annualized $75 billion. That’s a huge chunk of business U.S. purchasers have shifted to Japan and other Southeast Asian countries.
Within this dynamic lays the real reason why Beijing cannot wait for a 2020 election hoping that Biden or Bloomberg can stop their bleeding. Before going into more depth, this brief explainer from Charles Payne will help establish a framework. WATCH:
What Payne outlines is correct; however, the internal Chinese ‘tariff-offset’ dynamic is actually even a little deeper. Overlaying the NY Fed research we can see that Beijing has attempted to offset the Trump tariffs in four majority ways:
- A devaluation of their currency by roughly 10% since the tariffs were implemented. This makes the dollar a higher value when purchasing. The U.S. dollar purchases more stuff.
- Direct subsidies by the communist control authority. That is a direct payment to the exporting Chinese company to offset the drop in prices they may need to be competitive.
- Indirect subsidies. Remember, China is a communist system. Beijing can tell a province to cancel the electricity bill to a company within that province. Beijing absorbs the cost.
- Incentives for enhanced end-product delivery. As Payne noted in the video the Chinese company just give the purchaser more stuff at the same price. That additional stuff offsets the tariff cost. This free stuff shows up in new contract terms.
All of this is an effort by China to diminish the impact of U.S. tariffs against their exports. However, all of this cumulative effort, while small in the individual pieces, when added up is a big economic cost to Beijing. Thus the overall economic loss is starting to snowball as the accumulation of offsets is beginning to aggregate. They cannot continue indefinitely.
China is suffering a slow death by a thousand paper-cuts. The bleeding of cash in combination with the direct loss of $75 billion in annualized exported products that U.S. companies have now sourced from alternative ASEAN nations is biting hard.
The direct outcome is also a drop in China’s purchasing of industrial goods they would normally use in the manufacturing process. This lack of Chinese purchasing is one of the top reasons for the stall in the European economy.
There is a natural lag as supply chains reorient. The ASEAN nations that have picked up U.S. manufacturing contracts first go through a process of increased productivity, expanded utilization of existing manufacturing, before they need to expand to new facilities. Machines operate 20 hours daily – instead of 16 hours; more shifts are added, etc. Until production reaches 100% capacity no ASEAN group is going to purchase the warehoused industrial machinery, not purchased by China, and being stored in the EU.
In this investment, lending and financing dynamic, is where the current Wall Street multinational corps and banks are stalled and watching closely. No-one wants to drop $100 million to help expand a textile company in Vietnam, if Mexico -via the USMCA- ends up being a more cost efficient location. This status is why passage of the USMCA is an important next step for President Trump’s global trade reset.
A final word on a question often asked. What is President Trump doing with the trade negotiations with China? What’s his end?
The answer to that question is actually where one must overlay Trump’s history of energy policy, with the visible signs of his China trade reset that began with his visit to Southeast Asia in November 2017.
President Trump is famously impatient in achieving a financial objective. He is known to have well thought plans, but he is also known to not pause long when executing his plan. This economic impatience may seem to be at odds with the majority of the financial media who say President Trump is playing a long-game with Chairman Xi Jinping.
ERGO the dichotomy is explained thus: If President Trump is famously impatient, then why is he being so deliberate and painfully slow in achieving a deal with Chairman Xi?…
Here’s the ‘ah-ha’ moment.
….The current status with China was the final objective.
President Trump looks like he’s being stunningly patient because President Trump achieved his goal when no-one was paying attention. We are already past the success point.
The goal is essentially achieved.
There is no actual intent to reach a trade deal with China where the U.S. drops the tariffs and returns to holding hands with a happy panda playing by new rules. This fictional narrative is a figment of fantasy being sold by a financial media that cannot fathom a U.S. President would be so bold as to just walk away from China.
That ‘walk away’ is exactly what President Trump did when he left all of those meetings in Southeast Asia in 2017; and every moment since has been setting up, and firming up, an entirely new global supply chain without China.
President Trump is not currently engaged in a substantive trade agreement in the formal way people are thinking about it. Instead “Phase-One” is simply President Trump negotiating the terms of a big Agricultural purchase commitment from Beijing, and also protecting some very specific U.S. business interests (think Apple Co.) in the process.
The actual goal of President Trump’s U.S-China trade reset is a complete decoupling of U.S. critical manufacturing within China.
President Trump does not express angst, frustration, or even disappointment over the U.S-China trade discussions because the decoupling is well underway.
The article above explains why President Trump doesn’t care:
The question is: what will be the circumstances when Chine realizes that PDJT has reached his final objective?
Jim Rickards’ position is that trade wars lead to currency wars lead to actual wars.
The way China has been tooling up its military I think it was planning on one regardless.
Taiwan has always been in its sights.
A full blown revolution in China.
We need to be pumping in crates of rifles and SAM’s to Hong Kong.
All of those dire predictions that costs of things here would increase substantially … has anyone noticed any increase in prices? I have not. And I’ve been buying plenty and also hunting around for new not-so-cheap things for my home which I will be buying soon.
I just remembered that the last thing I bought, a bedroom bench for $268, was made in VietNam. Wish it had been made in the US but better VietNam than China.
Lol, yeah, that was never gonna happen. I remember mocking people on the financial blogs that China does not have the ability to raise prices to “pass on” the costs of tariffs to consumers. Importers would just find new suppliers outside of China…which has happened.
I want to add that the workmanship on that bench was superb. Way nicer than I expected for that price.
Everything the pearl clutching economist predicted (that means you Thomas Friedman, Charlie “Gasbag” Gaspirino, and you Neil Cavuto) has not come to pass. They were hoping they could manipulate a self fulfilling prophecy to tank things for President Trump. They’ve been waiting and hoping for a recession before the end of this year. Do you think they care about little old YOU and your stupid little 401K? They don’t. When SD shows the meme of PDJT in a yellow vest saying “they’re not after me, they’re after you” should resonate with every freaking American citizen.
POTUS has done a magnificent job of exposing the #CorruptCorporateMedia for the sh*ts that they really are. We all see it now and cannot unsee what’s behind the curtain. They live in the big city bubbles and think everyone thinks like they do. They hate people like me who voted for President Trump. They honestly think we’re all dense smelly toothless deplorable WalMart shoppers. I say, keep it up media. You haven’t begun to see your downfall. Cold Anger? You betcha.
Of course this news has been on the Q-T. To report the any news accurately showing success for our President? Perish the thought! The MSM are worse than pond scum.
Seems foolish that the EU is supporting Chinese 5G in light of what you have brought to light. They have been warned!
Yah that’s crazy. Let China have control over your crucial networks, Europe. Really great idea there. (smh)
I see Merkel is the big proponent. What kind of kickback is she getting from China? How do they do it over there? Vacation home? GoFundMe?
Seems like some European countries are playing the losing Pelosi game (that is, not giving PDJT a win even if they catch on fire).
Let them buy everything from China in order avoid sending Euros to the USA. Good luck with that! China will sell to Europe the same cheap junk that we used to buy while they exported it to the USA tariff free. Haven’t the Europeans learnt that cheap garbage ends up costing twice or thrice as much as the good, durable stuff we make?
Kinda puts those trade deals with South Korea and Japan in an interesting context, doesn’t it?
It also explains the pressure applied to Pelosi this week by the various USMCA trade reps. There are billion$ perhaps trillion$ on the line here.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump’s China trade deal is actually the terms of surrender. I expect one day a deal with China will be made. But, not before trade deals are in place with others: USMCA, India, Philippines, Brexit-complete Britain, and others.
Genius Sundance. Trump’s occasional pause in tariffs has flumoxed everyone who think nothing has been accomplished. In this ‘we want it now’ society, anything that takes more than one minute breaks the attention span of the masses.
Trump and his team have been a godsend.
He just needs to pace the tariffs so that suppliers can reorient. To sharp too fast is detrimental, but announcing a date forces action, then you slip the deadline to give them time to implement.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What an Economic Team he has assembled. Head and shoulders above the rest of the world. And no TRAITORS on that team.
Every day with this President is a blessing!
Wolverines applying common sense instead of POWER!,GREED!, CONTROL! Doing the right thing for America.
The last 20 years of CoC, the Uniparty, and Soros machinations make me sick.
For God’s sake Pelosi, Schiff, McConnell, Comey, BRENNAN, CLAPPER, Strzok, OBAMA. etc., do you not realize that I have children and grandchildren that I deeply care about.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Feeling pretty good about the reset of supply chains concept. Am totally willing to accept some pain in the whirl and chaos of reset.
Because then…. Then comes the day when we have choices again at Home Depot. American made. Or Chinese origin.
Yup. We’ll pay more for the American, I get it.
We’ll also get better quality and not need to keep buying the same inferior cr*p over and over that adds to total cost long term. (leaving out the existential national security implications)
I have been contacting every American based company with whom I am considering doing business, to let them know that as soon as they bring the actual manufacturing of their product back to the US, I will be happy to buy their product, even if it costs me more. I have actually heard back from several companies that they are in the process of doing just that!
“On bright side China concentration camps running maximum capacity!” -Reeducation Minister Wei No Noh.
Trump and his team are hard charging, first stringers in practical, goal oriented economics – none of our “global partners” have seen anything like this from the US ever. Trump knows well that the American market is what they’re all after and they’ll pay dearly (and farirly) to have access.
The Chinese may have invented the game of “Go,” but President Trump is beating them at their own game. Sooner or later Wall Street will wake up to the new paradigm.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours Sundance! I never get tired of reading your in-depth explanations made simple. You also have perfect timing as it is a love pat to the heart in face of the 24/7 chaos objectives of the MSM/GOPe/DNC/Soros organizations. As they are trying to keep a lid on the massive advancements made to date by American Citizens and the USA! IMHO, Christmas will we once again since 2016 a very joyous time indeed. MAGA/KAG Godbless all.
With all due respect, That Glorious Bastard. We are so lucky to have this man running our country.
Things will become clearer, especially when USMCA passes and Boeing overcomes their manufacturing woes.
Boeing is in a world of hurt because they allowed far too much of their manufacturing to be moved to China, along with vast amounts of their technology. It worked out well in the short term for the CEO, Board of Directors, and the politicians who happily gave away our defense capabilities but in the long run, they have done immense harm to a once great company and it’s going to be a long time, if ever, before they regain the trust of the flying public!
Hey President XI! In the practical art of economic war with Donald Trump, you must be prepared to fight at any time in the future. In the impractical art of economic war with Donald Trump, you should have been prepared quite some time ago, and it’s probably already too late. You’re screwed.
The very, very stooopid interview that Bloomberg gave recently, in which he (ridiculously) lauds China as being a democracy beholden to the will of the people, and President Xi as not being a dictator, plus the conflicts of interest created by his investments in China, will be anchors tied to his political neck that will heavily weigh against his chances to win the Presidency in 2020 (if he were to be the D-Rat’s nominee). However, he may still be pouring $millions into the coffers of congressional D-Rat candidates who might do his bidding … if they managed to get elected.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/09/27/michael-bloomberg-chinas-communist-leader-xi-jinping-not-a-dictator/
So… where do we stand with NoKo?
TreeClimber: to answer your question with another question: have you heard of any NoKo rockets flying towards or over Japan lately?
The best thing about Trump’s foreign policy, in general, and his trade negotiations, in particular, is that he’s doing it all at the same time, for all of the parties to see as it unfolds. The trade negotiations have all the benefits of a multi-lateral deal with none of the downside, while having the benefit of each deal being tailored to that country without the negatives of a one-size-fits-all deal. Also, what really makes it work is that each country sees in real time what he’s doing with the other countries and is encouraged to go along with Trump in order to gain advantage vis-a-vis other countries…China, mainly. Japan was amenable to a fair deal because it could see taking business away from China. Similarly, South Korea. Mexico, even more, could see an increase in its business by becoming a strategic trade ally with U.S. Canada, because it’s led by an idiot, will be lucky to tread water. If Boris wins bigly(big league), the UK stands to cash in immensely, leaving the EU to play the role of Canada(aw, so sad). It’s brilliant. You’d almost think that Trump was preparing for this for 30 years or so….oh, wait.
In essence, President Trump working philosophy on China is “Let China be China”. This works for the EU as well. Or as Maggie Thatcher once said “The problem with socialism is you run out of other people’s money.
Sundances columns on Trump/US global trade and economics dynamics are the best. This is better than anything from cnbc, the economist weekly, anywhere. Superb insightful analysis, well done! Only thing missing is a clip with Kudlow or Navarro!
Happy Thanksgiving to all–enjoy reading comments from the educated and patriotic (and witty) crowd that posts here. First website i check every morning.
“There is no actual intent to reach a trade deal with China where the U.S. drops the tariffs and returns to holding hands with a happy panda playing by new rules. This fictional narrative is a figment of fantasy being sold by a financial media that cannot fathom a U.S. President would be so bold as to just walk away from China.“
What a wonderful, well written paragraph. Made me laugh smile from ear to ear!
This is the outcome that I’ve been waiting for.
China is never going to fly right and play by any rules.
Let the rest of the world learn that lesson on their own.
Hong Kong Protest, US China Trade War & China’s Inevitable “Disintegration”—Dr. Arthur Waldron.
Why is Hong Kong’s special status most likely permanently over, in the eyes of preeminent China scholar Arthur Waldron?
What key mistakes have US leaders, such as Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger, made in regards to China over the past five decades?
Why does Waldron believe the Chinese communist regime is entering a phase of disintegration? And how does the situation parallel that of the Soviet Union?
This is an excellent vid, thx for including it.
Dr Arthur Waldron is one of the foremost China experts, right up there with Dr Michael Pillsbury
Dr Waldron is Canadian, iirc.
I submit a video from Epoch Times/American Thought Leaders of a discussion with
Dr. Arthur Waldrom, “China on the Brink”, wherein Dr. Waldron feels Communist China
is rapidly heading toward drastic change vis-a-vis its communist system. And like with
the Soviet Union’s disintegration our disfunctional CIA and State Department apparatus
will be surprised and caught unprepared. Dr. Waldrom describes the CCP “as the most evil
regime since the third reich”.
It is an excellent discussion from one of America’s few China scholars who seems to have a clue.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/hong-kong-protest-us-china-trade-war-chinas-inevitable-disintegration-dr-arthur-waldron_3158110.html
Burginthorn, great minds think alike!
“The LOVE of money is the root of all evil” not money-Putting your focus or your ‘love’ on money or gathering wealth. BUT, money is the equalizer in many regards. When someone, let’s say ‘china’ has a love for money, they are predictable. WHen your love is God you cannot be predictable because Isaiah 55:8 “for my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are my ways, declares the lord”.
Communism is love of gathering or “mammon” it is easily manipulated and controlled. Focus on God and his provision you are ‘out of this world’.
Our system of government is unique in so many Godly ways, it would be a travesty to loose it.
“The New York Federal Reserve made a quiet admission two days ago that was missed by almost all financial media”
Missed, or intentionally ignored?
Another thing, China, and their totally corrupt oligarchy, would be wise to go along with President Trump’s dictates if they want to continue their commie game of enriching themselves while oppressing their people, otherwise they’ll upset their communist applecart
China became a world power only by partnering with totally corrupt American politicians and using the corrupted system they put in place, which allowed them to steal or buy the technology they needed to advance
I’m never in favor of hurting the people, yet at times I hope China plays hardball so they can eventually go bankrupt, which could be exactly what the Chinese people need to finally rebel against the communist con game their elite use against them
If the free countries of the world were right thinking, we would band together to completely stop all trade with communist china to drive their economy to bankruptcy, and drive the CCP from power.
Communist china is the scourge of the world, and the CCP should be driven from power before a war starts.
I’d also like to point out that since the Chinese economy is a strange mix of market and government they don’t really know the true cost. So I have no doubt people/companies are getting shafted all up and down the production process and the economy. The inefficiencies in the Chinese economy will become even worse as companies get used to that governmental payment.
