Nancy Pelosi Hides Behind Richard Trumka as Excuse for Not Ratifying USMCA….

The U.S. multinationals on Wall Street do not want the USMCA to pass because they don’t want President Trump to have leverage that allows him to continue the fight against China and the EU. It is a simple dynamic, USMCA ratification makes the Wall Street prior investments in China worth less.
In all of these efforts U.S. multinational corporations, big companies on Wall St, are heavily opposed to President Trump because they have invested in those overseas operations. Those companies facilitated the loss of U.S. manufacturing jobs.
Remember, in 2018 the Supreme Court ruled that non-union members cannot be forced to pay for union representation.
That decision led to AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka declaring support in 2019 for illegal aliens having rights to U.S. jobs and collective bargaining.
There is also now a clear alignment between Wall Street multinationals, and democrats like Nancy Pelosi. Wall Street’s ability to pay Pelosi and political leadership to protect their multinational interests; in combination with corporate promises of funding to Pelosi’s party; has created the unholy alliance of united interests.
It is a political strategy and calculation for Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer to attempt to sink the U.S. Main Street economy. Weakening Trump’s China confrontation, blocking the USMCA, and impeding a trade agreement between the U.S. and U.K. are part of that calculation.
(Via CNBC) […] Pelosi and Neal’s meeting with Trump’s trade representative follows talks with a key labor leader earlier this week. After a Tuesday meeting with AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, Pelosi said, “we can reach an agreement on USMCA when the Trade Representative makes the new NAFTA agreement enforceable for America’s workers.”
Their meeting with Trumka came a day after the labor leader said “we are not there yet” on an agreement. He added that “we cannot and support any deal that does not deliver for working people.”
The Trump administration needs to submit ratifying legislation to Congress for the House to move forward with approving the agreement. Once the White House submits text, it starts a 90-day window to approve USMCA.
Mexico has ratified the agreement, while Canada has not.
Labor groups and Democrats have worried the agreement will not go far enough to boost wages in Mexico and stop U.S. companies from moving jobs south. (read more)
I thought the President can simply do a bilateral trade deal and be done with the Dems?
When can President Trump do anything simply with this Congress?
as per AG Barr, over 250 court actions and nationwide injunctions! it is 100% socialists using the legal system and true believer judges to destroy our Republic…look at Supreme Court Ruling on Citizenship Census question: “100% legal but not for Trump!”
Guess who sided with the Communists?
Trumka is despicable. He advocates for open borders and mass immigration which is directly contrary to the interests of the union workers who pay his salary.
Trumpka, like most union hacks, gets far more from “side” deals than he does from the salary aid to him by the union members, which is, in itself, pretty da*n generous. But just like our current political class, there is money to be had, passed through enough different entities so as to obscure its origins, for anyone who is willing to “assist” those who are pulling the strings at the top.
This is an interesting article and, as the wife of a first generation American, whose parents immigrated in the late 1950s, I think it is very accurate! https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/11/why_rich_people_love_poor_immigrants.html
This is more true than you know.
Oh, nothing much surprises me anymore! We have gone from “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you” to “Do unto others whatever you can and then get out before they catch you”!
Gary Jones resigns as UAW president, as union moved to expel him
“United Auto Workers President Gary Jones resigned Wednesday amid a federal corruption investigation targeting him for embezzling more than $1.5 million in union funds, capping a steep fall for one of the country’s most powerful labor leaders.”
https://amp.detroitnews.com/amp/4252063002
Excellent article. Thanks for posting.
So Teddy Kennedy was right when he started blathering about the rich getting richer, but he always forgot to mention the Hart-Celler Immigration Act of 1965 whenever he pointed to the injustice of it all. He worked tirelessly to make that bill law, and speaking on the Senate floor said, “our cities will not be flooded with a million immigrants annually. … Secondly, the ethnic mix of this country will not be upset.” I’ll bet he even assured voters that the new plan would only boost wages for workers once it passed.
I guess we had to pass the bill to find out what was in the bill…thirty years later.
And yet the union work stand behind him.
You have it totally wrong. The union members do not pay Trumka’s salary. Taxpayers pay Trumka’s salary. Taxpayer money is passed through to the union member who is taxed by the union in the form of union dues taken from their paycheck.
AFLCIO is building trades. The end user of the building trades paying union wages is the Federal, State and local government. Private sector primarily does not pay union wages.
If you know an AFLCIO union member, he or she is working for a company that is primarily working on government projects. Your tax dollars at work paying the highest possible labor price to get the job done.
Any pressure put on government by the influx of uncontrolled immigration is a benefit to unions which primarily infect government. Therefore, Trumka is on the right side of the issue because it benefits the union. Need a new school or road? AFLCIO will be there to build it.
I am working on a housing project on a pipeline for workers housing. All the workers are being brought in from Mexico. American unions priced the work over the top and won’t let them work long hours. 600 jobs could have gone to Americans.
Time to pull the plug on NAFTA?
Soon.
Well … in my humble, while USMCA is “better than NAFTA” in several key respects, “anything at all would be better than NAFTA,” and I really have always felt that our negotiators should have been able to do better. Yes, I want to see USMCA get approved if only to get NAFTA off the books, but I’m frankly disappointed in what they managed to come up with. I’m also a little surprised that Mexico approved it and Canada has not, since in my reading Mexico is still the one that winds up (still …) taking it in the shorts.
USMCA is great for Mexico. It sets wage standards far in excess of anything AMLO could pull off alone. It sets Mexico up to develop a true and large middle-class, the best hope for stability and prosperity. Mexico could not ask for a better friend than PDJT.
Yes. Time to re-instate the tariffs on Canada autos (Rav 4, etc.) for using Chinese steel. Sink their economy. Send Trudope a message. Kill NAFTA and re-write USMCA into USMEX agreement.
You make the key point. POTUS Trump can em[oy this very public discussion with both Trump and Piglosi to fine and valid effect.
An adequate living wage can be the focal point of public political discussion. What is currently part of the agreement versus the specific markers that Trump / Piglosi would care care to employ is fair game.
Start the discussion AND pass the USMCA.
The Dems from the Trump districts went out on a limb supporting the impeachment fiasco and are expecting USMCA passage so they can look like they are actually doing something. Chumps.
Well in a weeks time expect President Trump to start the 6 month end of NAFTA.
Chumps? I guess you do have a point. After all, they ARE Democrats. 🙂
Oh wow, that’s a rich excuse, coming from them. *spit*
I’m sure China is exerting influence on this subject with Nancy and Chucky as well.
And the Mexican cartels.
Calling Ristvan. He showed us the pathway forPTrump to do the bilateral trade agreements. He said PTrump would wait until after the first of the year if Pelosi didn’t get USMCA done this year.
How many years has the working middle class drank the Cool-aide sold by the union bosses? Then watched as the same union leaders set back, as the American jobs and lifestyles were slowly moved off shore? We the working middle class have been and continue to be ruled against, as their desire is exposed, for cheap illegal cheap labor with benefits provided by those still earning enough to pay taxes. Proving “we’re here to help you” is a lie. Exposed now the GOPe, DNC, Unions, Swamp expand the onslaught against the newly job holders benefiting because of MAGA.
Furthermore we are now learning the environmental controls that have been on steroids for years limiting the American Dream are what is making the latest crisis for more taxes. The higher MPG requirements by the EPA will result in a added mileage tax to replace the last of OPM to spend. Along with that does anyone think rates for any utilities consumed will not accompany increases rates to permit more collections? To that do not omit additional property taxes, waste water taxes as well any current legal manner to tax.
2020 MAGA/KAG
The lifestyles never moved to other countries following the jobs. That’s why they moved, for the slave labor. They pay a pittance compared to what workers in the US get. Companies were making off like bandits. The unions also didn’t help. The wages and benefits are really out of line for the jobs that needed to be done, like paying a janitor $30,000 a year. So with the crazy bargaining the workers were getting, companies just choose to leave because they could make more profit in Mexico and China. And the people who work for them? Slaves.
While Communist and Kleptocract countries use the profits from that enslavement to create economic dependencies and to build vast militaries to rule and rape the world. The legacy of our modern Robber Baron “Multi-National” Corporations. Spit.
Just a thought on your point that Trump / unions are not a point of support and a source to help create jobs in the USA.. So agree. I grew up in Youngstown, Ohio, the second largest steel producer on the globe through out the 1950’s;.
Unions crippled the mills after the sloven management abused labor for some historical generations. Environmental changes in the 1960’s, truly to address the proximal less than humane atmospheric conditions at the time, was a challenge that management and labor were unable to overcome. Gases and particulate matter were in need of improvement.
Regulation required expensive manufacturing alterations while the burgeoning labor costs stripped the Youngstown Sheet and Tube of profits to install the “scrubbers” in the open hearth. Innovative electric electric furnaces developed in Youngstown / USA were sold to the new overseas competitors rebuilding / developing after WW II. Excessive labor cost had removed the option of installing the locally devised, non band-aid innovations.
My point is POTUS Trump can afford to be a global labor boss in Mexico. USMCA can address a livable wage in the treaty. Nancy Pelosi and Trumka can be exposed as the water carriers of the Chi Comm investment crowd. Justin Amash can go live with Lucifer.
Pelosi is nothing more than a criminal and liar, Trumka is a mob boss.
I started paying attention to politics in 1980, voted for Reagan. I looked into his VP. After Reagan the corruption meter pegged out and now here we are.
I stopped voting for President at Reagan. Voted again for President with Trump. My 30 year ban on voting for Presidents ended with Trump.
I’m hoping with a lot of praying Trump can right this ship of corruption. If not, I will continue to prepare.
?
POTUS needs to immediately give notice on NAFTA termination and then enter a 10 year bilat with Mexico, a 10 year bilat with Canada and shepard a deal between Mexico and Canada for the same duration. By doing so, he can cut the Dems and Pelosi out of any accolades for the new great deals, creation of jobs and boost to the economy. Once done, he will then have multiplied his fire power in negotiations with China and the EU. It’s time to kick ass and take names.
Agree totally. And no more tariff delays for China. Apply them now at an accelerated rate than previously stated. Enough of their delay tactics.
Without an ability to delve into the weed of the USMCA, I would think Trumka’s direct concerns could be compatible with a revised USMCA. When the USMCA would provide guidelines for wage levels Mexican manufacturing facilities that would better provide for a living and thriving wage, an important component that causes the northward migration will have been ameliorated.
Heck, if I could make a reasonable living, staying in place sounds much better than a trek north.
Agreed, more components in the current Mexican political / economic culture are in need of alteration than a living wage, A living wage begins to provide a personal sense of independence and greater economic decisions.
Cartels and government corruption at least on the level of USA will also require change.
A stronger middle class and increasing prosperity put downward pressure on the factors that make the vile mercenary life of the cartels an “attractive” option, and provides the government greater incentives and resources to fight such enterprises. Combined with a Wall, effective Trump led immigration reform, and declaration of the cartels as terrorist organizations with appropriate LE and military actions and the cartels will be crushed.
I am telling you they will stop at nothing. We must protect our President now. This is big! It is worse than we all Imagined. I don’t see it going much further without them doing something to him. Some how he must be shielded better. I can just feel it. Little things are happening so they can get into position. Why else is Nicky Haley starting her Campaign already. We must let ALL of them know that if anything happens to our President we will burn DC TO THE GROUND! And hunt them all down.
LikeLike
Sorry for the double post
Prolonging the impeachment follies only gives anyone negotiating with the USA incentive to wait for a weaker President and thus a sweeter deal, and they are ALL gonna be weaker than Trump!
On the other hand, I think Pres Trump will actually come out stronger for having survived this chit. People generally don’t like bullies. With this “piling on”,I believe they are overplaying their hand for all but the rabid Left.
I am hoping to see the great majority increase their support for Trump as well as a massive, tectonic shift which will cripple the Left in Academia, Media, etc.
Trumpka is a decades old swamp rat and union boss. He’s bought and paid for many times over.
Oh…and the funny past he’s supposed to be for the American workers.
Trump should have an investigation into how much money China is pouring into our Country just to stop him.
Look at how the AFL-CIO President smiles, while he is making promises to the innocent,
Look at how they offer this world and that other world to the Syndicate,
Look at how they swear over and over again their oaths, but after they get the vote it is a double suffering for those same voters!
LOOK AT THE carrier HOW THEY GET ALL WITH MAKE UP to count the calendar pages,
look at how the secretaries manage the newspapers pages
look at how they smile like angels, look at how they forget they are mortals …
Look at how they talk about liberty when they take it away from us,
they talk about tranquility but they torment us with their rules…
what will the Vatican say when they see what is being done to their doves
what will the sacred father say
You mean a quid pro quo for Pelosi? Imagine that
The House can’t bring up USMCA in months of sitting on it, but quietly passed extending funding for Patriot Act data-collection spying today.
“Labor groups and Democrats have worried the agreement will not go far enough to boost wages in Mexico and stop U.S. companies from moving jobs south.”
Why worry about job going south when you can have the south going to the jobs here?
hahaha
Gotta get the House majority back, everyone. Electing Trump is #1 priority. Maintaining the Senate and House GOP majorities is a close second. Very very very important. Vote straight GOP in November 2020.
