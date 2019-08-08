Wow, AFL-CIO Union Comes Out in Support of Illegal Alien Workers Taking U.S. Jobs…

In a remarkable admission today on Twitter AFL-CIO Labor Union President Richard Trumka supports the principle of illegal alien workers taking the jobs of American workers. This is quite a bucket of sunlight upon a previously hidden agenda.
It is quite remarkable to see a large U.S. labor union now standing in support of illegal workers in the U.S. There was a time, throughout the history of labor unions, when some of the strongest immigration voices were against American worker displacement. Apparently that time is passed.
The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) union was recently impacted by a federal immigration authority raid in Mississippi; which resulted in almost 700 illegal alien workers being identified and removed. In addition to the unlawful border entry, most of the illegal workers used fake documents, fake identifications and stolen social security numbers to falsify employment eligibility.
In the past several years there has been a considerable disconnect between labor union leadership and the best interest of the workers they represent. As the Democrat party has moved to direct support of open-borders, apparently the labor union leadership is following.
In 2007 labor unions aligned strongly with candidate Obama over the promise of removing the liability of healthcare from their finances, in exchange for union support. The union need for Obamacare was big part of the back-room discussions between labor and the Obama team. Ultimately it was Obama’s promises to the SEIU, AFSCME, AFL-CIO and UFCW that sealed his nomination over Hillary Clinton.
As a result, SEIU President Andy Stern was the number one visitor to the White House following Obama’s successful election win in 2008. Andy Stern’s job was to get healthcare removed from the union ledgers by any means necessary. This was the cornerstone of what became known as Obamacare.
Fast foward to 2019 and perhaps this radically shifted labor union outlook toward illegal aliens is a repeat of 2007. Another backroom deal would explain why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer are now pushing for a $15/hr federal minimum wage.
Most labor union wage contracts are pegged to the federal minimum wage rate. If the minimum wage jumps $8/hr, the union worker earning $45/hr would see a corresponding jump to $53/hr.
In essence the Democrats would be paying-off the labor union leadership for open-border immigration support by promising a much higher wage increase for union workers. In exchange for the promise of a higher wage rate, the labor unions will activate again in 2020 to the scale they did in 2008 (ballot harvesting etc); and simultaneously start supporting illegal alien workers.
History repeats.
Another deal between two devils….
Just great!!!
In 2016 the UAW bosses told the rank and file to vote for Hillary, the rank and file voted TRUMP — handing him Michigan’s 16 electoral votes. Just imagined how surprised Hillary was.
Actually, several of the Union leaders told Hillary campaign;
We WILL tell our membership to vote Hillary, but we can’t guarantee they will!
They KNEW, unlike any POTUS campaign since Reagan, that the rank and file were NOT ‘on board’ the Hillary campaign.
THIS should make all but the most hard core Conme’s in the rank and file revolt from their revolting leadership.
PDJT, exposing the Conme’s, far more effectivly than Joe McCarthy ever could!
Illegals pay Illegal Union Dues, are paid Illegally by Companies using Illegal Labor. Illegals and Illegality makes democRats And quisling Repubs Happy!!!
Open Borders is Good for Unions and Owners, there is No One Opposing it. Citizens don’t count anymore. Welcome to the USSA!!
I’ve been saying for years that the AFL-CIO and the SEIU are the root of all evil here in the US. Get rid of those two domestic terror organizations that hide under the title of “Union” and poof goes the violence, hate and the damn protests. They both have been supporting illegals for years. The AFL-CIO and the SEIU need to be shut down for good.
Trumka, democRATS and RINO’s along with old/lamestream media are domestic terrorists and should be treated as such.
Found this site, thought it could be interesting. Looks like a who to not vote for list.
http://www.conservativereview.com/top-25-rinos/
Don’t forget not to vote for rino’s and members of ssci!
Just shows that the labor unions have become wholly owned subsidiaries of the democrat party. Just like the NAACP, they no longer represent the interests of their members.
We need to start identifying all of these people who should not be voted for picture, location and reason. You know they vote union leaders in too?
The labor union LEADERSHIP, that is.
Members are increasingly voting against the leadership’s interests.
As for that ‘bump’ in base pay that members would get as a result of a successful fight for fifteen campaign – I don’t think unions can collect dues from workers standing in the employment line. Which is what every non-biased study says would happen – higher wages for some, increased unemployment for many more.
Or maybe they do get union dues from unemployed members . . paid courtesy of the US taxpayer.
I have to wonder: will there be any punishment for the companies that hired all of the illegals? Or, are those companies in bed with the unions?
Trumpka. Wasn’t he the guy that threatened to smash, or encouraged his goons to smash, faces? Must be a long time since he’s had his smashed. He’s forgotten how bad it can be when the other guy knows what he’s doing and you’re his mission.
We can only hope…….
F O Richard Trumka. He must have tweeted from his local Golden Corral.
He doesn’t have a forehead. He has, like, a twohead.
Even Cesar Chavez himself was militantly anti illegal immigrant.
Well….like the Jews in Nazi Germany, the conservatives are the Democrat’s New Jews in Nazi Amerika.
Unlike those Jews in the 1930s through 40s, I hope Americans targeted by the New Nazi Party take the bull by the horns and start giving these overlords the (fill in the blank) they need, in order for us to take America from the grasp of their evil, satanic paws.
I hope the hardcore union supporters think hard about this. In the past, one could not reason with them – even if they were harmed by their own unions.
I think Trumka just initiated not only a revolt at the ballot box among the union rank and file, but a massive withholding of dues movement as well.
Let’s hope so. Dims will feel that in their campaign coffers, bigly.
Trumka may see the “new workers” as future dues paying union members. He might promise them legal representation, contract protection, etc, to get them to become members or to vote a non-union establishment to the union side of the aisle. Trumka appears to me to be as dirty as corrupt people come.
Kinda like saying the mafia supports organized crime ?
Follow the money!
Since this won’t be reported by the LSM, I’ll go ahead and educate my Union friends. They’re gonna freak. Hehe
Wow is right! I expect this will go over like the proverbial lead balloon. I’ve never been in a union. It seems like they have outlived their usefulness. What do ‘yall think?
I think police unions in particular have failed their members.
86% of Democrats support raising the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour; 57% of Republicans oppose it.
Those who support it deserve to lose their jobs, they are a bunch of lazy idiots who know nothing but take, take, take.
Want to know why so many illegals come from Honduras, thank the AFL-CIO😡
https://aflcio.org/sites/default/files/2017-03/Honduras.PDF
Maybe the rank and file of the union members will oust the traitor.
Conservative teachers need to start a walk away movement too. Let’s hope the American Union Workers wake up!
In addition to the unlawful border entry, most of the illegal workers used fake documents, fake identifications and stolen social security numbers to falsify employment eligibility.
But that can’t be true because Richard Trumka tweeted that their ONLY CRIME was “working hard for a better life”. 😉
The scams are from your phone, not this site.
Susana said “restart computer.” The problem is likely with the computer she is using (if I dare assume a personal pronoun) but would be interested to know if it’s also a problem on other sites… other wordpress sites. I don’t see any sort of ads as ad servers are a common source of malware. They get compromised and every user of a site which uses those compromised ad servers and poof! “Undesired results.”
Susana, install a free ad blocker, I use AdBlockPlus.
I don’t think the people who want a $15/hr minimum wage understand basic economics. But they don’t have to go far to find a real life example that teaches them an unimpeachable lesson. All they have to do is look at the Bernie Sanders campaign! The campaign gave their workers a $15/hr minimum and then promptly cut hours, pared off workers and made the rest work longer, effectively making their wage $13/hr. Of course the workers complained. They were fired if they did. Hmm. If it walks, talks and smells like Communism, it’s probably Communism.
A major union here in Nevada, the Culinary Union, which supplies workers to the hotel/casino industry, has been laundering illegal aliens for years. The union brags about furnishing “papers” to illegals. I’m waiting for ICE to look into this union, but a raid would probably shut down the whole casino/hotel industry 🙂. Our two radically open borders, pro illegal alien senators and their mentor, Harry “LaRaza” Reid would go nuts.
I believe the rank and file blue collar union members who’ve seen their membership dwindle and their jobs outsourced to China will realize PDJT’s economic agenda is bringing their jobs back. Once inside the voting booth, I hope common sense will prevail.
LikeLiked by 3 people
speaking of Harry Reid, he got his surgery and chemo for pancreatic cancer but hasn’t had much to say recently…how is he?
Of the 700 illegals apprehended in Mississippi, over 300 have already been released.
Trumka’s reaction implies the UFCW union facilitated sourcing and “managing” the illegal workers. Hope the US Attorney’s investigation includes turning over some of the big rocks.
Sad Angie and the other Children can join their parents and go “home” Not here but their real home.
I like how he outed the “dangerous conditions”. Some major inspections are probably in order…
Illegal labor lowers wages.
Has this fact changed? Just asking for a friend. Seems Unions no longer support the interests of American Workers. When did that happen?
So many illegal aliens are members of Trumka’s union. Paying dues to support his lifestyle.
Sounds like he part of a criminal conspiracy.
This has been apparent for such a long time. In any contest between American workers and the Chamber of Commerce, bottom line is Americans lost BIGLY.
It is impossible to serve two masters.
The union faithful were sold the Brooklyn Bridge. They have historically been insulated from skyrocketing healthcare costs and depressed wages, while their counterparts have suffered greatly.
Now, many pensions are underfunded, while millions of illegals stream across our border to claim their “free stuff.” Do they see a disconnect there?
Will American students and workers ever accept the truth about human trafficking aka “diversity?” Unfortunately, it is human nature to hit rock bottom before considering a change of course.
Human traffickers. 800 illegals don’t wind up in the same place working for the same company without helpful directions. There is an Executive Order in place to confiscate the material property of people engaged in human rights violations and corruption. Hopefully, that will be the next step in this story. The only way to defeat them is taking their resources and freedoms away. Appeals to common morality and ethics and love of country will not work.
Just them hire a bunch of illegals and the call IICE to come and round them up.
700 new jobs for Americans not interested in getting a faux degree, and as for the liberal owners and unions, let us see you pay those 700 Americans $15 per hour LMAO
Look for the union label
when you are buying that coat, dress or blouse.
Remember somewhere our union’s sewing,
our wages going to feed the kids, and run the house.
We work hard, but who’s complaining?
Thanks to the I.L.G. we’re paying our way!
So always look for the union label,
it says we’re able to make it in the U.S.A.!
I am guessing the only thing changed is the red circle with the line thru it over the American Flag
Wow, just wow……
Is Joe Biden’s slogan seriously “Change We Need”?
In some ways this article goes to confirm the real reason for illegals. Lower wages for the real American workers and uninformed political support by the corrupt members of Congress.
Dump Trumka!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!kla
Then ICE released 300 of the people they picked up. (What a joke.)
Where is my puke bag when I need it?
just one more example of many organizations which were instrumentalized by power seeking cons.
Can’t speak for AFL CIO, but as SMAGMA members, negotiations w union leaders, particularly on the federal level, aren’t held in high esteem by manufacturers or SM workers,
Highly noticeable generational split, younger members reject the old guys reflexive vote Democrat. Growing up watching so called adults support parties that sell out your future for profit and prestige of their peers tends to inform one’s perspective.
Encourages think for yourself politics .
Union leadership are the very fat cat Robber Barons they were supposed to keep in check.
Rank and file has been learning this for a while. It is hard to break with what became family traditions in our country.
I think it is ironic Labor Unions are one of the main reasons communists did not get a very big following the turn of last century. A few unions embraced the hammer and sickle. Some leaders tried to ease the membership into accepting communist philosophy. Yet, by and large American Unions wanted nothing to do with the workers paradise. In fact several union officials cooperated with the Federal Government and helped keep track of communist agitators from the 20’s through the 1950’s.
Crying shame what has happened to the unions in the USA.
Self inflicted.
When Trumka came out and endorsed Hillary in the last presidential election rather than a businessman who promised he would focus on bringing jobs to America, Trumka’s slip was showing, big time.
Personally I think, federal and state authorities should jail the business owners who hire illegals.
Mississippi has a lot of poverty…surely there are American citizens who need to work, no?
Still waiting for my conscious to be shocked.
Michelle Obama’s penis is still on the table.
Anyone?
This feels like a watershed moment in history, where thousands of workers realize the people they hired to “represent them” want them replaced.
Boo hoo boo hoo. You are not American…You are not here Legally…we are forced to pay for the education of your children….and you contribute nothing…you are allowed to wrk for cash…you are allowed to free load medical care off the taxed US citizen…no sympathy here
What’s after cold anger? Cause im pretty sure there’s gotta be a name for what im feeling.
I’m not exactly sure what the raid even signifies. The latest I read, 300 were already released, and no info on what will happen to the remaining 380 or the owners.
Based on the lack of hair-on-fire 24/7 wall-to-wall coverage, I’ll be shocked if they actually deport any significant numbers.
Does anyone have updated accurate info?
Even more awesome than him removing his own mask…I didn’t see one tweet reply in his defense.
