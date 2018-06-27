Massive Blow to “Big Club” – Supreme Court Strikes Down Forced Public-Sector Union Fees…

In a decision that holds massive up-front ramifications for Democrats, the Supreme Court ruled today (full pdf below) that non-union members cannot be forced to pay for union representation. This is a devastating blow to the Big Club political caucus.

The justices said in a 5-4 opinion that state government workers who choose not to join a union cannot be compelled to pay a share of union dues for covering the cost of negotiating contracts. This allows state union workers to withdraw funding for the political aspirations and objectives of union leadership who work against their interests.

At the top of the hierarchy, union executives, multinational corporate executives and K-Street lobbyists, work in synergy to maximize financial benefits for a select group of interests known as The Big Club. The corrupt operations carried out over the past four decades fuel the UniParty; which is comprised of both democrat and republican political apparatus. Today’s decision permits the removal of forced payments from the bottom of the Big Club pyramid scheme.

With an America-First independent voice in President Trump occupying the White House, the BIG CLUB already lost access to economic policy manipulation. Today’s supreme court decision means even more downstream consequences.

One of the significant consequences, that definitely will be avoided by media, is in the area of ongoing renegotiated U.S. trade deals. Without maximum financial payments the BIG CLUB will have less funding to purchase politicians and their votes. The BC will have less capability to use the legislative branch to defend their financial interests.

The lack of funds, and the need to solicit replacement sources of funding, will allow the curtain to fall exposing Public Union leadership’s connection to Wall Street; the big club will be exposed. The Union/Wall St purposeful alignment was most obvious when the AFL-CIO came out in support of the Trans-pacific partnership (TPP) trade deal during the 2016 election. Unfortunately, people were unable to connect the issues (the dots).

Public and Private sector union leadership is in bed with multinational corporate and financial interests; it is not an adversarial system they have built. Despite years of gaslighting (and flat-out lying), corrupt union objectives and corrupt Wall Street objectives are in synergy. U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, and AFSCME President Lee Saunders work in synergy.

Remember the Hillary Clinton pre-election night rally in Philadelphia? Who was the host of the rally?…. The AFSCME ! [American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees] Look at the top of the building (click image to enlarge).

Here’s the ruling:

.

Advertisements