Massive Blow to “Big Club” – Supreme Court Strikes Down Forced Public-Sector Union Fees…

In a decision that holds massive up-front ramifications for Democrats, the Supreme Court ruled today (full pdf below) that non-union members cannot be forced to pay for union representation. This is a devastating blow to the Big Club political caucus.
The justices said in a 5-4 opinion that state government workers who choose not to join a union cannot be compelled to pay a share of union dues for covering the cost of negotiating contracts. This allows state union workers to withdraw funding for the political aspirations and objectives of union leadership who work against their interests.
At the top of the hierarchy, union executives, multinational corporate executives and K-Street lobbyists, work in synergy to maximize financial benefits for a select group of interests known as The Big Club. The corrupt operations carried out over the past four decades fuel the UniParty; which is comprised of both democrat and republican political apparatus. Today’s decision permits the removal of forced payments from the bottom of the Big Club pyramid scheme.
With an America-First independent voice in President Trump occupying the White House, the BIG CLUB already lost access to economic policy manipulation. Today’s supreme court decision means even more downstream consequences.
One of the significant consequences, that definitely will be avoided by media, is in the area of ongoing renegotiated U.S. trade deals. Without maximum financial payments the BIG CLUB will have less funding to purchase politicians and their votes. The BC will have less capability to use the legislative branch to defend their financial interests.
The lack of funds, and the need to solicit replacement sources of funding, will allow the curtain to fall exposing Public Union leadership’s connection to Wall Street; the big club will be exposed. The Union/Wall St purposeful alignment was most obvious when the AFL-CIO came out in support of the Trans-pacific partnership (TPP) trade deal during the 2016 election. Unfortunately, people were unable to connect the issues (the dots).
Public and Private sector union leadership is in bed with multinational corporate and financial interests; it is not an adversarial system they have built. Despite years of gaslighting (and flat-out lying), corrupt union objectives and corrupt Wall Street objectives are in synergy. U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka, and AFSCME President Lee Saunders work in synergy.
Remember the Hillary Clinton pre-election night rally in Philadelphia? Who was the host of the rally?…. The AFSCME ! [American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees] Look at the top of the building (click image to enlarge).
Here’s the ruling:
.
Yay! I’m going to cancel my union membership ASAP! On a district level, the union I’m in does support teachers and is a helpful resource. However, on a city, county, state, and national level – my union supports everything I’m against. They oppose all of my deepest held values. So when I became a teacher, being part of the union was a very discouraging thing for me. I tried to avoid being part of the union when I first started teaching but in order to be employed in California public schools I had to pay $108 on a monthly basis to the union (currently its a $120 in my current district). That sucked because I was soooooo broke and had to give up this precious $100 every month in addition to the fact that my money was supporting things I’m inherently against. Then, I became a fee only non-member. At the end of the year, you can apply to get a portion of your funds returned to you…I think a 1/4 or 1/3 of what you paid for the entire school year. I did that for a couple of years. Then I decided to switch to full membership so that I can use the powers of the union to my advantage and they would be forced to support me – which I’m doing right now.
LikeLiked by 9 people
$1,300 RAISE might be looking good.
Then again, union compensation might make that look like a pittance.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is the beginning of the end of the teachers unions. Public education might just be saved, but I doubt it.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Speaking from experience, the only thing that will save the Teacher’s Union is the support given to teachers sued by parents, by the Union.
LikeLike
But they’ve stopped doing that, see what happened at Green thingie uni. The rep refused to defend him because he was white. In so many words.
LikeLike
evergreen?
LikeLike
Regrettably none of this matters. Democrat fundraising being in the toilet is a non issue. Soros has already committed like 18 billion, then you got Tom Steyer and Bloomberg who will happily fork over mega cash
LikeLike
Democrats must keep an eye on ole Hillary to make sure she doesn’t end up abscounding with any of those funds for her foundation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You mean until Soros is found guilty of promoting violence?
LikeLiked by 1 person
And Gates, and Zuckerberg, and the list is endless of liberal progressive billionaires it seems
LikeLike
Look up VSGPDJT’s EO in (I think) the December timeframe.
All of those seditious, treasonous BEEEL(zelbub)ions will be changing hands.
To the US Treasury…
LikeLike
Have you seen the latest photo of Tom Steyer? He’s very disheveled & looking almost desperate. He has big bucks going to take out President Trump & it’s not working out too well for him. So much for his big bucks for Dems.
Their govt subsidy was ended when Trump because President. So now the spigot is being turned off. Don’t forget govt monies went to fund leftist causes. That’s done. These people don’t have unlimited cash.
Besides that the DNC hasn’t been getting any small donor monies & they are virtually broke while the RNC has raised the most money for any midterm election in history. Things are not looking good for the Dems at all.
LikeLike
Winning feels so different from the Mittens Romney/Paul Rino 2012 defeat….. We are so blessed that Donald Trump is President. Mittens should be kicked to the curb, and Paul Rino thrown out the Capitol doors…..on his ass.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Greetings all!
Close but no cigar yet. End all Public Sector unions. Such institutions are by any functional definition incestuous conflicts of interest. Even FDR, the ‘sainted’ godfather of the United Socialist States of America, had more sense than to countenance Public Sector unionization.
I don’t have a particular problem with Private Sector unions. I think I read something somewhere about Freedom of Association. Labor Unions also have a legitimate job to do in our so-imperfect world. However, they should have no more association with any government agency than do the Knights of Columbus, the Thursday Night Book Club, or the operation of the Church (whichever one you choose to capitalize).
Right to Work – anywhere, everywhere, at anything, for each of us – should not be infringed. “Root, hog, or die,” applies to us all. Do not stand in any man’s way who would do his job.
“Proclaim Liberty throughout all the land unto all the inhabitants thereof.” That statement has a righteous place, both on our Liberty Bell and in the Bible. Live it, teach it, preach it in the streets. Properly exercised (God is with us, whether we want Him there or not.) good things will follow.
Hammersdad
LikeLiked by 1 person
Executive Order 10988 signed by JFK in 1962 gave us this legal extortion. It’s only proper that this crap is ushered out by VSG-PDJT.
MAGA!
LikeLike
Public and private sector union membership mentality, whether you perform well, or poorly, tends to run about the same I think. During the time I spent as a member (job requirement) of the UAW I noticed very early on that that the “stewards” (the unions tip-of-the-spear) spent 95% of their time catering to approximately 10% of the membership. That 10% was overwhelmingly the lazy worthless employees always looking to cheat the company (and their fellow workers) any way they could. They read the union rule book carefully. They carried it in their back pocket. They highlighted certain passages They were the “rotten apples” that would eventually infect the entire membership. They were also, almost without exception, teetering on the edge of bankruptcy from the usual practices of… rotten apples.
I don’t know how many union member will withhold dues but I’m betting that the rotten 10% will be first in line.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Great time to watch the masterpiece “Blue Collar” again.
Paul Schrader is an insane TDS patient but the movie is amazing.
LikeLike
When Scott Walker in Wisconsin pushed something like this through I believe about half of the teachers quit paying. I don’t know what it’s like now.
LikeLike
I don’t if this has changed, but:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2012/05/dramatic_drop_in_union_membership_among_wi_public_employees.html
“…Wisconsin membership in the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees-the state’s second-largest public-sector union after the National Education Association, which represents teachers-fell to 28,745 in February from 62,818 in March 2011, according to a person who has viewed Afscme’s figures.”
LikeLike
Another one:
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2013/09/teachers_union_decertified_in_wisconsin.html
LikeLike
Agreed. I witnessed the exact same thing in the public utilities (gas & electric) unions.
LikeLike
My wife was a member of a Public Employees Union. Years ago, it was ruled that you must be in the union, but members could submit written protest of the use of your dues that went for political activities. Then the union could only collect dues in the amount that went for collective bargaining and union representation in disputes.
Protesting members got a quarterly refund of the portion of their dues that was used for union political activities. Seems fair enough. You pay for what is in your interest and don’t pay for what is against your interest.
The refund check she received every quarter was an eye-opener. I can’t recall the percent but it was in the 30-40% range, perhaps higher. Again, I don’t recall exactly. And you can be sure that there was some fudging going on and the actual percentage spent on political activities was higher than stated.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Today is a good day!
LikeLike
My very first full time job was at Columbia University. It was a union position. Haviing always despised unions I never completed a membership card. One day I was visited by one of the union reps. She “explained” that I was “taking advantage of the bargaining agreement” and was not paying my dues. I then “explained” to her I have no use for unions, I do not need their “representation” and I have no intention of ever becoming one of their members.
Now this was a white woman so her racism should have kicked in but me being a young black woman totally fried her brain. After trying again to “persuade” me of the “value” of membership she got mad and told me she was going to complain to the University’s management that I refused to fill out the membership card. I smiled sweetly and responded “go right ahead”- I knew the University did not care whether or not I joined the union. I remained in that position for another 18 months or so and I never heard from the union again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Get the unions out of the schools, and take their lunch money.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Look at the top of the building (click image to enlarge).”
SD, are you referring to the Pink P Hat on the building?
LikeLike
fascist=democrat. they use expendable thought police style thugs! endless illegals to meddle elections/abuse social policy just so other countries stay cheap for rich to outsource. tech want gov control=easily corruptible to manipulate or prevent future new jobs
LikeLike
Well then the BC, UniParty is going to be thinking Twice about allowing Another Conservative justice to be appointed to the court. I predict you will see McConnell and other key UniParty Republicans pushing back on Trump’s next nominee. After all, why would they willingly slash their own wrists ? And I bet the UniParty Didn’t see this coming !
LikeLike
Not after being harassed by the left. I doubt that McConnell has much sympathy, at this point, for the lefties.
LikeLike
I think Harry just fell off his treadmill again!
LikeLike
YEEEESSSS! I am finally free — never thought the day would come, but free at last, free at last!
Having to pay that stupid union that does nothing for me was just awful. I never thought this would happen.
LikeLike
I’ve belonged to unions where they did do much good for the workers.
Annd, I’ve belonged to unions because workplace rules forced union membership and compulsory dues, where the union supported work stifling rules instead of member’s needs.
Finally, SCOTUS rules for the union members, not the Unions! Strike more blows for freedom!!!
No wonder Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is exiting stage left on July 31st! I can imagine the rabid ladies excoriating Kennedy during discussions.
Kagan screeches through 27 pages of dissent in an eighty three page decision against the majority.
LikeLike