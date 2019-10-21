Winning Has Consequences – Head of European Central Bank Says President Trump Outwitting Global Control Officers…

Leftists love to trot out Christine Lagarde as the pontificating elite to defend their multinational interests. Recently the former IMF leader was elected to take control of the European Central Bank. As a direct result, Ms. Lagarde is now taking an adverse position toward a strong U.S. economy and decrying the ‘America-First’ policies of President Trump that have removed the tentacles of global financial control.
If you follow trade, finance and the interests of the multinationals, this is actually quite funny. In this first brief interview segment Ms. Lagarde, has the elitist audacity to warn President Trump that lowering U.S. interest rates defeats the agenda of the EU. She doesn’t put it in those terms, but watch and we’ll explain:
.
Notice how Lagarde magnanimously claims that lowering interest rates when the U.S. economy is strong, and the U.S. unemployment rate is at historic lows, could lead to rising prices inside the U.S. Too damned funny; how very kind of the EU to be worried about U.S. consumers… (pro tip: they ain’t).
What she’s really worried about is the dynamic that President Trump has created that is crushing the globalists. Let’s expand.
♦ The EU economy writ large is contracting, shrinking, due to a lack of investment. The EU has dropped their interest rates in a futile effort to stimulate internal investment… but it ain’t happening. The consequence of the EU lowering rates into negative territory is a weakened EU currency. Two things are happening:
#1) The EU currency dropping means any exports from the EU are less expensive. This is part of the reason for lowering the value of their currency, to keep an export dependent economy alive. However….
#2) By dropping interest rates and driving down their own currency, the value of the dollar increases. This dynamic means EU banks actually purchase U.S. Treasuries for a return. [There is no return in the EU] And simultaneously this drives up the value of the dollar, making any U.S. imports of EU products cost less.
The combination of a weaker EU and a stronger dollar means the prices of the products we would import from the EU are lower. In essence, much like China, the U.S. is importing deflation from Europe.
Any U.S. import company that is not now renegotiating the prices of purchases is a fool. Now is the time for all U.S. companies to drive hard bargains from Asian and EU corporations who wish to sell goods into the U.S. From all current indicators these renegotiations for lower prices is happening both on the Chinese side and the European side.
Ms. Lagarde is not worried that lower U.S. interest rates will drive up U.S. prices, she is worried that lowered U.S. interest rates means greater internal investment in the U.S., while her EU is in direct competition for those investment dollars. Additionally, Lagarde knows that President Trump has boxed them into a trade spiral with no escape.
The lower price of EU products means President Trump can apply greater tariff pressure on the EU and still not create inflation within the U.S. on the imported categories. This is the same outcome Trump’s ‘America-First’ policy is doing to China.
♦ Secondly, it is President Trump’s confrontation with China that has caused Beijing to slow down, and in some cases stop, their industrial purchases. The EU economy, specifically Germany, Italy and France, are dependent on purchases from China. As China stops buying stuff, the EU economy contracts. This is what is happening right now.
If you elevate your perspective what you realize is that every dollar the U.S. does not give to China means one dollar less that China has to purchase from the EU. Yes, that is correct… the U.S. $500 billion annual deficit with China is what allows Beijing to purchase industrial goods from Europe.
As President Trump resets the U.S. trade imbalance with China, he simultaneously diminishes the EU economy. THIS dynamic is what Christine Lagarde is really upset about.
So now we look at the second Lagarde “citizen of this world” soundbite (embedded in tweet) listen carefully:
In that soundbite “U.S. losing leadership” really means the America-First policies of President Trump means the U.S. is no longer spreading American wealth to the rest of the world.
♦ For more than three decades global economies have grown by removing wealth from the United States. The U.S. multinationals (Wall Street Corporations and pundits) have countered the economic arguments by claiming those global economies have purchased U.S. treasuries; but that means we trade our current wealth for future debt.
President Trump has reversed this dynamic. We are repatriating our national wealth through new trade policies and will pay for any incurred foreign debt by expanding our own economy and controlling our own destiny.
This is really what’s happening within the global economy that is causing massive reactions by those who were dependent on the status quo. The ‘America-First’ agenda uses the size and scale of the U.S. market to drive up U.S. wealth, and then stops the export of the dollars generated by making the U.S. the best place to retain investment.
You might remember back in July the IMF, which is euro-centric, increased the projected U.S. economic growth for 2019 to 2.6 percent. They then warned everyone else, that globally the world economy is in a position of weakening, or shrinking etc; and you won’t be surprised at the reason for the IMF negative global forecast. Of course it’s horrible Trump and his strategic trade reset that’s to blame. Grumble, grumble, grumble.
♦ In the bigger picture this is why President Trump is the most transformative economic President in the last 75 years. The post-WWII Marshall Plan was set up to allow Europe and Asia to place tariffs on exported American industrial products. Those tariffs were used by the EU and Japan to rebuild their infrastructure after a devastating war. However, there was never a built in mechanism to end the tariffs…. until President Trump came along and said: “it’s over”!
After about 20 years (+/-), say 1970 to be fair, the EU and Japan received enough money to rebuild. But instead of ending the one-way payment system, Asia and the EU sought to keep going and build their economies larger than the U.S. Additionally, the U.S. was carrying the cost of protecting the EU (via NATO) and Japan with our military. The EU and Japan didn’t need to spend a dime on defense because the U.S. essentially took over that role. But that military role, just like the tariffs, never ended. Again, until Trump.
The U.S. economy was the host for around 50 years of parasitic wealth exfiltration, or as most would say “distribution”. [Note I use the term *exfiltration* because it better highlights that American citizens paid higher prices for stuff, and paid higher taxes within the overall economic scheme, than was needed.]
President Trump is the first and only president who said: “enough”, and prior politicians who didn’t stop the process were “stupid” etc. etc. Obviously, he is 100% correct.
Fast forward to 2017 through today, and President Trump is now engaged in a massive and multidimensional effort to re-balance the entire global wealth dynamic. By putting tariffs on foreign imports he has counterbalanced the never-ending Marshal Plan trade program and demanded renegotiation(s).
President Trump’s goal is reciprocity; however, the EU and Asia, specifically China, don’t want to give up a decades-long multi-generational advantage. This is part of the fight.
The EU is taking a butt-whipping from our President. Chinese too!
No one is investing because Draghi has been buying back the bonds instead of letting them mature. This means that investors have no confidence and therefore they will not invest.
This idiot Lagarde is a lawyer NOT an economist though she pretends to be one, they are in dire straits so be ready for some really exciting markets coming your way.
You can’t take 28 nation states put them together while keep their sovereign debts separated, the EU was a failure from the start.
definitely not an idiot…their perspective is to Gain More and More Control…as Globalists, they value other things and not individual liberty, capitalism, private property and national destiny…
The pigs moved into the farmhouse decades ago-
That picture at the bottom could be the sister picture of my favorite, ‘Boulevard of broken dreams’. The shadows of Obama and the Clintons’ behind Mr Trump with a knives would have made it compete.
I love our president. I cannot say that about any other. May the hand of God smite any who attempt to harm him.
Love your comment! I feel the same. MAGA KAG2020
Smite the jeb(!)usites. And milquetoasted mitt.
The first President that I remember is Eisenhower. President Trump is the best President in my lifetime.
Soon these great nations of the former EU will be forced to vote for a progressive president as we have. Soon the death grip of the Globalist cabals on us all will be no longer!
wow- I have always suspected that is their agenda but couldn’t find anything like what you have brought to us here. Thank you so much.
The head of the European Central Bank is going to tell the US how it’s done?
Our economy has skyrocketed, and the economy of Europe is in the dumpster.
These pompous clowns shouldn’t be giving advice to anyone. What a joke!
Never been impressed with Christine Lagarde, she got in some trouble back when she was in charge of the IMF. But of course the elites are immune any real justice.
Great piece which made me feel great–however all the more reason for the Uniparty to try and remove him– God bless our VSGPDJT
Also made me glad that even back in my tanorexic days I never got much sun on my face.
BF still watches “60 Minutes” occasionally-I make him wear the headphones.
That is amazing. There exists at least one economist who is not wrong and/or insane. His Nobel prize is certainly one which was not incorrectly awarded. If only more people would listen to such voices of reason and understand better.
Thanks to Sundance for sharing and for all that you do.
If PDJT is causing a recession in the EU and China, won’t that effect the USA eventually? I have no desire to destroy anyone else’s economy….even China’s…they have too many people and too many nukes
President Trump isn’t cause a recession anywhere, it is the globalist puppet masters that won’t give up their command economy approach to national economies.
LikeLike
LaGarde was signaling our Fed NOT to cut rates
… to allow the EU’s currency devaluations to undercut USA exports
… making our Trade Deficit with the EU permanent
… undermining our GDP Growth
… to undermine public support for President Trump’s 2020 Reelection.
POTUS will continue to maximize Energy Production
… Creating an Over-Supply
… Causing Prices to Drop
… Boosting Energy Exports
… Neutralizing any Domestic Inflation.
Notice how President Trump just opened 700,000 acres in California to Oil & Gas.
I missed that. Thanks!
👍🏼
Will fracking cause The Big One causing the Blue Commie California Coast to fall into the ocean? A friend wants to know.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrong type of fault, more’s the pity.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wouldn’t it slide down to Mexico? Could you imagine injecting lubricants to break up the fault and help it slide? Wonder if the faults are shallow enough?
Probably have to do a lot of different faults. Allowing one to slide easily would just help the stresses build up quickly somewhere else.
No, Mexico and most of California are on the same side of the San Andreas. Baja will move up next to San Francisco.
LikeLike
One can only hope
One can only hope !
Az residents are okay with this 🙂
Paul Apostle – This is why I learned to surf in the early 80s. When CA slide into the ocean, I’d ride the wave to AZ and buy up coastal property.
LikeLike
Let’s cordon SF as a test site.
LikeLike
Yes!
Here is a great article on that (quick read)
Thanks GB! That was a double barrell Trumpian winner! Opening up the fed lands in Cali while simultaneously slapping San Fran: “…the EPA has formally issued a notice to San Francisco for violations of regulations related to the Clean Water Act.”
TY!
Good luck trying to outsmart Trump and his economic team.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Isn’t it interesting that no matter how they plot and scheme, they CANNOT overcome basic laws of economics–anyone who took a single semester of Econ101 knows WHY our economy is booming–yet the left demands that ‘feelings’ and ‘fairness’ trump them-
LikeLiked by 7 people
If socialists understood economics they wouldn’t be socialists
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
How wonderful to have a president who actually considers the people who selected him to lead. Just imagine IF we had had 2-3 presidents like Trump during the past 75 years instead of the self-serving corruptocrats we’ve had. The world would be a vastly different place!
LikeLiked by 19 people
I agree Old Dawg! Just imagine if we had a political party with qualifications, ethics and vetting of candidates espousing Trump principles?
It’s sickening to think of how rich and magnificent this country would be had traitorous American politicians not worked against our economic interest in all those years since the end of WWII.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“all those years since the end of WWII..” Some American politicians worked against our economic interests even before and during WWII. Many rats in the Roosevelt administration(s).
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLike
First we need to air brush Bolton out of that picture!! Back stabber!!
President Trump is a very wise man and he’s got them all worried and soon they will all be On their knees!!💜
My thought on Bolton: Keep your enemies close.
The IMF is a money laundering and wealth redistribution scheme used to separate US citizens from their wealth. Screw them.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Never, ever forget that the founder of the IMF, Harry Dexter White, was a Soviet influence agent (worse than a spy, he manipulated American policy to benefit Stalin’s interests), and was outed when the Venona Decrypts were declassified in 1995.
LikeLiked by 14 people
That’s right.
Even worse was “co-President” Harry Hopkins, who used the bedroom next to FDR’s in the White House and had breakfast every morning with him!
Opened Soviet archives strongly indicate Hopkins was the top Soviet influence agent in the US government Hopkins was truly the one negotiating with Stalin about carving up Europe, as FDR was too sickly other than to t fawn over Stalin during Yalta! !
LikeLiked by 6 people
Currently re-reading Diana West’s, “American Betrayal,” which documents this very calumny and how it has subversively grown and spread throughout every foundational institution in America to make us the fractured nation we are today.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Although I am 70+, if I were young, and knowing what I know now — I’d never serve in the military to protect the “World Order.” As Patton said:” Let the other dumb son of a bitch die for his country!!!!!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
You’re right in the first thing you say, but it’s one thing to sacrifice for the “World Order” vs. the willingness to fight for one’s country. I’m sure we’d regard the latter as noble and patriotic, the former not very smart or worthy at all.
KNOCK-ON IMPLICATIONS:
The EU and China about to run out of OPM [Other People’s Money] … namely the USA’s.
EU Socialists are beginning to face UPRISINGS … Political if not Physical.
Chinese Communists are facing the same.
Those who abandon their pernicious Socialist & Communist Systems MAY be in time to save themselves.
The world’s tectonic plates are shifting:
PARTNERING-in-RECIPROCITY with President Trump may become their only salvation.
OTOH, if America-First Patriots allow the UniParty to Impeach our President,
WE’RE DEAD.
What? Over? Did you say ‘over’? Nothing is over until we decide it is! Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!…
It ain’t over now, ’cause when the goin’ gets tough, the tough get goin’. Who’s with me? Let’s go! Come on!…
What? Over? Did you say ‘over’? Nothing is over until we decide it is! Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!…
It ain’t over now, ’cause when the goin’ gets tough, the tough get goin’. Who’s with me? Let’s go! Come on!…(He ran to the front door but no one followed him)
What the f–k happened to the Delta I used to know? Where’s the spirit? Where’s the guts, huh? This could be the greatest night of our lives, but you’re gonna let it be the worst. ‘Ooh, we’re afraid to go with you, Bluto, we might get in trouble.’ (shouting) Well, just kiss my ass from now on! Not me! I’m not gonna take this. Wormer, he’s a dead man! Marmalard, dead! Niedermeyer, dead!
Deep State? Gonna be dead!!
We’re just the guys to do it…LET’S DO IT!
put the pipe down dude “Was it over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor? Hell no!…”
Are you that seriously out-of-touch with American cuture???
Jes’ shakin’ muh haid!
Ah old codger i did not realize the fellow was quoting a movie from 1978 when i was 7. Just thought he was HIGH
When did the Germans bomb Pearl Harbor…must have missed that
Go watch Animal House.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Relax, he is just getting psyched up to give Dean Wormer the finger. You know, walk the marching band into a dead end. Spread marbles in front of the ROTC. Drive real fast, cause floats to split, reveal his float to be a tank or pirate mobile.
We are past the stage of immitating zits popping, accidentally scaring horses to death in the Dean’s office, holding toga parties and other zany booze filled escapades.
But frankly, Adam Schiff’s Secret Dungeon Impeachment does put Dean Wormer’s Double Secret Probation to shame.
Has anyone heard loud smacks, quickly followed by loud exclamations of ‘Thank You Sir, Can I have Another?’, coming from the impeachment hearings?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mo – This is from the movie Animal House w John Belushi
Yes i am now aware after looking up the quote thanks.
Here you go:
Its almost like POTUS took the globalists guitar and smashed it against the stairwell—or something. “Sorry……….”
Free markets will sort this out.
Those export dependent corporations that can’t survive without being propped up by the American tax payer will either fold up or move their factories to the United States.
The ones that fail will surrender their market niche to an American manufacturer (if the market deems it worthy), while the companies that relocate will share the wealth with American employees and the cities they live in.
Their gravy train has a few flat tires.
And. Daddy took the t-bird away . . .
I love my President 🙂
I watched that 60 Minutes interview. I was screaming at the TV every time she spewed her globalist nonsense. She is trying to get Trump and the Fed to play nice and let the EU have negative interest rates. Once China capitulates, the EU is next and Lagarde knows it.
They have all squandered the advantages they took of our good nature. Now, they desperately need to keep taking advantage to maintain their systems of graft and socialism. Sorry about being redundant.
You realize this is all because Hillary lost the 2016 election… right?
BWWAAAHHAAAAHHAHHAAAAHHAHAHAHAHAAAAHHHAHAHAAHA…. aaaaaahhh! Globalists.
Don’t laugh too hard. The globalist deep state IS international and they will ALL be gunning for our President in the next election. The money laundering for the dem candidate from overseas sources is going to massive. I also expect multiple dirty tricks – not just against Trump but also against all GOP candidates – particularly Senatorial candidates. We are going to see massive voter fraud attempted – if not succeeding – at a level we’ve never seen before in our history.
WOW! Didn’t know Christine Lagarde is the head of the European Central Bank. (No wonder she looks so forlorn in these vids.). What a Commander in Chief we have. He has all his enemies fighting among themselves. Now he has the world’s central banks fighting. The same few banking families own all the central banks of the world. ergo: they fighting themselves.
Prediction: President Trump is going to let them fight for awhile, then kick their butts out of the U.S. End the Fed.
LikeLiked by 5 people
How did you guess??????? LOL!!!!!!
All you need to know about Largarde. Nothing more than another corrupt lawyer .
Remember 2016 when Lagarde was charged with “French Corruption”? It seems they call it maladministration… or ““negligence by a person in a position of public authority,” .
LikeLiked by 3 people
♦ In the bigger picture this is why President Trump is the most transformative economic President in the last 75 years. The post-WWII Marshall Plan was set up to allow Europe and Asia to place tariffs on exported American industrial products. Those tariffs were used by the EU and Japan to rebuild their infrastructure after a devastating war. However, there was never a built in mechanism to end the tariffs…. until President Trump came along and said: “it’s over”! – Sundance – Amen!
But that never comes across in any msm discussion of the President’s tariffs! So if I understand this correctly as prices fall for European goods US tariffs are applied? Otherwise without the tariffs a BMW X3 would cost less than a Ford Edge and who would buy the Ford if the BMW was a lot cheaper? What China did to us? It’s just a simple hypothetical. Is that correct?
LikeLiked by 2 people
You wrote; …The post-WWII Marshall Plan was set up to allow Europe and Asia to place tariffs on exported American industrial products. Those tariffs were used by the EU and Japan to rebuild their infrastructure after a devastating war……
So We the People had to pay and pay for the destruction caused by our enemies. Not only giving up the lives of our people as well as the health and well being of untold survivors (I had relatives who were emotionally damaged by WW2) , we had to pay for someone else’s misdeeds. That’s a classic example of socialism. I don’t like it and glad President Trump is ending it for We the People.
Bubby: “Is that correct?”
Well, in your particular example, no. The BMW X3 has been built in Spartanburg, South Carolina since 2018, so it would not be subject to tariffs. Along with the relocation of many European, Japanese and Korean auto manufacturing plants to the U.S. and Mexico, many of the component suppliers have done likewise.
Felipe thanks I didn’t know that I thought it was built in Germany! I did say it hypothetical. Lol!
We’re seeing the new phenomenon of left-wing capitalists: they support business, but oppose the policies that make it possible. The silicon valley billionaires, in particular, are quite happy to enjoy the fruits of their success, but seem eager to cut down the fruit tree.
The Europeans have embraced the Left’s obsession with population control, meaning low birthrates, but have now realized the obvious: they’re running out of people. These very confused people have yo-yoed to the other extreme of unfettered immigration and refugee admittance. Check out Mark Steyn’s America Alone.
One theory of what caused the sub-prime mortgage crisis was the low birthrate in Europe; no young people means no investment opportunities. Young people start businesses, young people build houses. Young people consume. Europeans instead looked to America to invest: they bought those bonds (securities?) of very dubious value.
LikeLiked by 2 people
>and need it more then ever.
If the world went the way the NWOWO leftists want, WHAT would ultimately happen to it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very good question. Considering that even under the best circumstances humans are contentious creatures, how long could any imposed “New World Order” endure? How long before tribal loyalties begin to overcome the straight jackets such governance relies on for its persistence? The inevitable buildup of resentments among the have-nots against the “elites” would soon or later boil over into terrible strife and destruction.
We know this is so because in various forms it’s happened many times in history. President Trump is right in more ways than immediately apparent—promoting nationalism, economic development and assuring freedom from coercion by other countries is the best path to peace among nations.
Lagarde has done wonders for the spray-tan industry and 5-star restaurants.
Don’t forget the shade 65 veneers–NO woman her age has teeth that white–(trust me, I know these things)
Well, the rich ones, who can afford top-notch cosmetic dentistry, do. “Good teeth” are a class marker.
Yes, Christine – or is it Christopher? – is quite a [wo]man?
That’s what I thought too, Liz.
Or as we used to call them, ” a handsome woman “.
I wonder if there is anyway to put a dollar amount on how much each American during these 50+/- years in essence has overpaid to fund the rest of the world.
Is it 10,000 each, 50,000 each, 100,000 each. Would be an interesting exercise for a super numbers person.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Bogey I look at it differently. I never worked in this strong of an economy during my 45 years of working from the late 60s until retirement. Finding work and keeping it was work itself. I don’t believe I was over paid as much as I was over taxed during those years to “fund the rest of the world”! Just how I see things. I would have loved to have worked during a economy like this! Godspeed President Trump!
We need to start insisting on reparations. Everybody else is.
Reparations for the decades of verbal abuse our country has endured, manipulative rhetoric and policies designed to attack our cohesion as one people, regardless ofskin color.
slander, incitement of civil disorder, public terror
Knowingly spreading falsehoods for political gain , fostering paranoia & financing agit prop & mob intimidation, predicting/threatening riots, sponsering invasions,
They owe us big time for making political discourse miserable.
What we have been subjected to by SJW snots, as if Americans & our ancestors are a sinkhole of depraved humanity.
Trying to comment
If at first you don’t succeed, try , try again. ☺
Yeah, winning means having to put up with losers!
Observations from a smaller limb.
First and foremost simply brilliant analysis that is the trademark of Sundance.
It really doesn’t matter what they do as we just learned from the last rate cut by the fed and the bond sale by the Bundesbank. They wanted the Fed to lower the rate to close the interest gap and they did last month. Then they realize it didn’t help because the flow of capital into the U.S. continued unabated.
PDJT hasn’t even gone after the EU and he has already set up the perfect WIN WIN.
😎
How about we offer 30 year bonds at 1% and let the EU rebuild our interstate highway system? Money left over can be loaned at 1% to railroads for improvements.
Injustice is not found just in this former republic. Her punishment for the following? Appointed Head of European Central Bank. “Laws for thee… but not for me.”
Christine Lagarde convicted: IMF head found guilty of criminal charges over massive government payout – But former French finance minister, who faced potentially one year in jail, will not face any punishment
19 December 2016
Remember too that the EU didn’t get hundreds of millions of dollars promised by Obama under the guise of Climate Change which truly was just a redistribution scheme plain and simple.
I LOVE PRESIDENT DONALD J TRUMP
These globalist scum – boil my blood. Here we are Christine… you are ‘so so smart’, driving that huge aeroplane that you do all the fine tuning, and Trump can blow you up with a few tweets. Stupid arrogant handbag.
Here is some more rough medicine. Another stupid globalist Merkel admitting she stuffed up. Crying now because she found out ‘the wont integrate’. Stupid stupid stupid. FIX IT or get off the pot. AND LEAVE TRUMP ALONE.. Gosh they make me cross. They destroy everything with their stupidity, then start bleating about tripping on a banana peel. https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/merkel-admits-german-multiculturalism-has-utterly-failed
Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose, Frau Merkle. Welcome back to reality – for however brief your visit may be.
“Stupid arrogant handbag.”
That is a great line 🙂
In that nterview, Lagarde said she is not set of the Elite, that she is regular folk. What a bonehead!
Yup. She’s just regular folk… and I’m the Queen of England.
;o)
Andrew Neil, the best thing in television, is referring to Christine Lagarde when he mentions fraud
LikeLiked by 2 people
Try again
Try again
Not sure why Mr.Levin popped in. But heho.
This is actually a great clip!
We paid for the social systems of Europe and have to listen to morons like Bernie how they’re superior to our system.
LikeLiked by 4 people
AMEN !!!! 👍
‘President Trump’s goal is reciprocity; however, the EU and Asia, specifically China, don’t want to give up a decades-long multi-generational advantage. This is part of the fight.’
Someday they will need to do what Trump did. Reduce regulations and taxes, incentivize their main streets. For the EU they will need to cut back on their social programs that Americans have so unwittingly funded by cutting back on ours. I also wonder how much European citizens are being fleeced by their politicians too. Maybe that’s the area we are both struggling to contain.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Somebody should ask Legarde about the billions of dollars IMF obtained from the US then loaned to Ukraine. Much of it disappeared despite Vice President Biden being in charge of preventing Ukrainian corruption. Senator Ron Johnson mentioned the theft of US aid in his interview yesterday with Mark Levin (at 7:45 mark in video below):
“By the way, there’s a fair record of U.S. support getting wasted in Ukraine. Just going into banks and not anybody knowing where it ever goes to.”
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
“Donald, The Magnificent!”
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ms. Lagarde neglected to mention how many municipal fiduciary folk , convicted of embezzlement,
are women that ultimately serve n prison time>
Such good news Sundance; a defining explanation of a tapestry. If Americans read this, clarity of the real motivation to impeach might wake voters. Brilliant. Finally I see the Marshall Plan from it’s inception studied in school into depletion of America’s workforce left behind because we couldn’t produce things as cheaply or wanted to live the Chinese dream or the Japanese dream.
It was our dream, our creation, our hard work, our form of government eroding by out stretched palms. This explains Obama’s compulsion of all things European starting with his inauguration display after Pennsylvania Avenue.
Readers of this article should save it in their “seminal articles” folder to share with friends to provide them with a thumbnail explanation of what is going on. What Trump is doing cannot be fully understood without pulling up to 30,000 feet and viewing a continuum that began with the Marshall Plan. This article provides a broad outline that individual elements may be plugged into. Well done.
Lagarde is the epitome of a Euro Corruptocrat. Swamp dweller extraordinaire.
Let’s look at this statement…
In fact there is an escape but the corruptocrats with their totalitarian streaks won’t take that route.
All Europe needs to do is CUT REGULATIONS, especially to their energy sector (electricity prices are a killer in the Euro zone), free up their markets (closed market for all intents and purposes) and lower their taxes.
Essentially, stop being socialists and start being free marketeers.
But these Euro corruptocrats will never take that route. They’d rather wait out PDJT, hope their own citizens don’t revolt (or believe they can control any revolt, like Brexit) and deal with the next President hoping to corrupt him/her, which will be easy if it”s a Demonrat.
So yeah, there is an escape, but these thieves won’t take it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Kinda like the Ol’ Lady German Lady, Merkel, who cut the electrical power from nuclear reactors and started relying on the Wind!!! She probably has enough air to blow it out the other end for even more air generation!!!! JUst syain’!!!
I saw a clip of her speaking in that haughty manner about the US and banging on about “the rule of law”. I immediately thought of her 405€ million fraud case with Tapie and thought how ridiculous it was that no one challenged her on that. It’s patently absurd to put a microphone under this woman’s nose for an opinion about the US when she is a convicted criminal for financial fraud.
Thank you so much for this Sundance!! I wish I was rich, I’d redistribute my wealth to you!! When I watch her, I am filled with disgust at her total and utter arrogance, and her disdain for our Master in Tweet. I love our President!! I think he’s smarter than all of them. I think he loves us and America. I feel like we are in good hands with this President.
China is the worse offender of the Bretton Woods Era. It is communist and was aligned with the USSR until it broke away to open to the West under Nixon. Then after the USSR collapsed, the US under Bill Clinton had the idea of bringing China along by allowing it to enter the WTO. This has proven to be an unmitigated disaster where China never reformed, yet took full advantage of the US Bretton Woods system to build itself back up and then try to supplant the US globally with its One Belt, One Road Initiative (BRI). If Trump was never elected, as he’s correctly said, we would have continued to bankrolled our demise at the hands of China.
It’s imperative that we reelect President Trump in 2020 so that he can finish the job of unwinding the Bretton Woods system that saw the US provide economic and military benefits in return for allies against the USSR. The USSR is long dead and we are trillions in debt fighting wars and bankrolling “developing” countries like China and India, while providing for the defense of financially rich nations like Saudi Arabia, Germany and Japan.
Those for the status quo will do everything they can to get Trump out of office in 2020. In 2016, the look at Trump and his rhetoric with bemusement not ever thinking he could do what he said he would. Now, they see his determination and they know that Trump, unencumbered by a looming election will be even more forceful in demanding full NATO funding (or else the US will withdraw) and reciprocal trade (else the US will withdraw from WTO), and global institution bankrolled by the US fully promoting freedom and capitalism (else the US will withdraw from the UN).
De-globilization is at hand. The US will end the era of globalism and its failures and usher in a great era of nationalism where trade is reciprocal, immigration is a sovereign decision not one imposed by the immigrants, and where the US military is never taken for granted! The US will decouple from China and EU and will foster the alliances with like minded powers that are democratic and capitalist like Japan, UK, Australia, Brazil, India, and the ASEAN nations (Indonesia, Malaysia, etc). The US will decidedly end the stupid wars and focus its military on strategic geopolitical foes such as China and Russia.
Finally, we will have an end to open borders and our people will be put first. No cuts in our entitlement programs to bankroll China’s BRI ! Instead we will tax the world and make our sons and daughters rich and keep the promises to our seniors. Reagan talked about a shining city on a hill. Trump will build that shining city if he can be reelected in 2020! MAGA! KAG!
“if he can be reelected in 2020” Is the possibility of impeachment and conviction a reality? Everyday the MSM points toward this.
The Globalists must be terrified. Not just of President Trump, but that the gig is up. We’re on to them. The fat lady is singing. The dogs aren’t eating the toothpaste that’s not going back in the tube–all of it.
Our fifth caller, a Mr. T. Jefferson of Virginia says “All eyes are opened, or opening to the rights of man. The general spread of the light of science has already laid open to every view the palpable truth that the mass of mankind has not been born, with saddles on their backs, nor a favored few booted and spurred, ready to ride them legitimately, by the Grace of God.”
They fear President Trump, but they also fear that their sweet, sweet free ride at our expense is finally over. They’re looking at a life like Harvey without his casting couch con. They may actually have to earn it honestly for a change. And it terrifies them.
I was trying to remember who that guy was that they stabbed in the back so they could place LaGarde in that position. Anybody remember the patsy ?
Let’s hope this economic gain for the US means paying down the national debt!
I don’t care. So what. Let them all crash. Serves them right. Let’s drink another beer and watch them go down in a blaze. I want to see it happen TOMORROW. Eat, drink, and crash. Love it.
Thank you Sundance for giving this story the attention and framework that it deserves.
The commiseration between CBS and Lagarde was simply too rich.
Winter is coming.
Thanks for this rundown, sundance. It’s actually all very simple. This theft from the US taxpayer took the connivance of presidents from Nixon thru Obama. Grrrr!
here is all that you need to know about christine lagarde:
Trump is amazing. He’s been talking about many of these matters for decades, particularly with respect to China. And he comes in and attacks these problems with a purpose and with a passion, and in a matter of mere months, starts getting precisely the results he insisted would happen. And the best is yet to come.
EVERY other politician who has touched on these issues used them as a nothing but a campaign talking point, to be dropped and forgotten the moment they got elected. Trump was every bit as serious about these things as the globalists — and the corrupt Obama thugs who tried to take him out — feared he’d be.
