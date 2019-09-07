Brexit is a Gordian Knot – Who Is The World’s Premier Gordian Knot Cutter?….

The Gordian Knot of Brexit is based on a Parliamentary ruling class within the U.K. government who will not accept Great Britain leaving the European Union.
The elitist Members of Parliament (MP) have passed a law requiring Prime Minister Boris Johnson to forever stay in the EU until an agreement for terms of exit are reached. However, the EU doesn’t want the U.K. to exit; so the consequence of the MP law is to ‘remain’ in the EU forever. This elitist scheme has created the knot; and the majority of the British people -those who voted to ‘leave’- are insufferably bound within it.
In one approach to cutting the knot Prime Minister Boris Johnson has requested a national vote for government leadership on October 15th. With a scheduled round of talks with the EU set for October 17th, a Boris Johnson election victory would create the needed momentum toward a hard-brexit (no deal) on October 31st. Britain would, finally, be free.
However, the MP ruling class, those who say they know better than the people they are supposed to serve, know such a popular vote would upend their schemes – and likely lead to many of their alliance being removed from office. So the elites will not support a national election that would lead to their own defeat. [More knot building].
A second knot-cutting tactic implied by the Prime Minister, is to ignore the insufferable law –recently passed and pending signature– and proceed toward a ‘no-deal’ Brexit on October 31st.
This approach could lead to the British Parliament being forced to vote against the Prime Minister (no confidence); and would set up a replacement election, which Boris Johnson wants anyway. Actually, no-one is quite sure what will happen on this second knot-cutting avenue… no map available.
Many Americans are watching the part where we see just how ideologically corrupt politicians are within British government; and how much they have lied and conned the British people.
Similar to the republican elitist class (Never Trump) who came out of the shadows against President Donald Trump, the never-Brexit British masks are dropping at an alarming rate. Trump supporters have a great deal in common with Brexiteers.
However, beyond the domestic politics…. there’s an economic geopolitical aspect only a few smart people (YOU) in the U.S. have been paying attention to. If you stand back and overlay what you know about the Trumpian global trade reset, there’s a familiar picture.
When it comes to the Trump global trade realignment, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently positioned to the EU as Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was to China.
In early 2017, culminating in November 2017 tour of Asia, President Trump worked with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to start the process for southeast Asia countries to think about what could/would happen when the Trump administration triggered the trade reset with China.
In the two years that followed Trump’s visit, the ASEAN nations recognized what those 2017 discussions were all about. Japan (Abe), South Korea (Moon Jae-in), Malaysia (Mahathir Mohammed), Vietnam (Tran Dai Quang), Philippines (Rodrigo Duterte), and India via Narendra Modi, all realized the China strategy of President Trump was going to provide a significant economic opportunity to replace Chinese manufacturing in Asia.
In the background of the 2019 Brexit mess, Boris Johnson is similarly positioned to where Shinzo Abe was in 2017. If you take the trade reset strategy and replace China with the EU you can see a possibility for the future.
Economically both China and the EU have been receiving one-side benefits through the manipulation of the U.S. economy at the hands of the multinationals. Both have exfiltrated massive amounts of U.S. wealth; and both sets of Wall Street lobbying assemblies have paid corrupt U.S. politicians handsomely to continue this indulgence.
President Trump has already hinted at his goal regarding the EU and the trade reset. The administration objective is free, fair and reciprocal trade; meaning: no tariffs, no non-tariff barriers, no subsidies and no protectionism. However, the EU group is the most hypocritical and protectionist trade bloc in the world. [Yes, in many ways similar to China sans the overt theft and communist aspect.]
The EU has balked at any request to drop their protectionist policies, and the generational benefits of the post-WWII Marshal Plan will have to be pried from their cold dead fingers. The EU, with particular emphasis on France and Germany, are not about to allow the U.S. to take away the one-way tariffs they use to indulge their social welfare programs.
All of the indicators are there. Once the USMCA is booked (North America terms settled), we can see Trump taking a similar approach with the EU as he did with China.
With that in mind, Brexit becomes the leverage Trump needs to force the EU to accept terms. President Trump has been working with Boris Johnson on the framework of an agreement in principle for a U.S-U.K. trade agreement.
Here’s where it all comes together:
If Johnson delivers Brexit, soon thereafter President Trump announces matching tariffs against the EU equal to the tariffs they currently have on U.S. products. The EU will again balk at the idea of negotiating new trade terms. That’s where the U.K. (no longer in the EU) comes in.
North America and the U.K. would have a cross-Atlantic trade super-highway. EU countries who wish to avoid Trump’s tariffs would have the U.K as a gateway. EU nations can/will use the UK as an assembly and distribution hub for EU goods. This would mean massive benefit to the British economy.
The issue that impedes this plan is the current Gordian knot with Brexit.
Don’t be surprised to see the world’s premier Gordian Knot cutter, Donald J Trump, reverse the order of his plan in order to create leverage favorable to Boris Johnson.
Meaning, don’t be surprised to see significant U.S. announcements about tariffs against EU goods, which will have specific focus on French and German products, as President Trump starts applying leverage to support Brexit….
Keep watching.
Sundance, this is confusing. Rudd quits and complains about a purge? And Farange identified Rudd as a Remainer that Johnson had appointed?
I guess we would need a scorecard to know the players, but when one team takes a player from the other team, it does raise questions.
It’s really no different than the swamp in DC. Look at how many of us totally trusted Jeff sessions. People talk out of both sides of their mouth saying they will leave because the people voted for it. but then they know there will be plenty of tactical maneuvering to keep them in the EU. Boris forced their hand.
Don’t get me wrong I am not 100% convinced about Boris. But it could very well be they have tried to make him such a fool –he will do whatever it takes to get out on the 10/31.
There is a great YouTuber named Mayhar who cuts through all the news propaganda and boils it down on The Daily happenings about brexit. He is quite Sharp.
We are existentially connected to brexit. It is also about national sovereignty and the global Elites. I encourage my British Brexit voter friends by reminding them they are the land that produced John Locke.
The Brexiteers have a stronger hand now than they did in 2016. No one expected Trump and his policies would favor them, let alone him even becoming President.
I can’t find your Mayhar on YouTube. What’s the name of his Channel?
Do you have a link to Mayhar?
There’s tons of Mayhar stuff on YouTube but they’re not the one you refer to in your post.
Is this the one?
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJec0wv1EUomjrBNt1xCTA/videos?view=0&sort=dd&flow=grid
British Voters Take Down Remainer Politicians on Live TV
Catch how the Globalists are pushing their “femi-Nazi” out to do their dirty work and how the Liberal Party member states they’re against Democracy.
I wonder if Piers has an inkling of what’s about to happen? I’m thinking he does.
BTW – this is an excellent essay. I will be forwarding links later.
Piers knows PT very well from his time on the Apprentice……
A2 says:
September 4, 2019 at 6:35 pm
This is from the Telegraph
Allister Heath, the editor of the Sunday Telegraph, also believes Boris Johnson will eventually get his way.
He writes (paywalled):
The Tory party is dead; long live the Tory party. The seismic realignment that was supposed to take place in 2016 is finally upon us, and a tougher, rougher, non-deferential conservatism is making its explosive debut.
[…]
Right now, Johnson and Cummings are still on a path to success, even if they have had to recalibrate their journey several times as obstacles have emerged. The situation is tense, the PM is feeling the pressure and much of the Cabinet is in a state of shock. But Boris hasn’t been “humiliated”. He hasn’t been “wrong-footed”.
The semi-prorogation didn’t “backfire”: it flushed out his hardcore opponents and allowed him to expel them. He knew he would have to do something drastic at some stage and there was no way that those committed to derailing his plans would ever have been allowed to stand under Tory colours at the election. His party was already split de facto, if not de jure; he was always leading a minority government in all but name. The sackings merely formalised this.
[…]
Last but not least, engineering a delay in Brexit would simply encourage the Government to go for broke. If they were to back a no-deal Brexit, Nigel Farage would step aside and the Leave vote would unite. I am sure those in No 10 genuinely and rightly want a deal. But they may not have a choice if furious voters begin to turn to the Brexit Party again. Do the Remainers really want to goad Downing Street in this way?
Johnson’s gamble was breathtaking in its ambition: he would take over a fatally divided Tory party with no majority, forcibly reform it in his image and gain a pro-Brexit majority. For all of the madness of the past few days, I’m still predicting that he will pull it off”
Keep it coming A2.
Totally on the mark.
Another good read:
Remainers may regret not backing an October general election
https://blogs.spectator.co.uk/2019/09/remainers-may-regret-not-backing-an-october-general-election/
BRAVO! BRAVO!!!!!
RE: “The semi-prorogation didn’t “backfire”: it flushed out his hardcore opponents and allowed him to expel them.”
“The semi-prorogation didn’t “backfire”: it flushed out his hardcore opponents and allowed him to expel them. ”
This is spot-on. In an indirect way, Trump’s election has outed the rinos. Sure we all knew they were there and not fighting for the things they campaigned on.
but did we really stop and think about how sinister they are? That became evident just a few months after Trump’s election. Are government structure is different and Trump has little choice but to work with them. But they have been outed. the next step is crucial and belongs in the states.
Watching history being made.
And the Trumpster will win again.
The Brits MP Elite are the same as our Uniparty – both hate PDJT. SAD.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watching like a cat at a mousehole!
The British people need to be on the streets with the effigies of the remainers hanging by nooses. Make the yellow vests jealous. But somehow I doubt that will happen on a scale that effect events. After all “hanging on in quiet desperation is the English way”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rL3AgkwbYgo
LikeLike
The latest news about Boris Johnson losing in parliament is just another example of media bias and false reporting. The house of lords will demand about thirty different amendments to the bill which will delay it for months.
This will make the bill useless. Johnson can and will continue to a no deal Brexit as the bill will be on hold and not in effect. The second half of this five minute video from Australia explains it perfectly. I believe that Boris Johnson is going to win this one.
The Lords passed the bill to prevent a no deal Brexit.Benn bill passes the upper house without being amended, meaning it does not have to go back to House of Commons. that was on Friday, 6 September. So the above video is wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It already passed Lords yesterday.
FYI.
😦
THAT IS EXCELLENT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Thanks.
BREAKING: Nigel Farage tells the Sunday Times the Brexit party will not stand candidates against the 28 Tory Brexiteers who opposed May’s deal – and anyone else who vows not to back any deal
Tweet from Tim Shipman
What does that mean?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Farage has a big Tesco knife and is sawing away at the remoaners knot.
Thanks A2!
All too Much, what would seem more relevant is, Will Farrage Stand candidates against the Tories that voted for the most recent bill that blocked a no deal Brexit?
LikeLike
In answer to your question, probably… It depends whether they stand again and under what banner and against whom – they have had the whip removed (i.e. been chucked out of the Tory party, in past instances this might have been temporary, this looks permanent). The Tory party may replace them with strongly pro-brexit candidates. The key trick will be not to split the brexit vote. Stand brexit party candidates particularly in currently Labour Northern England constituencies which voted strongly for brexit. Don’t stand them in southern pro-brexit Tory marginals.
A second knot-cutting tactic implied by the Prime Minister, is to ignore the insufferable law –recently passed and pending signature– and proceed toward a ‘no-deal’ Brexit on October 31st.
This approach could lead to the British Parliament being forced to vote against the Prime Minister (no confidence); and would set up a replacement election, which Boris Johnson wants anyway. Actually, no-one is quite sure what will happen on this second knot-cutting avenue… no map available.
=======
If the law was written requiring the PM to take the action to request another delay…and the PM ignores that law….then no delay happens, and then hard BREXIT occurs on 31 Oct, correct?
Can the EU unilaterally extend the deadline for exit without a request?
If not…..then does a no confidence vote trigger an election BEFORE 31 Oct?
Admittedly, I’m not conversant with the legal reqs of U.K. law….but on the surface it seems to me that Johnson can ignore the law passed to have him request the extension, and thus one of 2 things happens:
** If Parliament votes no confidence, then an election occurs before 31 Oct. If Johnson wins, BREXIT happens 31 Oct.
** If Parliament doesn’t vote no confidence, the hard BREXIT happens 31 Oct because no extension was requested.
Seems to me Johnson’s move is to ignore the new law and see which path the Swamp wants to go down.
An election takes weeks to hold and the date is chosen by the prime minister. One of the reasons the opposition don’t want a general election is that they fear Boris will set the date after 31st October guaranteeing a ‘no deal’ brexit. If Boris ignores the law it will be too late 😁
Than you Sundance for using inverted commas for the misnomer ‘no deal’. We have a deal, it’s falling back on WTO rules. Ironically, Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement isn’t a deal. It’s frankly horrific in it’s abject surrender (praise God, it was voted down) but it’s not really a deal.
LikeLike
Boris must have both the political will and strength to ignore the parliamentary passed bill that initiates the Gordian Knot. Short of a forced election to fully permit public declared Brexiters to be elected to parliament, the elites will not allow a separation from the EU.
IMO the Brexit plot line does not proceed until an election can be forced.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stunningly brilliant Tariff Strategy:
• Tariff Macron’s cheeses and wines.
… Which are consumer “wants” not “needs”
… Which are 100% substitutable by USA products
… Which benefits USA FARMERS and VINYARDS
• Tariff Italy’s cheeses and wines.
… With same results as above.
… Triggering Italians to demand their ITEXIT.
… Presenting Salvini as their BoJo-like savior if Conti resists.
• Rinse & Repeat for the Netherlands.
Driving the EU’s Nation States into a circular firing squad:
• Countries in pain demand €uro Subsidies to compensate for their losses.
• Their peers demand that the EU refrain from the subsidies.
• EU devalues the €uro following the China playbook to “pay for the tariffs”
• EU begins to unravel … forcing its “Leadership” to concede on BREXIT.
POTUS banks the $25 Billion in Tariffs to cover any losses for USA Exporters.
“VINEYARDS”🙄
French Wine? PDJT should go for the Kill…EU motor vehicles and parts…25% tariff.
Another trenchant analysis by Douglas Murray.
“The week that proves your vote counts for nothing: Making a dangerous mockery of democracy, MPs have decided they know better than the public who voted for Brexit, says political author DOUGLAS MURRAY
In the Saturday Essay DOUGLAS MURRAY warns the UK may never leave the EU
Netherlands and Ireland have previously snubbed Brussels and being ignored
It reflects a political class that does not want to leave the EU, he writes”
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7436835/MPs-decided-know-better-public-says-political-author-DOUGLAS-MURRAY.html
>>”The elitist Members of Parliament (MP) have passed a law requiring Prime Minister Boris Johnson to forever stay in the EU until an agreement for terms of exit are reached. ”
My understanding was that this will not become law until it passes the House of Lords, and that the Brexiteers in the Lords intend to block its passage.
See above. The Benn bill passed without amendment in the Lords ( to compel the Government to seek a deal with the EU and to stop a no deal exit. That means on Monday it will go for royal assent.
Easy to get entangled into bondage and tyranny, socialism, etc. but not so easy to break free.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Excellent comment!
Thank you Sundance, for keeping us posted on this. I need to research just how the British government works.I’m confused even as to how they choose their PM and I’m not sure how their parliament works.
After Brexit…..
Is Romexit next….?
I think Hungary and some of the other Visegrad countries would be next.
The EU is threatening to drop countries against mass migration/immigration from the passport-free provisions (Schengen).
If I understand it correctly, they would still have to show passports etc.. when traveling the EU and passports required by others to come in. Actually see that as a win if you’re against mass migration.
Last call U.K. Leave E.U. and reap all the benefits of a Trump deal or remain vassels of Brussels and get hammered from secondary missile hazards on tariffs placed upon the E.U. Either way PDJT wins.
I like what you say Sundance. I particularly like this bit
“The EU, with particular emphasis on France and Germany, are not about to allow the U.S. to take away the one-way tariffs they use to indulge their social welfare programs.”
And this is how the sovereignty of countries are ruined – by singular corrupt politicians. Clintons are a prime shining example.
However – On big boy Johnson – he is a politician of the major kind. Concerns here for him keeping on those he would not have if he were true to the exit, might be clues to a game with a mask (the game of sociopaths) – called ‘I am a popular rogue’. I use the rogue card because its ‘vacant’, and I can use it – to get the power and attention I so desire.
Yes it can be said that we were shocked by some of the seemingly stupid choices Trump made however, he was very different. Trump was an outsider and he had to rely on advisors to fill up the positions. He was surely not prepared for the level of swamp in those advisors.
Boris however is a different animal. Very different. I have seen him completely swallow a hole ‘lie’ in regards to pro war stances, and regurgitate back pro war accolades without even a burp. Yes he is all thats there, and yes Farage is the only one to keep an eye on him, but I fear he is another sociopathic manipulator. Not so confident as with Trump (who is a real phenomena).
I’m having a laugh.
It seems that Boris and Brexit has done yeoman’s work at educating Americans as to the innards of British Parliamentary process. School kids will ace their History of British Politics 101.
Well done.
🤣👍
Sure is educating this old guy!
For those minds (like mine) still boggling over the byzantine machinations of British parliamentary politics, here’s an article that somewhat demystifies the current Brexit situation:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2019-09-06/boris-johnson-brexit-hero-making-or-goat
“However, the EU group is the most hypocritical and protectionist trade bloc in the world. [Yes, in many ways similar to China sans the overt theft and communist aspect.]”
The EU may be quite like China from the communist aspect. The Berlin Wall is gone, but it is the EU that is now refusing to allow its states to leave and walling in the UK.
Trump has an easier way to cut the knot. The EU vote for any extension must be unanimous. Get one leader, say Estonia or Malta to say they will veto an extension to Brexit, and the Remainers have to go home.
Even canceling Brexit is not an option under the EU Treaty Article 50.
No expert at UK system, but what if BoJo doesn’t take the bill to the Queen or the Queen doesn’t sign because clearly against the spirit of the referendum? Maybe PDJT needs to give the Queen a call and reassure her about a quick US UK multiyear bilat under 19USC§2902 where Pelosi has no say.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe Queen Elizabeth needs a 3 month vacation in Florida, starting today?
Does anyone notice that Trump has become the leader of the entire world?
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s using our GDP to establish himself as the leader of the entire world. And I approve!
Keep in mind it wasn’t an overwhelming vote to leave the EU. 4% is good, not great
2016
“As of 7 a.m. BST (2 a.m. ET) on Friday, the final results showed that 51.9% voted to leave the EU versus 48.1% that voted for Britain to stay within the EU. That contained 17,410,742 votes for Leave and 16,141,241 votes for Remain.
The turnout was 72.2% of the 46,499,537 people who were entitled to take part in the vote. This is a record number for a UK poll.”
All of these Remainer shenanigans is leading to farcical consequences. For instance, Goldman Sachs and all other large banks are fiercely Remainer. So right now they are in bed with Labour in order to try and accomplish this. However, someone in the Labour Party has now informed everyone that if Corbyn ends up PM, they intend to tax the living heck out of banker bonuses 😂😂😂
I would link the article but the You’ve Won aPrize ads are so horrific on Daily Mail todayi can’t do it on my phone right now. It’s probably because this is the first time in ages the Daily Mail Pro-Brexit articles actually outnumber the Remainer ones! All of the polls indicate this and the comment section is going bananas so I guess they don’t want people reading that-right?!
It is so nice to have a president who actually thought about being president BEFORE running. POTUS Trump has long thought about what changes he would make to really Make America Great Again. So refreshing since all the presidents in my lifetime have just worried about making themselves and their cohorts rich with little to no thought about the American citizenry. Thank you POTUS Trump!
