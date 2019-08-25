Day Two Schedule – G7 Summit Biarritz, France…

An interesting line-up of scheduled meetings (bilats) for U.S. President Donald Trump as the first official full day of the G7 Summit agenda takes place.

French President Macron has scheduled summit priorities around gender studies, global inequities, climate issues and planetary justice; however, the majority of international media focus will likely be on President Trump and Boris Johnson’s economic discussions.

♦ 2:15am EST / 8:15am CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a working breakfast with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Biarritz, France

♦ 3:20am EST / 9:20am CEST – THE PRESIDENT departs Hotel du Palais en route to Centre de Congrès Bellevue, Biarritz, France

♦ 3:25am EST / 9:25am CEST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at Centre de Congrès Bellevue, Biarritz, France, the primary venue for the G7 Summit.

♦ 3:30am EST / 9:30am CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in the G7 Working Session on the Global Economy, Foreign Policy, and Security Affairs, Biarritz, France. [NOTE: This is the economic segment of the summit requested by the U.S. delegation – keep an eye open for very specific remarks to the audience by President Trump.]

♦ 5:15am EST / 11:15am CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, Biarritz, France

♦ 6:20am EST / 12:20pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a bilateral meeting with Justin from Canada, the Prime Minister of Canada, Biarritz, France

♦ 7:00am EST / 1:00pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a G7 working lunch on inequality, Biarritz, France. [To reflect their global magnanimity Emmanuel Macron has selected sustainable algae cakes as the menu. /kidding]

♦ 9:00am EST / 3:00pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in a G7 working session on the G7 partnership with Africa, Biarritz, France

♦ 10:35am EST / 4:35pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT participates in an unusual pull-aside with Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia [Not a G7 Participant?] Biarritz, France

♦ 10:55am EST / 4:55pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT departs the Centre de Congrès Bellevue en route to the Hotel du Palais, Biarritz, France

♦ 11:00am EST / 5:00pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Hotel du Palais, Biarritz, France

♦ 2:00pm EST / 8:00pm CEST – THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in the G7 extended partners program, Biarritz, France, [This is usually a cultural program for summit guests]

~ Day Two Schedule Concludes ~

France and President @EmmanuelMacron have done a really great job thus far with a very important G-7. Lunch with Emmanuel was the best meeting we have yet had. Likewise, evening meeting with World Leaders went very well. Progress being made! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019

Advertisements