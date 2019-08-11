Sunday Talks: Steve Bannon Extensive Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo for a wide-ranging discussion on current political and geopolitical events.

Topics include the U.S-Mexico border security and immigration; the 2020 democrat candidates (announced and unannounced); the bigger geopolitical issues behind the U.S-China trade conflict; Joe and Hunter Biden’s direct financial relationship to the Chinese communist government; the USMCA trade agreement; Trump’s leverage to increase an EU free economic alliance against China; and radical action by dems.

39 Responses to Sunday Talks: Steve Bannon Extensive Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

  1. Perot Conservative says:
    August 11, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    Excellent interview.

    Bannon also notes, as has Sundance, the real Democratic candidate may not yet have emerged. Clinton, Bloomberg, Michelle Obama?

    He also mentions 30-40 border landowners have seen what Build the Wall has achieved, and it sounds like they want a Wall built!

    Could we get 5-10 contiguous properties; and raise the funds? Would POTUS put out the word?

  2. sejmon333535208 says:
    August 11, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    I do not believe MO will enter race…otherwise she would already flex muscle in bikini outfit on SPEW / VIEW!!!!!!

  3. beachbum31 says:
    August 11, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    what a great great interview! She is a real talent. I wish she and Tucker, Sean, Laura, and even Ducey would stand up to the Murdoch boys and threaten to leave FOX if the left wing direction of the network isn’t reversed; and all the people like Wallace, Nap, Shemp, leelander, always Bushie Perino, Cavuto (how many dozen am I missing?) are all given their walking papers so they can finally realize their career ambition and join CNN.
    If I have the tv on FOX lately, its usually muted… I doubt I am alone.

    • Nigella says:
      August 11, 2019 at 3:51 pm

      You are not alone

    • 1970novass396 says:
      August 11, 2019 at 3:54 pm

      I haven’t watched Fox since MeAgain and Lardazz Bret attempted to sink The Donald. They don’t understand that the only reason they have viewers is because they weren’t like the rest of the Jewish owned MSM. Without Tucker and Sean they would be CNN as far as viewers. F’Um.

  4. alryr (@alryr) says:
    August 11, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    “President Bannon”… I like the way that sounds.

  5. rashomon says:
    August 11, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    What an excellent place for Steve Bannon! The private landowners need a voice, and he knowd how to work the system to help them.

    Good job, SG!

  6. MEMcL says:
    August 11, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    My goodness! Steve Bannon looks like a Revolutionary War Hero. A great interview. I am thrilled that he is a visible spokesman.
    If Bannon is this involved in the Build the Wall Project, I am sending in another donation right now. The first wall in El Paso was awesome.

  7. Landslide says:
    August 11, 2019 at 3:57 pm

    That WAS a great interview.👍🏻👍🏻 Common sense, articulate & direct communication, and totally supportive of President Trump. I liked it.👍🏻🇺🇸👍🏻🇺🇸

  8. Skippy says:
    August 11, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    I watched the entire interview today twice. I makes me hope that President Trump and Steve Bannon can work again together. Mr. Bannon speaks truths and wisdom. We need him onboard.

    • doofusdawg says:
      August 11, 2019 at 4:48 pm

      What are you going to do with Ivanka.

      • Sentient says:
        August 11, 2019 at 4:55 pm

        She should focus on selling her jewelry or clothes or whatever she does, and take that husband of hers away from our president. He got his embassy in Jerusalem and his prison reform. Now get him out of there before his matchmaking with Mohammed Bone Saw embarrasses our president any more.

        • MaineCoon says:
          August 11, 2019 at 5:16 pm

          Wrong. Piss-poor comment to say the least. Extremely offensive and insulting directly to President Trump himself. Are you one of those ROLCONs SD wrote about?

        • Louisiana Tea Rose says:
          August 11, 2019 at 5:19 pm

          Ivanka has a place. Leave her alone. Trumpers are NOT the monolithic moronics demonstrated in the left.

          Ivanka is not a conservative. However, she DOES represent a group who usually align with moderate-to-left, but are currently receptive to the President’s initiatives for groups looking for relief from marginalization.

          BACK OFF.

  9. KingBroly says:
    August 11, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Bannon seems like someone who’s figured it out. It feels like he knows how all of the pieces fit together in Trump’s plans. It all seems to come back to China at the end of the day. He might be right with the chosen candidate, too. Think about it. All of these candidates have taken super extreme positions, but an unannounced one hasn’t. That way, they could theoretically swoop in and steal it at the last second because they’d have none of the ‘bad positions.’

  10. rayvandune says:
    August 11, 2019 at 4:21 pm

    OT – Big WAPO article on Epstein death names names… like Trump, who the latest accuser’s testimony specifically says was never involved in sex.

    But does NOT mention big time Dems Richardson or Mitchell… whom she specifically says SHE SERVICED!!

    WOW, Bezos! They obviously don’t need to pay you – so you must just be protecting these pedophiles out of loyalty. You run some kinda classy outfit there at The Washington Procurer-Democrat!

  12. Mike in a Truck says:
    August 11, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    I’m not mesmerized by the carnival freak show that the DNC is putting up. In fact dont really pay attention to them. Dosnt matter who they run. The Demos plan to steal the election and they have a lot of help. Street level actors, community organizers, MSM, corrupt precinct activists,ballot harvestors, crooked voting machines,multiple voting at different locations and an army of illegal aliens that have a vested interest in a Democrat in the White House.

  13. Zippy says:
    August 11, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    Here’s another good one I’ve previously linked to here:

  14. littleanniefannie says:
    August 11, 2019 at 4:43 pm

    I’m not so sure the one to emerge won’t be ValJar. Michelle knows she’ll be raked over the coals for her outlandish spending. She also doesn’t want the fall-out from Barack. Guaranteed way to smear what’s left of both reputations. Also, the party has LEFt the Obamas. We thought they were far left in 08, today they’re too right for the Socialists in control. ValJar had a major role in trying to take down PDJT. Once that gets out amongst the sheeple, she will be vaulted way up the board. She also checks lots of boxes—female, Arab, Muslim, radical, sneaky, etc.

  15. TradeBait says:
    August 11, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    The Dems know they are going to lose 2020. They are in development for 2024. PDT plans to bury their corpse in his second term so that they have no choice but leave communism/socialism in the ash heap of history.

  16. Sentient says:
    August 11, 2019 at 5:02 pm

    Michelle Obama isn’t entering the race. Nor is Bloomberg or Opal. None of them could beat Trump. Hillary Clinton would love to be begged to be the nominee, but no one wants her. They’re going to have to go with one of the dwarves already in the race. Sanders and Gabbard would be their strongest candidates, but the DNC won’t allow them.

  17. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    August 11, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    I don’t care what anyone says about Steve Bannon. This guy is a freakin’ SAGE. He is telegenic and clean in message when he speaks, it’s slmost like he is speaking to you straight off-the-cuff from across the room in such a relaxed and collegial manner that you must remind yourself Maria is conducting an interview. He is a natural communicator…no wonder Trump was drawn to his messaging and the establishment was repelled!

    He was correct in leaving the WH because his talents are obviously utilized elsewhere.

    I’m a fan!

  18. Doppler says:
    August 11, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    The only strategy that might work for the Dems is a near Independent, who embraces and promises to improve Trump’s trade and immigration policies, promises incremental Obamacare reform, and attacks only Trump’s intemperate rhetoric, and WWF-style, tabloid-style antics. And who is a stable genius in his/her own right.

    Haven’t seen that candidate.

  19. Louisiana Tea Rose says:
    August 11, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Hey! Peter Thiel KIX ASS too this morning with Maria. Watched it twice so didn’t miss anything. I wish there was some way President Trump could harness Thiel-power to counter SILICON VALLEY subversion. This guy obviously has the juice to repel anti-matter in SV, I bet he scares them all SHITLESS, and it would be idiotic to try taking him on.

