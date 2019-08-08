President Trump Highlights Fed Disconnect: Main Street USA -vs- The Multinationals…

It is hard to believe but it’s been three years since we first outlined what would happen if candidate Donald Trump’s “America First” policy was implemented. Specifically how the Federal Reserve would essentially become disconnected and functionally obsolescent for a few years. As a result of the evidence visible, we are in a unique position to explain.
Staying in the big picture, a disconnected Fed was very predictable. In the past 35 years the Wall Street multinationals gained as cheap money flowed overseas to start global manufacturing operations; Main Street USA suffered. When you reverse this process by punishing the multinationals (tariffs), shifting the global supply chain, and changing the best location for investment dollars, Main Street USA benefits. President Trump August 7th tweets statement:
Notice the “we are competing against other countries” part of the statement. This is key to understanding what is in the future. The Wall Street ‘multinationals’, corporations making and selling goods, are invested in production within other countries.
On one hand, Wall Street loves cheap money (low fed rates). However, on the other hand Wall Street multinationals are invested in overseas manufacturing; and those corporations don’t want to see the retention efforts of China and the EU undermined with a lower dollar value (lower fed rate). So Wall Street is schizophrenic (check the stock market).
U.S. tariffs hurt the Wall Street multinationals because they want to keep making cheap goods overseas and they have invested in this process. To retain the multinationals, the EU and China are devaluing their currency in an attempt to lower the price of goods they produce.
Lowered currency means their stuff costs less when exported to the U.S. market. They need the U.S. market for their products; AND they don’t want to move their supply chain, or manufacturing into the United States.
Devaluing currency is what competing countries are doing to offset tariffs and try to block Trump’s America-First policies. China also directly subsidizes their industries with free electricity, free domestic raw materials, and zero cost loans from their central bank.
As the EU and China devalue their currency, the value of the dollar increases. President Trump responds to this in a Twitter thread today:
One way for the U.S. to respond is for the federal reserve to cut interest rates, which should lower our dollar value and make it easier to export products; but can also raise the price of things we import. That is why President Trump notes “(there is no inflation)”.
[However, I doubt any action from the Fed will change anything. All the data looks to me like the Fed is disconnected in this process.]
We are currently importing deflation as the devalued cost of goods from China and the EU is lower than the tariff rate upon them. The goal is to move those manufacturing jobs out of China. Thus the incentive is for President Trump to raise the tariff rate on China even higher. This looks like the most predictable outcome.
Three variables:
(1) The USMCA ratification. If/when the USMCA is ratified, this will give multinational manufacturers an established and cemented option to evaluate for supply chain moves. (Watch Canada election; Trudeau loses and the U.S. stock market will bump.)
(2) The Fed’s rate cut. If/when the Fed cuts the lending rate again; it will only modestly benefit domestic investment. The rate cut is against the interest of multinational corporations because it undercuts the defensive efforts of China and the EU; though the cheaper money could help offset relocation costs. [I strongly doubt much impact.]
(3) Timing. The Chinese delegation is scheduled to visit in September. There is almost zero possibility for a deal, unless the Chinese economy is in collapse.
President Trump has a quiver filled with deadly arrows; and after labeling China a currency manipulator, he’s now more likely to raise the tariff rate, perhaps as high as 25% across all sectors. When this happens U.S. multinational corporations with heavy investment in China will see their supply chain and business model completely changed.
This is what it’s all about. Antifa, muh Russia, presstitutes, Chinese intransigence, insufferable European arrogance and condescension, Iranian provocations, open borders and so on…
I have to express my gratitude to Sundance. I never would have never seen it otherwise.
There are trillions at stake.
LikeLiked by 29 people
Could not agree more. I was lost in the wilderness of ignorance until a relative steered me to this site, and Sundance. Not trying to equate this to a religious experience (but it’s pretty close).
LikeLiked by 6 people
Second your comment. I knew we were in deep s**t,
but sundance clarified HOW DEEP/GOD BLESS PDJT.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Now we need to figure out how to protect OUR FARMERS from the blow back. They have expanded to feed the world, and now their biggest market is going bye bye. Tough times ahead for them. Dairy is already in a Depression with milk prices from the 1970’s with others to follow. Drink More milk, and eat more Ice Cream!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I like to think that the China market is not the ‘be-all, end-all.’ Current buyers outside of China may increase their purchases and other markets may develop. China may end up buying through third parties. China has a lot of people to feed so not buying US agriculture is not a long-term option. I would counsel patience. This will work out favorably for US farmers.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not that I needed another reason to eat more ice cream but as you mention it is my patriotic duty to keep dairy farmers in business. More ice cream will be consumed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It may not end up being that bad for our farmers. They may indeed need to feed the world! Global Warming is B.S. Our planet is going into a Grand Solar Minimum. That will, and is already, changing our climate worldwide. These solar characteristics are also activating volanoes, further cooling our planet. (So stop with the Geoengineering already. hat is compounding the problem!) Earthquake activity has ticked up as well. Fluctuations in Earth’s weather patterns are causing floods and droughts where they have not been in many centuries.
Russia knows and has already started building greenhouses to grow their food under shelter. We should be preparing too, and I hope we are. Our government has not seen fit to inform everyone and get them preparing like they have been doing in Russia. (So what else is new?) With all the craziness that is already going on, maybe it is best to get things calmed down first?
Our fertile valleys in the Midwest took forever to dry out this year, which has caused a lot of problems for our farmers. Not only is Nature doing this, I have watched in real time the geoengineers deliberately exacerbating the problem. No, I do not wear a tinfoil hat. This is real. I and others are watching it. (https://www.youtube.com/user/1PacificRedwood) The technology exists, is being used and is becoming more sophisticated every day. I believe the President knows about it and is working that issue. He has dropped hints about it here and there.
There are similar conditions going on all over the growing areas of the world. We will need to help supply food for those living elsewhere as well as ourselves. It is looking like food will become a very valuable commodity. That will be a bonus for those who have it to sell. It will put those who do not have it in a very vulnerable position. Thank God our President is not the kind of person to take unfair advantage of people in need.
P.S. I do drink lots of milk and eat too much ice cream!
LikeLike
If POTUS is re-elected then Xi will be ousted. He was playing the long game all along. Xi never intended to make a deal. Unless it was a deal he could easily cheat and violate. When he didn’t get a sweetheart deal from the rock band known as Donnie and the Wolverines, he stalled. He bet that he could get a better deal from Ukraine Joe. Just put a few million in a suitcase and Ukraine Joe and his coke head son would be living large. Hookers and blow make the Biden clan happy. As much as dating their sister-in-law. But I digress. But I do think Xi miscalculated. China is not the China of Mao. Lots of millionaires and billionaires who have power and aren’t happy with Xi. Xi underestimated the damage to his economy the stall would take. He Never saw the tariffs coming. He never saw the clauses in Nafta 2.0. Justin did not handle it for him. He also did not realize that The Teflon Don did not want a deal either. Donnie and The Wolverines strung Xi along like an ugly girl on prom night. Donald J Trump did not want a deal. He wanted a mass exodus of businesses out of China. He wants to cripple them. If he does not do it now, then China will be too strong economically, technologically, and militarily in a few years. We will be an after thought. Donald J Trump used Xi’s strategy against Xi. And now he realizes he was played. The commies are meeting now about strategy. They cant toss Xi due to appearances. It would be an admission that Trump won. But Xi is dead man walking.
LikeLiked by 17 people
One of my favorite things to do is pull out my GDP chart when the media and
the political nut jobs start banging the drum of despair. Russia! Russia! Russia!…
….with 2017 GDP of 1.527 T and the sky is falling because of President Trump’s
tariffs – they were12 T vs. US almost 20T. Who is the big dog here? Very amusing.
LikeLiked by 1 person
China is at 12 T
LikeLike
Thoroughly agree on Xi. He overestimated himself, and underestimated PDJT. Xi is stuck between a probverbial rock and a hard place. If he agrees to a deal with PDJT, then he loses face, exposing his weakness. No leader of a totalitarian country lasts long if he sticks out his achilles heel. If he doesn’t, make a deal, his economy collapses. Either way, Xi’s days are numbered.
LikeLiked by 2 people
“If POTUS is re-elected then Xi will be ousted.”
It really doesn’t really matter much who is “in charge” there as they will want to continue to follow, but soon hopefully won’t be ABLE follow, their 100 year plan. Xi leaving would be an interesting show since he has appointed himself to his position for life. Methinks that somehow his life would come to an end after the revolt of the proles which hopefully occurs during their next, hopefully very severe crash.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sundance, and YOU share the webz winnerz today…
LikeLike
* Pedro Morales
LikeLike
Pedro, Xi and cohorts do not read the Refuge and Sundance, good thing huh?
LikeLike
One of the favorite things Sundance says is “cold anger”. That’s the way we can see the bigger picture.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BINGO … Cold – Calculating – ANGER.
Severe Crash => WAR
Unending Unraveling => WINNING
LikeLiked by 1 person
And the stock market has rebounded dealing a blow to China, Dems, and CNN.
LikeLike
Since SANCTIONS were imposed on Iranian oil President Trump you said “If you do business with IRAN you WON’T do business with the U.S.A.” Was that an empty threat? Apparently CHINA violated the sanctions in July. BALL IS IN YOUR COURT!
Methinks stopping trade with Chinat can only HELP with our trade negotiations.
https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2019/05/16/report-iranian-oil-delivered-china-possible-sanctions-violation/
LikeLike
Simple, TEMPERED Next Step vs China for VIOLATIONS of Sanctions on Iran:
Double the Tariffs to 50% on EVERYTHING China produces from Petroleum Products.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Winning!
LikeLike
The President should just fire the head of the Fed and put an America FIRST person in place that understands the dynamics in play
LikeLiked by 1 person
While that is a pleasant thought, VSGPDJT still lacks enough solid support in the Senate. He could not hope to get Ratcliffe confirmed to ODNI. (Of course my sneaky side thinks that Ratcliffe should be nominated for some other position for which he CAN be confirmed, and then at some time later, Ratcliffe could be moved into ODNI and would not need to be confirmed again)
The senate has employed the tactic of preventing PDJT from making any recess appointments. That is how skimpy our VSGPDJTs true support is in the senate.
By eliminating more uni-party RINOs and having an even greater Republican majority in the Senate after the 2020 elections, then PDJT can hope to make more appointments that currently he cannot successfully make.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Trump already tried to get Herman Cain (2012 Presidential candidate before Romney did the dirty on him, but also chairman until 1996 of the Kansas City Fed) along with Stephen Moore on the Fed board, but the board has to be confirmed by the Senate. There was opposition from RINOs and I suspect Mitch McConnell didn’t make much of an effort to coral support, so the nominations were withdrawn
LikeLike
I thought we were going to eliminate the Fed?
LikeLike
Just imagine how a corporate tax rate reduction would impact globalists when we win the House in 2020.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They actually want the tax cut and the cheap labor with the cheap labor being #1. Trump tried to appease them but that wasn’t enough. I am hopeful The Donald has more tools in his toolbox to use against the enemy because they’re coming after him with all they have. There will be more blood in the streets before the Presidential election.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Best Tool:
INDEX Capital Gains for Inflation to ELIMINATE TAX on INFLATED GAINS:
This DIVIDES corporate opponents into
• Companies who will CLING to Investments TRAPPED by massive Capital Gains
• Companies who will SNAG Investments LIBERATED by Indexed Capital Gains
LikeLiked by 1 person
Been reading some articles recently about the internal battles raging within the CCP leadership. It appears there is disunity on how to handle Trump/US relationship hence China’s lack of coherent response. Interesting days ahead
LikeLiked by 3 people
From -2001-:
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think China is playing the stall game, waiting to see if President Trump is
defeated for his second term. Whether their economy can wait that long is another
question.
LikeLiked by 3 people
“waiting to see if President Trump is defeated for his second term”
Oh, absolutely. If you were them, wouldn’t you? That’s why they will give him nothing IF THEY CAN AVOID IT until after the 2020 election so as not to give him any political feathers in his cap. The way things are going there, they may be FORCED to give him something before the election.
However, I don’t think he should lay off at all at that point because what they give certainly won’t be enough. Gordon Chang who is intimately familiar with the Chinese economy, its weaknesses and its politics says the only way to get them to reliably concede is to drive their economy to collapse because the ONLY thing the “will always be insanely wealthy no matter what half measures we apply” Chicom fatcats truly fear is REVOLT.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Then we would be the target to stop president Trump from being elected again.
LikeLike
I doubt China could withstand a 25% across the board tariff rate through 2020, so let’s give it a try! Real pain is required for the CCP to budge.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think 35% across the board would be a wiser move. Why mess around.
LikeLiked by 2 people
10-25% Q3 2019
25% Q4 2019 after the Fed continues to pretend
35% Q1 or Q2 2020
LikeLike
In 5 years will there be any politician that will continue the America first policy? Perhaps the hope is it will be easier at that time because Trump will have taken all the sharpest arrows and the evidence of it’s success will be clear to all
LikeLiked by 1 person
They will have no choice but to. Any changes in AF policies brings recession.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Eastern Europe is in the EU so they would have to deal with those regulations.
The big winners could be Mexico and Central America, but USMCA would probably have to pass first.
Other SE Asian are already picking up manufacturing leaving China, and Brazil appears to be on board with MAGA. If Mexico and Central America get on board with MAGA, they would also see investment flowing in.
One condition of USMCA is the $16/hr wage requirement for auto sector – really good pay for South of the border that would most likely be the template for future deals.
Rising wages south of border removes a lot of incentive for them to come north; immigration issue partially solved.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And WordPress put my reply in the wrong spot so it lacks some context.
LikeLike
Mexico has the 15th largest economy in the world at 1.149 T with Canada at
no. 10 with 1.6 T. Its in their best interests to work with the Trump administration
policies and grow their economies. When was the last time we heard from
Trudeau? His little tantrums along with his female financial person seem to
have ended. Mexico is assisting with border patrol. Believe me, they all
know where their bread is buttered.
LikeLike
Trudy is in final-freakout days for their November Election.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If talks do not go the way Trump likes in September I predict 25% across the board. China I think will try to ride it out as long as they remain gaslit to think Trump is weaker than he actually is. As long as they are gaslit they will think they can influence the election with money and allies to get a dem win. When they finally realize Trump is going to win they will fold like a cheap suit and methinks Xi will be out of a job.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t put it past any of the leftists opposed to Trump screwing up their lucrative status quo arrangements not to be exploring a “grassy knoll intervention” insurance policy.
LikeLike
scrap: for an interesting ‘alternative’ theory… read S. Hunter’s “The Third Bullet”.
LikeLike
Xi shouldn’t worry about being out of a job; he should worry about being out of air.
LikeLike
In the meantime Vietnam has increased their exports to the US by 8-9%.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suggest that we will never learn how the Chinese ‘think’… at least, those in power.
LikeLike
After seeing these tweets over the last 24 hours or so, I asked myself:
“Self? How long until Sundance posts about the fed tweets?”
Well – this didn’t take long! 🙂
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Federal Reserve Board hates President Trump! The morning after Trump won the election in 2016 Fed President Janet Yellen was on TV pounding the table in a rage to increase interest rates destroy tge economy and destroy Donald Trump. I saw her and she was insane with anger. That’s what we are fighting!
LikeLiked by 5 people
On election morning 11-8-2016 Maria Bartiromo, FBN, had on the head of Goldman Sacs trading. She asked what would happen to interest rates after the election.
Without batting an eye he said that if Hillary wins interest rates stay at 0. If DJT wins interest rates are going up.
The fed was set to destroy PDJT from the day of the election. Why else would Krugman and all the MSM talking heads agree that a major recession was guaranteed if DJT was elected.
The dems, rhinos, media and the fed were and are working from the same playbook.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I read that $oros shorted the market, assured that Hillary would win and the market would go down. He lost $15 billion. Others like Singer lost undisclosed sums.
LikeLike
I’m wondering if the long term offshore manufacturing play is Eastern Europe?
China’s cost structure has been moving up. I wonder how their cost structure compares with Belarus, Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, et al. Things in Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic are moving in the right direction.
The middle of the North American continent was populated by immigrants from these areas.
The way Pakistan and India are handling things, I suspect manufacturing may look to move to more stable countries.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Interesting observations… thanks… more to think about… learning, learning, learning, (I hope)
LikeLike
Tak, Polacy są doskonałymi rzemieślnikami !!!
LikeLike
The best locations will be those that support Republics, Democracies and capitalism.
Businesses are rapidly relearning the dangers of committing to Socialist or Communist leaning countries.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I could never understand why any business would even think of even trading, much less locating, in a Communist/Socialist country. It’s like putting your unlocked new car in a bad neighborhood with a big sign saying Please Steal This.
Actually, worse, if the company is an innovator it’s like doing that with a car you built yourself from the ground up.
LikeLike
There is also a renaissance going on in Central Asia, in the Muslim countries that were part of the Soviet Union. These countries are moving to free market systems. They started with pumping oil and have moved to manufacturing, and their populations are now highly educated. There is a big Chevy plant in Azerbaijan, iirc.
LikeLike
Great thought.
Will watch for Central European dominos to start rethinking EU Entrapment
… immediately after Brexit and a British Bilateral Trade Deal with President Trump.
Energy & Defense deals are laying the groundwork!
LikeLike
Basically they care about their own wealth more than the country itself..
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Basically, they care about their own wealth more than the country itself”
I believe this mind-set comes about over time because History is no longer a priority subject in the learning process.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Greed blinds people of reality, my observation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It takes time—years—to move supply chains. PDJT is right to move at a judicious pace. And on Main Street, it also takes time for job training and capex. Big ships do not turn on a dime.
Further Fed interest rate moves won’t much change the strong dollar because the main influences are China currency manipulation and EU negative interest rates. His tweets about the Fed are IMO working as he intended, as a heads up more than a call to further action.
LikeLiked by 11 people
Ristvan: Thanks.. Gad, I LOVE this site!
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s been after the Fed, calling them out since he got elected. He’s been pointing out their failures in simple terms so people can understand better. He’s also branded them as idiots, not knowing the right way to handle rates. He’s put them in the public’s eye, and they don’t like that.
Wall Street will make their money no matter what. What they hate right now is losing power.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Question for the informed. With higher interest we have a secure dollar? And secure dollar means more outside investors investing in the dollar? Weak dollar, less interest to invest?
LikeLike
Assuming that the recent massive inflows into 10-Year Treasury Bonds came from the EU (and maybe China), it may presage a second and quicker step (with the ice broken for Invest-in-America First) to shift from U.S. Bonds to USA-Centric Stocks.
LikeLike
[pure SPECULATION pending Data-Informed Knowledge]
LikeLiked by 1 person
Unfortunately Pale, you conflate issues that lead you to an incorrect assumption.
• Higher interest rates entice treasury buyers eager to benefit from a secure income source. That security is directly based upon the security of the country itself.
Would you consider Sept. 2018’s Venezuela Short Term 62.66% interest rate as enticing?
• Higher interest rates harm businesses seeking loans to support construction, expansion, research and development.
• Higher interest rates harm civilians and businesses trying to purchase or construct property.
• Higher interest rates raise the costs and benefits of using overnight funds; something from which most wage earners rarely benefit. Banks love holding onto funds overnight as they gain the benefit of the higher interest rates overnight.
• Higher interest rates harm businesses as raw material and product cost more; as well as causing their products to cost more.
That other nations and large entities love to benefit from high interest treasuries, is often simplified as a solid or secure dollar. That viewpoint is solely from perspective of those who directly benefit from high interest rates.
They are investing in the dollar because they benefit from usurious application of America’s interest rates. Otherwise, all of their dollars would immediately go to back Venezuela’s Bolivar Soberano.
LikeLike
Long-time voyeur at the Treehouse. I mean lurker. Read this book https://www.amazon.com/Creature-Jekyll-Island-Federal-Reserve/dp/091298645X and you will understand that the Federal Reserve is not a Federal agency of the government. One of the best books about money I have ever read. And, I am well-read.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes. Not our friend. They know what they are doing. Their goal isn’t MAGA. They propped up 0bama and are trying their best to keep Trump’s economy down.
LikeLike
Trump Tweets have put the Fed in the FRYING PAN for all to see:
Continued Anti-American actions to undermine our MAGAnomics Gains could convert Trump Pressure to NATIONWIDE FURY and an EXISTENTIAL CRISIS for the Federal Reserve.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agree 100% Grumpy. KnowSERENoFear recommended it to me and sent me one. Just received mine two days ago and dived in………and I am NOT well-read, but this book is so well written anyone at the high school level should be able to understand it. It’s written more like a mystery novel than a history textbook.
LikeLike
China’s Militarized KABUKI THEATRE
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m not a financial policy wizard, but it seems to me that once the main street economy over takes wall street the feds will have better incentives to play along.
LikeLike
God forbid, but my biggest fear is that this brave man, PDJT will be assasinated by the bankers and global elites whose entire world he is disrupting.
LikeLike
“We are COMPETING against other countries” is KEY, so reiterating Sundances emphasis.
The pre-Trump view of international relatiins was to totally disconnect ECONOMICS, from any discussion of relations between countries.
So, we had our ‘allies’ like EU countries, etc.
And, we had our ‘enemies’ like the old USSR and IRAN. Leading to cold wars, hor proxie wars, tensions etc.
The MAGANOMIC, TRUMPIAN view: to see countries as like companies; therefore there are NO ‘allies’, no ‘enemies’ either. There are only COMPETITORS.
ECONOMIC security is,NATIONAL security is a fundamentally, completely different mindset.
You don’t attempt ‘regime change’ by invasion, attempting to impose Democracy. Nor do you undermine from within, ala CIA.
You since FORCE all countries to engage with you, on TRADE, fairly. If they can’t, like a business competitor, they “go under”. Since a free market capitalist Democratic Republic is inherently an economically more vibrant, healthy, productive and innovative system than a closed,,centrally controlled dictatorship (whether Conmunist or islamist) those systems will inherently collapse of their own inertia.
We are NOT “allies” with Western European countries, Canada, Mexico or ANY other country.
But, we are NOT “enemies” of Iran, China or any other country, either.
We are COMPETITORS of ALL countries, and THEY with us. Makes things so simple. No “Fenemies”, or “alliances” with countries we find repugnant, due to a percieved “common enemy”.
And, we aren’t SAYING, for instance, that China or Iran should change their form of Government. The people of those countries should decide. Of coarse, as they see a clear demonstration that ‘our’system of free market captalist republican democracy puts their systems into bankruptcy, onecwould THINK they would decide to emulate us.
And thats fine. The PEOPLE will be highly motivated to develop a system that can compete with America. Which means the PEOPLE of other countries will be motivated to adopt a system similar to ours cause its INHERENTLY better.
So, not IMPOSED from without, but groeing organically from within.
Neocons, eat,…spit. Ditto, “Socialists”.
And really, if EU was openly formed and intended to compete with us economically, WHY are we ‘defending’them from Russia?
Its like Walmart, picking up the,tab, for Targets security. Makes absolutely NO sense!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bunches of Likes!
LikeLike
Nice job SD.
LikeLike
Devaluing the currency hurts everyone. A better option would be to switch from tariffs to quotas. That would force manufacturing back to the US no matter what other countries do.
LikeLike
Yesterday morning on CNBC their panel of 8 “financial experts” addressing same issue, were intensely and feverishly 99.999% pro-China and Anti-America. Each panel member couldn’t wait their turn to put in their anti-USA comments, anti-PDJT comments. Most of the time 3 or 4 were speaking at the same time; trying to out-do their fellow panel members in anti-Trump, anti-USA policy discussions.
Where do these “experts” come from?
It’s not a “Trade War”, it’sPDJT correcting years of “Trade Imbalance” problems.
Costing Americans hundreds and hundreds of billions.
LikeLike
Inflation is the expansion of money supply, and there’s been plenty of that (including increasing asset values). With the Federal Reserve further increasing the money supply (through lower interest rates) dollar devaluation and price increases are inevitable. If we (the US) really wanted to get our act together, we’d go on the gold standard. (Just look at what’s been happening to the price of gold denominated in dollars.)
LikeLike
Navarro w/Maria Bartiromo
LikeLike
Looks like gas will drop below $2 by the end of summer. That will drop the inflation rate even further putting more pressure on the Fed to reduce rates in the absence of inflation. SD can check this but Kyle Bass is saying the Chinese are running low on dollars to pay for their overhead. A $400B loan to China by a UK bank just got their CEO fired. Thus a lower rate will decrease the dollar making it even tougher for China to cover their bills. It’s not looking good for Xi right now.
LikeLike
Economic illiterate here, can someone explain the following to me?
1) Quantitative tightening is paying down debt and reducing inflation. Why does Trump think that’s a bad thing for main street?
2) Why does Trump say that high bond interest rates are a bad thing for main street?
3) I get the idea that China is incentivized to negotiate if the dollar is weaker relative to the Yuan (higher US prices) because it’s likely to see factories move out of China, but doesn’t a strong dollar (lower US prices) also hurt China because their profit margins are lower and they have to spend more on subsidies? I would think that the tariffs are what make it a lose-lose situation for China, plus their desire to prevent layoffs.
LikeLike
The Fed has been part of The Resistance. Its task was to tank the economy as a necessary predicate to the frame-up and removal of the POTUS. That was the plan until the end of last year when it panicked. It realized that unlike previous figureheads/pitchmen, POTUS Trump was making them liable for their actions with the American people.
Trump has been single-handedly fighting a battle to restore legitimate constitutional authority. The Fed (along with the entirety of the commanding heights of finance) figured out that it is no match for a real POTUS exercising his legitimate authority.
LikeLike