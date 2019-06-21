Magnanimous Panda Departs Pyongyang After “reinforcing the traditional friendship between China and North Korea”…

The money quote from Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping in the role of magnanimous panda as he departs Chairman Kim:
“This visit has achieved complete success in reinforcing the traditional friendship between China and North Korea”..
Kim remains hostage, and Xi highlights his captive capabilities in advance of the G20 ‘expanded’ meeting with President Trump in Osaka, Japan. Magnanimous panda thinks he’s created leverage for hostage release negotiations with Trump in exchange for economic and trade concessions… except he hasn’t.
Beijing has fallen into a trap created by a combination of their cultural approach toward geopolitical confrontation and an echo-chamber that does not allow -or consider- warnings from dissenting voices. In essence, it might sound goofy considering the magnitude of the issues at hand, but Beijing doesn’t know President Trump.
One of the reasons for the miscalculation is likely due to Beijing weighing their analysis and strategy based on typical Western reporting similar to THIS ARTICLE in the New York Times.
NYT […] Before Mr. Xi landed in Pyongyang on Thursday, American officials said they expected him to try to secure Mr. Kim’s promise to take steps on nuclear weapons that might appeal to Mr. Trump, in hopes of gaining leverage for China in the trade dispute.
Mr. Xi signaled as much in a televised session with Mr. Kim on his first afternoon in Pyongyang, when he emphasized the need for the North and the United States to revive talks that broke down in Vietnam in February, when Mr. Kim and Mr. Trump last met.
“The international community hopes that North Korea and the United States can talk and for the talks to get results,” Mr. Xi said, sitting across a table from Mr. Kim. (read more)
That Western outlook is what has led to the miscalculation by Chairman Xi.
It would appear that former ‘special envoy’ and Chinese negotiator, Vice-Premier Liu He, did have a solid understanding of President Trump. However, after working closely with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Beijing summarily rejected the deal and removed the status of Liu He as a direct representative voice of Chairman Xi.
With that, everything collapsed. Hence, the current status.
The ongoing miscalculation is really quite simple. Thinking that he can leverage the stability of the DPRK (his proxy province) in a trade discussion with President Trump, Chairman Xi has positioned himself as the arbiter of a denuclearized North Korea. However, in doing so Xi has taken public ownership of any future DPRK hostilities.
China has always held control over North Korea as a hedge against Western interests; however, Beijing has always strategically denied their influence. This dynamic is the center of the issue. This is what President Trump needed to change.
From the perspective of President Trump engaging with Chairman Xi, the removal of the curtain hiding the control is just as valuable as removal of the control itself.
A withdrawal by China (hostage released), or the public appearance of the control by China (captive admission) serves the same purpose. The DPRK cannot mount hostile action. Chairman Xi now owns the problem of any North Korean hostilities.
That connection was all President Trump needed strategically in order to confront China and remove the worry of hostile actions coordinated by Beijing through Chairman Kim.
Chairman Xi walks into the G20 to negotiate with President Trump, but selling influence over the DPRK to gain a better trade outcome no longer has value.
SCMP – […] In a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before returning to Beijing, Xi also said China was determined to support the country’s new “strategic path”, Chinese state-run newspaper People’s Daily reported.
“This visit … has achieved complete success in reinforcing the traditional friendship between China and North Korea,” Xi was quoted as saying.
“It has laid down the direction of future development of China-North Korean relations in the new era, and also shown to the outside world the firm determination of China and North Korea in achieving a political resolution to the Korean peninsula problem and delivering long-lasting peace in the region.”
North Korea’s state media quoted Kim as emphasising Beijing’s rock solid relationship with Pyongyang. According to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim told Xi that his visit was “decisive” in showing the unchanging friendship between the two countries to the world. (read more)
With the DPRK retaliatory threat removed; and with Chairman Xi now owning any hostile action from inside North Korea; President Trump can now take more aggressive action toward China on global trade and economic influence.
The magnanimous panda has walked into a geopolitical trap. President Trump now controls the bamboo forest….
To be fair, up until recently all foreign adversaries could depend on the NYT being a mouthpiece for specific power brokers that controlled the government through the Deep State. I could see why it would take time to understand if that direct link was no longer dependable.
@Donald Trump is a much more reliable media source, Chairman.🐼🇺🇸👍
God bless our President. He’s playing everyone like fools. I love it. China thought they were the owner of this country and the world for quiet some time, they never expected WE THE PEOPLE were sick an tired of them and we’ll vote them out!
I doubt they even have a frame of reference.
Happy, the more Xi tries the more he makes it worse. He thinks and firmly convinced that he knows how our President works and it will and might cost him that life long position for failing. He may for the moment think he still owns NK but time well tell and that time may come soon. Winning with Trump is not that fast nor easy and time for Xi to wake up that he doesn’t control the world and even less our President.
Ditto for the incessantly whining Progs of the USSA. Sooo tired of their insane busybody blathering on everything.
The American consumer needs to say “NO” to purchasing products made in China. To date, I have been unable to find an electric can opener made in the USA.
It’s likely you have tried, but a neighbour and I ( both of us retired.) enjoy hunting down small appliances made in the U.S.A or Canada. I found a Canadian made steam iron last week, and blender with all the attachments that was made in the U.S.
$5.00 and $20.00 ( Can ). respectively.
My neighbour makes a few bucks finding this stuff, and selling it on eBay
God bless PDJT
Try this
Oh and it opens more than cans too
Photo caption:
Xi: If this little prick steps out of line, I’ll crush him!
Kim: My face hurts from smiling so much! Dear God, when will this be over?
The forced fake smile on Kim jumped out at me. Having done them most of my life I can recognize them.
Excellent write up!
I’d characterize the situation simply as this: Chairman Xi has miscalculated the value of a denuclearized DPRK to the United States. Previous to the Trump Administration, the DPRK could threaten the world in exchange for more favorable conditions. Trump recognizes this dynamic and refuses to be held hostage to DPRK. In essence – “don’t threaten us, we’ll remove you from the map and you know we can (and will)!”
The miscalculation comes in that the DPRK does not represent an existential threat to the US (it never really has). The Chinese trade imbalance and its exfiltration of US wealth in conjunction with forced US tech and IP transfer, for the purpose of countering the US status as sole world superpower, is what represents an actual existential threat to western civilization to China’s benefit.
The US will not exchange status-quo trade for a DPRK hostage release. If Xi expects this kind of a deal, then he has grossly miscalculated. Due to central planning shenanigans, any outcome other than status-quo is an existential threat to the Chinese current system of governance. Trump holds all of the levers and controls the fulcrum.
A logical analysis easily understood by this common peasant!
Thanks for clear summary!
Perhaps can help with this: My dunce head can’t follow SD’s logical steps from:
1. Xi visits Kim and publicly endorses current nuke talks with the US, plus confirms Chinese/NK solid “friendship,”
to the conclusion that:
2. In doing so, Xi has now publicly taken ownership for any potential future nuke threats/actions by NK.
Straining for why 2 follows necessarily from 1, but can’t quite get there!
Yup,
Potus is the little boy, pointing and saying “But MOM! They’re all buck NAKED!” (In the Emperors new clothes).
Its really handy to have a ‘crazy cousin’, that only you can (barely) keep under control. Like the story about the trained bear; nobody would pay to see the show, if they knew the bear was tame, and not dangerous.
And now the world knows. Sending ‘rocketman’ and ‘fatboy’ tweets was ‘poking the bear’; showing he knew there was no danger.
In front of the whole world, he was saying “Look, Kims NOT unstable or crazy. He ISN’T gonne launch nukes, due to being insulted. Its not REAL!
Its an ILLUSION!”
Xi is left standing naked in front of the world, unfortunately, due to the echo chamber, he doesn’t realise it, yet. Suspect he will get a wake up call, at G20.
PDJT will not be eager for meetings with Kim, as NK, like Iran are secondary and inconsequential players.
China is the whole ball of wax,…
Keep your eye on the prize, comes to mind.
Wow. When Donald Trump wrote The Art of the Deal, I guess he really meant it . . .
To paraphrase the President….you are a long ball hitter Sundance. It is interesting how the two Summits with Chairman Kim play into this, the position Chairman XI finds himself now and what he thinks is going to happen vs reality.
Always enjoyed you’re take over the years on numerous subjects, from who is funding these neocon political hacks on the radio etc, to the fake pollsters like Shaw at Faux News…I think you’re reasoning is dead on here.
And poor Kim is still screwed. Is the hostage release negotiation still a thing, or is NoKo being left to continue to eat dirt for the next few decades? I mean if we’re going to be nation-building I see more potential there than some of the other places they’ve selected to send billions to in “foreign aid”… at least NoKo isn’t actively invading us…
I’ve got an idea … we send $2 Billion in food stuffs to North Korea … soybeans, pork .. and Kim sends $1 Billion to a 3rd party, which hires the Build The Wall independent group to build private sections of needed Wall at record pace.
In exchange for the food stuffs how about Kim lets Mexico and the USA “borrow” his army to guard the southern border? Bivouac them on the Mexican side. The Norks have experience and are good at keeping people INSIDE their borders…………..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump made him a promise, conditional on terms being accepted, and Trump keeps his promises.
Tree, earlier last year or so, I read a very interesting article about NK and its “underground” economy which is surprisingly quite robust. Of course, this pertains to their “elite” who live quite well and doesn’t trickle down to their deprived starving NK citizens. If you duckduck (search engine I use) it, using the term “underground economy”, you’ll find a number of articles.
The NYT and most of the rest of the media want to sing a happy song along with Xi, so that when China refuses to give ground, it can be spun as Trump’s failure. Of course Xi is well aware of that opportunity to damage Trump at home, which emboldens him and makes any movement on China’s part unlikely. Everywhere we turn, be it China, Iran, Venezuela, or Russia, or on domestic issues such as illegal immigration or the economy, we see Demediacrats working to prevent their worst nightmare – any success for Trump. The fact that also works against American interest is not really a factor in their calculus, because they know what is best for America, and just by coincidence it is in their own best interest: Demediacrats in power.
My 3,000 miles away from DC goals.
1. No concessions to China.
2. Inform Apple and Intel on the DL, things aren’t improving.
3. Get USMCA signed in Congress, ASAP.
4. Get Ag deal signed with Japan, so we can compete or beat Canada and Australia (TPP). [Stability for markets, etc.]
5. New tariffs on $300 Billion in Chinese goods? How much? 10%, 25%?
6. Finalize remaining Japan trade deal.
7. Tariff the EU? (German cars.)
Wildcard: what is the status on the India trade deal?
Are there any other trade deals, such as Taiwan, the Phillipines, Vietnam, that can be inked before we get serious with the EU? Thus giving corporations more choices and options.
NYT is so childish with their “Mr.Trump” veiled insults. It is President Trump.
You’ll never see them refer to demonrat former presidents as anything other than the proper “President,” but I’ve seen the Times refer to Presidents Reagan, Bush, and Trump constantly as “Mr.”
It drives me nuts, but I suppose that is the intended result.
Someday there will be a grand monument with the name President Donald J. Trump engraved in granite, marble, bronze, or other long-lasting material for generations to ponder, while the words of the New York Times and the people who write them will be long gone and forgotten, flecks of dust in the wind.
I still don’t understand this analysis by Sundance. How is Xi owning any hostilities by NOKO, thereby allowing POTUS to be more aggressive in trade negotiations? If NOKO makes any hostile actions, no one will assign blame to Xi except for maybe the readers of CTH.
I agree. Xi has not publicly taken any ownership. The NYT article quoted does portray Xi as the magnanamous Panda helping to act as a mediator, but it shows the media is still ignoring China’s role as the one really in charge. If Xi doesn’t actually give up the NK nukes, he can step away and say he tried to be an intermediary and even put blame on the US by saying they were not negotiating in good faith. This would allow China even more ability to utilize NK hostilities as a leverage tool.
My take away from the article.
Imagine using the US’s ‘greatest’ purveyor of misinformation (NYT) AGAINST the worlds(?) ‘greatest’ country of purveying misinformation…and neither one KNOWS it!
I stand in awe!
VSGPDJT is a GIANT amongst midgets, an INTELLECT amongst tards…
A GOD Blessed Man amongst Satan’s minions!
You all lose.
Fascinating… though real estate valuations are typically location-location-location, Trump knows from long entrepreneurial experience that “intangibles” –prospective vs. current pricing/value– are crucial to any long-term project amortized over the standard thirty years.
Not to make invidious comparisons, but NYC’s post-Appomattox master of this visionary sense was (of all people) City Councilman George Washington Plunkitt, 1842 – 1924, of “clean graft”, “I seen my opportunities and I took ’em” fame.
Having official access to Manhattan builders’ permit applications, Plunktitt sagely divined the relentless uptown thrust of New York City’s commercial/residential real estate market. Acquiring dirt-cheap plots at outrageous leverage via Wall Street bankers’ Tammany Hall contributions masquerading as mortgage loans, Plunkitt notoriously unloaded “sheep meadows” [think Central Park] at high premiums some 3 – 5 years later as municipal population generated new demand.
For Hsi & Co. there’s a salutary lesson here: Go with the flow, but direct the flow to everyone’s advantage, exercising rudimentary foresight to (as Plunkitt put it) “trade on growth”. Alas for ChiCom satraps, Trump (and Plunkitt’s) visionary capitalism, putting personal premiums on long-term growth-and-change, is outside parasitic mealworms’ grifting provenance.
Ah, well… having “picked power off the streets” in 1949, Hsi’s economically crippling ChiCom regime is due to climax with either a Bang or a Whimper about end-2021, the requisite three 24-year generations, two 36-year cycles, from Mao’s singularly brutal, short-sighted, stultifying era.
I expect Trump will have to actually impose the 25% tariffs on the remaining Chinese imports before the Communist Politburo wakes up. Once the tariffs are in place, real dealing will take place.
So, June 28, 29 will be when that hits the fan.
45 to Xi: “..and as you ses Iran ain’t no bother. Would you like fries or caviar with that bamboo sandwich? You choose.”
Diplomatically speaking, these two psychos deserve each other.
Trump has been thinking about the China problem for decades. The topic came up many times in various interviews back when the media gushed over Trump. They would ask him all the time about politics, he would provide a very reasonable and well thought out answer. The next question was when was he going to run for President? Trump would say oh, no. They would cheer him on and even encourage him. No I don’t want to be President but you never know, maybe someday.
Obviously, it is not all Trumps doing he is directing others but he’s chosen those people and he’s communicated portions of his plan and asked for their input and refined that portion of the plan. I don’t think anyone has the big picture. Trump keeps it compartmentalized.
Anyone paying attention, can see the chess pieces being moved. There’s a bunch of stuff going on with China that the media hasn’t reported on. Various measures to weaken One Belt, One Road for example. China has their meat hooks set all around the world and there are things happening with US leverage over those nations.
Tick, Tock, Tick, Tock…
The main thing I heard Trump say back in March was that he was in no hurry to negotiate a deal. One thing wise westerners learned long ago when dealing with Asians was their use of deadlines. Asians discover a western negotiator’s (and their bosses) needs, desires, priorities, time schedules, and deadlines, (Time is money) (We’re burning daylight Pilgrim) and so they wine and dine their guests and entertain them with shows but avoid talking business. Eventually they get around to asking questions and making promises and suggestions but then they might just change the whole thing around or drop it all together just to wear down the westerner’s stamina and patience. It makes the westerner more cooperative and speeds up their desire to reach an agreement. (see Korea, Vietnam, Japan, et al Oriental trade agreements.) Trump is holding a Royal Flush. Royal. He has the bank roll and means of security to call their bluff or their raise and to deter any threats or intimidation their team might make. (N. Korea)
China is hemorrhaging money by the hour. Trump owns a blood bank. Trump has taken off China’s tourniquets and hooked them up to an intravenous set of tariff blood thinners. He will visit the patient soon and if China does not show improvement his nurse will just keep giving them liquids and monitor the vitals.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-trump/trump-says-he-is-in-no-rush-to-complete-china-trade-deal-idUSKCN1QU2LW
““One of the reasons for the miscalculation is likely due to Beijing weighing their analysis and strategy based on typical Western reporting…”
Goldman Sachs miscalculated too and fed bad advice to the CCP, as Dr. Michael Pillsbury reported. China’s been normalized into US leaders who are career politicians. POTUS has said many times he doesn’t blame the Chinese for their behavior dating from Clinton handing them WTO membership in 1999. It’s perfectly rational and ingrained behavior.
The 20-year arbitrage play of Managed Decline has been the political class selling (out) American prosperity to the Chinese for the price of their own personal advancement which also happens to be consistent with the Globalist’s desire for a flatland: Make Everybody Mediocre (MEM).
These mercenary types are all about maximizing their personal reputation so that it can be parlayed in chapter two of their careers into influence-peddling ala the Clinton Foundation.Trump’s resume by contrast ‘moves backwards’. His wealth already secured, he can afford (literally) to be an unabashed warrior for American interests. Trump may be the first President in the modern era who isn’t a professional politician and pole-climber. This makes all the difference in the world.
Trump isn’t a politician, which means he won’t accept any signed agreement for political/ reputational gain. The Swamp favors the Clinton career arc. Part of McCabe’s et al’s soft touch with Hillary is that that’s the career arc he (and his wired-in spouse) aspire to. Rosenstein and his wife too. In a way it’s a battle of career arcs for power in America.
I say NOKO has been de-nuked already. It’s what started the whole process. Kim, Xi, and PT all know it but 99.999% of the rest of the world does not. I’m guessing that Xi is hoping to use “the scale of political victory” that Trump can claim for himself as the peninsula moves toward peace in the bargaining calculus between the two at G20. It is not without value.
If SD is correct about the level of control that he has over Kim, then Xi has the power to end the Korean War and give Trump all the credit.
“Do these things for me Mr President and I will put you amongst the ranks of George Marshall, Gandi and Winston Churchill. And you can trust me because I will be helping you to get re-elected. You’ll be around much longer than I care for you to be”
If such a deal were put in front of me…..
Don’t trust, and verify. Results of recent planted “lost wallet” experiment. Note worst country:
Gordon Chang says we could shut down China by just enforcing banking rules i.e. China laundering $$ for North Korea.
92% of North Korea’s 2-way trade us with China.
One year ago …
