Mexican Senate Overwhelmingly Ratifies USMCA 114-4…

The construct of the USMCA was always anticipated to sail through ratification in Mexico because, well, quite frankly, the USMCA is specifically structured to provide great benefit toward Mexico. It’s not because the language within the USMCA favors Mexico, but rather the rules are centered around deregulating industry, and lifting wages.
The rules-of-origin, in combination with mandated minimum wage rates attached to the manufacturing sector; and the fact that Mexico has the lowest current wage rates in North American; specifically means that Mexican workers stand to get the biggest financial benefits… and that’s ok. Trump, Lighthizer and Ross designed it that way.
The U.S. benefits when the Mexican wage rates are raised. Heck, there was a time in the early negotiations, after Canada was kicked out of the room, when Secretary Wilbur Ross was advocating for an $11/hr minimum wage in Mexico, and the Mexicans were like ‘whoa, wait a minute, too high, too high’… [It was quite funny, because Trump was being called racist simultaneous to him trying to give a $85/day pay raise to Mexicans (from $3/day)].
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on Wednesday became the first country to ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) agreed late last year to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at the behest of U.S. President Donald Trump.
By a vote of 114 in favor to 4 against, Mexico’s Senate backed the deal tortuously negotiated between 2017 and 2018 after Trump repeatedly threatened to withdraw from NAFTA if he could not get a better trade agreement for the United States.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had already anticipated ratification this week in the Senate, where his leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA) and its allies have a comfortable majority in the 128-member chamber.
There has been little parliamentary opposition in Mexico to trying to safeguard market access to United States, by far Mexico’s top export destination, and the trade deal was approved with overwhelming cross-party support in the Senate.
Mexico sends around 80% of its exports to the United States, and Trump last month vowed to impose tariffs on all Mexican goods if Lopez Obrador does not reduce the flow of U.S.-bound illegal immigration from Central America.
Lopez Obrador says he wants to avoid conflict with Trump (read more).
The USMCA deal positions Mexico to retain their current multinational investments; and through a series of sector-by-sector standards on origination the deal simultaneously closes the fatal NAFTA loophole.
The agreement makes an economic manufacturing partnership between the U.S. and Mexico; and for assembly products third parties will have to produce parts and origination material within the U.S. and Mexico.
Here’s a good example in the auto-sector. The new USMCA agreement requires 75% of automobile parts made in North America; and 45% must come from plants with minimum labor costs ($16/hr), or face tariffs upon export to the U.S. Additionally, the total source-origination rate of 75% USMCA product is higher than everyone thought possible.
This 75% country-of-origin level was possible because President Trump cut out the corporations (ie. U.S. Chamber of Commerce) from having any influence over the agreement. Most people probably don’t know, but the USMCA was the first trade deal negotiated without multinational corporations in the room.
Example of downstream consequences/benefits: German auto-maker BMW recently built a $2 billion assembly plant in Mexico (just came on-line). Most of their core parts were coming from the EU (steel/aluminum casting components) and/or Asia (electronics). Now the assembly plant will have to source 75% of the auto-parts from the U.S. and Mexico, with 45% of those parts from facilities paying $16/hr. The Result: BMW will need to modify their supply chain and build auto parts in the U.S. and Mexico. [That’s Exactly What Happened]
Canada doesn’t gain as much benefit because: (1) Canadian environmentalists don’t allow heavy industrial manufacturing; and (2) the new USMCA closes the NAFTA loophole and blocks Canada from brokering their ‘assembly process‘ access to the U.S. market.
However, knowing this, when President Trump applied the global Steel and Aluminum tariffs toward Canada – he created a USMCA benefit for Canada literally out of thin air. In exchange for Canada agreeing to the terms of the USMCA, President Trump has now agreed to drop the Steel and Aluminum tariffs against Canada.
Canada will ratify the agreement because they have no choice if they want to keep access to the U.S. market for their products. I would predict Canadian ratification within a few weeks (before mid July).
Domestically, Nancy Pelosi is playing ‘OrangeManBad’ politics with the agreement; but once Canada ratifies it Pelosi will have to drop her pretense. Don’t worry, it’ll happen.
What is the tariff for failing to meet the country of origin rules under USMCA?
LikeLike
My guess would be, the Wolverines put such penalties in as to say, effectively;
Don’t even THINK about it!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Punishing. 😈
LikeLike
So much for all the Dem, MSM naysayers who blamed POTUS’ tariffs as the reason Mexico will never agree to the deal.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The Dems, MSM, Lefties in general, do not have common sense. They are utterly blinded by their prejudice and, more so, lack of cognitive ability. These lemmings need to go the way of the Dodo Bird.
LikeLike
What we need to do now, folks, is to EXPORT the Socialists, Commies and Fascists to Red China.
After all, they should be happy in that political system.
I’d love to see Maxine Waters trying to impeach Chairman Xi…
In exchange for Red China taking our commies, we will drop the tariffs to 20%.
Nancy Pelosi, coming from San Francisco, should be familiar with Chinese food already.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Xi would then send Nancy to North Korea where her dinner menu would consist of grass, worms and maggots.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Don’t forget the NK delicacy, tree bark.
LikeLike
Didn’t Trump lift the tariff on Canada already?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not technically. The removal is attached to their ratification.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Oh, good. This’ll be fun to watch how all of this comes together and watching those Opposition’s grumpy wittle faces get grumpier.
Thank You, Sundance, for guiding us to this point of revelation of President Trump’s Art of the Deals.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thanks!
LikeLike
Best thing to happen to Mexico if they can see it at this point.
Now cut the corruption from the cartel’s and you might have a real country.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I was thinking the same sickconservative.
This is great news for the hard working Mexican citizens.
Now all Mexico has to do is to get rid of the drug cartel war lords who run the country.
LikeLike
Who were the 4?
Don’t tell me. I think I may be able to figure it out by myself.
Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler and Schiff all went down there, slipped in, and voted against it to vote against something Trump.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mexican Senate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is an excellent post. Decades ago, I was under 20, unemployed and unskilled. But fortunately, it didn’t last long as the economy picked up and I was hired as an apprentice tradesman. The company that hired me and an International Union were linked via a Mutual Collective Agreement. The company and the union worked together to oversee a Joint Training Apprenticeship Program that changed my life for the better.
After I became a certified journeyman, I began broadening my education with university courses (English Lit and Composition, History, Child Psychology etc) for personal reasons and then I explored more specific specialties in the burgeoning tech/computer field. I had long ago learned that acquiring valuable skills and knowledge that employers will need into the future ensured that I would likely never be unemployed again.
I am certain, Ivanka’s and the various company’s efforts are changing the lives of many and I’m glad her efforts are highlighted here.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Adios, amigos. Time to head back to Mexico for a better life.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Are we Tired of Winning Yet?
NOOOOOOOOOOO..never tired of winning..
Thank You Mexico, for learning to be a better neighbor. We are Watching you very closely, tho.
LikeLiked by 4 people
ORANGE MAN GREAT!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I used to climb trees as a kid. I’m sure most on this blog can relate.
When you were dangling 60+ft. you felt a little euphoria. That’s how I feel now thanks to two people. President Donald J. Trump and Mr. and/or Mrs. Sundance or both. “Thank you all and to all, God Bless and good night!-Red Skelton (a memory in his own time).
LikeLiked by 12 people
Daniel: 60+ feet? That’s a serious climbing tree! No wonder you like the Treehouse?
LikeLike
Daniel Carmac: I spent a considerable portion of my childhood up a tree. On purpose, of course. Today, I suspect that today’s state nannies would throw a parent in jail for allowing his or her kid to climb a tree–based on an anonymous tip for a neighborhood snitch.
LikeLike
I look forward to the day that the illegal Mexicans here in this country move back to Mexico to work at one of these $16/hr plants. Then all of the other businesses are going to have to raise wages to compete with those jobs. Then more illegals will return to Mexico. The cycle continues until the number of Mexican illegals is drastically cut. Of course, illegals from other countries are just going to have to be deported back to Central America, Africa, China, and the Philippines.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Democrats will try to increase welfare benefits to compete with a real job.
LikeLiked by 4 people
You know, if you can’t run your business well enough to pay decent wages to your workers … that is to say, if your profits depend on paying people [in Mexico] so little that they can’t even make ends meet [in Mexico], YOU ARE A FAILURE as a businessman. International policies should not support your failure. With just a little more determination to become “a rising tide that lifts ALL boats,” you could in fact become one. International policies should require you to do so. Because, who really wants their COUNTRY(!) to be left at the short end of the stick? Enough is enough.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mike,
Its not JUST the wages. I’m pretty sure there is no workmans comp. So if an employee cuts off a finger, you pay him $50.
Don’t pay TOO much, or ALL the rest of the,workers will amputate a finger.
No OSHA, so no worries about safe working environment.
No a/c, no unemployment premiums, and as for sexual harrasment suits,…
FORGETABOUTIT!
Environmental regulations, Unionising employees, doubtful.
Lots of ‘incentives’ for the unscrupulous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A great deal of those unscrupulous are rich Americans, like Tom Donahue of the Anti-American Chamber of Commerce, who screw Mexicans over on both sides of the border.
To riff on Mike’s observation above, if you are a rich American ***hole choosing to pay slave wages to Mexicans hither and yon, you are a failure as a human being.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, agree Maquis.
Didn’t mean to sound like I was advocating or defending these scumbags like Donahue.
Just saying its not ONLY wages.
Its the whole package of cost vs. benefit, especially if, as your saying MORALITY doesn’t enter into it.
Barstuds!
LikeLike
Ah, a socialist who has never run a business.
LikeLike
The citizens of America, Mexico and possibly Canada greatly benefit
when the marxist democrat party and the chamber of commerce are
kept out of the agreement process.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I may have to ‘stand corrected’, or in a corner. I recently posted that I didn’t think PDJT really wanted, or ever intended for USMCA to pass.
That his real purpose was to USE USMCA to kill NAFTA, which by the way DJT has recently started the multi step process to do.
So, not YET, but I may have to eat crow, …AGAIN. But hey, put enough ranch dressing on it, you can eat cardboard!
We’ll see if Congress is so TDS, that they refuse to give PDJT a ‘win’, by ratifying.
Hard to imagine, since Donahue is getting a tingle up his leg at USMCA passing.
We’ll see,…its complicated business, folks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We’re all allowed to be wrong sometimes. ^_^ And hey, I defended Sessions – some of those feathers are still stuck.
LikeLike
I found something interesting
@Sundance Have you seen this for Digestion?
Look..
https://usmca.com
USMCA
The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, will replace the current NAFTA agreement that governs trade in North America. The trade agreement has been negotiated by the governments of The United States, Mexico and Canada, but still must be ratified be certain groups within these governments.
The trade agreement will have a big impact on many parts of the economy. There will be winners and losers.
USMCA.com was created to make it easy to search the agreement and comment on different aspects of it. To get started, select a section below.
LikeLike
If you go to their contact page you can buy the site.
LikeLike
Ouch.
LikeLike
White House visit by JustinTrudeau
LikeLike
Maybe this will light a fire under Pelosi’s butt. Why haven’t we signed it yet?
LikeLike