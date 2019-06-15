President Trump Outwits Chairman Xi Jinping Ahead of G20 Summit…

President Trump has taken the leverage of economics to levels of geopolitical strategy never seen before. Nowhere is the genius strategy more clear than in the way Trump positioned the trade reset and confrontation with China.
In hindsight every move since early 2017 including: (1) the warm welcome of Chairman Xi Jinping to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate; (2) the vociferous praise poured upon Xi; (3) the November 2017 tour of Asia; (4) the direct engagement with North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un; the strategic relationship with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe; and a host of smaller nuanced moves have been quietly building toward a conclusion.
The upcoming G-20 summit is the last chance for Trump and Xi to reconcile considerable differences and President Trump has the strongest strategic position any Chinese official has ever faced.
After Beijing walked away from previous agreements between USTR Robert Lighthizer and Vice-Premier Liu He, Trump initiated a series of punishing economic consequences that had to have been well planned in advance.
The economy in China is reeling from the pressure being applied by President Trump; and stunningly it has only been a little over a month since the consequence phase began.
In addition to tariff increases, the U.S. blacklisted Huawei Technologies Co., threatened other major Chinese tech companies and essentially cut-off China from the international supply chain it needs to sustain itself. Beijing responded by drawing up a list of “unreliable entities” and making threats against any enterprise that would walk away from business engagement with China. The totalitarian response worsened the situation and more companies have announced their intent to decouple from Beijing.
The important aspect missed by most observers is the ideology and outlook within any Chinese engagement. Quite simply, if it does not benefit China it is not done. Therefore any negotiation with China is challenging because Beijing will cede no ground they view as already having been won.
China does not believe in ‘concession’ from current position within any terms. Ultimately this is the reason why the negotiated agreement by Lighthizer and Vice-Premier He was dismissed by Beijing and talks collapsed. China will not cede already attained position.
However, in advance of the G20 Summit in Japan, President Trump has positioned Chairman Xi in a lose/lose dynamic. This forces the outlook of Beijing into an incredible state of internal anxiety. Only President Donald Trump could have achieved this position, is really is remarkable and is noted within this Bloomberg article:
(Bloomberg) By now, Xi Jinping is used to Donald Trump’s tariff threats. But the U.S. president’s latest ultimatum is personal, and the Chinese leader’s response could have far-reaching consequences for his political future.
Trump on Monday said he could impose tariffs “much higher than 25%” on $300 billion in Chinese goods if Xi doesn’t meet him at the upcoming Group of 20 summit in Japan. China’s foreign ministry — which usually refuses to provide details of meetings until the very last minute — declined Tuesday to say whether the meeting would take place.
The brinkmanship puts Xi — China’s strongest leader in decades — in perhaps the toughest spot of his six-year presidency. If Xi caves to Trump’s threats, he risks looking weak at home. If he declines the meeting, he must accept the economic costs that come with Trump possibly extending the trade conflict through the 2020 presidential elections.
“Whether they meet or not, none of the possible scenarios are good for President Xi or the economy in the long run,” said Zhang Jian, an associate professor at Peking University. “You don’t have a good choice which can meet the needs of the Chinese economy or Mr. Xi’s political calculations.” (read more)
Read that again carefully….
“If Xi caves to Trump’s threats, he risks looking weak at home. If he declines the meeting, he must accept the economic costs that come with Trump possibly extending the trade conflict through the 2020 presidential elections.”
That is what you call a Lose/Lose scenario.
China NEVER faces lose/lose situations. The Chinese culture doesn’t even have a frame of reference for a position that includes ‘less losing’ amid better options.
For President Trump to have navigated Chairman Xi into such a position is the pinnacle of strategic success. In the long history of western engagement with Beijing it has never happened, ever.
President Trump is now playing with Chairman Xi like a mouse in a maze.
Trump wants to go to the full confrontation position. Donald J Trump has been talking about this for thirty years. Additionally, for the past two years he has strategically laid the groundwork and aligned the allies needed for this final confrontation. President Trump is looking for an excuse to apply the scale of tariffs on China that will crush their U.S. export business – and – force them into massive state subsidies to retain their manufacturing model such that they will have to retract from preexisting global financial obligations.
President Trump has threatened more tariffs and more consequential action as it relates to non-tariff barriers, IP protection, forced technology transfers etc. As a result of China reneging on the prior agreement, Trump has put Chairman Xi under threat. Beijing’s traditional and cultural position would be no-meeting or discussions while under threats.
However, as a baseline disposition President Trump doesn’t want Xi Jinping to meet with him. That ‘slight’ is the opening Trump can exploit to crush his adversary. So what does President Trump do… while the threat and punishment looms, he levels massive amounts of praise upon Chariman Xi making the pressure almost unbearable.
Chairman Xi cannot meet with President Trump or that reverses the dismissive position previously outlined by Beijing when they rebuked the earlier agreement. However, if Xi refuses the G20 meeting he will be allowing President Trump to collapse his economy.
Worse still, Beijing cannot fall-back on shooting missiles from their proxy province of North Korea to attain leverage and negotiating position… because President Trump has already blunted their historic approach by meeting with Chairman Kim Jong Un.
Oh, the G20 is going to be epic.
…and LOL, the G20 is on Trump’s home ASEAN turf, Japan, with Trump’s good friend and golf partner Prime Minister Abe.
You had your chance, China. Now go pound sand until your people are reduced to eating garbage like the Venezuelans.
Xi maybe not go to G20 meeting now due to some emergency or illness. That way he can avoid lose/lose scenario.
He would blow up a dam and slaughter thousands of his people to create an emergency to keep Xi away from the G20.
His problem will still be there.
But even that comes with a political cost, as they also face public discontent in the heels of the tinnenamen square anniversary
maybe he can Kneegotiate with our TurD’Oh to represent him??
ugh.
Even Steven trade deal doesn’t equal “U.S. wins/ Chinese eat dirt”.
Neither Trump, nor any other sane person, wants that.
I’m just saying, that’s where every communist/socialist governed country ends up eventually… China has only been able to stave it off by covert theft of money and tech from the USA…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Got it. Thanks, DJ, for the clarification.
And China’s people have been there before with Mao and Gang of Four. Pretty sure they’d go ballistic on the “Leaders” before they’ll be willing to go there again (eating dirt, that is).
At this point, Xi and the rest of them are probably more scared of what their own people will do to them if they don’t “rescue” the situation before it gets to that.
Seriously, the West trained them into thinking they could get these unfair trade deals *forever* and we are partly to blame for their present predicament. Cuz what we’ve got on our hands now are a bunch of spoiled 4 YO’s and we are the Bad Parents who made ’em that way.
Big FU to both sides for decades of bad behavior and the Chinese are smart enough to figure out a way to strengthen their own economy w/o the help of ignorant Westerners who kowtow to them at every turn.
So best of luck to all involved. And Thankyou Prez Trump for the Wake Ups Call to All.
After all of the abuse China has spewed on so many, Tibet, the Dalai Lama, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Chinese people, and China’s satellite proxies (N. Korea, …), well, “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn.”
Let the entire country self-destruct, like Venezuela, and then we can go in and help the people set up one of the many forms of democracy.
This is called “losing face” and if all goes as our President and we want it could cause Xi being removed from his position or even removed from the planet. Hopefully Xi can talk to several of his comrades about backing off and saving his skin and keeping China able to function. A warrior can threaten but not necessarily win and especially with a non-Chinese person. Fun and games now in action so will be interesting to see how it all ends, hopefully better for the Chinese people, as well as No.K going in the right direction to free Kim’s people and become a country many will visit and then the money flows in a lot better for his country with no threats from the “neighbor”. Our President is actually realigning many countries back to thinking about being free and no longer owned by the globalists who want the whole planet in their power.
Carrie2, that’s not how it is done luv. Xi will find a subordinate scapegoat, or several of them. I’m thinking the trade negotiating team may not have time to say goodbye to their families before disappearing. He’ll get a lot of public support from other CCP leaders because they do not want China to lose face, but in private Xi is going to get soaked President for Life sounds real good, until it leaves your colleagues no choice but to cut short that life as the only means of removal.
LikeLike
Good point Carrie
This is a huge loss of face and prestige. If he does not meet with trump as Trump lavishes praise on him he is being rude and looses face.
He could show the Dragon mask directly and state a confrontational reason for not meeting Trump. He might be able to retain power that way but he will be residing over an ever shrinking China and even bigger loss of prestige.
Strong man governments don’t do well if they take a knee. That is usually followed by extending the neck and ending up a foot shorter. It appears Trump was not engaging China to fix trade but rather to disembowel their power structure. This will ensure that China stays within its own border.
Belt and road has become noose and fence.
Wait until Trump tells Xi that they are going to have to give up their man made islands in the South China Sea as part of any trade deal… Now they would be in a triple lose position!
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Real Problem with China’s South China Sea Bases/
China has built some islands in the South China Sea. But can it protect them?
by Robert Farley Follow drfarls on TwitterL
April 17,2019
“During World War II Japan found that control of islands offered some strategic advantages, but not enough to force the United States to reduce each island individually. Moreover, over time the islands became a strategic liability, as Japan struggled to keep them supplied with food, fuel and equipment. The islands of the SCS are conveniently located for China, but do they really represent an asset to China’s military? The answer is yes, but in an actual conflict the value would dwindle quickly…..
…But in conflict, the durability of an airfield depends on the availability of materials and equipment to execute repairs after an attack. It is not obvious that the islands China has created in the South China Sea will be robust enough to continue in operation after U.S. missile and bomb attacks. Although the larger islands have aircraft shelters, it is an open question whether these shelters could long survive a concerted U.S. attack.
The islands of the SCS have some military relevance, but are more important as a political claim to waterways and undersea resources. Militarily, they represent a thin crust on China’s A2/AD system. Under certain conditions this crust could disrupt U.S. freedom of action, but it won’t be hard for the United States’ Air Force and Navy to punch through.”
https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/real-problem-chinas-south-china-sea-bases-52907
Since we paid for that damn island to be built, we probably should take it off of Xi’s hands. 😉
China is an island, they are nearly 100% dependent on shipping. Therefore, whoever controls the sea, wins. The moment the area becomes a war zone, all shipping ceases.
As a carrier of cargo, ships must have insurance. Nobody is going to insure a ship operating in a war zone. The cargo value can be more then than the ship.
Trump best identifies with Ronald Reagan. Regan is probably best know for economically breaking Russia by attacking their export product, oil.
So Trump is going to outdo Regan. He is going to economically break China by attacking their export product, manufactured goods. Trump is going to bring down the Great Wall.
Maybe.. but though Xi is gasping for breath he’s not yet dead.
We know Xi also has problems at home with Hong Kong which has gained the attention of the international community. So he is desperate, and therefore dangerous.
Xi has one card he has been attempting to play recently. He’s got a ton of US congressmen, businessmen and the USA CoC in his back pocket because they sold out to China and he’s got the evidence to bury them. Watch the pressure pile onto Trump as Xi directs his minions to attack.
They’ll be calls for quick bills in both the House and Senate to reign in Trump due to his mental instability. There may even be lawsuits filed against this action by Trump. Xi holds some dangerous information on a lot of our politicians who sold out to him. Biden will step up his attacks, so will the MSM. O Boy, Mich McConnel will be apoplectic. Nancy, Feinstein, Cummings and Waters will step out front of the pack.
Take notes people, the swamp has to slither out of the slime for this one. Watch the loudest ones, yeah Lindsey Graham too. Crying Chuck will start talking about a deal and compromise on the border wall and immigration. POPCORN!
The US has always held the better hand. We finally have a president who doesn’t just fold.
Right you are.
As someone who worked for a long time in high-tech manufacturing – and who ‘had to’ directly help offshore jobs, including eventually my own – I for decades dreaded every news report of various G## summits since their gist was sure to be some variation of: “U.S. continues to be sold down the river.”
I’m looking forward to this meeting.
Obama sent pallets of plastic-wrapped cash to Iran.
President Trump is shipping pallets of canned “Woop A$$” to the G-20 meeting.
Well China’s all China of nothing policy reminds me of the D-Rats: Bi-partisanship is doing everything the D-Rats want. Otherwise, no deal.
So China, better start humming this Billy Preston tune: Nothing from Nothing Leaves Nothing…….. Gotta have something, if you want to deal with President Trump….yeah… yeah
Because that is what All or Nothing China is going to end up with, NOTHING!!!!! President Trump doesn’t do ALL but he will take it if he can get it and the dragon can’t bribe or coerce their way this time. Better stuff that Yin/Yang philosophy and learn a new word; COMPROMISE, can you spell it China? Better learn.. JMHO
LikeLiked by 6 people
👍
Are you aware of the situation with Asian Swine Flu ( sometimes called “pig ebola”, though it is completely unrelated to ebola ) ? The Chinese government has already destroyed 1 or 2 million pigs, but there is speculation that as many as 200 million may have to be destroyed. If it gets that bad, China will be facing serious food shortages over the next year.
LikeLiked by 3 people
100 percent fatal African Swine Fever (swine flu is different and communicable to humans as swine are the intermediate host between birds and humans). Quarantine has failed; the epidemic is now nationwide. Estimate last week was that 40% of Chinese pigs will have to be culled this year.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I wonder what they feed their pigs with? I don’t buy any canned/boxed food or produce produced or exported from China. They use urine and feces as fertilizers.
I also wonder how the pigs will be slaughtered? I doubt it will be a cruelty-free death.
Mostly Brazil and US purchased soybeans. A little home grown corn. And slops.
LikeLike
They export fish and crustaceans and more.
”China exports a large amount of food too. Its largest exports are maize, rice, fresh vegetables, and wheat. Food from China is mostly exported to the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea.”
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/the-american-food-giant-the-largest-exporter-of-food-in-the-world.html
Africa wins again?
US farmers are on the ready to reap a windfall. They can name their prices in a little bit. This has got to be the hand of God. US Pig farmers were whining about selling their product.
This may be worse for possible food shortages:
“Fall Armyworm spreads across China”
https://www.world-grain.com/articles/12128-fall-armyworm-spreads-across-china
The good news is that the pork shortage shouldn’t bother any of the Chinese Muslims.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://nypost.com/2019/05/31/seoul-north-korea-confirms-african-swine-fever-outbreak/
SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea is scrambling to prevent the spread of the highly contagious African swine fever on its pig industry after North Korea confirmed an outbreak at a farm near its border with China.
South Korea’s agriculture ministry on Friday said North Korea reported to the World Organization for Animal Health that 77 of the 99 pigs at a farm in Jagang province died of the disease and other 22 pigs were culled.
The outbreak in North Korea comes after the disease in past months ravaged farms in China, where more than a million pigs have been reportedly culled, and also spread to Vietnam, Cambodia and Mongolia.
Seoul is stepping up quarantine measures in border areas while also seeking to cooperate with the North to stem the spread of the fever.
I hope we didnt have anything to do with this. I want to win, but not by stuff like this….
I often have to go pray out of guilt at the joy I feel seeing our enemies being destroyed. Feels so good.
“Frankly my dear, I don’t give an damn.”
How to be ruthless; its not easy to be unfeeling, and crush your opponent.
So, first you offer them a fair deal, a way out. When they refuse your generous offer, a win/win for both parties, then you don’t have to struggle with guilt or consciounce, cause its on THEM, not you.
You go to G20, you don’t go, makes no difference to me; I win either way!
Winnamins, more winnamins aisle 3!
No happy panda face with Mr. Xi in the above photo. A picture worth many words.
My thoughts exactly. You get the feeling Xi has just realised he’s in for a world of hurt.
No no. Not at all happy. That’s “Sad Panda”. AKA “Flaccid Dragon”.
Xi is sad?
“Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn.”
Finding a way to lose less in a losing situation is not unknown to Chinese people. Just ask a Chinese Christian how they survive each day. Ask a Chinese person who yearns for democracy. It is a well established human reality, and the Chinese know the needs of survival quite well.
LikeLike
This is what Washington DC politics does not understand and has never understood: “The Art of the Deal.” They know nothing about the business world except to accept graft from them. Now, the nation that wrote “The Art of War” finds itself out-foxed by a leader the likes of which the entire world has never met.
So, what do the career politicians – who in a hundred years have never come close to anything like this and in another hundred years never could – want to do? Impeach him, of course. 🙄
Sun Tzu was not a Communist! Great Mind based on Win Win!! 45 builds on prior knowledge and advances brilliance!!!
> “… Now, the nation that wrote “The Art of War” finds itself out-foxed by a leader the likes of which the entire world has never met.”
PDJT? He’s just a real estate businessman from Queens, NY.
/sarc
Can’t wait for the metric butt-loads of “Whoop A$$” to be unleashed at the G-20!
Observations from a smaller limb.
Another item I’ll be focused on at the G-20 is the order in which PDJT meets with the other countries. One on one meetings or small groups of three should be telling as to what is next on PDJT priority list.
Very good observation, Ghost.
I will reiterate this, posted a few days ago: China’s economy is a mile wide but an inch thick. If you cannot feed or fuel your country, you are F’d, period. They stole, compromised, hacked every idea that they turned into profit and our past Presidents supported them. China and their cohorts internationally exfiltrated trillions from us.
OOPS-Trump. She was supposed to win.
It was NOT supposed to come to this. Premier for “Life” has got to be a little shaken by the circumstances.
The G-20 meeting just puts an exclamation point on this. Publicly losing face is a death sentence. Crashing the economy is a death sentence. Chose wisely XI.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thank you for that tidbit, now I know what word to hurl at my husband next time we play chess.
“Zugzwang” in German means “forced (zwang) move (Zug).” And yes, as explained above, it is your move, your opponent has maneuvered you into a position where all possible moves are bad.
Your move, Comrade! 🙂
I get the feeling that Obama will show up in Beijing any moment for a meeting and a lucrative speech
LikeLike
If you think Obama directed uniparty hacks aren’t already advising China on how to counter Trump, then I have some real estate opportunities I’d like you to look at
But the thing is, they don’t know how to counter Trump any better than the Chi-coms do
LikeLiked by 1 person
P.S. Very swampy!
I do not wish the chinese people ill, but the single biggest thing for stability in the world today
would be for the chinese communst party to collapse and fall from power.
However, that is a huge wish. Even if Xi lost power, the CCP would probably survive.
But it would be a good first step.
The CCP collapsing is unlikely. But IMO regime collapse is never a preferred foreign policy outcome (unless already in an outright shooting was like against the Axis where the victor fills the vacuum) ecause ‘Nature abhors a vacuum’ and what follows could be worse. The Ancien Regime collapsed in the French Revolution, but the result was Napoleon and the Napoleonic Wars.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Definitive answer: NO. The ‘other party’ fled to Taiwan in 1949.
It won’t collapse. Not now, anyway. Maybe in many tens of years from now.
The Party has absolute control over its citizenry through the Social Credit System where surveillance through a multitude of means is thoroughly omnipresent, and I mean everywhere.
No respect for intellectual property…No private property either only land leases…and yet, all the MultiNationals demand cheap Chinese Labor, Chinese Manufacturing, and Chinese Financing…INSANITY!
who believes Huwaui developed 5G??? no one not even Nokia!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
It could get bad enough in China for Xi to be deposed even if he doesn’t cave in to PDJT’s demands. That’s what he has to weigh. You certainly won’t hear in the MSM how badly China’s economy is already being damaged, let alone what may be to come. All I hear about is “Trump’s trade war,” as if he started it. Makes me want to puke.
Maintaining the hard line through the election, if it comes to that, may not have too many political consequences. It puts the Democrat nominee in the position of either having to take a pro China anti US stance, or of admitting that PJDT is doing the right thing. I don’t see a great deal of middle ground between the two. The D nominee just standing there saying “I’m for free trade and no tariffs” isn’t going to cut it. Unless the electorate is already so stupid that there’s nothing that can save us anyway.
G20 looks like the perfect window for Brennen’s deep state pals to launch distracting shock-n-awe, false flag terror attacks.
They are being monitored. They cannot coordinate such attacks anymore without being detected, unless they resort to passing paper notes using human couriers.
The false flags from now on will probably be mostly individual shooters or bombers.
Red China CANNOT survive w/o western factores there. The commies will never allow there own people to be sucessfull unless they are willing to give most of there wealth to the govt. Many companies that are not coming to the US from China are relocating to other SE Asian countries like Vietnam, Taiwan Malaysia or South Korea. Let Beijing starve, nothing would be better for commies than to have there own citizens turn on them.
President Xi just ended his presidency. Who’s next?
An interesting related observation. China and its proxy Hongkong leadership blinked yesterday on their proposed Hong Kong/China extradition law, after a million protested Tuesday(?).
Xi just hit a very public limit on his power and influence. Has got to have Xi thinking about what happens with a tanked economy from a US trade war he cannot win in the midst of an African Swine Fever epidemic his government failed to control, in the midst of a huge real estate bubble that could take down his domestic banking system.
I suspect there will be a whole lot more blinking before the 2020 election.
In chess analogy terms, PDJT spent the last two plus years maneuvering his pieces to set up the board for the middle game. The middle game has begun, where most pieces are lost or sacrificed to set up the endgame (agree to draw, concede by tipping the king over, or checkmate). Very good players draw or concede well before checkmate (unless playing a computer game that doesn’t know how to do the first two). We shall see how good Xi is at metaphorical chess.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Was just going to post a blurb about Hong Kong and how that’s another “lose-lose” situation for Xi.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Interesting discussion about that here.
LikeLike
“The Chinese culture doesn’t even have a frame of reference for a position that includes ‘less losing’ amid better options.”
‘less losing” or ‘downside’…. they cannot fathom the ‘downside’ …. Chicom culture does not allow opposing views that may actually provide solutions!
As we know PDJT45 is the “Master of the Downside” … as he often says “We’ll see what happens!!”
Another way for Xi to save face, to some degree: The Party demands that he meet with Trump.
This moves it from being his preference or choice, and reinforces the idea that The Party is far stronger than any Comrade filling a position in the Party apparatus.
In my opinion, this is an optimal time in history to straighten things out with China. We should not miss the opportunity. They will not any time soon roll over and respect IP. This will not happen anytime soon.
Going along with China – offering Stick and Carrot and them acting like they are accepting Carrot – prolongs their shenanigans, their gamesmanship.
They have one Ace in the Hole – war with someone else to ease their economic pain – and that WILL NOT work well, on the international stage. They have already gone so far down the road of attempting to behave as if they were a modern, civil country, what with all of this signing on with the Global Warming and everything, that they risk an incredible amount by showing themselves to be ruthless and to be holding no concern for international civility. AND, they will lose that war. AND will have their version of Emperor MacArthur guiding a phalanx of American Civil Servants in redefining China from the ground-up.
While on the topic, my belief is that this is the Plan for Iran. China is now isolated. They have to begrudgingly join the Free World. No more Training Wheels or Free Ride from USA. Trump now has the same approach regarding Iran. Once Iran’s Support Systems (USA Uniparty, NK, Russia, France, Germany, etc.) are cut off, Iran has no legs. Iran is the fuel for the fire of unrest between “Palestine” and Israel.
If we can overcome these two major Own-Goals, this international Munchausen’s-By-Proxy obsession, we can then get on with the actual, genuine work of federal politics and international diplomacy.
In related news, I am kind of upset that Trump quickly accepted some compromise with Mexico. Again, Mexico needs to hit bottom and hit bottom hard. They are riddled with corruption to such an extent that there really is not a government there to negotiate with. They carry on day to day because they are suckling off of the USA, with the drugs and the money sent home to Mexico by their people working here in USA. We need a neighbor we can work with.
Frustrating to see. But the good news is that we are greatly moving in the right direction on all three fronts.
Disagree on Mexico. We want USMCA. Do not want them hit so hard that fails.
And in truth, the illegal alien invasion was NOT not Mexico’s fault. As PDJT has said concerning trade, not their fault, it was ours.
Their people sought a better life. We made that easy with an open border and no wall. Reagan granted amnesty. Obama granted DACA. Consequences unless you were caught in a major crime were nil. Remittances flowed with US help. Erroneously defined birthright citizenship Anchor kids got free schooling and welfare and healthcare forced by US courts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its a complicated business. Thankfully Sundance helps me understand it.
And George Will calls our support for the President “Crybaby Conservatism!”
This from a man who profited enthusiastically from 30 years of do nothing conservatism!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Will is the poster child for the term “fake conservative”.
He voted for Hillary in 2016. Said he hoped she won all 50 states.
In 2018 midterms, he vocally wanted the Dems to take both chambers of Congress.
Plus…of course…he’s an atheist.
I despise George Will as much as any Leftist.
Geopolitical existential gamesmanship unlike anything else in decades. China painted into a corner with no ‘face saving’ exit.
No exaggeration, that the near and not so distant future of world alignment is at stake.
If China has no vocabulary for concession, the President should double down on that. He holds the leverage and the moral high ground.
Islam and Chinese ideology are the life threatening diseases of the present and need to be thoroughly confronted and dissipated for history to evolve rather than regress.
LikeLiked by 1 person
-I have spent most of my career either on campus at U of Michigan, or in its local research corridor, surrounded by chinese students (undergrad to PhD candidates).
So what would the consequence be if PDJT suspended (china) student visas? Could he do that? What grounds? Would it be helpful along the lines of compromising, hacking, and stealing intellectual property? Would it be along the lines of ‘enough is enough’? I once had a chinese co- worker who said he had to write a book (molecular type) for the “stupid Americans” (but I digress).
-when is G20 summit? (sorry if I missed that somewhere)
June 28-29, 2019 in Osaka. Duck duck go is your friend and mine.
LikeLike
He could, but part of the reason there are so many Chinese in some fields is that there isn’t enough incentive for non-Chinese to enter them. The US doesn’t grant its scientists the same pay and more importantly respect that the Chinese do. We incentivize marketing and business studies, and they incentivize STEM fields.
So we end up with a whole lot of Chinese in STEM fields, and if we don’t take them, the colleges can’t carry out research, and they collapse. I don’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing. Having a $200,000 student loan debt to teach kindergarten is just stupid, and we incentivize that illogical thinking. Culling our universities and making sure only the best can attend would help stop that.
But if you want to know why we have this problem…at least in part it’s because we pay basketball players 10x the salary and infinitely more reverence than we do our nuclear physicists.
Trump shrong Xi YUGELY.
Does Xi unerstand how The (Next) Persian Gulf War that is just starting is going to utterly screw China’s economy? (Read THE ABSENT SUPERPOWER by Peter Zeihan) The acting Secretary of Defense just sent a message that this time the US is NOT going to protect everyone’s oil tankers. This is the result of the US being energy independant again. We don’t care because we don’t have to. The US MIGHT help Japan, South Korea and Taiwan protect their oil tankers if they reflag their ships to become American tankers and refuse to ship oil to China. China does have an impressive navy but its ships do not have the range or logistical support to deploy to the Persian Gulf anytime soon. By the time China can deploy to protect its tankers, the combination of Trump’s sanctions and lack of oil will have reduced the Chinese to eating grass.
The reliable entity, Hu Xijin, Global CCP Times has spoken.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂
Hu Xijin 胡锡进
@HuXijin_GT
Qiushi magazine, Chinese Communist Party’s official publication, will join public opinion struggle against the US with a heavyweight article being published soon. It’s a further mobilization of Chinese society. Capitulators are being under collective criticism of official media
Response to 300bln in tariffs? A White Paper, response to more tariffs an article. Note the term ‘capitulators’. 😂
Now that Chairman Xi Mao 2.0 has cut off his nose and shot himself in both feet, he may have to go to hospital. Let’s send him condolences. I suggest the US ban his Party/State from issuing ant IPOs.
Have a nice day.
Time to nationalize all Chinese investment in our country. They are the enemy.
A2 -If you have the time, looking forward to your posting this “heavyweight article being published soon.” Should make for some very interesting reading.
Good friend …AND golf partner, lol
Red China is financing the leftist scum in media and government. Treason.
Xi has got to be feeling a noose… or bullet, or whatever they use in China these days…
Sundance , et al…
With pressures mounting, what are the potential sidewinders that may cause this powder keg to blow up? You know trump is thinking of them – what are they? Proxy Iran? Force us into a war to distract?
Just asking…
What is so gobsmackingly obvious is that Xi has lost and doesn’t even realise it. But that is what happens to wannabe dictators. To bad he put himself at the head of the parade to nowhere. Don’t look back Xi, you may find no one there.
Hi A2, I’d be curious as to what you think of my comment, right below, as you’re the resident expert. I do think Xi’s lost the battle, but I am not so sure China will lose the war….
The thing that bothers me is that China has accumulated a vast supply of potential blackmail information. We need to be prepared (as I am sure PDJT is) for internal sabotage and other shady business. If you can’t win one way, and you can’t win another, there is always a third way, and the Chinese are long-term planners.
They have all of HRC’s emails, and we don’t even know what was in them all. They have background investigation data (including data on relatives) for all Feds who held a clearance in 2014, medical data, travel data, etc. That’s bad enough, but we also have a government full of Resistards who wouldn’t need much incitement to do bad things….they are doing it already, without any added Chinese incentive.
CCP has inroads into the WaPo, given their Chinese propaganda inserts in their paper newspapers…and who knows which other media outlets. They infiltrated Feinstein for the past 20 years…and she is on and has been on a boatload of relevant committees and sub-committees. And she’s just the one we know about..well, her and Amash.
Well, it ain’t over until the fat lady sings…I hope they cut their losses and live to fight another day. If I were Xi, that’s what I’d do. After all, one of those blackmail-able Feds might be the President in a few years.
References for most of what I mentioned above (except for Resistards, b/c that’s obvious) are below.
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/collusion-washington-post-busted-pushing-chinese-propaganda
https://www.feinstein.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/committee-assignments
https://www.fedsmith.com/2018/09/21/bolton-confirms-china-behind-opm-data-breaches/
https://news.clearancejobs.com/2019/04/19/is-china-using-hacked-opm-data/
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/chinese-company-hacked-hillary-clintons-email-server-report
Gad! So Trump is on-record as meditating this scenario from his late 30s, knowing full-well by Reagan’s first term that he would have to win the Presidency himself to grasp this nettle. This is not ambition, but radical self-confidence towards a septuagenarian’s extraordinarily generous, self-sacrificing end.
Of course, there’s glory in this… but on Reagan’s plane of three-score years and ten, now Trump’s,
the underlying theme is deadly serious: This American nation, the Framers’ “Great Republic”, pursues Lincoln’s “government of the people, by the people, for the people”, not some pusillanimous, weaselly li’l something-for-nothing collectivity beholden to a penultimately arrogant, inherently corrupt elitist clerisy for every unaborted, Single Payer breath we take.
No wonder Hsi, Putin, gobbling EU kleptarchs from Juncker, Tusk, and Draghi’s Central Bankers down, stand aghast on realizing “There ain’t no fix for Trump.” Gangrenous is gone, guys– gone, and taken his vile anti-Semitic, black supremacist, taqiyya Muslump / “red diaper” Marxisant quota-baby lampreys with him. As for Bobbletwot, Wunderschlumpf, MzBill… tarnation bow-wows, we could’ve had a field day.
Go get ’em, MAGA Man: USA! USA!
He is a stable genius!
Why are people hoping for Xi to go away? Trump is dealing with a culture and removing 100 leaders is not going to change that. I’m not sure how the US can solve this problem short of dissolving trade with China and that would cause a massive shock wave through western economies. If that happens before the election Trump would lose.
Based upon my observations from past experiences living and working in communist countries, like Russia 1983, “total control” is the one thing the top dog in power worries about more than anything else. Once in power they constantly devote enormous energy towards staying in power.
The reason this is so is because being a dictator, one sits on an inherinently unstable throne. The next snow flake always has the potential to cause an avalanche!
Now if one is dictator of a communist regeme you add in a second risk! Socialism always makes the economic pie smaller. Thus you rune risk of running out of other people’s money!
So as a communist dictator, you run two very big risks; staying in power, and not running out of money! Staying in power uses up a great deal of money in an increasingly unproductive manner!
My theory, is a communist dictatorship has only about a three to four generation life expectancy before it completely exhausts it’s country’s existing wealth and collaspes.
Now look at Xi’s current position.
After 6 years he has finally consolidated his hold on power. Notice now he is expending enormous amounts of energy on staying in power. Now in power he is becoming more and more paranoid about staying in power! He is trying to increase his control over his people. Increased compliance with the CCP. People’s Social Credit Score. Increased censoring of the internet. New extradition law in Hong Kong. Silk and Roads to control the world. Xi’s situation is more important than his peoples!
See a pattern? See Mao, Lenin, Stalin, Tito, etc. for the same pattern!
With the introduction of outside “capitalism” in 1980s, limited to 49%, previous Chinese leaders were addressing the exhaustion of China’s existing wealth under Mao. Xi has inherited a China that has regained some wealth.
However, Xi, being communist, is sitting atop a doubly unstable dictatorship throne; requiring total “control” at all costs, and an economic pie that is going to shrink so he can stay in power!
Who says history doesn’t repeat!
The Donald is making it ryh
me!
“President Trump is looking for an excuse to apply the scale of tariffs on China that will crush their U.S. export business…”
And there you have it. The question is whether the communist regime can survive the collapse of its manufacturing base. The regime could drive China into poverty and starvation ala Venezuela, or there could be a second, and successful Tiananmen Square uprising, or such an uprising could be crushed so ruthlessly that it completely offends 21st Century sensibilities and China becomes a pariah state, or … I do not have enough information to make book on possible scenarios, but any way one comes at it, China as it now exists is over.
Actually, if I was forced to put money down at this very moment, I would bet that the communist regime forces China to self-destruct rather than give up its absolute power, taking China over the cliff into poverty and oblivion as a new hermit slave state. North Korea writ large. That’s where my money would go. We shall see.
And another two cents: I fully believe the destruction of the communist regime in China has always been the PDJT objective, the end game.
After all of the abuse China has spewed on so many, (Tibet, the Dalai Lama, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Chinese people), and China’s satellite proxies (N. Korea, …), well, “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn.”
Let the entire country self-destruct, like Venezuela, and then America and our allies can go in and help the Chinese people set up one of the many forms of democracy.
This just seems like an extremely dangerous situation.
The more immediate risk is not in China. It is the destabilizing of North Korea by China in an effort to counter Trump.
Sundance, I take this opportunity to say thanks for a great article that we certainly agree with. Thanks for providing a platform and thanks for posting to that platform where many of us can go and see that others think much like ourselves.
This is a great opportunity because it gives us a place to go to other than 99% which are click bait. For myself I even see TGP or Brietbart getting worse as the days go by. They seem to be wording the headlines to appeal to peoples anger. In my opinion everyone needs to begin weaning themselves away from those type sites. I say that because surely no one on here would watch MSN news or even Fox anymore (except for the 3 evening shows on Fox).
This is where YOU (Sundance) comes in. I never have read an artice I don’t think where you have ever appealed to peoples anger. You post well researched articles and post them even through the weekend which in turn gives us Treepers a place to go to for news. Thanks again for a great article today
North Korea will get help from South Korea. If Xi goes after Kim, he knows how to get protection from one very stable genius.
NOT TIRED OF WINNING.
