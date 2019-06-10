President Trump Calls Out Predatory Corporate Lobbyists, The U.S. Chamber of Commerce….

Do not overlook the importance of President Donald Trump publicly calling out the largest DC lobbyist group, and epicenter of Big Club corruption earlier today. During a widely discussed CNBC interview today President Trump landed two torpedoes directly below the waterline on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The U.S. CoC is the largest influence purchaser in Washington DC, and the benefactor of dozens of the highest politicians in both the House and Senate. The Wall Street funded CoC, and their President Tom Donohue, was already frustrated at their inability to influence President Trump and White House economic/trade policy. President Trump is now confronting their self-serving politics directly.
The CoC is the lead U.S. member of the multinational ‘Big Club’, and has driven policies directly against Main Street USA for three decades. Until now no modern U.S. President has ever been willing, or fearless enough, to take them on…. ‘until now’. A few days ago the U.S. CoC threatened to sue President Trump over countervailing tariffs.
Today, President Trump hit back hard; this is an excellent development.
Our current middle-class (Main Street) economic growth and the shifting supply chain results, bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., completely refutes U.S. CoC Tom Donohue’s doomsayer-promised economic proclamations. If tariffs are so destructive, why was/is everyone ‘except the U.S’ using them to protect their industry segments and economies?
The truth is, the financial class and professional multinational lobbyists don’t want people to realize the modern trade system was designed to reduce American wealth. It’s a feature not a flaw.
The collapse of U.S. manufacturing did not happen accidentally. The rust-belt was not created accidentally. NAFTA was not designed accidentally. The back-door to the U.S. market was not created accidentally. Middle-class jobs were not lost accidentally. Wages did not stagnate accidentally…. All of these results were brought about by specific design.
Who or what was in charge of the plan?
At the heart of trade agreements over the past 30 years you will find the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Yes, a Wall Street multinational corporate lobbying group actually wrote three decades of trade agreement language.
A team of business “experts” from within the U.S. CoC wrote the terms and conditions of actual trade agreements for Reagan/Reagan, Bush, Clinton/Clinton, Bush/Bush and Obama/Obama. Add it up, that’s 30 years….. now look back to when the rust started, not coincidentally that’s 30 years ago.
All that stopped with Donald Trump.
Trillions of dollars of exfiltration stopped by Donald Trump.
Tens of trillions.
Those Big Club players are absolutely apoplectic. Beyond losing trillions in wealth to Main Street, you know what really drives their anger?
The Big Club cannot openly confront President Trump on the specifics, because his results at reversing their scheme is clear evidence they were the engineers behind the intentional loss of American wealth and standard-of-living in the first-place.
So they are left shouting at trees… “tariffs bad”, “tariffs are taxes on American consumers”, etc. etc. etc. blah, blah, blah… And each day that goes by; as empirical evidence that is completely counter to their predictions continues; their shouts and protestations look sillier, and stupider, and, yes, even more silly.
The overwhelming majority of economic punditry and opinion come from salespeople on the purchased payroll, direct and indirect, of the chamber. It is one of the most, check that, it is the most corrupt and abusive enterprise in the history of our nation. Consider this article from July 2018:
(Reuters) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday denounced President Donald Trump’s handling of a global trade dispute, issuing a report that argued the tariffs imposed by Washington and retaliation by its partners would boomerang badly on the American economy.
The Chamber, the nation’s largest business lobby group and a traditional ally of Trump’s Republican Party, argued the White House is risking a global trade war with the push to protect U.S. industry and workers with tariffs.
The group’s analysis of the potential hit each U.S. state may take from retaliation by U.S. trading partners painted a gloomy picture that could increase pressure on the White House from Republicans ahead of congressional elections in November.
[…] The Chamber is expected to spend millions of dollars ahead of the November elections to help candidates who back free trade, immigration and lower taxes. It has already backed candidates who share those goals in Republican primaries. (read more)
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a massive multinational DC lobbying group that four consecutive administrations’ have allowed to write the actual language in U.S. trade deals and trade negotiations. Bush, Clinton, Bush and Obama all gave the U.S. Chamber of Commerce the keys to the U.S. economy, and walked away. The U.S. middle-class was nearly destroyed in the process.
CTH has stood alone, for years, against the insufferable horde of CoC political mouthpieces and their media conscripts. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is at the corrupt center of almost every scheme that fund the Deep Swamp to the detriment of our nation. They are the most vile and insidious UniParty group of lobbyists in Washington DC.
Until Donald Trump came along, the CoC held virtually unlimited power over the U.S. economy. The Chamber is a cancer; and any politician who advocates for multinational financial benefits over Main St. U.S.A. should be removed with extreme prejudice.
(Source)
Hit the CoC in the shins with a skateboard and watch immigration all of a sudden drop WAY down. Would be a dream come true ☺️
The problem for the COC is Trump entered office with his own money.
Exactly 💯 More winamins for Americans 🎉
Before my father died, this year, our ongoing conversation was always along the lines of, “Dad, I got my Bachelors and I now have my Masters but it seems like “they” keep moving the carrot.” My Dad would say, “Welcome to the club. It’s been this way my whole life.” My Dad is now dead and fuck Tom Donahue and all the rest! I’m sorry for my language, Treepers, but I’m not sorry. RIP, Dad.
RIP to your Dad.
A lot of us are in the same boat with you.
A lot.
An education is a true accomplishment.
Now get skilled.
Trades are going to GROW if President Trump defeats the Wall Street club.
There is honor in skilled trade. And $.
Agree and thank you. The truth is, I enjoy skilled work. I am a life-long do-it-yourselfer and could screw up a job three times for the cost it would take to hire someone. Maybe four times, by now. And there has always been tremendous pride in my self-sufficiency. If only I could convince my kids… oh, well. Koop on keepin’ on. And thank you. Sincerely. I wish my Dad could see what 45 is doing to expose the bastards.
RIP to you ur dad. I like skilled work too, but my parents REALLY wanted me to get that piece of paper that proves “I can be taught” I got my PharmD- but really I would like to be doing something else with my career.
Good article, but I could have done without the bimbo in the embedded video.
If by the bimbo you mean the lying CoC shill that tried to tell AMERICANS that watch faux news that the CoC represents us “little business” persons… I’d love to see her produce some proof so I could debunk her shoops.
FFS, she is so credible that she would have gone in teh IP direction, in essence negating all the alleged positives she stated about President Trump and saying that he’s “doing it all wrong”.
L 😀 L
Yeah her example of $15 T shirt verses $60 was stupid unless we start tariffs on textiles. I don’t think socks, jeans and T shirts are really going to come into play in any significant fashion. Trump is after big ticket consumer items.
Them’s fighting words Donald, Glad America has a man willing to stand for his Country, Quietly happy with our Scott Morrison, I’m sure we’ll be working together.
Donald J. Trump
Verified account @realDonaldTrump
5h5 hours ago
Despite the Phony Witch Hunt, we will continue to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! Thank you!!
2020 is Everything! 45 has unMasked the Enemy of the People!!
Call them out! Expose them for what they are. Globalists bent on profiting from bleeding the U.S. financially, thus reducing our national security, and eventually bankrupting the U.S. for their own profit. I call them traitors, because they don’t admit it openly, but pursue their aims clandestinely.
45 Maganum President.
They are a business, enacting a strategy for wealth.
They have no country. The mere spot upon which they stand does not constitute nearly as strong a loyalty as that from which they draw their gains.
– Thomas Jefferson
“The overwhelming majority of economic punditry and opinion come from salespeople on the purchased payroll, direct and indirect, of the chamber.”
I see and hear that often when someone else has a “news” program or channel tuned in (because I am not wasting my time sitting there and actively watching.
Praise the Lord for sundance and this website. I can stay informed and choose bits and pieces of what is important to me, without vegetating in front of a television and putting up with commercials, etc
2 Timothy 2:1 ¶ Thou therefore, my son, be strong in the grace that is in Christ Jesus.
2 And the things that thou hast heard of me among many witnesses, the same commit thou to faithful men, who shall be able to teach others also.
3 Thou therefore endure hardness, as a good soldier of Jesus Christ.
4 No man that warreth entangleth himself with the affairs of this life; that he may please him who hath chosen him to be a soldier.
Most of Trumps battles with corruption will be long, drawn out affairs due to the entrenched positions of the guilty, but one of his biggest accomplishments in all this is getting the word out to the citizens
Once the truth is out, and once the notion is planted in peoples minds, it’s the beginning of the end
Exposure brings truth. Truth brings critical thought. Critical thought brings about change
Corporate and Bureaucratic Power has never hated any President in memory more than PDJT.
I hope he has his own people looking after his safety.
I just wish President Trump would say what he is really thinking. /S
Isn’t our wrath misplaced? Isn’t capitalism predicated on each person acting in their best interest. The USCOC should advocate for ONLY THEIR members. I have no problem with that. The BLAME goes strictly to the corrupt politicians that are supposed to advocate ONLY for America. The problem is sold out traitors that bend to the will of Wall Street Salesmen. It ain’t the salesman’s fault the Eskimos greedily bought ice cubes.
The organization is the US chamber of commerce but behaves as the Multinational chamber of commerce.
They are a business. Business act in their best interest
T Y, Sundance.
Oh dear God, bless, prosper and protect Donald Trump. For 30 years I have travailed in prayer for you to save us. Now you have lifted up our judge, our President, our leader, our winner.
Remember the pains of prayer I lived, dear God, and put me in a place to help.
Mmmm Sundance….the picture with Pence….
Thank you for this excellent exposé.
Globullists are planetary parasites. In their mindless greed, they would destroy the planet by destroying the way of life of it’s citizens. That is EVIL. It’s also stupid as they also live on the planet. Look at LA. It’s been returned to the dark ages of the middle ages. Plagues, filth and vermin; and that’s just the D-Rats. They physical environment is wrecked as well. This is what the Globullist have planned for all of America. Just look at LA and San Francisco; that’s what they have planned for us “peasants”.
I would like to see a RICO investigation and a FARA investigation of the CoC. Something tells me Donahue would not fare well with a serious investigation of his finances and business dealings.
Do not relent Mr President
Keep exposing this CoC for what they are “chamber of corruption “
Touche!
Telling that now..at this stage..he feels he has the backing to take on the real problem. Very encouraging..looking forward to more indirect attacks on McConnel and the rest.
