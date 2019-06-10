President Trump Calls Out Predatory Corporate Lobbyists, The U.S. Chamber of Commerce….

Do not overlook the importance of President Donald Trump publicly calling out the largest DC lobbyist group, and epicenter of Big Club corruption earlier today. During a widely discussed CNBC interview today President Trump landed two torpedoes directly below the waterline on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The U.S. CoC is the largest influence purchaser in Washington DC, and the benefactor of dozens of the highest politicians in both the House and Senate. The Wall Street funded CoC, and their President Tom Donohue, was already frustrated at their inability to influence President Trump and White House economic/trade policy. President Trump is now confronting their self-serving politics directly.

The CoC is the lead U.S. member of the multinational ‘Big Club’, and has driven policies directly against Main Street USA for three decades. Until now no modern U.S. President has ever been willing, or fearless enough, to take them on…. ‘until now’. A few days ago the U.S. CoC threatened to sue President Trump over countervailing tariffs.

Today, President Trump hit back hard; this is an excellent development.

Our current middle-class (Main Street) economic growth and the shifting supply chain results, bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., completely refutes U.S. CoC Tom Donohue’s doomsayer-promised economic proclamations. If tariffs are so destructive, why was/is everyone ‘except the U.S’ using them to protect their industry segments and economies?

The truth is, the financial class and professional multinational lobbyists don’t want people to realize the modern trade system was designed to reduce American wealth. It’s a feature not a flaw.

The collapse of U.S. manufacturing did not happen accidentally. The rust-belt was not created accidentally. NAFTA was not designed accidentally. The back-door to the U.S. market was not created accidentally. Middle-class jobs were not lost accidentally. Wages did not stagnate accidentally…. All of these results were brought about by specific design.

Who or what was in charge of the plan?

At the heart of trade agreements over the past 30 years you will find the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Yes, a Wall Street multinational corporate lobbying group actually wrote three decades of trade agreement language.

A team of business “experts” from within the U.S. CoC wrote the terms and conditions of actual trade agreements for Reagan/Reagan, Bush, Clinton/Clinton, Bush/Bush and Obama/Obama. Add it up, that’s 30 years….. now look back to when the rust started, not coincidentally that’s 30 years ago.

All that stopped with Donald Trump.

Trillions of dollars of exfiltration stopped by Donald Trump.

Tens of trillions.

(More Source Data)

Those Big Club players are absolutely apoplectic. Beyond losing trillions in wealth to Main Street, you know what really drives their anger?

The Big Club cannot openly confront President Trump on the specifics, because his results at reversing their scheme is clear evidence they were the engineers behind the intentional loss of American wealth and standard-of-living in the first-place.

So they are left shouting at trees… “tariffs bad”, “tariffs are taxes on American consumers”, etc. etc. etc. blah, blah, blah… And each day that goes by; as empirical evidence that is completely counter to their predictions continues; their shouts and protestations look sillier, and stupider, and, yes, even more silly.

The overwhelming majority of economic punditry and opinion come from salespeople on the purchased payroll, direct and indirect, of the chamber. It is one of the most, check that, it is the most corrupt and abusive enterprise in the history of our nation. Consider this article from July 2018:

(Reuters) – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday denounced President Donald Trump’s handling of a global trade dispute, issuing a report that argued the tariffs imposed by Washington and retaliation by its partners would boomerang badly on the American economy.

The Chamber, the nation’s largest business lobby group and a traditional ally of Trump’s Republican Party, argued the White House is risking a global trade war with the push to protect U.S. industry and workers with tariffs. The group’s analysis of the potential hit each U.S. state may take from retaliation by U.S. trading partners painted a gloomy picture that could increase pressure on the White House from Republicans ahead of congressional elections in November. […] The Chamber is expected to spend millions of dollars ahead of the November elections to help candidates who back free trade, immigration and lower taxes. It has already backed candidates who share those goals in Republican primaries. (read more)

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is a massive multinational DC lobbying group that four consecutive administrations’ have allowed to write the actual language in U.S. trade deals and trade negotiations. Bush, Clinton, Bush and Obama all gave the U.S. Chamber of Commerce the keys to the U.S. economy, and walked away. The U.S. middle-class was nearly destroyed in the process.

CTH has stood alone, for years, against the insufferable horde of CoC political mouthpieces and their media conscripts. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is at the corrupt center of almost every scheme that fund the Deep Swamp to the detriment of our nation. They are the most vile and insidious UniParty group of lobbyists in Washington DC.

Until Donald Trump came along, the CoC held virtually unlimited power over the U.S. economy. The Chamber is a cancer; and any politician who advocates for multinational financial benefits over Main St. U.S.A. should be removed with extreme prejudice.

