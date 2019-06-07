U.S. Chamber of Commerce Threatens to Sue President Trump Over Mexican Tariffs…

The majority of financial media punditry claim Orangeman Tariffs’ bad. Truly, it’s the stupidest and most disingenuous oft-spoken claim with ZERO foundation in reality.
Chinese tariffs have been in place since July 2017, no measurable inflation on Chinese goods. Steel and Aluminum tariffs in place since 2017; again, no measurable inflation on core product or finished consumer goods. Auto tariffs on China – now absorbed by GM. Soft-wood tariffs (countervailing duties) against Canadian dumping – same result.
The supply chain results completely refute U.S. CoC Tom Donohue’s doomsayer-promised economic proclamations. If tariffs are so destructive, why was/is everyone ‘except the U.S’ using them to protect their industry segments and economies?
The truth is, the financial class and professional multinational lobbyists don’t want people to realize the modern trade system was designed to reduce American wealth. It’s a feature not a flaw.
The collapse of U.S. manufacturing did not happen accidentally. The rust-belt was not created accidentally. NAFTA was not designed accidentally. The back-door to the U.S. market was not created accidentally. Middle-class jobs were not lost accidentally. Wages did not stagnate accidentally…. All of these results were brought about by specific design.
Who or what was in charge of the plan?
At the heart of trade agreements over the past 30 years you will find the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Yes, a Wall Street multinational corporate lobbying group actually wrote three decades of trade agreement language.
A team of business “experts” from within the U.S. CoC wrote the terms and conditions of actual trade agreements for Reagan/Reagan, Bush, Clinton/Clinton, Bush/Bush and Obama/Obama. Add it up, that’s 30 years….. now look back to when the rust started, not coincidentally that’s 30 years ago.
All that stopped with Donald Trump.
Trillions of dollars of exfiltration stopped by Donald Trump.
Tens of trillions.
Do you think those Big Club people are absolutely apoplectic? They are well beyond apoplectic; they are now batshit crazy angry about it…. well beyond.
Beyond losing trillions in wealth to Main Street, you know what really drives their anger?
The Big Club cannot openly confront President Trump on the specifics, because his results at reversing their scheme is clear evidence they were the engineers behind the intentional loss of American wealth and standard-of-living in the first-place.
So they are left shouting at trees… “tariffs bad”, “tariffs are taxes on American consumers”, etc. etc. etc. blah, blah, blah… And each day that goes by; as empirical evidence that is completely counter to their predictions continues; their shouts and protestations look sillier, and stupider, and, yes, even more silly. (Watch)
Every element of global economic trade is controlled and exploited by massive institutions, multinational banks and multinational corporations. Institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO), World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), control trillions of dollars in economic activity. Underneath that economic activity there are people who hold the reigns of power over the outcomes. These individuals and groups are the stakeholders in direct opposition to principles of America-First national economics.
The modern financial constructs of these entities have been established over the course of the past three decades. When you understand how they manipulate the economic system of individual nations you begin to understand why they are so fundamentally opposed to President Trump.
In the Western World, separate from communist control perspectives (ie. China), “Global markets” are a modern myth; nothing more than a talking point meant to keep people satiated with sound bites they might find familiar; but the truth is ‘global markets‘ have been destroyed over the past three decades by multinational corporations who control the products formerly contained within global markets.
The same is true for “Commodities Markets“. The multinational trade and economic system, run by corporations and multinational banks, now controls the product outputs of independent nations. The free market economic system has been usurped by entities who create what is best described as ‘controlled markets’.
U.S. President Trump smartly understands what has taken place; additionally, Trump uses economic leverage as part of a broader national security policy. To understand who opposes President Trump, specifically because of the economic leverage he creates, it becomes important to understand the objectives of the global and financial elite who run and operate the institutions. The Big Club.
Understanding how trillions of trade dollars influence geopolitical policy we begin to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect.
That is, global financial exploitation of national markets.
FOUR BASIC ELEMENTS:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national outputs (harvests an raw materials), and ancillary industries, of developed industrial western nations. {example}
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks. (*note* in China it is the communist government underwriting the purchase)
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
Against the backdrop of President Trump confronting China; and against the backdrop of NAFTA renegotiated; and against the necessary need to support the key U.S. steel industry; revisiting the economic influences within the modern import/export dynamic will help conceptualize the issues at the heart of the matter.
There are a myriad of interests within each trade sector that make specific explanation very challenging; however, here’s the basic outline.
For three decades economic “globalism” has advanced, quickly. Everyone accepts this statement, yet few actually stop to ask who and what are behind this – and why?
Influential people with vested financial interests in the process have sold a narrative that global manufacturing, global sourcing, and global production was the inherent way of the future. The same voices claimed the American economy was consigned to become a “service-driven economy.”
What was always missed in these discussions is that advocates selling this global-economy message have a vested financial and ideological interest in convincing the information consumer it is all just a natural outcome of economic progress.
It’s not.
It’s not natural at all. It is a process that is entirely controlled, promoted and utilized by large conglomerates, lobbyists, purchased politicians and massive financial corporations.
Again, I’ll try to retain the larger altitude perspective without falling into the traps of the esoteric weeds. I freely admit this is tough to explain and I may not be successful.
Bulletpoint #1: ♦ Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
This is perhaps the most challenging to understand. In essence, thanks specifically to the way the World Trade Organization (WTO) was established in 1995, national companies expanded their influence into multiple nations, across a myriad of industries and economic sectors (energy, agriculture, raw earth minerals, etc.). This is the basic underpinning of national companies becoming multinational corporations.
Think of these multinational corporations as global entities now powerful enough to reach into multiple nations -simultaneously- and purchase controlling interests in a single economic commodity.
A historic reference point might be the original multinational enterprise, energy via oil production. (Exxon, Mobil, BP, etc.)
However, in the modern global world, it’s not just oil; the resource and product procurement extends to virtually every possible commodity and industry. From the very visible (wheat/corn) to the obscure (small minerals, and even flowers).
Bulletpoint #2 ♦ The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
During the past several decades national companies merged. The largest lemon producer company in Brazil, merges with the largest lemon company in Mexico, merges with the largest lemon company in Argentina, merges with the largest lemon company in the U.S., etc. etc. National companies, formerly of one nation, become “continental” companies with control over an entire continent of nations.
…. or it could be over several continents or even the entire world market of Lemon/Widget production. These are now multinational corporations. They hold interests in specific segments (this example lemons) across a broad variety of individual nations.
National laws on Monopoly building are not the same in all nations. Most are not as structured as the U.S.A or other more developed nations (with more laws). During the acquisition phase, when encountering a highly developed nation with monopoly laws, the process of an umbrella corporation might be needed to purchase the targeted interests within a specific nation. The example of Monsanto applies here.
Bulletpoint #3 ♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
In underdeveloped countries the process of buying a political outcome is called bribery. Within the United States we call it lobbying. The process is exactly the same.
With control of the majority of actual lemons the multinational corporation now holds a different set of financial values than a local farmer or national market. This is why commodities exchanges are essentially dead. In the aggregate the mercantile exchange is no longer a free or supply-based market; it is now a controlled market exploited by mega-sized multinational corporations.
Instead of the traditional ‘supply/demand’ equation determining prices, the corporations look to see what nations can afford what prices. The supply of the controlled product is then distributed to the country according to their ability to afford the price. This is essentially the bastardized and politicized function of the World Trade Organization (WTO). This is also how the corporations controlling WTO policy maximize profits.
Back to the lemons. A corporation might hold the rights to the majority of the lemon production in Brazil, Argentina and California/Florida. The price the U.S. consumer pays for the lemons is directed by the amount of inventory (distribution) the controlling corporation allows in the U.S.
If the U.S. lemon harvest is abundant, the controlling interests will export the product to keep the U.S. consumer spending at peak or optimal price. A U.S. customer might pay $2 for a lemon, a Mexican customer might pay .50¢, and a Canadian $1.25.
The bottom line issue is the national supply (in this example ‘harvest/yield’) is not driving the national price because the supply is now controlled by massive multinational corporations.
The mistake people often make is calling this a “global commodity” process. In the modern era this “global commodity” phrase is particularly nonsense.
A true global commodity is a process of individual nations harvesting/creating a similar product and bringing that product to a global market. Individual nations each independently engaged in creating a similar product.
Under modern globalism this process no longer takes place. It’s a complete fraud. Massive multinational corporations control the majority of production inside each nation and therefore control the global product market and price. It is a controlled system.
EXAMPLE: Part of the lobbying in the food industry is to advocate for the expansion of U.S. taxpayer benefits to underwrite the costs of the domestic food products they control. By lobbying DC these multinational corporations get congress and policy-makers to expand the basis of who can use EBT and SNAP benefits (state reimbursement rates).
Expanding the federal subsidy for food purchases is part of the corporate profit dynamic.
With increased taxpayer subsidies, the food price controllers can charge more domestically and export more of the product internationally. Taxes, via subsidies, go into their profit margins. The corporations then use a portion of those enhanced profits in contributions to the politicians. It’s a circle of money.
In highly developed nations this multinational corporate process requires the corporation to purchase the domestic political process (as above) with individual nations allowing the exploitation in varying degrees. As such, the corporate lobbyists pay hundreds of millions to politicians for changes in policies and regulations; one sector, one product, or one industry at a time. These are specialized lobbyists.
EXAMPLE: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
CFIUS is an inter-agency committee authorized to review transactions that could result in control of a U.S. business by a foreign person (“covered transactions”), in order to determine the effect of such transactions on the national security of the United States.
CFIUS operates pursuant to section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended by the Foreign Investment and National Security Act of 2007 (FINSA) (section 721) and as implemented by Executive Order 11858, as amended, and regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 800.
The CFIUS process has been the subject of significant reforms over the past several years. These include numerous improvements in internal CFIUS procedures, enactment of FINSA in July 2007, amendment of Executive Order 11858 in January 2008, revision of the CFIUS regulations in November 2008, and publication of guidance on CFIUS’s national security considerations in December 2008 (more)
Bulletpoint #4 ♦ With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth. This is the basic premise, the cornerstone, behind the catch-phrase ‘globalism’.
It is never discussed.
To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).
Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, thanks to the WTO it’s almost everything.
Again, this is highlighted in the example of taxpayers subsidizing the food sector (EBT, SNAP etc.), the multinational corporations can charge domestic U.S. consumers more. Ex. more beef is exported, red meat prices remain high at the grocery store, but subsidized U.S. consumers can better afford the high prices.
Of course, if you are not receiving food payment assistance (middle-class) you can’t eat the steaks because you can’t afford them. (Not accidentally, it’s the same scheme in the ObamaCare healthcare system)
Agriculturally, multinational corporate Monsanto says: ‘all your harvests are belong to us‘. Contract with us, or you lose because we can control the market price of your end product. Downside is that once you sign that contract, you agree to terms that are entirely created by the financial interests of the larger corporation; not your farm.
The multinational agriculture lobby is massive. We willingly feed the world as part of the system; but you as a grocery customer pay more per unit at the grocery store because domestic supply no longer determines domestic price.
Within the agriculture community the (feed-the-world) production export factor also drives the need for labor. Labor is a cost. The multinational corps have a vested interest in low labor costs. Ergo, open border policies. (ie. willingly purchased republicans not supporting border wall etc.).
This corrupt economic manipulation/exploitation applies over multiple sectors, and even in the sub-sector of an industry like steel. China/India purchases the raw material, coking coal, then sells the finished good (rolled steel) back to the global market at a discount. Or it could be rubber, or concrete, or plastic, or frozen chicken parts etc.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focus exclusively on bilateral trade deals, with specific trade agreements targeted toward individual nations (not national corporations).
‘America-First’ is also specific policy at a granular product level looking out for the national interests of the United States, U.S. workers, U.S. companies and U.S. consumers.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions, balanced and fair trade with strong regulatory control over national assets, exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped.
This puts many current multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding contracted interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.
Perhaps now we understand better how massive multi-billion multinational corporations and institutions are aligned against President Trump.
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 14 people
You forgot to include @tedcruz. He came out against the tariff yesterday (spouting the same nonsense as Rand). The first thing I thought of was the article you put out years ago about Rand and Cruz being in cahoots with McConnell to undermine conservatives.
LikeLike
Do it traitors! The Discovery phase will be delicious.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My thought exactly!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not that I would ever suggest such a thing but wouldn’t be delicious if Tom Donohue were to have a “home exercise equipment” accident?
LikeLike
Let’s Roll…
LikeLiked by 1 person
😂🤣
LikeLike
This mob is another shill for the Deep State. Never have the good People of the USA in their agenda.
LikeLike
I say that the CoC should be investigated for RICO and Donahue prosecuted for being an unregistered foreign agent.
When these suits are filed, the people or institutions filing them should be counter sued and heavy discovery demanded. AND, when they lose, they should pay every dime of the legal fees that it cost to defend the President’s authority.
Every politician who as accepted CoC money should be investigated and have their finances gone over with a microscope. Hey, if it’s applied to President Trump, which it was, it should be applied to them as well.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Everyone is overlooking how much all of these illegals are costing us. Stopping the illegals would be saving a hell of a lot more than paying an extra two grand for a made in mexico vehicle.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Anytime government does anything there are winners and losers. They just happen to be representing the money on the losing side at the moment. They can only argue whether or not Trump has a legal right, not whether or not something he does affects somebody economically.
LikeLike
Bert,
The thing that really gets to me is their blatant disregard for the horrendous damages inflicted by the illegals. Again I refer to one of my previous comments having to do with Mitch,him smiling in the face of this mess, Kate Steinle’s Dad and a baseball bat and… well, I think you get my drift. I laughed hard at the video and Sundance’s exposure of their pompous inanity. I am so ready for this nonsense to come to fruition. We’ve earned a party.
LikeLike
I agree. Let’s see how they all got to be multi millionaires in 2-3 years drawing a $175,000.00 a year salary.
LikeLike
How about arresting Tom Donohue for treason?
LikeLiked by 5 people
How about designating the U.S. CofC a terrorist organization..
LikeLike
Thank you, Sundance!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Blue Wildflower,
Excellent comment!!!
LikeLike
They’ll be thrown out as soon as they’re in. They have no standing. Literally
LikeLike
Remember folks that “LOBBYING” is just a fancy elitist word that means
BRIBE MONEY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 11 people
Exactly!
LikeLiked by 1 person
POTUS saw right through these “global market”/”labor intensive v. service/high tech” globalists’ junks 30 years ago. He hasn’t changed a bit in his thinking, just replacing Japan/Korea/Twain with China over the decades.
LikeLiked by 1 person
And why are Orange Man Tariff’s bad COC? Because they work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha, so Doomsday Donohue and his ilk don’t like it when the tables are turned upside down and all around on them do they, now it is their turn to lose millions and more of money and “we the people” will be back in the winners circle.
Thank you President Trump and to all the people who voted for him.
MAGA again.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Seems a Cleansing of the Temple would be appropriate.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, President Trump has grabbed a whip, turned over the money changers’ tables, and is whipping said money changers out of the Temple.
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
He can’t be bought and thank God we have him! What needs to be revealed is more and more of the bought politicians and who owns them. Lobbyists must be stopped and run out of DC!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Headquarters
Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America
1615 H Street, NW
Washington, DC 20062-2000
Phone
Main Number: 202-659-6000
Customer Service: 1-800-638-6582
8 am to 5 pm Mon-Friday. I just missed them. Call and speak your mind! Tyvm!
LikeLiked by 1 person
We need to constantly burn up the phones. I regularly call my Congressman and Senators as well as others. Representatives have told us that phone calls matter, because they know that most people don’t and it represents thousands of people with the same opinions.
Burn up the phones. I got through to McConnell’s office the other day and corrected the headline from McConnell (he said that there wasn’t much appetite in his “conference” for tariffs). I told his office that the correction was the Elites, who only represent the multi-nationals are the ones who don’t have an appetite for it.
Most people are unaware that we very successfully ran the country with Tariffs (and no income taxes) for at least 150=175 years!
I work in the manufacturing sector. One of my customers told me many years ago that Proctor and Gamble has a “team” that does nothing but go around the world looking for the next country to exploit.
LikeLiked by 1 person
BRAVO!
BRAVO!
RE: “If tariffs are so destructive, why was/is everyone ‘except the U.S’ using them to protect their industry segments and economies?
The truth is, the financial class and professional multinational lobbyists don’t want people to realize the modern trade system was designed to reduce American wealth. It’s a feature not a flaw.”
LikeLiked by 4 people
I still run into people who still thinks C of C is a government agency. NOT.
If you have an opportunity, be sure to ask: “Is US Chamber of Commerce private or gov’t ?”
Most will say Gov’t..then you got your perfect opening and a chance to explain and then tell them the same facts that Sundance has been reminding us for years.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Plus with no UsMCA, China continues to use Canada and Mexico as backdoors for many goods! time to pay up China…either get with Western values on private intellectual and private property! plus, Taiwan is free too…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Just wait for a “high speed trading algorithm” to cause a huge market crash just days before next election….
LikeLiked by 1 person
Won’t work this time.
We the People are on to them and all their crimes.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That ends the day with the market down by 666 points..
LikeLiked by 1 person
I found it interesting that Tom Donohue had a negative article come out today in the WSJ. Talked about his private jet travels etc. I doubt this is a coincidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bill13 — Did you catch his yearly salary — ? — 6.6 Million in 2017; yet probably a pittance of the exfiltration factor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
here is Bloomberg’s take on it
Note: Clear history and caches and you get to read 2 articles 😛
LikeLike
All of this is why Trump refuses to keep certain staff long-term in any strategic position. Does not give them a chance to get entrenched and learn all his moves to sell him out to the swamp. He uses them and when they try to buck his efforts they are OUT. That’s why he accepted the resignation of Hassett. They are all cut from the same cloth and have the same alliances. They are all under the thumb of the swamp, so Trump has to strategically fire them after their usefulness expires. And of course notice how Hassett recommended one of his own replace him? Sure, he wants to spend more time with his family. The clock is ticking on Bolton, and Bilderberg Pompeo is on the watch list for severance. The two really screwed up with Venezuela.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It seems to me they CAN figure it out, and that’s why they oppose MAGAnomics… it doesn’t serve their self interest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance thanks for the modern economics lesson. It resonates with me as factual-if not sadly so. Let us hope Trump can have the time to begin to turn the tide back to true capitalism in the world order-or at least in the US world.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree William… the small gains in broader understanding that are currently being brought forth need to maintain traction beyond Trump. Fortunately, it looks positive in the US, Australia, GB, France and other countries. Thanks to Sundance for providing a springboard for easy-to-understand knowledge and conversation on these critical issues of freedom.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They sold us out, every single one of them, with the exception of a handful of very courageous people.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Controlled markets” EQUALS manipulated markets.
My favorite example that I think most here can relate to is the introduction of the video DVD.
There is zero excuse to have different world region codes so a dvd bought in Europe will not work on U.S. dvd players, or Australian dvd players etc.
No excuse that is unless the multinational entertainment industry companies (Disney, Universal, etc.) wish to “Extract” maximum wealth too the MAX from people.
Think about it. Why didn’t they introduce region codes on CDs (compact discs)?
Only because when CDs were introduced they hadn’t schemed up the wealth extraction/extortion crime Sundance describes above. Then by the time they planned that crime for DVDs, it would have been too obvious to backtrack and implement it for CDs – that had already been selling of almost 20 years.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks to the work of Sundance, I know more about the workings of the modern world than listening to all the talk radio hosts all day long with perhaps Alex Jones as an exception.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Weasels continue to rip the flesh of American citizens…
LikeLiked by 2 people
Such poor sports when they lose (again)🤣🤣🤣
LikeLiked by 3 people
It’s mind boggling how easy it’s been for these treasonous scumbags to steal and give away America’s jobs, it’s technology, it’s resources, it’s know how and it’s wealth, and it’s been going on for decades
And no one, NO ONE who’s supposed to be representing us said anything or did anything about it, because they’re all scumbags too, every single politician
The people were asleep at the wheel, and our “designated drivers”, (politicians) were too busy going through our wallets to care
It should be so easy though, with an informed and engaged populace, to change it all in one election, but again, we were asleep at the wheel, allowing the radical left to dumb down our schools and turn our children into leftist lemmings, who now support the corrupt elite raping their country and birthrights
We at the CTH understand what’s going on and what needs to be done to give the power back to the people, but the “media” and half the country fight us for wanting to retain our system of opportunity and fairness and to put the power back in the peoples hands
It’s complete and utter madness
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hear, hear!!!!!!!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
List of most active lobbyists by spend in 2016 according to Open Secrets site:
US Chamber of Commerce $103,950,000
National Assn of Realtors $64,861,111
Blue Cross/Blue Shield $25,206,109
American Hospital Assn $22,117,895
Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America $19,730,000
American Medical Assn $19,410,000
Boeing Co $17,020,000
National Assn of Broadcasters $16,438,000
AT&T Inc $16,370,000
Business Roundtable $15,700,000
Alphabet Inc $15,430,000
Comcast Corp $14,330,000
I think they left out union lobbyists/donors…grrrrrr. The NEA and other public employee unions donate much more than the US CofC…overwhelmingly to Democrats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s good to see a little push back. Webster practically calls that COC guy a liar at the very end of the clip. We need to, as much as anything else, get back to a society where people that lie to our face are called liars. We shouldn’t have any tolerance for this. We have a saying around my business. A liar is the same as a thief. A person who will lie to you will steal from you, because they are adults who have not chosen a moral code. What is a person you can trust 99% of the time? An untrustworthy person. What is a person who tells the truth 99% of the time? A liar. It’s real simple stuff. We are all human, and it is human to err. It’s striving to be better that makes us human. But scum like this Neil Bradley make their living by lying.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I don’t even see how the COC has standing to sue.
Maybe this is a warning/signal to all those congressmen he bought to do something/anything against Orangemanbad. Money is about to be cut off.
The COC is going to make money, period. I think it’s more of a loss of potential power for their egos since Trump is proving their theories are not productive for America. We’ve been told over and over that we are going to a service economy. We’ve been told those jobs won’t come back. We’ve been told that 1.5 GDP is the new normal. We’ve been told a part-time job economy is the way of the future.
In just over 2 years, Trump showed/proved they were and are wrong, and they don’t like it.
LikeLike
“Service economy” means “Slave economy.”
LikeLike
I’m so dumb. Sundance has done more to educate me in the last three years than I accumulated in the preceding 60 years (I’m 80). I musta been hiding under a rock. Thanks SD.
LikeLiked by 3 people
You have a few years on me but I have found myself dumbfounded by the depth of my ignorance after having Sundance educate me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well like the saying goes “ live and learn”
LikeLiked by 1 person
So I made a rare FB post linking this article and I got a message form FB.
This message is just for your information. It is not in response to anything you’ve posted, and does not mean we’ve removed any of your content.
Our Community Standards help keep Facebook safe and welcoming for everyone. If we find that content in a group goes against the Community Standards, we remove it from Facebook. We may also tell the group’s admins which standard the content violated, and in some cases we may allow the group admins to see the removed content for up to 7 days.
Never got this message before.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let us know if they keep it up or remove it.
LikeLike
How many hours did Mr. COC, in front of his mirror, practice his speech?
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a mirror image of this narrative I will cite two recent articles that perhaps fill out some the points in this post. Taken together, it illustrates the thesis, but from the Global Club Centrally Planned faction.
Xi, Putin Condemn U.S. Dominance as Tensions With Trump Grow
“Chinese President Xi Jinping joined his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in lashing out at U.S. global dominance, highlighting the two powers’ growing confrontation with the administration of Donald Trump.
“Along with the emergence of reverse-globalization and hegemonism, global society faces increasing new challenges,” Xi said Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
The U.S. is attempting to “impose its jurisdiction across the entire world,” Putin said. This is pushing the world on a “path to permanent conflicts, trade wars, and maybe not only trade ones,” he said.”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-06-07/xi-putin-condemn-u-s-dominance-as-tensions-with-trump-grow?cmpid=socialflow-twitter-business&utm_content=business&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_campaign=socialflow-organic
“Former senior US diplomat Kurt Campbell, who now advises US companies in Asia, says China has begun informal harassment of his clients over the last week.
(link: https://subscriber.politicopro.com/trade/article/2019/06/china-has-begun-phase-two-of-retaliation-former-us-diplomat-says-3380982) subscriber.politicopro.com/trade/article/…
“Upon examining many U.S. corp biz decisions related to #China (technology-for-market, join venture terms & control, R&D, etc.), one can see influence of #CCP’s coercion pressures on the U.S. executives involved in the decisions, with long-term damage to U.S. commercial interest.”
“Google warns of US national security risks from Huawei ban
Tech group pushing Trump officials to exempt its Android operating system from measure”
https://www.ft.com/content/3bbb6fec-88c5-11e9-a028-86cea8523dc2
Coercion or #GreatChinaPayroll. Carrot and stick.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If they knew that this would really be bad for the economy, they would happily be letting Trump do it and then fail, right? Haven’t they been doing everything they can to make him fail since day one? So this tells me they know it will work and they don’t want the public to see that because then they can’t fear monger anymore.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, absolutely OUTSTANDING layout of how the CoC controls DC. Exceptional article for all Treepers and Guests. MUST READ.
To anyone new to the Treehouse, this site is bar none to any others when it comes to economics and trade.
LikeLike
Before (regretful) action, is the C of C conferring with the Angel Moms ?
I do not know
LikeLike
They have no country. The mere spot upon which they stand does not constitute nearly as strong a loyalty as that from which they draw their gains.
– Thomas Jefferson
LikeLike
Rather – THE CHAMBER OF CHINESE COMMERCE!!!
That’s what this “organization” truly is!
A fake-named SMUGGLER of foreign (mostly Chinese), goods into the USA for FREE!
A SMUGGLER of goods is the “US Chamber of Commerce!
This FAKE named “US” entity is NOTHING about the (US) United States.
LikeLike