Trump Doctrine – Border and Migration Agreement With Mexico Likely to Produce Significant Results…

The border and migration “agreement” with Mexico is a smart move by President Trump. If you worry that Mexico won’t take any action, well, don’t underestimate the dynamic President Trump just put into play.
Financial investment flows based on expectation, probability and risk management. If you don’t think Mexico will follow-up with their end of the bargain; then you are predicting the tariffs will reappear in 90-days.
Overlooked by most of the financial pundits President Trump has pre-positioned risk management actuaries with the basis for their analysis and internal investment advice. In a similar move last year, President Trump suspended tariffs against China based on an agreement (G20 summit in Argentina). After several months and a 150 page initial agreement of principle, China walked away from their prior promises and terms. The tariffs against China were immediately implemented at the previous rate.
That China example with tariffs is now the baseline for all multinational investment to consider as they review their current exposure in Mexico. If any financial investor (bank or corporation) believes Mexico will not adhere to the border/migration agreement, then by extension they are accepting/predicting the Mexican tariffs will take effect in 90-days.
Put another way… President Trump has just given notice to all global business interests to organize their financial affairs toward Mexico within 90 days.
Given the less than stellar follow-through on prior promises by Mexico; and given Trump’s absolute follow-through on China; those business interests who don’t trust the Mexican government to deliver on the new promise will now use the 90-day window to re-position their exposure or exit completely.
Those interests who cannot withdraw (Ex. BMW recent $1B investment); or those interests who choose to put their trust in Mexico to deliver (likely against the advice of risk mgmt); will now start a process of engagement with Mexico requesting & demanding promises from the Lopez-Obrador administration to ensure they follow through.
Do not underestimate the power of a few dozen multinational banks and corporations calling Lopez-Obrador and his ministers demanding assurances; concrete assurances; of their follow-through. This puts massive pressure on Mexico to comply with the agreement.
Failure of the Mexican government to follow-through, isn’t as simple as breaking a political promise (ie. another broken promise etc.). This time if Mexico doesn’t follow-through, and if Trump does follow-through in 90 days, it’s not a political issue, it’s an economic issue. In 90-days, the tenuous Mexican economy could collapse overnight.
This time it isn’t politics; or a broken political promise; no, this time it’s business. A high-stakes multi-billion business issue with multiple downstream consequences. That’s the difference with business-centric President Trump in the White House; he is not a politician.
It is easy to see the enforcement leverage President Trump just created.
This is what an apex business predator does to his/her economic or financial adversary. All the responsibility for action is on the other party. If Mexico fails, Trump wins. If Mexico succeeds, Trump wins. See how that works?
Now think about President Trump’s economic adversaries: U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Tom Donohue, The Business Roundtable, Koch Brothers, Wall Street multinationals, etc. Who are they going to pressure to protect their investment?
President Trump’s opposition cannot call Trump and attempt pressure because: (A) Trump doesn’t care about their opinion (see China example); and (B) he’s actually given the Wall St crowd what they were originally demanding, a suspension of pending tariffs.
The pressure for action is no longer on POTUS. 100% of the responsibility is on Mexican President AMLO. If the issue isn’t corrected quickly, in 90-days the tariffs start…. And go read Trump’s deal-making history, again referencing the China example…. He won’t start all over again at 5%, he’ll start right at the place he would have been in 90-days, 20%.
Now put yourself in the position of a CEO and/or CFO of a multinational corporation with structural investment in Mexico. [Foreign corporations, not just American business interests.] Those who stay will be vested in ensuring Lopez-Obrador follows through.
Economic security is national security. Once again we see the ‘Trump Doctrine‘ at work. President Trump using economic strength as leverage to achieve national security objectives and solve national security problems.
Additionally, there are reports Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and U.S.T.R Robert Lighthizer were against the Mexico tariffs. Of course they were; they should be. Mnuchin and Lighthizer are protecting their work product, the USMCA trade deal.
President Donald Trump’s Treasury secretary and top trade advisor opposed his surprise plan to impose new tariffs on Mexican imports, according to a source close to the White House who said the idea was pushed by immigration hawk Stephen Miller. (read more)
However, what these knuckle-headed media miss is when you overlay the Trump Doctrine, you can clearly see President Trump is looking at a bigger picture and again applying a larger more comprehensive use of economic position to achieve both objectives: (1) passage of USMCA; and (2) border security.
On the economic/trade side President Trump has created a 90-day window for the USMCA to pass in the Mexican senate and Canadian parliament. On the national security side -remember, the tariffs were being approached as a national security issue, not part of a trade pact- the national security issue remains a concern in place even after the USMCA is ratified by all three countries.
President Trump knows his opposition (writ large) will decry the possibility of applying national security considerations to the border crisis via tariffs. So in this 90-day phase where Mexico has made promises, he will repeatedly point toward any visible lack of progress and proactively bludgeon his opposition.
In this 90-day window Trump will be consistently establishing the groundwork for the possibility of the tariffs; and he will do so with vociferous praise upon AMLO and the Mexican authority. If Mexico fails Trump will have a library of goodwill to reference for his disappointment; which in turn negates the political attacks if the tariffs are needed.
This approach puts even more pressure on AMLO to follow-through. All of this is achieved by optimal design.
Keep watching:
This was a really smash mouth move. He gave AMLO rope, AMLO proved himself untrustworthy, and then he hammered him into the pavement.
We should have activated the Tariffs…. and only then “WITH ACTUAL RESULTS” reduced or removed them….
The stick is mightier than the carrot.
not just Senor O, but Canadian and Mexico politicians…USMCA is awaiting approval in both countries, where’s the beef?
Dimms cant move because approving kills them with SJWs while disapproval kills then with unions!
Also puts every 2020 Dimm hopeful on the record!!
I can’t tell which outcome is more desirable: ending the border crisis or punching the multinationals in Mexico and the CoC in the mouth. Each would be welcome.
“I can’t tell which outcome is more desirable: ending the border crisis or incarcerating Tom Donehue and the entire CoC. Each would be welcome.” – There! Fixed it for ya 🙂
Embrace the power of “AND.”
YEA! Since Mexico lives on politicians who have enriched themselves greatly and as we know and it has been repeated Trump is a business man of the highest quality. You have choices and if you don’t choose wisely and do what you stated/signed, then Mexico in this case will wind up very very poor and will the citizens not fight? Maybe they will having seen how they are many vs. the few, even the cartels could lose, and seeing what America does and has encouraged other countries to do, there just might be a roar.
It is beyond refreshing to see a President who knows how to Win, Win, and Win! And No, Mr. President, I am not tired of Winning yet either!
My only concern is that this temporary suspension also gives the CoC-aligned weasels in Congress 90 days to formulate some sort of opposition plan to try to prevent/thwart the tariff plan. I’m not sure what legal standing they have on that front, but hopefully it’s ultimately futile for them… Perhaps a little sunshine cast on what the Congress-rats are doing in the face of a big WIN for the USA might cause some of them to think twice with election season looming.
Trump has suckered the COC-weasels offside! They need him to win, or they lose big money and prestige on the big deals that go south! He has tricked them into being on the side of America, not somewhere they are used to being!
Uniparty already had Senate votes to override VETO in darkness but now, they’ll have to do it in SUNSHINE…3 in the summer flies by and before you know it…
By example, our VSGPDJT has proven again and again that he is ten steps ahead of the opposition morons. Grateful to witness a master at work. Don’t think for a second enlightened voters won’t demand this level of accomplishment on future politicians. He is singlehandedly changing future expectations.
If you would bother to read what Sundance has written,you see your post is no more about concern,but more about just trying to propagate negative thoughts.
So, why is he still allowing that $50 some billion a year in remittances “back home” to continue to drain cash from the U.S.? TAX THEM!
Because all taxes, even on reittants originate in The House Pelosi won’t do it.
Very nice President Trump, very nice indeed.
This is a brilliant move by Trump. He has put illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug smuggling on the table. It forces Mexico to start doing something on all fronts, or lose out financially. He’s aligned legitimate business cash against the drug trade. The Mexican government now has to decide which side to choose.
He’s started something that decades of failed leadership in this country wouldn’t bother to touch.
plus 45 has moved the debate from humanitarian “state aid” to the actual State Department! US immigration laws are a 100% joke, try passing through the US Consulate or US Embassy!
This is now two countries looking to place people in the other…as far as I’m concerned, we need 100 ships leaving on the hour to Cozumel for dropoff…
I think it was on Fox Business yesterday where I saw a former US Ambassador to Mexico spouting a line about how tariffs will prevent Mexico from being able to control their borders, or something equally inane.
So the host stops him and asks “What would you do?”! He mumbles a while about working WITH Mexico to help them, and the host just says “Isn’t that wheat we were trying to do for years, like with NAFTA? Why will that work when it hasn’t all this time?”
That’s what all interviewers should be asking these geniuses whose advice we have followed for decades… “Why is your advice going to work NOW when it hasn’t for years and years?”
Better than nothing. That said, we ought to close the border completely using the military. Then we can consider re-opening AFTER we expel 20 million crimmigrants (and national eVerify is a very good place to start).
I love our President!
IKR?!
“He won’t start all over again at 5%, he’ll start right at the place he would have been in 90-days, 20%.”
That’s so what I was hoping to hear! This isn’t a Mexican Hat Dance to reset the clock, ad infinitum, this is a Big Gulp, accept and honor terms or the pain will be four-fold with no ramp up allowing gradual accomodations. Failure would be nuclear suicide.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Plus remember the Fiscal Calendar! Budget must be passed or Shut down…one thing about former Squeaker Ryan, he hoped to throw 45 under the bus and placed all these hidden circuit breaker, but he forgot about LEVERAGE! 45 embraces the DOWNSIDE EVERYTIME!!
Want Government Shutdown 2.0, ok? last one lasted the longest in history!!!
I’m thinking he never wanted USMCA to pass. Someone linked an article here which explicitly stated that the agreement usurps the Costitutional powers of the federal and state govts.
I don’t know how true that is. However, based on all the trade agreements we’ve made and not made, it appears taking our wealth back from Mexico and China is the goal. Effectively destroying their corrupt govts. and economies appears to be the icing on the cake.
What influence do a few dozen multinational banks and corporations have over the drug cartels? The real people in charge of Mexico?
The $100 billion a year cross-border drug trade buys a lot of influence.
We will find out in 90 days grahmpink.
It will be fun to see these people squirm.
I have never doubted Pres Trumps resolve on the tariffs in regard to Mexico.
Not only does the 90 days give the time for Mexico and Canada to pass the USMCA it gives Pres Obrador 90 days to battle it out with the drug cartel war lords who run Mexico.
These drug cartels will not give up easily and how this battle turns out is what matters.
Will the drug cartels continue to run Mexico or will the Mexican officials finally break free of the cartels?
We will know in 90 days.
Sundance, I think you left something out.
Mexico was just implicated in mass the corruption bust that started in Brazil called Operation Car Wash.
Basically 16 countries are involved so far.
In Brazil many are in jail.
PEMEX ( Mexican Oil Company) was just exposed and also those implicated just threatened to expose former Mexican President Enrique Pena. Who knows who else is in panic mode? I suspect hundreds of Gov officials and others.
Brazil, our newest ally and good friend, is leading this broad investigation.
What does Trump know? What was passed on to him when The Brazilian President came to US not long ago?
Think of the possibilities!!!!
When we get to see Trump’s email to himself, it will say “by the balls” not “by the book.”
GR8 analysis, Sundance!!
