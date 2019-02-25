President Trump has been executing a foreign policy, a clear doctrine of sorts, where national security is achieved by leveraging U.S. economic power. It is a fundamental shift in approaching both allies and adversaries; summarized within the oft repeated phrase: “economic security is national security.”
The Trump Doctrine of using economics to achieve national security objectives is a fundamental paradigm shift. Modern U.S. history provides no easy reference.
“Peace is the prize” ~ President Donald Trump
The nature of the Trump foreign policy doctrine, as it has become visible, is to hold manipulative influence agents accountable for regional impact(s); and simultaneously work to stop any corrupted influence from oppressing free expression of national values held by the subservient, dis-empowered, people within the nation being influenced.
There have been clear examples of this doctrine at work. When President Trump first visited the Middle-East he confronted the international audience with a message about dealing with extremist influence agents. President Trump simply said: “drive them out.”
Toward that end, as Qatar was identified as a financier of extremist ideology, President Trump placed the goal of confrontation upon the Gulf Cooperation Council, not the U.S.
The U.S. role was clearly outlined as supporting the confrontation. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates needed to confront the toxic regional influence; the U.S. would support their objective. That’s what happened.
Another example: To confront the extremism creating the turmoil in Afghanistan, President Trump placed the burden of bringing the Taliban to the table of governance upon primary influence agent Pakistan. Here again, with U.S. support. Pakistan is the leading influence agent over the Taliban in Afghanistan; the Trump administration correctly established the responsibility and gives clear expectations for U.S. support.
If Pakistan doesn’t change their influence objective toward a more constructive alignment with a nationally representative Afghanistan government, it is Pakistan who will be held accountable. Again, the correct and effective appropriation of responsibility upon the influence agent who can initiate the solution, Pakistan.
The process of accurate regional assignment of influence comes with disconcerting sunlight. Often these influences are not discussed openly. However, for President Trump the lack of honesty is only a crutch to continue enabling poor actors. This is a consistent theme throughout all of President Trump’s foreign policy engagements.
The European Union is a collective co-dependent enabler to the corrupt influences of Iran. Therefore the assignment of responsibility to change the status is placed upon the EU.
The U.S. will fully support the EU effort, but as seen in the withdrawal from the Iran Deal, the U.S. will not enable growth of toxic behavior. The U.S. stands with the people of Iran, but the U.S. will not support the enabling of Iranian oppression, terrorism and/or dangerous military expansion that will ultimately destabilize the region. Trump holds the EU accountable for influencing change. Again, we see the Trump Doctrine at work.
Perhaps the most obvious application of the Trump Doctrine is found in how the U.S. administration approached the challenging behavior of North Korea. Rather than continuing a decades-long policy of ignoring the influence of China, President Trump directly assigned primary responsibility for a reset to Beijing.
China held, and holds, all influence upon North Korea and has long-treated the DPRK as a proxy province to do the bidding of Beijing’s communist old guard. By directly confronting the influence agent, and admitting openly for the world to see (albeit with jaw-dropping tactical sanction diplomacy) President Trump positioned the U.S. to support a peace objective on the entire Korean peninsula and simultaneously forced China to openly display their closely-guarded influence.
While the Red Dragon -vs- Panda influence dynamic is still ongoing, the benefit of this new and strategic approach has brought the possibility of peace closer than ever in recent history.
No longer is it outlandish to think of North Korea joining with the rest of the world in achieving a better quality of life for its people.
Not only is President Trump openly sharing a willingness to engage in a new and dynamic future for North Korea, but his approach is removing the toxic influences that have held down the possibility for generations. By leveraging China (through economics) to stop manipulating North Korea, President Trump is opening up a door of possibilities for the North Korean people. This is what I mean when I say Trump is providing North Korea with an opportunity to create an authentic version of itself.
What ultimately comes from the opportunity President Trump has constructed is entirely unknown. However, the opportunity itself is stunning progress creating a reasonable pathway to prosperity for the North Korean people. Chairman Kim Jong-un has the opportunity to be the most trans-formative leader within Asia in generations; but it is still only an ‘opportunity’.
Whether Kim Jong-un can embrace openness, free markets and prosperity is yet to be seen. Freedom is a precariously scary endeavor because there’s always a danger loosening the grip on control can lead to fear, which can lead to even tighter more authoritarian, control.
♦The commonality in these foreign policy engagements is the strategic placement of responsibility upon the primary influence agent; and a clear understanding upon those nation(s) of influence, that all forward efforts must ultimately provide positive results for people impacted who lack the ability to create positive influence themselves.
One of the reasons President Trump is able to take this approach is specifically because he is beholden to no outside influence himself. It is only from the position of complete independence that accurate assignments based on the underlying truth can be made; and that takes us to the ultimate confrontations – the trillion dollar confrontations.
A U.S. foreign policy that provides the opportunity for fully-realized national authenticity is a paradigm shift amid a world that has grown accustomed to corrupt globalists, bankers and financial elites who have established a business model by dictating terms to national leaders they control and influence. We have our own frame of reference with K-Street lobbyists in Washington DC. Much of President Trump’s global trade reset is based on confronting these multinational influence agents.
When you take the influence of corporate/financial brokers out of foreign policy, all of a sudden those global influence peddlers are worthless. Absent of their ability to provide any benefit, nations no longer purchase these brokered services.
As soon as influence brokers are dispatched, national politicians become accountable to the voices of their citizens. When representing the voices of citizens becomes the primary political driver of national policy, the authentic image of the nation is allowed to surface.
In western, or what we would call ‘more democratized systems of government‘, the consequence of removing multinational corporate and financial influence peddlers presents two options for the governing authority occupying political office:
♦One option is to refuse to allow the authentic voice of a nationalist citizenry to rise. Essentially to commit to a retention of the status quo; an elitist view; a globalist perspective. This requires shifting to a more openly authoritarian system of government within both the economic and social spheres. Those who control the reigns of power refuse to acquiesce to a changed landscape.
♦The second option is to allow the authentic and organic rise of nationalism. To accept the voices of the middle-class majority; to structure the economic and social landscape in a manner that allows the underlying identity to surface naturally.
Fortunately we are living in a time of great history, and we have multiple examples surfacing around the world. National elections in Poland, Hungary, Italy, Brazil and right here in the U.S. via Donald Trump highlight responses to dysfunctional multiculturalism and financial influences from corrupt elites within the institutions of globalist advocacy: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank, and the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Two specific reference points are playing-out in real time. •One is the U.K. and voices of the British people who voted to Brexit the European Union. •The second is Mexico, and the July 1st, 2018, election of Andres Manuel Lopez-Obrador (aka AMLO), a nationalist.
In the U.K. we see the government turning more authoritarian and distancing itself from the voices of the majority who chose to rebuke the collective association of the EU. In recent decisions the government has taken a more harsh approach toward suppressing opposition, and as a consequence oppressing free speech and civil liberties. [Insert the example of Tommy Robinson here – there are many others.]
This doesn’t come as a surprise to those who have followed the arc of history when the collective global elite are challenged or rejected. Globalism can only thrive amid a class structure where the elites, though few in number, have more controlling power over the direction of government. It is not accidental the EU has appointed officials and unelected bureaucrats in Brussels as the primary decision-making authority.
By its very nature the EU collective requires a central planning authority who can act independent of the underlying national voices.
As the Trump Doctrine clashes with the European global elite, the withdrawal of the U.S. financial underwriting creates a natural problem. Subsidies are needed to retain multiculturalism.
If a national citizenry has to pay for the indulgent decisions of the influence class, a crisis becomes only a matter of time.
Wealth distribution requires a host.
Since the end of World War II the U.S. has been a bottomless treasury for EU subsidy. The payments have been direct and indirect. The indirect have been via U.S. military bases providing security, the NATO alliance, and also by U.S. trade policy permitting one-way tariff systems. Both forms of indirect payment are now being reversed as part of the modern Trump Doctrine.
Similarly, in Mexico the Trump Doctrine also extends toward changed trade policies; this time via NAFTA. The restructuring of NAFTA into the USMCA disfavors multinational corporations and financial holdings who have exploited structural loopholes that were designed into the original agreement.
With President Trump confronting the NAFTA fatal flaw, and absent of the ability of corporations to influence the direction of the administration, the trade deal ultimately presents the same outcome for Mexico as it does the EU – LESS DOLLARS.
However, in Mexico, the larger systems of government are not as strongly structured to withstand the withdrawal of billions of U.S. dollars. The government of Mexico is not in the same position as the EU and cannot double-down on more oppressive controls. Therefore the authentic voice of the Mexican people is likely to rise.
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), is a nationalist but he is not a free-market capitalist. AMLO is more akin to soft-socialist approach with a view that when the central governing authority is constrained, and operates in the best interests of its citizens, equity can be achieved.
The fabric of socialism runs naturally through the DNA strain of Mexico, and indeed much of South America. This is one of the reasons why previous Mexican governments were so corrupt. Multinational corporations always find it easier to exploit socialist minded government officials.
When bribery and graft are the natural way of business engagement, the multinationals will exploit every opportunity to maximize profit. Withdraw the benefit (loophole exploitation) to the financial systems, and the bribery and graft dries up quickly. A bottom-up nationalist like AMLO, is the ultimate beneficiary.
The authentic-sense of the Mexican people, rises in the persona of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador – who actually does personify the underlying nature of the classic Mexican class-struggle.
Thus we see two similar yet distinct outcomes of the Trump Doctrine. Within a highly structured U.K. parliamentary government the leadership becomes more authoritarian and rebukes the electorate; and in Mexico a less structured government becomes more nationalist, more prideful, and embraces the underlying nature of the electorate.
It is not accidental the historic nature of the U.K. is a monarchy (top down), and the historic nature of Mexico is populist (bottom up). Revolution not withstanding, both countries are now returning to their roots.
We are indeed living in historic times.
That’s OUR President for ya! MAGA!
“It is not accidental the historic nature of the U.K. is a monarchy (top down), and the historic nature of Mexico is populist (bottom up). Revolution not withstanding, both countries are now returning to their roots.” Also the Trump glare at Merkel is telling.
I understand what he’s doing. Is there no way to finally and officially end the Fed Reserve the way Ron Paul and Ross Perot recommended because these are the owners pulling strings. Also there are more than 2 dozen countries already in possession of nuclear armaments and I don’t think it’s wise to trust any of them (Russia, the United States, China, India, Israel, France, North Korea, Pakistan and the United Kingdom).
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-federal-reserve-cartel-the-eight-families/25080
CPA Thomas D. Schauf corroborates McCallister’s claims, adding that ten banks control all twelve Federal Reserve Bank branches. He names N.M. Rothschild of London, Rothschild Bank of Berlin, Warburg Bank of Hamburg, Warburg Bank of Amsterdam, Lehman Brothers of New York, Lazard Brothers of Paris, Kuhn Loeb Bank of New York, Israel Moses Seif Bank of Italy, Goldman Sachs of New York and JP Morgan Chase Bank of New York. Schauf lists William Rockefeller, Paul Warburg, Jacob Schiff and James Stillman as individuals who own large shares of the Fed. [3] The Schiffs are insiders at Kuhn Loeb. The Stillmans are Citigroup insiders, who married into the Rockefeller clan at the turn of the century.
Eustace Mullins came to the same conclusions in his book The Secrets of the Federal Reserve, in which he displays charts connecting the Fed and its member banks to the families of Rothschild, Warburg, Rockefeller and the others. [4]
I haven’t researched yet if Adam Schiff is related.
You missed the memo:
This ain’t a Fed Thread.
What a wonderful summation of President Trump’s creative influence on the world’s long-standing quandaries over war and peace, and domination vs. self-determination. Like most examples of inspired genius, it was hiding in plain sight the whole time. Clearly the opportunity to leverage the vast economic engine of the US to gain long-sought seemingly lofty, out-of-reach objectives had been available for decades but unseen and untapped during prior administrations.
The “Trump Doctrine” is a great phrase, perhaps it will be adopted by other authors able to see the merit of the concept. Of course MSM will avoid using the term at all costs, but if it becomes widespread enough they’ll have to refer to it.
Perhaps it’s no coincidence the coalescence of the Trump Doctrine is evident with the apparent impending termination of the Mueller “investigation”. As the attempted coup grinds to an empty-handed halt the administration could be freed up to pursue goals of the Doctrine at full speed. And won’t it be interesting to see it apply full-force to relations with Russia? Would be a kick to find out interacting with Russia is a Good Thing after all, even if one isn’t a Democrat.
This is a superb, insightful article. DJT is a POTUS “like no other”. With his deep experience and expertise in inter/national economics (acquired, at times, through lessons of failure, e.g. bankruptcies) he is advancing a “win-win” approach which is UNPRECEDENTED. God bless him, and those who work with him to advance peace and prosperity in a conflicted and fragile world.
“Mutually Assured Prosperity”
Isn’t it amazing what can be accomplished when you have a President who doesn’t need to worry about feathering his own nest for his post-WH years while truly loving his Country?
PDJT takes Chairman Kim to Singapore, a country that has redeveloped its economy thanks to the Lee famliy’s economic policies. “Your country can be the northern tourist destination in Asia with all the modernity we see here. Just one problem…the nukes.”
Vietnam. “Remember all the destruction of the 1960s? Look at it now. A country blossoming with opportunity. You too can have this. Just one problem…the nukes.”
“Since the end of World War II the U.S. has been a bottomless treasury for EU subsidy. The payments have been direct and indirect. The indirect have been via U.S. military bases providing security, the NATO alliance, and also by U.S. trade policy permitting one-way tariff systems. Both forms of indirect payment are now being reversed as part of the modern Trump Doctrine.”
———————————————————
While I love the optimism of Sundance, the POTUS is simply falling far short in this, not nearly enough is being done to reverse this damaging trend of post war globalism. During his campaign stumping Donald Trump sometimes mused that NATO may be an obsolete concept. He was of course, CORRECT, as I have often said here, NATO is a dinosaur in need of a meteorological world event. The existence of NATO is predicated on the continuation of The Cold War, a war that many of the Reagonites here would credit their favorite president as having ALREADY won, and that is not a wrong observation.
The reality is the world has changed not a little but DRASTICALLY since the end of WWII, General George S Patton famously stated that the USA and Britain would RULE the post war globe, HE WAS WRONG. The nations that were destined to rule include the USA but the other, largest nation on earth and greatest military power, Russia is the nation we should be forming an alliance with, the other global EU countries are really small potatoes by comparison.
Russia has the most at stake in the “global” war vs islamic and other terrorism and due to their position both geographically and politically, they therefore would make the greatest ally. Unlike the continually unreliable and wrong Lindsey Graham claims, it is Russia-Syria, NOT the USA that has done the most to remove ISIS/ISIL from Syria. McCain/Graham were trying to install AlQaeda in Syria to destabilize the region for their globalist masters regime change schemes,
Open a map, look at the northern hemisphere, it is because of Russia and the USA that western civilization SPANS the entire globe from far east to far west.
Time to ditch NATO once and for all and form an alliance that will not only make sense but greatly reduce the need for US military intervention in the dumpster fire that is the mid-east.
Yes.
NATO is an entanglement. A brier patch waiting to snag someone when they least expect it or ill afford it.
Namely, Us.
I don’t say this lightly, as I was a huge fan of Churchill and the English, Irish and Highlanders in general and their stalwart national identity when it counted most, but the time has come and recent history has proven it, they have barely escaped with their OWN identity in tact and that ASSUMES that the BREXIT deal actually goes through without being sabotaged. A Northern Hemisphere Alliance is not what makes sense, and the USA and Russia should be the two “in charge” of it, countries like Japan, the UK and the Koreas(yes I said that correctly) can be the charter juniors, and if the “EU dots” want in, they will be the peanut gallery but they have had their way long enough.
Look at the globalist EU and look at where they like to do business, is it a confidence that Zurich is NOT among the EU and exempt from the Globalist auspices? Of course it isn’t. Right now we need an alliance that freezes radical islam in its tracks and also one that works in favor of US trade agreements. It’s pretty obvious, look to the east and to the west and both directions see Russia. This is what the globalist deep staters and their pals in the MIC who are heavily vested in a dead NATO economy DON’T WANT YOU TO SEE.
Zaza,
While I may not accept your geopolitical world view in total, the whole muh Russia crap UNFORTUNATELY has adversely affected PDJT’s ability to work with Russia, which could have made his job somewhat easier.
I hope, and expect he will ‘get around’ to seriously working WITH Russia, in the future. He certainly KNOWS their are a LOT of benefits to U.S., Russia and the world from a pragmatic relationship of working with Russia, in many areas where our interests overlap.
Oh, and agree EU is a failed project, stick a fork in it, its done!
NATO’s obvious attempt to absorb countries right up to the Russian border was obvious and WRONG way to address the ending of Soviet Union, and a major blunder on the part of Clintonista globalists.
Another arm chair quarterback.I’m sure on his return from meeting with Kim ,he will get right on it.Start working on getting more MAGA people in Congress,and POTUS reelected,than NATO.
LikeLiked by 1 person
👍🏼
We have a population which is, by and large, absolutely ignorant of basic economics AND world history. They “know” what they are told by the globalists who run the media and the education system and anything outside of those parameters is “bad” in their world because that is what they have been told! (And I am including many people who have degrees in economics but have no actual knowledge of how things work in the real world.)
And as long as the talking heads keep telling the sheep that all of this is the fault of the evil Republicans, then most of the people will continue to support those who are promising to “help” them and will not listen to anyone to tells them otherwise. They continue to believe “their” truth because that is what all the “cool people” tell them to do. (And yes, I am quite aware that there actually are evil Republicans – that’s part of the whole plan…every story needs a hero and a villain and each side of the Uniparty knows what their role is and they play it very well. The RINOs are well compensated to play the part of the “bad guy” and then they all get behind closed doors and laugh at how gullible the voters are while they pass sweetheart legislation that benefits them and their supporters but never seems to help anyone else!!
mom, despite being spoon-fed lies and deceit, we elected Trump.
I believe the msm has less power to influence now than then.
soros $$$, and his continued co-ordination with his minions is, imo, far more of an influence than msm…that and the generational dominance of the Marxists in our educational system, K-12.
Am looking forward to hearing more from Parscale and his team ab how this, and institutional voting fraud, are being addressed by this Administration.
Yes! Vote fraud is THE big issue that must be addressed before 2020!!
Here in Washington State every election is determined by ultra liberal voters in King County, where JUST enough ballots always seem to turn up at the last minute…
It was always a purple state when I was growing up – socially more liberal but fiscally more centrist, with a strong libertarian streak. But in the last 15-20 years, our elections process has become more and more suspicious and there is very little confidence that any numbers are accurate anymore – and since the Dems now control most of the legislature there is zero interest in changing policies to ensure honesty in the process.
Is President Trump giving Theresa May the evil eye?
Great summary, Sundance. PDJT is dangling incentives for nations to find peaceful solutions to their conflicts. a road not taken by a long list of presidents preceding him thanks to globalist interests and interference from the Great Colonizers of Europe.
Conversation (it’s could have happened) between PDJT and Kim during the Singapore meeting: “See how far Singapore has come under the enlightened leadership of the Lee family? The U.S. will help you become an economic and tourist destination for northern Asia. Just one thing…the nukes.”
Vietnam. “Remember the destruction here after the wars of the ’60s and ’70s? See how the country has redeveloped since then? North Korea can, too. Just one thing…the nukes.”
PJDT has a knack.
Sorry for the duplication. WP keeps telling me it can’t post my comments and freezes up “likes”. My patience is not that of our president. Grrrrrrrr.
President Trump freed North Korea from the influence of the deep state. This was absolutely critical to the success P T has had.
What you describe re Brexit and the UK PTB is pretty much spot on.
Personally I smell a rat. I think we are going to be stitched up by a May/EU flanker move. I suspect that what we have been seeing for a while now is not a ‘shambles’ it is the intentional creation of a fog of confusion, hiding the real objective.
What most people are being encouraged to forget is that there are at least 16 serious problems with the May EU Deal besides the ‘Irish’ question, all of which are being sidelined and swept under the carpet, with only that as the sticking point. It is clear to me that most of our politicians do not want to see or admit that our negotiating hand dramatically improves post March 29th.
The majority of our MPs, unlike the population, want to stay in or be as closely in as possible (the May Deal) and they and the EU have, what I have to admit looks like, a brilliant strategy to achieve it.
At the last moment for the Parliamentary timetable, the EU will agree to a wording on that Irish question and the deal will sweep through on a tide of relief. Without any time to consider all those bad aspects, which were the main sticking points until the Irish issue came along intentionally killing debate on areas where there was no chance of agreement whilst concentrating on a single issue.
We who voted for Brexit are about to be stitched up, good and proper.
Self funding his campaign was key to removing the influence agents…
What our great President Trump is doing is removing the NWO “look squirrel” world conflict distractions. This allows a people to look inward and will help Nationalism spring up. This is what President Trump meant by in referring to politicians, stop being stupid. Use the tools at our disposal for the good of the USA, you and I. Subsequently, what’s good for the USA is good for the world. We fail, and the world will fail.
Great insight Sundance.
MAGA!KAG! …by supporting our great President Trump.
Venezuela is a perfect example…while others turned a blind eye to Chavez kids in EU and USA…45 says: support Maduro and watch your funds and visas dry up! The Castro Kids were all raised in EU and USA!! People forget Syria’s Assad is an Oxford grad!!!
And in the other corner, we have the “progressives”, whose every action is designed to bring about the economic downfall of the United States. Gee, I wonder why they would want to do that.
If economic security is national security, then the reverse is also true. “Progressives” know that if they can destroy our country economically, they can then destroy it altogether. Hence, “The New Green Deal”.
Either right before or right after PDJT’s summit with Putin, at a meeting with the press, PDJT was asked if Putin was an “enemy.” To which PDJT responded “No, he’s a competitor.” An enemy is confront militarily. A competitor is confronted economically. The ramifications of this shift in thinking is breathtaking.
Some stats suggest Russia may not be quite as powerful as suggested above by Zaza. Russian population peaked in 1991, before breakup of USSR, and has been dropping ever since, now at 144-145 million. The Russian economy is smaller than that of Texas: Russia’s GDP in 2017 was c. $1.28 trillion, Texas’s was $1.7 trillion. Obviously Russia is far more populous than Texas, but its smaller GDP, when it has almost five times as many people, is telling.
As for Russia’s size, yes, it is by land area the largest country on the globe. However, if one combines the U.S. and Canada (and in a war-fighting situation that combination would occur), the combined size of U.S./Canada is larger than Russia.
“One of the reasons President Trump is able to take this approach is specifically because he is beholden to no outside influence himself. It is only from the position of complete independence that accurate assignments based on the underlying truth can be made; and that takes us to the ultimate confrontations –
the Freedom to think and speak with a free can allow amazing things to happen .
We voted for PDJT because what the R’s and D’s have been ain’t getting the job done ..
… they apparently aren’t “FREE” enough to see.. too beholden to something other than the USA .
Time for some new management
God Bless and Godspeed in this pursuit Mr. President ..
Pray for Peace .
