Kudlow: Highly Anticipated Dinner Between Chairman Xi and President Trump “Went Very Well”…

The U.S. delegation headed by President Trump and the Chinese delegation headed by Chairman Xi Jinping attended a much anticipated bilateral dinner at the conclusion of the G20 summit in Argentina. The dinner lasted for two and a half hours:
Immediately following the dinner the U.S. delegation went straight to Airforce-One for the flight home.
(Reuters) […] With the United States and China locked in an economic dispute that has unnerved global financial markets and weighed on the world economy, Trump and Xi sat down with their aides for a working dinner at the conclusion of a two-day gathering of world leaders in Buenos Aires.
Trump told Xi at the start of the meeting he hoped they would achieve “something great” on trade for both countries. The leaders finished their talks after about 2-1/2 hours and Trump departed for his scheduled flight back to Washington.
While neither side issued any immediate statements on the outcome, White House chief economist Larry Kudlow told reporters as he boarded Air Force One that the talks went “very well.” He offered no specifics.
The editor of a major Chinese state-run newspaper also said the talks went well.
“Based on information I received, talks between Xi and Trump went well and consensus was reached,” Hu Xijin, the editor of the Global Times, published by the ruling Communist Party’s official People’s Daily, wrote on Twitter, without giving details. (Read More)
It is likely the tariffs will continue until reciprocity improves.
The Big Club will go bananas next week.
There is no doubt in my mind that President Trump has a very well thought out long-term strategy regarding China. President Trump takes strategic messaging toward the people of China very importantly. President Trump has, very publicly, complimented the friendship he feels toward President Xi Jinping; and praises Chairman Xi for his character, strength and purposeful leadership. Trump knows how to play their panda/dragon games.
Each time China takes aggressive action (red dragon) China projects a panda face through silence and non-response to opinion of that action;…. and then the action continues. The red dragon has a tendency to say one necessary thing publicly, while manipulating another necessary thing privately. The Art of War.
President Trump is the first U.S. President to understand how the red dragon hides behind the panda mask. Chairman Xi and President Trump are scheduled for a dinner on Saturday night; their first face-to-face meeting in a year.
The entire planet is focused on the dynamic of Chairman Xi and President Trump. Billions waged on the position of an eyebrow, or the hint of a smile. Epic stuff. In the multinational finance world this is bigger than the moon landing, world cup and Olympics combined. Every nuance and inference to be reviewed in slow-mo replay by hedge-fund managers looking for any indication of hope.
The funniest thing is Donald Trump doesn’t care about all that. He has the desired ‘America First’ outcome gamed out; POTUS is only looking to see which direction Xi is leaning. From there Trump puts the instructions to the team (Mnuchin, Pompeo, Ross, Lighthizer and Navarro); yet even they don’t know the full plan, no-one does except President Trump… for a reason.
The Wall Street global financial crowd is on pins-and-needles hoping desperately the confrontation between China and the U.S. doesn’t escalate.
Meanwhile, blue-collar Main Street USA is hoping ‘bull-in-a-china-shop-Trump‘ punches Xi in the nose; diplomatically of course.
The bamboo forest is shrinking…
Wednesday Markets close? This will be Legendary!
$24 Trillion Market Cap…Day off?
It could be legendary in a way we never dreamed.
No press conference til after the funeral??? Everything goes silent??
Beautiful chance to nail more leakers!
And a bit more on the meeting
Impromptu post-dinner photo.
Let’s do this, Red Panda.
I love that picture, and that he has all his $$$ men with him. Yes….epic stuff.
Definitely getting a good vibe, Web. Epic!
Insight into negotiations…..
Who picked up the tab for the meal and drinks? 🙂
😂🤣
Xi said he forgot his Amex.
Maybe they all went “dutch”?
Trump charged for his extra scoop of ice-cream?
Today marks the End of The New World Order…how appropriate that HW officially passes…RIP
LikeLiked by 6 people
Interesting perspective publius…
But Navarro was out…Fake News?
Aint that him sitting between Bolton and Kelly?
He’s in the picture sitting by Kelly.
“Out” = Figuratively.
Chinese media apparently reporting that no new tariffs will be imposed by the USA after January 1, and the talks will continue.
In exchange for what? No new tariffs mean we got something in exchange…right? Chinese Media is like Fake News.
Probably nothing said until after Bush is in the ground………….
I would follow rule #1. If I don’t here it from PT then I don’t trust it.
See my post below!
Fentanyl trafficking from China ends.
[now that we’ve got enough to kill every American 10x over]
TRUMP LEVERAGE:
[reposted from Presidential thread]
Massively more leverage by February as orders from China DISAPPEAR in January.
[The world forward-bought to avoid the tariffs.]
Then President Trump announces China’s AGAIN got caught STEALING IP.
[Translation: Still selling what they stole! … Unavoidable.]
Tariffs announced for March 1st and escalating.
[Trump TRIED to give China a chance, but Xi just couldn’t bring the ChiComs around.]
He is Mr Leverage, BK! No one does that better than POTUS.
Now would be a good time, for both sides, to get a deal done. Hopeful. Probably will take time to work it out, but I’m hopeful.
Time is on our side.
Time raises China’s ante.
Trump’s TAKING the MONEY!
ZERO Chinese interference with the NK Denuclearization, going forward.
Same for violating the NK Sanctions Regime until they’ve completed Denuking.
Now about that Iranian launch of the missile (allegedly from NK) capable of carrying multiple nuclear warheads.
“No additional tariffs will be imposed after January 1”
Does that mean the tariff increases scheduled for Jan 1 will go into effect, but no new ones after that?
And didnt we once read something like that from Bush Sr.’s lips?
I’m guessing that it means scheduled tariffs will take effect, but that’s the last of them. Not sure.
Very good technical question, Malik.
To say I love our POTUS is an understatement.
According to some reports the tariffs will remain at 10% even after the January 1st deadline. The Chinese in return will commence purchasing our soybeans and other farm products.
From the article linked above:
From The Los Angeles Times: President Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, agreed to a freeze in the two nations’ growing hostilities on trade, but it appeared to be a tenuous truce that left billions of dollars of existing tariffs in place and a longer-term solution contingent on key details being sorted out by their aides.
A ceasefire will be welcomed by businesses, consumer groups and others as it would avert, for now, Trump’s previously announced move to boost tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods next month to 25% from the initially imposed tax of 10%. Many of these items are ordinary household products like vacuum cleaners.
In exchange, Xi was expected to put on the table an offer to reopen China’s market to American soybeans and other farm goods, as well as a commitment to address long-standing U.S. concerns that China is stealing U.S. intellectual property and that its policies discriminate against foreign companies and essentially coerce them to hand over technologies to gain access to Chinese markets.
As part of the deal, senior aides are to meet later this month to begin the work of fleshing out the two leaders’ agreement.
Once again our President didn’t give up anything to get so much in return. If the Chinese don’t show movement in the areas they promised to, immediately those tariffs are put up to 25% and the additional $267 billion dollars are put in the pot starting with 10% tariffs.
For companies like GM and Apple, they are not happy because the status quo is far worse than having some final conclusion. They absolutely HATE uncertainty. That is exactly what they got out of this agreement.
Our President will kindly remind them and the American public via twitter that WE ARE OPEN FOR BUSINESS!
WINNING feels so damn good!
I would not want to be GM right now, that’s for sure. Bad move in angering POTUS.
What he did tonight will have them frantic! He basically has them out in the wilderness with no clothes on and winter ❄️ moving in quickly. He could literally put them completely out of business and they absolutely know it!
They deserve it Flep! And the message will be sent to all other companies to not test Trump. This is basically GM’s “Mia Love” moment. 🙂
MAG great comparison!
Sorry about that, Mia (GM)!
MAG here is some good ole fashioned AMERICANA BULL baby brought to you by Secretary Mattis!
Woo hoo! Love it 🙂
Look what happened to Canada 🇨🇦 over the last year (4 Quarters)!
You mess with the bull, eventually you get the horns and it is not pretty! Another country heading into a very seriously long recession!
Feel bad for the Canadian people, but not bad at all for Barney and Dancing Man. They brought this on themselves.
We love our bull!
Trudeau cares less about Canada! Hope they throw him out! He has the media on his side and they report only what he wants! Ezra on twitter hates Trudeau!
He sounded happy at the meeting!
I would bet a hundred bucks against a twenty no point of agreement was reached but China will try to saytbere was / China has to agree to stop hacking and stealing from Americcan business but they will not willingly do that . China gives itself awards for products that are stolen from others and salute it as”creative “ this is no shit . They manipulate their money , dump products here under cost to destroy our markets they are the most evil government on planet earth closely followed byRussia
You can bet that Wilburine Ross is making book on EVERY single China transgression and Lighthizer is assessing their impact as fast as they are identified.
I see Trump is showing the utmost respect to President Bush….
I have my doubts that same respect will be shown to President Trump in the distant future.
Trump knows how to play the Panda/Dragon game with the Bushes, too
This is BAD! Any promise the Chinese made at this moment is just fake and lie, same as past 20 years. As soon as they get what they want (no tariffs), they will break their promises
You must be smoking 🚬 some of their herbs and spices! See my post above and realize that our President and his Killers took them to the damn cleaners, if they do what you describe, they will feel pain like they never felt before!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Thread on President Trump Xi meeting https://twitter.com/W7VOA/status/1069051085283835907
Did you fill out the form requesting permission to post here?
bisonj;
Gee, too bad VSGDJT hasn’t had ANY experience dealing with welchers, before, or making deals with people he knows he can’t trust to honor their agreements /s.
HOW is this ‘BAD’? The tarriffs stay in place, until there is real, measurable and consistent change in behavior.
The sanctions, up until now, have been selectively targeted, with lots of exemptions, so as NOT to hurt American businesses or consumers.
The next, final round, not so much. It basically sweeps up everything left on the table, and so probably would cost us some discomfort.
I suspect DJT would say, (privately) “Yeah, they aren’t ready yet. Didn’t think they were, but have to go through the motions!”
The U.S. continues to rake in Billions in tarrifs, which China pays, their economy continues to shrink, while ours grows.
Multinational companies are hurt, while American conpanies benefit.
THIS is what winning looks like!
And you say this is “Bad”?
As my dear departed Dad would say
“You’d bitch if you got hung with a new rope!”
Read these tweets and realize WHO got their asses handed to them!
Maybe, however, President Trump’s got this! Enjoy the season Merry Christmas, we are all Blessed from above as we celebrate the birth of the real King guiding the USA.
Never doubt!
Sundance;
Wondering if you have an opinion on a theory I have positrd in numerous posts; that China CAN NOT agree to VSGDJT’s conditions.
That their system does not allow for innovative thinking, in fact does everything it can to stamp it out,…AND their system is inherently corrupt, which inevitsble leads to poorly produced products.
Hence, to stop cheating, and ‘play fair’ in trade with other nations, would inevitably relegate China to being a third world country, with nukes.
To make the kind of systemic and cultural changes needed, in order to compete, would mean the end of the Chinese Communist Party.
And, VSGDJT KNOWS this, and is ‘channeling Reagan’, and is really trying to ‘collapse’ the China ’empire’, in much the way Reagan collapsed the Soviet Union.
Would love to hear your thoughts on this.
Have written extensively about it.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/08/30/chinas-inherent-economic-weakness-why-they-need-one-beltone-road/
I’m not so sure that “The Wall Street global financial crowd is on pins-and-needles hoping desperately the confrontation between China and the U.S. doesn’t escalate.”
If there is such a thing a non-globalWall Street financial crowd”, they might be worried about potential escalation…but the global crowd — not so much…They welcome and support increased tensions between China and the U.S.
More “outright” tension … is NOT good for or supported by the Globalist Financial crowd:
• Export opportunities from their Chinese plants dry up
• China raises their share-of-Chinese ownership requirements
• They complain
• China raises Minimum Wages and Taxes local sales to dry up profits
• They complain
• China’s state-owned enterprises buy the underutilized plants on the cheap
• China’s state-owned enterprises displace them in the Chinese Market
• They have to build plants elsewhere to serve their Non-Chinese Markets
• China’s state-owned enterprises underbid them to take those markets, too
• They complain
• China’s government asks which countries want to discontinue buying from China
• Weak governments decide to keep their cheap Chinese imports anyway
• Their stock prices dive
RE Our Cliff Notes on China: Are we missing anything?
Why might a deal happen now?
1. TRUMP’S BEST INTEREST — Some supporters down after midterms. Rumbles about “Trump might not run in 2020, and if he does run he won’t win.” People feeling like some promises have not been delivered upon. Best way for Trump to turn the PR tide and get himself re-elected is by having a booming economy and, if possible, markets. Also, after losing the House to the Dems this might be the best time for POTUS to strike a deal before potentially more leverage is lost.
2. XI’s BEST INTEREST — China’s economy has been absolutely decimated by the trade war. So much so that people have turned on new President-For-Life Xi and questioned his strategy. “China as rising power” looking more like “China circling the drain,” very bad optics. Unrest rising (as much as it can in a place like China).
This is the right time, for both sides, to make a deal. Both win, and really no one loses. I’m hopeful because of this.
Speculation:
• Our markets soar going into the New Year on “Lower Tensions with China” news.
• Our markets dive as D-rats take a flamethrower to everything Trump.
Proof positive: 2020 becomes a Win-or-Die Election …
• For EVERYONE [honestly] invested.
• For EVERY Main Street Worker.
Have you tried the General Tso’s chicken Xi? It’s f’ing good!
So Koala is happy. Koala is always happy.
What did Dr Navarro have to say? Was Dr Navarro happy?
Will withhold judgment till we hear from Attack Wolverine, although he sure did not look happy in that vid above.
Glad the soybean farmers will be doing better, if that is indeed true.
Save Lordstown.
China snaps up our soybeans before the unsold 97% rots.
China buys our pork to replace their destroyed diseased hog population until prices spike.
THEN we up the Tariff Ante.
China then acts to Cut our Deficit and improve their “Leverage”:
• China contracts for our Coal.
• China contracts for our LNG.
… Making them ever more dependent on America to Feed them and Power their industry.
Glen Beck… Ran to the store and heard a few mins of him freaking out about how PDJT doesn’t realize the damage he’s doing with these tariffs.. That “I think he really believes what he’s saying, but he just doesn’t understand…” HAHAH I was LMAO.
All of this global economics policy stuff is so above my pay grade that I am hesitant to comment at all. But my “gut” say’s things are moving in the right direction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Observations from a smaller limb.
Should be noted that this is not, repeat not my opinion!! However I think it is important to see how the other side is reporting it.
Chinese state TV is reporting a truce with the removal of tariffs after January 1st.
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/2175984/xi-jinping-says-cooperation-best-choice-both-sides-dinner
I’m wondering what actually happened, has Xi just been set up for a fall from grace. Would replacing current leadership before reaching agreement be a face saving measure.
SD has the best analysis around on this. Kudos.
