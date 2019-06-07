Laura Ingraham Interviews President Trump After D-Day Commemoration…

President Trump sat down for an extensive interview with Laura Ingraham to discuss the D-Day commemorative event and a variety of current event topics including: Tariffs on Mexico, Nancy Pelosi and impeachment threats, China trade confrontation and the relationship between President Trump and H.M. Queen Elizabeth.

.

President Trump and First Lady Melania return from Ireland tomorrow. Schedule below.

Ireland is five hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Timezone:

9:00am EST / 2:00pm IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Trump International Doonbeg en route to Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland, Doonbeg, Ireland

9:20am EST / 2:20pm IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland

9:30am EST / 2:30pm IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Shannon, Ireland, en route to Washington, D.C., Shannon, Ireland

4:25pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Andrews

4:35pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House, Joint Base Andrews

4:45pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House, South Lawn

9 Responses to Laura Ingraham Interviews President Trump After D-Day Commemoration…

    • nimrodman says:
      June 7, 2019 at 1:23 am

      Yep – speaking calmly and lucidly at length and making perfect sense the entire time.

      While the latest Dem push today is for a committee of “psychoanalysts” to determine how deranged he is, in order to “justify” his removal.

      Uhhhhhh … no

      • Marygrace Powers says:
        June 7, 2019 at 1:34 am

        Another “boomerang effect” coming/
        my crystal ball showing “Nervous Nancy”
        being taken away in a straight jacket.

        From the way POTUS talked, “so many
        crimes” and “more coming” – I bet there
        is evidence of Pelosi working with the cartels,
        and that is just the tip – PELOSI IS A DISGRACE.

        • Jase says:
          June 7, 2019 at 1:43 am

          If Nancy wasn’t nervous before, she might be now, sitting there muttering “what does he know? what does he know?”
          I get the feeling he has finally had it up to there, with the Dems’ excruciatingly stupid games.

      • Janie M. says:
        June 7, 2019 at 1:52 am

        nim, it’s the obsessed Dems who are in desperate need of “psychoanalysts.”

  2. Marygrace Powers says:
    June 7, 2019 at 1:12 am

    POTUS LAMBASTING the CROOKS/
    surprisingly good interview by INGRAHAM.

  3. The Devilbat says:
    June 7, 2019 at 1:15 am

    The more interviews that I see with President Trump, the more I understand that there has never been anyone like him in history. God bless our wonderful president.

  4. #Statura_co says:
    June 7, 2019 at 1:58 am

    He did an excellent job in the UK. You could see how genuine he was, how comfortable and how much he enjoyed being. You have a wonderful President who keeps to his agenda. Be proud look at the UK for the antithesis. https://wp.me/paZ7x4-b5

