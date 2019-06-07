Laura Ingraham Interviews President Trump After D-Day Commemoration…

President Trump sat down for an extensive interview with Laura Ingraham to discuss the D-Day commemorative event and a variety of current event topics including: Tariffs on Mexico, Nancy Pelosi and impeachment threats, China trade confrontation and the relationship between President Trump and H.M. Queen Elizabeth.
President Trump and First Lady Melania return from Ireland tomorrow. Schedule below.
Ireland is five hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Timezone:
9:00am EST / 2:00pm IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Trump International Doonbeg en route to Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland, Doonbeg, Ireland
9:20am EST / 2:20pm IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland
9:30am EST / 2:30pm IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Shannon, Ireland, en route to Washington, D.C., Shannon, Ireland
4:25pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Andrews
4:35pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House, Joint Base Andrews
4:45pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House, South Lawn
He did an excellent job!
Yep – speaking calmly and lucidly at length and making perfect sense the entire time.
While the latest Dem push today is for a committee of “psychoanalysts” to determine how deranged he is, in order to “justify” his removal.
Uhhhhhh … no
Another “boomerang effect” coming/
my crystal ball showing “Nervous Nancy”
being taken away in a straight jacket.
From the way POTUS talked, “so many
crimes” and “more coming” – I bet there
is evidence of Pelosi working with the cartels,
and that is just the tip – PELOSI IS A DISGRACE.
If Nancy wasn’t nervous before, she might be now, sitting there muttering “what does he know? what does he know?”
I get the feeling he has finally had it up to there, with the Dems’ excruciatingly stupid games.
nim, it’s the obsessed Dems who are in desperate need of “psychoanalysts.”
POTUS LAMBASTING the CROOKS/
surprisingly good interview by INGRAHAM.
The more interviews that I see with President Trump, the more I understand that there has never been anyone like him in history. God bless our wonderful president.
Exactly! He’s a businessman, not a politician! He owes nobody, but the American people…
He did an excellent job in the UK. You could see how genuine he was, how comfortable and how much he enjoyed being. You have a wonderful President who keeps to his agenda. Be proud look at the UK for the antithesis. https://wp.me/paZ7x4-b5
