Laura Ingraham Interviews President Trump After D-Day Commemoration…

President Trump sat down for an extensive interview with Laura Ingraham to discuss the D-Day commemorative event and a variety of current event topics including: Tariffs on Mexico, Nancy Pelosi and impeachment threats, China trade confrontation and the relationship between President Trump and H.M. Queen Elizabeth.

.

President Trump and First Lady Melania return from Ireland tomorrow. Schedule below.

Ireland is five hours ahead of U.S. Eastern Timezone:

9:00am EST / 2:00pm IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Trump International Doonbeg en route to Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland, Doonbeg, Ireland

9:20am EST / 2:20pm IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Shannon Airport, Shannon, Ireland

9:30am EST / 2:30pm IST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Shannon, Ireland, en route to Washington, D.C., Shannon, Ireland

4:25pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Joint Base Andrews

4:35pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Joint Base Andrews en route to the White House, Joint Base Andrews

4:45pm EST THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the White House, South Lawn

Advertisements