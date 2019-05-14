Devin Nunes Discusses Importance of Russia Narrative Origination….

Devin Nunes appears on Fox News to discuss why the origin of the Russia narrative is important. The scale and scope of the fraudulent construct is now a strongly enmeshed narrative, toxic to the systems of cohesive government:
If you read the Weissmann/Mueller report carefully one aspect stands out strongly; the Mueller investigation was fully committed to The Steele Dossier. An inordinate amount of the report is focused on justifying their investigative validity and purpose in looking at the claims within the Steele Dossier.
Repeatedly, the investigative unit references their mandate based around the Steele Dossier, and the mid-summer 2016 origin of the FBI counterintelligence operation.
Why? Why was/is Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the Steele Dossier (Oct. ’16) so important to the principle intelligence apparatus, and the Mueller team (’17, ’18, ’19)?
I believe former NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers has told us the answer. In early 2016 Rogers caught on to a massive and pre-existing weaponization of government surveillance and the use of collected NSA metadata for political spy operations. Everything, that comes AFTER March 2016 is one big blanket cover-up operation….. ALL OF IT.
The Russian election interference narrative; the use of Joseph Mifsud, Stefan Halper, the London and Australian embassy personnel; Erika Thompson, Alexander Downer, U.S. DIA officials; everything around Crossfire Hurricane; and everything after to include the construct of the Steele Dossier; all of it was needed for the creation of an ‘after-the-fact‘ plausible justification to cover-up what Mike Rogers discovered in early 2016, AND the downstream unmasked records that existed in the Obama White House SCIF.
Fusion GPS was not hired in April 2016 to research Donald Trump. The intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. They already knew everything about the Trump campaign. The Obama intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a justification for pre-existing surveillance and spy operations.
That’s why the FBI, and later the Mueller team, are so strongly committed to, and defending, the formation of the Steele Dossier and its dubious content.
On Pages #11 and #12 of the Weissmann/Mueller report, the special counsel team outlines the purpose and intent of the probe as delivered by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Within these pages Mueller outlines the August 2nd Scope Memo that has previously been hidden and remains redacted through today.
Read the highlighted portion carefully to understand the scope of the instructions. Note the careful wording “the Special Counsel had been authorized since his appointment to investigate allegations”… This means from Day #1 of the special counsel, the scope of the probe was always to investigate the claims within the Ohr/Steele Dossier:
The August 2nd Scope Memo additionally authorized the investigation of “certain other matters” specifically relating to Manafort (financial crimes), and Papadopolous and Flynn (FARA violations).
These paragraphs tell us a great deal about what originated the purpose of the FBI investigation and the continued purpose of the special counsel. Remember, the special counsel was a continuance of the FBI counterintelligence operation which officially began on July 31st, 2016. [The unofficial beginning was much earlier]
Understanding now that Mueller is saying from Day One he was investigating the Steele Dossier; here’s where we all need to question the assumptions.
Why is the Steele Dossier so important?
From the beginning most people have thought the Fusion-GPS objective was to dig up dirt on Trump for political exploitation. However, with all the recent information outlined there’s actually a more significant role for Fusion.
The overall intelligence apparatus of the U.S. government was already conducting political surveillance on their political opposition. The systems of the intelligence apparatus such as FISA-702(16)(17) databases searches were being exploited months (if not years) beforehand.
When NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers discovered the use of the database he shut down contractor access on April 18th, 2016.
When Fusion GPS was hired by the DNC and Clinton team; also in April of 2016 immediately following the shut-down of FBI contractor access; it now appears the purpose was to provide cover for government surveillance already taking place. Perhaps part of that motive was fear of what NSA Mike Rogers might do.
The Obama administration (U.S. government intelligence apparatus) needed an external source of information that could cover their domestic surveillance and spy operations. That’s why Fusion GPS was hired, and why emphasis was put on using European and Australian intelligence contacts to create the plausible process to continue surveillance that was always taking place.
This corrupt weaponizing of the U.S. intelligence apparatus is MUCH BIGGER than anyone currently absorbs. The Steele Dossier was an eventual part of the cover-story.
When Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were discussing the “insurance policy” in August 2016, they were not discussing insurance from the perspective of their success, ie. Clinton elected; they were discussing insurance from the position of: if they failed.
If Clinton was elected, great; everything continues as normal. However, if Clinton was not elected the weaponization of government needed a cover story, a plausible legitimate reason for why political surveillance/spying was taking place. This is the insurance policy need…. This is why they needed the Steele Dossier.
Regardless of anything happening to stop them, the intelligence community was conducting surveillance of their political opposition. To validate that surveillance the intelligence community needed a plausible FBI counterintelligence operation. That’s where John Brennan (CIA) comes in.
Brennan manufactured the plausible excuse for an FBI operation to begin through the use of “unofficial channels” via Joseph Mifsud, Stefan Halper and eventually Alexander Downer via an Australian intelligence asset Erika Thompson; who was working in London with U.S. intelligence assets Terrence Dudley and Greg Baker, ie. the “Papadopoulos operation”.
While the overseas operation was working to create plausible explanation and start Crossfire Hurricane, back in the U.S. Fusion-GPS was contracted to supplement the appearances for a domestic parallel track. Fusion ran operations for the Russian appearances inside the U.S., ex. Trump Tower meeting.
For their effort, Fusion was using previously extracted FISA-702(16)(17) results to create more supportive evidence and plausible material. That Fusion effort led to the Steele Dossier.
However, in a similar way the Brennan operation needed the Australian Diplomat Alexander Downer to cross from “unofficial” into “official” channels, the Steele Dossier needs a way to cross from “unofficial opposition research” into “official investigative product” status.
Enter the FISA warrant and Carter Page.
A FISA warrant that could be built upon the Steele Dossier was what they needed.
The Steele Dossier is the investigative virus the FBI wanted inside the system. To get the virus into official status, they used the FISA application as the delivery method and injected it into Carter Page. The FBI already knew Carter Page; essentially Carter Page was irrelevant, what they needed was the Dossier in the system {Go Deep}.
With the communication from Alexander Downer (foundation for the EC), in conjunction with the Steele Dossier (foundation for the Page FISA), the CIA and FBI now held a plausible -albeit fraudulently obtained- basis to explain/justify all of their 2015 and 2016 political spying and surveillance activity. This is their insurance policy.
If Hillary wins the election, everything just evaporates into the ether. However, if Hillary loses the election – the fraudulent investigative evidence now protects all of the players for their role in weaponized intelligence spying and surveillance operations.
Andrew Weissmann was/is one of the DOJ participants who is well aware of the status of the operations as they proceed. In 2016 and 2017 Weissmann is being briefed by DOJ official Bruce Ohr who is carrying messages from Fusion-GPS and Chris Steele into the FBI.
Fraudulent justifications.
Just like the Susan Rice justification Memo, fraudulent justifications are what’s behind those paragraphs in the Rosenstein scope memos as delivered to Weissmann and Mueller.
Fusion GPS was not hired to research Trump, the intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. The intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a plausible justification for already existing surveillance and spy operations.
See the difference?
Fusion-GPS gave them the justification they needed with the Steele Dossier.
That’s why the Steele Dossier is so important in the scope memos. That’s why all of the corrupt players are so reliant and protective of the Dossier. If the dossier is removed, their collective justification diminishes.
The Committee on Public Information run by the U.S. Government from 1917-1919 was created to influence public opinion to support the U.S. participation in WWI. It was also known as the Creel Committee.
In 1938, the House UnAmerican Activities Committee (often known as HUAC) looked into “disloyalty” and “subversive” actions such as ties to the Nazi Party or the Communist Party.
We have a history of the government involvement in dealing with conspiracy. That is neither good nor bad, but it is open to duplicity and manipulation.
Representative Nunes is saying that by getting court permission to examine Carter Page, the prize was not Page; the prize was being able to break through the barrier that protected Page. It opened the door to the entire universe of phone calls, e-mails, etc. for the “investigators.” Once through that door, they could go anywhere that had even the most tangential connection to Page. That is how the KGB, the Gestapo, the Stasi and other secret police, past and present, operate.
The DemonizingRats are attempting to sell the notion that their conspiracy theory is correct. Their conspiracy theory is that Trump was and is in collusion with Russia and hell-bent on destroying the United States of America.
John Durham, a U.S. attorney in Connecticut has been appointed by A.G. Barr to review the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Russian interference. Durham received a positive recommendation by his state’s two Democratic senators, Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, when he was appointed to his position in Connecticut by President Trump.
Now that his ox is being gored, the smarmy Senator Blumenthal says: “This investigation of the investigators is a politically motivated distraction. And it threatens to degrade the career professionals who devote their lives — like John Durham — to law enforcement.”
Apparently, it is OK to investigate the President, but it is not OK to question the investigators. That is the definition of a “banana republic.” “We are from the Bureau of Truth and we are here to help you understand things.”
In our bi-polar nation, if you are on the “Progressive” side, the “ideal” is the prize and eggs have to be broken in order to get there. On the “other” side, the constitution and the rule of law are the means for getting “there” and the “ideal” is just the figment of different imaginations.
Attorney General William Barr and Prosecutor John Durham are the very definition of an “existential threat” to the Progressives. That is to say, Progressivism and its ideals can not abide doing their “progress” playing by the rules of the constitution, popular elections and the rule of law. They seem to have to fiddle the system in order for their ideals to succeed. In short, Progressives envision a nationwide plantation made up of workers and the ruling elite and they decide which group you are in.
This is a presidency that is the equivalence of the Lincoln presidency. The constitutional crisis today is far more sinister, because the constitutional players are divided between those who play by the rules and those who subvert the rules for their advantage. What “happened” to Judge Kavanaugh was pure, unadulterated gang-banging meant to so sully and injure the man to the point of his destruction. That is the mentality of the hyena pack. It has nothing whatsoever to do with “ordered government.” (Now, Judge Kavanaugh is compelled to pretend that his attackers were just doing their job and not really bad people at all.)
The question remains whether the “common man” cares or not.
Reminds me of this quote, especially the 3rd paragraph.
“The Barbarian hopes — and that is the mark of him, that he can have his cake and eat it too.He will consume what civilization has slowly produced after generations of selection and effort, but he will not be at pains to replace such goods, nor indeed has he a comprehension of the virtue that has brought them into being.
Discipline seems to him irrational, on which account he is ever marvelling that civilization, should have offended him with priests and soldiers…. In a word, the Barbarian is discoverable everywhere in this, that he cannot make: that he can befog and destroy but that he cannot sustain; and of every Barbarian in the decline or peril of every civilization exactly that has been true.
“We sit by and watch the barbarian. We tolerate him in the long stretches of peace, we are not afraid. We are tickled by his irreverence; his comic inversion of our old certitudes and our fixed creed refreshes us; we laugh. But as we laugh we are watched by large and awful faces from beyond, and on these faces there are no smiles.”
― Hilaire Belloc
Perfect. Thank you for opening that window.
The discipline of the republic (“if you can keep it”) requires attention and attention demands discipline. The “barbarian” is the disrupter who disrupts for the sake of disruption. Idealism is a lovely mask for the disrupter, for it gives him an aura of piety.
“What happened in Charlottesville” has become a common dogwhistle which causes the disrupters to perk up their ears. “What happened in Charlottesville” is no different from “black lives matter” or “climate change” or “hope and change” or a pussy hat. It is all “disrupter-speak” which signals that the status quo must go and blah, blah, blah. So, in a sense, disrupters are Hilaire Belloc’s “barbarians.” Change for the sake of change is the ideology of the cancer cell.
Way, way off topic — When V.P. Cheney entered the Senate one day, Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont called a loud greeting to him. Instinctively, VP Cheney gave him “the finger.” Leahy is an old time dirty fighter whose word is not worth the paper it isn’t written on. Cheney did not play the game by Leahy’s rules. Calling Leahy the “Honorable” Senator may be required by Senate rules, but Cheney was there because constitution put him there to preside and break ties. So, Cheney “greeted” Leahy by higher order of “respect” above mere play acting.
This is the very reason the disrupters hate – loathe – despise President Donald J. Trump. He fights back and does not shiv a git about window dressing. The barbarians have met their match. President Donald J. Trump is the disrupter come to disrupt the entrenched barbarians.
Lactantius,
Good read. I would change the following:
“the prize was being able to break through the barrier that protected Page”
to
“the prize was being able to break through the barrier that protected Donald Trump.”
Why?
Because no one gave a sh@t about taking down Carter Page.
E.g. See what he was arrested for and indicted for, i.e. nothing, no arrest, no indictment. His Title I “two-hop” warrant was to allow “legal” snooping of DJT’s and his top-level staff’s electronic communications.
I like your version. Maybe I didn’t express myself very well. Once they got to the Page level, it was only about Page in the very least. It was about being able to ping off of Page and find their way to whomever they wished to spy upon. You are correct. Carter Page was their useful keyhole and, mistakenly, they read him as a useful idiot. Hubris cloaked in arrogance is akin to bathing in battery acid. Like others, I have no pity for what these clowns have brought down upon themselves.
If the following is true:
Knowing when to create a Cover-Up. Public Polls in March of 2016 would not be enough!
It must be apparent, that this this kind of information could not have come from an early or middle term election, poll. Therefore, it must have come from bulk spying. The only organization, capable of doing this is 5Eyes. Or, another database constructed for this purpose by Obama, using on going NSA extracts.
Then are the members of 5Eyes lying to Nunez. Because this information came from somewhere?
Yes. We are going to find out if “The Chicago Way” is allowed to destroy our Constitutional Republic, or if it is going to be put down like a rabid cur.
I think Nunez is on the side of saving the institutions even if he needs to let the less corrupt escape prosecutions. Example: saving the 5Eyes relationship, saving the FISA Court, saving the FBI, save the DOJ.
However, I am not! All of these organizations are well past their useful point. Especially, the people in these organizations.
To quote myself again, no process is better than the quality of the people who run it. 5Eyes, FISA, FBI and DOJ are processes, too.
No way I believe these FISA judges were so out of touch they didn’t know these warrants were
for political spying . You know they all saw Judge Collyer’s 99 page scolding . If the Judges were in on it , they will fall with the rest of the Coup . Notice nobody has said lets question these judges .
They all thought she would win and then PDJT would be removed .
We are in the midst of things being revealed to the public in dribs and drabs. We don’t know whether Judge Rosemary Collyer has been secretly interviewed by the FBI, and certainly, if she has, what she has said.
Because the FISC was created by Congress–SCOTUS is the only Constitution-established independent branch of government (Article III), all other courts are answerable to Congress–Senator Graham’s Judiciary Committee has full power to command Judge Collyer to hand over to the Committee her entire unredacted April 17, 2017 report, and to give un-shaded “the whole truth and nothing but the truth” testimony.
Good point!
I came across one interviewer (a Radio guy) when scouring YouTube for Joe DiGenova interviews who did ask DiGenova what you ask above – i.e. how likely is it that the courts may have been in on the scheme too? FWIW DiGenova at least seemed to believe that was unlikely and that the malfeasance was wholly from the FBI who provided what in real-time at least seemed like credible evidence to the FISA courts. He also said that several FISA applications on Page had previously been rejected but finally got approved after injecting the Steele Dossier in the body of evidence.
I was aware of one (June 2016) FISA application on Page that was denied. Any links for more?
If the FISC is not corrupt, then why has it ignored fraud on the court? This court has a special duty because the “defendant” US citizen under attack (who is entitled to 4th Amendment rights) is not present to defend. The FISC court has the power to fine, discipline and disbar. Instead, the court is happy to be a secret Star Chamber of the type the Constitution drafters intended to prohibit. Lying to a secret FISC court is much worse than lying to an open proceeding in a regular Federal Court, which would be disciplined severely. Lying by government officials to a court is much worse than lying by a private attorney.
The FISC court has completely failed in its responsibilities to prevent and discipline fraud on the court, and all its judges should all be replaced. Justice Roberts has failed his responsibility to supervise this oourt
JW has said that the court was rubber stamping the FISA warrants. This statement is supported by statistical facts. Only 2 warrant requests have ever been turned down by this court in the past few years out of thousands.
So, what is the difference between incompetence and corruption when the results are the same. When the Highway Patrolmen pulls you over for speeding. He never accepts, I did not know that I was speeding (incompetence) or I was drug running and thought it important to get away (corruption). Your going to get that ticket!
Rudy was in on it. Strzok and Page were giddy when they found out ol Rudy was on the FISC.
LikeLike
Yeah, Pete Strzok’s old schoolmate. Strzok texted Page about setting up a meeting with Rudy under the ruse of a cocktail party. Besides being on the Flynn case, he was also a FiSC judge. It appears Rudy was recused from the Flynn case, when this cozy relationship with Strzok came to light. At least that is what I assume the reason to be.
The Obama Administration was completely casual about misusing all aspects of government power – the bureaucracy, intelligence, military, and law enforcement – for corrupt political purposes.
The surveillance of the Trump campaign wasn’t an aberration; it was business as usual. It was only when they got caught by Admiral Rogers that they even bothered to try and give their efforts the patina of legality; and it wasn’t until Trump won the election that they did so with urgency.
Barack Obama had his own de facto secret police force. THAT is the monstrous scandal coming to light.
What he didn’t already know how to do from Alinsky, he learned from observing the Clinton way of doing politics and personal enrichment.
What he didn’t already know how to do from Alinsky, he learned from observing the Clinton way of doing politics and personal enrichment.
The bureaucracy has the habit of running on autopilot for much of the day-to-day stuff which does not call attention to itself. At the same time, it absorbs some change and resists other change.
Obama and his mechanics permitted some fairly ideological reconstruction to take place at the DOJ, FBI, IRS, etc. For instance, the IRS has always been suspected as operating ideologically to some degree. Lois Lerner and the gang just honed in on the tax-exempt status of Tea Party groups. From Wiki: “The DOJ and FBI interviewed more than 100 witnesses and reviewed more than a million pages of IRS documents.” “Assistant Attorney General for Legislative Affairs Peter J. Kadzik wrote that while ‘our investigation uncovered substantial evidence of mismanagement, poor judgment, and institutional inertia…Not a single IRS employee reported any allegation, concern or suspicion that the handling of tax-exempt applications—or any other IRS function—was motivated by political bias, discriminatory intent, or corruption.'”
Sound familiar?
“Extreme Carelessness”?
“No Bias” finding by obama-appointed IG Horowitz?
I suppose the “botched robbery” of the NSA Director is a bit harder to pull off than that of a DNC campaign worker.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I have a question about this timeline. How can anything that happened in spring of 2016 and later (Papa D. set-up and Steele Dossier) be used as justification for illegal spying that happened in 2015 and early 2016?
A few things here. It now seems, due to discrepancies between what State Department employee Cathleen Cavalec stated (wrote) that Steele said in his conference with her on Oct 11th 2016 and what Steele passed on to the FBI on the 19th are appreciably different stories regarding the Steele dossier. This begs to question who actually wrote the dossier as Steele couldn’t even get basic facts straight between the two dates! It looks more and more like the dossier was a product of Glen Simpson and/or possibly Nellie Ohr. Devin Nunes clearly eludes to this very issue in this video. Very important fact!
Secondly, from what I can glean, it appears that AG Barr has been working with The United States attorney John H. Durham for some time before his appointed to look into the ‘origins’ of the Russian inquiry. This entire weaponization of the FBI, CIA, DOJ and NIC has been occurring and was in place long before Trump came into the picture. Yesterday, some were lamenting the fact that the Durham investigation was limited to issues before 2017. That’s because the entire intelligence apparatus had been weaponized for some ‘years’ by the Obama administration. Durham is using information developed by the Horowitz investigation and following up on criminal activity that occurred previously in the cancerous Obama administration. We all know this goes clear up the executive branch and leads directly to Obama himself. He HAD to know. Meanwhile, I believe AG Barr is concentrating his efforts on the post Nov 2016 debacle and false, illegal investigation of a sitting president. This thing, as horrific as it is, goes much deeper than any of us could have ever suspected or known. We’re really looking at an out of control weaponized government. However, I believe we all have some reason for guarded hope here. There are more patriots like Admiral Mike Rogers in the wings.
Today Barr ran into Pelosi and jokingly asked, “if she brought her handcuffs on sidelines of DC event”. This was interpreted as a joke because of the Democrat threats against him. I wonder if Barr was really alluding to using handcuffs in other, more obvious, applications?
Dan Bongino in his Podcast today treats the very issues you mention in paragraph 1. He also considers in greater detail what Nunez and you say about the Dossier – i.e. that it was a Glenn Simpson product. But those who sought the FISA warrants swore that it came from Steele. Big problems ahead for the conspirators.
From your lips to God’s ears…
Five words of importance:
barry soetoro barak HUSSEIN obama
I feel like a broken record. I keep saying everyone needs to go back to at least Clinton presidency. Why do you think Hillary was so scared when Trump won. Decades of weaponizing govt agencies. Bush just gave them more power to weaponize. By Obama’s administration, it was routine stuff. Trump won and they all went into damage control. It all goes way back with far more corruption and abuse of power.
This quote is attributed to Gen. George Patton: “If you grab the enemy by the balls, his heart and mind will follow.” I don’t know the veracity of the attribution, but the sentiment is generally sound.
One can hope that AG Barr reads this blog and many of the useful discerning comments from posters in order to speed up his prosecutors’ investigations.
I would still like to know what information was obtained from spying on Donald Trump and who was that information given to. Did they give the DNC and Hillary campaign information they obtained from Trump? Did she use that information in the campaign to try and steal the election? Was it valuable for downstream races and used by the DNC?
So I wonder if Bull Durham has talked to Adm Rogers yet.
I certainly hope so. I’d like to know which contractors, company and individual, were abusing the 702 database, and who tasked them. Also, who requested the 300 unmaskings. Sam Powers says it wasn’t her, but her name is on the requests. So either she is lying or someone forged her name. Sounds like probable cause for a criminal investigation to me.
One thing we seem to forget to mention is that the GOP initially prepared the Steele Dossier, not the Obama-HRC crowd. They were in on this big time, as they also didn’t want Trump anywhere near the White House.
Sorry Hap, but even the WAPO acknowledges that the Dems took over the project before Fusion hired Orbis (Chris Steele) to research Russians.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/2018/politics/steele-timeline/?utm_term=.17917554e679
“When Fusion GPS was hired by the DNC and Clinton team; also in April of 2016 immediately following the shut-down of FBI contractor access; …….it now appears the purpose was to provide cover for government surveillance already taking place. ”
I respectfully disagree.
In April of 2016, Hillary Clinton, IMO, didn’t care one whit about providing cover for government surveillance.
Nor did Hillary Clinton did not pay Steele for a dossier so that Peter Strzok could initiate the “Insurance Policy.” She did not pay for the dossier so that Mueller could use it.
Hillary Clinton paid for the dossier for one reason only. To smear Donald Trump with it. That was her ticket to winning the election.
She got her dossier, ok. But it was no good until the FBI publicly acknowledged that it existed. And she tried like hell to get the FBI to do that. But, the FBI wouldn’t. Why? Because the FBI had other plans for the dossier. Peter Strzok was using it to prepare for the unthinkable – a Clinton loss.
The irony here is quite something. Had Peter Strzok forced the dossier into the public eye as Clinton wanted him to do, Hillary Clinton could have cranked up her smear campaign to high gear and, so, won the election. Instead, Strzok kept it out of public view and Clinton lost.
All IMO.
