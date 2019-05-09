Sperry: Mueller Paid $732,000 For Investigative Contractor Services….

Paul Sperry has an interesting article today at Real Clear Politics outlining the amount of expenditures by special counsel Robert Mueller during his two-year investigation. Sperry notes many in DC are wondering who the “contractors” are that were paid by Mueller:
Special Counsel Robert Mueller spent more than $732,000 on outside contractors, including private investigators and researchers, records show, but his office refuses to say who they were. While it’s not unusual for special government offices to outsource for services such as computer support, Mueller also hired contractors to compile “investigative reports” and other “information.” (read more)
Strongly suggest reading the above article.
Sperry outlines the breadcrumb trail which seems to indicate that Glenn Simpson (Fusion GPS) and Chris Steele may have been paid. One of the key aspects lending weight to this likelihood is the part of Mueller’s specific mandate, as delivered by DAG Rosenstein, that the special counsel investigate the claims within the Steele Dossier.
Read the highlighted portion below carefully to understand the scope of Mueller’s mandate. Note the careful wording “the Special Counsel had been authorized since his appointment to investigate allegations”… This means from Day #1 of the special counsel, the scope of the probe was always to investigate the claims within the Ohr/Steele Dossier:
We know the same group of DOJ/FBI investigators transferred from the 2016 Crossfire Hurricane counterintelligence investigation into the 2017, 2018, 2019 Special Counsel investigation; so it only makes sense the same originating sources (Fusion, Simpson and Steele) would be participating in Mueller’s probe.
Accepting the investigation of the DNC-Fusion-Ohr/Steele Dossier was part of the August 2nd, 2017, scope memo (it was); and accepting the same people were involved in the continuance of the investigation (they were); it is not a leap that Glenn Simpson and Chris Steele were contracted by Mueller to keep their efforts underway.
Heck, at this point, as alarming as it might sound, it would be more surprising if Glenn Simpson, Nellie Ohr and Christopher Steele were not contributing members to the investigative group.
The question I have is whether Weissmann and Mueller hired Perkins Coie?
From the beginning most people have thought the Fusion-GPS objective was to dig up dirt on Trump for political exploitation. However, with all the recent information outlined there’s actually a more significant role for Fusion.
The overall intelligence apparatus of the U.S. government was already conducting political surveillance on their political opposition. The systems of the intelligence apparatus such as FISA-702(16)(17) databases searches were being exploited months (if not years) beforehand. When NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers discovered the use of the database he shut down contractor access on April 18th, 2016.
When Fusion GPS was hired by the DNC and Clinton team, also in April of 2016, it now appears the purpose was to provide cover for government surveillance already taking place. Perhaps part of that motive was fear of what NSA Mike Rogers might do.
The Obama administration (U.S. government intelligence apparatus) needed an external source of information that could cover their domestic surveillance and spy operations. That’s why Fusion GPS was hired, and why emphasis was put on using European and Australian intelligence contacts to create the plausible process to continue surveillance that was always taking place.
This corrupt weaponizing of the U.S. intelligence apparatus is MUCH BIGGER than anyone currently absorbs. The Steele Dossier was an eventual part of the cover-story.
When Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were discussing the “insurance policy” in August 2016, they were not discussing insurance from the perspective of their success, ie. Clinton elected; they were discussing insurance from the position of: if they failed.
If Clinton was elected, great; everything continues as normal. However, if Clinton was not elected the weaponization of government needed a cover story, a plausible legitimate reason for why political surveillance/spying was taking place. This is the insurance policy need…. This is why they needed the Steele Dossier.
Regardless of anything happening to stop them, the intelligence community was conducting surveillance of their political opposition. To validate that surveillance the intelligence community needed a plausible FBI counterintelligence operation. That’s where John Brennan (CIA) comes in.
Brennan manufactured the plausible excuse for an FBI operation to begin through the use of “unofficial channels” via Joseph Mifsud, Stefan Halper and eventually Alexander Downer via an Australian intelligence asset Erika Thompson; who was working in London with U.S. intelligence assets Terrence Dudley and Greg Baker, ie. the “Papadopoulos operation”.
While the overseas operation was working to create plausible explanation and start Crossfire Hurricane, back in the U.S. Fusion-GPS was contracted to supplement the appearances for a domestic parallel track. Fusion ran operations for the Russian appearances inside the U.S., ex. Trump Tower meeting.
For their effort, Fusion was using previously extracted FISA-702(16)(17) results to create more supportive evidence and plausible material. That Fusion effort led to the Steele Dossier.
However, in a similar way the Brennan operation needed the Australian Diplomat Alexander Downer to cross from “unofficial” into “official” channels, the Steele Dossier needs a way to cross from ‘unofficial opposition research‘ into official investigative status.
Enter the Steele Dossier.
The Steele Dossier is the investigative virus the FBI needed. To get the virus into official status, they use the FISA application as the delivery method and injected it into Carter Page. The FBI already knew Carter Page; essentially Carter Page was irrelevant, what they needed was the Dossier in the system {Go Deep}.
With the communication from Alexander Downer (foundation for the EC), in conjunction with the Steele Dossier (foundation for the Page FISA), the CIA and FBI now held a plausible -albeit fraudulently obtained- basis to explain/justify all of their 2015 and 2016 political spying and surveillance activity. This is their insurance policy.
Andrew Weissmann was/is one of the DOJ participants who is well aware of the status of the operations as they proceed. In 2016 and 2017 Weissmann is being briefed by DOJ official Bruce Ohr who is carrying messages from Fusion-GPS and Chris Steele into the FBI.
If Hillary wins the election, everything just evaporates into the ether. However, if Hillary loses the election – the fraudulent investigative evidence now protects all of the players for their role in weaponized intelligence spying and surveillance operations.
Fraudulent justifications.
Just like the Susan Rice justification Memo, fraudulent justifications are what’s behind those paragraphs in the Rosenstein scope memos as delivered to Weissmann and Mueller.
Fusion GPS was not hired to research Trump, the intelligence community was already doing surveillance and spy operations. The intelligence community needed Fusion GPS to give them a justification for already existing surveillance and spy operations.
See the difference?
Fusion-GPS gave them the justification they needed with the Steele Dossier.
That’s why the Steele Dossier is so important in the scope memos.
So yeah, with the Dossier representing the simultaneous importance and risk to the Special Counsel and corrupt DOJ and FBI officials…. damn right Weissmann and Mueller likely retained Fusion-GPS and Chris Steele.
Not to go too far off topic, but watching Comey on CNN right now with Ms. Cooper and it’s a pathetic train wreck.
So since you bring up Comey, this slush money could be like sharing appreciation to Comey’s lawyer who volunteered to “help”
Money to make a bank more helpful with printing Manafort account info?
I am convinced that Weissman is a scumbag. But I am perplexed by Mueller. He could have falsely concluded that Trump colluded. It was easy. Weissman laid it out using the lawfare talking points. But Mueller backed off on the conclusion. Why??? He could have given the Dems and Rino’s enough to impeach. Possibly enough Senate Rino’s to remove. Is it possible Mueller and rosenstein strung Weissman along and then double crossed him on the conclusion??? Think about. is it possible that Mueller and Rosey were honest brokers who outfoxed the Dems, Rino’s, and the swamp??? It does not make sense that Mueller wouldn’t go for obstruction or after Jr or kushner. It was an easy circumstantial case the media would carry. Now the Dems and swamp are taking shots at Mueller and he may not testify. it’s all very odd. And I don’t believe in 3d Chess, but this is perplexing
They would have had to go into a court and present a real case. They don’t have a real case which is why they tried to pitch it to the house.
Correct. Mueller is a crook, not super dumb. Wiseman is the ‘inventive one’ with the God Complex. My bet is that Wiseman wrote the report – and that included the 200 pages of crap where he basically applied his fantasy, and wanted to charge him for Obstruction, but Mueller kind of got it that if they did, the day in court would arrive and they would be thrown out with their phoney charge as they had no evidence, it was mostly lies and omissions (the witholding of exculpatory evidence, which is Wiesmans historic specialty. Wiseman did this before, on the Enron/Arthur Anderson case. In the appeal after thousands of people lost their jobs, his case overthrown unanimously. This is the same kind of game.
I don’t think Mueller and Rosenstein were ever planning anything but to get impeachment going – and then Barr happened. “Okay Bob, time to wrap this up – and by the way, I know what you’re up to. Better not.”
Real tough questions being asked. Way to embarrass yourselves, kids.
Did Donna Brazile craft them?
This is all a big act
Gloria AllDread had petty cash witness assistance trust accounts.
This could have been temps like Harper’s “assistant”
Comey is trashing AG Barr right now on his pathetic town hall.
Disgusting. I can’t take much more of this.
If Comey were innocent wouldn’t trash Barr- he would convince with facts.
Comey the leaker and liar knows this: Nadler, Schiff and friends are already possess ILLEGALLY the unredacted Mueller report and many of the underlying documents, if not all of them. THAT’S why the subpoena nonsense with these two schlubs. They want it to appear that they obtained information from Barr, not from Mueller’s leaking compadres like Weepy Weisman. This is Comey’s last best chance before he enters a plea in federal court. So he bashes Barr along with the clown show of Madler and Schiff.
This explains why the lawless Mueller Special Counsel operation only looked at one side of Russia, Russia, Russia. From the second I heard it, I thought “no Americans colluded with Russia” was disinformation to protect Mueller’s operation and their many connections throughout the Obama Administration.
Why is that information allowed to stay secret? It was our money. I want to see a detailed report of how it was wasted. I want to know who and how much they got.
Why are details of the sexual harassment payoff fund secret? We have no leverage – ZERO leverage with these people. They are unrestrainable and they have the national credit card at their disposal.
So Fusion GPS was “assisting” Mueller?
This is like hiring the evil Queen to do forensic analysis of the poison apple that knocked out Snow White.
Does this make sense? My fairy tales are a bit rusty.
Anyway: evil everlasting.
Or cows encouraging you to eat more chicken. Muller team had a vested interest in the outcome and failed. That failure cost almost 40 million. Cows could have done a better job.
Muller was the continuation of the insurance policy. Plus two years of running out the clock. Has anyone FOIAed the MOU between the FBI and CIA yet?
Comey has his high pitched voice he uses when he’s being deceptive/stressed.
Good catch. That is Comey’s “But mommy…!” whine. Appears every time.
Sundance — Please add Weissmann’s photo — perhaps with a horizontal line connecting him to Ohr (both under Sally Yates) — to your outstanding pictorial chart. As you have noted, Bruce Ohr kept Weissmann “in the loop” from the beginning. This will make it easier to connect the chart above to its carryover participants in the SC’s office.
Nail them all Mr Barr.
Amen.
Sure takes a lot of taxpayer money to come up with crimes President Trump supposedly committed
So: we have the best intelligence Evar, Mueller had a broad mandate, they had 40 crack FBI agents, and 25 million.
And they needed to subcontract?
I think ‘subcontract’ should be replaced with ‘script alignment’ – e.g. keep the story on track with the fiction writers and fraudsters.
Let Comey bash Barr it will just make him more determined to clean the mess up.
There is a big disconnect here somewhere. Someone has their story wrong or us Treepers are getting the limb sawed off on us.
Barr is laying heaps of praise on Mr. R as his last day at the DOJ….somebody has a wrong read somewhere on this and Mr. R at the DOJ seems to be the hero in Barr’s judgement.
I am afraid for where this will head.
Look… to be honest what I think happened regards to Rosenstein (who I think is a weak weasel typical pathetic bureaucrat … however) is that he got completely conned, and sucked in by the entire thing. That is the most plausible explanation for what has happened since. E.g. He has since found out that he was sucked in due to Barrs and others pointing it out to him. So … he has apologised to Trump and Barr, and is deeply embarrassed. They have patted him on the back and told him … ‘Its ok old mate, you didn’t know, you did the best you could with what you had, and you thought you were doing your duty’. This would explain the stupefied (embarrassed) look on Rosensteins face during Barrs summary, where you could see he was holding himself so rigid (lest he break down and crumble). Further evidence is in the things he said after Barr publicly to support the pres. He’s just a pathetic wacka who should never have been given the power he had…
Does anybody get the feeling that these idiots didn’t coordinate anything?
It’s like 3 disjointed operations which melted into each other, mostly failed, and then completely melted down 2 years later.
Yup.
They’re all alcoholics…
Yes, and all this quickly and easily explains ‘their (Steele, the Dossier and GPS) absence’ of mention from Muellers eventual piece of toilet paper SC report. It’s almost blinding in its insanity. Almost too insane to even contemplate. Even that Mueller just ‘makes the assumption’ in his report that the Russians hacked the DNC. To this day – there is ZERO evidence of that. Why is that evidence simply omitted? It continues to be omitted from everything. I would have thought it was kind of important, right? Instead, multiple squirrels leap from every orifice in the media and politicians mouths, keeping everyone flat out busy following them.
Maybe this would be the reason Schiff was caught meeting with Simpson, and Warner was trying to make contact with Steele, and probably did make contact. The so called intelligence committee ranking members were keeping up, and being briefed on the progress of the Special Council’s investigative contractors.
Mueller showed that he is concerned about optics eg. quickly getting rid of Strozk after being shown the texts. Mueller was also concerned about leaks that he didn’t authorize eg. Lisa Page frozen out.
So I can’t believe he would use politically tainted contractors like anyone associated with Fusion GPS.
If you don’t want leaks, you don’t give contractors access to sensitive files – which precludes computer contractors.
My guess is the same as the FBI 702 contractors – language skills, specifically translation. Mueller had one prosecutor that spoke some Russian. But, I wouldn’t think that Mueller would hire the 702 contractors – same bad optics as Fusion GPS.
As in a Greek tragedy, it was a fatal flaw in their own selves that doomed the plotters. They were hardened operatives, so they could never have foresee that after two years work, with unlimited resources… they would have nothing on Trump! Imagine their horrified realization that they were undone by the virtue of their despised target!
When Mueller is finally forced to say “There is no evidence of collusion.”, the question practically asks itself: “So how can it be that the evidence you swore was ‘verified’ and presented to the FISA Court under oath to get wiretap warrants against Americans – how could all of it, every shred… lead nowhere?”
The money that paid for Mueller’s witchhunt came from American citizens,
We have every right to know who Mueller hired to conduct the “investigation”.
There is no way that information can be regarded as ‘secret’.
Mueller is a disgrace to America who has ruined countless lives
with false investigations and threats.
Mueller, and Weissman, at a minimum, should be investigated
for their actions.
I was going to say something similar. Mueller didn’t pay for squat. He BILLED and we the people paid and paid. I want reparations for this scam.
Investigating the “shower” accusation was probably expensive. Splatter experts don’t work cheap.
