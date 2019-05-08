Details of Beijing Reversal Surface – China Said: ‘trust us’ – USTR Lighthizer said: ‘go spit’…

USTR Robert Lighthizer has filed the official notification with the federal register for the increase in Section 301 tariffs from 10% to 25% effective Friday (full pdf below). Additionally Reuters has exclusive details of the collapse in U.S-China trade talks.
As most CTH readers are aware, Lighthizer has focused heavily on the enforcement mechanisms within the trade talks. [Previous Bookmark] Apparently, when the 150 page draft agreement was presented to the Chinese politburo, Beijing balked at allowing the U.S. to hold controlling enforcement over the trade agreement terms.
The fallback presentation from Vice-Chairman Liu was: we cannot put the binding enforcement mechanisms in writing, you’ll have to ‘trust us’ to honor the agreement; at which time Lighthizer said no-way.
WASHINGTON/BEIJING (Reuters) – The diplomatic cable from Beijing arrived in Washington late on Friday night, with systematic edits to a nearly 150-page draft trade agreement that would blow up months of negotiations between the world’s two largest economies, according to three U.S. government sources and three private sector sources briefed on the talks.
The document was riddled with reversals by China that undermined core U.S. demands, the sources told Reuters.
In each of the seven chapters of the draft trade deal, China had deleted its commitments to change laws to resolve core complaints that caused the United States to launch a trade war: Theft of U.S. intellectual property and trade secrets; forced technology transfers; competition policy; access to financial services; and currency manipulation.
[…] The stripping of binding legal language from the draft struck directly at the highest priority of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer – who views changes to Chinese laws as essential to verifying compliance after years of what U.S. officials have called empty reform promises.
[…] Lighthizer and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin were taken aback at the extent of the changes in the draft. The two cabinet officials on Monday told reporters that Chinese backtracking had prompted Trump’s tariff order but did not provide details on the depth and breadth of the revisions.
Liu last week told Lighthizer and Mnuchin that they needed to trust China to fulfill its pledges through administrative and regulatory changes, two of the sources said. Both Mnuchin and Lighthizer considered that unacceptable, given China’s history of failing to fulfill reform pledges. (read more)
Vice-Chairman Liu is coming back to DC tomorrow for discussions; he will likely try to salvage the agreement, but without enforcement mechanisms previously agreed-to it’s highly unlikely any progress can be made.
Here’s where it gets interesting. Ambassador Lighthizer has filed the Section 301 update raising the tariffs from 10% to 25% effective Friday.
.
The likely response from China will be additional tariffs on U.S. goods and/or refusal to purchase U.S. agriculture products. Their strategy will be to get key BIG AG senators, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, to target fire toward President Trump over diminished farm prices.
CTH anticipated this dynamic in 2016. Any Chinese pull-back from U.S. farm purchases hits the Wall Street multinational corporations hardest.
Multinational corporations, BIG AG, are now invested in controlling the outputs of U.S. agricultural industry and farmers. This process is why food prices have risen exponentially in the past decade.
The free market is not determining price; there is no “supply and demand” influence within this modern agricultural dynamic. Food commodities are now a controlled market just like durable goods. The raw material (harvests writ large) are exploited by the financial interests of massive multinational corporations.
Because the domestic supply-side agricultural market is based on perishable goods; this predictable Chinese response has a rapid downstream impact. The wholesale price of domestic food drops rapidly inside the U.S. as the supply now exceeds the market. The multinational mega-food conglomerates will be apoplectic.
The prices of imported durable goods (stuff from China) will increase, slowly over time; depending on the supply chain for the specific product sector. However, if China retaliates by stopping import of U.S. agriculture products, the prices for U.S. domestic highly-consumable goods drops quickly.
In this scenario Wall Street is hardest hit. Other than the AG sector, Main Street -and the U.S. consumer therein- actually benefits.
The Big Club will go bananas.
Yeah ok we’ll trust you 🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️🤦🏻♀️
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh and may I add 🖕🖕🖕
LikeLiked by 1 person
Robert Lighthizer was very respectfully restrained in his reply.
CHEERS TO ZERO TRADE WITH COMMUNISTS!!!
Let’s just see them try to bribe all the traitor critters when those traitor critters can’t “BIAS” trade totally to the Communists favor.
LikeLike
Every dollar of “trade” with China is a dollar that the Chinese Communist Dictatorship uses against the United States.
The U.S. Chamber of Chinese Commerce must move to China, where they will be more comfortable.
LikeLike
Now give ’em another 90 days to agree to the previously agreed to deal, or raise the tariffs another 15%. Trump’s got ’em by the balls. Apply slow, firm pressure and make them deal.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Always taught “if you can say it you can put it in writing” negotiation 101
LikeLiked by 2 people
Even if China agrees to specifics in writing, you know full well, there is no intention to comply with the deal. China’s goal is to weaken the United States, while strengthening the Chinese Communist Party Dictatorship.
NO DEAL whatsoever is the best deal for the American People. Why are we financing our enemy?
LikeLike
When the dragon makes a deal, they have two fingers crossed behind their back.
LikeLiked by 1 person
When Communists have anything behind their back, that’s when you know it’s time to break their back – into a million pieces.
LikeLike
#PoundSand
LikeLike
The has been long in the making. I wonder if the Chinese will throw the North Korea disarmament chip on the table to buy some more time.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Reality sucks for the Big Club’.
LikeLiked by 1 person
My wild guess is McConnell, Romney etc will all support China over President Trump! Hope President Trump doesn’t cave on raising the tariffs! Godspeed President Trump!
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think the “Big Club” just made their first move with Richard Burr’s decision to subpoena Trump Jr.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes they will sides with China, …all day long. Time to give that list of “Big AG Senators” a call to express our support for PDJT.
LikeLike
Good. We don’t need anymore of the economically engineered seeds from Big Ag that don’t produce more than one generation, and are designed to fit with other pesticides and fertilizers. Big Ag has controlled the product, the ancillary products, and convinced congress to change laws requiring their products. More and more Big industry needs to be uncoupled from Wall Street and Congress so that the average American worker can experience a fair reward for their labor and risk. The functions of government has shifted over the last 100 years from protecting the American dream and the economy and safety of the country, to enabling Wall Street, Government, and Big Money companies (along with associated sub leeches) to extort money from the excellent economy of the American worker.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The contract cycle needed to be broken and reassembled anyways as part of MAGA. This is a way to speed that up. And don’t buy the pork export lies, China owns the biggest US pork exporter, Smithfield.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t forget that SoS Pompeo was in Big AG pockets. Look up the Dark Act to read all about it.
http://www.justlabelit.org/dark-act/
LikeLike
IMO, This is a negotiating ploy to kick the can down the road. The Chinese have probably been told to keep delaying in hope that things will change on the political side in the US
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh yes, see my post below on what the ‘Dems’ have caused regards to selling off USA to China. They have literally sold USA to China. The mess Trump has to clean up is massive, and it extends to every area of American life from the culture, the clothes on ones back, to the womb.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Indeed. Cannot buy anything not made in China.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is changing now : )
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am assuming, they are still of the belief, they are dealing with the JV team.
And also hoping that PRESIDENT TRUMP will be neutered somehow and will not win re election.
My word to them is, PFFFT!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump has the balls to do what has to be done. Reminding everyone who was one of the idiots who set this mess up… (one of them) and it wont surprise you it was a Clinton. https://capitalresearch.org/article/flashback-bill-clinton-gave-china-missile-technology/
LikeLiked by 2 people
“With all this talk of Russians allegedly interfering in U.S. elections, it is worth recalling that it wasn’t too long ago that the previous Democrat in the White House betrayed America by working hand in hand with our Communist enemies in mainland China.
As president, Bill Clinton essentially wiped out any strategic advantage the U.S. had by selling advanced U.S. missile technology to our enemy, the People’s Republic of China.
That “administration’s voluntary release of all the secrets of America’s nuclear tests, combined with the systematic theft of the secrets that were left as a result of its lax security controls, effectively wiped out America’s technological edge,” David Horowitz writes in the recently published, The Black Book of the American Left Volume 7: The Left in Power: Clinton to Obama.
Unlike the administrations that preceded it, the Clinton administration accepted millions of dollars from the military and intelligence services of at least one hostile foreign power. All of this was done in exchange for illegal campaign contributions from a massive totalitarian country determined to eclipse the U.S. as a world superpower.
President Clinton also lifted security controls, allowing thieves to access other vital military technologies, while disarming his own side and opposing needed defenses.”
…and much much more.
LikeLike
“Beijing balked at allowing the U.S. to hold controlling enforcement over the trade agreement terms”
Nobody trusts the US right now. Nobody.
I think it is fair to say Lighthizer spiked his own deal.
Quite right too. Every month that passes without out and out Trade war puts China further ahead with its faster growth, bigger Economy, much sounder finances and its expanding One Belt One Road network.
(Shareholders of Apple, $ bonds, and anyone running a tourist business dependent on Chinese Tourism had better watch out).
LikeLike
😂 funny joke, you must be new here
LikeLiked by 1 person
He/she has several names here.
LikeLike
It is fun to watch the negotiations being unveiled live. These trade negotiations are by and large public knowledge much like the rest of President Trump’s cabinet meetings etc. He just keeps shining sunlight on everything making the American People part of the process. The most transparent presidency in US history, unlike Zero’s..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Transparency for the Trump Administration means the walls are transparent. For the obama misadministeration, it meant obama could not be seen.
LikeLike
NK lied, too.
LikeLike
China’s puppet. Kim is nothing more.
LikeLike
Multiple ways to win. “Hurray, trade deal between usa and china where money flows in to usa from a fair and reciprocal trade deal and big multinats are blown up” or “oh no, no trade deal, we raise tariffs so now money flows into usa from a fair and reciprocal trade deal and the big multinats are blown up”
Trump is a genius. Very stable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What would be hilarious is if Trump and Xi agreed to let this happen specifically to break Big Ag and screw with the CoC.
LikeLike
The “Death” of those fake organizations of Big Agony and the Communist Owned COC is a “Good Thing!”
LikeLike
There’s no deal to be had. Every time our economy allows we will ratchet up tariffs to drive our supply chain out of China. Good economic news this month allows Trump to move forward.
There’s no surplus of food in the world so if the Chinese don’t buy our corn and soybeans then they will have to buy from somewhere else. Whoever was buying the food from China’s new supplier will need to buy from us. It will take time to sort out but US farmers will be fine in the long run. As we move from made in China to made in other countries those countries will have dollars to spend with us. We are the consumer market for the world. We don’t need China but China needs the USA. There’s a long line of countries that want to be our sweatshop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Time to raise the price of exported soybeans.
LikeLike
Obama: Deep bows, foot kisses. Submit the Eagle to tyrants.
Trump: Steel fist. Punish the tyrant.
I will miss this one day. I hope conservative leaders are learning how to lead from this man and his administration. Others will have their turn, soon enough.
Democrats are imploding in the face of relentless pressure on all fronts. The Truth has finally found them out and they can’t deal..The political void can be filled if we have the will.
LikeLike
The ag play only works very short term as political noise. China has a crisis with one of its two main protein sources, pork, because of the African Swine Fever epidemic. The solution is US pork imports. Both its domestic pork and poultry depend on massive soybean imports. That can only come from Brazil and/or US. ROW is export rounding error. Brazil production is maxed out by soybean rust (a fungus). Any sales they divert to China from elsewhere is a sale US ag will get in turn from elsewhere. China cannot win against the Bolsonaro Brazil/PDJT US “soypec”.
LikeLike
Another thing with food exports is that we’ve just finished shipping the bulk of the grains we had from last season and we’re putting this years crops into the ground now. The Southern Hemisphere is harvesting right now and will be supplying China for the next six months. In six months the ability to avoid buying US agricultural products runs out. The big purchases early this year were intended to delay tariffs and get China through until the Southern Hemisphere harvest.
LikeLike
Canada’s opposition leader – Andrew Scheer – gave a teleprompted speech yesterday on how he would handle China.
“I will deal with China with eyes wide open. I will look for ways to strengthen our relationship and open new markets, but with the understanding that at this critical juncture we need to show strength and resolve above all else. If this government isn’t willing to stand up to China when two Canadians are unlawfully imprisoned and billions of dollars in trade is under attack, it never will. My goal is better relations. My goal is more economic opportunity. But that can only come after we make a stand. And I will.”
That said, the guy Scheer has no experience in anything. He reminds me of Justin Trudeau. Canada needs China but China no longer really needs Canada since NAFTA’s loophole has been dealt with.
Is Canada in trouble? Yes. Major trouble. Most Canadians are as uninformed as Scheer is.
https://www.spencerfernando.com/2019/05/07/scheer-gets-it-right-on-china/
LikeLike
As Slow and Sleepy Joe doesn’t know, this Asian nation is our primary competitor on the planet. Until this President stepped up, we have been ceding intellectual ground to this totalitarian opponent. What POTUS and his Wolverine team have done is a phenomenal new tack.
Thanks to SD’s coldly accurate analysis of China’s economic and geopolitical strategy, we here know what the stakes are and that PDJT is working the problem, instead of giving ground like his predecessors.
LikeLike