North Korean “Projectile” Test….

Posted on May 4, 2019

There’s something really odd about the latest reports from South Korea about a test of three missiles the South has corrected to describe as “projectiles”.  The odd part is there’s zero mention in North Korea state media about it.  Fox News picked up on that aspect in a brief sentence inside their report:

[…]  South Korean officials were monitoring the situation and were sharing information with their American counterparts. North Korea did not report on Saturday’s firings. Seoul’s intelligence agency said it thinks the projectiles were not missiles given their short travel distances and low altitude.

Amid a tremendous amount of recent geopolitical background moves; and given the history of China using the DPRK as a geopolitical proxy province; there’s a possibility Beijing ordered the action.

Out of caution, please note our CTH perspective is entirely outside the mainstream view on the dynamic within the DPRK and the network around Kim Jong-un.  Quite simply all of the moves, counter-moves, and specifically the timing of them, align with the U.S. and China confrontation far more than most mainstream observers seem to notice.

Through the years of our research, and specifically as it relates to overlaying timing of events as they unfold, it still seems as though China controls the influence agents in/around North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un.   I have gone so far as to say there appears to be more of a captive scenario surrounding Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and his authoritarian alignment with Chairman Kim.

In the past two-and-a-half years every time North Korea presents a hostile action it has been simultaneous to a background event where the U.S. and China are confronting each-other.  The coincidences; and there have been dozens of unique examples; are far too common not to be connected.

My hunch is that Chairman Kim has little to no control over the activity within the top-tier of his military.  I highly suspect China directly controls the upper-tier of DPRK military leadership.  If that very strong suspicion is correct; the launch of these ‘projectiles’ would be aligned with a series of three background events:

♦One: A very serious stage in the U.S-China trade negotiations where Secretary Mnuchin and USTR Robert Lighthizer just left Beijing.  Remember, this recent meeting was going to be the key meeting for Mnuchin and Lighthizer’s recommendations to President Trump as to whether an actual trade agreement with communist China was possible.

♦Event Two:  Chairman Kim Jong-un just returned from meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time.  Kim doesn’t travel much at all.  Chairman Xi (China) and Vladimir Putin (Russia) are strategically very close partners. [Emphasize “very”]

♦Event Three:  President Trump has an hour long phone call with President Putin; literally in the same 24-hr period where Pyongyang decides to test their missiles projectiles again.

As with events in 2017 and 2018, these events seem more connected; especially against the completely opposite nature of words to deeds in the Trump/Kim Hanoi summit.  Again, something happened in the hour inside that summit after Kim stunningly said he was at the summit to discuss denuclearization – and an hour later reversed course.

Again, the sequencing is key.  President Trump and Chairman Kim set up Hanoi summit date. President Trump and Chairman Xi meet in Argentina (G20); and the outcome was an agreement to delay round-2 tariffs on China.  Trump and Kim then meet in Hanoi and Chairman Kim has a 180° reversal in position.  Trump walks away.

Individually Xi and Putin have been losing to Trump’s strategy.  Their mutual interests in Iran, Pakistan and Central America (Venezuela) have been blunted by Trump.  Economically Trump has used energy as a policy to weaken Russia; and Trump has constructed an alliance of trade interests to weaken China.

At the 30k ft level it looks like Chairman Xi and President Putin are working in concert now to leverage a fall-back defensive position around Chairman Kim.  With Xi controlling the majority elements of the DPRK as a proxy province, renewed missile tests are once again focused on weakening President Trump.

So far China and Russia have been defeated by Trump’s use of economics as a geopolitical weapon.  To retain their interests China and Russia are bleeding out cash to their strategic allies; but Trump keeps moving quickly and cutting them off (see Iran).  Their economies  can only bleed out cash for so long…. So it would stand to reason they would shift tactics and try to get more confrontational militarily… yet, they don’t want the visibility of military confrontation.  That’s where North Korea comes in.

Last point, if you look at President Trump’s tweets from the perspective that Chairman Kim is somewhat a of a captive to his circumstances, they seem to make more sense:

 

86 Responses to North Korean "Projectile" Test….

  Maquis says:
    May 4, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    North Korea could be so rich, truly, but I'm definitely in Sundance's camp on this thought, Kim and his countrymen are hostages to China and possibly even Russia.

    SK President Moon is wrong. NK doesn't need a Sunshine Policy, it needs Sunlight, with a Trump-sized magnifying glass.

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    SwampRatTerrier says:
      May 4, 2019 at 4:23 pm

      Spot on!

      Sundance nails it!

      Communist China is the 100% master of North Korea.

      Kim is just their helpless puppet who can’t escape them….yet.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
      May 4, 2019 at 4:25 pm

      SK Moon strategy basically means they are bowing down to China.
      Trump strategy in a way means Kim running towards Trump with possibly half of the NK elite trying to hit the breaks hard.

      The projectile test adds some leverage to China’s trade dealing as NK is probably part of it.
      They show that they’re in charge to Trump.

      But doesn’t it all boil down to the US power economy and China needing access?

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      swimeasy says:
        May 4, 2019 at 5:44 pm

        Projectile vs a missile? Surely Kim and China would know that US would be able to tell the difference. Sounds like Kim is trying to resist open defiance with Trump while also placating China's demands.

        Like

        Reply
      Ruckus Amongus says:
        May 4, 2019 at 5:57 pm

        Sounds like Kim has his own China controlled Deep State he is dealing with.

        Like

        Reply
  TheTorch says:
    May 4, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    If this is not the greatest President ever, I don’t know who is, unless you go way way back.

    He is operating on another level.

    VSG indeed! 🙂

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  The Boss says:
    May 4, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Our son is on alert at his base in South Korea. He follows events more than his peers. He called earlier (middle of the night there) and opined much along the same lines; i.e., that the Chicoms are acting up through North Korea. Also, second time "projectiles" were sent into the ocean. Some are joking that the NoKos are using catapults.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
    jnr2d2 says:
      May 4, 2019 at 4:33 pm

      Don't need a military blockade. Economic calculations are enough, as above of mfg moving and tariffs on China.We can get cheap stuff from many counties, including cheap labor. China is nothing special unless they allow a consumer economy to thrive and grow.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      jnr2d2 says:
        May 4, 2019 at 4:36 pm

        P.S. And we can send more sophisticated radars and weapons. Maybe start a nuclear program with Japan and S Korea. Maybe recognize Taiwan. Got many options, other than a blockaded which if done with ships is an act of war.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
  Akindole says:
    May 4, 2019 at 4:24 pm

    And, where’s that intelligence come front?

    The very same company that Brennan serves as Emeritus Scumbag.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  CNN_sucks says:
    May 4, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    Dissappointing. But hey NK can continue eating grass.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    sickconservative says:
      May 4, 2019 at 5:26 pm

      Aren't they down to dirt at this point, they had an opportunity to join the real world but seems they declined.

      Like

      Reply
  trapper says:
    May 4, 2019 at 4:36 pm

    “short travel distances and low altitude.”

    My first thought was “infield grounder,” but I like Sundance’s analysis better. On the other hand, a passive/aggressive approach by Kim or some generals to a Chinese order to fire off a missile might be to lob a skyrocket into the air. “There. THAT what you wanted?”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    🍺Gunny66 says:
      May 4, 2019 at 5:26 pm

      They are more than likely Artillery shells/projectiles…they can travel high into the air..

      I was a Field Artillery Operations chief….depends upon method of fire, but some of the Artillery shells / projectiles we fired had to get clearance from NASA…

      Calculations include….equilibrium yaw….projectile drag…rotation of the earth…the effect gravity has on the projectile….

      When I worked in South Korea with my civilian company, North Korea would always fire some projectiles into the ocean……no one even cared…but…

      Something about this kinda smells from the South Korean side..

      Just sayin.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      Kent says:
        May 4, 2019 at 7:03 pm

        ……perhaps they really were projectiles…Putins visit had a specific purpose?….toss in a low yield battlefield nuclear warhead fired from very long range artillery and…viola….

        “The Koalitsiya-SV can reportedly fire rounds up to 43 miles, much farther than the Paladin at 18 miles and Great Britain’s AS90 Braveheart at 24 miles.
        It’s also capable of firing a variety of rounds, like standard and rocket-assisted high-explosive fragmentation projectiles, cluster projectiles and jammer projectiles, according to military-today.com. These projectiles, however, unlike Russia’s new long-range precision-guided shell, have firing ranges of less than 43 miles. ”

        https://www.businessinsider.com/russia-howitzer-shoots-farther-than-any-nato-gun-2017-9

        Like

        Reply
    Genie says:
      May 4, 2019 at 7:36 pm

      “short travel distances and low altitude.”

      The shame and embarrassment of projectile dysfunction.

      Like

      Reply
    Dutchman says:
      May 4, 2019 at 8:21 pm

      Can't help but think "projectile vomiting" when I see "projectile", but maybe thats just me?

      Like

      Reply
  Jim in TN says:
    May 4, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    Even when it was reported as missiles, they weren’t long or medium range, the type that NK promised not to shoot off.

    I find several possibilities fascinating.

    The report keeps being downgraded. Real, or a way of trying to downplay tensions on our part?

    An aggressive act that looks bad but proves not so bad. Was this an attempt to bait us into retaliation? Or is this a trial act to see what they can get away with?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    Robert Smith says:
      May 4, 2019 at 5:14 pm

      Like Syrian provocations it's to try to goad Trump into doing something he does not want to. I think Trump's tweet gave the answer.

      Like

      Reply
  MIKE says:
    May 4, 2019 at 4:50 pm

    This must be chairman eleven jinping trying to create a distraction for PDJT.
    This allows PDJT to gauge how f****d pewtin and ping are feeling right now.
    Gettin close to hammer time. Just drop it. Now.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  Dutchman says:
    May 4, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    My thought. Only in history, will we appreciate just HOW much damage was done to PDJT and U.S. interests, by this muh Russia nonsence, blocking PDJT’s ability to forge a relationship with Russia,….AGAINST China.
    There has ALWAYS been friction between the two, historically.,even during USSR days.

    There are many areas of common interest between USA and Russia; Putin is NOT “on board” with Globalism and 1 World Government. He is a nationalist, doesn’t want to cede his power, nor his countries soveriegnity.
    He is Christian, and has promoted reemergence kof Russian Orthodox Church.
    He has been fighting globalist interests, that were incorporating former eastern bloc countries into E.U. and Nato, crowding him.
    And he has little use for Muslims.

    Anyway, having ‘peeled off’ Brazil and India (from BRIC), Russia would be logical next step, to isolate China.

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  Mike Dennis says:
    May 4, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    The President should just announce that going forward any hostile action from NK will have been directed from China and that they will be held responsible. Start booting out their students from US colleges etc…

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  Dutchman says:
    May 4, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    Sundance and Treepers;
    A while back, in the comments, someone posted a picture of Kim and his family, without attribution.

    It was STARTLING in how it obviously seem to support SD’s theory, of Kim as hostage.
    In the picture were Kim, several women (wife and in law?) I think some children,….and a General in full uniform off to the side.
    The women seemed to have a look of barely disguised terror on their face.

    Anyway, would be the PERFECT picture to accompany this, or,any article on Kim.

    Like

    Reply
  sarasotosfan says:
    May 4, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    Yes, this struck me as a Chinese snit over trade talks. It could be the tariffs are coming.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    Dutchman says:
      May 4, 2019 at 5:12 pm

      To me, the negotiations were highly unlikely to lead to an agreement. They kept the “trade war” low key, while U.S. manufacturing was able to re-tool, other trade agreements could be put in place, etc.

      And, he can say he TRIED, but China refused to agree, to quit CHEATING, and so he has “no choice” but to ramp up sanctions, and any criticism is blunted.

      Problem China has; NK can only be used as a BLUFF. Its like the bullet in your chamber you never fire. PDJT KNOWS this; Hence his tweeting taunting Kim early on.

      He was destroying the myth that NK were “crazy”, so you better give them stuff. THAT was an early, important step, cause he,was also telling China;
      “I’m not afraid; I am ON to your game!”

      I am establishing a clear, red line with regard to NK. Below that line, I will ignore NK behavior, above it I’ll make the rubble bounce.

      This was a part of his strategy to nuetralise the NK threat, like calling out a bully. It worked. China is in the same boat their proxies in Congress are in, with regard to PDJT.

      They got into a battle of wits, and find they woefully low in ammunition, and their opponent is stocked up.

      Its like watching the harlem globetrotters playing, or Muhamad Ali fighting. Its a thing of beauty!

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      sarasotosfan says:
        May 4, 2019 at 5:21 pm

        Amen. Trump has exposed China. Our "intelligence" has not been worth a bucket of spit for the past fifty years and Trump has exposed them also.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      Robert Smith says:
        May 4, 2019 at 5:23 pm

        “And, he can say he TRIED, but China refused to agree, to quit CHEATING, and so he has “no choice” but to ramp up sanctions, and any criticism is blunted.”

        Trump does this all the time with foreign and domestic opponents. He is correct in saying that talking is always an option because you have nothing to lose. And it sets the tome for the future because when the other side comes back to you they are going to be at a position worse than when you spoke as a point of negotiation.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    Robert Smith says:
      May 4, 2019 at 5:19 pm

      Trump has always wanted the tariffs. They make the calculation easy for companies to shift manufacturing back to the US – or, at least, out China. China has some significant drawbacks for a company to put all their manufacturing marbles.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      sarasotosfan says:
        May 4, 2019 at 5:26 pm

        Trump has used tariffs to get the trade deals. I do not believe he wants tariffs, he wants the favorable trade agreements the threat can produce.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        Robert Smith says:
          May 4, 2019 at 5:32 pm

          I think China is different. They are unlikely to follow whatever they sign. I can't imagine they want an enforcement mechanism that leaves the US with a finger on the trigger pointed at them. In the long run we'll get a trade deal, but it may be tariffs for a number of years until China capitulates.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          sarasotosfan says:
            May 4, 2019 at 5:59 pm

            Overnight success is always years in the making and until

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
  14. zorrorides says:
    May 4, 2019 at 5:04 pm

    TY Sundance! There must be some actual Leninist/ Stalinists in control of the CCP, because otherwise China would not be gripping so tightly onto these plans for global domination. The point being that China doesn’t want outsiders to be part of China; not Mongolians, Koreans, Siberians,
    Vietnamese nor Thai, and especially not Indians. China is content being its own vast respected self.

    The only exception so far is Tibet. India would naturally have taken Tibet’s defense and foreign policy if China left Tibet alone. What’s the point of having the long reaches of Sinkiang without Tibet as its obvious geographic end-place? China might like the wealth of nations to flow to it by belt and road, but it doesn’t want the nations or their people in China.

    I believe the deep state/ globalists/ inner families think China will be content with hegemony in their sphere of influence, and allow the globalists control everywhere else. Feeding USA’s wealth to China works well for globalist’s takeover.

    IMO Donald Trump understands that hostility or military war with China is counter-productive. If President Trump can defeat the hidden globalist state and free America, and perhaps free other nations in the West, then there is no need for conflict with China.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 4, 2019 at 5:22 pm

      I think Globalists = Chicoms, Chicoms = Globalists.
      Democrat party = Globalists
      Democrat party = Chicoms

      Look at commonalities.
      Can’t compete, unless they CHEAT
      Want to destroy America, because,as the shining city on the hill, it is biggest POTENTIAL impediment for one world government.

      Won’t back down, EVER. Can’t; it is an EXISTENTIAL battle, a BINARY struggle, where only ONE can survive.

      SAME, cause judge them by their actions.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • SwampRatTerrier says:
        May 4, 2019 at 5:43 pm

        I think you’ve got it.

        This June/July 2018 Town & Country magazine issue is a perfect revelation of how it’s Chicom and elitists traitor sell ups that are the main Globalists.

        Put on your hip high waders before looking into that issue because it is almost all Communist Chinese kissing up by American Rich Elitists!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • zorrorides says:
          May 4, 2019 at 7:23 pm

          SwampRat, eww, empty-headed upper middle-class elite sure have a stink of stupid, don’t they?

          I can imagine these American elites would be given honor and rank as commanders of bus caravans, taking deplorables to Fema camps out in the country. They’ll be so surprised when the Fema officer explains, “I’m sorry, our orders are explicit; you are to be detained here in camp along with your busload of deplorables.”

          Like

          Reply
      • zorrorides says:
        May 4, 2019 at 5:53 pm

        Present configuration is exactly as you say, Dutchman. My thought is Mr Trump’s victories in the campaign against the world’s deep state/ deep democrats will find China evolving away from the CP. China can lose the Communist Party as quickly as Russia did. Yet when that happens the Chinese characteristics i mentioned above will still remain.

        Then we in MAGA-land must defeat the demoncrats you speak of, in the USA and all our affiliated nations in western culture.

        Outside of Gengis Khan, China can not be conquered from outside. If you did, you might be Hitler’s successful Germany or the greatist British Empire or Communist Moscow International. But you can have the world and all that’s in it if you can defeat and control the US of America. Jesus is God’s cornerstone. America can be the keystone, for evil or good.

        Like

        Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      May 4, 2019 at 5:24 pm

      Can you imagine if we were messing around in China to the extent that China does in the US? China would have collapsed already.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  15. Merkin Muffy says:
    May 4, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    Can you tell someone’s been talking with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping lately???

    Like

    Reply
  16. Doppler says:
    May 4, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Is it possible that President Trump is also dealing with his own Administration’s Deep State players, still holding onto power, resisting from within, as he negotiates with Xi, Putin and Kim? Possible further that those Deep State players have long ago chosen to enrich themselves at the Chinese banquet table for influential foreigners and their close families, and risk exposure as the Spygate narrative warms up? If Xi has such players, would he not be using them now? If Trump is intent on draining the swamp, would he not want to ensnare these guys at the same time?

    Further, the big, Big, BIG story unfolding here of routine and rampant FISA abuse – the one that dates back to 2012 and before with contractors given access to run thousands of unlawful queries per quarter – feeds my long-standing economic concern about PRISM: namely that access to its data-bases makes possible virtually invisible and automated insider trading, something that can most easily be monetized by hedge-funds betting on price fluctuations on futures for any and every publicly traded security. Pick an asset, identify the CFOs, CEOs, auditors, lawyers, who will know in advance about price-moving events, and monitor their every digital bit for clues that something substantial is about to happen, then place your unsupervised, under-reported bets and rake in the dough. With the assurance that your access stands behind top secret national security walls, guarded by deep state players well-versed in corrupt manipulation of power.

    If that FISA abuse (more properly, PRISM abuse, since it represented an end-around of FISA) is about to come out, wouldn’t these hypothetical hedge-fund interests benefiting the most financially from this rigged casino of derivatives trading also be deeply worried about their own prospects? Is our VSG PDJT unaware of this aspect of the Swamp? Or is he simultaneously squeezing all of the bad guys, along with all our trading partners who spy on us and tempt our public servants with wealth, even while HIS DOJ continues dozens of investigations of every level of corruption in the swamp?

    Call me an optimist, but anything short of this will fail to free us from the Swamp.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 4, 2019 at 5:33 pm

      Doppler;
      First paragraph question, IMHO.
      NO, it is NOT “possible” it is a CERTAINTY!
      McConnell, Ryan ,Pelosi, Difi, take control of the leadership of both parties in Congress, either by blackmail or bribes, and you control Congress.

      Which explains Decepticon/Republicon behavior. The two cocks, CoC/Kock bros. are $ laundering operations for China, the Clinton foundation as well.

      $ORO$ too.

      And yes, yor thoughts mirror mine, regarding using NSA databases to mine for data of impending merger.
      Bribe a Senator by giving his AID the tip on a stock, along with legislation written by the lobbyist. Senator introduces legislation and has brother in law invest in stock.

      To NOT use this database for insider trading, but ONLY for political spying, would be ludicrous. Of COARSE they did, what,would PREVENT them?

      Fear of getting caught? Morals? Nothing to stop them.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • sarasotosfan says:
      May 4, 2019 at 5:36 pm

      CIA and State Department have both been abject failures, no offense to Gina Haspel and Mike Pompeo. Trump’s policies require these institutions to be rebuilt from the ground up and he needs to make the case for it to begin.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  17. Lou Zimmer says:
    May 4, 2019 at 5:16 pm

    China is most definitely pulling the N. Korea strings. What to do with China, a country that never honors its’ agreements, and uses N. Korea to poke us in our eye? Bring outsourced manufacturing into our hemisphere long term, short term anywhere in Asia but China. China long term has a multitude of issues, let’s exacerbate those issues. Give them what they have done to us.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 4, 2019 at 5:38 pm

      Lou,
      Exploit the inherent weaknesses in their system, that they have ONLY been able to address, by CHEATING.

      If they don’t CHEAT, they can’t COMPETE! PDJT is doing Reagan vs. USSR, 2.0. Vibrant Capitalism WILL be collectivist conmunism, in a ‘fair’ fight, every time.

      Just as Nationalism will beat Globalism, in a FAIR fight, every time. Cause its the SAME fight.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  18. clr says:
    May 4, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    Last week President Trump said if Cuba remains in Venezuela he may blockade Cuba. This has to be a big factor that Russia and China must consider. I like this idea. POTUS knows – and everyone can see what the vaunted Communist system has done to a once prosperous nation. People there are in agony and just trying to survive.
    Thanks, Sundance for thoughtful analysis above. Consider also how Cuba figures in here. I’d be interested in comments to follow.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Sean Supsky says:
    May 4, 2019 at 5:18 pm

    As NK returns to testing projectiles (read missiles) the tariffs climb higher, and the sanctions increase on China, as President Trump continues to encourage Kim to stay strong for his country.

    The end of the matter, I think we will eventually see, will be NK becoming an independent county free of foreign handlers.

    I think that is President Trumps’ aim as well.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  20. Publius2016 says:
    May 4, 2019 at 5:22 pm

    45 has America ready to launch to the STARS!

    Globalists stand in the way…Putin and Xi know that 2020 is the key…question is are they both aligned with Globalists or Nationalists???

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • zorrorides says:
      May 4, 2019 at 6:07 pm

      Publius, I think Putin for sure and probably Xi have inner hearts who prefer Trump to victory by the ruling regime, Deepstate Allover. Russia and China may not contribute as much money and war materiel that Deepstate is counting on.

      Who knew Donald Trump is who he is? Who wants to choose Trump for an enemy, if they don’t have to choose?

      Like

      Reply
  21. sarasotosfan says:
    May 4, 2019 at 5:32 pm

    Trump is going to keep swinging his velvet hammer for us. This is far better than the wars we have become accustomed to.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      May 4, 2019 at 5:34 pm

      You say that again!

      At least since Korea, just about all our wars have been nothing but “elitists’ self-enrichment” programs.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        May 4, 2019 at 5:46 pm

        SRT;
        Also, a ‘genocidal’program, to wipe out Deplorables, putting them in endless wars, with stop loss, multiple deployments, idiotic rules of engagement and of coarse largely child bearing age patriots.

        Coincidence? And notice how the previous admin did NOTHING about correcting the horrid abuses of veteran treatment.

        I am so paranoid I am wondering about the Opiod crises, which would have been ANOTHER genocidal program, aimed at Deplorables.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • Doppler says:
          May 4, 2019 at 6:13 pm

          Dutchman, just because you’re paranoid doesn’t mean people aren’t out to screw America. It was recently reported that Perdue Pharma somehow got the FDA to change the indications for use document covering oxycontin from short-term use for extreme pain, to longterm 24/7 use for pain, without submitting any evidence justifying this change. As someone involved in getting numerous new drugs and devices approved by FDA, the news that this happened (circa early 2000s) is mind-blowing. Somehow someone at the core of the FDA’s reason for existence was corrupted to allow the opioid epidemic to slaughter millions of Americans, and enrich this family-owned business by many billions per year.

          I’m still plowing through Diana West’s “Betrayed” revisiting the stunning evidence of Marxist influence, nay control, of the US government since the FDR administration, and cannot help but believe that an unholy alliance of Marxist cadre, coupled with sympathetic academics and journalists, globalist financiers, and everyone they are able to buy or influence (mostly the corrupt, the useful idiots and the naive bleeding hearts who cannot help but trust people who claim to be concerned for the poor) to march like sheeple to be sheared of the blessings of liberty. I find myself putting it down repeatedly to apply the lessons and insights exposed to current events.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • zorrorides says:
            May 4, 2019 at 6:26 pm

            Doppler, I like to say we hear ya, coming and going, and you’re pretty much always right.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • Your Tour Guide says:
              May 4, 2019 at 8:13 pm

              Look closely at where the opoid epidemic has hit hardest.
              The Ohio River valley areas. West Virginia, Pennsylvania,
              Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio.

              This area was formerly full of everything that Obama in
              particular ( and Globalists, period) hate. Good paying jobs,
              little education required. Coal mines, steel mills, auto
              assembly, parts supplying plants. They were killing off the
              future persons that would have taken over from the few
              retirees left in those industries.

              Take away the drug addiction and you have exactly what
              Britain did to it’s industries from the 70s until the present.

              These pricks absolutely despise any situation where
              people can conceivably get ahead without playing by
              their arbitrary rules.

              Like

              Reply
  22. thedoc00 says:
    May 4, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    Something else to consider. I always find it interesting while working out at the gym to watch side by side monitors with CNN, Fox and MSNBC. Today they were running the normal related TDS stuff; Trouble in NK, trouble in Palestine Israel’s fault and finally failed Venezuelan effort. The Venezuelan story caught my eye because there was a major oops in the AP footage used.

    The talking heads were moaning how Maduro was able to go into pubic surrounded by all those loyal troops, with a picture of Maduro, seemingly in a pubic place, surrounded by hundreds of loyal soldiers. Then the oops occurred as the cut away from the story came….the idiot producers at CNN left a few frames of video with a wide angle perspective. Turns out the video being used to support the story was shot at a soccer field somewhere in the country with Maduro as the pole man in a circle jerk of few hundred soldiers packed very tightly around him … and lots and lots of empty space outside the circle of troops. Just wondering what is really happening and who is really winning??

    Consider the Chinese forced the NK Army to launch a few (maybe) “projectiles”.

    The Iranians have Hamas launch allot of missiles, Iran sanctions and Russian pressure come to mind.

    Then this pole man in the circle jerk video.

    Do not count out that Russia and China are feeling the heat over Venezuela as well.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  23. thedoc00 says:
    May 4, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    NK Projectiles and Palestinian Rockets are connected. Do not overlook Venezuela also being part of the equation.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • jrapdx says:
      May 4, 2019 at 7:01 pm

      And don’t forget that Iran is part of that equation. Get rid of the horrible dictators in Iran and half of the other situations would be solved.

      Like

      Reply
  24. SHV says:
    May 4, 2019 at 5:43 pm

    “My hunch is that Chairman Kim has little to no control over the activity within the top-tier of his military.”
    ******
    I think the sudden change, seemingly overnight, from steady diplomatic “progress” to “We are going to nuke the running dog Trump”, showed that the Senior military had had enough of “reasonable” KIm and jerked his leash really hard. The recent events seem to indicate that Kim has lost or never had control of the country. Is it China or the Military and Senior Party or both calling the shots?

    Like

    Reply
  25. A2 says:
    May 4, 2019 at 6:01 pm

    It was reported in the NK press. Official statement
    https://kcnawatch.org/newstream/1557003689-433588901/supreme-leader-kim-jong-un-guides-strike-drill-of-defence-units-in-frontline-area-and-on-eastern-front/

    Also in the Chinese press.
    Be careful of reports so soon after an event of this sort.

    This was a Goldilocks manoeuvre that was signalled after statements made by NK about consequences after SK US training exercises.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Barnestormer says:
    May 4, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    With control of the world’s largest oil reserves up for grabs in Venezuela, one might reasonably wonder whether that situation doesn’t deserve some consideration in a policy analysis regarding the U.S., China and Russia. Or have I missed something?

    Like

    Reply
  27. graphiclucidity says:
    May 4, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    This scenario you propose, SD, is another reason President Trump must not get involved militarily in Venezuela.

    Hang that disaster around the necks of the Maduro regime, and his backers in Cuba, Russia, and China. Make them all own the suffering that Chavismo has wrought.

    Offer Juan Guaido, and the opposition, support in every way but military.
    Send food, medical, and other aid, and let Maduro use his military to prevent its distribution.

    Every time the media presses on what the U.S. must do to stop the suffering of the Venezuelan people, tell them some variation of:
    “Ask the Cubans, Russians, and Chinese why they continue to back the Maduro dictatorship? Have they chosen oil over blood?”.

    Make them own it.
    Make them the imperialist pariahs they’ve made America out to be for decades.

    Because the very second a U.S. soldier sets foot on Venezuelan soil, it’s no longer their problem, it’s “the Yanqui imperialists up to their old tricks again!”.

    If that happens, it’s no longer Maduro’s disaster, it then becomes Trump’s war.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • zorrorides says:
      May 4, 2019 at 6:33 pm

      Yep. I think our President Trump can fully enforce the Monroe Doctrine. ‘They’ can not have a part in the western hemisphere/ new world. None. No part at all.

      And Trump will do it without sending the Marines into Venezuela.

      Like

      Reply
  28. Kleen says:
    May 4, 2019 at 6:34 pm

    China, Russia and Iran had Latin America all to themselves.

    Iran was setting up Hezbolah cells all over. China was buying up Brazil through dirty deals and stealing natural resources.

    Then came pesky Trump. Then the Brazilian Trump.

    Now Venezuela is no longer a calm, reliable ally to the Russians, China and Iran. Venezuela has the biggest oil reserve in the world. About half of that sits actually on the Brazilian side.

    Party over!

    Like

    Reply
  29. Nigella says:
    May 4, 2019 at 6:42 pm

    For little rocket man it’s more of an erectile test

    Like

    Reply
  30. TreeClimber says:
    May 4, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    Much like Sam Gamgee, I have a nasty suspicious mind, and out of my nasty suspicious mind springs the question, is an assassinated Kim a likelihood? “Too bad, so sad, should we replace him with his sister or his oldest/most malleable child?”

    Like

    Reply
  31. Sue Fowler says:
    May 4, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    John Xenakis agrees with the CTH take. The military is the thing. Little fat boy us the front man.

    Like

    Reply
  32. A2 says:
    May 4, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    This report was just posted ( and includes the official KNCA statement, as I said above Fox News was wrong). It gives a good timeline and WH. Responses.

    https://www.apnews.com/fb6fc86cf2624f9aaf68837d1d0a220d

    Like

    Reply

