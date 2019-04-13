Jay Sekulow: “Three” FISA Applications Were Denied in 2016 and What This Means…

During a rather innocuous podcast discussion panel yesterday, one of President Trump’s personal lawyers Jay Sekulow mentioned the FBI had three FISA applications denied by the FISA court in 2016. [Podcast Here – Note comment at 25:05] The denials were always suspected; however, until now no-one in/around the administration has ever confirmed.
Jay Sekulow did not expand on his statement and did not explain where the information was derived from; however, if accurate this may explain the backstory to why FISA Judge Rudolph Contreras was recused. This issue has been nagging many people since the recusal notation in December 2017.
On November 30th, 2017, Mike Flynn signed a guilty plea; ostensibly admitting lying to investigators. The plea was accepted by Judge Rudolph Contreras; who is also a FISA court judge. Six days later, December 7th, 2017, Judge Contreras “was recused” from the case without explanation.
(Reuters) The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia judge presiding over the criminal case for President Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn has been recused from handling the case, a court spokeswoman said on Thursday. (read more)
The only two significant things that happened between the initial Mike Flynn plea hearing and the recusal from Judge Contreras was:
#1) The stories about anti-Trump FBI Agent Peter Strzok and his involvement with Fusion-GPS and Christopher Steele (keep this in mind as it pertains to FISC presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer); and
#2) FBI Director Chris Wray appearing before the House Judicial Committee and hearing Representative Jim Jordan demand to see the 2016 FISA application.
In fact, Judge Contreras was recused only a few hours after that House Judicial Committee hearing. The story was memory-holed into the concentric whirlpool of nothingness. However, if what Jay Sekulow describes is true, and one of the denied FISA applications was against Mike Flynn, some of the issues reconcile.
The first thing to note is the FISA request would have been submitted to the FISA Judges in/around Washington DC. There are only three possibilities: Presiding FISA Judge Rosemary Collyer; Judge James Boasberg; and Judge Rudolph Contreras.
A key point to keep in mind is that FISC Judge Rosemary Collyer was the approver of the rushed FISA application applied against Carter Page in October 2016. Judge Collyer also authored the blistering 99-page FISC opinion against the FBI and DOJ-NSD abuse of the FISA-702(16)(17) system in April 2017. Contractors doing thousands of “about” search queries, 85% of them being unlawful (non-compliant), and the results shared outside the intelligence community (lacking minimization).
Additionally, Judge Collyer likely knew she was hoodwinked by a lack of honesty from DOJ-NSD head John Carlin, only a day after she approved the Carter Page FISA warrant. Collyer would also have seen the Page/Strzok text messages about Rudy Contreras as they were released in early December 2017; and Presiding Judge Collyer would have authority to tell Contreras to recuse himself. Keep all this in mind….
Contreras was the most recent appointment in the summer of 2016 having been designated on May 19th, 2016. The timing seems pertinent when we look at the text messages from Peter Strzok and Lisa Page. However, before getting to the text messages also consider this aspect from the book written by Edward Klein (Chapter 3):
Klein’s description in his book aligns with both the content and timeline of the Alfa Bank FISA timeline. The FISA judge in the book is not mentioned by name; however, from the description in the book as a “he” and the location (“only a few minutes” away), it is almost guaranteed to be Judge James E Boasberg.
Now we jump to the text messages from Lisa Page and Peter Strzok where they discuss how Agent Strzok is actually friends with Judge Contreras.
[Note this text message conversation is around the time just before “Crossfire Hurricane” begins (July 31st, 2016). Also note these text messages were originally hidden and redacted from congress in Dec. 2017 – compare here]
Lisa Page asks Peter Strzok if he was aware “Rudy is on the FISC”?
The conversation is specifically about an investigative need for friendly FISA judges, but Lisa Page and Peter Strzok are concerned about “recusal issues”.
Now, keep in mind all of this sunlight was surfacing in early December of 2017; literally days after Judge Contreras accepted a guilty plea from General Flynn (November 30th, 2017). Six days later, December 7th, 2017, Judge Contreras “was recused” from the case without explanation.
I’ll bet you a donut Presiding FISC Judge Rosemary Collyer; knowing all of the sketchy DOJ and FBI actions that had taken place in the past eighteen months; and seeing the FBI text messages about her FISA court surface; told Judge Rudy Contreras he could not participate in a legal case were he approved a dubious FISA warrant that was now being used as evidence against the accused, Flynn. That’s why Contreras “was recused”.
If my suspicion is correct, and I’m more than 90%+ sure on this, the transcribed intercept of Michael Flynn’s communication with Ambassador Kislyak, which was leaked to media, was based on an extended FISA warrant (renewal) where General Michael Flynn was the ongoing surveillance target.
When were the FISA warrants issued?
Here’s the Evidence We Need:
♦ Prove the July 31st, 2016, Crossfire Hurricane operation originated from fraud by exposing the CIA operation that created the originating “Electronic Communication” memo. Declassify that two-page “EC” document that Brennan gave to Comey.
♦ Release and declassify all of the Comey memos that document the investigative steps taken by the FBI as an outcome of the operation coordinated by CIA Director John Brennan in early 2016.
♦ Reveal the November 2015 through April 2016 FISA-702 search query abuse by declassifying the April 2017 court opinion written by FISC Presiding Judge Rosemary Collyer. Show the FBI contractors behind the 85% fraudulent search queries. [Crowdstrike? Fusion-GPS? Nellie Ohr?]
♦ Subpoena former DOJ-NSD (National Security Division) head John Carlin, or haul him in front of a grand jury, and get his testimony about why he hid the abuse from the FISA court in October 2016; why the DOJ-NSD rushed the Carter Page application to beat NSA Director Admiral Mike Rogers to the FISA court; and why Carlin quit immediately thereafter. Squeeze this bastard’s nuts in the proverbial legal vice.
♦ Prove the Carter Page FISA application (October 2016) was fraudulent and based on deceptions to the FISA Court. Declassify the entire document, and release the transcripts of those who signed the application(s); and/or depose those who have not yet testified.
♦ Release all of the Lisa Page and Peter Strzok text messages without redactions. Let sunlight pour in on the actual conversation(s) that were taking place when Crossfire Hurricane (July ’16) and the FISA Application (Oct ’16) were taking place.
♦ Release all of Bruce Ohr 302’s, FBI notes from interviews and debriefing sessions, and other relevant documents associated with the interviews of Bruce Ohr and his internal communications. Including exculpatory evidence that Bruce Ohr may have shared with FBI Agent Joseph Pientka. [And get a deposition from this Pientka fella]
♦ Release the August 2nd, 2017, two-page scope memo provided by DAG Rod Rosenstein to special counsel Robert Mueller to advance the fraudulent Trump investigation, and initiate the more purposeful obstruction of justice investigation.
Yes, they were spying.
Release this material, and the entire corrupt construct is exposed….
FISA–“Surveillance” is right there in the name!
Yeah, but Bill Preistap said the IC never uses the term “spy” so they may surveill but NEVER spy. Only smelly WalMart shoppers use the term “spy”…..and maybe the rest of the world..
BTW, gotta love how Preistap says that if a FISA judge buys the information submitted to the judge, that makes it true. Magic!!! See how these scumbags work?
Calling these traitors any name from the animal kingdom is an insult to all animals.
These traitors are vile Stalinist cretins.
My God Sundance ! The work you do is astounding! Each one of these articles you print could be a book or a movie in itself! Amazing. Thank you very much for your hard work.
That’s it, a movie! Incredible stuff here, time and time again. There is nothing like his site.
Let the hammer drop. The sooner, the better.
The investigative reporting on this website is second to none. Bravo!. Make your work continue unabated with great fruitfulness. You are an example to and guardian of the Republic.
LikeLiked by 9 people
This is why the founders never wanted Star Courts as they knew it would strip citizens of their rights, and they would never know it. I am disappointed that Trump signed the renewed Patriot Act which is the most unconstitutional piece of commie crap we have ever passed into law. Thank you GW Bush, you uniparty puppet.
LikeLiked by 5 people
More disappointed in the Republicons who voted to PASS, or RENEW this most UnConstitutional piece of crap legislation.
Really have to wonder how much they were ‘compromised’ by info obtained thru ‘unauthorised’ 702 about queries, initiated by ‘contractors’ Fusion and Crowdstrike.
The Awan/DWS kerfuffle would have not have been ‘cleaned up’ so thoroughly if the compromising info ONLY involved Democrats.
Ditto the Weiner “Insurance policy”.
Sundance, what a mind to keep all of this organized. Great!
LikeLiked by 9 people
How I wish that the evidence Sundance says we need is known by President Trump and the people fighting for what’s right, and that it, along with an overwhelming amount of evidence in addition to it all gets declassified, released, and acted upon by people who have the position and ability to hold those responsible accountable.
I pray to God that this happens.
LikeLiked by 6 people
I say we copy and paste Sundance’s 8 bullet points and send to whitehouse.gov and also tweet them to Don Jr., Jay, Rudy and PT COS.
If they get 500 of these notes within 24 hours one would hope they might sense the urgency!
At least there were some concern about the proceedings of the FISC. Of course outside of Judge Collyer’s memo there hasn’t been too much attention drawn to the situation, secrecy of the FISC or just coverup ?
The Strzok/Page texts, in general, provide quite a bit of information. Although they are redacted I wonder why they are not redacted even MORE. There are definitely some gifts in there.
Judge Contreras has been busy since then, ruling against Trump’s administration on the silliest and flimsiest grounds since the recusal. He is an Obama Judge, through and through with no regard for the law at all.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And so is Chief Justice Roberts!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Roberts has definitely been a disappointment – somebody got the goods on him very early on and he now does exactly as his masters bid him to do!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Roberts is a disgrace. His ACA garbage should have resulted in immediate impeachment.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks for that info!
Good catch.
Relax everyone, it’s all going to unravel on them rather quickly. They are ALL going down, from Strzok all the way above Brennan. ALL of them. I understand your cynicism, we all do, but this is for real. Justice is about to be served. Enjoy it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Dr. C
Although this has been painful to watch, there is a glimmering silver lining.
It is too late for Obama to extend executive privilege to the DS’ers who served/are serving in the executive agencies. It is too late for Obama to issue presidential pardons. It is too late for an airtight coverup. That is over.
As more of this comes out and the Dimms swing farther to the left, decent humans among the voting public will be repulsed and want nothing to do with the Dimm party. PDJT will have a second term. The DS’ers will need to flip or flee because there will be no mercy. The public will demand justice.
Our God is a righteous God. May the purification begin.
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D.-Somalia: “CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”
Omar is not just morally wrong, but as Don Surber caught, she is even factually wrong also.
CAIR was not founded “after 9/11”. It was founded by Hamas groupies after the first World Trade Center bombing in 1993. Some of them were involved with the bombing and all of them have said their goal is to impose Sharia Law on second-class Americans.
As Joanthan Tobin noted, the old Mythical Muslim Backlash is “now being weaponized again to portray an unapologetic anti-Semite like Omar as a victim.”
But she’s right about one thing: There was indeed spying on the community and massive governmental violations of the law so that “all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties.”
That community was Donald Trump, his campaign, his administration and the Americans who elected him. It will come as a shock to these Islamic and Social Justice Supremacists, but other people also possess Civil Rights! These phony FISA warrants and all the rest are Civil Rights violations of the highest order.
Donald Trump and the people who support him are entitled to Social Justice, too.
You don’t CAIR, lady–but we do.
CAIR is the American face of the Muslim Brotherhood
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thanks for that.
Thank you, _Doug. This Gabriel woman is fantastic, and brave!
Considering that Sharia Law is the constitution for Islam, allowing elected officials in the US to be sworn in on a Quran is dead wrong.
The last two years have been an incredible journey. My understanding of History since WWII has been turned upside down. Sundance has been a significant part of that. I shall never look back: JFK, 9/11/2001.
God Bless America
LikeLiked by 5 people
Mark L., That makes at least 2 of us and probably several more. Not only Sundance who is the main instigator (pun intended) but also the other wisemen and wisewomen who post here with articulate, fact-based information.
God Bless America, God Bless President Trump and his family and God Bless us….the Deplorables.
Drip, drip, drip. Slowly but surely the Deep State’s corruption and complicity is becoming too obvious to ignore. Sundance deserves a medal, which he will never receive, for all he has done to expose this fraud.
May this corruption reach its crescendo just weeks before the 2020 election, to cinch the re-election for Donald Trump.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Thanks for your research on this Pouncer. Great job.
In the Strzok – Page texts in August 2016 they are talking about coming up with a code name for a target and one of them makes a comment about it (blanked out) being good and not too military sounding I think. That had to be Flynn they were discussing then.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“In fact, Judge Contreras was recused only a few hours after that House Judicial Committee hearing. The story was memory-holed into the concentric whirlpool of nothingness. “
You got to know when to fold them.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You know, I read the entire article herein YET, I cannot get over this recurring story that every one of these miscreants are actually transported everywhere they appear. Much like Royalty!
Drivers..handlers…coddling these bureaucrats from everywhere to anywhere.
Isn’t this “kings behavior” what the USA fought a war against for “Independence”?
It seems every level under the POTUS has a Chief of Staff all the way down to “drivers” to “deliver” each of them to their individual thrones – along with every other armored protections known to mankind..
Each of the US States has the same “Royalty-Exchange”… California has past reports of the CHP officers actually SHOPPING for the “Protected Royal-Judgeships”.
This behavior is rampant across the Nation and it needs to be 100% eliminated!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if all of our elected officials actually had to live in regular neighborhoods, drive in regular traffic, go to the grocery store for their own food, and walk the streets of our cities without armed security?
LikeLiked by 7 people
Exactly! The POTUS needs such protection (delusional Democrats have continually murdered or tried to murder Republican Presidents). EVERY other Public Servant needs to SERVE the public! The “FBI Director” does not need a “driver nor a “Chief of Staff”! Where did this nonsense ever become accepted?! Royalty Mentality is out-of-control!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our district judge lives about 3 blocks SE of me on my street and drives his own car. He serves in the state judiciary. Even on the state level, judges have had assassination attempts against them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m curious – do you know anything about how he rules? I would guess that someone who lives in an average neighborhood (I am assuming you do not live in a high end gated community or wealthy suburb) and drives himself to work would be more level headed in their approach on the bench.
LikeLike
I grew up in MA when the Governor lived in their own houses. Dukakis would often skip the State Police driven limo and take the subway to the State House.
LikeLike
@ simicharmed
👍👍
Ex-Governor Blagojevich of Illinois, now in prison for a few more years, has been rumored to use the Illinois State Police as personal “go-fers” to retrieve forgotten items like a hair brush, from anywhere in the State.
LikeLike
With 3 denials of FISA warrants first, this appears to back up what Andy McCabe testified to, “No Steele dossier, no FISA warrant”. Wow, Andy wasn’t lying!
I want the Mifsud 302’s from his February 2017 FBI interview, do those even exist?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“No Steele dossier, no FISA warrant”. Wow, Andy wasn’t lying!
Could you expand on this please?
LikeLike
Andy McCabe testified before Congress, that the only reason they got the FISA warrant on Carter Page was because they used the dossier the help convince the judge it was necessary. This contradicts the MSM talking point that the dossier was “not relied on” for FISA, it certainly was.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Pravda first sold the dossier but jumped to Popadop after pee pee pooped out.
LikeLike
The dossier was “added” to the Trump briefing by Clapper because he wanted to alert the president to the fact that it EXISTED but was NOT TRUE. You know, just keep him apprised of the scuttlebutt out there–not to worry, “we have confidence it’s bogus”. So he said at the time. You know, Trump knew it was bogus, so no one needed to advise on its credibility. Trump surely knew something was up; triply so when the news wires reported it all.
That’s when the dossier went public and the media began reporting it immediately. It was said that the dossier was known to many in the media, but no one had any credible hook on which to hang it because it was so absurd. Once the president was briefed on it, well, it can be reported as presidential briefing content…surely worthy of reporting.
LikeLike
Can we also depose Rod Rosenstein? Squeeze this bastard’s nuts (if any can be found) in the proverbial legal vice
LikeLiked by 2 people
And depose Christopher Wray as well. Grand Jury appearances for every, single one of them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget, the Trump Tower/Alpha Bank false narrative was also pushed by Hillary’s people:
————-
How Clinton operatives pushed now-debunked Trump-Russia server conspiracy
https://amp-washingtontimes-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/amp.washingtontimes.com/news/2019/jan/23/hillary-clinton-operatives-pushed-now-debunked-tru/?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#aoh=15551938513220&csi=1&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s
Excerpt:
In closed-door testimony in October, Mr. Baker told lawmakers on a special House task force that he met with Michael Sussmann, a partner in the Perkins Coie law firm, on Sept. 16, 2016.
Perkins Coie had represented the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee, and funneled more than $1 million of their cash to Fusion, which paid Mr. Steele about $160,000 for his anti-Trump dossier.
Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican, asked Mr. Baker if Mr. Sussmann, a cybertechnology expert and former Justice Department attorney, pitched the Alfa server connection.
“Oh yes, I mean, that is what he told me about. Yeah, absolutely,” he answered, according to a transcript first reported by The Epoch Times.
LikeLiked by 2 people
More on the Clinton connection behind pushing Alpha Bank/Trump Tower false narrative. Even the professor who became the spokesperson for cyber group promoting this is a Hillary bacjer and self proclaimed activist in the “resist Trump” movement.
———–
A Clinton supporter pushed the Trump-Russia computer narrative investigated by the FBI
https://www-circa-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/www.circa.com/story/2017/03/15/a-clinton-supporter-pushed-the-trump-russia-computer-narrative-investigated-by-the-fbi?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&_amp=true&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.circa.com%2Fstory%2F2017%2F03%2F15%2Fa-clinton-supporter-pushed-the-trump-russia-computer-narrative-investigated-by-the-fbi
And
HERE’S THE PROBLEM WITH THE STORY CONNECTING RUSSIA TO DONALD TRUMP’S EMAIL SERVER
https://static-theintercept-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/static.theintercept.com/amp/heres-the-problem-with-the-story-connecting-russia-to-donald-trumps-email-server.html?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQCCAE%3D#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s
Some of the timeline to Alpha Bank/Trump Tower can be found in this link. Sen Mark Warner is the one who pushed this to CIA (who then sent it to FBI for investigation). This was also the beginning of all the Trump “this is the end of the beginning” pushes by the media manipulators.
——–
Spygate, Part #6: Alfa Bank
View story at Medium.com
Excerpt:
After January 20, 2017, Senator Warner and another Democrat Senator who had reviewed the information gathered by the bipartisan computer scientist organisation about the Trump Organization-Alfa Bank servers passed the information to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Central Intelligence Agency for further review. The Central Intelligence Agency then pushed the Federal Bureau of Investigation to investigate the information.
LikeLike
It’s ‘Alfa’ Bank. It was misspelled Alpha on some official document related to Spygate.
LikeLike
Troublemaker, It’s ok. Nellie spelled it wrong too.
LikeLike
Great digging there Sundance. It’s sound most plausible to me….BTW stroke and page need to hang until they pronounced dead by a deproable patriot!
LikeLiked by 2 people
A lot of James Baker’s background was working the the FISC . He gives a very detailed account of what is suppose to happen to legally obtain a fisa in his day one testimony . Pg 69 for 20+ pages. It will be so interesting to see what was eventually approved.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/04/09/rep-doug-collins-releases-james-baker-transcript-day-1/
Corey L and Bossie were on CNN many months ago when their book came out. Said the fisa was denied after judge ran it past other judge(s) and they decided it was too political.
Did we know there were 3 denials? New to me.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe we KNEW of ONE denial, before now.
SD may have suspected there were more, but if he speculated it, I missed it.
I wonder about subcontractors, doing unauthorised access, for personal gain.
The way the keys to the kingdom were passed around, seems like personal gain and greed would assure there was abuse for personal gain.
LikeLike
I also thought there was just one denied.
LikeLike
I can’t get enough of these articles. I look for new postings several times a day. Sundance, you and your crew are amazing.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Me too! They make great bedtime reading too.
“The story was memory-holed into the concentric whirlpool of nothingness.” – wonderful use of the english language!!
Cockroaches scurrying
Just how big is this “Banquet of Sedition?”
All of us know that nothing will happen to these folks, they will just slither back into the swamp and the MSM will just sweep the truth under the rug.
LikeLike
No. They won’t.
Do not let the volume go down on this horrible scandal.
Dang , Sundance! You keep working so hard and putting out all this truthful stuff is going to put me in the poorhouse cause you can’t work without eating so now I gotta donate again.
BEST DOLLARS I EVER SPENT! And at least I know the cash isn’t going to buy backpacks for ILLEGAL ALIENS. BRAVO I SAY!
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The request for surveillance specifically named Trump and three of his properties – Trump Tower, the Trump gulf club in New Jersey, and Mar-a-Largo,” the retired FISA judge continued.
By S.A. Miller – The Washington Times – Thursday, November 17, 2016
President-elect Donald Trump is moving the transition meetings Friday from Trump Tower in New York to Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, said transition team officials.
The transition team did not provide details of who Mr. Trump will meet with at the exclusive private golf club about 35 miles west of Manhattan.
So, was it safe n Bedminster?
Ha! “Safe in Bedminster” sounds like a good title for a surveillance novel.
Burn it down Sundance. Burn it down. Expose. Bring to bright sunlight. Truth.
Bright shining TRUTH.
Thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chief Justice John Roberts likely ordered his FISA Judges to issue the FISA warrants despite the fact they were lacking evidence at the behest of the same person who ordered him to pass Obamacare. My bet is that Ruth Bader Ginsburg is that person. Her anti-Trump statements and her anti-Constitutional statements are evidence that she is a foreign agent of Great Britain.
LikeLike
She was associated with ACLU aka American Communist Liberty Union.
Government controlled healthcare is a tenant of communism.
LikeLike
@Sundance I wanna see the Computer/Hard-drives you keep all this file system, info, sever type,, “info-posted” like Cliff notes, easy access..
Bet it Rivals the NSA.. 😉
That said, could I come-on-down with a invite & cold Lemonade?
I’ll bring some nice steaks..
How Many TERABYTES do you Utilize?
On Mine I have about 5 Terabytes..
So on YouTube The Trump Campaign has a pop-up poll. It ask an approval question and then offers a dialouge box for additional comments.
So I cut and pasted Sundance’s Here’s The Evidence We Need and sent it a my comment.
https://action.donaldjtrump.com/president-trump-weekly-approval-poll/?utm_source=dp_youtube_trueview&utm_medium=ad&utm_campaign=20180611_official-presidential-approval-poll_djt_tmagac&utm_content=why_approval&gclid=CjwKCAjwkcblBRB_EiwAFmfyy63DJKXN5BXFMcIq3TKis-FsIfEuZH99CsKGS5cxQcgwEA7H6tUAlRoCyIYQAvD_BwE
This is the link. Lets get the message to POTUS!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Keep printing this information with every new piece of information. It solidifies it in my mind and every time this is posted it circulates and pull in new readers. Plus, the powers that be, particular my hero Nunes, are bound to see it and helps him with constructs, such as his recent announcement that the spying starting in 2015.
There is no way to put Pandora back in the box.
Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall,
Humpty Dumpty had a great fall;
All the king’s horses and all the king’s men
Couldn’t put Humpty together again.
LikeLike
MaineCoon, Nunes is my hero as well. Admiral Rogers was at the top of the list but haven’t heard a peep since he made his visit to Trump Tower. Any word on his whereabouts?
LikeLike
Well written Sundance. May the full light of TRUTH keep burning on this site.
Thank you
President Trump now holds all the cards, and declassification is his trump card. He will play it at a time designed for maximum political impact during the 2020 campaign.
The previous threats/attempts to declassify were likely a test of the system, to gauge how much institutional resistance he will face, what the obstacles would be, and how long it will take to break through them, because that must be taken into consideration when timing the process. Undoubtedly, entrenched Deep State elements will try to thwart declassification, or at least impede and slow walk it until after the election.
OK. From what we know now we need no more investigations! Each of the 25-30 players could be convicted of felonies with the current knowledge. There is no need to reconstruct every little obscure connection to start the perp walks. If Barr wants to get the Obama admin officials he can do that part later but let’s actually do something other than flow charts.
Sundance: While I agree with pushing for the release of all the information you suggest. And I agree that much of the enterprise will be exposed. I am willing to bet the release of the information you suggest will also raise more questions and introduce the idea that there is yet more to the story than we can imagine at this point.
I would concur. We’ve heard very little about “Money” thus far, and it would be unusual for perps and their accomplices to be taking such risks without compensation.
I believe when Mr Rosenstein is put before a Grand Jury as a “witness” to what took place, they’ll hear an entire aria about how this scam was developed and unfolded in real time.
Here is my problem with this. If Judge Collyer knew she was being hoodwinked by a lack of honesty from DOJ-NSD head John Carlin, at a later point. Then she has had ample time since to correct her over-site. Either the FISA process does not have the ability to correct it’s own over-site or the Judges decided it was better to hide their own screwup. According to the above, the Judges operate in a collaborative manner. So, just let everyone in the Trump Campaign continue to be spied on and keep are little screwup, to ourselves shall we. Not Good!
Additionally, Judge Collyer likely knew she was hoodwinked by a lack of honesty from DOJ-NSD head John Carlin, only a day after she approved the Carter Page FISA warrant. Collyer would also have seen the Page/Strzok text messages about Rudy Contreras as they were released in early December 2017; and Presiding Judge Collyer would have authority to tell Contreras to recuse himself. Keep all this in mind…
