Michael Flynn Pleads Guilty to Lying To FBI – Same Misleading Statements That Got Him Fired…

Former National Security Adviser General Michael Flynn has pleaded guilty to a process crime of lying to FBI investigators about the content of a December 29th phone call with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak. The conversation occurred the same day that then-president Barack Obama announced sanctions against Russia for its interference in the 2016 election.
This is the same misleading information that led to the White House firing Michael Flynn.
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged Flynn (full pdf below) with falsely telling FBI agents that he did not ask the ambassador “to refrain from escalating the situation” in response to the sanctions.
According to the plea, while being questioned by FBI agents on January 24, 2017, Flynn also lied when he claimed he could not recall a subsequent conversation with Kislyak, in which the ambassador told Flynn that the Putin regime had “chosen to moderate its response to those sanctions as a result of [Flynn’s] request.”
Furthermore, a week before the sanctions were imposed, Flynn had also spoken to Kislyak, asking the ambassador to delay or defeat a vote on a pending United Nations resolution. The criminal information charges that Flynn lied to the FBI by denying both that he’d made this request and that he’d spoken afterward with Kislyak about Russia’s response to it.
There was nothing wrong with the incoming national-security adviser’s having meetings with foreign counterparts or discussing such matters as the sanctions in those meetings. However, lying to the FBI is the process crime that has led to Flynn’s admissions herein:
If Flynn’s conversations with the Russian ambassador had evinced the existence of a quid pro quo collusion arrangement — that the Trump administration would ease or eliminate sanctions on Russia as a payback for Russia’s cyber-espionage against the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic party — it would have been completely appropriate, even urgently necessary, for the Obama Justice Department to investigate Flynn.
But if that had happened, Mueller would not be permitting Flynn to settle the case with a single count of lying to FBI agents. Instead, we would be looking at a major conspiracy indictment, and Flynn would be made to plead to far more serious offenses if he wanted a deal — cooperation in exchange for sentencing leniency. To the contrary, for all the furor, we have a small-potatoes plea in Flynn’s case — just as we did in Papadopoulos’s case.
It is becoming increasingly palpable that, whatever “collusion” means, there was no actionable, conspiratorial complicity by the Trump campaign in the Kremlin’s machinations. (read more)
Look at whom Mueller has indicted and what they have been indicted for. I do not think this investigation is even headed towards Trump.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There were a lot of posts on this topic to read and comprehend. Although I hang on one of the lower branches here, I have to give my two cents worth. I believe ray76’s post at 5:08 pm hit the nail on the head: “Mueller is using legal processes for political purposes. He’s a political hit-man.”
I think Mueller will “get” Kushner on a similar charge and then wrap things up – probably saying he thinks there’s just circumstantial evidence the President colluded or obstructed justice but can’t find anything. That’ll keep Muh Russia in the news until the elections. His work will be done. Of course, he will give Comey immunity before he closes shop.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is all to dominate the news cycle so democrats don’t get on the record about the Steinle verdict. Everybody knows it’s BS, even the ones making the most outrageous statements.
LikeLike
i could care less that anyone lies to the FBI really (selective justice for some aside) –
that Flynn compromised the President and MAGA by lying to VP Pence ‘though, is another story
that he’s “cut a deal” with globalist psychopath operative Mueller to protect himself and his family, very possibly at the expense of the President and all those who follow him, brings to mind the word treasonous
that’s what it looks like anyhow…i’ll let it play out before making a final judgement on this guy
LikeLike
He is selling his house.
LikeLike
hopefully he’ll be hemmed up and taken to the big house…….just dreaming a little ‘o’
LikeLike
Gateway Pundit is reporting that the Obama Administration approved these calls. Now wouldn’t that be a hoot?
LikeLiked by 2 people
This double standard of law enforcement is absurd. Remember when Clintoon’s boy, Sandy Berger went into the National Archives and stuffed documents that made Clintoon look bad in his pants to take out and destroy? Was anything ever done about it? If it was, I never heard about it. Goes in and steals from the National Archives and no one even raises an eyebrow. But mis-communicating with the FBI is a criminal offense? Give me a break! Although I believe he is dead now, why wasn’t Berger wearing an orange jumpsuit in Leavenworth? Oh, that’s right, if you are a D-Rat, the law doesn’t apply no matter how big the crime. If you oppose the D-Rats, spiting on the sidewalk is a capital crime that will be prosecuted with no expense spared. Time for judicial and LEO reform in this country. No more privileged people getting away with crimes just because they have money and influence..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why would he lie to FBI AND Pence, but was told to deal with the Russians.
LikeLike
So, why the chickenshit charge?
LikeLike
The press is completely circumventing the obvious question. IF Flynn “lied”, why?
Because he assumed he could get away with it (meaning there would be no evidence) … think about it … the FBI MUST have been wiretapping him!
Of course he knew Kisliak’s every word would be recorded as a matter of course, but Flynn would have only been picked up in Kisliak’s conversations with him. Flynn probably figured being in Army intelligence and head of the DIA and DNI, he would surely not be specifically wiretapped! After all, the FBI needs a warrant to open an investigation – that can’t go wiretapping for fun. Wrong!
Think about the following, why did Flynn get singled out to begin with, with the enormous amount of minutiae in a fast-moving campaign? How did he become a target of interest? I think there’s a pretty good case pointing to the FBI already listening to him from the moment Trump’s camp called him.
LikeLike
Because Flynn knew where all the bones of the O administration were buried
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ask McCabe
LikeLike
Huge breaking: AP now confirms it was McFarland, not Jared, who steered Flynn into the buzzsaw….
LikeLike
Oh my, there will be hearts breaking all over the country. The media screwed up again.
LikeLike
She was his deputy and could not order him to do anything. This stinks of McMaster and Co.
LikeLike
But it wasnt illegal to speak with the Russians to begin with. And the FBI cleared his conversations. This whole thing is stupid.
LikeLike
i haven’t been able to read all the comments but i have a question. Is Flynn now obligated to “testify” now. isn’t this charge based on previous testimony? is this just spin?
LikeLike
DIA only – typo.
Kind of makes you wonder who else might have been wiretapped.
LikeLike
Special Counsel Robert Mueller has charged Flynn (full pdf below) with falsely telling FBI agents that he did not ask the ambassador “to refrain from escalating the situation” in response to the sanctions.
And how would they know that is false? Because they were spying on Trump and Co., while pretending to surveil foreigners?? How do they know Mueller misremembered what he said? They don’t.
LikeLike
Well i just donated to the Flynn legal defense fund. I heard him give a speech once, and it was free. So now I’m paying retroactively, and thinking back on it, I’d have paid as much as I donated to hear him anyway.
I’m about sick and tired of people like him (not saying he’s perfect) getting crucified while people like HRC skate. I hope I bought him a good ten minutes of lawyer time.
LikeLike