Sunday Talks: Larry Kudlow -vs- Margaret Brennan…

National Economic Council Chairman Larry Kudlow appears on Face The Nation to discuss issues with the U.S-Mexico border and possible economic ramifications if the security issues are not addressed. Additionally, Kudlow discusses the USMCA trade deal and the status of current negotiations with China.
The President and his administration knows exactly the right priorities for saving America. I trust that all will be worked out in time like Larry Kudlow says.
Kudlow is such a gem. He is truly a great gem for the President!
“But the allegations!” Yeah, we don’t play that any more. “But it ended his presidential bid!” We don’t play that any more. It doesn’t work any more. No more leftist BS. We’re done!
