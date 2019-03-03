Sunday Talks: Extensive Devin Nunes Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo for a lengthy twenty minute interview on multiple subjects. The first half of the interview surrounds Michael Cohen’s testimony and morphs into the Steele Dossier.

The second half discusses AG William Barr, possible accountability measures and ongoing issues with the FISA process. The final segment touches on Chinese cyber-threats and issues.

.

The second half of the interview is below:

Unfortunately FOX News did not upload the second half, but you can find it in the video below. Prompted to 14:51, just hit play:

.

It is obvious the Democrats are using Michael Cohen as the set-up guy for the predictable impeachment playbook. This has been obvious since last year when the DOJ deferred his prison sentence, and then deferred it again to allow Democrats more time to exploit their schedule.

Understand what is happening here. The Mueller team is working with current DOJ officials to facilitate the Democrat use of Cohen to create the foundation for their impeachment plan. President Trump is the existential risk to the DC system; and all efforts, bipartisan efforts across all three branches of government, are underway to remove that risk.

HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff, Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings and Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler are the three horsemen of the Pelosi impeachment apocalypse. This entire process is by predetermined design. None of this is organic. None of this is dependent on any prior, current or subsequent investigative truth. All of this political activity is simply following steps toward their foregone conclusion.

They won’t succeed, but their process and intent is predictable and predetermined.

All of the corrupt officials have a stake in the scheme. All of them are inter-connected; all of their actions are connected to their individual interests.

Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann gave Cohen to the DC system as a tool to protect their interests; DAG Rod Rosenstein protects Mueller and Weissmann. The DC system protects Rosenstein and Mueller. The corrupt DC institutions (DOJ, FBI) and the DC politicians (House and Senate) are working in concert to protect each-others’ interests.

This UniParty coordination extends over both clubs (Republicans and Democrats), and across all three branches of government. The corrupt appointed judges, including FISA judges, are protecting the political systems and institutions that created them.

Only President Trump, with support from the electorate, can cut this corrupt Gordian knot. However, that’s also why Mueller must remain as the sword of Damocles over the head of the executive. It’s all very frustrating to watch….

They won’t stop.

There are trillions at stake.

Advertisements