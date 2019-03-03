Sunday Talks: Extensive Devin Nunes Interview With Maria Bartiromo…

HPSCI Ranking Member Devin Nunes appears on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo for a lengthy twenty minute interview on multiple subjects. The first half of the interview surrounds Michael Cohen’s testimony and morphs into the Steele Dossier.
The second half discusses AG William Barr, possible accountability measures and ongoing issues with the FISA process. The final segment touches on Chinese cyber-threats and issues.
The second half of the interview is below:
Unfortunately FOX News did not upload the second half, but you can find it in the video below. Prompted to 14:51, just hit play:
It is obvious the Democrats are using Michael Cohen as the set-up guy for the predictable impeachment playbook. This has been obvious since last year when the DOJ deferred his prison sentence, and then deferred it again to allow Democrats more time to exploit their schedule.
Understand what is happening here. The Mueller team is working with current DOJ officials to facilitate the Democrat use of Cohen to create the foundation for their impeachment plan. President Trump is the existential risk to the DC system; and all efforts, bipartisan efforts across all three branches of government, are underway to remove that risk.
HPSCI Chairman Adam Schiff, Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings and Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler are the three horsemen of the Pelosi impeachment apocalypse. This entire process is by predetermined design. None of this is organic. None of this is dependent on any prior, current or subsequent investigative truth. All of this political activity is simply following steps toward their foregone conclusion.
They won’t succeed, but their process and intent is predictable and predetermined.
All of the corrupt officials have a stake in the scheme. All of them are inter-connected; all of their actions are connected to their individual interests.
Robert Mueller and Andrew Weissmann gave Cohen to the DC system as a tool to protect their interests; DAG Rod Rosenstein protects Mueller and Weissmann. The DC system protects Rosenstein and Mueller. The corrupt DC institutions (DOJ, FBI) and the DC politicians (House and Senate) are working in concert to protect each-others’ interests.
This UniParty coordination extends over both clubs (Republicans and Democrats), and across all three branches of government. The corrupt appointed judges, including FISA judges, are protecting the political systems and institutions that created them.
Only President Trump, with support from the electorate, can cut this corrupt Gordian knot. However, that’s also why Mueller must remain as the sword of Damocles over the head of the executive. It’s all very frustrating to watch….
They won’t stop.
There are trillions at stake.
Triumvirate of Traitors, ShortCummings, Schitt and No Nads.
Give it a break already. Same shit every day, every week, every month and two years counting.
Exactly! Either do something about it or sit there and suffer. It’s getting old and the Democrats certainly don’t seem to be afraid of anything either.
We stand with you Mr. President. Our job needs to be to hammer the McUseless Sisters every day. (McConnel / McCarthy)
The republican leadership MUST start representing their constituents and start fighting FOR the president WE elected.
65+ MILLION Americans are with you snowman, and POTUS, but those 2 don’t give a s____t what all of us want. They are going to give us what they think we need. This is what we have come to. Without POTUS we would not know who are the Redcoats within. SAD (:
I have come to the Treehouse because I need to be picked up. While usually optimistic, I am having a glass half empty kind of day. I guess that the headlines have gotten to me. So….I’ll take the one phrase from Sundance’s article “They won’t succeed” and then garner encouragement from the rest of you. And by bedtime, the glass will be half full.
Throwing several more likes your way as I too was encouraged by Sundance’s phrase! Here lately it’s hard to come by! Keeping the faith!!! 😉
““They won’t succeed”
Sundance has explained several times that they won’t succeed with an actual impeachment but will sully POTUS up and that will cause irreparable damage.
It will not be irreparable damage; the accusations will not stick as their is no evidence to support them. Trump will power forward as he has been doing all along.
War isn’t pretty, but President Trump WILL win this war, he WILL be re-elected and he WILL go down in history as a great president, if not the best. He certainly will save this republic just as Lincoln did. Who knows for how long, but for my lifetime anyway.
There will be casualties and many, many will ultimately be all that Sundance has referenced, starting with the Ds/RINOs. Age alone is going to take some off them out – Nanc, Mitch, Gins…longevity is on POTUS’ side.
As hard as it is to watch, I believe what have written, not just for many of the obvious reason, but because POTUS is honoring God in all he does. God’s sovereignty trumps all this evil. Keep praying for POTUS — wisdom.
“… that will cause irreparable damage.”
It will cause irreparable damage only if the American people fail to see through this corrupt conspiracy to take down the President. I they do, the result will be the resounding re-election of PDJT… I choose to place my faith in (enough of) the American people. My reasoning is that it seems like people are paying attention to politics more than ever before in my lifetime. And, if one has half-a-brain, cares about this country and is paying attention — it’s hard not to see the UniParty for what it is and know that this whole travesty is wrong, un-American and horrible for our nation’s future. Result: A second term, re-gain the House, hold the Senate.
Buck up there, Chip Dr…
We all have a down day or two…but, the sun finally comes back out and it’s time to get on with the getting on….eh?.
When you really want to get back at these Dem’s just go reserve a hotel in DC or VA for July 4th time frame…spend a few days with fellow travelers and get in some Congress critters’ faces… Take lots of friends if you can….take your congress critter out for a meal or just out back for a thrashing…
No matter…. just grab hold and hang on tight…this bus is a leaving soon and it’ll be an express trip for sure. Check-6
Montanamel, thanks for the encouragement. You better believe I have my hotel reserved. How could I not, having received a personal invitation.
In response to Zorro, they will try to do irreparable damage, but they won’t succeed there either.
Montanamel, I was just checking my calendar for July 4. We need a massive showing to scare the shiite out of the swamp.
√ July 4th Salute to America
… Treeper Reunion with our Salute to Sundance!
How to identify ourselves?
Red M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A! Hats.😎
LikeLike
The news is discouraging. It gets us all down at times. We want our Warrior to win, for himself and for us. The reason I believe he will succeed is that he honors God in everything he is doing. I’m studying King David’s reign. He had some real hiccups in his personal life, and a few missteps early in his reign, but when he relied on God, all his battles were won. To this day Israel considers David to be their greatest king. I believe God will win President Trump’s major battles as long as he continues to put God first. Melania has a mature faith and is great support for him. God is sovereign, but this battle will go forward, just like David’s did.
MaineCoon, my wife and I are always encouraged that VSGPDJT never fails to honor God.
MaineCoon, please remember the ‘news’ is ALL FAKE, all the time. Don’t let it get you down!
President Trump, his family and his agenda need all patriotic citizens to stand firm, do everything we can/must do, and to keeping living our lives for the GOD of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the Holy One of Israel. Blessings to you.
May I suggest a permanent pick-me-up?
Stop reading and listening to the MSM, other than the items of importance as noted here in the CTH.
You are being deliberately discouraged and disinformed by the eneMedia. All of it, inclkuding the WSJ, Fox, The Hill, the entire alphabet network cabal, and 95% of the press that prints or is online.
They ALL are feeding anti-Trump, anti-MAGA propaganda 24/7/365. It is psyops put out by the Deep State and the Anti American cabal that currentl dominates the media, academia, and the entertainment industry.
Why subject yourself to such abusive treatment? It is less-than-useless; it is psychologically harmful.
IMHO.
Bingo! Well said.
“ Nae Surrender” Chip.
“ Stay the course” the hard part is done. The MSM are looking more pitiful by the day. Several acquaintances of ours seldom if ever watch the “ news” anymore, and those that do often relate to me at how ridiculous it has become.
God bless PDJT
Mr RX for you, Chip Doctor. I am always encouraged when I watch this 6 minute video:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/09/we-fight/#more-147876
I have seen or read ZERO about the bombshell accusation the President made yesterday. Mueller has a direct conflict of interest with the President due to a previous encounter that was not friendly., ie, years ago. It made my ears perk up, as I’ve not heard that before, but, if investigated and revealed would be a slam-dunk conflict of interest case against the appointment of Mueller. How this has not been brought up till now is either a ” Trump ” card held all this time, or what, IDK.
Mueller is compromised. He was not appointed within the statues. He was appointed under the murkiest of propositions and his line of inquiry is unprecedented… as it is indistinguishable from a coup. That Mueller was appointed with his obvious conflicts of interest with Rosenstien , the FBI players and Comey is shocking. That the team underneath Mueller is so loaded with Democrat/DOJ partisans is beyond parody… and yet… it’s been going on almost two years. Where are the judges? Where is the oversight? How is DC so wedded to this mess than evidently there is no one with the standing to say …. uh, heh guys… this really looks bad and is bad, and really has no legal standing..
LikeLiked by 2 people
I still think Weissman is in charge and he appointed Mueller.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A similar SC against an Obama or Clinton would have been over in 6 weeks tops.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Seconds…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Judges have decided that Muller appointment is legal.
https://www.dailychristiannews.com/court-affirms-robert-muellers/
LikeLike
They may have not seen this evidence. President Trump mentioned this specifically for a reason.
LikeLike
July 29, 2018
Washington (AFP) – President Donald Trump renewed claims Sunday that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has “conflicts of interest” that should bar him from probing Russian interference into the 2016 election, saying the pair had a business relationship.
In a series of tweets targeting Mueller’s credibility, Trump alleged he had “a very nasty & contentious business relationship” with Mueller.
The message marked the first time Trump publicly elaborated on prior vague claims of conflicts of interest regarding Mueller.
“Is Robert Mueller ever going to release his conflicts of interest with respect to President Trump, including the fact that we had a very nasty & contentious business relationship, I turned him down to head the FBI (one day before appointment as S.C.) & Comey is his close friend,” Trump said.
In January, The New York Times reported that Trump had tried to fire Mueller in June 2017 but backed down after White House Counsel Don McGahn threatened to resign if the president made him follow through with the order.
Trump, the Times said, cited three conflicts of interest Mueller had that disqualified him from the high-profile probe.
The alleged conflicts included: a dispute over fees at Trump National Golf Club; work for a law firm that once represented the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner; and an interview for FBI director a day before being named special counsel.
– ‘Illegal Scam!’ –
Trump, who has called the probe — which also seeks to determine whether the ex-reality TV star’s campaign team colluded with Russia and whether he obstructed justice — a “witch hunt” and repeatedly demanded it be ended, claimed that Mueller’s team is filled with Democrats.
Mueller is a Republican like Trump, as is Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who hired the special counsel, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
In his tweets, Trump also said the investigation was triggered by a damning dossier compiled by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele, and questioned why Mueller wasn’t investigating Democrats.
“There is No Collusion! The Robert Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt, headed now by 17 (increased from 13, including an Obama White House lawyer) Angry Democrats, was started by a fraudulent Dossier, paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. Therefore, the Witch Hunt is an illegal Scam!” Trump said.
“Also, why is Mueller only appointing Angry Dems, some of whom have worked for Crooked Hillary, others, including himself, have worked for Obama….And why isn’t Mueller looking at all of the criminal activity & real Russian Collusion on the Democrats side-Podesta, Dossier?”
https://www.yahoo.com/news/trump-claims-business-relationship-mueller-215355613.html
nice find. Huh. Of course, I never read yahoo, so no wonder I missed it. Still think its’ odd that it’s been alleged and no one has a problem with it. But whatever. It’s all Bullsh!t anyway.
Uncle Max, I know what you mean about not reading the liberal media and I rarely if ever do. Although it can be enlightening at times when a lefty goes off about something, then I know it must be a good thing for us. Usually is.
I read several articles today written by left wingers complaining about Barr and his hard line stance on (illegal) immigration. Hopefully, that will be to our benefit. “We’ll see” as POTUS says.
Thank you for this reminder as it has slipped by. MSM has ignored. POTUS has put Mueller et al on notice….he will disclose the conflict if/when he needs to.
Wonder what the dealing was. Hmmm…
It seems like ages ago now, but I remember some old-time Treeper sleuths discussing this. At the time, I wondered when something would come of it. Then, I never heard another thing. With all that has transpired, I’d forgotten about it. I’m not getting my hopes up on this one.
PJ, the President mentioned this issue w Mueller in his CPAC speech. Like you, I’m staying cool and not getting my hopes up.
The conflict between President Trump and Mueller relates to a Virginia golf club membership fees dispute in 2011. Mueller denies that there was any dispute.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/fitton-huge-corruption-cohen-testimony-is-abuse-of-president-trump-deep-state-abuse-and-leaks-targets-trump-family-wh-on-security-clearances-and-clinton-email-scandal-witnesses-set-to-testify-to-j/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Andrew McCabe, in a C-SPAN interview w/a NY Times reporter last week, claimed DAG Rosenstein approved and provided to GOP House/Senate investigators an unprecedented amount of documents, and this is how the Democrats will obtain the Mueller report and other documents, as DAG Rosenstein established precedent.
They will stop as nothing. Nothing.
we hear everything…
If I were Barr, I would threaten 20 years for anyone who divulges anything. Ever.
How does one defend himself against three branches of the United States Government, a corrupted, biased media and almost one million non elected federal employees conspiring a coup attempt against a sitting President?
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
The three branches of the U.S. Gov’t, the corrupted, biased media, and almost one million non-elected federal employees are ants in the sight of our God who has blessed us with this man, PDJT. I have never been more sure of Divine Intervention in my entire life.
To God be the glory! Every time I see our President, he seems to be younger, healthier, more vibrant, robust, and yes, enjoying himself!! ❤
Devin might as well look himself in a dark closet and talk to the backside of the door. Nobody is listening. Yada, Yada, Yada! Unless President Trump starts to fight back this is a one-sided war. It’s getting old being a human dartboard for Democrats and the news media.
“Unless President Trump starts to fight back this is a one-sided war. It’s getting old being a human dartboard for Democrats and the news media.”
You poor thing, being a human dartboard. Perhaps you should take some self-defense classes. PDJT can’t be there to save you from everything, while you watch from the sidelines and get beat up.
Whomever is on the commitees that have direct influence on the DoJ is more then likely part of this. Not just Dimms.
Rough flow…
Interest group(Creates demand)➡Administrator(Politician)(On whatever target commitee reacts, mainly for money)➡Their Staff(Coerce or threatens target agency; keep jobs and with hopes for more power is their goal)➡Bureaucrat(respond within framework making legal and hiding responsible parties, to keep jobs, money for agency, etc…)➡All parties satisfied
We of course are left out and not satisfied.
All commitee members with influence over DoJ should not be discounted.
They Will NOT STOP
Sadly… correct, SD.
Imho, Mueller report will be seen as inadequate & unacceptable; no matter it’s findings nor Barr’s meaningful actions. 🤔 Or lack thereof.
Another investigation will be launched. It must be.
ALL evidence gathererd by Mueller and Congressional requests protecting the guilty will remain “Protected”.
Obstruction threats will remain.
Delay. Delay. Delay..
The ENEMY will then try to steal the 2020 election via the Defacto “Popular Vote”…
Brought about by….
https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/431425-colorado-governor-will-sign-bill-aimed-at-bypassing-electoral-college
I have to believe they have a plan if all this fails…..
There are trillions at stake.
They won’t think twice about spending Hundreds of BILLIONS and threatening and imprisoning whom ever they choose… to save it…. And Themselves.
No, not ‘they won’t stop.’
They CAN’T stop.
One, if they do, their goose is cooked.
Two, Satan compels them to, because Trump is God’s anointed.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Again we in treehouse can take heart at knowing that Trump is not going to sit by quietly while the uniparty attacks him viciously. He will be launching his own powerful offense and while playing vicious defense against uniparty dirty tricks. I think Trump will win with God’s considerable mighty help. Trump has the bully pulpit and is learning how to use it better all the time. When you boil it all down it will always be the ‘economy stupid’ that will be the key to 2020 election and many other political battles. Trump knows this and is doing magnificent job of keeping American economy booming for main street ‘Americans.
Trump also needs our continued prayers. God is his source of real power..
This is how it ends. God wins. End of story.
“Only President Trump, with support from the electorate, can cut this corrupt Gordian knot. However, that’s also why Mueller must remain as the sword of Damocles over the head of the executive. It’s all very frustrating to watch….”
With the C-PAC speech Pres. Trump seemed to be his first campaign rally. IMO he will pull no punches with the appearance that Mueller’s investigation favors some candidates over another (the innocent man that is being persecuted and running an economy).
Why are ALLLL the New World Order, One World Government Bush, Clinton, Obama actors and their administrative cast of characters still walking free?
Where’s my forensic audit report of the Federal Reserve private bank?
Where’s my border wall?
$$$
I feel frustration too. But I have to hand it to Nunes. That man is in California- it’s got to be the worst dogfight our country has seen in decades over there. He has to deal regularly with Pelosi, Kamala and Newsom. Some days it must be darn hard to wake up and get out of bed! But he still keeps trucking on and getting on these shows to get his message out.
In 2016, I had Trump signs in my yard leading up to, and a few weeks after the election.
I never had stickers on any of my cars.
Now, I have to wonder if one of the major ways we can help the Trumpet is to boldly show the public that you do indeed support the President of the USA.
I think some people need a reckoning of how much support Trump really has.
When I’m in a giving mood, I throw a few shekels into the hats of: CTH, Judicial Watch, PDJT 2020 and Devin Nunes… The latter has been a true warrior in all of this… A Patriot… and a pretty resilient guy.
