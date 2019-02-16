“President Trump is Slowly Stopping The Exfiltration of American Wealth…”

Every element of global economic trade is controlled and exploited by massive institutions, multinational banks and multinational corporations. Institutions like the World Trade Organization (WTO), World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), control trillions of dollars in economic activity. Underneath that economic activity there are people who hold the reigns of power over the outcomes. These individuals and groups are the stakeholders in direct opposition to principles of America-First national economics.
The modern financial constructs of these entities have been established over the course of the past three decades. When you understand how they manipulate the economic system of individual nations you begin to understand why they are so fundamentally opposed to President Trump.
In the Western World, separate from communist control perspectives (ie. China), “Global markets” are a modern myth; nothing more than a talking point meant to keep people satiated with sound bites they might find familiar; but the truth is ‘global markets‘ have been destroyed over the past three decades by multinational corporations who control the products formerly contained within global markets.
The same is true for “Commodities Markets“. The multinational trade and economic system, run by corporations and multinational banks, now controls the product outputs of independent nations. The free market economic system has been usurped by entities who create what is best described as ‘controlled markets’.
U.S. President Trump smartly understands what has taken place; additionally, Trump uses economic leverage as part of a broader national security policy. To understand who opposes President Trump, specifically because of the economic leverage he creates, it becomes important to understand the objectives of the global and financial elite who run and operate the institutions. The Big Club.
Understanding how trillions of trade dollars influence geopolitical policy we begin to understand the three-decade global financial construct they seek to protect.
That is, global financial exploitation of national markets.
FOUR BASIC ELEMENTS:
♦Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national outputs (harvests an raw materials), and ancillary industries, of developed industrial western nations. {example}
♦The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks. (*note* in China it is the communist government underwriting the purchase)
♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
♦With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
Against the backdrop of President Trump confronting China; and against the backdrop of NAFTA renegotiated; and against the necessary need to support the key U.S. steel industry; revisiting the economic influences within the modern import/export dynamic will help conceptualize the issues at the heart of the matter.
There are a myriad of interests within each trade sector that make specific explanation very challenging; however, here’s the basic outline.
For three decades economic “globalism” has advanced, quickly. Everyone accepts this statement, yet few actually stop to ask who and what are behind this – and why?
Influential people with vested financial interests in the process have sold a narrative that global manufacturing, global sourcing, and global production was the inherent way of the future. The same voices claimed the American economy was consigned to become a “service-driven economy.”
What was always missed in these discussions is that advocates selling this global-economy message have a vested financial and ideological interest in convincing the information consumer it is all just a natural outcome of economic progress.
It’s not.
It’s not natural at all. It is a process that is entirely controlled, promoted and utilized by large conglomerates, lobbyists, purchased politicians and massive financial corporations.
Again, I’ll try to retain the larger altitude perspective without falling into the traps of the esoteric weeds. I freely admit this is tough to explain and I may not be successful.
Bulletpoint #1: ♦ Multinational corporations purchase controlling interests in various national elements of developed industrial western nations.
This is perhaps the most challenging to understand. In essence, thanks specifically to the way the World Trade Organization (WTO) was established in 1995, national companies expanded their influence into multiple nations, across a myriad of industries and economic sectors (energy, agriculture, raw earth minerals, etc.). This is the basic underpinning of national companies becoming multinational corporations.
Think of these multinational corporations as global entities now powerful enough to reach into multiple nations -simultaneously- and purchase controlling interests in a single economic commodity.
A historic reference point might be the original multinational enterprise, energy via oil production. (Exxon, Mobil, BP, etc.)
However, in the modern global world, it’s not just oil; the resource and product procurement extends to virtually every possible commodity and industry. From the very visible (wheat/corn) to the obscure (small minerals, and even flowers).
Bulletpoint #2 ♦ The Multinational Corporations making the purchases are underwritten by massive global financial institutions, multinational banks.
During the past several decades national companies merged. The largest lemon producer company in Brazil, merges with the largest lemon company in Mexico, merges with the largest lemon company in Argentina, merges with the largest lemon company in the U.S., etc. etc. National companies, formerly of one nation, become “continental” companies with control over an entire continent of nations.
…. or it could be over several continents or even the entire world market of Lemon/Widget production. These are now multinational corporations. They hold interests in specific segments (this example lemons) across a broad variety of individual nations.
National laws on Monopoly building are not the same in all nations. Most are not as structured as the U.S.A or other more developed nations (with more laws). During the acquisition phase, when encountering a highly developed nation with monopoly laws, the process of an umbrella corporation might be needed to purchase the targeted interests within a specific nation. The example of Monsanto applies here.
Bulletpoint #3 ♦The Multinational Banks and the Multinational Corporations then utilize lobbying interests to manipulate the internal political policy of the targeted nation state(s).
In underdeveloped countries the process of buying a political outcome is called bribery. Within the United States we call it lobbying. The process is exactly the same.
With control of the majority of actual lemons the multinational corporation now holds a different set of financial values than a local farmer or national market. This is why commodities exchanges are essentially dead. In the aggregate the mercantile exchange is no longer a free or supply-based market; it is now a controlled market exploited by mega-sized multinational corporations.
Instead of the traditional ‘supply/demand’ equation determining prices, the corporations look to see what nations can afford what prices. The supply of the controlled product is then distributed to the country according to their ability to afford the price. This is essentially the bastardized and politicized function of the World Trade Organization (WTO). This is also how the corporations controlling WTO policy maximize profits.
Back to the lemons. A corporation might hold the rights to the majority of the lemon production in Brazil, Argentina and California/Florida. The price the U.S. consumer pays for the lemons is directed by the amount of inventory (distribution) the controlling corporation allows in the U.S.
If the U.S. lemon harvest is abundant, the controlling interests will export the product to keep the U.S. consumer spending at peak or optimal price. A U.S. customer might pay $2 for a lemon, a Mexican customer might pay .50¢, and a Canadian $1.25.
The bottom line issue is the national supply (in this example ‘harvest/yield’) is not driving the national price because the supply is now controlled by massive multinational corporations.
The mistake people often make is calling this a “global commodity” process. In the modern era this “global commodity” phrase is particularly nonsense.
A true global commodity is a process of individual nations harvesting/creating a similar product and bringing that product to a global market. Individual nations each independently engaged in creating a similar product.
Under modern globalism this process no longer takes place. It’s a complete fraud. Massive multinational corporations control the majority of production inside each nation and therefore control the global product market and price. It is a controlled system.
EXAMPLE: Part of the lobbying in the food industry is to advocate for the expansion of U.S. taxpayer benefits to underwrite the costs of the domestic food products they control. By lobbying DC these multinational corporations get congress and policy-makers to expand the basis of who can use EBT and SNAP benefits (state reimbursement rates).
Expanding the federal subsidy for food purchases is part of the corporate profit dynamic.
With increased taxpayer subsidies, the food price controllers can charge more domestically and export more of the product internationally. Taxes, via subsidies, go into their profit margins. The corporations then use a portion of those enhanced profits in contributions to the politicians. It’s a circle of money.
In highly developed nations this multinational corporate process requires the corporation to purchase the domestic political process (as above) with individual nations allowing the exploitation in varying degrees. As such, the corporate lobbyists pay hundreds of millions to politicians for changes in policies and regulations; one sector, one product, or one industry at a time. These are specialized lobbyists.
EXAMPLE: The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS)
CFIUS is an inter-agency committee authorized to review transactions that could result in control of a U.S. business by a foreign person (“covered transactions”), in order to determine the effect of such transactions on the national security of the United States.
CFIUS operates pursuant to section 721 of the Defense Production Act of 1950, as amended by the Foreign Investment and National Security Act of 2007 (FINSA) (section 721) and as implemented by Executive Order 11858, as amended, and regulations at 31 C.F.R. Part 800.
The CFIUS process has been the subject of significant reforms over the past several years. These include numerous improvements in internal CFIUS procedures, enactment of FINSA in July 2007, amendment of Executive Order 11858 in January 2008, revision of the CFIUS regulations in November 2008, and publication of guidance on CFIUS’s national security considerations in December 2008 (more)
Bulletpoint #4 ♦ With control over the targeted national industry or interest, the multinationals then leverage export of the national asset (exfiltration) through trade agreements structured to the benefit of lesser developed nation states – where they have previously established a proactive financial footprint.
The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth. This is the basic premise, the cornerstone, behind the catch-phrase ‘globalism’.
It is never discussed.
To control the market price some contracted product may even be secured and shipped with the intent to allow it to sit idle (or rot). It’s all about controlling the price and maximizing the profit equation. To gain the same $1 profit a widget multinational might have to sell 20 widgets in El-Salvador (.25¢ each), or two widgets in the U.S. ($2.50/each).
Think of the process like the historic reference of OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries). Only in the modern era massive corporations are playing the role of OPEC and it’s not oil being controlled, thanks to the WTO it’s almost everything.
Again, this is highlighted in the example of taxpayers subsidizing the food sector (EBT, SNAP etc.), the multinational corporations can charge domestic U.S. consumers more. Ex. more beef is exported, red meat prices remain high at the grocery store, but subsidized U.S. consumers can better afford the high prices.
Of course, if you are not receiving food payment assistance (middle-class) you can’t eat the steaks because you can’t afford them. (Not accidentally, it’s the same scheme in the ObamaCare healthcare system)
Agriculturally, multinational corporate Monsanto says: ‘all your harvests are belong to us‘. Contract with us, or you lose because we can control the market price of your end product. Downside is that once you sign that contract, you agree to terms that are entirely created by the financial interests of the larger corporation; not your farm.
The multinational agriculture lobby is massive. We willingly feed the world as part of the system; but you as a grocery customer pay more per unit at the grocery store because domestic supply no longer determines domestic price.
Within the agriculture community the (feed-the-world) production export factor also drives the need for labor. Labor is a cost. The multinational corps have a vested interest in low labor costs. Ergo, open border policies. (ie. willingly purchased republicans not supporting border wall etc.).
This corrupt economic manipulation/exploitation applies over multiple sectors, and even in the sub-sector of an industry like steel. China/India purchases the raw material, coking coal, then sells the finished good (rolled steel) back to the global market at a discount. Or it could be rubber, or concrete, or plastic, or frozen chicken parts etc.
The ‘America First’ Trump-Trade Doctrine upsets the entire construct of this multinational export/control dynamic. Team Trump focus exclusively on bilateral trade deals, with specific trade agreements targeted toward individual nations (not national corporations).
‘America-First’ is also specific policy at a granular product level looking out for the national interests of the United States, U.S. workers, U.S. companies and U.S. consumers.
Under President Trump’s Trade positions, balanced and fair trade with strong regulatory control over national assets, exfiltration of U.S. national wealth is essentially stopped.
This puts many current multinational corporations, globalists who previously took a stake-hold in the U.S. economy with intention to export the wealth, in a position of holding contracted interest of an asset they can no longer exploit.
Perhaps now we understand better how massive multi-billion multinational corporations and institutions are aligned against President Trump.
It was always shocking to see so many of our businesses going to other countries…
I will say that seeing businesses being exported to Mexico, yet illegals still moving in by the boat load.
Sadly and literally, the USA is the Welfare Department for Mexico’s poor as well as numerous other Nations around the globe.
I truly believe Mexico enjoys this cost-free “service”….where they can encourage (dump), their undesirable citizens and their illegal aliens into the USA.
Worse part for me is trying to talk to customer service guys with accents so heavy they are very hard to understand. Then there are the ones who have very little grasp of English, some almost like a bot who can’t go off script.
We should send this Sundance article to Hillary! LOL
https://external-preview.redd.it/PELvNOxpAZ3UBMNB8zdp1ja1Q5ydw8PiBr1FcmksYAQ.jpg?auto=webp&s=76aea85fe22a6560b85110ee285364d8b9c028c9
Worst part for me is paying higher prices than I should be paying. Regarding “bot who can’t go off script” that’s because a lot of these “customer service” reps are actually working from a script and the slightest deviation sends them into a loop.
I spend 30 minutes on one…
Lost my cell phone–thought I knew where but on first call they said no…So I immediately locked it.
Store called like 30 seconds after I locked it.
Called customer service so I could shorten the 24 hour wait when I picked it up in morning (yes I have house phone). Most of 30 minutes was guy repeating same exact words over and over.
Now think about the 30 million illegals in the US. Think how much more they are worth to drug companies paying US prices verses what drug prices are south of the border. Probably the same with Europe verses ME/Africa.
Why is the medical industry giving so much money to the COC? It is a big club and you ain’t in it.
That is a very good (and often overlooked), point….the “value” of our illegal alien population as a commodity for the Medical Industry, among all the other industries who profit from illegal aliens.
I makes it more clear why this invasion was never truly addressed but clearly promoted with terrible immigration laws.
Kinthenorthwest it has been my conclusion for a decade or so that one goal of the U.S. Globalists is to keep real estate prices up with the flooding of our country with illegals.
The landlords reap windfall profits and provide crappy, sub-standard housing to boot in that arrangement.
Just remember the National Ass. Of Realtors is the SECOND LARGEST LOBBYING GROUP in the Universe!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
They also got some big bucks due to Obama deals in 2009/10
Banks are a beneficiary. Keeps asset prices high and allow home equity loans by keeping demand for housing high. Rents have skyrocketed in my area.. The more illegals the more housing goes up.
Thank God that Trump beat Hillary and all this crap is getting exposed. As I was reading Sundance’s article, I kept thinking that if Hillary had won this article wouldn’t have been allowed to be published nor this site be allowed to exist.
LikeLiked by 5 people
That was a very well reasoned and logical overview of what our President is all about.
Here is Ann Coulter’s response:
LikeLiked by 2 people
A classic of modern cinema.
Some people think Ann is some great conservative thinker, or a contrarian. Actually, she’s something much less – a mere controversialist. That’s why she called John Edwards a “f____t”. That’s why she told Maher she thought Trump had the best chance of winning. She gets ahead by being controversial and saying outrageous things.
Who knows what she really believes. Or why she wanted cartoon Republican Mitt Romney instead of blue collar conservative Santorum in 2012. Romney was precisely what voters were angry about – bankers who stole money that belonged to workers.
I’m beginning to think the entire purpose of the SOTU was to call a time-out and fend off the brewing Commie revolution – even putting it temporarily in front of immigration. Like an air traffic controller. Published last fall.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/The-Opportunity-Costs-of-Socialism.pdf
This is why TRUMP is big on manufacturing and TRADE SCHOOLS. The more we make products in America the more we keep our wealth here and in the pockets of American’s. Made in America is everything. Nothing better than driving by a place that is making a product of some type.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Believe it or not, the launching of one Navy vessel was delayed because the brass fittings were contracted out to the UK. Now that’s a security risk!
A relative who studied naval science at the U. of Michigan had to serve his internship at the Hyundai yards in S. Korea because the U.S. wasn’t involved in sufficient building to accommodate such studies.
Long live U.S.-based manufacturing. Long live an educated and involved U.S. work force.
“They have to convince us to vote against our own best interests.” attributed to Sundance 2015
Godspeed President Trump, best two votes I ever cast (Primary & General, I’m not a Democrat!) and best political $$$ contributions I ever made……
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s been doing great on trade. He’s been allowing himself to get rolled from the inside of his administration on immigration. The woman who won’t be named on these pages is completely right about this. It does seem like most of the disloyal heads have rolled (Kelly, Short), except for Kushner and Neilson. It’s a shame he can’t find a similar team of committed, reliable, and loyal aides to help him get immigration policy under control. Where is Steve Miller? Stop sleeping in your office, brother. You’ve got work to do. Time to step up.
I disagree completely on immigration.
Job one is the wall, because without it nothing changes. With it, everything changes; problem stops growing and we can start dealing with illegal aliens already here. PDJT has now put that construction process fully in place and it will be a promise kept by the 2020 election. Plus, he has fully e posed Dems as open borders.
With the wall ‘done’ (note national emergency lawfare is a headfake, all the lawful ability PDJT needs is in near lawfare proof 10USC284) job two becomes reforming the immigration laws.
PDJT has already outlined the ‘deal’: limited DACA path to citizenship in exchange for end chain migration, end visa lottery, reform asylum law to conform closely to the 1951 Refugee Convention treaty, and merit based immigration.
But the time is not yet. SCOTUS has DACA and will overturn it as a abuse of prosecutorial discretion. AFTER DACA is gone, the Dems will be ready to deal. Not before. So wait until this summer to start.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ristvan–see my response to starfcker below about the CIS report on the potential actions which could be taken by the Executive branch without Congress’ approval. They list 79 policy changes which could add up to a tremendous improvement in our immigration system which all seem to be neglected. So where is the President’s (or DHS’) team to address these issues? There is no comparable honey badger team focused on the President’s signature issue (immigration) as there is on trade. So much potential is lost when we strive only to construct the Wall….yes, critical, but surely the Executive branch can do more than one thing at a time when it comes to policy reform, especially when it’s within its legal jurisdiction to do so without Congress!
LikeLike
It’s difficult to walk back 75 years of disenfranchising U.S. superiority in two years, especially when the elected and UNelected leadership fights you at every step. Until the public — as they did in the 2016 election — revolts against this destruction of their best interests, PDJT will continue to face an uphill battle. His enemies were caught off guard then, so they have consolidated their efforts to throttle his every move now.
Our education system works hourly to create imbeciles as noted by AOC’s beliefs after taking a degree in economics. So much for our formerly elite universities. They now are more interested in mind control and turning out Manchurian candidates to lead the way to a NWO.
Sundance’s articles such as this one should be required reading for every one with video lectures for those who aren’t literate. He has a unique knack for simplifying complex issues to make them consumable for all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
A wee bit o’ Adam Smith for ye…actually 56:46 of background on free markets and trade.
http://www.freetochoose.tv/program.php?id=adam_smith_morality&series=adam_smith
Your a one trick pony and also off topic.Time to get off the merrygoround.
LikeLike
Not off topic at all. Merely pointing out that success comes with having loyal, like-minded, competent people running that operation. His trade team has been stellar. Sundance points out everyday, things are the way they are because that’s the way the Chamber of Commerce likes it. Trump seems oblivious to the fact that every single person he’s dealing with in Congress is owned by the Chamber of Commerce. What they want is what we have now. See Gunny’s comment below. Your continual drive-bys aren’t going to make a difference on anything. If you want to debate policy, give it a shot.
The President has a superb team for trade yet there doesn’t seem to be one on immigration. Neilson has thousands of employees to manage so I don’t see anyone in her position to do some pro-active planning (even if she whole heartedly agreed with the President).
Here is a report from the Center for Immigration Studies that suggests policy changes within the Executive branch that need not be approved by Congress: “Revisiting ‘A Pen and a Phone’: A Midterm Assessment, What immigration actions has the president taken, and how effective have they been?January 30, 2019, https://cis.org/Report/Revisiting-Pen-and-Phone-Midterm-Assessment
“Most significantly, it outlined actions that might legally be taken (unlike the constitutionally dubious and extra-statutory DACA and DAPA programs) without need to rely on legislative actions by Congress — a dubious proposition in the best of times….The wisdom of our emphasis on presidential actions in lieu of statutory change has been proven during the past two years in which, notwithstanding a Republican president and a Republican majority in both chambers of Congress, little of immigration significance occurred in the legislative arena.”
So much unexploited potential in the Executive branch to stop this legal and illegal invasion, yet where is the dedicated immigration team to focus and move the resistant bureaucracy in that direction?
Nielsen is like Sessions. She’s in way over her head. She should be teaching kindergarten. Add a soft-hearted liberal mindset, and she’s a disaster in the position she’s in
“…The process of charging the U.S. consumer more for a product, that under normal national market conditions would cost less, is a process called exfiltration of wealth…”
We sometimes hear about the gov’ment “paying farmers” for NOT planting a particular crop…
This practice is a designed “intended consequence” of globalism, an example of how exfiltration is accomplished.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Example: pharmaceuticals
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes,the BEST example of this distortion used to destroy our health and welfare. The control of pricing and access plus the use of their advertising dollars to control the content of the LSM’s message (use our script or we will pull those bucks) smacks of totalitarianism at its worst.
“We sometimes hear about the gov’ment “paying farmers” for NOT planting a particular crop…”
keeping in mind that the “small family farm” is a thing of the past, most farms today are large corporation owned and only operated by the offspring of the family farmers of the last century. So when you say “gov paying farmers” you really mean “Gov paying Corporations”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s funny, I still know those who do not know or won’t admit that the Bilderberger Group even exists even thought the Bilderbergers themselves make no real attempt to hide other than the total privacy they employ while at their annual meeting to continue their world looting scheme.
Ask yourself a very obvious question, after the defeat of the U.S.S.R. why do we still need NATO?
“Early in its history, Bilderbergers decided “to create an ‘Aristocracy of purpose’ between Europe and the United States (to reach consensus to rule the world on matters of) policy, economics, and (overall) strategy.” NATO was essential for their plans – to ensure “perpetual war (and) nuclear blackmail” to be used as necessary. Then proceed to loot the planet, achieve fabulous wealth and power, and crush all challengers to keep it.”
Remember who the fake Corp News is owned by, while they sell you the propaganda that “NATO KEEPS YOU SAFE”.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-true-story-of-the-bilderberg-group-and-what-they-may-be-planning-now/13808
The question that’s just begging to be answered-
What happens to the US “AT” (after Trump)?
Even if he serves two terms, who’s to say everything he does won’t be undone? I am hopeful but not optimistic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, concerns me as well…human nature is often hard to reconcile.
I remember the media stories of “former” East Germans, complaining about how they missed the old days (the years before the wall came down)…
Also – post Gorbachev I thought that once the Russian people tasted their “new found freedom” that they’d never go back. Hard to know whether it’s hype or if they really do love Putin.
Putin is not Mikhail Suslov, the head ideologue post WWII when communism was fighting to survive the Cold War in the U.S.S.R. and Putin was growing up. He also is more religious than the anti-Orthodox Bolsheviks who destroyed the former church along with the monarchy. Given how untrustworthy the LSM is, I would suggest him to be a realist seeking ways to benefit his people while trying to control the mobsters enjoying the fruits of illegal behavior so common in nations under turmoil.
The mafia lives.
Funky that’s why I get so frustrated with the time wasted. Maybe he’s got a plan to deal with this today we will see. Lock them up. Bust them up. Scorched-earth
Umberto Eco, novelist, semiotician, and “Futurist,” foresaw this c. 30 years ago in his book Travels in Hyperreality which is a series of essays analyzing trends in society and economics which he noticed in the late 1980’s and then projected their courses into the future.
He mentioned that international elites in London, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, Los Angeles, Paris, Berlin, Zurich, etc., had much more in common with each other than with their own countrymen. Hence, patriotism among elites would decline in favor of policies favoring “globalism” which of course would favor their feathering of their own nests.
Few people paid attention to his analysis of these things at the time. We shall see whether President Trump can reverse 40-50 years of the destruction of national economies, especially our own! It will be extremely difficult, as we see already: and do not rule out the elites resorting to some sort of criminal violence to maintain the status quo.
Morality is not necessarily an important factor among such people, who do not shrink from bribery and cheating and lying to increase and protect their positions.
Other than Trump and a handful of people around him, who is getting this information out to the majority of sleepwalkers out there in the public?. We on CTH know it, as well as a few others, but there needs to be more means of dissemination and more messengers. If I mentioned this to 90% of the people on my street, most of whom are conservative and Republican, they would look at me like I am from Mars. The GOP is nearly worthless for this task and the Dems are the out-and-out enemy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The GOP is nearly worthless for this task and the Dems are the out-and-out enemy.”
——————–
I know “Dems” who voted for our PotUS and still fervently support him us like YOU KNOW Repubs who are still 100% against MAGA, you see them every day, the Bush neocons like Romney, Sasse, etc.
It;s easy to forget who owns the “fake news”, the corporate MSMs are ALL owned by the globalists who are fighting against us and it is they who sell the false propaganda of “right vs left” being the entire political spectrum. The two party or uniparty strangle hold is the enemy of the truth, keep talking to people as Americans and speak the truth, without using a Party angle. They will hear it.
We need to convince Sundance to give up his anonymity so he can appear in debates on the Sunday talkshow circuit and address Russian entrepreneurs or Goldman Sachs for $500,000-per as others we-know-and-despise have suggested is the going rate. How about it?
Also posted on the previous thread….thought it was appropriate for this on also….please excuse the repeat.,,,
What happens when thousands of illegals flood the country?
The Government, gives them welfare, EBT, food stamps.
What do the illegals receiving these benefits do……they buy the food….they buy the food
Sundance just wrote about.
Overpriced food…..they do not care about prices….it is free to them….but the multi-nationals make a killing on this overpriced food bought by illegals, financed by our own Government.
Billions are at stake. Why do you think they fight against the wall so much and want more illegal immigration…..
They are making trillions…..it is always about money….always money….they do not care about us…only about money..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great post, Gunny
It all makes perfect sense, and a lot of my questions are now answered. I live 10 miles from a meat packing plant that are surrounded by farms with cattle. In our stores a half decent piece of meat is $9.00 a pound. Also the produce sucks with onions, garlic that are sprouting ect. Mexicans are about the only employees because the packing plants advertise for help with billboards at the boarder. I don’t have a problem with Spanish people, God bless them if they are legal otherwise leave.
Yet the left persists in undermining his every success…
Canada’s Freeland pushes end of steel, aluminum tariffs in meeting with Pelosi https://reut.rs/2SEgF0g
I was pleased to see our president mention the means by which Americans are being ripped off by high prescription drug prices, to the benefit of other countries and the drug corporation executives.
One has only to look at the incestuous relationship between relatives of politicians and this industry, to know that there is something going on which is more than the free market at work.
I’ve been ranting about this, and putting forward Betsy McCaughey as someone with a lot to say about it.
I didn’t have the resources to research for myself whether Betsy’s assertions had validity; President Trump certainly has those resources, and it looks as if he put them to good use for our benefit.
I remember the selling of NAFTA in the mid 90’s. I really did not understand the ramifications of that policy, but (almost) everyone seemed to think it was a good trade agreement. Politicians and others had most of us convinced that America was going to be a 100% service economy. (Manufacturing was being exported to the advantage of the multi-nationals) And, at the time, that seemed like the direction the nation was heading. There were a few dissenters pointing out the dangers and fallacies of NAFTA, but they were drowned out by Washington bureaucrats and the media. We now understand how horrible NAFTA really was for the US. When coming to power in the 1930’s Adolph Hitler once famously said that the small lies will get a leader into trouble, but the big lies are much easier to have the masses to believe. How true it is.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It all started with GATT, the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade
James Goldsmith went on Charlie Rose to warn America. If you have time, please watch. Goldsmith is excellent. Show it to your family and friends.
https://charlierose.com/videos/1563
Sir James Goldsmith warning the US Senate Nov. 15 1994…he was ignored
SEPTEMBER 12, 2014 Testimony from Sir James Goldsmith about the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade.
https://www.c-span.org/video/?c4508362/sir-james-goldsmith-senate-speech-nov-15-1994
I have two comments on this excellent post (refresher) from Sundance.
#1 This comment of his is a classic: “In underdeveloped countries the process of buying a political outcome is called bribery. Within the United States we call it lobbying. The process is exactly the same.”
#2 Using the lemon story to explain the exploitation of the global marketplace is another classic.
Thanks. Well done SD!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Always follow the money.
The cabal has been laying the groundwork for this for over a 100 years. When ever you see a globalist twit preening on about their moral equivalence horse twaddle, followed by, “it’s not fair that we have so much and a Zimbabwean Bushman has to subside on nothing.” Or get in your way-back machine and remember “Act locally think Globally” …more groundwork.
Perhaps we have some responsibility for taking care of impoverished countries, but not by destroying ourselves. The USA is the last best hope for the world destroy us and we’ll enter a dark age with nuclear weapons.
Great read Sundance. Trillions are stake!
MAGA!
