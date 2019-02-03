A Little Granular Discussion on an Important Economic Sector…

The heartbeat of MAGAnomics is Main Street USA. Keeping in mind we have suffered through three decades of economic and financial policy that was specifically structured to the benefit of Wall Street (globalists) over Main Street (nationalism); back in 2015 and 2016 when Candidate Trump started to put specifics on his economic proposals we were able to map out some likely possibilities.
.
All significant economic changes take years to fully mature. However, because it was easy to identify where nationalist economic policy would run into conflict with the prior globalist data-trends, we were able to predict a series of economic disconnects.
The primary disconnect is where Main Street inflation, wage growth and GDP growth, would be disconnected from the Federal reserve monetary policy. Any Fed action would impact Wall Street results (sad trombone); but the disconnect that was caused by 30-years of diminished Main Street value (U.S. investment went overseas), and would mean MAGAnomic policy would grow the internal U.S. economy regardless of the Fed action.
Because the Main Street economy was intentionally uncoupled from the paper economy; and because the investment class went global with their finances; once President Trump unleashed the nationalist blue collar economic engine, the economy would self-sustain.
Because the domestic U.S. economy is then growing; and because Trump’s policies put the stronger rate of return domestically; the off-shore investments of Wall Street would begin to feel adverse impact. The wealth of the U.S. is no longer being spread globally; POTUS Trump focuses on Main Street; that brings the investment back to the U.S.
So naturally there was going to be a period where the off-shore (global) Wall Street investment products were going to lose value. Wall Street had to drop in value as asset equities were re-positioned. However, as investors chase the best rate of return; and as Main Street continues expanding; the investment money flows back into the U.S. This is the part of the economic growth timeline we are currently experiencing.
It’s only “unexpected” if you don’t accept the way MAGAnomics has fundamentally shifted, re-prioritized, the U.S. economy. Unfortunately, almost all modern economists have: (A) never been taught about Main Street economics; or (B) have totally bought into the false premise of a global economy, meaning a U.S. ‘service-driven-economy’, as the only option.
If you understand the basic elements behind the new dimension in American economics, you already understand how three decades of DC legislative and regulatory policy was structured to benefit Wall Street, Multinational corporate interests, and not Main Street USA. The intentional shift in economic policy is what created distance between two entirely divergent economic engines to the detriment of the American middle-class.
President Trump has reversed 30-years of trade and economic policy that was specifically structured to favor multinational corporations and multinational banks within Wall Street.
MAGAnomics puts the focus, the primary economic activity, back into Main Street corporations and smaller U.S. banks and credit unions. Real business growth happens at a street level, business-by-business, job-by-job, company-by-company. The paper economy, the investment class, follows the path of greatest return… that brings investment back to Main Street. Again, that’s our now; that’s what is happening around us.
U.S. companies who have actual connection to a growing U.S. economy can succeed; based on the advantages of the new economic environment and MAGA policy, specifically in the areas of manufacturing, trade and the ancillary benefactors.
Meanwhile U.S. investment assets (multinational investment portfolios) that are disconnected from the actual results of those benefiting U.S. companies, and as a consequence also disconnected from the U.S. economic expansion, can simultaneously drop in value even though the U.S. economy is thriving. (more)
Now, inside this massive Main Street machine, there are individual sectors and individual industries, almost like individual pistons, that are secondarily impacted by parallel policies focused directly on their sector. Consider the auto-sector…
The EU has attached themselves to the Paris climate treaty. Additionally, Canada has attached themselves to the Paris climate treaty. However, Mexico and the U.S. refused the sign-on to the agreement…. now we are seeing the impact.
Build a vehicle in the EU or Canada and the vehicle is subject to manufacturing standards as established by the Paris treaty. [Toyota is an example of risk exposure]
Now it must be emphasized the risk exposure is limited to production changes that are mandated by agreed upon compliance standards. However, an increasingly more demanding emissions standard means engineers may have to use smaller four cylinder or hybrid engines to stay compliant.
When those foreign companies are faced with American consumers who do not like little engines in their more preferred larger vehicles this presents a problem. The only way around the issue is to move production to avoid the regulation.
Two years ago BMW recognized they were exposed to the Paris accord, and moved to put a production facility inside Mexico. Additionally, due to pre-existing tariffs on SUV’s (and the restrictions within the Paris treaty), German automakers BMW, Mercedes and Volkswagen made the decision to manufacturer vehicles inside the U.S. and export (even to their own markets) the larger American autos.
[In a few more years German gear-heads will be demanding U.S. built engines in their autos; which is funny considering the exact reverse was true only two decades ago…]
Simultaneous to announcing we would not join the U.S. to the Paris climate treaty, President Trump announced his intent to remove the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (“CAFE”) standard that mandates a certain threshold of U.S. auto companies must make smaller fuel efficient cars that few Americans actually like. {Current Status}
In part, this no-longer enforced CAFE mandate, was the reason why GM scuttled their small vehicle facilities in Canada and the U.S. The fact that no-one liked the little sedans was the primary issue; but the vehicle was also being made to reach the fleet requirement within the CAFE regulation.
As a result of all these convergent policies, more and more auto companies are building their international assembly facilities inside the U.S. Building in the U.S. without all the various Paris regulations (and TPP mandates) means greater flexibility in the entire operation. Small engines, large engines, low emission or higher emission production is all possible within the U.S. Hence, EU auto companies are expanding their investments.
One of the reasons the professional political class hate Trump is simply because he applies common sense policy built upon the cornerstone of America-first. Decades of pontificating political economic policy are dispatched; and the American economic engine roars.
Lower tax rates, smart regulation, expanded U.S. investment opportunity, and larger Main Street economic growth is the policy assembly behind MAGAnomics…. and guess what, it’s working.
(Via CNBC) January’s super strong jobs report and a solid manufacturing survey on Friday showed that recession worries may be overblown and slowdown fears are not impacting corporate hiring or dampening manufacturers’ sentiment.
The economy added a surprising 304,000 new jobs in January, well above the 165,000 expected by economists. Wages grew by an annual 3.2 percent, and were even higher for nonmanagerial workers with a 0.4 percent monthly gain.
“The labor market is still scorching,” said Ward McCarthy, chief financial economist at Jefferies. “If you look at the payroll data, the economy continues to pound out job growth. Wage growth is for real.”
ISM manufacturing was 56.6, well above the consensus of 54.2, but the important new orders component rose even more to 58.2 from 51 in December. A number above 50 reflects expansion, and while off recent highs, economists had expected the number to slow down even more. Consumer sentiment was also reported Friday and was significantly lower at 91.2, but it too beat expectations. (read more)
As Elmore James – Shake your Money Maker.
Or as James Carville said – It’s the Economy – Stupid.
MAAGA
Make American Autos Giant Again!!!!!!!!!
swampratterrior, I like a small car and preferably with 2 doors to feel safer as a woman having to drive in the dark. I now have a Camry and with 4 doors so I don’t feel as safe opening too many doors if I press the opener on the key, meaning all 4 doors are available to whatever. I regret having sold my Solara Rally car but was encouraged to sell it and by the Camry. It is a good car with fewer cylinders and fair on gas consumption but we need to get our gasoline back to an affordable cost per gallon. I prefer Toyota vehicles but no way like a truck, period. My spouse has downsized a wee bit from his Sierra to a Rave 4 so we still have some room for moving items. We miss not having bumpers to help protect the flimsy metals and paint now used and hope now to see all that disappearing with cars made here and with better standards. Time will tell because I ain’t getting any younger!
Here’s your key right here:
“the disconnect that was caused by 30-years of diminished Main Street value (U.S. investment went overseas), and would mean MAGAnomic policy would grow the internal U.S. economy regardless of the Fed action.”
THANK GOD IN HEAVEN, and praise Him for giving us PDJTrump!
AMEN!
This^^^
There may come a time when”The People of the USA”have to take up arms to remind these”Sniveling,Cowardly,Lying,Do Nothing,Career Politicians”that THEY work for US,not the”Globalists”
clive hoskin, be aware they are impeachable/removable and one way is by a Petition to impeach them, i.e., Pelosi has 130,000 in just 10 days (only $100K will be acceptable) and now the foul mouth muslim female is way past 300,000 and all signatures must be in a 30 day time. So, this leaves us open to opening new Petitions for such as Schumer, Maxine Waters, maybe even Cortez. Go to whitehouse.gov and search for Petition, sign up if you are not already signed up, and then can add your signature or open a Petition but come back and let you know if you have opened one or more Petitions. After listening to Pelosi today, she is definitely way pass her sell by date as had problems thinking, speaking, remembering and even asked a reporter for a word. She is not healthy and apparently truly is suffering from Alzheimer.
A savvy business man Trumps a politician every time.
incredible! leverage? any questions??
More winnamins!
More winnamins!
I only wish the vile corruption in DC (Deep State/Uniparty) was as easy for PDJT to “reverse” as the broad economy is proving to be.
I greatly fear that PDJT is winning these economic victories at the expense of confronting the corruption, which clearly intends to reverse PDJT’s economic policies as soon as he leaves office.
Economy first.
It wins hearts and informs minds.
Corruption Takedown ONLY when the above are IRREVERSIBLY gaining momentum.
That makes sense. May also economically uncouple much support for the Uniparty on Wall Street once irreversible change has been accomplished.
“Why should I support you? I’m making more money with Trump.”
Nothing is irreversible, ever. It take eternal vigilance, remember?.
And there you have it, Arthur.
Perfect Punchline!
ForGodandCountry, and why wouldn’t we vote for another good to great republican after 2024 when by then we will find really possible candidates. By the way, read the Trump does have the power to close down this Congress and if that be true, go for it Trump and we can start a new and better form of Congress that truly represents us and our Constitution laws, Bill of Rights and realize they are hired/elected to represent us and ONLY us. No more wasting our money as they just allocated $45 billion to another country when we need the wall and repaired infrastructure. Communism ain’t gonna win but we will have a hassle on our hands to remove it and we will!
Winnamins!! 😀
It is simply a Blessing from our Lord we were given a leader who doesn’t curry favor all over the world for illegal kickbacks with our hard earned treasures.
It’s been already clear to myself and I assume Most of American Patriots that Washington/Congress has been (and still is), the PROBLEM with any economic growth. Getting them outta prosperity is and has been the PROBLEM.
The Problem has been manufactured to be an eternal problem…it is not!
The economy is rocketing ahead BECAUSE the Government Shut-Down took 800,000 Federal Strangulators off its back.
BKR,
I am waiting for the R.I.F. process to rid us of these parasites!
LikeLiked by 5 people
so I think President Trump WILL shut down the government again. Remember he want a REAL BUDGET not a continuing resolution of the Obummer Porkulus.
Dr Janda went through the several steps needed to get a RIF. link Do not forget the first thing president Trump did was get each department to write up the PLAN needed for a RIF. Now Mick Mulvaney is Chief of Staff.
I love New York as much as anyone possibly could and am pleased to see the “economy” for the “Global Multi Nationals” increase as it most recently ( and always ) has. That said, the Rothschild Bank AG is going to be “re-paid” one way? Or another.
As we approach another election, even though I pray for 8 yrs of MAGA, I also pray that our POTUS is preparing an army of people to continue the doctrine of MAGA.
– to put real economic education back in our primary, secondary, and graduate schools
– to teach trade skills and manufacturing
– to continue the sleuth work to eliminate those bent on the destruction of our country or the economic leeching of the american worker.
Trump got a bit of the Pied Piper in him it seems. 🙂
As predicted 3 years ago, President Trump is making the USA the “most hospitable economic environment for investment … on the planet”.
P.S. That’s the TOP PRIORITY of American Government.
… Because without putting America First, the rest of America’s interests are UNAFFORDABLE.
… Including National Defense.
… But REALLY, we already knew that, once Obama demonstrated how to destroy it.
Investment Reflections:
Let’s ask ourselves which size companies have been underpriced in our Stock Market:
• Large Cap … with potentially significant Global presence … and dependency?
• Mid Cap … with potentially significant dependence on Imports from China?
• Small Cap … with potentially under-appreciated Tax Cuts, First-Year Capex Expensing and Lower Regulatory Compliance Costs … and potentially more nimble Decision-Making and Flexible Sources of Funding?
Looking for debate, here.
Inviting Investment Pros to share
• Analysts who’re focused on Companies that Make-in-USA
• Investment Funds focused on the same,
What is amazing is 1/2 this country has been fooled to think…….
1) that 1.9% GDP is better than 3.0+% GDP
2) that 6-8% unemployment is better than 3% unemployment
3) that having much higher unemployment for Blacks and Hispanics is better than lower
4) that paying higher taxes is better than paying less.
5) that having more government regulations in your life is better than much less.
6) that having huge trade deficits are better than having fair trade deals
7) that having less manufacturing jobs for Americans is better than much more
8) that having no border wall is somehow safer and than having border walls
9) that Fentanyl and child sex trafficking isn’t important enough to fight with a border wall
9) that peace comes from a weak military vs a strong one.
10) that a baby just days before their delivery date is somehow not a human being.
11) that socialism will work better than capitalism
Where is the common sense? How are so many people snookered by the left?
No fix to stupid.
Back in the 70s and 80s each time major layoffs affected masses of workers and the hype of corporate takeover artists, coupled with workers must “learn new job skills” caused me to wonder “what the hell is going on?”
Well now we know. Reagan changed direction for a spell but the fix was in. That’s why “they” (Romneys, McCains, Bloombergs) dispise TRUMP and MAGA with an unpresidented passion.
It’s going to come down to bloodshed, it’s inevitable, don’t want it, but the writings on the wall. Pun intended. Exactly why the attack on the 2A. They know, that we know, that they know, we now see it and we’re having none of it.
What’s the 2a?
2nd Amendment.
Oh! Duh. Thanks 🙂
Makes me sad but I agree, it is going to come down to bloodshed. ‘battle lines being drawn….’
With luck it will be minimal.
Remember the Left is mostly PAID ASTROTURF and PAID CRISIS ACTORS, MS13, idiot college Snow Flakes, the inner city dregs, college profs. and unfortunately mussie Jihadists.
I can not remember where I saw it….. OH yes it was the late term abortion Numbers.
Jun 13, 2018 ” Six in 10 Americans broadly support abortion rights in first trimester; Support … second three months, and by half again, to 13%, in the final three months….” https://news.gallup.com/poll/235469/trimesters-key-abortion-views.aspx
A Rasmussen generic poll in 2010, before the Tea Party was systematically trashed, showed:
“Democratic — 36%
Tea Party — 23%
Republican — 18%
Not sure — 22% “
So the hard cord left is between 13% and 36%, probably closer to 10% than 30% and MOST are Cowardly BULLIES!
….
That said, what President Trump is doing is CUT OF THE $$$$$. Remember the sudden arrest of all those Saudi Princes esp Al Waleed.
Think of the human trafficking arrests. “1,588 human trafficking arrests last fiscal year. 1,543 for sex trafficking.” One report said the girls are doing 30 -50 ‘customers’ a day.
@ $50 X 30 customers X 365 days = $547,500 or a possible 1/2 million per girl per year!!!
Operation Broken Heart (2017) netted 4,474 arrests and 68,000 children… nearly 2,000 were in California alone mostly in the LA area.
And that does not get into the drug trafficking..
….
NOW do you see why the DemonRats are panicking and fighting the ‘Wall’ tooth and nail?
Hmm, a good time to buy a few select stocks.
I’m currently working towards a Masters in Applied Economics at SNHU. (My company pays for education so why not?) My professors are completely clueless! My last one actually works for the Fed and was willing to debate things. I got a 99 out of 100 as a final grade. My 20 page project compared the Great Depression to the 2008 Recession. He said he didn’t know the things I researched and put in my paper. I’m red pilling one economist at a time! 😎
LikeLiked by 6 people
kurt, GOOD for you!
You will love this Occasional Cortex vid. She has a degree in Economics and Micheal Moore thinks she would completely wipe out President Trump in the 2020 election if she was old enough to run. 🤣
LikeLiked by 1 person
“I’m going to make the electoral college tuition free!”
“We can land rockets on the sun, we just have to go at night”
“My TV says ‘built in Antenna’, which is a place in China.”
“I see the bread go in, and I see the toast come out…but where did the bread go?”
The three branches of government? Nina, Pinta, Santa Maria, right?”
LikeLike
So, what we’re going to see is major big money investors in Europe and Asia buying U. S. company stocks!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Do not forget the Small business ‘Engine’ was also ‘released’ by getting rid of idiot regulations (and hopefully Obummercare) Small businesses are mostly SELF FINANCED so the FED does not really impact them. Small business — the 2 Trillion dollar underground economy — is what kept the USA from a major Depression during the Obummer years.
This is what’s it’s all about.
This would be why VW is spending just under a billion to add a third production line here in chattanooga. They will use the new production line to build their electric cars. Probably 98% of those will be shipped right on out of the US since, other than some virtue signaling liberals, Americans seem to have have summarily rejected electric cars
Hopefully they do the same with the autonomous ones too!
