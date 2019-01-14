Volkswagen Announces Additional Plant with 1,000 New Jobs in Chattanooga, Tennessee – $800 Million Investment in New Production Line…

{{{snicker}}} Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. Oh, remember that White House meeting with the big four German automakers [back on December 4th, 2018] that mainstream media ignored amid the fury of the, well, more popular ‘resistance’ narrative? Yeah, THAT one.

Well, combine that US/trade White House meeting with the details within the USMCA auto-sector; mix it up a little with the initiatives and incentives for Trump’s industrial vocational apprenticeship training; give the auto actuaries a little time to crunch the numbers; let the executives settle in…. Then, fast forward a month and currently the big Detroit auto-show is happening.

Voilà!… what does Volkswagen announce? Ahem:

TENNESSEE – Volkswagen to create 1,000 new jobs in Chattanooga expansion: Volkswagen announces Chattanooga will be the home to the company’s first electric vehicle manufacturing facility in North America. This will be the company’s second U.S. facility.

The automaker made the announcement Monday morning at the Detroit Auto show. Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger were all in Detroit for the major announcement.

The project represents an investment of $800 million by Volkswagen and the creation of 1,000 jobs in Hamilton County. “As one of Hamilton County’s top employers, these additional 1,000 jobs will have a lasting impact on the region. I thank Volkswagen for its partnership and also applaud the company for its ongoing commitment to education and workforce alignment, which helps Tennessee build a pipeline of talent for years to come,” Haslam said. (read more)

.

Tariffs Work !

….”complicated business folks, complicated business”…

Our economy added 284,000 manufacturing jobs in 2018, the largest increase in U.S. manufacturing jobs in 21 years. This has always been a priority for @realDonaldTrump. Our trade policies are working! — USTR (@USTradeRep) January 4, 2019

Advertisements