Volkswagen Announces Additional Plant with 1,000 New Jobs in Chattanooga, Tennessee – $800 Million Investment in New Production Line…

{{{snicker}}} Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. Oh, remember that White House meeting with the big four German automakers [back on December 4th, 2018] that mainstream media ignored amid the fury of the, well, more popular ‘resistance’ narrative? Yeah, THAT one.
Well, combine that US/trade White House meeting with the details within the USMCA auto-sector; mix it up a little with the initiatives and incentives for Trump’s industrial vocational apprenticeship training; give the auto actuaries a little time to crunch the numbers; let the executives settle in…. Then, fast forward a month and currently the big Detroit auto-show is happening.
Voilà!… what does Volkswagen announce? Ahem:
TENNESSEE – Volkswagen to create 1,000 new jobs in Chattanooga expansion:
Volkswagen announces Chattanooga will be the home to the company’s first electric vehicle manufacturing facility in North America. This will be the company’s second U.S. facility.
The automaker made the announcement Monday morning at the Detroit Auto show. Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger were all in Detroit for the major announcement.
The project represents an investment of $800 million by Volkswagen and the creation of 1,000 jobs in Hamilton County. “As one of Hamilton County’s top employers, these additional 1,000 jobs will have a lasting impact on the region. I thank Volkswagen for its partnership and also applaud the company for its ongoing commitment to education and workforce alignment, which helps Tennessee build a pipeline of talent for years to come,” Haslam said. (read more)
Tariffs Work !
….”complicated business folks, complicated business”…
Capital always flows to where it can maximize the ROI!
Of course…and that would be China.
Germany has already sold out to China.
So, China is building in Tennessee…so what?
Frankly you can keep your subsidized electric vehicles. Batteries are for flashlights. I’m burn’n gas or diesel til the day I die. Murica !
Bullseye, I think you’re safe.
The infrastructure needed to support eVehicles is gonna take a while, even if its all done privately.
I cannot believe Americans will willingly give up their freedom of travel.
eCars need frequent recharge, long trips are common in this Country…try driving across TX, or N/S in CA…many many stations would be needed…plus, something serious must be done ab time-to-charge.
Have a friend who loves his Volt, but he can plug it in at night…and it takes many hours to fully charge.
I’ve always wondered what they do with these things when they are totaled…its not like you can just crush one as you can normieCars. Anybody know?
Volkswagen Volt. Hope it does better.
Every translation of energy has a cost.
In an internal combustion engine the chemical energy stored in the gasoline is converted to mechanical energy and heat.
In an electric vehicle electricity is generated (most likely by burning coal, although could be hydro or nuke [windmills deserve a post of their own]) then sent over high tension lines (some loss) then a step down transformer (heat) then converted to chemical energy (battery) then converted to mechanical energy.
The system-wide efficiency of electric vehicles is lacking, it makes people feel good.
Take a moment to consider how the Obama Administration treated this same company—embarrassed it by forcing them to meet standards that were impossible and so they cheated and got caught, had to pay fines (which, btw—where did all that money go?!). Just to be clear: no one is saying cheating is good. But when a government make standards and laws so unattainable, what they are doing is making everyone a lawbreaker. This allows them to shake you down and make you pay.
Contrast that to positive reinforcement—the Trump Administration giving kudos, incentives, making it easy to do the right thing. Viola—we are getting our country back, folks! Winning!
Love it! Great job PDJT 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Imagine the MULTIPLIER those 1,000 jobs will generate for Supply Chain, Construction, Homes, Schools and Local Services Jobs!
You gotta love capitalism when left to work its magic Long life the capitalist king Trump!!. (at least for another 6 years)
What is it going to take before the rest of America wakes up? The one thing that absolutely drives the success of a country in all phases is a powerful economy. It pays for everything and brings happiness and prosperity to it’s citizens
Trump is ushering in what Americans have been waiting for for decades, yet all we hear about is Russia, Orange man bad, abolish ICE, open the borders, etc.
I’m so tired of all this idiocy from Americans who should know better
There’s a word for them: Democrats
Simply….MAGA. He’s not a demi-god but he is damn sure doing great work!!
Their auto manufacturing is contracting in country and they’re expanding in the U.S. Very telling.
So did I understand correctly that there will be another announcement tomorrow that VW will also be partnering with Ford in the US to manufacture more auto parts?
You heard correctly. With some luck, I’l be there 🙂
Haslam should be thanking Donald J.Trump first and foremost. I’m not into electric but this is good news for American workers. Especially after listening to the verbal assassination of PDJT from the MSM and Globalist traitors all day regarding Russia, Russia, Russia!! There is a price gonna have to be paid by the lying scumbags. Sorry not in a great mood tonight!
Damn !!!!!! Magic wand strikes again….
Another Great American win due to Trump…
Usually under Obama all we saw was …..company has moved ……factory/company to …..country.
Seemed like I kept on seeing that with Obama. …
