Volkswagen Announces Additional Plant with 1,000 New Jobs in Chattanooga, Tennessee – $800 Million Investment in New Production Line…

Posted on January 14, 2019 by

{{{snicker}}} Jobs, Jobs, Jobs. Oh, remember that White House meeting with the big four German automakers [back on December 4th, 2018] that mainstream media ignored amid the fury of the, well, more popular ‘resistance’ narrative?   Yeah, THAT one.

Well, combine that US/trade White House meeting with the details within the USMCA auto-sector; mix it up a little with the initiatives and incentives for Trump’s industrial vocational apprenticeship training; give the auto actuaries a little time to crunch the numbers; let the executives settle in…. Then, fast forward a month and currently the big Detroit auto-show is happening.

Voilà!… what does Volkswagen announce?  Ahem:

TENNESSEE – Volkswagen to create 1,000 new jobs in Chattanooga expansion:

Volkswagen announces Chattanooga will be the home to the company’s first electric vehicle manufacturing facility in North America. This will be the company’s second U.S. facility.

The automaker made the announcement Monday morning at the Detroit Auto show. Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke, and Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger were all in Detroit for the major announcement.

The project represents an investment of $800 million by Volkswagen and the creation of 1,000 jobs in Hamilton County.  “As one of Hamilton County’s top employers, these additional 1,000 jobs will have a lasting impact on the region. I thank Volkswagen for its partnership and also applaud the company for its ongoing commitment to education and workforce alignment, which helps Tennessee build a pipeline of talent for years to come,” Haslam said.  (read more)

.

Tariffs Work !

….”complicated business  folks, complicated business”…

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Auto Sector, Big Government, Donald Trump, Economy, Education, European Union, media bias, NAFTA, President Trump, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US Treasury, USA, USMCA. Bookmark the permalink.

19 Responses to Volkswagen Announces Additional Plant with 1,000 New Jobs in Chattanooga, Tennessee – $800 Million Investment in New Production Line…

  1. Paco Loco says:
    January 14, 2019 at 7:50 pm

    Capital always flows to where it can maximize the ROI!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  2. Bullseye says:
    January 14, 2019 at 7:56 pm

    Frankly you can keep your subsidized electric vehicles. Batteries are for flashlights. I’m burn’n gas or diesel til the day I die. Murica !

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • piper567 says:
      January 14, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      Bullseye, I think you’re safe.
      The infrastructure needed to support eVehicles is gonna take a while, even if its all done privately.
      I cannot believe Americans will willingly give up their freedom of travel.
      eCars need frequent recharge, long trips are common in this Country…try driving across TX, or N/S in CA…many many stations would be needed…plus, something serious must be done ab time-to-charge.
      Have a friend who loves his Volt, but he can plug it in at night…and it takes many hours to fully charge.
      I’ve always wondered what they do with these things when they are totaled…its not like you can just crush one as you can normieCars. Anybody know?

      Like

      Reply
    • Chip Doctor says:
      January 14, 2019 at 8:35 pm

      Volkswagen Volt. Hope it does better.

      Like

      Reply
    • JX says:
      January 14, 2019 at 8:41 pm

      Every translation of energy has a cost.

      In an internal combustion engine the chemical energy stored in the gasoline is converted to mechanical energy and heat.

      In an electric vehicle electricity is generated (most likely by burning coal, although could be hydro or nuke [windmills deserve a post of their own]) then sent over high tension lines (some loss) then a step down transformer (heat) then converted to chemical energy (battery) then converted to mechanical energy.

      The system-wide efficiency of electric vehicles is lacking, it makes people feel good.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. CA M says:
    January 14, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Take a moment to consider how the Obama Administration treated this same company—embarrassed it by forcing them to meet standards that were impossible and so they cheated and got caught, had to pay fines (which, btw—where did all that money go?!). Just to be clear: no one is saying cheating is good. But when a government make standards and laws so unattainable, what they are doing is making everyone a lawbreaker. This allows them to shake you down and make you pay.
    Contrast that to positive reinforcement—the Trump Administration giving kudos, incentives, making it easy to do the right thing. Viola—we are getting our country back, folks! Winning!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  4. Tiffthis says:
    January 14, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Love it! Great job PDJT 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 14, 2019 at 7:57 pm

    Imagine the MULTIPLIER those 1,000 jobs will generate for Supply Chain, Construction, Homes, Schools and Local Services Jobs!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  6. William Schneider says:
    January 14, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    You gotta love capitalism when left to work its magic Long life the capitalist king Trump!!. (at least for another 6 years)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. alliwantissometruth says:
    January 14, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    What is it going to take before the rest of America wakes up? The one thing that absolutely drives the success of a country in all phases is a powerful economy. It pays for everything and brings happiness and prosperity to it’s citizens

    Trump is ushering in what Americans have been waiting for for decades, yet all we hear about is Russia, Orange man bad, abolish ICE, open the borders, etc.

    I’m so tired of all this idiocy from Americans who should know better

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  8. Monticello says:
    January 14, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    Simply….MAGA. He’s not a demi-god but he is damn sure doing great work!!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Mncpo(ret) says:
    January 14, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    Their auto manufacturing is contracting in country and they’re expanding in the U.S. Very telling.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  10. benifranlkin says:
    January 14, 2019 at 8:05 pm

    So did I understand correctly that there will be another announcement tomorrow that VW will also be partnering with Ford in the US to manufacture more auto parts?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. joebkonobi says:
    January 14, 2019 at 8:27 pm

    Haslam should be thanking Donald J.Trump first and foremost. I’m not into electric but this is good news for American workers. Especially after listening to the verbal assassination of PDJT from the MSM and Globalist traitors all day regarding Russia, Russia, Russia!! There is a price gonna have to be paid by the lying scumbags. Sorry not in a great mood tonight!

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. kinthenorthwest says:
    January 14, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Another Great American win due to Trump…
    Usually under Obama all we saw was …..company has moved ……factory/company to …..country.
    Seemed like I kept on seeing that with Obama. …

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s