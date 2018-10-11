The Predictable MAGAnomic Policy Interacting Amid: Wall Street -vs- Main Street…

Everything is happening in a very predictable sequence. Few understand the MAGAnomic reset and what was predicted to happen in the space between disconnecting a Wall Street economic engine (globalism and multinationals) and restarting a Main Street economic engine (nationalism/America-First). In 2016 CTH explained where we would be today. With current Wall Street events, perhaps it is worthwhile remembering the CTH forecast.
Originally outlined far more than a year ago. Reposted by request.
President Trump’s MAGAnomic trade and foreign policy agenda is jaw-dropping in scale, scope and consequence. There are multiple simultaneous aspects to each policy objective; however, many have been visible for a long time – some even before the election victory in November ’16.
If we get too far in the weeds the larger picture is lost. CTH objective is to continue pointing focus toward the larger horizon, and then at specific inflection points to dive into the topic and explain how each moment is connected to the larger strategy.
Today we repost an earlier dive into how MAGAnomic policy interacts with multinational Wall Street, the stock market, the U.S. financial system and perhaps your personal financial value. Again, reference and source material is included at the end of the outline.
If you understand the basic elements behind the new dimension in American economics, you already understand how three decades of DC legislative and regulatory policy was structured to benefit Wall Street, Multinational corporate interests, and not Main Street USA. The intentional shift in economic policy is what created distance between two entirely divergent economic engines to the detriment of the American middle-class.
REMEMBER […] there had to be a point where the value of the second economy (Wall Street) surpassed the value of the first economy (Main Street).
Investments, and the bets therein, needed to expand outside of the USA. hence, globalist investing.
However, a second more consequential aspect happened simultaneously. The politicians became more valuable to the Wall Street team than the Main Street team; and Wall Street had deeper pockets because their economy was now larger.
As a consequence Wall Street started funding political candidates and asking for legislation that benefited their multinational interests.
When Main Street was purchasing the legislative influence the outcomes were -generally speaking- beneficial to Main Street, and by direct attachment those outcomes also benefited the average American inside the real economy.
When Wall Street began purchasing the legislative influence, the outcomes therein became beneficial to Wall Street. Those benefits are detached from improving the livelihoods of main street Americans because the benefits are “global”. Global financial interests, multinational investment interests -and corporations therein- became the primary filter through which the DC legislative outcomes were considered.
There is a natural disconnect. (more)
As an outcome of national financial policy blending commercial banking with institutional investment banking something happened on Wall Street that few understand. If we take the time to understand what happened we can understand why the Stock Market grew and what risks exist today as the financial policy is reversed to benefit Main Street.
President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin have already begun assembling and delivering a new banking system.
Instead of attempting to put Glass-Stegal regulations back into massive banking systems, the Trump administration is creating a parallel financial system of less-regulated small commercial banks, credit unions and traditional lenders who can operate to the benefit of Main Street without the burdensome regulation of the mega-banks and multinationals. This really is one of the more brilliant solutions to work around a uniquely American economic problem.
♦ When U.S. banks were allowed to merge their investment divisions with their commercial banking operations (the removal of Glass Stegal) something changed on Wall Street.
Companies who are evaluated based on their financial results, profits and losses, remained in their traditional role as traded stocks on the U.S. Stock Market and were evaluated accordingly. However, over time investment instruments -which are secondary to actual company results- created a sub-set within Wall Street that detached from actual bottom line company results.
The resulting secondary financial market system was essentially ‘investment markets’. Both ordinary company stocks and the investment market stocks operate on the same stock exchanges. But the underlying valuation is tied to entirely different metrics.
Financial products were developed (as investment instruments) that are essentially wagers or bets on the outcomes of actual companies traded on Wall Street. Those bets/wagers form the hedge markets and are [essentially] people trading on expectations of performance. The “derivatives market” is the ‘betting system’.
♦Ford Motor Company (only chosen as a commonly known entity) has a stock valuation based on their actual company performance in the market of manufacturing and consumer purchasing of their product. However, there can be thousands of financial instruments wagering on the actual outcome of their performance.
There are two initial bets on these outcomes that form the basis for Hedge-fund activity. Bet ‘A’ that Ford hits a profit number, or bet ‘B’ that they don’t. There are financial instruments created to place each wager. [The wagers form the derivatives] But it doesn’t stop there.
Additionally, more financial products are created that bet on the outcomes of the A/B bets. A secondary financial product might find two sides betting on both A outcome and B outcome.
Party C bets the “A” bet is accurate, and party D bets against the A bet. Party E bets the “B” bet is accurate, and party F bets against the B. If it stopped there we would only have six total participants. But it doesn’t stop there, it goes on and on and on…
The outcome of the bets forms the basis for the tenuous investment markets. The important part to understand is that the investment funds are not necessarily attached to the original company stock, they are now attached to the outcome of bet(s). Hence an inherent disconnect is created.
Subsequently, if the actual stock doesn’t meet it’s expected P-n-L outcome (if the company actually doesn’t do well), and if the financial investment was betting against the outcome, the value of the investment actually goes up. The company performance and the investment bets on the outcome of that performance are two entirely different aspects of the stock market. [Hence two metrics.]
♦Understanding the disconnect between an actual company on the stock market, and the bets for and against that company stock, helps to understand what can happen when fiscal policy is geared toward the underlying company (Main Street MAGAnomics), and not toward the bets therein (Investment Class).
The U.S. stock markets’ overall value can increase with Main Street policy, and yet the investment class can simultaneously decrease in value even though the company(ies) in the stock market is/are doing better. This detachment is critical to understand because the ‘real economy’ is based on the company, the ‘paper economy’ is based on the financial investment instruments betting on the company.
Trillions can be lost in investment instruments, and yet the overall stock market -as valued by company operations/profits- can increase.
Here’s the critical part – Conversely, there are now classes of companies on the U.S. stock exchange that never make a dime in profit, yet the value of the company increases.
This dynamic is possible because the financial investment bets are not connected to the bottom line profit. (Examples include Tesla Motors, Amazon and a host of internet stocks like Facebook and Twitter.) It is this investment group of companies that stands to lose the most if/when the underlying system of betting on them stops or slows.
Specifically due to most recent U.S. fiscal policy, modern multinational banks, including all of the investment products therein, are more closely attached to this investment system on Wall Street. It stands to reason they are at greater risk of financial losses overall with a shift in economic policy.
That financial and economic risk is the basic reason behind Trump and Mnuchin putting a protective, secondary and parallel, banking system in place for Main Street.
Big multinational banks can suffer big losses from their investments, and yet the Main Street economy can continue growing, and have access to capital, uninterrupted.
Bottom Line: U.S. companies who have actual connection to a growing U.S. economy can succeed; based on the advantages of the new economic environment and MAGA policy, specifically in the areas of manufacturing, trade and the ancillary benefactors.
Meanwhile U.S. investment assets (multinational investment portfolios) that are disconnected from the actual results of those benefiting U.S. companies, and as a consequence also disconnected from the U.S. economic expansion, can simultaneously drop in value even though the U.S. economy is thriving.
♦The Modern Third Dimension in American Economics – HERE
♦How Multinationals have Exported U.S. Wealth – HERE
♦The “Fed” Can’t Figure out the New Economics – HERE
♦The FED Begins to Question the Economic Assumptions – HERE
♦Treasury Secretary Mnuchin begins creating a Parallel Banking System – HERE
♦Proof “America-First” has disconnected Main Street from Wall Street – HERE
Tying in with President Trump bring the American Auto Industry Back…
Wish they would make Interest Expense on Auto Loans tax deductible once again on the individual income tax return, as it was for decades and decades before….
No, save up and pay cash. Quit wasting money on interest for a depreciating asset.
And if you can not do that BUY USED! We figure buy an old vehicle, invest $1,000 – $2,000 for needed repairs and you come out way ahead. (Have a good mechanic check it over before buying.)
The last vehicle I bought was a 1987 Dodge ram pkup for $1,500 we have put very little into her and she is now at my mechanic for a complete overhaul after 4 years of trouble free service. (I really like that carborator vs injectors)
Howie, they are up against a real businessman who knows the score and that means they will have to be more honest or lose money and investors. Tsk! Tsk! Remember growing up with small banks and employee banks and we all could flourish without wasting so much time what the Wallstreet garbage is on an every day basis rising or falling because we know it is nothing more than glossing over whatever.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Most Derivatives are financial bets. In effect they are insurance products without having to carry Reserves if the bet goes wrong.
When AIG couldn’t pay Goldman Sachs the $13 billion, Goldman was bankrupt, but it was the Main Street taxpayer who was forced to give $700 billion over to shore up these corrupt banks. This, too, must end.
LikeLiked by 7 people
A lot of that money went to Bank of America and Wells Fargo to expand. Before obama, they did not have a single branch in Georgia, soon after obama, those two owned half the banks in the state. Financed by us. They pay .5% on a 3 year CD while charging 7% for home loans and 10% for car loans. We are paying off their loans. Take your money out of them and only use them for checking if you have to.
Look around to better rates at credit unions and small local banks.
AND the money US tax payers shelled out to AIG THEN got sent over to EUROPE to bail out THEIR BANKS!!!
That is why the Fed told Ron Paul to F…k off when he wanted to know what they were doing with the tax payers money.
The AIG Bailout Scandal
“…Bailing out AIG effectively meant rescuing Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America and Merrill Lynch (as well as a dozens of European banks) from huge losses. Those financial institutions played the derivatives game with AIG, the esoteric practice of placing financial bets on future events. AIG lost its bets, which led to its collapse. But other gamblers—the counterparties in AIG’s derivative deals—were made whole on their bets, paid off 100 cents on the dollar. Taxpayers got stuck with the bill…..”
75% of the US Citizens were AGAINST the bailout but America’s Ruling Class ignored us.
More articles:
Wall Street Journal – The Federal Reserve’s Covert Bailout of Europe: by Cerald O’Driscoll:
http://online.wsj.com/news/articles/SB10001424052970204464404577118682763082876
Zero Hedge – Presenting the #303 TRILLION in Derivatives That US Taxpayers Are Now on the Hook For
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2014-12-12/presenting-303-trillion-derivatives-us-taxpayers-are-now-hook
As I explained in an earlier afternoon drop…and possibly this a.m. that PDJT and Munchin where going to do a MODIFED GLASS-SEGAL!!! Love it…and the FED CIRCLES THE DRAIN when the mucho big money disappears before their eyes…Like Trump Magic!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Yes, eagledriver, it’s almost as if he has a magic wand 😆
Thank you for the refresher, Sundance.
And that you to whoever requested it.
Too many nervous nellies in my immediate orbit with the market’s recent dive.
I am in it (not my choice, retirement account) for the long haul and will continue to have faith and trust.
Mr. President didn’t become the most astute businessman we know without taking a few knocks.
MAGA Onward 🇺🇸
Minnie, my spouse worked in financial stuff and markets and we can remember when people said that Wall Street would never rise about 700, and then when it reached $26K it was lauded and when there is a slight turndown they cry and say what is going to happen to us. Get real. If we made it at 700,then any thing today is pure honey!
LikeLiked by 4 people
What you are seeing with the market the last two days is exactly what SD is stating. Tomorrow 3rd Quarter profits for the Big Banks will be released. Followed over the next two weeks by other Corporations selling on the Stock Exchange. Profits are going to be relatively high for a majority of them beating their estimates. Profits through the first 2 Quarters have been nearly 20%.
However, this derivative market SD is talking about has more bets on Corporations not meeting their forecasted profit. They are the ones that are losing over the last two days in anticipation of what is to come. The market will pickup once again over the next three weeks because Corporations will be making profits above their forecast.
When Corporations are reaching their forecasted profits, employees are the ones that benefit especially if their contract has language written into it for bonuses.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Another reason tech is down: https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse/status/1050430667958509569
LikeLiked by 1 person
I expect anti-trust actions against the Silicon Valley Sultans sometime after the midterm elections & whatever changes President Trump will make at the DOJ & FBI are completed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
PUblius2016, obviously a lot of ignorant hateful democrats who can’t even see their nose let alone that are paying more taxes in blue states than we and what are the results. If like CA the money goes somewhere but not where it was voted to go, and the taxes keep getting higher and people poorer in CA. So sad so many haven’t a clue about money/taxes/or any other expenses because they have never learned to count! Jealousy everywhere, but, yes, our President is for MAGA again in spite of the brainwashed who are getting the same benefits as we, but being piggies that is never enough. Ah, well, again stupid cannot be cured.
A retired securities lawyer who doesn’t touch the stock market, this article is genius inspired. Practiced in the 80’s when insider trading was the norm; now it is more sophisticated but still there.
Taking over the banks was a destruction of local power and another step in globalism.
LikeLiked by 12 people
I have a high school diploma and a couple of years in Community College, followed by 15 years in the consumer banking industry, followed by 20 years as a homeschooling mom living on a tight budget so why do I understand all of this better than many people I know who are corporate bankers and economics majors!
Whatever happened to common sense? How do people not see that shipping all of our manufacturing to a third world country has decimated our economy and no stock that is based on some arbitrary measurement is going to last as well as one that is based on the actual production of a tangible item?
The politicians, the lobbyists, the race hustling grievance industry agitators, and the CEOs of “multinational” companies have gotten rich over the last 30 years, while the middle class has been systematically destroyed, and the minority communities are on the verge of killing each other, and no one is wiling to say a word for fear of being called racist! Follow the money, folks – the emperor has had no clothes for a very long time and Trump is the first one to actually say it out loud. That’s why the Left is throwing everything they can at him – they know that if they can’t take him down, he will end the rigged game they have been playing all these years!
LikeLiked by 20 people
You are truly of the VIKING SPIRIT…Never Give Up, Confront the Enemy and Look them in the eye…Your moniker says it all…And Thank you!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha – I am actually of Irish descent but married a first generation American whose parents immigrated from Norway just before he was born…my two sons are a perfect blend of their dual heritages, hence the “VikingMom” title!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Preach it vikingmom. billions at stake
vikingmom,
It really is quite simple if you realize the difference between WEALTH and money (banker script)
Wealth is created through mining, farming, logging, manufacturing, building and usable ideas. These are the things that were being stripped from the USA and sold off by our ‘Ruling Class’.
You can not be a ‘service economy’ WITHOUT creating things to sell. Service people like burger flippers and sales clerks do not CREATE anything all they do is sell what others have created. In the case of the USA, cheap Chinese crap.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“How do people not see…….”. Oh, they see it…..they are just paid big bucks (probably by us) not to see it.
Well said my lady, we’ll said;)
Thank you for helping me understand, and stop from panicking!
LikeLiked by 2 people
YES! I have been saying this for years. The overall stock market is a rigged sham not based on the ACTUAL intrinsic value of a company but on the paper pusher traders that bet on bets on bets about how the company will profit or loss. Then they bundle packages of investments as derivatives and you only own a piece of the group of investments. There is no really good way to “unbundle” who actually owns what when hundreds or thousands of people own a small fraction of the whole. Insanity. Only less than 6% or our net worth is tied up in the markets. I’d rather own tangible assets. Land, cattle, equipment, soybeans. It’s a much safer investment to own something I can touch, IMHO.
LikeLiked by 7 people
I don’t understand this.
How is it rigged? A game of three-card-monty is rigged. Elections are rigged. How is “stock market” rigged?
How is it a sham? You are offered an opportunity to buy something at a given price, and you get what you full well know you are buying. Not a hollow shell. How is it a sham?
LikeLike
the banks – oh and try a little research on the Rothchilds. real eye opener
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ellen Brown’s Web of Debt is very helpful
http://www.webofdebt.com/
documentaries- James Corbett’s Century of Enslavement History of the Federal Reserve
https://www.corbettreport.com/federalreserve/
and Bill Still’s The Money Masters
“…There is no really good way to “unbundle” who actually owns what….”
As it turns out Stefania Vitali, James B. Glattfelder, and Stefano Battiston did it for you. The Network of Global Corporate Control
SURPRISE! Network of 147 [financial] Companies Controls Nearly 40% of Global Economic Value of Transnational Corporations
This discusses the above paper.
“….When the team further untangled the web of ownership, it found much of it tracked back to a “super-entity” of 147 even more tightly knit companies – all of their ownership was held by other members of the super-entity – that controlled 40 per cent of the total wealth in the network. “In effect, less than 1 per cent of the companies were able to control 40 per cent of the entire network,” says Glattfelder. Most were financial institutions. The top 20 included Barclays Bank, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and The Goldman Sachs Group….” The top fifty are then listed.
A different article discussing various studies including the one I first cited.
Exposing the Financial Core of the Transnational Capitalist Class
LikeLiked by 1 person
The 1300+ point drop in the past two days is contrived. Ride it out folks, Most everything I looked at is ridiculously oversold, or close to it. Time to look for bargains.
LikeLiked by 8 people
So was today a good day to buy?
buy low and sell high, still risky stuff
Selectively. Tomorrow is another day. I did some buying late in the day yesterday. Nothing today. No selling either. Possibly a bit more buying tomorrow. Some stocks are in deep bear market territory for no good reason. I’ve done this a few times over the years and in a few months I’m feeling good. Right now it’s gut-wrenching. I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t.
Another thank you Sundance for the clearest explanation of the markets and hedge funds that this financial nincompoop has ever read. I can visualize your explanation of the descending betting to look rather like a family tree that spreads with each generation ad infinitum.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Stock market going down is when the ‘pros’ think they’ve made good profit and are cashing out.
One thing everyone can do is use your local community banks. I am, and when over the years they got bought out I switched to another one. Everyone knows your name, great service and doesn’t contribute to the bottom line of B of America, Chase etc.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Credit unions, too. I’ve been with my out of state CU since 1990. Great loan rates, now getting 3% checking, full non-network ATM fee reimbursement, and great customer service.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I guess Bill Maher is going to be disappointed. The market may drop like he hopes, but the Main St. economy will continue to grow.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Globalism is a myth. Globalization is real. Multinationals are now overwhelmingly controlled by progressives/neo-Marxists. Did you hear what the mob was shouting in Portland? Their intense hatred for white people and the West is spiraling out of control. I can assure you that progressives/neo-Marxists in governments and corporate board rooms throughout the West are in full agreement. Did you hear what Theresa May said today about forcing companies to close the supposed ethnic pay gap? OMG! She’s worse than Merkel. Two progressive fascist dogs in complete control of Western Europe.
The radical neo-Marxist left has already eliminated borders… but only in the West. And promoted mass-migration… but only into the West. Globalism really is a myth. And please learn the difference between your fictitious globalism and globalization.
LikeLike
For a decade I have been a professional trader. I trade for a living. I trade for sport. I trade to keep my mind sharp and my fingers on the pulse of the economy. Please allow me to share some observations and conclusions on what we are seeing in the markets right now:
Stock valuation in the short term is NOT wholly based on actual value (value being defined as that price a buyer is willing to pay and a seller is willing to sell). Computers control much of the trading today, and believe it or not trading computers can read headlines and place trades based on headlines!!!!! Imagine the power “Fake News” has over the market’s near term trading ranges.
The headlines of interest rate spikes. bond price drops, hurricane events, the Kavanaugh hearings and allegations ALL played into the volatility of the last few days of price movement.
There is also a thing traders call “momentum”- an object in motion tends to stay in motion. This applies to asset prices. Gravity applies to prices, and it is a known fact that price climbs stairs, and falls down elevator shafts.
There are also the games institutions play with price- remember the pros can only grow their accounts by plundering the weaker players. What would be YOU! A rout like we are seeing now is actually just a “conversion scam”- “wiping out the shoe string salesmen and weak eyed sisters”
There is another GIANT criminal in the room- the FED! They have the biggest Larceny By Conversion scam going. They can literally create money “Ex Nehilo”- out of nothing. When they do this it’s YOUR cash that is being watered down. Let that sink in for a moment. Diluted savings- your savings being diluted by and unelected, unregulated for profit bank that is privatly owned, un audited, untaxed, and unregulated. What could possibly go wrong? (Eff you Woodrow Wilson)
Don’t for one second doubt that Trump has pissed off these Masters Of The Universe BIGLY and they want him GONE.
How does this all apply to us regular folks who work, postpone gratification, save, and claw our way to a brighter future for our loved ones? (HINT: End The FED!!) That’s a tough one- with a painful answer. For now lot’s focus on the short term:
NOTHING has changed with the value, market share, profitability, and future prospects of American Companies. NOTHING! So it’s time to do what the smart money is doing: Buy stuff when it goes on sale. That would be NOW.
Republicans are gong to CRUSH it in 25 days. Blue toilet water is swirling, and we are going to pick up seats a-plenty. TRUMP will be re-elected in 2 years. People vote MONEY first and TRUMP is making us all richer. American Companies are in great shape and getting better. Trade is in favor of the USA. Wealth is washing up on our shores. We are the only game on the planet, and to participate US Equities will be bought. Bigly.
Don’t sweat this. It’s bullsh*t. The DOW is still above the August 15th 2018 close. Soon Mr. Market will make dizzying new highs and there will be money sloshing around everywhere. Take it from a seasoned pro. The good stuff is on sale for the brave.
MAGA BABY!!!
Yes, they create money out of thin air.
“I am a most unhappy man. I have unwittingly ruined my country. A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of credit. Our system of credit is concentrated. The growth of the nation, therefore, and all our activities are in the hands of a few men. We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated Governments in the civilized world no longer a Government by free opinion, no longer a Government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a Government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men.” -Woodrow Wilson, after signing the Federal Reserve into existence
LikeLike
massivedeplorable,
Nice description.
Playing the market these days is NOT for the faint of heart. (My Mom was great at it.)
That leave mutual funds. Problem is you buy shares in the fund and then the fund buys stocks that THEY CONTROL AND VOTE! James Glattfelder et al (comment above) mention the control is way out of proportion to the actual money. Mutual funds and pension plans are how they exercise more control than the financial institutions can actually purchase directly.
Here is the link to the paper again. http://www.plosone.org/article/info%3Adoi%2F10.1371%2Fjournal.pone.0025995#s3
Nailed it again Sundance! I remember reading those previous articles like yesterday.
It appears as if the Fed walked right into Team Maga’s plan. Now President Teflon Don has an out in this case and the Fed eats crow pie.
I want these centralized banks to go DOWN!
I love this President!
So here’s the trillion dollar question: what stocks/companies/industries/investment classes will weather the storm? It sounds like the dotcom bubble where brick and mortars, dividend stocks were the destination for the flight to safety. But if I were that smart, I’d do
My own investing.
