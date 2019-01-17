Curiouser – Oleg’s ‘Sparrow’ Anastasia Vashukevich Arrested in Moscow….

Anastasia Vashukevich (27) is the Russian woman connected to Oleg Deripaska who was being held in a prison in Thailand under charges of recruiting women to act as prostitutes and escorts. [Backstory] Her name surfaced early in 2018 when CNN claimed she had dirt on Trump and “tapes” of some sort relating to Deripaska and his activities with contacts around the 2016 election. [More Backstory]
While the outlandish aspects to the storyline pushed by initial media appeared ridiculous; there was something about Ms. Vashukevich’s connections to the larger Deripaska story that also appeared valid. Ms. Vashukevich has been held in Thailand for almost a year.
Last week the Thai government agreed to release Ms. Vashukevich. Today she was en route to Belarus when she was intercepted in Moscow:
MOSCOW — A model from Belarus who claimed to have recordings shedding light on the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia was detained at a Moscow airport Thursday on prostitution allegations, the police said.
The model, Anastasia Vashukevich, had been deported from Thailand earlier in the day after spending nine months in prison on charges of conspiracy and soliciting prostitution.
She was booked to fly to Minsk, Belarus, but was detained along with three others traveling with her as she changed planes at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport, according to her husband and another person traveling with her.
No evidence has emerged of the tape that Vashukevich claimed showed contacts between Trump campaign officials and Russians. Her arrest in Moscow was unexpected and blocked her from possibly talking to dozens of journalists waiting for her in the airport’s arrivals zone. (read more)
As the larger story around Deripaska has unfolded, in hindsight we can connect some dots that may just explain what is going on.
Russian Billionaire Oleg Deripaska, a former business associate of Paul Manafort, is a central figure in the 2016 DOJ/FBI targeting of President Trump.
In September of 2016 the FBI approached Deripaska in New York and asked him to participate in the FBI operation now known as Crossfire Hurricane. {Go Deep}
Oleg laughed off the FBI request but through his lawyers and representatives maintained frequent contacts with FBI/DOJ officials, and some U.S. politicians. His primary motive was/is his business interests.
Here’s what I think happened.
It now seems certain that Ms. Anastasia Vashukevich was with Oleg Deripaska around the time all of the 2016 activity was taking place. That activity included calls and contacts from various people in U.S. government (FBI, DOJ and intelligence apparatus) and his own network of interests (Adam Waldman, Christopher Steele, etc).
Given the proximity and the timing, I believe Ms. Vashukevich likely did overhear some details of communications Deripaska was having about Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump, the 2016 election, the FBI, and the aggregate IC effort to influence the 2016 election. Did Anastasia actually gain recordings? Likely, NO. However, did she likely hear conversations? That’s a resounding YES.
Were Deripaska’s affiliates (lawyers etc), and Deripaska himself, likely recording conversations with U.S. intelligence people? Yes. It would be silly not to given the history of the U.S. intelligence community burning their resources after usefulness is exhausted. [Deripaska himself experienced this] Keeping a record of conversations as an insurance policy therein is not a stretch.
When Vashukevich was arrested in Thailand; and especially when she tried to leverage her exit from her legal trouble through the claim of tapes etc; it’s likely Deripaska (and the U.S. intel community) viewed her incarceration as beneficial. She couldn’t cause trouble. So Oleg left her in Bangkok. [If a Russian billionaire wanted to get a woman out of prison in Bangkok, it would not be difficult]
Keep in mind all of the 2016 fraudulent “Muh Russia” narrative creation was happening in the background and candidate Trump is oblivious to it. FISA’s on Carter Page; intel operations again George Papadopoulos; running Five-Eyes spies (Tawil, Halper etc.) against the campaign; and the requests of Deripaska for assistance therein; all of it was happening in the background. Ms. Vashukevich would only hear a flicker of it at the time.
Additionally, as we noted, the real risk to the corrupt DOJ and FBI officials was if any of this was exposed. Some of it has come to light over the past two years.
Now, think about this…. Yes, with Oleg Deripaska in the picture there was indeed Russian meddling in the 2016 election; only, it wasn’t the type of meddling being sold by U.S. media….. The FBI/DOJ has approached Russian Deripaska to frame their Russian conspiracy narrative. It is almost a certainty that Deripaska, through an intermediary, was one of Chris Steele’s sources for the dossier. [Steele previously worked for Deripaska.]
Now, put yourself in Deripaska’s shoes and think about what happens AFTER candidate Donald Trump surprisingly wins the 2016 election. All of a sudden Deripaska the asset becomes a risk to the corrupt Scheme Team (DOJ/FBI et al); especially as the DOJ/FBI then execute the “insurance policy” effort against Donald Trump…. and eventually enlist Robert Mueller.
It is entirely possible for a Russian to be blackmailing someone, but it ain’t Trump vulnerable to blackmail; it’s the conspiracy crew within the DOJ, FBI, intelligence apparatus and even some significant politicians. Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska now has blackmail material on Comey, McCabe and crew that he can leverage for his own business interests.
In 2017 Oleg Deripaska was represented in the U.S. by Adam Waldman. Mr. Waldman was also representing Christopher Steele, the author of the Dossier. Waldman was the liaison Senator Mark Warner (Vice-Chair Senate Intelligence Committee) was using to try and set up a secret meeting with Christopher Steele. {Text Messages}
Adam Waldman and Oleg Deripaska
As you can see from the text messages (more here), the House Intelligence Committee wanted to interview Deripaska. However, based on their ongoing contact and relationship Deripaska’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, asks Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chair Mark Warner for feedback.
Oleg Deripaska was blocked from testifying to congress. Now, it was obviously not from the HPSCI (Nunes Committee), but rather by the Senate Intel Committee, via Vice-Chair Senator Mark Warner. Oh yes, THAT “no paper trail” senator, Mark Warner, again.
This, all of this, is the stuff happening at the time Ms. Anastasia Vashukevich is traveling with Oleg Deripaska.
What becomes clear from all of this is that Anastasia Vashukevich was positioned as a Red Sparrow; a recruiting agent for prostitutes and escort workers – under the employ of Oleg Deripaska, likely using the sex trade as Russian trade-craft.
Anastasia Vashukevich was busted in Thailand for her recruiting efforts, as outlined in the media report. Ms. Vashukevich tried to extricate herself from the trouble by leveraging her knowledge of the communication between Deripaska and Christopher Steele to the media.
It is entirely possible Ms. Vashukevich knew of recordings of Oleg Deripaska telling Steele, directly or through intermediaries, the ridiculous Trump-Russian-Hookers story; and she was trying to leverage knowledge of those “tapes” as an exit from the Bangkok prison….. Which, given the current situation and collapsing narrative, would be embarrassing to multiple interests…. including U.S. officials…. who along with Deripaska would not want that to become public.
Now does Anastasia Vashukevich arrest in Moscow make sense?
Now does it make sense why the Washington Post, specifically The Washington Post, would be quick to frame the narrative?
[…] Soon after her apparent connection to Deripaska came to light, Vashukevich and several Russians were arrested while conducting what she described as a sex training seminar for Russian tourists in the Thai resort town of Pattaya. In jail, she pleaded for U.S. help, saying she had recordings revealing ties between Russia and Donald Trump. (link)
References:
♦CNN Dispatches reporter, to Bangkok Thailand HERE
♦Vashukevich says gave “tapes” back to Deripaska HERE
♦John Solomon approached by Adam Waldman (Oleg’s lobbyist/lawyer) HERE
♦Oleg’s Story and connection to the DOJ/FBI Scheme outlined HERE.
♦Bruce Ohr and Chris Steele connecting to Oleg Deripaska HERE
♦Adam Waldman (Oleg’s lawyer) refusing to cooperate with investigators HERE.
another minor correction:
Thailand not Taiwan
A minor note here on the question of” How did Anastasia Vashukevich get released from a Thailand prison?
NO ONE EXITS a THAI PRISON UNLESS THERE IS A WHOLE LOT OF BAKSHISH ON THE THE LINE!!!
Sounds like a job for Peter a Strozk….wonder who took his place?
The FBI apparently did send a team to Thailand to speak with her, but were denied access on some stupid claim that only her lawyer or family could see her.
Truth be told, the Russians were threatening the Thai’s using the Viktor Bout case as their carrot to keep the FBI away from her.
She was never given an opportunity to produce the recordings she claimed to have. She was stuck in a Thai prison how was she supposed to prove her claims…
The Russians and Thai’s have been working on their relationship over the last few years. AND the Deputy Foreign Minister was on that boat trip with Oleg and his Red Sparrow. Think he’d have something to hide?
Ha! Yes.
I think that maybe Putin wanted to know more about what Deripaska was up to. I suspect he didn’t have to spend a whole lot of money to get her expelled to Belarus.
All I am going to say about her Moscow arrest is heh heh heh
Lots of Baht to the commissioner would elicit a release! Thai’s are in a position that baht does speak! What a beautiful country, eh?
Well you have seen how corrupt the Thai police are in that case with Haraf Mohammedhe Saudi girl who fled. THEY called the Saudis and THEY took away her passport at the bidding of the Saudis. And then the Saudi official in a meeting said” “It would have been better if you had taken her phone away”
It was only when the story went viral and the UNHCR intervened and an Australian reporter Sophie Mc Neill locked herself in the room with Haraf that the Thais backed off.
They were banging on her door and yelling at her to come out.But McNeill was tweeting as was Harif and it went all over the world.
And remember the Thais sent another saudi girl back who ran away and she hasnt been seen or heard of since
Anyway Haraf was sitting in a Toronto cafe eating bacon, drinking wine and smoking what looked like a joint yesterday!
Well, the last part is a happy ending!
Steele was making stuff up and simply named Oleg and others as sources. Nobody was gonna check Steele’s sources, so just make it up. Oleg did not care as Hillary was supposed to win. He gets some brownie points from the new HRC administration for helping Steele and Oleg gets his business sanctions lifted. He was betting on Hillary. Now Trump wins and Oleg and his businesses are screwed,.He also gets in trouble with Putin for damaging US relations with due to the Muh Russia situation. Putin waits a bit because he is not sure Trump is gonna survive the CIA/HRC setup. Putin now knows that Trump will be around for a while and Putin needs to clean this mess up. Oleg needs to clean this mess up. Oleg needs to come clean about playing on team Hillary with the CIA FBI. Oleg starts cozying up to Solomon to get the real story out there. MSM keeps trying to link Oleg to Trump Muh Russia, Oleg and Waldman need to break down that narrative.
Possibly but I think you’re missing some stuff about the intel laundromat Ms. Ohr and Steele had setup.
Oleg was not part of the laundramat. Steel kept him in the dark. this was a Brennan operation
You are correct but he was another ‘source’ for Steele to use.
And Mrs. Ohr was probably the author. Steele was just the international designer jean label.
Oleg may have been requested to add editorial artistic license to the debauchery.
John Solomon was on Mark Levin’s radio show talking about Bruce Ohr’s testimony regarding the FISA and the Steele dossier and Nellie Ohr working for Fusion and they were acting like it was breaking news. Sundance has been writing about this stuff for at least a year…no mention of Sundance
IDK if to believe the narrative fed to Solomon Deripaska did not want to have anything to do with the Russian dossier
HE probably DID to get back at Manafort
Speculation, but damn well founded. The kind of thinking that often led to cleared cases. I tell you Mr. Mark… had you joined the NYPD you’d likely have earned a Grade 1 Detective’s Gold Shield in record time. With Robbery and Homicide at that.
Hey Brother, as a retired NYPD officer (Originally Transit) myself, I found there were 2 types of detectives. The ones that earned it, and the ones that had a “hook”. For those that do not recognize the term, it means they knew the right people.
I hope she was accompanied by Mueller and Weissman and they are sitting in a Russian jail.
I doubt Ms. Anatasia is ‘sitting’ anywhere. She likely ‘escaped’ within hours of being arrested and will never darken anyone’s door again.
I believe you meant “when Vashukevich was arrested in Thailand”, not Taiwan. Anyway, I can picture Deripaska and Vashukevich dreaming up a way to embarrass Trump….”I got it, we can say that Trump paid us prostitutes to p*ss on Barack and Michelle’s bed..” Makes sense to me Vashukevich is at least part of the origin of that ludicrous story and would claim it to be true for a price.
no I think Oleg cooked up the pee/hooker stuff all on his own and did it to troll the FBI for their failed attempt at having him bankroll the Iran op to get that CIA/FBI guy back.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He was probably shocked they didn’t throw it back in his face with a curse. It was obviously farcical….to anyone with two brain cells. It boggles the mind that the FBI really thought someone PDJT’s age wouldn’t know Russians bug hotel rooms and use the info to blackmail people. And if he somehow lived under a rock all his life, that his bodyguards wouldn’t? Meh, but here we are.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I do too. Payback.
So, is Putin mad at Trump or mad at the Dems/Clinton/Obama mob?
I’m thinking that Putin might try to expose the FAKE MSM/Obama/Clinton/FBI/DOJ corruption. Maybe by leaking info that shows how corrupt Obama/Clinton/MSM is.
I think Putin wants to have better relationship with USA, and it’s the Dems/Corrupt obama fbi/doj that is stopping it happening.
Putin would have to back door the info he gets … to “help” Trump take out the crooks in our government.
If Putin did that, I think Trump would be grateful. 🙂
If Putin helps Trump to take out the crooks in our government we will ALL be grateful.
The people of Serbia are grateful that President Putin is in Serbia for a visit today! All in all everyone is grateful to Putin. God Bless PDJT!
Maybe Putin has her in protective custody.
More and more amazing how slowly but surely more information is coming out and the parties involved, and especially Warren who needs to be removed now and off to the gallows for outright treason! Hopefully, Trump is going to bring that hammer down and the garbage will be out to we, the people,and all involved and on our soil walked to the gallows with no need of a court, judge, etc. Treason was treated like this yesteryear and still worthwhile now.
“…Treason was treated like this yesteryear and still worthwhile now.”
Yes there is always the old fashion punishment for High Treason.
Heads on pikes decorating the National Mall and the walkway up to the ‘Hill’ would also be a nice touch.
I prefer the idea of using the flagpoles surrounding the Washington Monument, myself.
Nice patriotic touch that!!!
You mean Warner, but spot on.
I know this takes time to set up, but I’m antsy too! I do hope our VSGPOTUS will drop the hammer soon. That being said I know he has more info than I, and an EXCELLENT sense of timing!!!
Just a matter of fact. Anastasia Vashukevich, better known as Nastya Rybka, is a native of Belarus. She is not Russian.
https://sputniknews.com/viral/201901181071579647-nastya-rybka-detained-moscow/
https://www.rt.com/news/448868-deripaska-sex-thai-court/
And so is her handler “Alex”
I remember you had a lot of info on your twitter feed about Anastasia…..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’ll go check out your twitter feed to see what new information you dug up.
Thanks…….
Yes, it’s mentioned in the post. Belarus…extremely poor prior Soviet satellite state, right? The relationship between the two vacillates between good and contentious, depending on the day of the month and the price of oil, as I understand it. Plays flirting games with the EU, but will never be a member, as it has nothing to offer the EU other than pissing of Putin?
Did she live in Russia? How did Russia arrest her for prostitution (nobody contradicts that she’s a prostitute) if she didn’t commit prostitution crimes in Russia?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Pretty girl but definitely has that “gold digger” look.
She looks 14. How many of our own leaders have partied on Oleg’s boat with these young girls? McStain did. I would bet money that Oleg has some stuff on a few of the top dogs in our Congress, FBI and DOJ, too, since they’ve used his money and contacts in recent years. (Hello Bob Mueller.)
YES! What else could McShitStain have been doing on that boat?
Papa John was a Romeo? Wait ’til Miss Lindsey hears about this.
Oh, so many! Hollywood, DC swamp…
Not knowing if I am on the wrong track here, I would direct to George Webb on YouTube.
And yes, at this point — it is extremely difficult to know who to believe & who to trust.
But (always a but), George Webb began as a Bernie Sanders supporter, and now I suspect he is completely behind what Trump is doing. From Sanders to Trump. How do you make that leap?
George Webb is connecting the dots — dots I am not sure he himself is thrilled with — going way back to even before Iran Contra.
All related. All connected. All the same players.
Just the truth. Just the truth. That is all anyone really wants and is asking for. Stop the deception.
It is certainly worth giving credence to what George Webb has to say. On the surface, I do not — and cannot — discount anything he has exposed.
“…From Sanders to Trump. How do you make that leap?”
By being shocked into reality.
Remember that Donald Trump is sort of a Kennedy Democrat and NOT a straight predatory capitalist. (Which is fine by me.)
For a great explanation of the economic continuum from pure Capitalist to Communist
SEE: E.M. Smith’s “Evil Socialism” vs “Evil Capitalism”
Isn’t rather unusual to be arrested for prostitution in Thailand?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Not if you’re not paying off a General.
Not if you advertise in the major papers.
She’d be a great asset for Russia to black mail the corrupt DOJ and FBI officials’ involved in the attempt to set up Trump, she can name names and thus Russia will use her against the US legal system. Thanks demorats for giving Russia information to blackmail America’s corrupt demorat agents play acting as law enforcement.
Oh listen to the traitors while they play
Now ain’t it kinda funny what the traitors say
Skip a Rope
Donald loves Nancy, Nancy hates Donald
Last night you shoulda heard the fight they had!
Skip a Rope
And the thot plickens…….
Of course the very young Anastasia would name drop using “Trump” instead of anyone in the soft coup most likely because she doesn’t rteally know who they all are.
Who’s name does she hear in the international media every day? Who’s is the biggest name that a relatively unknown hooker can drop to try and get attention from her jail cell in Thailand?
It certainly would not be Mark Warner, or Christopher Steele or any of those conspirators. Why not? Because none of their names are plastered across al of the newspapers every day in every country.
So the WaPoop is just spreading more of it’s usual manure. Just because Vashukevich name-drops DJT’s name doesn’t mean diddly squat as to his involvement with her or any Russian hookers. She’s trying to get international attention from a dangerous secluded Thai jail cell.
This could be WaPoop payback for Trump’s friend leaking on Bozos
Amber she was arrested to provide safe cover from US assets?
“On her Instagram account, Rybka posted photos and videos showing her and Deripaska together on his yacht. One, posted in August 2016, features Deripaska standing on his yacht and speaking with Sergei Prikhodko, a deputy prime minister and top foreign policy advisor. Deripaska can be heard addressing Prikhodko by his first and middle names — a common form of address.
Navalny also said his investigators found public records that said Prikhodko spent several days on Deripaska’s yacht and was flown there on Deripaska’s private jet.
In another video, Deripaska can be heard explaining why relations between the United States and Russia are so tense, something he appears to attribute in part to a former official who used to oversee Russia relations at the State Department and who worked on a Soviet whaling trawler years ago.
In his report, Navalny goes on to claim that Prikhodko’s sojourn on Deripaska’s yacht effectively amounted to a bribe from the oligarch. He also listed the deputy prime minister’s hugely valuable property holdings in and around Moscow.”
https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-deripaska-prikhodko-rybka-nuland-yacht/29028148.html
Exposing Prikhodko as well – wonder if Anastasia Vashukevich aka Rybka now considers that was a smart move on her behalf…
Don’t forget McStain had been on that boat with him.
I don’t know where this rumor started but this is not true. McCain was on Oleg’s boat but it was a different one in the Med and at a completely different time.
WHO was the a former official who used to oversee Russia relations at the State Department and who worked on a Soviet whaling trawler years ago?
Nuland. Oleg says when she was about Rybka’s age.
When she was about Anastasia age she ended up on a Russian whaling vessel and something happened. Rumor is she was raped but nothing concrete.
Think of all the effort and all the resources being wasted in the quest to find that one picture of “naked Trump”.
Think of all the effort and all the resources being wasted in the quest to find that one fleeting picture of “naked Trump”.
I see this from a different angle.
Weve been led to believe that Derapaska is the link between the Trump campaign and Vlad.
I believe Derapaska was a CIA asset and answered to Brennan, 5 eyes and the various IC entities involved in the counter intelligence opo against the President.
The DOJ/FBI had their own opo the”Insurance policy ”
The competition and petty rifts between the alphabet law enforcement agencies is legend.
Then ad in the personalities involved and their self importance. They were rushed into the insurance policy; by Trumps unexpected victory. They got sloppy.
In closing pls fellow treepers listen to Dan Bongino s podcast today.
He explains all this very well.
BOOM BOOM BOOM BOOM.
I agree Deripaska as a CIA asset.
Now just tweet that to Putin and the fit will hit the shan
Skripal anyone?
Unless he is a double agent?
Take your thumb and index finger and touch them togather. That my friends has what over the course of recorded history has led to so much trouble among men.That little hole.Empires have fallen.Men have gone to prison.Fortunes lost.Wars started. International/ national intrigue. Murders and robberies.Spies and politicians. All over that little hole.
What was the reason she was arrested in Thailand? Who was behind it?
I don’t mean the false ‘hooker teacher’ story. Oleg has the clout to make that go away Day 1, unless someone *more* powerful wanted her taken down.
How possible is it that PDJT would be able to speak with Deripaska on a phone call and not be picked up by NSA or Five Eyes? Am I missing something?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly
I view this new development as an attempt to bring about innuendo and suspicion again, on the muh Russia collusion story, right about the time Mueller is ready to drop his report. If the Deep State players can’t be sure that Barr will publish the full Muleass report…then they’ll get PT by insinuation, suspicious and anything else they can throw against the wall. By any means necessary.
BTW Im saying a prayer for this young lady..
Shemay never make it home to Belarus.
No tapes.All the evidence is in her head..Literally.
Just another victim of human trafficking who thought she was in control of the situation.
My guess she developes an acute.medical condition.
I will join you in prayer. Many will disagree perhaps but ahe is a victim. I have seen the results of how pimps groom. It,s an ugly Love and security con They Start with a broken runaway,, turn them out then beat them for turning out.
It happens in minutes the victims emotional status and future switched from pedestal to gutter. The only hand offered up is the pimps offering a new kitchen md of relationship. Then suddenly she seems you have no choices.
If she’s got any sense at all, she has disappeared herself and will stay disappeared. She’s a loose end that somebody may try to tie up….
I should point out that this might throw Giuliani’s, “well, we didn’t say there was *no* Russian collusion, just none with Trump” comment into a different light.
Seems like a good time to resurrect an old conspiracy theory from back in August.
Anyone remember that photo Ziggy found of Oleg’s red sparrow with a bunch of other girls? There was one that looked an awful lot like Papa D’s Simona.
I put together an animated morph of her with Simona and the results are pretty compelling that it’s the same person. You can check it out here:
https://3dthis.com/player.htm?h=LTMyMTE3MTI
I found another photo of what looks to be this same girl with Belurus pimp/writer/sex guru Alex Lesley (aka Alexander Kirillov) who is the red sparrow’s handler and associated with Deripaska. I found this in google images, it looks likes Lesley’s Deskgram account has been made private or deleted.
https://shorturl.at/uyzV1
I made another animated morph showing this girl with a different photo of Simona in a similar pose, again the results look pretty compelling to me. See it here:
https://3dthis.com/player.htm?h=LTQ0OTQ2MzY
I don’t know what to think of this now. Papa D and Simona seem to be the good guys these days but Oleg is in this thing up to his eyeballs and nothing would surprise me at this point.
Dammm
That is.more.compelling.then the PEDesta brothers Interpol sketches. Thers are some more research muscles around here that will be looking at this
If “Simona” is a Russian girl associated with Deripaska. What is the strategy of attaching herself to Papa D?
Well that New Years resolution lasted just under three weeks. That is to stop posting to CTH.
You, know Sundance you’re so close to the truth here
vis-a-vis, “How the ‘muh russia’ witch hunt may revolve Deripaska with regards to parties outside the so called ‘small group’ construct?”
It really is insightful asking, “What sort of horse trading may have been put on the table to get Deripaska to play ball?”
It is even more insightful to ask, “How does the big ugly calculus change if the horse trading is extrapolated to pure political considerations?”
Fill in your own blank spaces as to the type of questions to ask about the above mouthful.
Wonder if this has anything to do with the mystery Supreme Court case. Whitaker’s wife says Mueller wrapping up and the mystery Supreme Court case meets tomorrow (Friday)
Acting attorney general’s wife emails reporter that Mueller investigation is ‘wrapping up’
https://www.cnn.com/2019/01/17/politics/marci-whitaker-trump-mueller/index.html
Supreme Court to discuss Mueller-related mystery case behind closed doors Friday
https://www.cnn.com/2019/01/17/politics/supreme-court-secret-grand-jury-mueller/index.html
MCCAIN
https://truepundit.com/photos-surface-of-mccain-on-putin-linked-deripaskas-yacht-oligarch-threw-mccain-birthday-bash-while-fbi-probed-russian-for-organized-crime-ties/
I wonder why the Russian strumpet was not “disappeared” in Thailand months ago?
