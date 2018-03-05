Gone Bananas: CNN Dispatches Production Crew To Thailand To Locate Hooker Promising Dirt on Putin/Trump…

CNN doesn’t have a single broadcast show in the top 40 of cable. CNN’s current ratings are the worst in their history. CNN uses Bananas and Apples to explain their 2018 journalistic mission statement.
A few months ago, a special CNN investigative unit reached the end of a year compiling information that proved Pokemon-Go conspired to defeat Hillary Clinton. Last month the network sent a reporter to St. Petersburg, where he literally dug around a dumpster looking for leads to the global Russian election conspiracy.
Earlier tonight, after Jake Tapper interviewed him by phone, CNN quickly arranged for an hour-long broadcast interview with a seemingly drunk guy , “sketchy sam“, to discuss the vast Russian-Trump planetary conspiracy theory & his involvement with Robert Mueller.
And now this:
Yes America, today CNN sends Ivan Watson to Bangkok, Thailand, for an interview with a prostitute claiming to have the goods on the President Trump’s collusion with Russia. The hooker, Anastasia Vashukevich, who is also a self-described “sex coach,” is currently imprisoned, and hopes that America will offer her asylum in exchange for naked pictures of Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump.
Yes, seriously…
“Mass Extinction in Natural World”?
This is what happened when horse and buggy was replaced with the car. Cable replaced the TV broadcast stations, then internet came. CNN is not going to survive the transition.
I wonder if the death of CNN will be pronounced before or after 2020?
Has the death of the Oscars put high noon sunlight on the death of Hollywood? Same problem, change of technology? Hard to tell as Socialism corrupts then kills everything it invades.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Somehow the CIA will find a way to infuse enough cash into CNN from their off the books covert corporations and drug running that the Director does not know about to keep the lights on (and us entertained).
They managed to keep anyone at HSBC from being charged after HSBC got nailed laundering their drug dealing money. just had to pay a $1.2 Billion fine . There are one or two books out on that one.
LikeLiked by 2 people
What is going to happen if/when some of their (the MSM) beloved co-conspirators are actually arrested and jailed?
I think the powers-that-be want the ax to fall all at once, so that they are fighting amongst themselves over lawyers.
That may be wishful thinking on my part, because unfortunately there are probably enough lawyers to go around.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This probably more to the truth than the joke! Wolf, where are you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Breaking News..
Commie CNN copies CTH “suspicious cat” for covert Bangkok hooker surveillance..
LikeLiked by 3 people
Get me out of 3rd world jail and I can give you videos and audios on Trump….
LikeLike
Why would Thailand release this woman to Belarus? Places like Thailand like to make people who violate their laws pay for their crimes. What do they get out of it? I am guessing there is no evidence. Who would be making the deal? Belarus? Russia? USA? Muller doesn’t have anything to give Thailand. Putin could care less about some hooker that is running her mouth. He might prefer to see her die in Thailand.
LikeLike
After reading some stuff it seems she wants to be released to the US. Why would Thailand release her here? What does Muller have to offer Thailand? Like I said before odds are she doesn’t have anything of value. So they would be releasing her and she wouldn’t be getting her punishment. Thailand probably wants her to do all her time in their crappy jail. Also why would Thailand want to anger Trump?
LikeLike
This is happens in $#@*hole countries!
LikeLiked by 2 people
In that picture she looks awesome. When I saw her in Thailand she was handcuffed in the back of a van, tshirt and shorts, braid. She didn’t look nearly that good. They went out and found the best picture of her they could.
LikeLike
The longer she stays in that jail the worse she will probably end up looking. Now not only is she a target because of how she looks she is also becoming a target because she is a international story.
LikeLike
Whether your remark is true or sarc, you’re speaking of her exterior appearance. I don’t care how much dirt she has in on or about her being, let her keep it in Thailand.
LikeLike
You can’t help but wonder what Ted Turner thinks of CNN. And I wonder if during his late night repose he regrets having donated a billion dollars to the United Nations. I never figured Ted Turner to be moronic so I have to believe he was senile when he did that.
LikeLike
So Trump and Putin naked.
Dirt on Russia and dirt on what the Russians did during the elections in 2016.
Ok. So where was she when all this was happening?
Was Trump in Russia when he secretly met with Putin and got naked?
Or is this one of those stories that if any journalist worth his salt could have checked out before going anywhere?
I get that it’s funny. But it’s really not. Did anyone check dates, ages and times?
This is one of those stories that will not pan out but will grow legs.
And not to state the obvious, but if she has recording of Russians and corruption, why is she still able to talk?
Didn’t think CNN could sink any lower. But seems like when you are right at the bottom swimming around for your last breath, you just don’t get the oxygen you need to make sane choices.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is a good thing to know (swimming instructor told my Mom many years ago): when you are sinking, especially if you don’t know how to swim really well, put your arms down at your sides instead of flailing them around – you will shoot up right up to the surface, then just dog paddle – also, if you get caught in a rip tide/undertow, swim parallel to the shore instead of fighting the undertow – eventually, you will get out of that pocket and will be able to get back to shore.
The whole ridiculous thing about the “Steele Dossier” is that anyone who knows Donald Trump knows that he is a notorious germaphobe – there is NO way he would have anything to do with “Golden Showers”. Yikes!
LikeLike
If our out of control media was snooping on Donald Trump it would not surprise me one iota that they might have naked pictures of the 1st Family. THAT’S how low my opinion is of the FBI and CIA. They are in a free fall past the gutter, past the basement and straight to Hell.
LikeLiked by 1 person
NOT “out of control media” but out of control intelligence agencies. “An edit feature … an edit feature … my kingdom for an edit feature!”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmmm. I think POOTY is laughing his butt off over this one. “Can you believe it, comrades?!?! CNN will swallow ANY story we feed them!!!”
It’s not like he has any motive to mess with Pres. Trump and destabilize America, no sirree.
Shoot fire, all he has to do is tell one of his oligarchs to get one of his hired gals to make this claim. Or, alternate theory: even the foreign hookers know that CNN will buy ANY story, so she figures this lie is her get outta jail and go to America card. [Ain’t it funny how, for all that foreigners bitch and moan about us, they Always want to come HERE?]
LikeLiked by 1 person
You nailed it.
LikeLike
Since when do prostitutes take photos of their clients? Maybe I am to much of a prude to know their “tricks”.. Possibly a hidden camera to blackmail anyone deemed ” famous”.. ?
But why would PTD want Plaa Raa when he’s got KFC at home?
LikeLike
Pardon the typo- PDT.. although many things are out of order these days 🙂
LikeLike
If it is a set up. But this claim by the sexworker aka known in the past as a prostitute, is just bollocks. CNN is risible, and clownish. Everyone knows this. If not they are certainly confirming it.
LikeLike
i can just picture mueller thinking… should i interview, julian assange?? no what could he know.. should i hear what proof kim dot com claims to have? no hes just a 360 pound guy with a computer. what about a hooker in bangkok? YEAH it sounds like she is onto something.. case closed.. wehave all the evidence.. man i hate this..
LikeLike
CNN is falling apart, can’t handle the pressure of POTUS…..
Jeff Zucker and wife split after 21 years
https://pagesix.com/2018/01/23/jeff-zucker-and-wife-split-after-21-years/
I posted about the DOJ lawsuit with AT&T and Time Warner. CNN is losing it.
So here are signs of the end….
Matt Drudge: CNN’s Jeff Zucker ‘out’ due to ‘personal’ feud with Trump, poor ratings
http://www.washingtonexaminer.com/matt-drudge-cnns-jeff-zucker-out-due-to-personal-feud-with-trump-poor-ratings/article/2640192
There are problems, even CNN Money covered this story:
CNN Boss Jeff Zucker Eyed By Disney For Top ESPN Job
http://deadline.com/2018/01/jeff-zucker-espn-job-talks-cnn-donald-trump-1202263256/
LikeLike