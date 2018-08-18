Sketchy Affiliations – As Expected Lawyer/Lobbyist Adam Waldman Refuses to Cooperate With Senate Judiciary Committee…

Adam Waldman is the lawyer/lobbyist for Oleg Deripaska, the Russian billionaire who appears to be a key background player in the 2016 DOJ/FBI scheme against presidential candidate Donald Trump.  Additionally, Waldman represents the U.S. interests of Christopher Steele, author of the Clinton-Steele Dossier that was used by the DOJ/FBI during their scheme against presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Waldman was also the person in contact with corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee vice-chairman Mark Warner early in 2017 when the ‘insurance policy’ was deployed against newly elected President Donald Trump.  As discovered in text messages, Waldman was the liaison, the person providing plausible deniability, between Senator Warner, Christopher Steele and Oleg Deripaska.

(Link to All Text Messages)

As many people are now aware, the SSCI is the most corrupt committee apparatus within congress; and as noted in the text messages, Adam Waldman only wanted to work with the Senate Intelligence Committee on his endeavors.

However, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has requested testimony from Mr. Waldman surrounding his contacts and engagements throughout the 2016/2017 operation to undermine and remove President Donald Trump.  In a response letter released today (full pdf below) lawyers representing Mr. Waldman are trying to keep their client from forced testimony; and it appears likely he is remaining outside of the country to avoid being captured in the investigative net.

Here’s the letter from Waldman’s lawyers:

.

It appears a little hypocritical for Mr. Waldman to be evading questioning considering it was Waldman who contacted journalist John Solomon earlier in the year to present a story conducive to his client Oleg Deripaska.   He was full of information in May, 2018, but when facing questioning about that information in August – he disappears.

Waldman’s current triangulation is part of the reason for our earlier emphasis/warning on the construct of the May 2018 Solomon article.  After all, everyone involved in the ‘soft coup attempt’ is desperate to safeguard their own interests.

Adam Waldman was representing Oleg Deripaska’s interests in the U.S. to politicians and officials. In May of 2018, John Solomon was contacted by Adam Waldman with a story about how the FBI contacted Deripaska for help in their Trump Russia investigation in September of 2016.

Keep in mind, this is Waldman contacting Solomon with a story.

Waldman told Solomon a story about how his client Oleg Deripaska was approached by the FBI in September of 2016 and asked for help with information about Paul Manafort and by extension Donald Trump. Within the backstory for the FBI and Deripaska was a prior connection between Robert Mueller and Deripaska in 2009.

Again, as you read the recap, remember this is Waldman contacting Solomon. Article Link Here – and my summary below:

♦In 2009 the FBI, then headed by Robert Mueller, requested the assistance of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in an operation to retrieve former FBI officer and CIA resource Robert Levinson who was captured in Iran two years earlier. The agent assigned to engage Deripaska was Andrew McCabe; the primary FBI need was financing and operational support. Deripaska spent around $25 million and would have succeeded except the U.S. State Department, then headed by Hillary Clinton, backed out.

♦In September of 2016 Andrew McCabe is now Deputy Director of the FBI, when two FBI agents approached Deripaska in New York – again asking for his help. This time the FBI request was for Deripaska to outline Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort as a tool of the Kremlin. Deripaska once hired Manafort as a political adviser and invested money with him in a business venture that went bad. Deripaska sued Manafort, alleging he stole money. However, according to the article, despite Deripaska’s disposition toward Manafort he viewed the request as absurd. He laughed the FBI away, telling them: “You are trying to create something out of nothing.”

This story, as told from the perspective of Adam Waldman -Deripaska’s lawyer/lobbyist- is important because it highlights a connection between Robert Mueller and Oleg Deripaska; a connection Mueller and the DOJ/FBI never revealed on their own.

I wrote about the ramifications of the Solomon Story HERE. Again, hopefully most will review; because there’s a larger story now visible with the new communication between Christopher Steele and Bruce Ohr.

It is likely that Oleg’s 2016 entry into the U.S. was facilitated as part of a quid-pro-quo; either agreed in advance, or, more likely, planned by the DOJ/FBI for later use in their 2016 Trump operation; as evidenced in the September 2016 FBI request. Regardless of the planning aspect, billionaire Deripaska is connected to Chris Steele, a source for Chris Steele, and likely even the employer of Chris Steele.

The FBI used Oleg Deripaska (source), and Oleg Deripaska used the FBI (visa).

Here’s where it gets interesting….

In that May article John Solomon reports that Deripaska wanted to testify to congress last year (2017), without any immunity request, but was rebuked. Who blocked his testimony?

In 2017 Oleg Deripaska was represented in the U.S. by Adam Waldman. Mr. Waldman was also representing Christopher Steele, the author of the Dossier. Waldman was the liaison Senator Mark Warner (Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman) was using to try and set up a secret meeting with Christopher Steele. {Text Messages}

As you can see from the text messages (more here), the House Intelligence Committee wanted to interview Deripaska. However, based on their ongoing contact and relationship Deripaska’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, asks Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chair Mark Warner for feedback.

Oleg Deripaska was blocked from testifying to congress. Now, it was obviously not from the HPSCI (Nunes Committee), but rather by the Senate Intel Committee, via Vice-Chair Senator Mark Warner. Oh yes, THAT Senator Mark Warner again.

Now, think about this…. Yes, with Oleg Deripaska in the picture there was indeed Russian meddling in the 2016 election; only, it wasn’t the type of meddling currently being sold. The FBI/DOJ were using Russian Deripaska to frame their Russian conspiracy narrative. It is almost a certainty that Deripaska was one of Chris Steele’s sources for the dossier.

Now, put yourself in Deripaska’s shoes and think about what happens AFTER candidate Donald Trump surprisingly wins the election.

All of a sudden Deripaska the asset becomes a risk to the corrupt Scheme Team (DOJ/FBI et al); especially as the DOJ/FBI then execute the “insurance policy” effort against Donald Trump…. and eventually enlist Robert Mueller.

It is entirely possible for a Russian to be blackmailing someone, but it ain’t Trump vulnerable to blackmail; it’s the conspiracy crew within the DOJ and FBI. Deripaska now has blackmail material on Comey, McCabe and crew.

After the 2017 (first year) failure of the “insurance policy” it now seems more likely President Trump will outlive the soft coup. In May 2018, Oleg tells Waldman to call John Solomon and tell him the story from a perspective favorable to Deripaska.

As the story is told, in 2017 Oleg was more than willing to testify to congress… likely laughing the entire time… but the corrupt participants within congress damned sure couldn’t let Deripaska testify. Enter corrupt SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner:

Um, we’ve got a problem here Mark…

The Russians (Deripaska) really do have leverage and blackmail… but it ain’t over Trump. Oleg has blackmail on Comey, McCabe and conspiracy crew. Oleg Deripaska must be kept away from congress and away from exposing the scheme.

Guess who else must be controlled and/or kept away from congress?

Julian Assange.

Assange has evidence the Russians didn’t hack the DNC.

Between Deripaska’s first-hand knowledge of the DOJ/FBI work on both the Dossier and the DOJ/FBI intention for his use as a witness; and Julian Assange’s first-hand knowledge of who actually took the DNC email communication;… well, the entire Russian narrative could explode in their faces.

Control is needed.

You can almost hear the corrupt U.S. intelligence officials calling their U.K. GCHQ partners in Britain and yelling at them to do something, anything, and for the love of God, shut down Assange’s access to the internet STAT…. Yeah, funny that.

Now, who moves into position to control Julian Assange?

Well, well, well…. Lookie here? Who dat? Apparently the SSCI wants to interview WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, in a closed session. Signed by none-other than our corrupt-o-crats Richard Burr and Mark Warner. Yeah, funny that.

Lest anyone need a reminder…. “The most corrupt part of congress is the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). The SSCI is the center of the deepest part of the Deep State swamp. The SSCI never, ever, E.V.E.R… does anything that does not protect and advance the self-interest of the corrupt Washington DC professional political class.”

Now do we see why the SSCI is the center of protecting the entire fraudulent apparatus?

It’s somewhat humorous to look at this fiasco from the perspective of Oleg Deripaska. He must be having a lot of laughs with his Ruskie friends about these stupid Americans and how the intelligence apparatus of the United States of America is controlled by corrupt politicians trying to save themselves and the corrupt institutions.

The Russians, notorious for sowing discord, are being used as a shield from sunlight upon actions taken by U.S. own intelligence officers: James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, John Brennan, James Clapper etc.

There’s a reason why I keep emphasizing the source of the John Solomon story was Adam Waldman. Think about it from the perspective of the conspiracy group reading how Oleg instructed Waldman to present his story.

With Deripaska telling Solomon how the FBI contacted him; the background of their prior collaborative relationship; and the likelihood of Deripaska giving information to Chris Steele for the dossier; the scheme team really, really, needed to double down on the Russian conspiracy narrative in case Oleg ever did testify to congress.

By doubling down on the Russian Collusion narrative the conspirators created a ‘catch-22’ defense. They could/can claim Deripaska was/is giving disinformation in his version of events to support the interests of Russia and sewing chaos in America etc. And any Republican who would give Deripaska a platform to tell what happened in 2016 would be doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin. See how that works?

The soft coup team protects themselves by impugning the motive of Deripaska, and diminishing his credibility under the auspices of Russian disinformation.

Here’s the text messages between Senator Mark Warner and Lobbyist/Lawyer Adam Waldman:

Lastly, Senator Tom Cotton actually asked FBI Director Christopher Wray if Oleg Deripaska was employing Christopher Steele.

Director Wray said he couldn’t answer. WATCH:

128 Responses to Sketchy Affiliations – As Expected Lawyer/Lobbyist Adam Waldman Refuses to Cooperate With Senate Judiciary Committee…

  2. Publius2016 says:
    August 18, 2018 at 8:53 pm

    so infuriating! this is like a SLOW moving horror show!! the counter intellience operation was approved from the TOP…they were all involved…Deep State Think Tank Black Ops has SLOW walked everything to protect Mueller…End the Witchhunt!!!

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      August 18, 2018 at 9:07 pm

      But the stress fractures are beginning to appear.

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 18, 2018 at 9:23 pm

      And it will continue that way! The good news is that our White Hats are on the attack! These bastards have absolutely nothing left. Their dream has gone up in smoke. Senator Grassley decided to throw a hand grenade at the SSCI. Richard Burr is beginning to try and distance himself even though it is too late.

      Slowly but surely the walls are beginning to collapse on them. Bruce and Nellie Ohr are losing their minds as we get closer to his deposition on August 28th. All the information that has come out through John Solomon takes away his ability to lie about events. I would not be shocked if a couple of more MOABs are dropped about Bruce before his testimony.

      The NYTs as well as others are trying to convince their readers that Ohr is a nobody. They are tying anything to do with him to conspiracies. That ship has sailed with the American people.

      The next Speaker of the House decided to 💩 on their BS with the following tweet:

      Rudy is taking a sledgehammer to Mueller’s head!

      Our President has been absolutely killing all of them on Twitter over the past few days! Follow the money 💰:

      These are fun times and lets enjoy 😉 the hell out of it because their entire house of cards are falling apart!

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
  3. Everywhereguy says:
    August 18, 2018 at 8:55 pm

    Drip
    Drip
    Drip
    Drip

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  4. lotbusyexec says:
    August 18, 2018 at 8:59 pm

    AND why has there been no action/arrests made against Mark Warner? Are we the only people seeing what Sundance has so beautifully diagramed out? What is going on?? My head is spinning from the injustice of it all and all the MSM cares about is that Omarosa “may” have more tapes. How the petty turn… Our world does not turn on such tribbles (sorry Stra Trek reference).

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      August 18, 2018 at 9:10 pm

      Because it’s not time yet.
      President Trump knows all of this.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • JasonD says:
        August 18, 2018 at 9:59 pm

        Correct. He is motivated by being POTUS of as many citizens as possible. He is allowing sunlight to open the eyes of as many of the deranged as possible, to allow maximal prodigal sons to return to being patriots. I’m talking about winning over the majority before the mid terms. If he acts too early, wavering people will fall for the “See we told you he’s Hitler” screams. When the coup plot is fully exposed and visible to the majority of citizens, then the hammer (or should I say Huber) will drop. This is an intriguing game of high stakes chicken, with the mid terms being the prize. No side can blink, so interesting is somewhat of an understatement.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • Minnie says:
          August 18, 2018 at 10:04 pm

          “to allow maximal prodigal sons to return to being patriot”

          In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen 🙏🏼

          Reminder – 80 days to Midterms

          Like

          Reply
        • Minnie says:
          August 18, 2018 at 10:06 pm

          “to allow maximal prodigal sons to return to being patriot”

          In Jesus’ name, we pray. Amen 🙏🏼

          Reminder – 80 days to Midterms 🇺🇸

          Like

          Reply
    • booger71 says:
      August 18, 2018 at 10:04 pm

      I may be wrong, but I believe he has to be impeached first

      Like

      Reply
  5. rumpole2 says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    The really scary part is that US politics have been corrupted, plunged into disarray. An executive administration thwarted and hindered. A Congress divided totally and unable to function properly. IF this was a Russian plot.. it worked brilliantly and continues to have effects beyond any likely wildest dreams.

    But it’s NOT a Russian scheme… it’s an Obama/ Deep State scheme.

    Russia are just sitting back with Popcornski and vodka enjoying the show.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  6. Abster says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:06 pm

    Oh please arrest these common criminals.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. TwoLaine says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Just so you know what the creep looks like…

    Like

    Reply
  8. rumpole2 says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    If Mueller winds up the witch hunt by September… it will be September 2019.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  9. blind no longer says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    One of the most shocking things I have read so far, have been all these texts messages between the coup conspirators. Nothing like reading them actively plotting, scheming and deceiving in real time with each other, to make you realize just how totally corrupt/sick it is!

    I pray that each and every one of them gets exactly what they deserve. I pray for the survival of our Country, and THANK GOD, each and every day for President Donald Trump!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. gatordad says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    To me that picture of Warner,Comey,Clapper and Brennan says a lot.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  11. Tseg says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:13 pm

    The history rewrite will be interesting… decades of Bushes and Clintons then somehow the fate of the US was then determined in a vote between Obama and McCain. Talk about a lost generation.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • rumpole2 says:
      August 18, 2018 at 9:16 pm

      The Members of the “Star Chamber” who created Obama will go down in Infamy.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • wolfmoon1776 says:
        August 18, 2018 at 9:28 pm

        2008 was the most RIGGED election in US history.

        Liked by 8 people

        Reply
        • blind no longer says:
          August 18, 2018 at 9:43 pm

          Amen Wolf, and pray someday it will be revealed for the world to see!

          Like

          Reply
        • rumpole2 says:
          August 18, 2018 at 9:48 pm

          Yeah.
          Look around general US Politics (“central casting”) for a black person who fits the script. Handsome (ish), family man, wife and 2 kids, articulate (ish)
          Hide his dubious personal and political history.
          Sell a “bill of goods” to the people and rig an election… A globalist socialist plot… no Russians involved

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • Curry Worsham says:
            August 18, 2018 at 10:03 pm

            “I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy, I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”

            “I deeply regret any offense my remark in the New York Observer might have caused anyone.”

            -Joe Biden

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
    • Pa Hermit says:
      August 18, 2018 at 9:53 pm

      Now I can better understand why McCain didn’t want Sarah Palin in any debate or contact. In fact the deal with throwing her to the wolves (MSM) and later saying he made a mistake in selecting her comes more onto focus! The only reason I voted for that pinhead was for the VP Sarah Palin! She energized the Conservatives just like Pres. Trump does! MAGA and keep us GREAT!

      Liked by 4 people

      Reply
  12. Angel Martin says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    “At this writing, Mr Waldman is out of the country and is not expecting to return to Washington for several weeks.”

    I am more convinced that before this is all over, that we will see several of the Trump Russia coup plotters make the jump to Moscow like Burgess and Maclean.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. Margaret Berger says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    I think the brits are heavily involved. Even good guys in the fbi cia probably don’t want to reveal that our ally tried to overthrow our government.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. John says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Glad things are starting to roll up the food chain Warner, Schiff, McCain, Obama, Lynch, Rice, Jarrett, Clinton.

    The case will be cracked and the mainstream media won’t report it as news. Just like the Trayvon Martin
    Case.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      August 18, 2018 at 9:51 pm

      And Michael Brown.

      However this case is too big.
      They (the journalists that are not indicted) will be forced to cover it with egg dripping from their faces.
      Then they should be fired.

      Like

      Reply
  15. DanO64 says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Flood out it will.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Bullseye says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    Warner’s obviously been panicked lately, lashing out constantly at everything
    Don’t know who’s worse schiff or warner…hate’m both

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Curry Worsham says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    “We got this.”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Bing says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    As easy it was to get a FISA warrant on Carter Page you would think that a FISA warrant on Nellie Ohr would have been appropriate as she was communicating with foreign agents, and may be one herself, or was being actively recruited for such.

    Now that would probably would have caught up all these individuals communications just like the Ohr /Steele communications, or the Waldman /Warner communications?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. rumpole2 says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    Once Trump gets an AG… the Big Ugly can be started. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  20. NJF says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    I’ll just leave this right here.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  21. emet says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    The cries of the weasals and weasalettes will soon be drowned out by the crashing of rice bowls.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  22. rumpole2 says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:29 pm

    This Clinton/Obama/DoJ/FBI/ FISA/ Muh Russdians/ Spygate/Deep State/ corruption/ leaking/ Coup/ Documents/ Redactions/ Congressional hearings/ OIG/ Huber/ Sessions etc…..

    Is getting too Silly!!

    Get on with it, Jeff…. GET ON WITH IT!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  23. frank field says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:33 pm

    There’s a very simple an equation here. Deripaska and his buddy Putin KNOW Trump knows ALL.

    Waldman is on a short leash. Jeesh.

    Love it

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  24. Donna in Oregon says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    Resigned to the fact that this will never be simple…..ever.

    Is Julian Assange – “Our Guy”
    August 8, 2018 by Jeff Carlson, CFA
    https://themarketswork.com/2018/08/08/julian-assange-our-guy/

    Like

    Reply
  25. WeThePeople2016 says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Minnie says:
      August 18, 2018 at 9:54 pm

      Many responses are vile and clearly evidence the derangement is far reaching.

      But this response was spot on:

      “What’s wrong Mark?? Lose your inside informant?”

      💥

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • scott467 says:
      August 18, 2018 at 10:17 pm

      Senatress Mark Warner: “I will be introducing an amendment next week to block the President from punishing and intimidating his critics by arbitrarily revoking security clearances. Stay tuned.”

      _______________

      It’s perfect!

      He’s giving DJT the excuse to revoke ALL security clearances for ANYBODY who isn’t currently working directly for the government.

      That takes care of his ‘arbitrary’ charge real good 😉

      Cut ’em ALL off!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  26. Bob McDoulett says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Treason or sedition. This “soft coup” is the modern equivalent of the murder of Abraham Lincoln. Since a “soft coup” is just a coup until the participants are hanged, it seems every precedent set by Edward Stanton in 1865 for the incarceration, trial and hanging of all the plotters and participants is apt. Martial law, military tribunal and hangings every hour works for me.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Curry Worsham says:
      August 18, 2018 at 10:39 pm

      I’m dreaming of a nice hanging
      Just like the ones they used to throw
      Where the gallows glisten and children listen
      To hear the trapdoor drop below

      Like

      Reply
  27. Bogeyfree says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Maybe Nunes should just subpoena Warner and get him on the record under oath.

    Like

    Reply
  28. billrla says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Being an oligarch is just too complicated. Being an oligarch’s lawyer/lobbyist? Definitely too complicated.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Brainiac says:
    August 18, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    I am Irish and I would never say this.

    Like

    Reply
  30. sysconfig says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    IMO Waldman was setting up Julian for a fall..9 visits look good on any portfolio Same type of rubbing elbows with papadapolous and mifsud who is no longer in sight….. It was Steele who told Waldman to contact Mark.. Walman and Depiraska dont just go back to that FBI favour to release an agent from Iran. The same person that caused that to fizzle, HRC caused a major setback to Russias entry into the auto industry in a deal worked out by the State Dept , Germany, and Russia. The purchase of GMS Opel, with Deripaska at the center.For whatever reason she did that that..maybe she wanted more than 1million to her foundation from Russias Magna works. Maybe it was a warning to ante up later for Uranium one. Maybe it was American Unions against it..I don’t know…but deripaska certainly has no reason to be helping out FBI after all this bad blood, just to get a visa and sanctions have only increased..not decreased ..at least until now..
    Opus Mgna and Past donation to clinton..
    http://johnhelmer.net/favour-for-hillary-clinton-did-she-take-money-from-russian-oligarch-oleg-deripaska-for-favour-in-general-motors-opel-deal/

    latest development on depiraska
    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-06-01/deripaska-is-said-to-plan-auto-stake-sale-to-lift-sanctions
    Last week, the Treasury said it may lift sanctions on GAZ and related companies if Deripaska gives up control. Through Russian Machines, he owns about 80 percent of GAZ, which has a joint venture with Volkswagen AG and assembles cars for Daimler AG in Russia.

    A spokeswoman for Deripaska declined to comment, as did a representative for Wolf’s office in Vienna.

    The Treasury has indicated it may allow Deripaska to keep his ownership of En+ — the holding company by which he owns Rusal — in the range of mid-40 percent under a deal that would spare the company from sanctions, a person familiar with the matter said this week. Deripaska currently owns about 66 percent of the company.

    Like

    Reply
  31. The Boss says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Wasn’t Nunes recently in the vicinity of Russia? Like last weekend? Could he have possibly talked with Oleg?

    Like

    Reply
  32. scott467 says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    “Sen. Traitor Warren: “We want to do this right private in London don’t want to send letter yet cuz if we can’t get agreement wud rather not have paper trail”

    _______________

    Yeah. Good idea.

    Who needs a paper trail, when text messages are forever?

    LOL!

    Your mug shot is gonna be AWESOME, Mark.

    Remember… BIG smile 😁

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  33. Pyrthroes says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    In listing “soft coup” participants from DOJ/FBI to Warner’s ugly duckling SSCI and its swampland residue, the striking omission is always that of Benedict Barack Gangrenous, SHD (for “superheterodyne”, if that’s your choice).

    Absent Gangrenous, combining low peasant cunning with bizarre stupidity –think appointing a notorious Commie Rat like Brennan as CIA Director, with (but natch) feckless Congressthings’ concurrence, expecting Feliks Dzierzynski redux– not one bit of this historically treacherous betrayal would have emerged from Rahm’s back-alley precincts.

    Bung Toro hissef’ is the Crime That Dare Not Speak Its Name.

    Like

    Reply
  34. MagaKathryn says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Hope everyone is sharing this article – I am. We need to force Mark Warner to resign.

    Like

    Reply
  35. ltravisjr says:
    August 18, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    My feeling is that if Deripaska is allowed to come over and testify, he had better tap into his billions for the best personal security he can get.

    Like

    Reply

