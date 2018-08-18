Sketchy Affiliations – As Expected Lawyer/Lobbyist Adam Waldman Refuses to Cooperate With Senate Judiciary Committee…

Adam Waldman is the lawyer/lobbyist for Oleg Deripaska, the Russian billionaire who appears to be a key background player in the 2016 DOJ/FBI scheme against presidential candidate Donald Trump. Additionally, Waldman represents the U.S. interests of Christopher Steele, author of the Clinton-Steele Dossier that was used by the DOJ/FBI during their scheme against presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Waldman was also the person in contact with corrupt Senate Intelligence Committee vice-chairman Mark Warner early in 2017 when the ‘insurance policy’ was deployed against newly elected President Donald Trump. As discovered in text messages, Waldman was the liaison, the person providing plausible deniability, between Senator Warner, Christopher Steele and Oleg Deripaska.
As many people are now aware, the SSCI is the most corrupt committee apparatus within congress; and as noted in the text messages, Adam Waldman only wanted to work with the Senate Intelligence Committee on his endeavors.
However, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has requested testimony from Mr. Waldman surrounding his contacts and engagements throughout the 2016/2017 operation to undermine and remove President Donald Trump. In a response letter released today (full pdf below) lawyers representing Mr. Waldman are trying to keep their client from forced testimony; and it appears likely he is remaining outside of the country to avoid being captured in the investigative net.
Here’s the letter from Waldman’s lawyers:
.
It appears a little hypocritical for Mr. Waldman to be evading questioning considering it was Waldman who contacted journalist John Solomon earlier in the year to present a story conducive to his client Oleg Deripaska. He was full of information in May, 2018, but when facing questioning about that information in August – he disappears.
Waldman’s current triangulation is part of the reason for our earlier emphasis/warning on the construct of the May 2018 Solomon article. After all, everyone involved in the ‘soft coup attempt’ is desperate to safeguard their own interests.
Adam Waldman was representing Oleg Deripaska’s interests in the U.S. to politicians and officials. In May of 2018, John Solomon was contacted by Adam Waldman with a story about how the FBI contacted Deripaska for help in their Trump Russia investigation in September of 2016.
Keep in mind, this is Waldman contacting Solomon with a story.
Waldman told Solomon a story about how his client Oleg Deripaska was approached by the FBI in September of 2016 and asked for help with information about Paul Manafort and by extension Donald Trump. Within the backstory for the FBI and Deripaska was a prior connection between Robert Mueller and Deripaska in 2009.
Again, as you read the recap, remember this is Waldman contacting Solomon. Article Link Here – and my summary below:
♦In 2009 the FBI, then headed by Robert Mueller, requested the assistance of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska in an operation to retrieve former FBI officer and CIA resource Robert Levinson who was captured in Iran two years earlier. The agent assigned to engage Deripaska was Andrew McCabe; the primary FBI need was financing and operational support. Deripaska spent around $25 million and would have succeeded except the U.S. State Department, then headed by Hillary Clinton, backed out.
♦In September of 2016 Andrew McCabe is now Deputy Director of the FBI, when two FBI agents approached Deripaska in New York – again asking for his help. This time the FBI request was for Deripaska to outline Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort as a tool of the Kremlin. Deripaska once hired Manafort as a political adviser and invested money with him in a business venture that went bad. Deripaska sued Manafort, alleging he stole money. However, according to the article, despite Deripaska’s disposition toward Manafort he viewed the request as absurd. He laughed the FBI away, telling them: “You are trying to create something out of nothing.”
This story, as told from the perspective of Adam Waldman -Deripaska’s lawyer/lobbyist- is important because it highlights a connection between Robert Mueller and Oleg Deripaska; a connection Mueller and the DOJ/FBI never revealed on their own.
I wrote about the ramifications of the Solomon Story HERE. Again, hopefully most will review; because there’s a larger story now visible with the new communication between Christopher Steele and Bruce Ohr.
It is likely that Oleg’s 2016 entry into the U.S. was facilitated as part of a quid-pro-quo; either agreed in advance, or, more likely, planned by the DOJ/FBI for later use in their 2016 Trump operation; as evidenced in the September 2016 FBI request. Regardless of the planning aspect, billionaire Deripaska is connected to Chris Steele, a source for Chris Steele, and likely even the employer of Chris Steele.
The FBI used Oleg Deripaska (source), and Oleg Deripaska used the FBI (visa).
Here’s where it gets interesting….
In that May article John Solomon reports that Deripaska wanted to testify to congress last year (2017), without any immunity request, but was rebuked. Who blocked his testimony?
In 2017 Oleg Deripaska was represented in the U.S. by Adam Waldman. Mr. Waldman was also representing Christopher Steele, the author of the Dossier. Waldman was the liaison Senator Mark Warner (Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chairman) was using to try and set up a secret meeting with Christopher Steele. {Text Messages}
As you can see from the text messages (more here), the House Intelligence Committee wanted to interview Deripaska. However, based on their ongoing contact and relationship Deripaska’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, asks Senate Intelligence Committee Vice-Chair Mark Warner for feedback.
Oleg Deripaska was blocked from testifying to congress. Now, it was obviously not from the HPSCI (Nunes Committee), but rather by the Senate Intel Committee, via Vice-Chair Senator Mark Warner. Oh yes, THAT Senator Mark Warner again.
Now, think about this…. Yes, with Oleg Deripaska in the picture there was indeed Russian meddling in the 2016 election; only, it wasn’t the type of meddling currently being sold. The FBI/DOJ were using Russian Deripaska to frame their Russian conspiracy narrative. It is almost a certainty that Deripaska was one of Chris Steele’s sources for the dossier.
Now, put yourself in Deripaska’s shoes and think about what happens AFTER candidate Donald Trump surprisingly wins the election.
All of a sudden Deripaska the asset becomes a risk to the corrupt Scheme Team (DOJ/FBI et al); especially as the DOJ/FBI then execute the “insurance policy” effort against Donald Trump…. and eventually enlist Robert Mueller.
It is entirely possible for a Russian to be blackmailing someone, but it ain’t Trump vulnerable to blackmail; it’s the conspiracy crew within the DOJ and FBI. Deripaska now has blackmail material on Comey, McCabe and crew.
After the 2017 (first year) failure of the “insurance policy” it now seems more likely President Trump will outlive the soft coup. In May 2018, Oleg tells Waldman to call John Solomon and tell him the story from a perspective favorable to Deripaska.
As the story is told, in 2017 Oleg was more than willing to testify to congress… likely laughing the entire time… but the corrupt participants within congress damned sure couldn’t let Deripaska testify. Enter corrupt SSCI Vice-Chairman Mark Warner:
Um, we’ve got a problem here Mark…
The Russians (Deripaska) really do have leverage and blackmail… but it ain’t over Trump. Oleg has blackmail on Comey, McCabe and conspiracy crew. Oleg Deripaska must be kept away from congress and away from exposing the scheme.
Guess who else must be controlled and/or kept away from congress?
Julian Assange.
Assange has evidence the Russians didn’t hack the DNC.
Between Deripaska’s first-hand knowledge of the DOJ/FBI work on both the Dossier and the DOJ/FBI intention for his use as a witness; and Julian Assange’s first-hand knowledge of who actually took the DNC email communication;… well, the entire Russian narrative could explode in their faces.
Control is needed.
You can almost hear the corrupt U.S. intelligence officials calling their U.K. GCHQ partners in Britain and yelling at them to do something, anything, and for the love of God, shut down Assange’s access to the internet STAT…. Yeah, funny that.
Now, who moves into position to control Julian Assange?
Well, well, well…. Lookie here? Who dat? Apparently the SSCI wants to interview WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, in a closed session. Signed by none-other than our corrupt-o-crats Richard Burr and Mark Warner. Yeah, funny that.
Lest anyone need a reminder…. “The most corrupt part of congress is the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI). The SSCI is the center of the deepest part of the Deep State swamp. The SSCI never, ever, E.V.E.R… does anything that does not protect and advance the self-interest of the corrupt Washington DC professional political class.”
Now do we see why the SSCI is the center of protecting the entire fraudulent apparatus?
It’s somewhat humorous to look at this fiasco from the perspective of Oleg Deripaska. He must be having a lot of laughs with his Ruskie friends about these stupid Americans and how the intelligence apparatus of the United States of America is controlled by corrupt politicians trying to save themselves and the corrupt institutions.
The Russians, notorious for sowing discord, are being used as a shield from sunlight upon actions taken by U.S. own intelligence officers: James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Loretta Lynch, Sally Yates, John Brennan, James Clapper etc.
There’s a reason why I keep emphasizing the source of the John Solomon story was Adam Waldman. Think about it from the perspective of the conspiracy group reading how Oleg instructed Waldman to present his story.
With Deripaska telling Solomon how the FBI contacted him; the background of their prior collaborative relationship; and the likelihood of Deripaska giving information to Chris Steele for the dossier; the scheme team really, really, needed to double down on the Russian conspiracy narrative in case Oleg ever did testify to congress.
By doubling down on the Russian Collusion narrative the conspirators created a ‘catch-22’ defense. They could/can claim Deripaska was/is giving disinformation in his version of events to support the interests of Russia and sewing chaos in America etc. And any Republican who would give Deripaska a platform to tell what happened in 2016 would be doing the bidding of Vladimir Putin. See how that works?
The soft coup team protects themselves by impugning the motive of Deripaska, and diminishing his credibility under the auspices of Russian disinformation.
Here’s the text messages between Senator Mark Warner and Lobbyist/Lawyer Adam Waldman:
Lastly, Senator Tom Cotton actually asked FBI Director Christopher Wray if Oleg Deripaska was employing Christopher Steele.
Director Wray said he couldn’t answer. WATCH:
I have to admit Sundance … that was one of my first thoughts when I read the full exchange as posted above! They also referred to “M” in par t of it as well …. Hmmmmm
Now if you could connect Misfud, to Warner…IT’S ON!!!! Plot completely revealed..no question about it!
malta = maldives?
This is the coup d’etat of the President of the United States of America by the highest level of government. If this is not treason then nothing is. I am sad, I am angry, let hang them all.
“If that bas^*ard wins, we all hang from nooses”
How prescient of Hildabeast
LOL Minnie!!! She is a beast!
A friend sent me this last night. Needs to start happening again. Public executions.
She has an ally to save her: Jeff Sessions.
When you think of what the Trump family has endured, at the hands of all these (29 at my last count} corrupt politicians, sad and angry to-the-max, that those 29 have been allowed to subject everyone to this garbage makes me want to find the 6 entities who own MSM and mow them down, along with the corrupt Robert Mueller of course. I am so, so , so sad that we taxpayers are STILL paying these felons, probably most of them for the rest of their lives. Without the corrupt MSM, this would not be happening!
Sheesh – Waldman is such a kiss-ass – he was sure chasing after Warner.
Thanks SD, for all you do.
so infuriating! this is like a SLOW moving horror show!! the counter intellience operation was approved from the TOP…they were all involved…Deep State Think Tank Black Ops has SLOW walked everything to protect Mueller…End the Witchhunt!!!
But the stress fractures are beginning to appear.
And it will continue that way! The good news is that our White Hats are on the attack! These bastards have absolutely nothing left. Their dream has gone up in smoke. Senator Grassley decided to throw a hand grenade at the SSCI. Richard Burr is beginning to try and distance himself even though it is too late.
Slowly but surely the walls are beginning to collapse on them. Bruce and Nellie Ohr are losing their minds as we get closer to his deposition on August 28th. All the information that has come out through John Solomon takes away his ability to lie about events. I would not be shocked if a couple of more MOABs are dropped about Bruce before his testimony.
The NYTs as well as others are trying to convince their readers that Ohr is a nobody. They are tying anything to do with him to conspiracies. That ship has sailed with the American people.
The next Speaker of the House decided to 💩 on their BS with the following tweet:
Rudy is taking a sledgehammer to Mueller’s head!
Our President has been absolutely killing all of them on Twitter over the past few days! Follow the money 💰:
These are fun times and lets enjoy 😉 the hell out of it because their entire house of cards are falling apart!
Thank you, flep 🇺🇸
That deck of cards is now stacked in OUR favor!!! Thanks Flep!
I beg everyone to watch the video embedded in the article and make sure you have plenty of tissues!
WE ARE WINNING and there is nothing any of these bastards can do to stop us or our President!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Flep, thank you. You are not only a brilliant analyst but you continue to find the silver linings that help me retain my sanity. God bless you.
Drip
Drip
Drip
Drip
No, I think the drips have formed a stream, which is eroding the weir, which is protecting the swamp from drainage!
AND why has there been no action/arrests made against Mark Warner? Are we the only people seeing what Sundance has so beautifully diagramed out? What is going on?? My head is spinning from the injustice of it all and all the MSM cares about is that Omarosa “may” have more tapes. How the petty turn… Our world does not turn on such tribbles (sorry Stra Trek reference).
Because it’s not time yet.
President Trump knows all of this.
Correct. He is motivated by being POTUS of as many citizens as possible. He is allowing sunlight to open the eyes of as many of the deranged as possible, to allow maximal prodigal sons to return to being patriots. I’m talking about winning over the majority before the mid terms. If he acts too early, wavering people will fall for the “See we told you he’s Hitler” screams. When the coup plot is fully exposed and visible to the majority of citizens, then the hammer (or should I say Huber) will drop. This is an intriguing game of high stakes chicken, with the mid terms being the prize. No side can blink, so interesting is somewhat of an understatement.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I may be wrong, but I believe he has to be impeached first
The really scary part is that US politics have been corrupted, plunged into disarray. An executive administration thwarted and hindered. A Congress divided totally and unable to function properly. IF this was a Russian plot.. it worked brilliantly and continues to have effects beyond any likely wildest dreams.
Russia are just sitting back with Popcornski and vodka enjoying the show.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Correct rumpole, the “Russians” are mere tools, and are also not the only ones watching in amused/horrid fascination. Reality is better than “Reality TV”. News is fascinating again.
Just so you know what the creep looks like…
US lobbyist for Russian oligarch visited Julian Assange nine times last year
It is unclear whether Adam Waldman’s 2017 visits had connection to Oleg Deripaska
by Stephanie Kirchgaessner and Luke Harding
20 Jun 2018
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2018/jun/20/us-lobbyist-for-russian-oligarch-visited-julian-assange-nine-times-last-year
I think this expands it:
How Comey intervened to kill WikiLeaks’ immunity deal
BY JOHN SOLOMON, OPINION CONTRIBUTOR — 06/25/18 05:45 PM EDT
http://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/394036-How-Comey-intervened-to-kill-Wikileaks-immunity-deal
If Mueller winds up the witch hunt by September… it will be September 2019.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I pray that each and every one of them gets exactly what they deserve. I pray for the survival of our Country, and THANK GOD, each and every day for President Donald Trump!
LikeLiked by 3 people
To me that picture of Warner,Comey,Clapper and Brennan says a lot.
“We got this.”
“I got it, I got it…I don’t got it.”
That picture SCREAMS!
The history rewrite will be interesting… decades of Bushes and Clintons then somehow the fate of the US was then determined in a vote between Obama and McCain. Talk about a lost generation.
The Members of the “Star Chamber” who created Obama will go down in Infamy.
2008 was the most RIGGED election in US history.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Yeah.
Look around general US Politics (“central casting”) for a black person who fits the script. Handsome (ish), family man, wife and 2 kids, articulate (ish)
Hide his dubious personal and political history.
Sell a “bill of goods” to the people and rig an election… A globalist socialist plot… no Russians involved
“I mean, you got the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy, I mean, that’s a storybook, man.”
“I deeply regret any offense my remark in the New York Observer might have caused anyone.”
-Joe Biden
Now I can better understand why McCain didn’t want Sarah Palin in any debate or contact. In fact the deal with throwing her to the wolves (MSM) and later saying he made a mistake in selecting her comes more onto focus! The only reason I voted for that pinhead was for the VP Sarah Palin! She energized the Conservatives just like Pres. Trump does! MAGA and keep us GREAT!
“At this writing, Mr Waldman is out of the country and is not expecting to return to Washington for several weeks.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
War of 2012.
“A legal analyst who claimed British intelligence could have helped spy on Donald Trump during his bid to become US president has been taken off the air.”
“GCHQ publicly denied the assertion, describing it as “utterly ridiculous”, while Downing Street said it had secured an assurance that the allegation would not be repeated.”
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/fox-news-drop-judge-andrew-napolitano-gchq-donald-trump-spying-wiretap-barack-obama-trump-tower-a7640986.html
LikeLike
Glad things are starting to roll up the food chain Warner, Schiff, McCain, Obama, Lynch, Rice, Jarrett, Clinton.
The case will be cracked and the mainstream media won’t report it as news. Just like the Trayvon Martin
Case.
And Michael Brown.
However this case is too big.
They (the journalists that are not indicted) will be forced to cover it with egg dripping from their faces.
Agree, they have to report it, else they can’t get out of bed and look in the mirror. The self loathing that is lurking in the subconscious is clawing its way to the surface. Sunlight is hideous when you are so far off the righteous path.
Warner’s obviously been panicked lately, lashing out constantly at everything
Don’t know who’s worse schiff or warner…hate’m both
Don’t forget Swalwell.
I don’t know which one I despise the most, Warner or Swalwell..it’s a toss up!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Schiff for brains too!
Him too!! Thanks for the reminder Cold!
I can’t even keep up with who I despise the most. There’s way too many of these traitors.
As easy it was to get a FISA warrant on Carter Page you would think that a FISA warrant on Nellie Ohr would have been appropriate as she was communicating with foreign agents, and may be one herself, or was being actively recruited for such.
Now that would probably would have caught up all these individuals communications just like the Ohr /Steele communications, or the Waldman /Warner communications?
Perhaps there was.
Spying is secret.
Once Trump gets an AG… the Big Ugly can be started. 🙂
LikeLiked by 5 people
I take great offense that he threw that in — he “ain’t” no Irish boy — Irish boys put their hand on the bible not the constitution OR the Koran.
he was telling the least untrue statement he could
I get the sense that reality is finally setting in on these swamp rats. Not looking and talking as confidently as he was a few weeks ago, that’s for sure!
Which dancer is Brennan?
Blame it on the Irish!
“Biden said he was referring to a phrase used by his [Irish] mother.
‘My mother has an expression: clean as a whistle, sharp as a tack,’ Biden said.”
The cries of the weasals and weasalettes will soon be drowned out by the crashing of rice bowls.
This Clinton/Obama/DoJ/FBI/ FISA/ Muh Russdians/ Spygate/Deep State/ corruption/ leaking/ Coup/ Documents/ Redactions/ Congressional hearings/ OIG/ Huber/ Sessions etc…..
Is getting too Silly!!
Get on with it, Jeff…. GET ON WITH IT!
“hold”……”hold”……”not yet, hold”…… Timing is in the hands of POTUS.
Time for the final battle….
Yup. Planning and timing! POTUS’s hand is raised, waiting for perfect time for maximal damage.
There’s a very simple an equation here. Deripaska and his buddy Putin KNOW Trump knows ALL.
Waldman is on a short leash. Jeesh.
Is Julian Assange – “Our Guy”
August 8, 2018 by Jeff Carlson, CFA
https://themarketswork.com/2018/08/08/julian-assange-our-guy/
Many responses are vile and clearly evidence the derangement is far reaching.
But this response was spot on:
“What’s wrong Mark?? Lose your inside informant?”
💥
Senatress Mark Warner: “I will be introducing an amendment next week to block the President from punishing and intimidating his critics by arbitrarily revoking security clearances. Stay tuned.”
_______________
It’s perfect!
He’s giving DJT the excuse to revoke ALL security clearances for ANYBODY who isn’t currently working directly for the government.
That takes care of his ‘arbitrary’ charge real good 😉
Cut ’em ALL off!
Treason or sedition. This “soft coup” is the modern equivalent of the murder of Abraham Lincoln. Since a “soft coup” is just a coup until the participants are hanged, it seems every precedent set by Edward Stanton in 1865 for the incarceration, trial and hanging of all the plotters and participants is apt. Martial law, military tribunal and hangings every hour works for me.
I’m dreaming of a nice hanging
Just like the ones they used to throw
Where the gallows glisten and children listen
To hear the trapdoor drop below
Maybe Nunes should just subpoena Warner and get him on the record under oath.
These subpoenas to testify are all a waste of time…. they all lie.
There might be some point if the Committee chairman is granted the power to WATERBOARD witnesses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
IMO Waldman was setting up Julian for a fall..9 visits look good on any portfolio Same type of rubbing elbows with papadapolous and mifsud who is no longer in sight….. It was Steele who told Waldman to contact Mark.. Walman and Depiraska dont just go back to that FBI favour to release an agent from Iran. The same person that caused that to fizzle, HRC caused a major setback to Russias entry into the auto industry in a deal worked out by the State Dept , Germany, and Russia. The purchase of GMS Opel, with Deripaska at the center.For whatever reason she did that that..maybe she wanted more than 1million to her foundation from Russias Magna works. Maybe it was a warning to ante up later for Uranium one. Maybe it was American Unions against it..I don’t know…but deripaska certainly has no reason to be helping out FBI after all this bad blood, just to get a visa and sanctions have only increased..not decreased ..at least until now..
Opus Mgna and Past donation to clinton..
http://johnhelmer.net/favour-for-hillary-clinton-did-she-take-money-from-russian-oligarch-oleg-deripaska-for-favour-in-general-motors-opel-deal/
latest development on depiraska
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-06-01/deripaska-is-said-to-plan-auto-stake-sale-to-lift-sanctions
Last week, the Treasury said it may lift sanctions on GAZ and related companies if Deripaska gives up control. Through Russian Machines, he owns about 80 percent of GAZ, which has a joint venture with Volkswagen AG and assembles cars for Daimler AG in Russia.
A spokeswoman for Deripaska declined to comment, as did a representative for Wolf’s office in Vienna.
The Treasury has indicated it may allow Deripaska to keep his ownership of En+ — the holding company by which he owns Rusal — in the range of mid-40 percent under a deal that would spare the company from sanctions, a person familiar with the matter said this week. Deripaska currently owns about 66 percent of the company.
LikeLike
LikeLike
“Sen. Traitor Warren: “We want to do this right private in London don’t want to send letter yet cuz if we can’t get agreement wud rather not have paper trail”
_______________
Yeah. Good idea.
Who needs a paper trail, when text messages are forever?
LOL!
Your mug shot is gonna be AWESOME, Mark.
Remember… BIG smile 😁
In listing “soft coup” participants from DOJ/FBI to Warner’s ugly duckling SSCI and its swampland residue, the striking omission is always that of Benedict Barack Gangrenous, SHD (for “superheterodyne”, if that’s your choice).
Absent Gangrenous, combining low peasant cunning with bizarre stupidity –think appointing a notorious Commie Rat like Brennan as CIA Director, with (but natch) feckless Congressthings’ concurrence, expecting Feliks Dzierzynski redux– not one bit of this historically treacherous betrayal would have emerged from Rahm’s back-alley precincts.
Bung Toro hissef’ is the Crime That Dare Not Speak Its Name.
