John Solomon Discusses FBI Approaching Oleg Deripaska in September 2016, for Help Framing Trump-Russia Investigation…

In a very weird series of events journalist John Solomon published an article in The Hill. Despite the content directly relating to new and stunning revelations about an FBI operation in 2009; the connection to the current Russia investigation by Robert Mueller; and their use of a Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in both investigations; the Hill Editors filed the article under “opinion”.
Secondly, after the original article was published, John Solomon gained new information about the FBI contacting Oleg Deripaska in September of 2016; before the election and before the FBI gained a FISA warrant against Carter Page and the Trump Campaign. Instead of a new article, four paragraphs were inserted as an “update” to the original content. Very weird decisions. – READ ARTICLE HERE –
The discoveries and the story by Solomon carry huge ramifications; yet it appears there is an intentional effort by The Hill to bury the details. Something very sketchy is afoot.
John Solomon appeared on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show to discuss the story:
The MSM does tend to bury all of the real news in the Op-Ed sections, don’t they.
I have to imagine that there are some good reporters working for all of the MSM outlets who would love to dig into this scandal but are prevented from doing so by their management. Somehow Kimberly Strassel has broken free.
Sketchy and Sketchier
The Hill should change its name to The Termite Mound
Deripaska was ridiculing their attempt to link Manafort/Trump to Russia .
The FBI were asking him to reconsider.
Who will rid us of this noxious agency?
Exactly. And when will be find out who these agents are, as if we couldn’t already guess???
And sow the ground with salt.
I love Brutalist architecture but even I can’t stand that J, Edgar Building-I toured it a long time ago and the only neat thing was the firing range. A lot of empty, gloomy space.
Wait, the firing range was cool but what about the John Dillinger display? Seriously badass.
I seen the update soon after Solomon was on Hannity disclosing big info in morning. I was wondering if John was waiting for confirmation on that portion of story before he said publicly. The notation of update was at end of story, but if you hadn’t read it earlier you wouldn’t have known what was added.
I wonder when he got the “suggestion” to change the story or he would end up like Seth Rich.
Or something will happen to the family perhaps?
Will anyone ever go to jail for the coup d’etat attempt? Will anyone go to jail for Treason?
Will anyone go to jail for ___________ ?(fill in the blank)
Semper Fidelis/Semper Vigilis
I wonder if Solomon thought it would be wise (sorry, couldn’t resist) to come forward with this new info tonight, rather than wait until tomorrow because he had reason to believe it might be quashed before he was able to run it.
LikeLiked by 5 people
This is getting incredibly difficult to follow, even having read CTH for months. staying on top of the evolving revelations of the deep-state corruption of our country seems to be a full-time job.
How is it going to be possible to present this to the general public in a manner that they can accept it and not dismiss it as a bunch of conspiracy-theory raving? Yes, it’s been seeping out over the last year in smallish pieces, but there’s still a big leap to grasping the enormity of the sum-total of the treasonous actions that are being exposed, and the complexity of the underlying interactions, guidance, and objectives.
One appropriately worded tweet from VSGPDJT will capture the essence of the entire nefarious scheme.
the public won’t have to deal with it when they have their military tribunals…
My liberal friends and my non-political friends have absolutely no idea about any of this. And I mean zilch, nada, nothing…of anything having to do with any of this. All they know is that President Trump is being investigated for collusion with the Russians and Stormy. Sad but true.
It’s astounding really. Sometimes I feel like it’s me that’s gone insane. Then I put back on my tin-foil hat and I’m fine again.
Just kidding. But, you know…
Yeah, mine too. Except that I think they’re pretty sure that he’s guilty as charged. After all, they read that it was so in the Times (or WPost, or Huffpo, or CNN, or…)
To be fair, I do live in a very blue state…so, I’m hoping that has something to do with it.
Yep same here
10 part mini-series, maybe 12 part!!
I agree it will be hard but we will face to persevere…I’m still dealing with people who think Pres Trunp didn’t give them a tax cut, doesn’t speak well(people born and raised Queens who don’t speak much differently mind you, SMH), and the wall is racist. I’m surrounded.
I believe some are beginning to understand why the ‘wheels of justice’ seemingly are in slow motion. The complexity of this case is enormous. One needs to remember that the individuals involved have/had access to resources the average citizen could only dream about……mostly at the expense of that average citizen.
I fear that people have been so conditioned to abusiveness from the government that when their eyes (the sheeple) will just gloss over.
I agree, bofh – my head is spinning and my eyes are blurred. It is really, really difficult to keep up. The level of corruption is truly unbelievable.
The saddest part of this story is that the US abandoned one of it’s own. We had a Russian negotiate for his release, had him sitting in a plane on the tarmac ready to be sent home, and Hillary “At this point what difference does it make?” Clinton nixed it?
These people are disgusting in every way. She needs to be removed from politics completely… forever… permanently…. now.
She needs to be removed from society … completely… forever… permanently…. now.
Let’s drop her in a parchute over Iran. Or trade her for Levinson. And make her pay the $25 million back to the Russian.
And from our memories…
LIBERAL BIAS????
What if EVERY TREEPER logged a comment or two at The Hill? Just don’t send them here!!!!
So we’ve got …
1. Christopher Steele & Rooskies
2. UK gov’t corroborating
3. Halprin in the UK, spy
4. Coffee Boy / Papadopoulos as one UI (useful idiot)
5. FBI agents approaching a Rooskie
6. Australian political plant
Did I miss anyone?
Upcoming Headlines: Oleg Deripaska commits suicide by shooting himself 147 times before blowing himself up.
I’d laugh but such a headline is almost the norm with the MSM
Never fear. The regular conservative commentors at The Hill (including myself) chat relentlessly to push articles like this to the top of the right hand column for max exposure, and then keep them there. Trust us, we know how to do this. 😀 🙂
I just looked again. Yep … #1 still. lol
Is the story based on Robyn Gritz memory? She is quoted in the story. Isn’t she the agent that accused McCabe of discrimination for which Flynn backed up her version. Isn’t she the reason that McCabe wanted revenge on Flynn and now she could be trying to wreak her revenge on McCabe?
It comes as no surprise that Clinton’s chronic dishonesty probably sealed Levinson’s fate. This also explains why, after sending a plane load of cash to Iran, the Obama scumbags couldn’t come back with Levinson. The stench out of Washington just gets worse and worse. Is the entire federal government corrupt? I fear that we are really that bad.
Sundance I know you have not waded into Q but I and many have. The sketchiness of this latest news has a direct relation to drops made by Q today and yesterday. The latest post brings a chill to the spine when compred to what is reported by Solomon (note the open brackets around Sessions = Sessions has been unleashed expect his recusal to vanish and the “pain” to begin):
Q !4pRcUA0lBE ID: 352a77 1415794 📁
May 15 2018 00:04:10 (EST)
#1776
“That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”
https://soundcloud.com/breitbart/breitbart-news-daily-erik-prince-november-4-2016📁
]SESSIONS[
We Fight!
Q
The BIGLY question I have is WHY wasn’t this Agent / Officer made part of Obummers deal to release the traitor Bergdahl? For which we gave up BILLIONS OF DOLLARS & 5 Taliban leaders.
All being run out of the shadow government at Kalorama. The Collinsville axe company produced a 24 inch antidote to this
This should be a huge story.. We all know it won’t be
“Mueller may have a conflict of interest?” That comes with a laugh line, right?
