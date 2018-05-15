John Solomon Discusses FBI Approaching Oleg Deripaska in September 2016, for Help Framing Trump-Russia Investigation…

In a very weird series of events journalist John Solomon published an article in The Hill. Despite the content directly relating to new and stunning revelations about an FBI operation in 2009; the connection to the current Russia investigation by Robert Mueller; and their use of a Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska in both investigations; the Hill Editors filed the article under “opinion”.

Secondly, after the original article was published, John Solomon gained new information about the FBI contacting Oleg Deripaska in September of 2016; before the election and before the FBI gained a FISA warrant against Carter Page and the Trump Campaign. Instead of a new article, four paragraphs were inserted as an “update” to the original content. Very weird decisions. – READ ARTICLE HERE –

The discoveries and the story by Solomon carry huge ramifications; yet it appears there is an intentional effort by The Hill to bury the details. Something very sketchy is afoot.

John Solomon appeared on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show to discuss the story:

Advertisements