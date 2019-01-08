Secretary of State Pompeo in Jordan – Joint Press Availability….

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is conducting a regional visit to multiple allies and partners in the anti-ISIS campaign. Today, Secretary Pompeo is in Jordan for discussions as the U.S. anticipates withdrawing troops from Syria.

Meanwhile, National Security Adviser John Bolton is in Turkey after announcing from Israel the U.S. will not withdraw from Syria until Turkey (NATO ally) agrees not to kill the Kurdish fighters. Turkish President Recep Erdogan said emphatically there would never be such assurances, therefore U.S. troops will never leave Syria.

