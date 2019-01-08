Secretary of State Pompeo in Jordan – Joint Press Availability….

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is conducting a regional visit to multiple allies and partners in the anti-ISIS campaign. Today, Secretary Pompeo is in Jordan for discussions as the U.S. anticipates withdrawing troops from Syria.
Meanwhile, National Security Adviser John Bolton is in Turkey after announcing from Israel the U.S. will not withdraw from Syria until Turkey (NATO ally) agrees not to kill the Kurdish fighters. Turkish President Recep Erdogan said emphatically there would never be such assurances, therefore U.S. troops will never leave Syria.
Who’s on first?!
May God give President Trump divine wisdom to navigate this complicated web.
Trump needs to go with his instinct and stop letting his advisors change his mind.
Fine to have Turkey in NATO, but why on earth is there Erdogan in Turkey?
dictator kinda like Merkel in Germany
Must say never liked Bolton before, opinion has. Not changed! Bolton to old to fight but does not hesitate to send someone else to be shot! Anyone except a swamp creature or Clinton, Obamaite. How bout anyone from Soros, Bloomberg, Tom Donohue, McConnell, etc to a place the pimps do not control your longevity?
Gotta quit picking from the swamp trough if ya want a better outcome! Surely they be at least one more Pompeo.
very easy to say NeoCon but 45 makes policy…peace is the prize
Name calling?
Will president Trump please dump the old failed loser warmonger nutcase neocon john bolton? He is part of the swamp and has no business being anywhere near the levers of power.
why? Ergodan must bend the knee or no deal!
Middle East Peace Plan at State of the Union! Dimms must capitulate first as they have NOTHING but WORDS!
