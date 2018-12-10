U.S. Chamber of Commerce Threatens Trump USMCA Deal – Eliminate Steel/Aluminum Tariffs or No Support…

CTH has never hidden our disgust for the corrupt lobbying enterprise known as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and their President Tom Donohue. No internal organization in modern history has done more to harm American workers and American industry than the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Their fraudulent and corrupt enterprise is a toxic threat to our economy.

Today the U.S. Chamber of Commerce issues a statement denouncing the trade strategy of the Trump administration and announcing their lobbying support for the USMCA trade agreement is contingent upon the removal of Steel and Aluminum tariffs.

As the Washington Times writes: “The Chamber had previously complained that the deal’s language limiting protections for investors and stiffening of the “rules of origin” for when autos can be duty-free were problematic.” Put another way: Wall Street is angry their multinational constructs are not supported, and protecting U.S. workers from the predatory nature of global outsourcing is bad for their controlled market schemes.

Ultimately, Donohue’s biggest complaint -revealed by historic review- is that his organization didn’t get to write the USMCA trade agreement and were stopped from selling their special interest carve-outs to their corporate clients.

President Trump is the first modern U.S. president to stop the CoC from writing the trade agreement thereby stopping Donohue from selling his influence to the highest bidder.

In the heavily globalist TPP agreement (thankfully Trump abandoned), President Obama allowed the U.S. CoC full and autonomous control over the terms. In exchange for control over content the U.S. CoC gave generous donations to Obama’s political allies. Dubya Bush, Bill Clinton and H.W. Bush did the same thing; that’s also how the original NAFTA was written, and the reason for the global exploitation loophole.

It is actually refreshing to see a U.S. President and and economic policy team that are entirely independent from Wall Street influence. If you peel all the skin from the corrupt DC onion, the inability of Donohue and his crony CoC to influence economic policy is exactly why our economy is growing independent of the global markets.

President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer will go down in history as the greatest assembly of economic warriors/strategists ever.

What the people of France, Brazil, Poland, Hungary, Italy and perhaps even Mexico, are expecting and demanding is exactly the economic nationalism that President Trump and team are delivering for the U.S.A.

Few people actually comprehend the scale of President Trump and how his America First MAGAnomic program is destroying the tentacles of influence from a multinational global financial network.

The ongoing U.S. trade reset is the biggest, most consequential and most significant national security initiative in our lifetime. Nothing else is even close….

