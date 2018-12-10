U.S. Chamber of Commerce Threatens Trump USMCA Deal – Eliminate Steel/Aluminum Tariffs or No Support…

CTH has never hidden our disgust for the corrupt lobbying enterprise known as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and their President Tom Donohue. No internal organization in modern history has done more to harm American workers and American industry than the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Their fraudulent and corrupt enterprise is a toxic threat to our economy.
Today the U.S. Chamber of Commerce issues a statement denouncing the trade strategy of the Trump administration and announcing their lobbying support for the USMCA trade agreement is contingent upon the removal of Steel and Aluminum tariffs.
As the Washington Times writes: “The Chamber had previously complained that the deal’s language limiting protections for investors and stiffening of the “rules of origin” for when autos can be duty-free were problematic.” Put another way: Wall Street is angry their multinational constructs are not supported, and protecting U.S. workers from the predatory nature of global outsourcing is bad for their controlled market schemes.
Ultimately, Donohue’s biggest complaint -revealed by historic review- is that his organization didn’t get to write the USMCA trade agreement and were stopped from selling their special interest carve-outs to their corporate clients.
President Trump is the first modern U.S. president to stop the CoC from writing the trade agreement thereby stopping Donohue from selling his influence to the highest bidder.
In the heavily globalist TPP agreement (thankfully Trump abandoned), President Obama allowed the U.S. CoC full and autonomous control over the terms. In exchange for control over content the U.S. CoC gave generous donations to Obama’s political allies. Dubya Bush, Bill Clinton and H.W. Bush did the same thing; that’s also how the original NAFTA was written, and the reason for the global exploitation loophole.
It is actually refreshing to see a U.S. President and and economic policy team that are entirely independent from Wall Street influence. If you peel all the skin from the corrupt DC onion, the inability of Donohue and his crony CoC to influence economic policy is exactly why our economy is growing independent of the global markets.
President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Ambassador Robert Lighthizer will go down in history as the greatest assembly of economic warriors/strategists ever.
What the people of France, Brazil, Poland, Hungary, Italy and perhaps even Mexico, are expecting and demanding is exactly the economic nationalism that President Trump and team are delivering for the U.S.A.
Few people actually comprehend the scale of President Trump and how his America First MAGAnomic program is destroying the tentacles of influence from a multinational global financial network.
The ongoing U.S. trade reset is the biggest, most consequential and most significant national security initiative in our lifetime. Nothing else is even close….
Since Trump has given Congress a choice of USMCA or nothing, it doesn’t matter what these relics “demand.”
Sedanka, Going back to the way it was before NAFTA is just as good if not better than USMCA IMHO. Donahue is the face of deceit, corruption and ilk that impermeate the CoC.
Spot on Daniel and Sedanka.
Trump doesn’t need their dirty, Traitor infected CoC.
Tommy Boi and his CoC are totally IMPOTENT now!!!!!
Very true! We did not have one before clinton! It was good then and it will be great again!
Has PDJT given the sixth month NAFTA withdrawal notice? What are the odds that the Dem controlled House will pass USMCA? What are the chances that the CofC will find a Federal Judge to block NAFTA withdrawal?
On the way back from Buenos Aires he said he was about to. Haven’t heard anything more on it since then. Hopefully it hasn’t disappeared like the EO ending birthright citizenship.
Keep in mind that ANY EO PDJT signs will be immediately challenged by a liberal court.
There cannot be an EO ending birthright citizenship. There has to be a SCOTUS interpretation of 14A. They last ruled on that in US v Wong, 169US649 (1898).
The facts of Wong do NOT apply to illegal alien birhright citizenship. Wong’s Chinese parents had been legally in the US for many years, conducting nonChinese govrnment related business. SCOTUS said Wong was entitled to US citizenship under 14A. If Wongs parents had been conducting in any part Chinese gov business, Wong would not have been entitiled to citizenship per 14A because parents would not have been ‘fully subject to the jurisdiction thereof’. Wong deserves a careful read.
The undecided interpretation issue is whether a person borne of illegal residents (who plainly were not ‘fully subject to the jurisdiction thereof’ else would not be in the US illegally) is entitled. 14A was passed just after the Civil War to insure states did not disenfranchise emancipated slaves, who were borne in the US and plainly subject to the jurisdiction thereof via first slavery laws and then the emancipation proclimation.
The president under the Constitution does NOT have the right to make this interpretation. He has a duty to faithfully uphold the laws. Those are made by Congress. 14A is not technically a law for purposes of the A2§3 ‘take care’ clause. Whether he could issue an EO triggering such a judicial suit is an open politicized messy question. Better that the soliciter general raise the specific illegal alien birthright citizenship issue directly to SCOTUS (no lower courts first) via A3§2.1.
IMO the cleanest, fastest, and least controversial means. Just git er done already. Tactically, wait for one more SCOTUS nominee first???
Maybe this will expose the corrupt Congressmen by how they vote. They better be careful– Trump can expose them to their home states as being against the American worker. Gonna be interesting.
US Chamber of Communism you mean!
To be accurate it’s Corporatism.
Sounds like a win-win!
CoC folds and supports USMCA and PDJT wins!
CoC fights, USMCA doesn’t pass but NAFTA dies and is no replaced, PDJT wins!
Great MAGA News!
Heads we win, Tails we WIN!!!!
Heads we win, Tails they lose.
VSGPDJT brought a Thompson to a knife fight.
He brought five thompsons to the fight.
Right! One for R, M, N & L.
Almost forgot- Kudlow gets the “Noisy Cricket”.
Maybe there are some skeletons in Mr. Donohue’s closet. Time for a change. MAGA
If the content is manufactured in North America there will be no tariffs – or exfiltration of wealth. They can’t tolerate that.
Follow the money and track the votes. Expose the US CoC lackeys in Congress for what they are: Legislative prostitutes.
Bingo. Shine a light on the donations they take, call them out by name, and start running TV ads. Had this been done with Ryan, the harm he caused would have been far less.
Sunlight is the best disinfectant.
We would expect nothing less. Ironically, in the vein of “lots of incoming flack means your right over the target”, this is a solid endorsement, from the CoC!
And yeah, his ‘endorsement MIGHT just kill USMCA, which is FINE, as mainstreet, MAGA interests will be served even better by going back to pre-nafta.
Make your opponents IRRELEVANT.
Reminder –
U.S. CoC President Tom Donohue Preaches To Globalist Wall Street Choir at Summit of Americas…
Posted on April 12, 2018 by sundance
The Eagle and the Arrow – An Aesop’s Fable
An Eagle was soaring through the air. Suddenly it heard the whizz of an Arrow, and felt the dart pierce its breast. Slowly it fluttered down to earth. Its lifeblood pouring out. Looking at the Arrow with which it had been shot, the Eagle realized that the deadly shaft had been feathered with one of its own plumes.
Moral: We often give our enemies the means for our own destruction.
The United States economy is the Eagle; the shaft is Wall Street; the feather is the U.S. middle-class, and the archer is U.S. Chamber of Commerce President Tom Donohue…..
Oh there’s more, much more, but you get the picture. There are trillions of dollars at stake and the U.S. CoC is committed to exploiting every single penny. President Donald Trump is an existential threat to these endeavors.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/04/12/u-s-coc-president-tom-donohue-preaches-to-globalist-wall-street-choir-at-summit-of-americas/comment-page-1/
The lobbyists give US Citizens the shaft…
Lobbying should be more public, and less tax favored.
Proposed new legislation:
1. All interactions with a lobbyist or lobbying organization must be video and sound recorded. All written material and communications (lobbyists actually write laws and regulations that congresscritters let them buy) must be made available to the public.
2. Lobbying expenses are not tax deductible.
3. Any tax-exempt or tax-favored organization that lobbies or pays a lobbyist loses its tax-exempt or tax-favored status.
Great start.
Now for a Patriot Congress to pass it.
What’s that? Never heard of such an animal. Sounds fantastical, whatever it is.
CoC is absolutely chock full of disgusting globalists… Cold Anger…
The only regrettable items within the new USMCA are those two sections snuck in there by the “swish” from Canada….re: LGBT crap. Guess they’ll just have to go thru our NEW SCOUS and be declared unconstitutional over time…and, held back with an injunction until it gets in front of them.
Can someone please tell this CofC to just put a sock in it…or, would they rather FOAD be applied?
Check-6
Don’t be so sure our old plant spoke up today for PP and the Jesuit admirer joined him. Neither are conservative.
CoC to support Trump? Shirley you must jest!
Don’t be calling him…
Thank you so much SD — without you I would have never known about the horrid Tom Donohue, the horrid CoC, and their horrid anti-American agenda.
Spot on SD as our man Trump has not only lighted a fire underneath the corrupt CoC but other countries want this same economic model implemented in theirs.
SD: “What the people of France, Brazil, Poland, Hungary, Italy and perhaps even Mexico, are expecting and demanding is exactly the economic nationalism that President Trump and team are delivering for the U.S.A.”
History text in the year 2020:
The years 2016 through 2024 are commonly referred to as the “The Great Economic Awakening”
LikeLiked by 4 people
Globalist Climate Change. LOL.
HA !
Globalist de-worming.
LOL!!!!
“History text in the year 2030”
Just as Christine LaGarde let slip during her CBS Sunday interview at 5:00 in to it.
“But it is true that if there are more tensions, if trade is under threats if people sort of wonder where should I invest and should I completely change my supply chain, that will have an impact. It will have an impact on people because you know if you look at the low income family today thanks to trade the costs of living are reduced by two thirds. So you know, the clothes that we’re wearing they- the many of the things that we’re using are made in Vietnam, Morocco, China, wherever. If we lose the benefit of that then it will have an impact on consumers. We’re not seeing it now, it’s true, but that’s the threat.”
She just wants to keep the slave labor rolling…let alone this NAFTA loophole co-opts France’s own middle class for slave labor. I don’t think Christine meant this comment to get out. Oops.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/transcript-christine-lagarde-on-face-the-nation-december-9-2018/
LikeLiked by 6 people
They all do those “supposed elite” want us to be slave laborers for them. As far as the impact stateside it could and should be mitigated by getting rid of the Fed banking system which is nothing more than a siphon which enables them to control our finances, enriches the globalists who implemented it and bankrupted our nation.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Step two, after the denial.
WSB, from your post above…
Word salad as I see it…
1) “But it is true that if there are more tensions, if trade is under threats if people sort of wonder where should I invest and should I completely change my supply chain, that will have an impact.
(On Globalists $$$$$)
2) It will have an impact on people because you know if you look at the low income family today thanks to trade the costs of living are reduced by two thirds.
(Low income family… ie Welfare Darlings, since they PAY nothing for the necessities of life they have 2/3 to spend on crap… OUR CRAP)
3) So you know, the clothes that we’re wearing they- the many of the things that we’re using are made in Vietnam, Morocco, China, wherever.
Not Quality Made in America! 🤔
Hence the Welfare Darlings.
4) If we (Globalists) lose the benefit ($$$$) of that then it will have an impact on consumers.
Indeed it will have an impact. Not having to buy things over and over and over and… because of poor quality will have an impact. A Financially Positive one for consumers. (Globalists… Not So Much) Duh
5) We’re not seeing it now (lie), it’s true (Not), but that’s the threat.”
(Definately is!)
To the Globalists… Not Consumers.
Imho
AMEN!
Love themselves some Slave Labor, don’t they? Don’t even try to hide it anymore.
What does a Globalist have to do to get some Slave Labor around here?!? Geez Louise!
Oh dear. The Chamber of Commerce does not approve. Get in line, please. MAGA
Got a new name for CoC.
Cucumber of Commerce.
Certainly Pres Trump and his experienced/sophisticated team of economic warriors anticipated such a move and are prepared for it.
The US Champion of Corruption defends the socialist world again.
Thank You, President Donald Trump, for your killer trade team. Let NAFTA Die. If the USMCS never is ratified then we are better off. Our roads are safer Mexican workers and Canadian workers will suffer. American Manufactures will rebound.
Hey CoC, heres a quarter call someone who cares! you suck and everyone now knows you guys are 100% full of it…you support high state and city taxes while decrying Foreign Tariffs! listen up fool, we know where your bread is buttered now…
May they all choke on their crustless cucumber lady finger sandwiches.
Wolverines!
“POTUS is largely focusing on China and trade, because if successful, the d.c. swamp becomes irrelevant.” [Sundance yesterday]
Translation: President Trump is TAKING the MONEY out of Politics.
• Trump now APPROVES LEGISLATION … for strictly America First.
• Trump now CONTROLS REGULATION … from Authoring through Enforcement.
• Trump now REBALANCES TRADE … through Reciprocity, Tariffs and Sanctions.
Transition: Trump will END POLITICAL RACKETEERING … from Donors to UniParty.
Implication: Globalists have NO MORE PLAY that’s worth any PAY.
Tom Donohue does for the republicans what George Soros does for the democrats. They both finance their globalist open border agenda to the detriment of America.
It’s unfortunate that so many people who read/hear/see this info think that the Chamber of Commerce is part of the government when in fact it’s just a lobbying group. Donohue has a lot of gall to issue any sorts of threats. Trillions are at stake.
I’m not referring to people here at CTH by the way, I’m talking about the general public nationwide.
Until SD & CTH, I naively thought the CoC was pro-American. But then again, I went to elite political science school and was surprised everyone was a socialist and globalist — it didn’t end well…
The CoC’s motive is pretty transparently obvious, and is pretty nefarious. If they can’t have control over the existence of a rule-of-origin loophole, then they’re going to try to manipulate/exploit raw materials costs.
I don’t think it can be overstated how anti-American this move is. It cannot be overstated that *simply by making this request* it is clear that the CoC is not representing American interests *even one single iota*.
By removing the ability to control and protect against foreign dumping of raw materials, the United States would lose almost all leverage gained or restored by the USMCA. Recall how detrimental dumping has been on our steel, iron and coal industry. Also keep in mind that the beneficiaries of such an arrangement would be countries who are not party to the Paris Agreement, because that agreement is specifically designed to shift production of iron and steel to non-signatories (or signatories who benefit from exemptions). Such a signatory happens to be China – who likely arranged to kickbacks for central banks throughout Europe who are investing in China’s belt/road initiative.
This whole thing is so outrageously nefarious that I’m willing to bet bribery and conflict of interest can be uncovered at the CoC if the IRS/DOJ would simply take a look. These people are enemies of the Republic.
They were going to rule the world. Rule … The World. They were SOOOOOO close. Just Hillary and the TPP away. And now Trump is dismantling it all … for us. Do not for an instant think they are going to just let this go. They play the long game.
The steel industry has committed to reinvestment and is doing so by opening and reopening factories and creating many high paying jobs. This investment is based on those tariffs.
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/03/07/us-steel-reopening-plant-and-bringing-back-jobs-ceo-on-trump-tariffs.html.
If those tariffs are removed well, what follows will not be pretty.
The oil business has now suffered a blow similar to what the steel industry could suffer if the tariffs are removed. Billions have been invested in oil infrastructure and jobs in the last 2 years. Now the rug has been pulled out from under them. Oil production has been boosted the last two years to make up for Venezuelan oil production tanking and sanctions on Iranian oil to go in place. The hidden concessions given countries to buy Iranian oil has now created a glut of oil on the market putting all the investment and jobs now at risk.
People don’t buy a bar of cold rolled steel every week like gas but those people holding those oil patch jobs and the billions spent are no less important than the steel jobs and money invested in steel industry being created. Picking and choosing winners and losers
Shut it all down , from China, it is slave labor supporting the China elite and Globalist Corporations. shame shame
Everyone needs to pray for the safety of POTUS. There is so much hate out there for this President from all fronts, that I only trust God to protect him.
If Ptrump removes the steel tariff is the same as what has happened to the oil business by giving hidden oil concessions. Rug just got pulled out from the oil patch. 1/3 of the US economy one way or another.
test
These are the same people who are with the deep state trying to take down our President! What a shame! And against the will of the people!
