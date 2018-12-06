The Media are Just as Complicit in DOJ, FBI, Corruption and FISA Abuse…

We shared a discussion thread several months ago about how the media are enmeshed within the story of the DOJ and FBI corruption. The media engagements with the parties swirling around the FBI, DOJ and Clinton-Steele Dossier are so pervasive they cannot reasonably report on any aspect of the story without exposing their own duplicity.
As more and more information surfaces about corrupt DOJ and FBI activity, it’s worth remembering the media’s complicit role. Here’s an updated review for context:
Michael Isikoff highlighted that level of how enmeshed media is with the story in February when he admitted his reporting was being used by the DOJ and FBI to advance the political objectives of the intelligence community. Additionally, FBI investigator Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page were shown in their text messages to be leaking stories from the Clinton Investigation, the Trump investigation and the Mueller investigation to journalists at Politico, The Wall Street Journal and Washington Post. –SEE HERE–
FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was busted by the Inspector General leaking stories to the media and then lying about it to INSD and IG investigators. FBI Director James Comey admitted to leaking stories to the New York Times, and even hired his friend Andrew Richman (off-the-books), gave him access to FBI and NSA databases, and then leaked information to Richman along with another friend Benjamin Wittes at Lawfare blog.
Lest we forget, the IG report on how the FBI handled the Clinton investigation revealed that dozens of FBI officials were actually taking bribes from the media for information:
IG REPORT – We identified numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization and with no official reason to be in contact with the media, who were nevertheless in frequent contact with reporters. Attached to this report as Attachments E and F are two link charts that reflect the volume of communications that we identified between FBI employees and media representatives in April/May and October 2016. We have profound concerns about the volume and extent of unauthorized media contacts by FBI personnel that we have uncovered during our review.
[…] We do not believe the problem is with the FBI’s policy, which we found to be clear and unambiguous. Rather, we concluded that these leaks highlight the need to change what appears to be a cultural attitude among many in the organization. (link to pdf – page Xii of executive summary)
Madness.
This is an IG fact-based criticism of the institution of the FBI, not simply a few rogue officials within it.
But wait…. Perspective:
Later it was revealed that Andrew Weissman, Robert Mueller’s #1 special counsel prosecutor, was coordinating investigative efforts with the full support of four AP reporters who were giving Weissman tips. That’s information from journalists to use in his court filings and submitted search warrants. Make sure you grasp this: The AP journalists were feeding information to their ideological allies within the special counsel.
Nuts; simply, well, nuts.
And then there’s Devlin Barrett, Lisa Page and Peter Strzok:
Additionally, Christopher Steele has stated in U.K. court records the person in charge of the Clinton Campaign’s opposition research firm, Glenn Simpson from Fusion GPS, arranged and coordinated for Mr. Steele to talk to several journalists (CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Yahoo News and Mother Jones) while Mr. Steele was also the primary source of information for the FBI investigators (including Strzok and Page):
Make sure you read that full response from Christopher Steele above to see the scope of the media engagements he was conducting.
As more evidence surfaces the relationship between journalists, Fusion-GPS, Chris Steele and the media’s DOJ/FBI sources begins blending together. The FBI was using media reports, which were based on Fusion-GPS pitches, to bolster its investigative documents to the FISA court. It is an intelligence laundry operation:
According to the U.K records, Christopher Steele reports this September 2016 meeting with Isikoff was arranged by Glenn Simpson. According to Michael Isikoff on his February podcast, he met Christopher Steele at a Washington, D.C. hotel in Sept. 2016. They were joined by his “old friend” Glenn Simpson, the founder of opposition research firm Fusion GPS, who Isikoff now defines as a “private investigator.”
So Christopher Steele was meeting with journalists, the journalists were writing articles; the FBI was leaking to media and simultaneously citing those same articles as underlying evidence to support their counterintelligence investigations; and all of this was used to validate the investigative documents the FBI was receiving from Christopher Steele; who, along with the leaking FBI officials, was also the source of the media articles.
FUBAR! This is exponentially bonkers.
This is a circle of information, all coming from Glenn Simpson at Fusion GPS, who was the opposition research firm being financed by Hillary Clinton, along with FBI officials who were using their own strategic leaks to validate their own investigation.
Think about the scale of the reporting, and reporting on reporting, of anonymous leaks, false leaks, lies from “people with knowledge of the matter”, “government officials involved in the matter”, “people familiar with the matter”, “government sources” etc. all going in one unified and semi-coordinated direction – against the aggregate Trump administration.
Now, it actually gets even more convoluted.
Christopher Steele has sworn under oath that he met with multiple journalists (at least eight organizations) in September, mid-October, and late-October 2016: “at Fusion’s instruction“. (pdf page #7)
Overlay upon that sworn admission with what Glenn Simpson (Fusion-GPS) told the House Intelligence Committee while also under oath about his involvement in sharing information derived from Christopher Steele:
(Testimony – pdf link, page #147)
…”without my knowledge and against my wishes”?
Huh?
FBI Director James Comey admits to leaking his ‘memos’ to the New York Times. FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was busted for leaking and lying about it. FBI #2 Counterintelligence Agent Peter Strzok and FBI Attorney Lisa Page are caught in their text messages leaking to Politico, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.
…. AND the FBI is caught, in at least one FISA application, using Yahoo media reports provided by them AND their investigative source Christopher Steele to establish a basis for FISA “Title I” surveillance; the most intrusive and wide-open search and surveillance authority possible.
The Clinton Campaign is paying Fusion GPS to conduct opposition research against Donald Trump. In addition to Glenn Simpson pushing that opposition research into the media, Fusion GPS is also providing that opposition research –including information from contacts with media– directly to the FBI:
… In addition to using the Fusion-GPS opposition research to underpin their counterintelligence investigation, the FBI then turn around and leak the same opposition research information to the media to create secondary support for their counterintelligence investigation.
Tell me again how the media can possibly write about this now?
The problem is not just corruption with the U.S. Justice System, the DOJ and the FBI; the problem is corruption within the media.
We’re talking about thousands of hours of media TV pundits, thousands more columns written, and almost every scintilla of it based on originating intelligence sources -from the larger intelligence system- that are now being exposed as duplicitous and conspiratorial in the scale of their malicious intent.
This larger story-line has traveled in one direction. The narrative has only traveled in one direction. Each thread converging on codependent trails for collective stories all going in one direction. One big engineered narrative endlessly pushed. Think about how far the collective media have traveled with this story over the past eighteen months?
Hell, twenty-something-year-old “journalists” were so committed to the resistance narrative they were even sleeping with their sources to get any little engineering angle possible.
Now, over a period of several months, it has become increasingly obvious the collective journey, using all that expended effort, was going in the wrong direction.
The media have fully invested themselves in eighteen months of narrative distribution in only one direction. Not a single MSM entity has questioned their travel as a result of false leaks or false sources in the totality of time they have covered the DOJ and FBI story.
Nothing within their collective need to will-an-outcome will change the media’s proximity to facts when the truthful story behind the DOJ and FBI corruption is finally exposed. The media are so far away from the place where this story ends, they have no inherent capability to even begin to travel in the opposite direction, toward the truth.
The only way they could align with the truth is to admit that virtually every scintilla of their reportage over the past 18 months was inherently false or manipulated by the “sources” distributing the material for their reporting.
There’s not a single media outlet capable of doing that.
Think about a New York Times, CNN, New Yorker, Wall Street Journal, Mother Jones, Yahoo News or Washington Post journalist now having to write an article deconstructing a foundation of two-years worth of lies they participated in creating.
Do we really think such a catastrophic level of corrupted journalism could reconstitute into genuine reporting of fact-based information?
EVER?
Impossible.
They weren’t duped.
They were IN on it.
All of this corruption and manipulation proves that the only way for the democrats to win is to cheat with dirty tricks, pure evil!
Don’t tell Chris Cuomo.
Operation Mockingbird on steroids.
They have and are destroying our national security. When will it be enough to free ourselves?
“Nothing within their collective need to will-an-outcome will change the media’s proximity to facts when the truthful story behind the DOJ and FBI corruption is finally exposed. The media are so far away from the place where this story ends, they have no inherent capability to even begin to travel in the opposite direction, toward the truth.”
Sundance, a cogent challenge to the legitimacy of the MSM and their participation in the framing of Trump and his supporters/team.
For over a year I cannot watch or tolerate the MSM media’s mindless dribble….
drivel
Hang them all for sedition and treason and be done with it.
Hang them high and hang them fast. A lot of us are ready for justice to be served so we can get on the other side of this organized crime syndicate operating worldwide.
I wish everybody would cancel cable and newspapers to make a point how sick and tired we are of a corrupt and complicit media. Stop enabling them with your money.
I have. I fear how dependent our economy has become on “eye balls” and “clicks”.
Do not subscribe to any newspaper, waste of time; and the television is mute. Another waste of time
It appears that the gang that “did the dirt” is slipping quietly out the back door while Herr Mueller continues to lust for dust on POTUS.
Hardly seems fair. Hardly seems preventable. A normal man would walk away from car wreck of an “investigation”, but he’s still pursuing clues, what not, and other inexplicably small tid-bits to amuse and confuse the gullible masses. And to spit in the faces of Americans who clearly know the game and reluctantly follow the farce.
Yet people still vote for the party of corruption, we lose the house and the party of corruption expands the house margin by vote harvesting! The media is 95% muh-fake! Per Charlton Heston, “Its a madhouse”!
They have been doing this forever. The technology now exists to more easily follow the breadcrumbs back to the source.
And once you figure out how they play the game it’s a hell of a lot easier to see it the second time around.
But who will stop it? No one will help Trump. As I’ve said before, live in the country far far from big cities and interstates. From the city folks perspective, live in rural so “boring” they don’t want to come. Live at least 20 miles from the nearest Starbucks, but a mile or 2 from the nearest Waffle House. By numbers, the cities will go first. Will have to control them and we can watch. Too few of us for them to even care.
Yep, I live in the countryside. I like seeing the stars at night, not Starbucks!
Me, 2. 17 miles N of town. Close enough, but not too close, and its,town, not city.
Clean water, air and beautiful landscape paintings, outside every window.
Lots of wildlife, and everyone carries!
I want to know when the journalists paid by Fusion will be outed!
Thank you Sundance for ALL THE HARD WORK.
If only those in government, who get paid to investigate and prosecute crime against the country, worked half as hard.
Not to mention all the “journalists.” You don’t have a cable TV show, or a radio show (at least that I know of) yet you educate those who do.
You ARE making a difference. God bless you.
Amen !
In Jesus’ Name Amen!
Unless there are prosecutions the left will portray this as fiction. Then it will die down and blow away. The continued rubbish on some sites about “preparing” the people for the big news of prosecutions is silly and insulting, and I am not encouraged by a commenter who said that the President thinks the truth is too horrible to be told. That’s ridiculous and enables more horrible behavior. We do not protect the people from info about grisly crimes, and then Hollywood makes graphic movies about them. I do not want a President who wants to protect me from bad news. Release the FISA docs and if DOJ and the UK take it in the groin, who cares. And if the MSM take a shot to the nuts, pass the champagne!
“Nothing within their collective need to will-an-outcome will change the media’s proximity to facts when the truthful story behind the DOJ and FBI corruption is finally exposed.”
They will never admit the lies they have spun. Unless indictments are handed down to the guilty parties (which they will have to report), it will never be discussed on air.
This is how to keep your audience dumbed down.
I pray that the case is being made to convict the press to treason, sedition, libel, and any part they had in an organized attempt to prevent and reverse the election of the president of the United States. It is as criminal as any national enemy this country has ever had.
We identified numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization
…rank and file? Sure.
If the DNC published a daily marketing brochure pimping a socialist agenda and charged silly readers for it, it would be called the U.S. Media.
Folks, as mentioned above, if the MAGA crowd, conservatives, Christians, and/or others that care about the moral direction of the nation, would just cancel their cable subscription this month, much of this cabal would go under before spring. I’m near 60, have never in my life had a cable subscription, and outside of the good people who frequent and write on this website, and a few other sites, I know no one anywhere near as informed.
Everyone on here agrees, I know. Hardly anyone I see day to day thinks cutting cable makes any sense.
Oh, you keep it for sports, how understandable. You probably keep it for the explicit movies that have destroyed any will you have to resist.
Actually there are still a lot of non-political, non-ideological, non-violent, non-sexual, decent and interesting G rated programs on cable. Outdoor shows, food shows, animal shows, religious shows, history, HGTV, automobiles, pawn shows, junk collecting shows, etc etc. It’s more than enough to entertain my wife and I when we want to just chill out and put our brains in neutral….
Even our lower cost cable package is still bundled with all of the garbage alphabet networks and news channels but we never watch them or the news channels anymore.
CET, I’m guessing you have an internet provider ?? They are all the same companies
I don’t go to movie theatres any more but I really do have an affinity for movies.
It can be an artform.
I respectfully disagree that cancelling will have any affect.
Furthurmore, it is good recon and I like to flip channels a lot just to see the ticker or what have you. I would have liked to be a marine but I do not do well with authority and it is not a good fit.
I want to see the delusion. It is the only reality left.
To bend reality is an illusion. Only by taking part in it do I have a say.
I should add: I personally see no health in social media. I may have made a few twitter accounts long long ago when it was new, for fun, but have never posted anything.
Something was always wrong about it.
And nothing has changed my mind.
Something I’ve worried about all along is that the Left (including the media) have painted themselves into this corner. They’ve left themselves no path for retreat or backtracking. They have no choice but to stick with their narrative, which means the ways of breaking through the cognitive dissonance wall is nearly impossible. I wonder if that is the primary reason behind the Tweeting? Because if he tweets it, they HAVE to cover it.
The media is what they are and that’s to act as a mouthpiece for their ideological masters. It’s the reason for their existence. It’s not to be fair or non biased that’s a marketing gimmick.
Walter Cronkite lied about Vietnam on TV to the nation. Dan Rather lied on TV. Others, over and over. This is what they do.
The FBI on the other hand…this is how they do business and people are just now opening their eyes. They have been doing this same stuff for a long time. They’re a political entity. They are not cops. They have to rely on real cops for investigations, contacts, etc…
TV and movies have worked. They have made us think these people are something there not. They are not on our side. They are not better then you or I.
Want a fix for this?
The FBI needs cleaned out. Top 20% relieved and any staff connected to them. Change recruiting to only police or MIL with minimum age 25, no more recruiting out of college or lawyers. Move FBI HQ to Midwest out of DC
Not enough? Shut down FBI forever. We have a plethora of Law Enforcement (LE) agencies that could handle it. Stop framing people and the workload would drop.
Can’t fix the media.They are free speech. Turn them off or accept that everything on TV is purposeful and meant to influence. I find reading news better to analyze and dissect what’s being fed to me.
Time for every member of the DOJ and FBI to be deposed under oath for a COMPREHENSIVE list of every single media contact with whom they have communicated and when.
Then let Ezra Cohen-Watnick have at em.
The media are co-conspirators in hiding evidence that top US Law Enforcement Officers have violated both the law and their oath of office, engaging in criminal prosecutorial misconduct for partisan political purposes, against the duly-elected President of the United States.
The sorry part of all of this is they don’t even try to hide their wrongdoing anymore. Why should they when even our side won’t hold them accountable for their actions? Unless there are severe consequences, and I mean severe, it will only get worse. Until we realize that the Democrats are out to destroy us, not just be in power, but destroy us, we have no chance of saving this Republic. For two years we had all three branches of government and yet not one conviction? Oh wait. I guess you have to actually arrest someone and charge them with a crime before you can convict them.
I am not even American and when I hear the so-called politicians like Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters speak, I shake my head the rest is a horror movie in government, media, the democrats and the rhinos. God Bless PDJT! I sure hope there is some sort of a solution for all this corruption. The Lord only knows. Best of luck.Cheers.
Sounds about right!
This is why I refer to the collective media as the ministry of propaganda.
The founders never contemplated the possibility that 90% of the media would devolve into the propaganda arm of one political party. The media’s role was to ferret out the truth, not obfuscate it. At least PDJT has enough spine to call them out but I just don’t foresee this changing any time soon.
“..Hell, twenty-something-year-old “journalists” were so committed to the resistance narrative they were even sleeping with their sources to get any little engineering angle possible..”
Men can be so stupid..
Va-jay-jays rule the world.. A va-jay-jay got classified information..
The Director obviously isn’t that smart.. I could’ve gotten that va-jay-jay without having to give up top secret information..
But If you find yourself losing control.. (I learned this technique from my diving supervisors..) – just run – it works.. I’ve tried it.. One night many many moons ago I bailed from a woman who told me she was KGB.. [beep beep beep.. warning.. warning.. warning.. Run.. Run.. Run..].
Just.. Run.. Good advice..
Just heard a statistic in the last 24 hours…..I think it was maybe on either Rush’s or Bongino’s program – – that only 50% of the millennials trust the media.
That’s a pretty big number – 50% who DON’T trust the media.
So, IF thats true, that says a lot about how badly the Media are presenting themselves….. if half of the most naive, brainwashed and snowflake-ridden demographic in the country aren’t buying the media’s biased and made-up garbage.
If Rosenstein is an existential threat to Trump, Trump sure didn’t act like it tonight at the WH Hanukkah celebration. Called him “Attorney General Rod Rosenstein”. Start 33:40.
PDJT has mastered the Panda Mask concept……
the GOP had the House, Senate and Presidency ~ and we’re still losing … Republicans are weak and fight amongst themselves … Pretty Sad !
Many just care about the power and control. Trump, the outsider, is in their way. They are worse than the dems.
The responsibility and accountability of the media was codified at the end of a rope at the Nuremburg trials. Julius Streicher was the owner publisher of Dur Sturmer, a leading anti Jew pro nazi propaganda newspaper. He never wore a uniform, or shot anybody, but his methodical virulent tweaking of the publics minds through the use of the press was deemed a crime against humanity. For his abuse of the power of the press he was hung. Very eerily, when he was hung his neck did not snap and the Sgt. at Arms had to dispatch him by snapping his neck. A fitting end
The responsibility and accountability line Dur Sturmer propaganda crossed has been surpassed by the progressive infested media… The progressive media controlling the progressive party controlling the democrat party has done comparable damage to what Dur Sturmer did in the 1930’s.
The press has responsibilities that are accountable
There is a lot of pay to play media placement. Fusion GPS was placing stories. Very dirty PR firm, but there’s really a lot of that going around. It’s part of how reporters survive and make money. Many of them, like Simpson, move back and forth between PR and MSM journalism.
There was a time the media owned its bias. I wish they would do so now. Maybe then they could admit that the FISA manipulation done here was frightening. However I suspect the whole lot of them from the press to the DNC operatives, who planted the dossier, will come out smelling like roses. The precedent will be set that the DOJ lying is OK for the greater good to stop Trump from “hurting himself, the U.S., and the world.”
Losing your base for promises broken isn’t a good strategy. It’s why Democrats win. GOP policies of amnesty and never ending war don’t help either.
Nothing will change unless PT puts in an AG that truly believes in the Constitution, the rule of law and equal justice for ALL. This is why a bulldog is needed as AG who has the guts and determination to chase down and prosecute these leakers inside the government and also in the media.
When people start going to jail with serious time is when we will begin to regain our republic. Until then we are nothing but a passenger on the Titanic.
