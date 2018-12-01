The FBI Raided My Sister’s House….

There are two known FBI whistleblowers; both tangentially connected to the FBI handling of Clinton matters. The first is William D Campbell, the whistleblower client of Victoria Toensing who has given testimony about Uranium-one (Clinton/Mueller) to the HPSCI and Senate Judiciry Committees. [More Here]
The second is the more recently known FBI whistleblower, Dennis Cain, who gave documents to DOJ/FBI Inspector General Michael Horowitz that were passed on to the HPSCI (House) and SSCI (Senate). [More Here]
In this video the sister-in-law of Dennis Cain, Gracie West, describes recent events.
.
Notably at the 2:23 point, Ms. West communicates her understanding that the FBI personnel who raided the home of Mr. Cain were unaware of his confirmed and protected whistleblower status. If accurate, that’s very interesting.
If the FBI officials lack of knowledge is factually true (an assumption) the question(s) would be:
Who authorized the raid; and what was the precept for it?
Additionally, why wouldn’t they know of Mr. Cain’s whistleblower status?
We already know the Senate Intelligence Committee is at significant risk and entirely tied-up in the matrix of a weaponized intelligence apparatus. As a result of the SSCI participating in all of the unlawful ‘spygate’ and ‘insurance policy’ events, the SSCI is compromised. [Summary Reminder Here] Did members within the SSCI share knowledge of Mr. Cain’s activity with their corrupt, and similarly at risk, allies in the DOJ and FBI? Was that the predicate for the raid?
Along the same lines:
♦President Trump has made a point to note he did not, and does not, know Matthew Whitaker prior to the interim appointment as acting U.S. Attorney General. Heck, he’s gone out of his way to seemingly overemphasize this point.
Who advised the President to appoint Whitaker?
Why did they advise the President to appoint Matt Whitaker?
♦It is also noted that John Solomon broadcast last evening that U.S. Attorney John Huber reached out to another whistleblower, perhaps a third, presumably within the Clinton Foundation late Friday. Name Unknown. [Video Here]
Who would have told John Solomon that event took place?
Why would someone inform John Solomon that event took place?
Interestingly these data-points and questions can be viewed differently depending on the disposition of the reviewer.
From an optimistic perspective (ie. Rosenstein/Mueller honorable) these could be good events, and indicate action taken for good intents and purposes….. Or, by reviewing the action from a disposition where each activity is being undertaken to protect the administrative state and corrupt officials (ie. Rosenstein/Mueller corrupt), this could all just as easily indicate bad intents and purposes.
You decide.
ps. [Take this part with a grain of salt] Almost two years ago CTH warned everyone to be cautious of the reporting from S. Carter and J. Solomon because the issues being reported were about intelligence matters. There is a historic pattern of deep state officials using leaks to unwitting media people to advance their interests. My concern on this issue has never faded; ex. when Adam Waldman (Deep State Lobbyist) contacted Solomon for an article about Oleg Deripaska I again repeated the warning: Why would Waldman contact Solomon? Who’s interests were being served? My concern continues unchanged through today…. and is connected TO THIS.
Always be aware that when it comes to the administrative state -within the information- we might be getting played; even with the ‘unwitting’ participation of people we may consider as allies. Their sources could have ulterior motives.
Wouldn’t ya just like to blow it all in place!
Truly
FofBW,
What a wonderous feeling when receiving the command to blow it all in place.
No more lives ruined or lost over a fight that lasted too long
Now Blow it all up…..You think you have whistle blowers now…….HA……..
Start arresting these vermin and you’ll have whistleblowers coming out of the woodwork.
I heard the President denying he knew Whitaker. I believe he stated he allowed the “chain of command” the DOJ to select him……..but I could e wrong……….
This may be the same scenario he ran for the caravan…….just let them go and show the people how badly we needed the wall……..
But……. the difference is he drew a “Red Line”………
Where is the “Red Line” on the Agencies corruption?
A new AG? …..A fire breathing AG?
Dunno…
PT knows his plan, we don’t.
That can certainly try ones patience.
let go and let PT and God I suppose for peace of mind.
I look at SD’s last point and wonder if our President got played last night to send the tweet that he did advising us to watch Hannity?
The only reason our President would have tweeted that while he is in Argentina 🇦🇷 participating in the G20 was because of the John Solomon piece.
I hope he didn’t get played. If he did, I think it is time for him to take 24-48 hours to reflect and then start formulating a plan to hit back. And soon.
Let’s see.
President Trump Tweets about Solomon imputing that Huber is on the case…
President Trump, on purpose, picks Dec 5 as the National Day of Mourning to upend the Huber testimony to Congress.
The President isn’t getting played.
Those two things are connected and it is on purpose.
why would he want to upend the Huber testimony to Congress do you think? I can take some wild guesses and go off and contemplate it a bit, but I am not sure I understand the motivation for that.
Day of Mourning? Maybe not mourning for Bush but for something else like to say all the corruption perpetuated against our Country.
I do not think that President Trump gets played very often. I don’t think this is one of those time either. Too much coincidental action going on.
I hope your are right KeithP, usually I’m very optimistic but I’ve been struggling the last few days.
Or the fact Hannity’s ratings have fallen below Rachel Maddox and he was trying to help boost his ratings. Maybe just something simple and nothing between the lines
Hannity should learn to ask a question and learn to STFU so his guests can give us their information. He is bordeline unwatchable
If his ratings have fallen…..I guess its for all the reasons that have been mentioned here on the TH. People are tired of the endless tick tock…..
I don’t think the first perspective (Rosenstein/Mueller honourable is true) and I’m hoping and praying the second perspective is not true.
I submit a third perspective that Rosenstein, Mueller are deep state with bad intentions, but Sessions, Huber, Whitaker etc. are decent honourable people.
I really hope my perspective is true because we are nearly 2 years into this administration and I can’t believe that President Trump doesn’t understand what he is up against. I admit I’ve been kind of worried the last couple of days and I’m suffering from an awful flu that may be influencing me.
I agree. I think Mueller and Rosenstein are NOT white hats but are in fact black hats and there is absolutely no evidence for the fact that they are secretly working for Trump or for his agenda. None. Zero.
The DOJ is a house divided and Trump was given horrible advice in favor of Rosenstein’s appointment as DAG. Both Mueller and Rosenstein are up to their necks in Clinton Foundation corruption – which is why POTUS Trump continually brings to our attention how conflicted Mueller’s office is.
If the agents did not know that Cain was a registered Whistleblower (BTW – how does one register?), then it’s likely that this information was materially misrepresented (AGAIN) to the court that approved the search and seizure warrant. A lot of this is making sense now that things are starting to come out.
Remember the IG turned over (as required) copies of the whistleblower’s data/documents to the horribly corrupt SSCI. More than likely they immediately notified Rosenstein and Mueller. IF Mueller’s secret/redacted commission includes anything related to the Clinton Foundation (specifically in matters dealing with Uranium One) then Mueller would’ve gobbled up this evidence into his investigation, leaving the DOJ unable to do anything. Just whatever you do, do NOT forget the fact that Mueller and Rosenstein BOTH are at best guilty of misconduct in the Uranium One case.
In terms of motive for leaks in favor of the new Whistleblower, I think we don’t have enough information yet but I’m certain it’s related to Cain’s mistreatment. I can’t wait until Monday.
“Almost two years ago CTH warned everyone to be cautious of the reporting from S. Carter and J. Solomon because the issues being reported were about intelligence matters.”
Please excuse my ignorance, but I hope someone can answer this for me. Sundance says earlier in his post, before the quote I placed above, that J. Solomon is John Solomon. But I see nowhere who S. Carter is. Maybe I missed it, but if anyone knows. please tell me who it refers to.
Thanks.
Sara Carter
Sara Carter
Sara Carter- she and Solomon started reporting together, I think at Circa, almost 2 years ago. They wrote a fantastic piece on the FISA abuse Memorandum that revealed (although redacted) much of the procedures and the whys about Spygate.
LikeLike
LikeLike
https://saraacarter.com
LikeLike
She has her own website at sarahcarter,com
🤔
So another Hannity fake Tick tock?
Hannity’s ridiculous “tick-tocks” have never been anything but fake.
I have an anonymous source that tells me Hannity gets paid per word. Yup.. 🙂
As lobg as Mueller continues, Deep State lives…
Long
Sundance, if the FBI agents did not know, that can lead to several different questions?
1. Would the FBI agents necessarily know?
2. Would they need to know?
3. Why would the FBI raid his house to begin with?
4. Can a whistle -blower legally have possession of the government documents at his home?
There are about a 1,000 different ways to speculate on this so here’s one…would be a very, very bad day for a few rogue agents if they got a tip this dude had documents and had no idea ID & Committees had them and he was verified, whistleblower? That is if they really didn’t know I guess.
IG not ID, sorry
Here are my thoughts/opinions on your comments:
1. I don’t think the local agents would necessarily know, the call would have come from higher up. They are just the foot soldiers not the Generals.
2. It would seem they would only need to know particular items to look for.
3. That is the million dollar question. Was this raid an internal setup of the person that set this raid into motion?
4. I do not know the guideline of a whistle-blower, but I would think all normal rules of sensitive/secret information would still apply.
1. If he was a whistle blower against the DOJ/FBI, then I would think that the FBI should not have been aware of his status as such.
2. Where does a whistle blower against either the DOJ/FBI find refuge? I mean our own President can not seem to find refuge against them.
3. If he was a whistle blower against the DOJ/FBI, and those agencies did not know, could this raid help flush out some of the bad actors in those agencies?
If, which I think is correct, that Solomon, Carter, et al., used to give warnings to Deep State operatives, this news of Horowitz reaching out to a third whistle blower means things are heating up. The proximity to the Cain raid cannot be coincidental.
What if the Cain raid was a warning to any others thinking of speaking out?
Well, it certainly would discourage any future whistleblowing…would you do it?
I’m now very interested why Trump would tell us to watch. There must be something more to all this!
Appreciate this, being able to consider both perspectives, simply because we don’t know the full story;
being aware of all perspectives prompts us to stay aware, keep asking questions, most important to keep questioning our assumptions; and
I always wondered where those two people came from, both Mr. Solomon and Ms. Carter; it’s like one day they just appeared on the scene and the media gave them all the deference of long-standing colleagues as if we, the public, are supposed to just accept their bonafides without wondering just who are these people.
Sara Carter has been a reporter for a long time…
16 agents for 6 hours?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Indeed!
Yeah Buddy
I honestly don’t know what to think. I do believe the Senate Intelligence Committee is completely corrupt and I honestly believe that Mueller/Rosie are completely corrupt. I find it hard to believe that the FBI did not know Cain was whistler blower.
I don’t know about Whitacker. It seems that PTrump has to know by now what he is up against and who to trust or not. If he still doesn’t, then hmmmm I don’t know if/when he ever will. I feel that Trump is not getting good advice regarding personnel selections, but Whitacker seems like he’s better than Rosie, but actions speak louder than words. How could Whitacker not know about he whisteblower, or Wray for that matter.
And now Bush “conveniently” dies so everything gets postponed and covered up by his funeral and nothing will every happen, once again.
Trump knew Whitaker;
This was a month before Sessions resigned.
Solomon and Carter are the REAL deal, they are old school investigative journalists at their core. Solomon interviews everyone, Waldman is an important cog as lawyer to Oleg and in contact with Warner – nothing wrong with putting his side of the story out there, up to the reader to decide if Waldman is credible or not.
As for this raid, straight out bizarro land.
A report on Friday indicated a filing in a US court by someone who apparently wants to put on hold a lawsuit against Mueller. This filing could have been made by Mueller, but don’t forget US Attorney Huber who is supposed to be running some sort of internal investigation of criminal activity by the mandarins of the DOJ relating to Trump and the Clinton Foundation. Either one of these two might want the private lawsuit put on hold at this time.
Since the lawsuit was filed by a grand jury witness, you would have to put you money on either Corsi or Manafort, both of whom seem ready to take on Mueller’s operation.
Buy stock in popcorn companies on Monday early.
the someone is Jerome Corsi
LikeLike
Oh wow, those tweets are interesting indeed. thank you for posting.
The question now is whether or not this is really him? He also tweeted the video SD has above 10 hours ago.
The sister gives the twitter address in the video flep.
Note that Nate Cain ‘liked’ the following on Twitter:
https://bongino.com/ep-862-is-the-raid-on-the-clinton-foundation-whistleblower-a-headfake/
The Bongino premise is the same as mine. The raid was corrupt DOJ/FBI officials seeking to bury/control the information.
If Nate Cain agrees with that perspective, that says something. None of it good.
Sundance -Who is George Webb and is He reliable?
LikeLike
LikeLike
So there is evidence, investigation, whistle-blowers relating to Crooked Hillary’s U1 crimes.
They were back in 2009? When Mueller haf the FBI “Head Narcissist” job.
Seems there is a bit of a backlog in Criminal Investigations?
Might get to Comey crimes and since…. investigations starting….. 2028?
I guess these thing just take time.
There is a DRAFT indictment on Crooked Hillary-Whitewater.. dating back to 1990’s
She and Bill have STILL not answered for that.
I think to be realistic the BEST we can hope for is a jaywalking indictment on Crooked Hillary.. served posthumously in 10-12 years.
John Solomon probably got the info from his usual sources.
We need an Elliot Ness. I am so sick of the corruption. They are blatant and believe they are untouchable. I never thought I would be seeing all of this in my lifetime.
Although retaliation against a protected whistleblower seems extreme and shocking, actually it is common and takes many forms. The employee claiming retaliation will need to hire their own attorney, who will present the case to the MSPB (Merit System Protection Board) which right now has a large backlog. After a couple of years the MSPB will hear the case, and the chance of the plaintiff prevailing is about 1%. There is an appeal process (if the plaintiff yet has funds), and the chance of prevailing is about 1%. A successful plaintiff should not expect a generous payoff. My point is, there is no downside to an agency going after a whisleblower. For the whisleblower, there is no upside. No “silver whistle” award. No career. Fellow employees who may have innocently got caught up in the thing are angry at the whistleblower, who will have to take security precautions.
I expect in the instant case ,which appears to have been an act of intimidation, we will hear “an unfortunate mixup”, “clerical error”, “somebody dropped the ball—will look into it”, etc.
The MSPB has only ONE person right now and they are supposed to have three. President Trump’s nominees are still languishing. But basically, this one guy is working all alone, doing the things he is supposed to do – all for nothing because nothing he does will go anywhere due to there not being at least one other person in the office.
https://federalnewsnetwork.com/workforce-rightsgovernance/2018/10/for-the-first-time-ever-mspb-could-face-a-future-with-no-board-members/
“Leadership at MSPB, including lone member and acting Chairman Mark Robbins, has been told that the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee (HSGAC), which has jurisdiction over the agency, isn’t planning to advance President Donald Trump’s three nominees to serve on the board.
“Acting Chairman Robbins was recently advised by Senate HSGAC staff that Democratic members of the committee would object to unanimous consent of full Senate consideration of the three nominations,” MSPB spokesman Bill Spencer told Federal News Network in an email. “As such, any Senate consideration would require enough time for a full debate on all three. Robbins isn’t optimistic that the time remaining before Congress adjourns allows for that.”
The Senate won’t return to Capitol Hill until after the mid-term elections in November. It has until the end of the year to vote on the president’s three nominees to fill the board and restore a quorum to the MSPB. Without congressional action before lawmakers head home in December, the Senate must return the president’s current nominees to the White House, and the nomination process must start over.
To make matters more complicated, Robbins’ term will expire in March. If the Senate doesn’t act in 2018, it only has three months to consider and vote on a new series of nominees from the White House in 2019.
Otherwise, the board will have no board members.”
I do not think there is any might in us being played. We are being played and time is running short before the final assault aimed at PDJT begins. This attack will make the previous barrage look like child’s play. We are privy to so much incriminating evidence that it is shocking that there have been no arrests. That makes me believe we are being played.
How on earth would the FBI raiders not know of whistle blower status?
Special team running independently?
Update from Nate Cain to my question:
Good post.
Huh — maybe my little speculation isn’t that far off
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/01/the-fbi-raided-my-sisters-house/comment-page-1/#comment-6400512
I find it impossible to believe that these whistle blowers did not take the precaution of dupkicating and distrubting documents.
The FBI needed a warrant.
Cain claimed that he was known to Horowitz as a Whistleblower and thus, should have been protected by the Whistleblower Act.
So, either Horowitz or the FBI lied.
It’s that simple.
Spot on Jane. Sometimes when one is hunting you have to rustle the bushes to get the pheasants to come out. What if and this is IMO…AAG puts in motion a need to know about a 2nd whistle blower and the insider black hat goes to inform his Puppet Master. Someone had to sign the documents to get this in the works. The chain of events and people are traceable (whom were in on the need to know) and there is finally a solid chain to investigate how the FBI got involved. Far Fetched?
A pre-dawn raid sounds like a Mueller operation.
There is nothing more scarier than being raided by the FBI.
My broker/dealer was raided seeking information on an insider trading case for one of our clients back in the early 90’s. (Insider trading was big back then) They will throw anyone under the bus to achieve their objective. In my case they wanted the broker to call the client and get him to spill the beans. My phone lines were wire-taped, and when I told the FBI I wanted a letter indemnifying me and my firm under both State and Federal law to do the wire tap they suddenly accused me of obstruction of justice. “Give me the letter and I will not obstruct anything. The threats were unbelievable. “Under federal law only one party has to approve a wire tap.” I responded, that may be true under federal law, but under California law, both have to be informed and approve the recording. This is the way they operate. Anyway after getting my lawyers involved the wire tap equipment auspiciously disappeared, and no letter of indemnification provided. This is type of law that got LInda Trip into trouble under Maryland’s similar law for recording her conservations with Monica Lewinsky.
My broker’s client was probably guilty, He is of the same ilk as many of the players in Clinton’s fiasco. He is a famous attorney everyone on this blog would know.
Never think what he FBI does what is in the nation’s best interest or those just trying to obey the law.
Wow! So they raided his house at 3am!!!! THREE O’CLOCK in the morning! How scary must that have been…
I cannot wait to find out who ordered that raid…
After 40 years working in government, I have to say that Sundance is putting the pieces together pretty well. Also, after reading the book “Leak”, it is clear that leaks are a special tool used by the Feds and the state, and many times within the book, the FBI refers to itself as the “seat of power.” This is also the view of the administrative.state at most levels. Politicians are temporary, but the administrative state remains consistent. This was Herbert Croly’s progressive dream.
Every agent involved should be fired and arrested. The victims should be filing civil suits.
Which Senators are at risk of exposure and is the governor of their state an R or D?
Just curious of Senate make-up if some on the SSCI were guilty of shenanigans and removed from office.
I think they did know or soon learned. If they didn’t know they would have called their supervisor who would have confirmed it. They continued to search for hours long after they would have known. So the question is who authorized it and why?
And IF they did’t find anything, what they thought or were told was there….wasn’t
* Ouch that was a very bad sentence I just wrote there. sorry
Well…based on other nefarious goings on, I am negative. More importantly I have had it. I am trying to think of the best action to take. By myself probably not too much. But CTH has a large and growing community – should we individually contact our congressmen but a LOT of us doing it? Or create a petition.
The problem is that the corrupt DOJ/FBI is in the executive side and Trump appears to be hesitant to take much action due to the threat of impeachment.
Name unknown? Another Whistleblower?
This was a retweet from Nate Cain… btw…
