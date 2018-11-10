Very Important Tweets From POTUS – Action Needed…

There are no coincidences; and I need to request help. It is critical that everyone assist in pushing into the general psyche these two tweets from President Trump released a few minutes ago: (LINK) [Pacific Time Zone in Tweet] 11:04pm Eastern.

Against the backdrop of an exhaustive earlier conversation the most important part of these tweets is the date and time. Please, retweet them, and make a record (via screen grabs etc.) with specific note of the date and time. Just trust me, and bear with me, it will be important later on. This is proactive.

Additionally, get completely familiar withe the specific wording of the comments made by President Trump, surrounding AAG Matthew Whitaker, as he departed the White House earlier today, November 9th, 2018. Bookmark the transcript [see here].

[Transcript] THE PRESIDENT: I didn’t speak to Matt Whitaker about it. I don’t know Matt Whitaker. Matt Whitaker has a great reputation, and that’s what I wanted. I also wanted to do something which, frankly, I could have brought somebody very easily from the outside. I didn’t want to do that. When Sessions left, what I did, very simply, is take a man who worked for Sessions. Again, he worked for Jeff Sessions. He’s a highly respected man, especially by law enforcement. And I think he’s going to do a great job. He’s there in an acting position. He’s a — probably, from what I hear — a very strong person, a very strong personality. And I think that’s what they need. … Now, in all fairness to Matt Whitaker, who, again, I didn’t know — okay? — other than through reputation. His reputation is excellent. (transcript link)

At a later date this will all become clear why it is so important. At a future date the media, and all of President Trump’s political opposition, will attempt to frame a narrative around Matthew Whitaker and President Trump. You need to help counter that predictable future narrative by making these remarks, and when they were made, set-in-stone now.

With the possibility of losing the FL and AZ senate races this is more important for future confirmation issues (DOJ and FBI) within the Senate.

I will be updating this. I need to carefully think about how to word it; it is not my intention to post in riddles; but I need to be cautious and I need to seek counsel. Check back for an update that will follow; hopefully soon/overnight.

