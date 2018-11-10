Very Important Tweets From POTUS – Action Needed…

There are no coincidences; and I need to request help. It is critical that everyone assist in pushing into the general psyche these two tweets from President Trump released a few minutes ago: (LINK) [Pacific Time Zone in Tweet] 11:04pm Eastern.
Against the backdrop of an exhaustive earlier conversation the most important part of these tweets is the date and time. Please, retweet them, and make a record (via screen grabs etc.) with specific note of the date and time. Just trust me, and bear with me, it will be important later on. This is proactive.
Additionally, get completely familiar withe the specific wording of the comments made by President Trump, surrounding AAG Matthew Whitaker, as he departed the White House earlier today, November 9th, 2018. Bookmark the transcript [see here].
[Transcript] THE PRESIDENT: I didn’t speak to Matt Whitaker about it. I don’t know Matt Whitaker. Matt Whitaker has a great reputation, and that’s what I wanted. I also wanted to do something which, frankly, I could have brought somebody very easily from the outside. I didn’t want to do that. When Sessions left, what I did, very simply, is take a man who worked for Sessions. Again, he worked for Jeff Sessions. He’s a highly respected man, especially by law enforcement. And I think he’s going to do a great job. He’s there in an acting position. He’s a — probably, from what I hear — a very strong person, a very strong personality. And I think that’s what they need.
… Now, in all fairness to Matt Whitaker, who, again, I didn’t know — okay? — other than through reputation. His reputation is excellent. (transcript link)
At a later date this will all become clear why it is so important. At a future date the media, and all of President Trump’s political opposition, will attempt to frame a narrative around Matthew Whitaker and President Trump. You need to help counter that predictable future narrative by making these remarks, and when they were made, set-in-stone now.
With the possibility of losing the FL and AZ senate races this is more important for future confirmation issues (DOJ and FBI) within the Senate.
I will be updating this. I need to carefully think about how to word it; it is not my intention to post in riddles; but I need to be cautious and I need to seek counsel. Check back for an update that will follow; hopefully soon/overnight.
Explains all the hit pieces out against Whitaker as soon as he was named AAG….
You are so right. The LameStreamMedia et al wasted no time in calling for recusal, blah blah blah. No reason to take such an instant agressive stance unless…….fear.
Slate is already out with the ‘Trump knows Mr Whtaker” story.
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2018/11/trump-throws-attorney-general-matt-whitaker-under-bus.html
The story is also out on the far side of the world, a reprint from Reuters:
“On new acting AG he just hired and previously endorsed, Trump says: ‘I don’t know Matt Whitaker’ — Japan Times.
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2018/11/10/world/politics-diplomacy-world/new-acting-ag-just-hired-previously-endorsed-trump-says-dont-know-matt-whitaker/#.W-ZtHkuB9aU
Like a virus spreading fast and mutating.
So, the voting issues, even though are serious, may still be a smoke screen / taking advantage of a crisis, for the Dems in doing all they can to cage in Whitaker….
I’ll buy that..
OK, but I thought I read tonight on CTH that Joe DeGenova reported that the WH has been communicating with AAG Whitaker for the last month or so. I don’t recall “who” or “when”, but I remember reading this evening. Am I wrong?. Of course, the WH can mean many things…just thinking ahead here.
I assume you are implying that Trump is making it clear (in advance) that He (Trump) did not select Whitaker as a “button man” Trump hardly knows the man personally and he is not brought in with some sort of agenda mandated by Trump.
However, we all know that what Trump needs is a wartime Consigliere to start doing the job that Sleepy Jeff should have started 2 years ago. In fact there is MORE to do now. We all hope that Whitaker.. being what an AG should be (finally) will be ruffling some feathers soon.
(can you say Lock her up?)
I think on Brett Baer tonight, they were kinda insinuating that Trump was lying about not knowing Whitaker. Snickering it seemed.
I expect Witaker will be accused of leaking information to President Trump, thus setting the president up for impeachment.
If anyone is a member of The Donald on Reddit, or The Chans, please take there and post and ask others to spread. Also, if anyone knows any of the guys who run Powerline, if they could do an article framing these tweets it would also be good.
RT’d and screen grabbed, so if something happens and you need a copy, I’ve got the tweets! 😎
What this means is that Whitaker is likely to go after the Deep State crooks and Trump doesn’t want them to be able to say it’s a partisan hit. If the criminals ultimately go before a jury we can’t let them have this argument because the judge or jury may let them walk. It has to be this way, and I’m certain Trump avoided contact with this man entirely on purpose.
