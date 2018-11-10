Very Important Tweets From POTUS – Action Needed…

Posted on November 10, 2018 by

There are no coincidences; and I need to request help.  It is critical that everyone assist in pushing into the general psyche these two tweets from President Trump released a few minutes ago:  (LINK) [Pacific Time Zone in Tweet]  11:04pm Eastern.

Against the backdrop of an exhaustive earlier conversation the most important part of these tweets is the date and time.  Please, retweet them, and make a record (via screen grabs etc.) with specific note of the date and time.  Just trust me, and bear with me, it will be important later on.  This is proactive.

Additionally, get completely familiar withe the specific wording of the comments made by President Trump, surrounding AAG Matthew Whitaker, as he departed the White House earlier today, November 9th, 2018.   Bookmark the transcript [see here].

[Transcript] THE PRESIDENT: I didn’t speak to Matt Whitaker about it. I don’t know Matt Whitaker. Matt Whitaker has a great reputation, and that’s what I wanted. I also wanted to do something which, frankly, I could have brought somebody very easily from the outside. I didn’t want to do that. When Sessions left, what I did, very simply, is take a man who worked for Sessions. Again, he worked for Jeff Sessions. He’s a highly respected man, especially by law enforcement. And I think he’s going to do a great job. He’s there in an acting position. He’s a — probably, from what I hear — a very strong person, a very strong personality. And I think that’s what they need.

… Now, in all fairness to Matt Whitaker, who, again, I didn’t know — okay? — other than through reputation. His reputation is excellent.  (transcript link)

At a later date this will all become clear why it is so important.  At a future date the media, and all of President Trump’s political opposition, will attempt to frame a narrative around Matthew Whitaker and President Trump.  You need to help counter that predictable future narrative by making these remarks, and when they were made, set-in-stone now.

With the possibility of losing the FL and AZ senate races this is more important for future confirmation issues (DOJ and FBI) within the Senate.

I will be updating this.  I need to carefully think about how to word it; it is not my intention to post in riddles; but I need to be cautious and I need to seek counsel.  Check back for an update that will follow; hopefully soon/overnight.

 

33 Responses to Very Important Tweets From POTUS – Action Needed…

  MaryfromMarin says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:19 am

    RTd both.

    Like

    Reply
  Ziiggii says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Explains all the hit pieces out against Whitaker as soon as he was named AAG….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Baldeep Nobjobbi says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Done.

    Like

    Reply
  4sure says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:23 am

    I guess I will have to stay up all night waiting for an update. This is so unlike SD. I am not usually puzzled by SD, but I am really intrigued by this.

SD, you da man.

    SD, you da man.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  🍺Gunny66 says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:24 am

    So, the voting issues, even though are serious, may still be a smoke screen / taking advantage of a crisis, for the Dems in doing all they can to cage in Whitaker….

I'll buy that..

    I’ll buy that..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  seekingthetruth2 says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:24 am

    OK, but I thought I read tonight on CTH that Joe DeGenova reported that the WH has been communicating with AAG Whitaker for the last month or so. I don't recall "who" or "when", but I remember reading this evening. Am I wrong?. Of course, the WH can mean many things…just thinking ahead here.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  Assisi Embroidery says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:25 am

    Praying for the safety of everyone of good will involved.

    Like

    Reply
  Francine wendelboe says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:25 am

    don't forget the time change. he is six hours ahead of eastern time in Paris,,,,or it was when I was there a couple of weeks ago.

    Like

    Reply
  Iamcat says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:26 am

    Done.

    Like

    Reply
  Linus in W.PA. says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Godspeed.

    Like

    Reply
  rumpole2 says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Yes.
    I assume you are implying that Trump is making it clear (in advance) that He (Trump) did not select Whitaker as a “button man” Trump hardly knows the man personally and he is not brought in with some sort of agenda mandated by Trump.

    However, we all know that what Trump needs is a wartime Consigliere to start doing the job that Sleepy Jeff should have started 2 years ago. In fact there is MORE to do now. We all hope that Whitaker.. being what an AG should be (finally) will be ruffling some feathers soon.
    (can you say Lock her up?)

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  Iamcat says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:29 am

    I think on Brett Baer tonight, they were kinda insinuating that Trump was lying about not knowing Whitaker. Snickering it seemed.

    Like

    Reply
  Nigella says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Cryptic

    Like

    Reply
  throughthetreesdarkly says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:34 am

    I expect Witaker will be accused of leaking information to President Trump, thus setting the president up for impeachment.

    Like

    Reply
  MAGADJT says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:34 am

    If anyone is a member of The Donald on Reddit, or The Chans, please take there and post and ask others to spread. Also, if anyone knows any of the guys who run Powerline, if they could do an article framing these tweets it would also be good.

    Like

    Reply
  mikebrezzze says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Sic em Sundance, kick their asses to hell and back!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  illinoiswarrior says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

    RT'd and screen grabbed, so if something happens and you need a copy, I've got the tweets! 😎

    Like

    Reply
  throughthetreesdarkly says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Typo-Whitaker

    Like

    Reply
  Summer says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:37 am

    Done.

    Like

    Reply
  guerillapatriot says:
    November 10, 2018 at 12:39 am

    What this means is that Whitaker is likely to go after the Deep State crooks and Trump doesn't want them to be able to say it's a partisan hit. If the criminals ultimately go before a jury we can't let them have this argument because the judge or jury may let them walk. It has to be this way, and I'm certain Trump avoided contact with this man entirely on purpose.

    Like

    Reply

