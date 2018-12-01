Presser: Trump says he’ll be ‘formally terminating NAFTA,’ says Congress will have choice between replacement or nothing…

Too funny… this is what we would call a win/win. President Trump delivering remarks to the media aboard Air Force One on the flight back to the U.S.
(Via Associated Press) President Donald Trump says he will shortly be providing formal notice to Congress that he will terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement, giving lawmakers six months to approve the replacement he recently signed.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington from Argentina, Trump says: “I will be formally terminating NAFTA shortly.”
Seeking to gain leverage with skeptical lawmakers to approve the revised trade pact, Trump says Congress “will have a choice” as it considers the agreement he signed with the leaders of Mexico and Canada on Friday during the Group of 20 summit.
He says they can choose between the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement or “pre-NAFTA, which works very well.”
Trump has made renegotiating NAFTA a centerpiece of his presidency. (link)
The USMCA is structurally more beneficial to the U.S. and Mexico than Canada.
Factually, it was the U.S. and Mexico who wrote the agreement, and Canada joined in only to mitigate their losses after the majority growth architecture was constructed. There is almost nothing inside the USMCA agreement which structurally expands the Canadian economy; it is a very weird trade-dynamic.
It was the exploitative nature of the NAFTA construct that benefited Canada and Mexico to the detriment of the United States. As a result, President Trump is OK with the final USMCA result which removes the majority of the parasitic benefits; and he is ok with no USMCA and no NAFTA, and a return to pre-NAFTA trade structures.
Like NAFTA the USMCA is a “trade agreement”, with various opt-out initiatives for any party; it is not a trade “treaty” – and therefore only requires a simple majority vote.
President Trump and USTR Lighthizer really have created a Win/Win.
…”He says [congress] can choose between the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement or “pre-NAFTA, which works very well.””..
Damnedest thing ever.
You could hope it passes; or hope it fails – the end result is similar.
Great poker play, POTUS meets and then raises the bet, then calls all to show their hands!
Winning!
Been anticipating another winning streak – it’s been a while. Seem to have a winathon an addiction. Moar winnamins, please.
The greatest WINNING in all of this is the fact that Barney the 🦖 will be running to Congress and her friends at the CoC begging them to approve the USMCA because Canada 🇨🇦 will die quicker if they go back to pre NAFTA. Look how bad it is right now under their beloved NAFTA!
More like “Checkmate” if you ask me. The pawns have no more moves to make.
LOl… Way to stick it to Congress
LoL.
Nancy Peepants & Chuckie Cheese Schmuck are gonna croak over this!!!!!!!
Think of all the lobbyists’ money for Congress that just vaporized.
Awesome! Thank you Mr. President!
What is more amazing is that he and Robert Lighthizer have told Congress what they will ultimately do nearly a year ago!
I wrote the following yesterday:
Good luck trying to find a judge to overrule our President’s authority especially when you have a replacement deal that is a 1000x better in the USMCA!
Yes, I well remember Sundance predicted this strategy of the President cancelling NAFTA so congress had to approve the new USMCA deal. Brilliant, again Sundance, another VSG award.
Trump making Congress an offer they can’t refuse…
“Fireworks!”, Sundance! “Fireworks” 🙂
“Wha? I didn’t see that coming. How did he do that?”
And to all those negative Neds and Nellies who are absolutely certain that unless President Trump does this or that or the other thing; he will 1) never run in 2020 or 2) if he does run, he will definitely lose this time……..and on and on….
Trump Presidency is over, says….who?
Bluto’s “He’s Finished!” list must wrap around the world by now. Twice! LOL!
Where is Bluto?
He comments every now and again. If you’re on twitter I think he posts there sometimes, too.
He has two black eyes from President Popeye.
I’m continually amazed by this great president. It’s like all presidents before him were lazy or incompetent. What a time to be alive 👍🏼
Or, bought out, paid for “services” rendered.
I’m beginning to think that we are lucky to be alive during the time when America has the greatest President in it’s history.
It’s like the choices you give a young child – do you want me to read one book before bedtime or none?
I Love #TradeTeamTrump
“Take your choice, Swamp.”
Merry Christmas to US, from the blessing from above through President Trump. Praise the Lord as we are about to celebrate the greatest gift to mankind making the greatness to follow life forever!
Yes, Merry Christmas 🙂
Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, Mr. President Donald J. Trump. I pray for you and your family incessantly and you have 100% of my support.
Did Jim Acosta board the plane?
He is such a volatile angry little man… he represents a risk as a passenger.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL. He is the epitome of a little man. Not in terms of physical size, but in terms of content of character. Dr. Martin Luther King would not have approved of Jim Acosta.
President Trump know how to make winning formulas.
And he sure knows how to make winning fun!
We want more more more winning, Mr President.
We’re not tired of it, and never will be.
MERRY CHRISTMAS, President Trump and everyone !!!
Kinda like ‘Heads, I Win; Tails, You Lose’.
NO ONE should make a move on this until we hear from Jeff Flake.
Washington, D.C., collectively:
“This looks like a Trump win. How can we screw this up?”
Trump is truly a genius and gives the entire left tots (toddlers) two choices, of course won’t be to their liking, yet I’m not complaining! Treat them like the babies they are.
MAGA
And just like that {{{poof}}} it’s all gone.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LOL
Post-NAFTA blues.
AKA The Afta-NAFTA blues.
Obama looks like the Grinch Who Stole XMas pfffffttttt 🤢
A grinch costume would be more fitting…Remembering Christmas’ Past… Zero always ruined Christmas
No NAFTA or no NAFTA.
Which do you prefer?`
@Sundance..
There are Trillions dollars at Stake,, re: Free Trade Area of the Americas..
(NAFTA)
There are “other” agreements that are “still” on the drawing boards..
This also has to do with the Migrant caravans.
I’m trying to put this into context here…
Ad Rem Felt fit to put My postings into the *Tin-Foil* hat..
Me, not so much.. You do your own research Sir…
The “project” Or “Mega Project”, that being referred to.. is called the ..
** Tren Maya project**..
Which is bring & displacing the “Migrates” to here..
A massive Railway Project..
AKA California “bullet Train”?? (connection)?
http://therivieramayatimes.com/yucatan-is-confirmed-as-part-of-the-tren-maya-project/
if you also didn’t know this lil tid-bit.. in NORTHERN PANAMA,
(closer to the) Costa Rica & Nicaragua Borders, are rich in GOLD.. & Gemstones..
some “history”..
https://www.theyucatantimes.com/2018/10/tren-maya-is-this-project-going-to-benefit-the-maya-indigenous-people/
http://amandala.com.bz/news/puebla-panama-plan/
Coupled with the Panama Plan..
Puebla Panama Plan
https://nacla.org/article/plan-puebla-panama
This could “seriously” explain the so-called “caravan Migration”..
Remember this IS A CASTE System in Mexico & it’s Southern frontier..
(with the Mayans & Indigenous peoples that live down there)
As it’s always said..
FOLLOW THE Monies..
Remember this also..
There are/Have been proposals of Building a SECOND Trans-American Canal Project though Nicaragua, by the Wait for it,, CHINSE..
Lots of players are in this..
The Rail project would benefit the “Americas” per-se while countering the Chinese Canal project..
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nicaragua_Canal
Draw your own conclusions..
All I ask is look these Articles & plans up.. It explains ALOT!
Brilliant!
In a word what I love most about PDJT/MOMENTUM.
NOTHING STOPS HIM FROM POUNDING OUT
MEGA MAGA EVERY DAY. ❤️❤️❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
People can say what they want, but Trump will expose those for who and what they are. Call for the question!
But other than that, how was your weekend Mr. Obama?
Thank you Sundance. I pray for you and your family incessantly. You amaze me with your insight and command of the language.
Merry Christmas and a Joyous New Year!
I’m LOVING this one. He is going to force them to pony up or not. What will Bernie and the others say now? This one is as choice as it gets. Most excellent move President Trump!
Think of all the lobbyists’ money for Congress that just vaporized.
Ah hell yes! I didn’t even think of that. Great comment. Merry Christmas
No wonder Lyin’ Ryan is so pissy. bwaaaaaaaaaaa….”Better Way” bwaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
LikeLike
“President Trump delivering remarks to the media aboard Air Force One on the flight back to the U.S.”
There will be plenty of fodder for the Main Sewer Media to harangue over on the requisite Sunday talkie shows featuring mostly representatives from the uniparty. Don’t hold up too much hope for mention or discussion of the FBI raid on the Clinton Foundation investigation whistle blower, though.
Love the power play. Hope to see a similar tactic on the Wall. Or just refuse to sign anything that doesn’t give him $25B for the Wall.
