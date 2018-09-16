President Trump Tweets Optimistic Outlook Toward U.S. Mexico Future….

A year ago it seemed almost impossible to see a trade agreement with Mexico that would facilitate the interests of both countries. However, with the successful election of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), a remarkable populist shift dramatically changed the landscape within the Mexican economic outlook and policy.
President Trump’s tweet today hints toward a much bigger picture we have recently been discussing. Against the likelihood Canada will not join the U.S-Mexico trade agreement. The Mexican government is affirming their intent to go forward with a bilateral trade deal if needed because the U.S-Mexico joint agreement is in their best interests. According to Mexico’s Chief Negotiator, Kenneth Smith-Ramos:
“We hope the U.S. and Canada will conclude their bilateral negotiation shortly. If that is not possible we are ready to advance bilaterally with the U.S … the agreement in principle that we closed with the U.S. is positive for Mexico because it preserves free trade and modernizes our trade agreement …”
Outgoing Mexican President Peña Nieto, structured his economic policy around accepting multinational corporate investment, facilitating the requests of Wall Street investment banks, and the predictable parasitic outcomes that follow. Exfiltration of wealth and exploitation of resources/labor are an outcropping of predatory multinational trade exploitation, ie. “globalism”.
Retention of the multinational schemes generally leads to massive corruption. In the U.S. this corruption is known as “lobbying”, in Mexico the process is called ‘bribery’; however, the activity is the same.
The incoming Mexican President, Lopez-Obrador (AMLO), is more of an economic nationalist; and quite remarkably his economic outlook, at least as his team has described the objectives so far, is quite Trumpian.
You might even say: “Make Mexico Great Again”.
Both U.S. President Trump and Mexican President-elect AMLO have similar outlooks toward predatory multinational corporations and economic exploitation. If you think about how Mexico was used by the multinationals in the past twenty years; and then think about a very real possibility of a U.S President and Mexican President having an economic friendship; well,… holy cats, those multinationals could be remarkably nervous right now.
AMLO supports labor and has an actual agenda to create a strong working-class or middle-class. The wealth disparity within Mexico has always been a foundational issue that has led to a tremendous amount of corruption.
Similarly, President Trump supports labor. Likely because of his positive relationships with labor unions as a private sector builder, Trump was the only republican candidate who advanced pragmatic opinion toward organized labor in 2015, 2016 and, as president, in White House meetings where he invited labor officials. President Trump’s economic agenda is laser focused on a strong middle-class.
AMLO views Wall Street multinationals as predatory by disposition; Mexico has suffered from industrial exploitation, especially in the agriculture sector. President Trump also views those same multinationals as tending toward predatory behavior, and he has targeted many specific corporations for attention due to their participation in the erosion of the American middle-class and the U.S. manufacturing base.
AMLO is a strong Mexican Nationalist. President Trump is a strong American Nationalist. Within almost all of President Trump’s foreign policy speeches on economics, he openly accepts that all nations should make decisions based on their individual and nationalistic needs. Trump does not see economic nationalism as adversarial; he points out that trade agreements based on both interests are entirely possible, and actually easy to construct.
As long as AMLO stays away from the authoritarian tendencies of power, ie. government ownership of private industry – and the slippery slope of soft-Marxism, surprisingly he and President Trump are likely to have a great deal more in common than most would think. Both populists; both nationalists; both rebuke the elitist trappings of globalism and intend on executing economic policies for the majority of their citizens.
Because they have more in common on the economics of policy, this explains why the framework of the U.S-Mexico trade agreement between Robert Lighthizer (representing Trump) and Jesus Seade (representing AMLO) was possible to construct.
Lighthizer and Seade held long meetings after formal U.S-Mexico daily negotiations, and together this relationship appears to have been very important in how the deal framework was structured. Right now both teams are filling in the details based on common objectives.
With AMLO and President Trump, Mexico and the U.S. have joint-interests in an economic trade bloc. It is actually quite stunning when you think about the economic power that both nations can hold if their mutual and individual interests remain at the forefront.
President Trump and President Lopez-Obrador have common objectives; and with the economic approach outlined by AMLO toward using Mexico’s energy resources as leverage for expanded investment, the U.S. is well positioned to help. Mexico needs independent collateral to break the cycle of dependency on overseas money (investment). Mexico needs policies and partners that can make Mexico, and the Mexican people, independently wealthy. Guess who the bestest partner would be? Yup, President Trump.
President Trump is well positioned to assist Mexico via a united trade bloc with expanded cross-border investment for economic development.
AMLO wants a higher standard of living for Mexican workers; President Trump wants greater parity between Mexican workers and their U.S. counterparts. Heck, it was U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and USTR Robert Lighthizer who first proposed raising the Mexican minimum wage. Now both countries have agreed to an incremental Mexican minimum wage aspect of $16/hr within the auto sector.
Combining the wage aspect with the content and origination agreement, this has become a win/win for both AMLO and President Trump. The multinationals within the auto-sector might not like it, but they’ve already put a massive amount of money into plant and manufacturing investment in their existing Mexican footprint. They have no choice.
In an generally overlooked outcome the nationalist interests of Mexico, specific to AMLO, are very close to alignment with the nationalist MAGA agenda of President Trump.
Unfortunately, Canada is the ‘globalist’ oddball in this tri-fecta; which makes a trilateral deal almost impossible, and explains why Mexico is so willing to sign a bilateral agreement. The U.S. economy is expanding at an unprecedented rate, and Mexico prepares to surf the MAGAnomic tsunami known as Donald Trump.
President Trump can see that independent economic future for Mexico based on a partnership that protects the interests of both nations. It certainly appears that AMLO can see the same vision.
Remarkable times.
I don’t recall Jeff Flake questioning Kavanaugh during the hearings? He’s been plotting with Dems all along?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wrong thread.
LikeLiked by 10 people
I can kinda’ see why the New Mexican President wants this deal, but why is the outgoing president cooperating?
LikeLiked by 1 person
No choice! His party got destroyed in the Election and are just holding the seat until December 1st.
LikeLiked by 11 people
He also wants some shred of a legacy, otherwise all these events will simply eclipse him.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Too bad our prior Doofus in Office cannot grasp that concept.
Can’t fix stupid 😐
LikeLiked by 7 people
(1) Because Obrador will not be sworn in until December. They have a long transition period after the election. Further, the new legislature was sworn in on 1 September. Do not think they would take kindly to the old government sabotaging the new.
(2) I speculated before that Obrador and his predecessor got tired of Canada leaning on them during the negotiations period and probably became apparent that Peter Pan and Tinkerbell did not have Mexico’s interests at heart. It was all about them.
LikeLiked by 5 people
My theory all along was that Pena Nieto wasn’t a bad guy, was interested in working with and getting some straight answers from Trump, and leaning from Trump how it’s done. There is nothing in it for him to blow it up or hinder it, and could actually position him to be able to make a positive contribution in the future. He’s a smart guy and could be looking to having a continuing career. This is history in the making, why would he not want to be a part of forming THE grand trade deal between Mexico and the United States that will shape the world for a century? A smart guy would sell his mother for a place at that table.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The real behind hole seemed to be Vincent Fox.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fox was PAN, and had his moment in the sun, and then couldn’t shut his piehole. Pena Nieto’s negitiator is a wuss compared to Seade, who will bear watching. He is MILES ahead of the old administration, and extremely sophisticated. He also will know how to protect MX from the predations of the Chinese, if I read him correctly. I think thatbhe and Pompeo can work together.
It is said here in MX that AMLO has brought a lot of PRI people into his cabinet, and they will undermine him. I hope not.
LikeLike
I just love the idea of strengthening a productive relationship with Mexico while Canada plays games out in the shed, oblivious.
LikeLiked by 6 people
DOH Canada will need to sort out its Baby Castro issues. Good opportunity for MMGA!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hahaha!!
Doh Canada 😆
Sorry, it’s late and I’m easily amused when tired 😜
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mee too. Unfortunately I post when I get punchy sleepy and regret my post in the morning. Hee, hee.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Exactly! MMGA!
Economy, then get rid of the cartels, etc.
How great would *that* be?
LikeLiked by 1 person
America could never solve Mexico’s problems, and the multinationals were never going to do it, either. Only MEXICO can!
LikeLiked by 2 people
yeah, definitely. Never meant to imply *we’d* fix that for them- we’ve got our own slime to deal with here.
LikeLiked by 1 person
No problem – didn’t think you had implied that at all! But very true that MMGA is the recipe to fix Mexico as only Mexicans can. I really think you’re right that ONLY Mexico can figure out how to get rid of the cartels. We simply can’t do it. And if THE WALL actually helps Mexico get rid of the cartels – maybe they WILL pay for it – GLADLY.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If Obrador teams up with President Trump, there will be some incredibly unpredictable solutions to Mexico’s problems.
Mexico could actually become a beacon for other Failing Socialist Hellholes to escape the clutches of their own Fleece States and Deep States.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Trump Doctrine. Soon coming to a world near you.
LikeLiked by 2 people
sunnydaze, if this continues (meaning Mexico getting on the Trump train and Canada staying on the 0bama cult farm) and if Sundance analysis will be spot-on (as usual), then I guess, for 2020 President Trump’s slogan will be BUILD THAT WALL …. on the northern border.
LikeLike
I think the end game with Canada is to asset strip it to China. It’s Gordon Gecko on a country wide level.
LikeLike
These are incredible times for both countries given the fact they have a MORON in Canada 🇨🇦 willing to destroy his entire economy hoping that it will help him get re-elected. When your dealing with that kind of stupidity, you absolutely take full advantage of it. That is exactly what our President and President Elect AMLO are doing. The rewards from it will be incredible for both countries.
Ezra Levant is absolutely right that the POS that calls himself the PM is going to cause a recession in Canada 🇨🇦!
That is exactly what will happen! What also will happen is that the Auto Sector will start returning to
Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania etc. as well as Mexico 🇲🇽 in some cases. Their 165K auto workers will be begging for more cows 🐄 so that they can have a job and plenty of milk 🥛 to drink.
The MORONS in our Congress that are promising Barney the Dinosaur 🦖 that they will stop it are selling her fools gold. Ambassador Lighthizer submitted the new deal in such a way that Canada 🇨🇦 can join at anytime.
On October 1st, PDJT will have President Nieto and President Elect AMLO and the Mexican negotiation team at the White House to present the actual language that will be submitted that day to Congress. What else he does that day will destroy the POS from Canada 🇨🇦 and our Congress. He will sign the Executive Order beginning the six month clock on the DEATH 💀 of NAFTA.
If Congress is stupid enough to challenge his authority, he will still control the hammer because NAFTA is still DEAD 💀 and life will return to what it was prior to NAFTA being ratified in 1994. We had big surpluses with Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦.
PDJT never loses! This is the perfect WIN WIN SCENARIO.
LikeLiked by 12 people
LikeLiked by 8 people
Thank You, God! 🙏 Thank You, Jesus!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Before you know it, it will be Mexicans staying home and Canadians illegally crossing the border. Build the wall!
LikeLike
Shhh. The plan is for Illegal Aliens to SELF-DEPORT from the USA to Mexico.
They’ll be invited to lead on a Mexican Renaissance.
Far better than risk an Immigration Bill that bans Illegal Aliens from ever re-entering the USA or becoming American CItizens.
LikeLike
With Canada drifting into recession what will happen to the value of the Canadian dollar vs. US dollar? How will this affect their recovery? Is the EU making trade promises to Canada that they can’t ultimately make good on?
Then there is JugEars’ shadow government…what sweet nothings are they whispering in JT’s ear? Where is the sanity in spitting in the eye of the next door neighbor when the next door neighbor is a 900 lb. gorilla?
LikeLiked by 3 people
That is why you crush them for their stupidity! They have no one to blame but themselves for electing this Moron.
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
Fleporeblog,
Big picture. Mexico will pay for, and cooperate with building The Wall, to keep their new middle class separate from the riff raff to their North.
Trump said “who is going to pay for the wall? Mexico”
President Trump always tells the literal truth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t know about all that but hopefully they’ll begin cooperation fully with the US on border security, drugs and drug flow, criminal elements etc. it will take a lot of years to address all the problems including kick backs in military and police just name a few. AMLO has lots of work in front of him and he’s gonna have to rely of good allies to get make headway. He’s placed his right foot forward but has many many miles to travel to make a big dent in the problems in Mexico. It’s starts with the cartels and that’s a big problem both inside the government and outside the government. Those evil people are not gonna go quietly. I hope for the best for Mexicans but utimately their fate is in their hand just like the US and there’s so much outside interference and evil within that’s it gonna take a strong leader to overcome. Personally I think AMLO will prove to be Trump like or another Crooked Hillary and it want take too long to figure it out. Right now I’m optimistic that he’s put the right foot forward by allying with Trump. MMGA is my hope for the good people in Mexico.
LikeLiked by 1 person
At à mean iq of 88, their democracy is literally on the cusp (90 is considered necessary for the populace to be able to understand the issues).
I believe profoundly, that globalism is authoritarianism. As predicated today, it’s the paupérisation of the people in favour of a stateless elite. A kind of neo feudalism. The nation state, from “natio”, I am born, ie people born together, is the basis for democracy, and véhicules it the best. Can you think of a multi national state that wasn’t a dictatorship? I don’t think there’s been one.
LikeLike
I agree. We could have been neighborly and come up with some ways to soften it. But that stunt Trudeau pulled as Trump and his team were headed off to meet Kim, that double cross, that stab in the back, that attempt to sabotage the Trump/Kim meeting, is just plain unforgiveable. The President of the United States doesn’t have to put up with that crap from the PM of Canada. Canada deserves to be crushed just for that. Let them eat snow. If it were me, the tariff would be 100% on Canadian everything. Screw them.
LikeLike
“Let them eat snow” lol I’m nicking that. Brilliant.
LikeLike
The irony of the situation is Canada could keep all of its auto workers, no problem. They would just have to source a lot more North American parts. The increase in that cost would take away their ability to tax the living stuffing out of their citizens & industries. Remember the original idea behind NAFTA was that Canada’s place was the motherload of natural resources. They didn’t have the untapped labor force (Mexico) or the gigantic consumer Market (US). You got to know where you fit into the deal. Boy, have they ever screwed that up.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good post Flep. Just to add a bit.
The Mexican leadership has actually performed this deal being completely aware of the reality of their countries situation. And of which, Canada is refusing to face.
Mexico is geographically joined to the most powerful country, economically, in the world.
And now, has a leader who will ensure, by any means, that America will maintain and grow even larger in that regard.
So Mexico made a deal with us. The deal is actually fair to both sides. Maybe Mexico wanted more, but understands that our President is a fair man.
In that, future deals are possible and to be able to at least share in part, share in our future our economic success is in the cards.
An example is the Mexican auto industry. These are “sunk” costs. The factories are already built and are more modern than many currently in America. A deal can be made to not punish the Mexican car industry, which was done in this regard.
But it my belief, that a more. important part of the deal has been struck.
Controlling the cartels, controlling illegal immigration, and recognizing the wall as the legal border between the countries.
How much is it worth to us, if Mexico would do just those three things?
It would be huge. And the cost savings, as well as the human suffering eliminated cannot be fixed with a price.
With the current “legal” Hispanic American population being made up of mostly very loyal Hispanic Americans, making a deal that creates closer relations with their home country is a solid choice for now and in the future for both countries.
Clearly speaking. Canada blew it.
And now may end up exactly how Obama wanted America to end up.
Controlled by Globalists and destroyed by it’s own politicians.
We should all pray for the Canadian people.
They have an idiot in charge. Welcome to the club.
We have been there
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sundance, you’ve softened your impression on AMLO. A few months back you presented AMLO as one or two degrees right of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro. Are you seeing encouraging actions from him?
LikeLiked by 4 people
I think SD puts his position on AMLO with this paragraph from the article:
As long as AMLO stays away from the authoritarian tendencies of power, ie. government ownership of private industry – and the slippery slope of soft-Marxism, surprisingly he and President Trump are likely to have a great deal more in common than most would think. Both populists; both nationalists; both rebuke the elitist trappings of globalism and intend on executing economic policies for the majority of their citizens.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Is that commonality organic in nature or is it encouraged through other means? Given that AMLO has been presented as a socialist, I suspect it is the latter, that it is by other means.
Succinctly, as President Trump persuades Mexico economically he also does so ideologically. Doing so successfully would breed a commonality.
LikeLike
Actually AMLO gave that impression, but it is he who is not what he appears to be.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Exactly this. ^
LikeLiked by 2 people
Uh oh, Globalists.
Another UNPREDICTABLE. 😳
LikeLike
And as I have written on a few occasions: And this is another example.
“ Being Impeccable means making the best decisions you can with the best information you have available at the present moment”
Which means you cannot be faulted for that decision. Because you made it with the best information you had “available” to you at that moment.
Now, over time, the information that is available can, and many times will change….that is when you adjust… to the current information available.
However, so many times, even on these pages, individuals emphatically state:
“How could they have made such a decision? Usually with the words “stupid” or others added in.
It is because the decision was made with the “best” information available at that time.
It’s called: “Impeccability”
Impeccability is not not perfection. Trying to be perfect is nothing more than a excuse for failure. I.E. “Hey, I’m trying”
LikeLike
This is a very profound comment, thank you. Impeccable, from the Latin, impeccabilis, “not liable to sin”. Ie if there’s bad, you’re not responsible for it. I’m currently struggling with a difficult decision, and that helps a lot. I have no idea if in the long run it’s the right one, but with the facts at my disposition it’s the best one now, who knows what the future facts will be, it may even be my current position will bring my desired win win outcome (I’ve also got some Trumpian ascribe responsibilities and make people, including yourself own them in there lol). However because my decision is “impeccable” , no regrets.
Thank you, important life lesson.
LikeLike
Cutting a deal with Trump is encouraging!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
JoeCollins, If Sundance would have been Clinton / 0bama he would have suggested that he is evolving on AMLO 😉 .
Jokes aside, I agree with softening stance but I guess the original impression of AMLO was based on his campaign rhetoric. On trade, at least, he seems to be eager to work with our President Trump and so far that is what in the front burner.
But I think there is more than what meets the eye.
I have not seen any mention from anybody but if I recall, President Trump went out of his way to mention in the call that it was HE who suggested to Mexico that the President and President-Elect should work together on trade and the reason we are here today is due to both, President and President-Elect of Mexico, working hand-in-hand with our team.
I think this is very significant.
Am I reading too much into this? I don’t know but knowing our President Trump, he never floats a nugget if it does not have any value, if not immediately then in near future. Maybe he was sending message to JT that you can get same sweet deal like Mexico if you will work with us? Unfortunately, JT did not grab the presented opportunity. SAD!
LikeLike
Both leaders have another thing in common. Absolute and pervasive corruption of the political and economic institutions. It is no longer possible to think the US is less corrupt than other nations of the world.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Until Trump.
LikeLike
Read tonight on a motorcycle forum I frequent, one of the guys was being transferred to US from his job in Canada. Sign of the the times to come. Wise-up Justine stop destroying Canada
LikeLiked by 6 people
Justine Twinkle Socks and Ms Rainbow Sparkles are told that Trump will be gone
by former Zero administration drones. -he will -in 2024
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s lucky that he has the option of being transferred.
LikeLike
Canada. the Venezuela of the north, minus real men…..
LikeLike
haha.
Oh I soooo hope that Canada gets it’s act together. It’s pretty painful, actually, to see where it is politically right now with that Complete Doofus at the helm.
OH Canada- Get your Act Together!
LikeLike
From Preening to Pitiful.
LikeLike
Good that Potus is staying out of the Kavanaugh mess and tweeting about the economy, I hope he keeps tweeting good economic news.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The multinational corporations involved with agriculture will soon feel the pain. Their price-fixing will soon be at an end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mexico is a Sovereign Nation.
Canada is a Constitutional Monarchy. Elizabeth II is the Queen of Canada. They swear an oath to the Queen.
Does the Queen have to approve the trade deals? I would think that would have an impact on what Canada can do. They call themselves a Sovereign Nation, but I don’t see how they really can be a Sovereign Nation in actual fact with her in charge.
The Queen does not like President Trump as far as I can tell. Maybe she is part of their “resistance” to dealing with us and why they feel so confident in trashing our President.
http://mentalfloss.com/article/53036/10-things-queen-england-still-does-canada
LikeLike
China about to SELF-IMMOLATE on TRADE
Gordon G. Chang
@GordonGChang
9h
Beijing is threatening not to sell U.S. companies, like #Apple, the parts they need for their products. See: (link: https://on.wsj.com/2xmvSFK) on.wsj.com/2xmvSFK. Can you think of a better way to get multinationals to take their supply chains out of #China?
LikeLike
So much for Auto Parts flowing through Canada:
NO COMPANY’S SUPPLY CHAIN is SAFE in CHINA!
ANY Board of Directors that’s NOT pulling out of China is inviting MASSIVE INVESTOR LAWSUITS!
LikeLike
Nixon opened the door to China.
President Trump is about to slam the door shut.
We win.😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
NEW RULES: We WIN, They LOSE. 😁
LikeLike
No way tired of winning yet.😁
LikeLiked by 1 person
China has gotten very used to compliant yes-man behavior from the U.S.- U.S. giving away the store to Chinawith NO pressure from us whatsoever.
This kind of obstinance seems like a good sign- kinda like a 4-year old throwing their last episode in the tantrum – or *nearly* last episode, before they exhaust themselves and fold.
How great would that be to make Apple parts in the U.S.? haha. Delightful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Firstly, this sends a GREAT lesson, to the PEOPLE in the various nations of the world: do you want to be Canada, or Mexico?
Consider this question, and ONLY this question, when you vote for YOUR leaders
Secondly, we all have to stop thinking in terms of left and right, conservative and liberal, Marxist or even islamist.
There are 2 ideologies, and ONLY 2, going forward; Globalist vs. Economic Nationalist/Populist.
By this result of pairing up with Mexico’s leader, while ‘allowing’ Canada’s leaders to destroy their economy, to spite their people, DJT is ‘edumacating’the world, to this new reality.
Less obviously, you can see this in how the so-called leftists embrace Islamist despite the SEEMING contradictions.
You know, embrace diversity, LBGTQ whatever, vs. “throw them of a high roof”; it’s NOT stupidity.
It’s that the so called ‘ideological beliefs’of both Islamism and Marxism are BOTH phoney constructs, contrived to delude the masses.
All that’s real is both ‘systems’are contrived to put a small group of elitists in control of the masses. And, the small group, with incredible power, becomes corrupt.
Hence, globalists don’t have any problem with Iran dominating the middle east, that gives them one small group of corrupt people to deal with, the mullahs, rather than a bunch of small groups of corrupt leaders, of the various countries.
Trillions are at stake, including in the middle east.
LikeLiked by 1 person
In fact, it’s BEYOND “globalists don’t have any problem with Iran”.
The entire Globalist M.O. is to EMBED TYRANTS to FLEECE the PEOPLE.
• NGOs
• Communists
• Socialist Communists-in-Drag
• Regime Change
• Arab Spring
• Third World Dictators
• Terrorist Regimes
• Cartels
… the list goes on.
LikeLike
Great Insight, Dutchman – a living OBJECT LESSON for the WORLD!
VOTERS DECIDE: Do you want to be Mexico or will you Go Canada?
Who’d have imagined a year ago.
LikeLike
The CONTENT and ORIGINATION percentages can be RATCHETED UP whenever President Trump and AMLO decide our countries are ready to take another step toward 100% “Made in USM”.
“Combining the wage aspect with the content and origination agreement, this has become a win/win for both AMLO and President Trump.”
=====
The Mexican-Auto $16 MINIMUM WAGE just started ABOVE the American Lefties Minimum Wage propositions of $15 … and can be RATCHETED UP whenever President Trump and AMLO decide to.
“The multinationals within the auto-sector might not like it, but they’ve already put a massive amount of money into plant and manufacturing investment in their existing Mexican footprint. They have no choice.”
=====
LESSON for GLOBALISTS: Screw with the Citizen Workers of America and Mexico, and we’ll SCREW YOU.
LikeLike
P.S. There’s not a damned thing the Globalists can do but SWALLOW the RATCHETING WAGE and CONTENT hikes, without economically screwing themselves further:
“The multinationals within the auto-sector might not like it, but they’ve already put a massive amount of money into plant and manufacturing investment in their existing Mexican footprint. They have no choice.”
===
The CONTENT and ORIGINATION RATCHETS provide the perfect throttle for pacing the transition from PARTS made in CHINA to PARTS made in AMERICA!
Any Chinese actions to monkey with controlled exports (e.g., for Apple) will put that transition on STEROIDS.
LikeLike
…” LESSON for GLOBALISTS: Screw with the Citizen Workers of America and Mexico, and we’ll SCREW YOU “…..
Love the idea of 2/3 of the N.A. Continent being on board with this. Canada can get on the train and make it 100%, or not.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mexico is going to build the wall. Wait for it.
🤣
LikeLike
I can’t find the link, it might be an AP story.
A confidential source in the Canadian embassy in D.C. related what happened when Freeland called in the Mexican officials for a visit.
She was furious with them. Her tone of voice and language were pure anger. Totally unacceptable behavior.
That’s what Mexico no longer care about Canada.
LikeLike
I have had thousands of Mexican workers throughout the years and there are no better workers in the World. They are smart, industrious and loyal. Just think the asset Mexico with it great natural resources and its great labor force. The problem with Mexico since Cortez has been exploitation by corrupt leadership ever since day-one. Trump can not only be the greatest President for America, but also the greatest US President for Mexico and most importantly the Mexican people.
LikeLike