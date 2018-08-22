U.S.T.R Lighthizer Engages Seade While Nervous Panda Meets Wolverine Ross…

When discussing or reviewing trade deals, particularly NAFTA, it is important to remember two baselines: (1) The trade reset is President Trump’s personal legacy initiative; it’s personal – ignore media banter – it’s personal; like, the most important thing he ever thinks about. Always. 24/7. (2) President Trump has no multinational corporations or financial interests with leverage/influence over his decision-making.
There are trillions at stake.
We begin:
“We are already looking at all the issues. We might close this, not in a matter of hours, but these days. We still have next week,” Jesus Seade, designated chief negotiator of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, told reporters.
Here’s where it becomes important to note that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has twice asked Jesus Seade to remain AFTER hours when all other trade officials have concluded discussions. Closed-door conversations between Lighthizer and Seade; and no-one else. [Refer back to the two Trump baselines again]
Next, before reviewing the comments and presentations of the media regarding the U.S. Mexico NAFTA status; again reference the team approach, and the division of responsibility. Today, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross is meeting with the twitchy Chinese delegation – again, their arrival is not a matter of scheduling happenstance; it is directly related to the ongoing 301 hearings that began two-days-ago, Monday.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mexico and the United States are close to resolving remaining bilateral issues in the revamp of the NAFTA trade deal, officials said, but hopes of squaring away differences on Wednesday were booted to at least later this week.
“We are already looking at all the issues. We might close this, not in a matter of hours, but these days. We still have next week,” Jesus Seade, designated chief negotiator of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, told reporters.
“We shouldn’t rush, but we’re already close,” Seade added as he left the Washington offices of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer following the latest talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Since restarting last month, the talks have focused on settling differences between Mexico and the United States that go to the heart of U.S. President Donald Trump’s complaint that NAFTA has hollowed out U.S. manufacturing to Mexico’s benefit. (read more)
Always draw references from what you know to be empirically true. President Trump will not accept the NAFTA fatal flaw. NAFTA is not currently a trade bloc. NAFTA is currently an internal agreement of terms-for-commerce between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Because it is not a trade bloc, NAFTA is bad. The U.S. is the host (market), and Mexico/Canada are the parasites exploiting free-movement and economic access to that host.
Without new NAFTA rules; making it an actual trade bloc, where Canada and Mexico can only engage with 3rd parties based on the NAFTA group rules; there is no value in NAFTA.
That’s why Trump has essentially sidelined any 3-way discussion, and is engaged in bilateral trade talks. In addition to hiding the ‘fatal flaw’ U.S. financial and corporate media are willfully blind and intentionally obtuse on this key point.
All indications, look at it from a 30,000/ft level, are that Lighthizer has explained this to Seade. President Trump wants to see the Mexican economy gain stability and strength; and he is willing to afford time and economic value toward AMLO to achieve economic strength and more broad-based economic stability; however, team Trump will NOT allow the current exploitation to continue. Period.
Therefore, Mexico has an incredible opportunity…. but only ONE opportunity…. THIS opportunity…. to take advantage of the offer. If they politicize the deal; if they mislead, scheme, or attempt to covertly structure a trade relationship that undermines the basic offer…. POTUS Trump, regardless of opinion or political pressure, will deliver an economic backlash of the size and scale never seen. Mexico has one opportunity.
After the terms are finalized, they will likely have a time-frame where POTUS will permit the slow withdrawal of the ‘fatal flaw’ issue, while simultaneously supporting Mexico’s own internal growth in manufacturing and economic independence. This is also the goal of AMLO, and thus this builds the framework of the Win/Win.
Canada is an entirely different kettle-of-fish. Expect no magnanimous Trump approach toward Canada. By politicizing their economic interests, Justin and Chrystia have made themselves an economic adversary. Battle-hardened Trump, who is impervious to political pressure on trade/economics, will not relent. He simply doesn’t care.
In July 2017, after a speech by former President Obama to the Montreal Board of Trade, Obama instructed Trudeau on how to best weaponize his economic policy to join the anti-Trump resistance. [Conversation pictured above]
President Trump isn’t stupid; he is an apex predator when it comes to the issues of trade, commerce and economics. Trump knew the scheme, he knew the meeting, he knew the likely direction that Trudeau and Chrystia would take after receiving these instructions. And, in typically predictable form, Justin from Canada followed the left-wing plan and began working against any NAFTA renegotiation.
Justin and Chrystia intentionally planned to undermine any change and scuttle the negotiations. Hence the demands for gender issues and climate change within NAFTA.
The Canadians made a choice.
No-one forced them to make this choice.
There are no sympathies deserved.
Canada is soooo screwed. I feel bad for the Canadian people but their leader brought this on them.
LikeLiked by 25 people
They done did the pooch.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Canada will simply reap the crop the leaders have so diligently sowed.
LikeLiked by 12 people
What does Canada import from us? I’ll buy extra! Unless its’ cars. Can’t afford a new car!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They have to import maple syrup cause their watermelons (Red Greens) have strangled their own production of it.
Their military personnel buys lots of artic clothing in order to avoid freezing to death. The Canadian military buys defective cold weather clothing that can’t keep water out – ergo the wearer literally freezes to death in it.
Ain’t Canadian Communism Grand!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Maple syrup and cold weather clothes. Can do!! Heh, heh. Red Greens. Did you ever watch the Red Green show?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s all made in China!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can remember when Canadian boots were The Bomb.
They gave up on a signature achievement, and for what?
LikeLike
Justin from Canada is so not getting reelected. I saw an article in a Canadian publication a few days ago titled “Is Trudeau intentionally sabotaging the economy ?”
LikeLiked by 20 people
“Is Trudeau intentionally sabotaging the economy ?”
That’s exactly what Obama did to the US economy. According to the article: “Obama instructed Trudeau on how to best weaponize his economic policy to join the anti-Trump resistance.”
There’s something about socialists that renders them susceptible to idiocy .
LikeLiked by 5 people
You Betcha!!!!!!!!
LikeLike
Treaubama.
LikeLike
He has driven down their currency value by hundreds of billions.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Presumably for the benefit of leftist elements like SOROS, Khodorkovsky and CHINA.
LikeLike
As a Canadian, I too feel bad for us (and my investments) for the folly of our idiot prime minister.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You should come on down to Trumpland!
LikeLike
I would but what chance would I have being white and a retired professional?
LikeLike
https://www.numbersusa.com/news/support-immigration-reduction-forty-year-peak-canada
From the article link above:
The Angus Reid Institute, a Canadian “not-for-profit, non-partisan public opinion research foundation” that regularly polls on immigration found public support for lower immigration levels is at its highest point since the institute began asking that question in 1975, according to Canada’s National Post.
According to the latest Angus Reid Institute poll, 49% of Canadians want to see immigration levels decreased, while only 6% want an increase. This tops the 45% in 1995 who wanted a decrease in immigration, with 9% wanting an increase then.
Canadians are seeing the light !!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are absolutely right about Canada! What Justin did to our President and his representatives at the G7 will never ever be forgotten or forgiven. Our Koala 🐨 48 hours after Justin’s little stunt suffered a heart attack. It is beyond personal for our President. He is going to crush Canada.
His goal is to bring all the auto manufacturers back to the USA. He will accomplish that by signing a bilateral deal with Mexico, killing NAFTA by EO and imposing a 25% tariff on cars, trucks and parts imported from Canada.
The great thing is that Congress cannot stop him.
Mexico has some serious issues that is killing their tourism sector. Look at what recently happened in Cancun, Mexico:
From the article linked above:
Eight bodies — two of which were dismembered and shoved in plastic bags — were discovered on the streets of the Mexican resort city Cancun, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Authorities made two of the eight grisly discoveries at midnight Monday in the trunk of a taxi, Rivera Maya News reported. A man and a woman were found dead inside the vehicle’s trunk parked outside the Chedraui de la Multiplaza shopping mall, according to the report.
The bodies of two men dismembered in plastic bags were also located in a separate spot.
On Tuesday, authorities found one man bound and shot to death. Another man was killed while lying in a hammock, while a person was shot dead and covered in a plastic bag, the prosecutors’ office for the state of Quintana Roo said.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Cancun has turned into a murder Meca.
Guatamaleans, Salvadorians, Cubanos flood there; and who is there to sign them up for jobs???
The cartels.
A once beautiful Mayan resort has boomed into a city of over 2 million with murders every day.
Playa Maria and the resort areas are safe so long as you stay there. Don’t even consider going into town!
So very sad.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Going there at all is beyond my understanding.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Agree!
Tourism in Mexico / centro and now South America is foolish unless you know the lay of the land, and even so; why take the risk?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think Chile is pretty safe and stable, with beautiful scenery, lots of interesting places to visit and explore, if you’re into temperate to boreal (actually austral) climates. Some problems with socialism, but it’ll be a couple of decades before those who grew up in the Allende years have completely aged out of power, I recall how quickly they rebuilt themselves after the 2010 earthquake. I’d like to go there someday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“It is beyond personal for our President. He is going to crush Canada.”
I think Trump is much bigger then that, and wants Canada to prosper.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I also believe Trump wants Canada to prosper, but he knows it can only happen in one way that is good for both Canada and America, and he will INSIST on that way.
If Canada, under socialist useful idiot Treaubama, continues to act as a human shield for China, it’s going to find out that human shields don’t prosper. China does not have Canada’s best interests in mind, and Trump is “old Israel” on hostages. Especially willing, eager, collaborating hostages.
If Canada wants to get through this, dumping Baby Castro and Princess Sparkle Socks would be a good idea. They have shown their true colors. They are fully bought into the New Western Order. And THAT is not going to happen. EVER.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The New Socialist Order. Total equality for you, but not for me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Sorry but this is personal! He even apologized in advance at one of his rallies to the Canadian people.
LikeLike
Invest your retirement in Canada.
LikeLike
I don’t feel bad for the Canadians, just like I don’t feel bad for the Venezuelans. They got what they wanted. They get to deal with the consequences. They should have known better, and lots of people tried to teach them the error of what they were doing, but they big-fat-did-it-anyway.
I feel sorry for us, the people of the United States, who will invariably pay the price for Canada’s foolishness. We’ll have northern border issues, we’ll have lost a friend and ally, and we’ll have more Canadians trying to fight the illegals for medical care here, driving up the prices for all of us.
Screw Canada. They are going to get what they deserve, and may they get it good and hard so they don’t ever forget this lesson.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Hopefully the Canadian people will vote as we did and get some divine intervention. Justin chose “poorly” but that can be remedied.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Don’t forget that the USA voted Obama’s in twice. Everyone makes mistakes. Just hope they get a Canadian Trump to replace maple Castro
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cetera: How will United States pay the price for Canada’s foolishness… That is an interesting concept, one which I would like you to expand upon….
LikeLike
It won’t last forever. The Canadians are not Left Wing Moon Bats. They see the folly of their confused Leader. Watch for changes up North.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Excluding Toronto and Vancouver, that is.
LikeLike
My son pointed out to me if you look at the county by county election map the blue areas look like a rash. Blue insane areas in a field of red.
I imagine Canada is the similar.
Fortunately our founders gave us the Electoral College.
Canada unfortunately must pretty much collapse in the blue areas before the remainder of the country gets any relief.
There for the grace of God go we.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you vote for a marxist, you get marxism.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If you voted for any President after Ronald Reagan, you voted for a transnational corporate globalist. Does that mean you supported globalism? Probably not.
Be grateful that in 2016 the Americans had a real choice (and too the right one).
From the standpoint of nearly the entire political class in virtually every nation on Earth, the election of Donald Trump to the Office of the President of the United States is equivalent of a catastrophic act of God.
The Canadians were loping along like the Americans, thinking nothing would ever change and then Wham!.
Be a bit more grateful for what we received in 2016 and a bit more forgiving for all those that did not.
To everything in its season. Or, as Dylan put it, ‘The Times they are a changin’.
LikeLiked by 5 people
HambergerToday right on the button!… Americans should be totally grateful for Trump’s political entrance and awesome win, for the presidency of the USA… And not all Americans voted for President Trump, but more than enough to turn the extremely huge floundering ship, upright and back on course……….. Be Grateful!
LikeLike
They voted for him, right? So, my conclusion, they support him. Not my problem.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Handshake deal on Thursday? Freeland’s recent comments (she’s at liberal cabinet retreat). She’s trying to give impression things going as planned for Canada?
OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she’s “very encouraged” by signals from Washington that the United States and Mexico are close to figuring out their bilateral issues within the three-country North American Free Trade Agreement.
But even with the prospect of progress, it remained unclear Wednesday precisely when Canada might be invited back to the bargaining table, let alone when — or even if — the three continental neighbours might wrap up the renegotiation effort that began more than a year ago.
Freeland said she has been in close contact with her U.S. and Mexican counterparts throughout their two-way NAFTA talks, which are now in their fifth week. The issue of rules of origin on autos has been central to the summertime U.S.-Mexico discussions, she added.
“We are very encouraged by what we’re hearing from our NAFTA partners,” Freeland said in Nanaimo, B.C., where she’s taking part in a Liberal government cabinet retreat.
“What we’ve agreed with the U.S. and Mexico is, once the work on those bilateral issues is done, then Canada is looking forward to joining the negotiation and a swift conclusion of the NAFTA negotiations.”
There’s optimism that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo could conclude their face-to-face negotiations as early as this week — and open the door for Canada to re-enter the talks.
A report by Politico, based on information from unidentified sources, said the White House is expected to announce a “handshake” deal between the U.S. and Mexico on Thursday. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the announcement, the report said.
In Washington, Guajardo said Wednesday that he hoped to have a solution in “the next couple of hours, or couple of days.” However, on the possibility of a handshake deal, Guajardo said it would have to involve all three countries.
https://montrealgazette.com/pmn/transportation-business-pmn/autos-transportation-business-pmn/canada-encouraged-by-signs-of-progress-on-us-mexican-nafta-talks-freeland/wcm/8431a356-7329-48a0-afb0-c6a93cf4262e
LikeLike
Chrystia Lies.
LikeLiked by 9 people
and spins.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Someone needs to tell her that NAFTA is dead as in gone, lapsed, canceled.
LikeLiked by 6 people
She’s right, and it’ll go something like this after the US Mexico handshake.
US, “ok Canada, here’s the deal, sign here.”
Canada, “But, but, but…”
US, “Sign here and shut up Crustia.”
…
Crustia, “Yes, Sir.”
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hangers on?
LikeLike
Mexican peso reflecting a deal will be reached.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-08-22/mexican-peso-rally-shows-traders-betting-a-nafta-deal-is-near?mod=article_inline
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Canadian people brought this on themselves by electing this child.
LikeLiked by 14 people
He’s a traitor, seeding the country with islamo-fascists to displace the native population.
The polar opposite of the duties and obligations of a leader of Canada.
But perfectly in line with the instructions from his (and Canada’s) real boss, the leader of England, who is doing the exact same thing to her own country.
A higher Treason can scarcely be imagined, than inviting barbarians into your country to prey on your own people.
They should all swing like Mussolini.
And the queen is old enough to remember Mussolini swinging.
In living color.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The Queen is a figurehead and has nothing to do with decisions of this sort. Blame Parliament and the Prime Minister. They are the globalists very like the ones in Congress.
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s a doofus, not a traitor. I don’t think he has the smarts to be a traitor. It doesn’t help that his knowledge is as shallow as a Death Valley mud puddle in the middle of a drought.
LikeLike
As a Canadian I can say many Canadians did not vote for Justine, but we are embarrassed and furious of his behavior and actions. I feel bad for thousands of Steel workers in my city Hamilton and their future and the economy in general. 2019 is when that turd gets kicked to the curb I pray!
LikeLiked by 12 people
True donna – especially in the west! Farmers in the west are furious at Trudeau! In order to get him out, we need Ontario and Quebec since they control the election. It seems incredible that 2 provinces have more seats than all the other provinces combined.
Trudeau may have shot himself in the foot by calling the Quebec woman a racist in a public forum for asking about payment to the province for all the illegals and refugees.
His government is becoming ever more aggressive towards people with Christian values.
Justin Trudeau’s summer jobs initiative in Canada has attracted some international publicity.
It consists of attaching checklists to any application for government funding. Applicants must check boxes to affirm that they support abortion, gay marriage, transgenderism … and so on. It is a plain religious and ideological test, and those who get it wrong become anathema to the bureaucracy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Don’t think Justin considers himself French Canadian anymore.
He’s too good for that cause he’s E.U. Peon now……
LikeLiked by 1 person
snell, the Canadian people are going to really need to rally, as they have no Electoral College.
Their flyover Country is the same as ours…with the coastal freakish ones in the majority pop-wise.
But even there, there are signs of cracking…Ontario is learning.
I am always in a bit of sympathy with the Canadians…as I do not at ALL feel responsible – as an American – for the ideological idiocy of Our Coastal cities.
I live in WA, and we are also held hostage by Tru Blue Seattle…where the pop density is greatest…
that, and, you know, we elected ozero twice…for which I feel No Responsibility.
We have our great President due to the Electoral Collge, and the Canadians have no such option.
They are going to have to work their a$$es off to dump this child.
We should pray for a Canadian uprising, as happened in the USA
LikeLiked by 7 people
Thank you piper. You understand the situation we are in. If only we had your electoral college! Pray for us!
LikeLiked by 7 people
sadsack…We Will pray for you…please keep us informed ab what is happening in Ontario…very interested in impact on the rest of your Country…
We Know your msm is at least as bad as ours, so to have any idea what is going on up N, we rely on Canadian Treepers!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Americans voted for Obama as well, but we didn’t all vote for him. I voted against him twice; not that it made any difference. I feel for the Canadians who knew better than to vote for Trudeau. In my opinion he’s a case of arrested development which Canada will be very wise to unceremoniously dump at the next election. Good luck to them.
LikeLike
Trudeau: Barrack? NOW what do we do?
Obama: Dunno. Different socks? Some eyebrow work? Here, take another hit off this.
LikeLiked by 16 people
This conversation could be so true!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Boss, I recall seeing a video of Ezra Levant (Love him) – could have been with Stefan Molyneaux (can’t remember now). Anyway, Ezra said Justine “smokes” when he is on the Parliament grounds. Color me shocked. /s
LikeLiked by 2 people
Just like Obama then.
He claimed to have quit smoking but was always getting caught on film smoking.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Swamp, perhaps I should have used the actual term for what Justine was doing – he was toking.
LikeLike
Fake smoking.
LikeLike
On June 9th when Trudy back stabs President Trump after he left the G7 meeting, something strange was caught on a weather camera in Skunk Bay, Washington State.
It looked like a missile. Here’s an article. (Couldn’t find the Q13 Fox News article anymore)
https://www.earthfiles.com/2018/06/14/what-launched-from-whidbey-island-washington-on-sunday-june-10-2018/
Then John Brennan wrote a tweet to America’s allies saying that Trump was just an aberration and the America would soon return to its old self and not to worry.
Wonder what was also discussed between O and Trudeau.
Justin is in a world of hurt if this strange image capture is what some think.
LikeLiked by 6 people
What do some think?
LikeLiked by 1 person
If it was a missile from a rogue sub or other black operation, it was most likely intended for nefarious purposes. Remember, President was in the air going to Meet Kin Jung Un in Singapore.
If a missile was it an ICBM? Could it have hit Russia or Asia to cause serious trouble for P.Trump. All speculation! We need to first find out what is on the photo.
I was just trying to show that Justine Was awfully stupid by double crossing P. Trump and did Trudeau know something that would cause him to be so foolish.
LikeLike
And also on June 10th: https://twitter.com/MichaelAvenatti/status/1006008288318668800
This, from Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels’ lawyer.
LikeLike
Me think. Brennan was convince Mueller will be able to remove Trump within a year. Remember the 1 year timeline interview with mad cow?
LikeLike
..”here take another hit off this..” No kidding boys and girls. Canada (whole country) goes pot legal in less than two months. Let’s see how that helps their socialist Utopia.
LikeLike
Currently watching: “As the Trade Gears Turn” well let’s hope that Mexico chooses the right path and strictly abides by the agreement. Otherwise, their goose is cooked… like a country we know up north.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mexico is not going to make an agreement and then not abide by it. The Mexican President just as it is with Kim Jong Un knows it is in their best interest to hang their hat on Trump.
LikeLike
If you’re going to constantly be accused of being a bully, don’t f**k around, be a bully. Trump knows the opposition is never going to like or support him even if he nukes Israel, kills every conservative in Congress, abolishes the ICE, opens the borders, and empties the prisons, so why not do you think is best for the country.
LikeLike
Even if it’s just good luck, all of the media going crazy about Cohen/Manafort allows the president and his killers to work under the radar. The Rino/Chamber of commerce crowd can’t get their BS message to the public because their is no airspace. Good. Trump turns lemons into lemonade.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Yeah. The Chamber oughta be hollering at the Lefties for stifling THEIR free speech!!!
Eff ‘em 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLike
I love it when the “community organizer” screws up another of his allies. I’m sure when he flew to China to give them his advice the ChiComs are now regretting it bigly. His credibility and his stock world wide is dropping precipitously. Good!
LikeLiked by 8 people
ChiComs literally laugh at a guy like obama, only the canadians are nice enough to take his advice.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I don’t know about that. It seems that the Chinese were fooled into thinking that The Don’s days were numbered and all they had to do was wait him out. I wonder where they got that idea…..
LikeLiked by 3 people
@ Rhoda….McCONnell.
LikeLike
Thank you for the info Star.
Didn’t know the illegal alien flew to commmunist China to “advise” them.
Wonder how big his payoff was…………
LikeLiked by 1 person
Slowly but surely. Big world economy, many bilateral issues to work out one by one. One miracle at a time. Patience, kids.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Executing a fair trade deal would be a monumental achievement. If it helps Mexico become a more self-sufficient economy with attractive jobs for its citizens, so much the better.
There are huge challenges to improving the lives of Mexican citizens, stopping drug trade, etc. I applaud every success along the way.
President Trump has shown he will work with anyone who comes to the table for the right reasons. It is something I truly admire about him.
LikeLiked by 10 people
The canadian majority are educated in the soft Fabian tradition, so they made a very short sighted, it feels good decision. Like their American counterparts, the cities have the voters and they are European socialists who believe the ephemeral ideas. Our slight difference is our electoral system allowed the mass of states to overcome the pure stupidity of democracy in our cities. I obviously mean the use of that term as Cicero and Jefferson would understand it.
We had a chance to fix things and our system did not defeat us this time.
LikeLiked by 7 people
What? Justine from Canna-dah is taking advice from the Fake Usurping Kenyan? Oh, this is gonna be good… real good. That boy is blind in one eye and can’t see out of the other. And O’flyface needs to butt the hell out of USA gov’t. business/all policy. He must hang, sorry folks.
LikeLike
Sorry, did it again. please remove, ad rem.
LikeLike
President Trump & Wolverine strategy Perfectly explained. Bravo, Sundance.
This is also the real reason the shady multinationals have set the dogs loose and want to impeach … renegotiated trade has made them crazy that their wheels will no longer be so easily greased.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Didn’t someone on an earlier post think it was a god idea for PT to look for guidance from previous Presidents???
INSANITY🤯🤯🤯
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh that’s a funny!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Guidance mostly in not what to do. I.e. don’t do it because it looks good, do it because it is GOOD! (Optics versus results).
LikeLike
I love these posts. I never understood the nuts and bolts. Thank you so much Sundance.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Isn’t it really REFRESHING that with trade and the economy …ALL of Trump’s administrators work in sync and Trump is SUPER HAPPY with that Team he assembled.
And compared to how Trump feels about the DOJ/FBI and how Jeff Sessions is doing at his job, Trump bashes and chides and tries to get Jeff to be “the law and order guy” he proclaimed to be.
Just compare the 2 situations and you can see Trump is Trump and if you are on Trump’s Team and you are NOT doing your assigned TASK, Trump will tear you to shreds … in a nice way/humorous way, … but you will feel the point of the spear if you are NOT doing your assigned task , so Trump can replace that person with someone who can do the assigned task.
Trump and Jeff were suppose to be able to sit down and discuss everything and brain storm together, and instead Jeff choose Rosenstein to pal around with. And Jeff is giving President Trump the BIG MIDDLE FINGER each and every day!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Rosenstein is giving him more than that!
LikeLike
@ Jack… Re “Jeff chose Rosenstein to pal around with”
If, by “chose,” you mean Sessions is responsible for Rosenstein holding the position of Deputy Attorney General, that is incorrect. Rosenstein was nominated for that job by PDJT himself a week before Sessions was confirmed as USAG.
My apologies if you only meant that Sessions chose to pal around with Rosenstein AFTER the president picked him to be Deputy AG.
LikeLike
If Ozero delivered instructions to Justin from Canada on how best to opposed Trump, Justin has already stepped on his Front Stick (did you get the new terminology?) and anything he tries will fail. There’s an air of sulfur that accompanies anything Ozero does, and it ain’t Illinois sauerkraut. That he sought direction at all speaks volumes.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Honest question: Isn’t it considered treason for a past President with top-secret clearance to assist other countries in trade negotiations against the US? Insider info of the max degree is passed even through “friendly suggestions.” Pointing out weak spots of USA trade that Canada might not have been aware. As President Trump says,” This is about national security.”
LikeLiked by 7 people
I think we’d need a functioning DOJ to pursue that, which, at the moment, doesn’t exist.
LikeLiked by 3 people
That’s a very good question. Does anyone care but us? Not likely.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That photo of Obama with Trudeau says it all. How our Presidents withstands all of the betrayals he is dealing with blows my mind.
LikeLiked by 4 people
We aren’t at war with Canada so it can’t be Treason. I’m not even sure that it’s illegal. But I’ll bet if it became generally known that Odumber’s numbers would reflect only the hard core left.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our Constitution defines it: Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the Testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.
So it requires a state of war to exist, and siding in that war with our enemies. To be distinguished from all mere political opposition to the ruling party or serving president.
There are plenty of other crimes available with which to nail criminals.
LikeLike
We are in a Trade War.
The Lying Media told me so.
LikeLike
No, treason is the most difficult crime to prove. Require war, two direct witness… The founders had good reason to make it so. In their time, if the King called you a traitor, you were guilty.
LikeLike
This meeting was over a year ago. Justin has had time to sit back and observe what’s happening here. The fact that he sees the president’s successes and doesn’t learn anything from it tells the Canadians all they need to know.
LikeLike
Sundance, you amaze me with your insight and thanks for sharing it with us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“President Trump wants to see the Mexican economy gain stability and strength; and he is willing to afford time and economic value toward AMLO to achieve economic strength and more broad-based economic stability…”
And in classic Trump strategy, using economic advantage/leverage for national security purposes, economic stability in Mexico also means less crime, drugs, and people crossing our southern border. A classic Trumpian win/win! #MoreWinning 😀
LikeLiked by 10 people
China and Mexico have been simultaneously set in different rooms. Each is being told what’s up, and being given a set of conditions, and being asked what they are willing to commit to at this time.
LikeLiked by 3 people
As Trump says over and over “we’ll see, what do we have to loose” and he said it every time with a smile on his face.
MAGA
LikeLiked by 4 people
Very eager to see the terms that Mexico accepts, but this constant demand by Mexico’s Guajardo that any agreement include Canada seems to negate the indications of a bilateral agreement.
So is this new three-way deal going to be ….what? A new NAFTA, a Trade Bloc, a three-way agreement (as opposed to a three-way 😳), …..?
LikeLike
You must remember Mexico and Canada thought that together they could outsmart President Trump… Hahhahhaa.
hus they swore an allegiance to teach other, and thus the promise of we advance together in our individual countries’ interest or not at all!..
Sounds plausible that two great countries would join forces against a powerful and rich country like the USA…………….
LikeLike
{… Thus they swore an allegiance to each other…………}
LikeLike
There are still many U.S. Globalist business people operating here – but they are being ostracized. Mostly Vulture Capitalists like Mittens – but they are being exposed within the Manufacturing Community and will either flip their businesses soon or go out of business. Harley Davidson is one example. There is a big Industrial Machine Tool Show coming up in Chicago – September 10-15 called IMTS and every hall is sold out for the first time in the shows 83 year history. About 33% U.S. and the rest foreign companies that need U.S. business to survive. The Europeans used to look down on this show – which happens to be the largest Industrial Trade Show in North America. Their show – called EMO is so much bigger and better they say. But now, like President Trump said about the U.S. Economy last night , All the action is in The USA folks. My booth has a lot of Make American Manufacturing Great Again signs in it and this year we will have Keep American Manufacturing Great signs – it drives our foreign competitors insane, but really works for us with the type of customers we want. Companies that are in it for the long haul..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good to know. Thanks.
LikeLike
China is silently buying up Central America. They have Panama in their pocket and El Salvador (agriculture) today announced they will no longer recognize Taiwan as well. Is Canada not far behind? Canada is a resource rich country, minerals, oil, timber. Everything China needs.
This may be Canada’s only negotiating point.
LikeLiked by 3 people
China has bought up Nicaragua as well.
In Burma the Chinaese just invaded the forests and clear cut the Teak.
In Nica, they just bought off some politicians and did the same.
Clear cut the forests, took the amazing wood and are planting soy everywhere.
Big Panda gobbles up countries because they need to feed their masses.
Why do you think they are going after the bread basket of the world (Ca.)???
Canada is weak, just as Ca. was! No longer baby!
Let Panda go back to eating bamboo instead of “Pistachio nuts”
“Pistachio nuts”…Now that is a rabbit hole that goes all the wayto China.
LikeLike
China is buying up almost all the piano companies, too. State owned China Poly Group acquired Steinway last week. Sad! The used ones may end up worth as much or more than the new ones. (I am a piano player, by the way).
LikeLike
Well, except for some place to sell the stuff.
LikeLike
Convention has it that when a former POTUS (or any other high level former official) meets up with foreign leaders, the former POTUS is supposed to provide the current POTUS a full and frank report on what was discussed.
I believe The Kenyan is a traitor and a low life SoB. Hope he rots in hell.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I want to tell you about Canada. It’s a little story, no doubt, but a telltale sign of its passive aggressive stance toward the US.
I live minutes from the border. Trips back and forth are common. About 2 years ago, I noticed that as you arrive at the Customs booth in your auto, the agent immediately addresses you in French. This is in Ontario, mind you. An English speaking province.
The agent obviously knows I am American. My plate has been scanned. But this multi lingual charade must take place.
Finally, I said one day (already late for my son’s hockey practice).., I have no idea what you are saying— to the Customs agent- speak English.
Well that got his titty in a ringer. Pulled over and searched. I just kept on him, saying how ridiculous it was to address people in French while crossing into Ontario.
Canada is no friend. But Canadians are a great people.. and the land breathtaking.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Mexico better take this seriously. If things go as good as they can, it will be hard to make progress on building a strong ally, in the face of drug cartels, human trafficking, cronyism, the Chinese, and other foreign influences.
It will be quite a surprise if Socialist AMLO gets going in the right direction.
LikeLike
Who could or would expect anything good from a confab between a community organizer who never built anything and propagated misery wherever he went with an entitled brat who thinks that governing is as easy as changing colored socks? Look at the results. I rest my case.
LikeLike
“Therefore, Mexico has an incredible opportunity…. but only ONE opportunity…. THIS opportunity…. to take advantage of the offer. If they politicize the deal; if they mislead, scheme, or attempt to covertly structure a trade relationship that undermines the basic offer…. POTUS Trump, regardless of opinion or political pressure, will deliver an economic backlash of the size and scale never seen. Mexico has one opportunity”
AMLO should choose wisely.
Best summation, Sundance, thank you!
LikeLike
AMLO has already “choose wisely”. AMLO wants to stop the drug cartels and needs “The Wall” in order to do it. AMLO though a communist/socialist is no different than other communist/socialist leaders Trump is effectively dealing. As Trump always says, “It has to be good for us, but also good for them”. AMLO knows the great opportunity for Mexico is right now with Trump.
LikeLike
Again, we see why an unlikely (on the outside) man like Trump was chosen “for such a time as this”.
Seventy-some years of actually doing important stuff. Not 30 years of finding himself, followed by another 30 years of adapting to his discovered self. Essentially his whole life spent studying, learning, doing. Now he’s the master. I think his elderly Mexican counterpart understands this. Not so much savvy in the North Country.
LikeLiked by 1 person
President Trump took out that “Magic Wand” the the Kenyan Eunuch wondered about and is spanking Trudeau’s butt with it.
LikeLike
Today’s headline in Toronto’s biggest newspaper: “Fall The President’s Men”; the 2nd: “Trump’s Collusion With Russians Highlighted”. You are talking about a dangerously brainwashed country in the grips of a despicable media that would make Tito’s musings to the Romanians look like a freedom proclamation.
LikeLike
“There are no sympathies deserved”.
Brutal raw truth. I could not author these words and the summations these words mean.
Sundance! Thanks AGAIN.
Trump is beautifully brutal
LikeLike