U.S.T.R Lighthizer Engages Seade While Nervous Panda Meets Wolverine Ross…

Posted on August 22, 2018 by

When discussing or reviewing trade deals, particularly NAFTA, it is important to remember two baselines: (1) The trade reset is President Trump’s personal legacy initiative; it’s personal – ignore media banter – it’s personal; like, the most important thing he ever thinks about. Always. 24/7. (2) President Trump has no multinational corporations or financial interests with leverage/influence over his decision-making.

There are trillions at stake.

We begin:

“We are already looking at all the issues. We might close this, not in a matter of hours, but these days. We still have next week,” Jesus Seade, designated chief negotiator of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, told reporters.

Here’s where it becomes important to note that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has twice asked Jesus Seade to remain AFTER hours when all other trade officials have concluded discussions. Closed-door conversations between Lighthizer and Seade; and no-one else. [Refer back to the two Trump baselines again]

Next, before reviewing the comments and presentations of the media regarding the U.S. Mexico NAFTA status; again reference the team approach, and the division of responsibility. Today, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross is meeting with the twitchy Chinese delegation – again, their arrival is not a matter of scheduling happenstance; it is directly related to the ongoing 301 hearings that began two-days-ago, Monday.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Mexico and the United States are close to resolving remaining bilateral issues in the revamp of the NAFTA trade deal, officials said, but hopes of squaring away differences on Wednesday were booted to at least later this week.

“We are already looking at all the issues. We might close this, not in a matter of hours, but these days. We still have next week,” Jesus Seade, designated chief negotiator of Mexican President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, told reporters.

“We shouldn’t rush, but we’re already close,” Seade added as he left the Washington offices of U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer following the latest talks on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Since restarting last month, the talks have focused on settling differences between Mexico and the United States that go to the heart of U.S. President Donald Trump’s complaint that NAFTA has hollowed out U.S. manufacturing to Mexico’s benefit. (read more)

Always draw references from what you know to be empirically true.  President Trump will not accept the NAFTA fatal flaw.  NAFTA is not currently a trade bloc.  NAFTA is currently an internal agreement of terms-for-commerce between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.  Because it is not a trade bloc, NAFTA is bad. The U.S. is the host (market), and Mexico/Canada are the parasites exploiting free-movement and economic access to that host.

Without new NAFTA rules; making it an actual trade bloc, where Canada and Mexico can only engage with 3rd parties based on the NAFTA group rules; there is no value in NAFTA.

That’s why Trump has essentially sidelined any 3-way discussion, and is engaged in bilateral trade talks.  In addition to hiding the ‘fatal flaw’ U.S. financial and corporate media are willfully blind and intentionally obtuse on this key point.

All indications, look at it from a 30,000/ft level, are that Lighthizer has explained this to Seade.  President Trump wants to see the Mexican economy gain stability and strength; and he is willing to afford time and economic value toward AMLO to achieve economic strength and more broad-based economic stability; however, team Trump will NOT allow the current exploitation to continue. Period.

Therefore, Mexico has an incredible opportunity…. but only ONE opportunity…. THIS opportunity…. to take advantage of the offer.  If they politicize the deal; if they mislead, scheme, or attempt to covertly structure a trade relationship that undermines the basic offer…. POTUS Trump, regardless of opinion or political pressure, will deliver an economic backlash of the size and scale never seen.  Mexico has one opportunity.

After the terms are finalized, they will likely have a time-frame where POTUS will permit the slow withdrawal of the ‘fatal flaw’ issue, while simultaneously supporting Mexico’s own internal growth in manufacturing and economic independence.   This is also the goal of AMLO, and thus this builds the framework of the Win/Win.

Canada is an entirely different kettle-of-fish.  Expect no magnanimous Trump approach toward Canada.  By politicizing their economic interests, Justin and Chrystia have made themselves an economic adversary.  Battle-hardened Trump, who is impervious to political pressure on trade/economics, will not relent.  He simply doesn’t care.

In July 2017, after a speech by former President Obama to the Montreal Board of Trade, Obama instructed Trudeau on how to best weaponize his economic policy to join the anti-Trump resistance. [Conversation pictured above]

President Trump isn’t stupid; he is an apex predator when it comes to the issues of trade, commerce and economics.  Trump knew the scheme, he knew the meeting, he knew the likely direction that Trudeau and Chrystia would take after receiving these instructions. And, in typically predictable form, Justin from Canada followed the left-wing plan and began working against any NAFTA renegotiation.

Justin and Chrystia intentionally planned to undermine any change and scuttle the negotiations.  Hence the demands for gender issues and climate change within NAFTA.

The Canadians made a choice.

No-one forced them to make this choice.

There are no sympathies deserved.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in ASEAN, Auto Sector, Big Government, Canada, China, Decepticons, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, Donald Trump, Economy, Election 2018, energy, Enterovirus (EV-D68), Environmentalism, EPA, Legislation, media bias, NAFTA, President Trump, Taxes, Trade Deal, Uncategorized, US dept of agriculture, US Treasury, USA. Bookmark the permalink.

125 Responses to U.S.T.R Lighthizer Engages Seade While Nervous Panda Meets Wolverine Ross…

  1. Mncpo(ret) says:
    August 22, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    Canada is soooo screwed. I feel bad for the Canadian people but their leader brought this on them.

    Liked by 25 people

    Reply
    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      August 22, 2018 at 6:51 pm

      They done did the pooch.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Ray Runge says:
      August 22, 2018 at 6:56 pm

      Canada will simply reap the crop the leaders have so diligently sowed.

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • Amy2 says:
        August 22, 2018 at 8:05 pm

        What does Canada import from us? I’ll buy extra! Unless its’ cars. Can’t afford a new car!

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • SwampRatTerrier says:
          August 22, 2018 at 8:51 pm

          They have to import maple syrup cause their watermelons (Red Greens) have strangled their own production of it.

          Their military personnel buys lots of artic clothing in order to avoid freezing to death. The Canadian military buys defective cold weather clothing that can’t keep water out – ergo the wearer literally freezes to death in it.

          Ain’t Canadian Communism Grand!!!!!!!!

          Like

          Reply
    • The Demon Slick says:
      August 22, 2018 at 7:00 pm

      Justin from Canada is so not getting reelected. I saw an article in a Canadian publication a few days ago titled “Is Trudeau intentionally sabotaging the economy ?”

      Liked by 20 people

      Reply
    • Brian Driscoll says:
      August 22, 2018 at 7:11 pm

      As a Canadian, I too feel bad for us (and my investments) for the folly of our idiot prime minister.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • fleporeblog says:
      August 22, 2018 at 7:17 pm

      You are absolutely right about Canada! What Justin did to our President and his representatives at the G7 will never ever be forgotten or forgiven. Our Koala 🐨 48 hours after Justin’s little stunt suffered a heart attack. It is beyond personal for our President. He is going to crush Canada.

      His goal is to bring all the auto manufacturers back to the USA. He will accomplish that by signing a bilateral deal with Mexico, killing NAFTA by EO and imposing a 25% tariff on cars, trucks and parts imported from Canada.

      The great thing is that Congress cannot stop him.

      Mexico has some serious issues that is killing their tourism sector. Look at what recently happened in Cancun, Mexico:

      From the article linked above:

      Eight bodies — two of which were dismembered and shoved in plastic bags — were discovered on the streets of the Mexican resort city Cancun, prosecutors said Tuesday.

      Authorities made two of the eight grisly discoveries at midnight Monday in the trunk of a taxi, Rivera Maya News reported. A man and a woman were found dead inside the vehicle’s trunk parked outside the Chedraui de la Multiplaza shopping mall, according to the report.

      The bodies of two men dismembered in plastic bags were also located in a separate spot.

      On Tuesday, authorities found one man bound and shot to death. Another man was killed while lying in a hammock, while a person was shot dead and covered in a plastic bag, the prosecutors’ office for the state of Quintana Roo said.

      Liked by 9 people

      Reply
      • Ono says:
        August 22, 2018 at 8:07 pm

        Cancun has turned into a murder Meca.

        Guatamaleans, Salvadorians, Cubanos flood there; and who is there to sign them up for jobs???

        The cartels.

        A once beautiful Mayan resort has boomed into a city of over 2 million with murders every day.

        Playa Maria and the resort areas are safe so long as you stay there. Don’t even consider going into town!

        So very sad.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • oldschool says:
          August 22, 2018 at 8:58 pm

          Going there at all is beyond my understanding.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
          • Ono says:
            August 22, 2018 at 9:01 pm

            Agree!

            Tourism in Mexico / centro and now South America is foolish unless you know the lay of the land, and even so; why take the risk?

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
            • TarsTarkas says:
              August 22, 2018 at 9:15 pm

              I think Chile is pretty safe and stable, with beautiful scenery, lots of interesting places to visit and explore, if you’re into temperate to boreal (actually austral) climates. Some problems with socialism, but it’ll be a couple of decades before those who grew up in the Allende years have completely aged out of power, I recall how quickly they rebuilt themselves after the 2010 earthquake. I’d like to go there someday.

              Liked by 1 person

              Reply
      • David A says:
        August 22, 2018 at 8:36 pm

        “It is beyond personal for our President. He is going to crush Canada.”

        I think Trump is much bigger then that, and wants Canada to prosper.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • wolfmoon1776 says:
          August 22, 2018 at 9:09 pm

          I also believe Trump wants Canada to prosper, but he knows it can only happen in one way that is good for both Canada and America, and he will INSIST on that way.

          If Canada, under socialist useful idiot Treaubama, continues to act as a human shield for China, it’s going to find out that human shields don’t prosper. China does not have Canada’s best interests in mind, and Trump is “old Israel” on hostages. Especially willing, eager, collaborating hostages.

          If Canada wants to get through this, dumping Baby Castro and Princess Sparkle Socks would be a good idea. They have shown their true colors. They are fully bought into the New Western Order. And THAT is not going to happen. EVER.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • fleporeblog says:
          August 22, 2018 at 9:20 pm

          Sorry but this is personal! He even apologized in advance at one of his rallies to the Canadian people.

          Like

          Reply
        • BlackKnightRides says:
          August 22, 2018 at 9:23 pm

          Invest your retirement in Canada.

          Like

          Reply
    • Cetera says:
      August 22, 2018 at 7:23 pm

      I don’t feel bad for the Canadians, just like I don’t feel bad for the Venezuelans. They got what they wanted. They get to deal with the consequences. They should have known better, and lots of people tried to teach them the error of what they were doing, but they big-fat-did-it-anyway.

      I feel sorry for us, the people of the United States, who will invariably pay the price for Canada’s foolishness. We’ll have northern border issues, we’ll have lost a friend and ally, and we’ll have more Canadians trying to fight the illegals for medical care here, driving up the prices for all of us.

      Screw Canada. They are going to get what they deserve, and may they get it good and hard so they don’t ever forget this lesson.

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
    • Mark L. says:
      August 22, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      It won’t last forever. The Canadians are not Left Wing Moon Bats. They see the folly of their confused Leader. Watch for changes up North.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • parteagirl says:
        August 22, 2018 at 8:23 pm

        Excluding Toronto and Vancouver, that is.

        Like

        Reply
      • Michael says:
        August 22, 2018 at 8:49 pm

        My son pointed out to me if you look at the county by county election map the blue areas look like a rash. Blue insane areas in a field of red.

        I imagine Canada is the similar.

        Fortunately our founders gave us the Electoral College.

        Canada unfortunately must pretty much collapse in the blue areas before the remainder of the country gets any relief.

        There for the grace of God go we.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • 335blues says:
      August 22, 2018 at 7:44 pm

      If you vote for a marxist, you get marxism.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • HamburgerToday says:
        August 22, 2018 at 8:12 pm

        If you voted for any President after Ronald Reagan, you voted for a transnational corporate globalist. Does that mean you supported globalism? Probably not.

        Be grateful that in 2016 the Americans had a real choice (and too the right one).

        From the standpoint of nearly the entire political class in virtually every nation on Earth, the election of Donald Trump to the Office of the President of the United States is equivalent of a catastrophic act of God.

        The Canadians were loping along like the Americans, thinking nothing would ever change and then Wham!.

        Be a bit more grateful for what we received in 2016 and a bit more forgiving for all those that did not.

        To everything in its season. Or, as Dylan put it, ‘The Times they are a changin’.

        Liked by 5 people

        Reply
        • free2313 says:
          August 22, 2018 at 8:47 pm

          HambergerToday right on the button!… Americans should be totally grateful for Trump’s political entrance and awesome win, for the presidency of the USA… And not all Americans voted for President Trump, but more than enough to turn the extremely huge floundering ship, upright and back on course……….. Be Grateful!

          Like

          Reply
    • littleflower481 says:
      August 22, 2018 at 8:21 pm

      They voted for him, right? So, my conclusion, they support him. Not my problem.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. LBB says:
    August 22, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    Handshake deal on Thursday? Freeland’s recent comments (she’s at liberal cabinet retreat). She’s trying to give impression things going as planned for Canada?

    OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she’s “very encouraged” by signals from Washington that the United States and Mexico are close to figuring out their bilateral issues within the three-country North American Free Trade Agreement.

    But even with the prospect of progress, it remained unclear Wednesday precisely when Canada might be invited back to the bargaining table, let alone when — or even if — the three continental neighbours might wrap up the renegotiation effort that began more than a year ago.

    Freeland said she has been in close contact with her U.S. and Mexican counterparts throughout their two-way NAFTA talks, which are now in their fifth week. The issue of rules of origin on autos has been central to the summertime U.S.-Mexico discussions, she added.

    “We are very encouraged by what we’re hearing from our NAFTA partners,” Freeland said in Nanaimo, B.C., where she’s taking part in a Liberal government cabinet retreat.

    “What we’ve agreed with the U.S. and Mexico is, once the work on those bilateral issues is done, then Canada is looking forward to joining the negotiation and a swift conclusion of the NAFTA negotiations.”

    There’s optimism that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo could conclude their face-to-face negotiations as early as this week — and open the door for Canada to re-enter the talks.

    A report by Politico, based on information from unidentified sources, said the White House is expected to announce a “handshake” deal between the U.S. and Mexico on Thursday. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the announcement, the report said.

    In Washington, Guajardo said Wednesday that he hoped to have a solution in “the next couple of hours, or couple of days.” However, on the possibility of a handshake deal, Guajardo said it would have to involve all three countries.

    https://montrealgazette.com/pmn/transportation-business-pmn/autos-transportation-business-pmn/canada-encouraged-by-signs-of-progress-on-us-mexican-nafta-talks-freeland/wcm/8431a356-7329-48a0-afb0-c6a93cf4262e

    Like

    Reply
  4. snellvillebob says:
    August 22, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    The Canadian people brought this on themselves by electing this child.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
    • scott467 says:
      August 22, 2018 at 7:15 pm

      He’s a traitor, seeding the country with islamo-fascists to displace the native population.

      The polar opposite of the duties and obligations of a leader of Canada.

      But perfectly in line with the instructions from his (and Canada’s) real boss, the leader of England, who is doing the exact same thing to her own country.

      A higher Treason can scarcely be imagined, than inviting barbarians into your country to prey on your own people.

      They should all swing like Mussolini.

      And the queen is old enough to remember Mussolini swinging.

      In living color.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Nan says:
        August 22, 2018 at 9:08 pm

        The Queen is a figurehead and has nothing to do with decisions of this sort. Blame Parliament and the Prime Minister. They are the globalists very like the ones in Congress.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
      • TarsTarkas says:
        August 22, 2018 at 9:20 pm

        He’s a doofus, not a traitor. I don’t think he has the smarts to be a traitor. It doesn’t help that his knowledge is as shallow as a Death Valley mud puddle in the middle of a drought.

        Like

        Reply
    • donna kovacevic says:
      August 22, 2018 at 7:22 pm

      As a Canadian I can say many Canadians did not vote for Justine, but we are embarrassed and furious of his behavior and actions. I feel bad for thousands of Steel workers in my city Hamilton and their future and the economy in general. 2019 is when that turd gets kicked to the curb I pray!

      Liked by 12 people

      Reply
      • sadsack says:
        August 22, 2018 at 7:44 pm

        True donna – especially in the west! Farmers in the west are furious at Trudeau! In order to get him out, we need Ontario and Quebec since they control the election. It seems incredible that 2 provinces have more seats than all the other provinces combined.

        Trudeau may have shot himself in the foot by calling the Quebec woman a racist in a public forum for asking about payment to the province for all the illegals and refugees.

        His government is becoming ever more aggressive towards people with Christian values.

        Justin Trudeau’s summer jobs initiative in Canada has attracted some international publicity.

        It consists of attaching checklists to any application for government funding. Applicants must check boxes to affirm that they support abortion, gay marriage, transgenderism … and so on. It is a plain religious and ideological test, and those who get it wrong become anathema to the bureaucracy.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
    • piper567 says:
      August 22, 2018 at 7:39 pm

      snell, the Canadian people are going to really need to rally, as they have no Electoral College.
      Their flyover Country is the same as ours…with the coastal freakish ones in the majority pop-wise.
      But even there, there are signs of cracking…Ontario is learning.
      I am always in a bit of sympathy with the Canadians…as I do not at ALL feel responsible – as an American – for the ideological idiocy of Our Coastal cities.
      I live in WA, and we are also held hostage by Tru Blue Seattle…where the pop density is greatest…
      that, and, you know, we elected ozero twice…for which I feel No Responsibility.
      We have our great President due to the Electoral Collge, and the Canadians have no such option.
      They are going to have to work their a$$es off to dump this child.
      We should pray for a Canadian uprising, as happened in the USA

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • sadsack says:
        August 22, 2018 at 7:47 pm

        Thank you piper. You understand the situation we are in. If only we had your electoral college! Pray for us!

        Liked by 7 people

        Reply
        • piper567 says:
          August 22, 2018 at 7:51 pm

          sadsack…We Will pray for you…please keep us informed ab what is happening in Ontario…very interested in impact on the rest of your Country…
          We Know your msm is at least as bad as ours, so to have any idea what is going on up N, we rely on Canadian Treepers!

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • Nan says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:12 pm

      Americans voted for Obama as well, but we didn’t all vote for him. I voted against him twice; not that it made any difference. I feel for the Canadians who knew better than to vote for Trudeau. In my opinion he’s a case of arrested development which Canada will be very wise to unceremoniously dump at the next election. Good luck to them.

      Like

      Reply
  5. emet says:
    August 22, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Trudeau: Barrack? NOW what do we do?
    Obama: Dunno. Different socks? Some eyebrow work? Here, take another hit off this.

    Liked by 16 people

    Reply
  6. Turranos says:
    August 22, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Currently watching: “As the Trade Gears Turn” well let’s hope that Mexico chooses the right path and strictly abides by the agreement. Otherwise, their goose is cooked… like a country we know up north.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • White Apple says:
      August 22, 2018 at 8:14 pm

      Mexico is not going to make an agreement and then not abide by it. The Mexican President just as it is with Kim Jong Un knows it is in their best interest to hang their hat on Trump.

      Like

      Reply
      • TarsTarkas says:
        August 22, 2018 at 9:25 pm

        If you’re going to constantly be accused of being a bully, don’t f**k around, be a bully. Trump knows the opposition is never going to like or support him even if he nukes Israel, kills every conservative in Congress, abolishes the ICE, opens the borders, and empties the prisons, so why not do you think is best for the country.

        Like

        Reply
  7. Golfbro11 says:
    August 22, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    Even if it’s just good luck, all of the media going crazy about Cohen/Manafort allows the president and his killers to work under the radar. The Rino/Chamber of commerce crowd can’t get their BS message to the public because their is no airspace. Good. Trump turns lemons into lemonade.

    Liked by 14 people

    Reply
  8. TheWanderingStar says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:02 pm

    I love it when the “community organizer” screws up another of his allies. I’m sure when he flew to China to give them his advice the ChiComs are now regretting it bigly. His credibility and his stock world wide is dropping precipitously. Good!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  9. Everywhereguy says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Slowly but surely. Big world economy, many bilateral issues to work out one by one. One miracle at a time. Patience, kids.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  10. Alison says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:05 pm

    Executing a fair trade deal would be a monumental achievement. If it helps Mexico become a more self-sufficient economy with attractive jobs for its citizens, so much the better.

    There are huge challenges to improving the lives of Mexican citizens, stopping drug trade, etc. I applaud every success along the way.

    President Trump has shown he will work with anyone who comes to the table for the right reasons. It is something I truly admire about him.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. Sugarhillhardrock says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:06 pm

    The canadian majority are educated in the soft Fabian tradition, so they made a very short sighted, it feels good decision. Like their American counterparts, the cities have the voters and they are European socialists who believe the ephemeral ideas. Our slight difference is our electoral system allowed the mass of states to overcome the pure stupidity of democracy in our cities. I obviously mean the use of that term as Cicero and Jefferson would understand it.
    We had a chance to fix things and our system did not defeat us this time.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  12. mike godhard says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:08 pm

    What? Justine from Canna-dah is taking advice from the Fake Usurping Kenyan? Oh, this is gonna be good… real good. That boy is blind in one eye and can’t see out of the other. And O’flyface needs to butt the hell out of USA gov’t. business/all policy. He must hang, sorry folks.

    Like

    Reply
  13. quintrillion says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    President Trump & Wolverine strategy Perfectly explained. Bravo, Sundance.
    This is also the real reason the shady multinationals have set the dogs loose and want to impeach … renegotiated trade has made them crazy that their wheels will no longer be so easily greased.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  14. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:13 pm

    Didn’t someone on an earlier post think it was a god idea for PT to look for guidance from previous Presidents???

    INSANITY🤯🤯🤯

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  15. oldschool says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:16 pm

    I love these posts. I never understood the nuts and bolts. Thank you so much Sundance.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  16. jack says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:20 pm

    Isn’t it really REFRESHING that with trade and the economy …ALL of Trump’s administrators work in sync and Trump is SUPER HAPPY with that Team he assembled.

    And compared to how Trump feels about the DOJ/FBI and how Jeff Sessions is doing at his job, Trump bashes and chides and tries to get Jeff to be “the law and order guy” he proclaimed to be.

    Just compare the 2 situations and you can see Trump is Trump and if you are on Trump’s Team and you are NOT doing your assigned TASK, Trump will tear you to shreds … in a nice way/humorous way, … but you will feel the point of the spear if you are NOT doing your assigned task , so Trump can replace that person with someone who can do the assigned task.

    Trump and Jeff were suppose to be able to sit down and discuss everything and brain storm together, and instead Jeff choose Rosenstein to pal around with. And Jeff is giving President Trump the BIG MIDDLE FINGER each and every day!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      August 22, 2018 at 8:17 pm

      Rosenstein is giving him more than that!

      Like

      Reply
    • jessetmims says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:24 pm

      @ Jack… Re “Jeff chose Rosenstein to pal around with”

      If, by “chose,” you mean Sessions is responsible for Rosenstein holding the position of Deputy Attorney General, that is incorrect. Rosenstein was nominated for that job by PDJT himself a week before Sessions was confirmed as USAG.

      My apologies if you only meant that Sessions chose to pal around with Rosenstein AFTER the president picked him to be Deputy AG.

      Like

      Reply
  17. Martin says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:21 pm

    If Ozero delivered instructions to Justin from Canada on how best to opposed Trump, Justin has already stepped on his Front Stick (did you get the new terminology?) and anything he tries will fail. There’s an air of sulfur that accompanies anything Ozero does, and it ain’t Illinois sauerkraut. That he sought direction at all speaks volumes.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Doogiesblog says:
      August 22, 2018 at 7:41 pm

      Honest question: Isn’t it considered treason for a past President with top-secret clearance to assist other countries in trade negotiations against the US? Insider info of the max degree is passed even through “friendly suggestions.” Pointing out weak spots of USA trade that Canada might not have been aware. As President Trump says,” This is about national security.”

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • GB Bari says:
        August 22, 2018 at 7:44 pm

        I think we’d need a functioning DOJ to pursue that, which, at the moment, doesn’t exist.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Martin says:
        August 22, 2018 at 7:46 pm

        That’s a very good question. Does anyone care but us? Not likely.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • missilemom says:
        August 22, 2018 at 7:46 pm

        That photo of Obama with Trudeau says it all. How our Presidents withstands all of the betrayals he is dealing with blows my mind.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • Rhoda R says:
        August 22, 2018 at 7:46 pm

        We aren’t at war with Canada so it can’t be Treason. I’m not even sure that it’s illegal. But I’ll bet if it became generally known that Odumber’s numbers would reflect only the hard core left.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Doppler says:
        August 22, 2018 at 8:26 pm

        Our Constitution defines it: Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort. No Person shall be convicted of Treason unless on the Testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or on Confession in open Court.

        So it requires a state of war to exist, and siding in that war with our enemies. To be distinguished from all mere political opposition to the ruling party or serving president.
        There are plenty of other crimes available with which to nail criminals.

        Like

        Reply
      • Trumpeter says:
        August 22, 2018 at 9:27 pm

        No, treason is the most difficult crime to prove. Require war, two direct witness… The founders had good reason to make it so. In their time, if the King called you a traitor, you were guilty.

        Like

        Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      August 22, 2018 at 8:19 pm

      This meeting was over a year ago. Justin has had time to sit back and observe what’s happening here. The fact that he sees the president’s successes and doesn’t learn anything from it tells the Canadians all they need to know.

      Like

      Reply
  18. cbjoasurf says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:28 pm

    Sundance, you amaze me with your insight and thanks for sharing it with us!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. illinoiswarrior says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    “President Trump wants to see the Mexican economy gain stability and strength; and he is willing to afford time and economic value toward AMLO to achieve economic strength and more broad-based economic stability…”

    And in classic Trump strategy, using economic advantage/leverage for national security purposes, economic stability in Mexico also means less crime, drugs, and people crossing our southern border. A classic Trumpian win/win! #MoreWinning 😀

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  20. TheLastDemocrat says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    China and Mexico have been simultaneously set in different rooms. Each is being told what’s up, and being given a set of conditions, and being asked what they are willing to commit to at this time.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. Fools Gold says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:40 pm

    As Trump says over and over “we’ll see, what do we have to loose” and he said it every time with a smile on his face.

    MAGA

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  22. GB Bari says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Very eager to see the terms that Mexico accepts, but this constant demand by Mexico’s Guajardo that any agreement include Canada seems to negate the indications of a bilateral agreement.

    So is this new three-way deal going to be ….what? A new NAFTA, a Trade Bloc, a three-way agreement (as opposed to a three-way 😳), …..?

    Like

    Reply
    • free2313 says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:00 pm

      You must remember Mexico and Canada thought that together they could outsmart President Trump… Hahhahhaa.
      hus they swore an allegiance to teach other, and thus the promise of we advance together in our individual countries’ interest or not at all!..
      Sounds plausible that two great countries would join forces against a powerful and rich country like the USA…………….

      Like

      Reply
  23. big bad mike says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:48 pm

    There are still many U.S. Globalist business people operating here – but they are being ostracized. Mostly Vulture Capitalists like Mittens – but they are being exposed within the Manufacturing Community and will either flip their businesses soon or go out of business. Harley Davidson is one example. There is a big Industrial Machine Tool Show coming up in Chicago – September 10-15 called IMTS and every hall is sold out for the first time in the shows 83 year history. About 33% U.S. and the rest foreign companies that need U.S. business to survive. The Europeans used to look down on this show – which happens to be the largest Industrial Trade Show in North America. Their show – called EMO is so much bigger and better they say. But now, like President Trump said about the U.S. Economy last night , All the action is in The USA folks. My booth has a lot of Make American Manufacturing Great Again signs in it and this year we will have Keep American Manufacturing Great signs – it drives our foreign competitors insane, but really works for us with the type of customers we want. Companies that are in it for the long haul..

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  24. permiejack says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:49 pm

    China is silently buying up Central America. They have Panama in their pocket and El Salvador (agriculture) today announced they will no longer recognize Taiwan as well. Is Canada not far behind? Canada is a resource rich country, minerals, oil, timber. Everything China needs.
    This may be Canada’s only negotiating point.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Ono says:
      August 22, 2018 at 8:37 pm

      China has bought up Nicaragua as well.

      In Burma the Chinaese just invaded the forests and clear cut the Teak.

      In Nica, they just bought off some politicians and did the same.

      Clear cut the forests, took the amazing wood and are planting soy everywhere.

      Big Panda gobbles up countries because they need to feed their masses.

      Why do you think they are going after the bread basket of the world (Ca.)???

      Canada is weak, just as Ca. was! No longer baby!

      Let Panda go back to eating bamboo instead of “Pistachio nuts”

      “Pistachio nuts”…Now that is a rabbit hole that goes all the wayto China.

      Like

      Reply
    • ledygrey says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:10 pm

      China is buying up almost all the piano companies, too. State owned China Poly Group acquired Steinway last week. Sad! The used ones may end up worth as much or more than the new ones. (I am a piano player, by the way).

      Like

      Reply
    • Trumpeter says:
      August 22, 2018 at 9:36 pm

      Well, except for some place to sell the stuff.

      Like

      Reply
  25. ARREST SOROS (@co2isfood) says:
    August 22, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Convention has it that when a former POTUS (or any other high level former official) meets up with foreign leaders, the former POTUS is supposed to provide the current POTUS a full and frank report on what was discussed.
    I believe The Kenyan is a traitor and a low life SoB. Hope he rots in hell.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  26. Pristach says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    I want to tell you about Canada. It’s a little story, no doubt, but a telltale sign of its passive aggressive stance toward the US.

    I live minutes from the border. Trips back and forth are common. About 2 years ago, I noticed that as you arrive at the Customs booth in your auto, the agent immediately addresses you in French. This is in Ontario, mind you. An English speaking province.

    The agent obviously knows I am American. My plate has been scanned. But this multi lingual charade must take place.

    Finally, I said one day (already late for my son’s hockey practice).., I have no idea what you are saying— to the Customs agent- speak English.

    Well that got his titty in a ringer. Pulled over and searched. I just kept on him, saying how ridiculous it was to address people in French while crossing into Ontario.

    Canada is no friend. But Canadians are a great people.. and the land breathtaking.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  27. TheLastDemocrat says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:16 pm

    Mexico better take this seriously. If things go as good as they can, it will be hard to make progress on building a strong ally, in the face of drug cartels, human trafficking, cronyism, the Chinese, and other foreign influences.

    It will be quite a surprise if Socialist AMLO gets going in the right direction.

    Like

    Reply
  28. Bert Darrell says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Who could or would expect anything good from a confab between a community organizer who never built anything and propagated misery wherever he went with an entitled brat who thinks that governing is as easy as changing colored socks? Look at the results. I rest my case.

    Like

    Reply
  29. Minnie says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    “Therefore, Mexico has an incredible opportunity…. but only ONE opportunity…. THIS opportunity…. to take advantage of the offer. If they politicize the deal; if they mislead, scheme, or attempt to covertly structure a trade relationship that undermines the basic offer…. POTUS Trump, regardless of opinion or political pressure, will deliver an economic backlash of the size and scale never seen. Mexico has one opportunity”

    AMLO should choose wisely.

    Best summation, Sundance, thank you!

    Like

    Reply
    • White Apple says:
      August 22, 2018 at 8:31 pm

      AMLO has already “choose wisely”. AMLO wants to stop the drug cartels and needs “The Wall” in order to do it. AMLO though a communist/socialist is no different than other communist/socialist leaders Trump is effectively dealing. As Trump always says, “It has to be good for us, but also good for them”. AMLO knows the great opportunity for Mexico is right now with Trump.

      Like

      Reply
  30. Red Shannon says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:26 pm

    Again, we see why an unlikely (on the outside) man like Trump was chosen “for such a time as this”.
    Seventy-some years of actually doing important stuff. Not 30 years of finding himself, followed by another 30 years of adapting to his discovered self. Essentially his whole life spent studying, learning, doing. Now he’s the master. I think his elderly Mexican counterpart understands this. Not so much savvy in the North Country.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Phil aka Felipe says:
    August 22, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    President Trump took out that “Magic Wand” the the Kenyan Eunuch wondered about and is spanking Trudeau’s butt with it.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Doug Amos says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:28 pm

    Today’s headline in Toronto’s biggest newspaper: “Fall The President’s Men”; the 2nd: “Trump’s Collusion With Russians Highlighted”. You are talking about a dangerously brainwashed country in the grips of a despicable media that would make Tito’s musings to the Romanians look like a freedom proclamation.

    Like

    Reply
  33. frank field says:
    August 22, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    “There are no sympathies deserved”.

    Brutal raw truth. I could not author these words and the summations these words mean.

    Sundance! Thanks AGAIN.

    Trump is beautifully brutal

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s