BREAKING: President Trump Directs Dan Coats (DNI), Jeff Sessions (DOJ) and Christopher Wray (FBI) To Declassify Documents and Release Unredacted Text Messages…

Posted on September 17, 2018 by

A statement from the White House moments ago reflects a directive from the Office of the President to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Dan Coats, along with the DOJ and FBI to declassify documents and remove redactions to all investigative text messages.   The wording within the request is important:

WHITE HOUSE –  At the request of a number of committees of Congress, and for reasons of transparency, the President has directed the Office of the Director of National Intelligence and the Department of Justice (including the FBI) to provide for the immediate declassification of the following materials: (1) pages 10-12 and 17-34 of the June 2017 application to the FISA court in the matter of Carter W. Page; (2) all FBI reports of interviews with Bruce G. Ohr prepared in connection with the Russia investigation; and (3) all FBI reports of interviews prepared in connection with all Carter Page FISA applications.

In addition, President Donald J. Trump has directed the Department of Justice (including the FBI) to publicly release all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr.  (LINK)

The president (WH counsel) is referencing “committee requests”, this is critical because it removes the legal conflict (executive self-interest) within the release; and makes the request a function of legislative branch oversight.  Additionally, and importantly, the request calls for all of the prior text messages to be released without redactions.

The immediate question is: will Dan Coats, Jeff Sessions, Rod Rosenstein and Christopher Wray comply?

The odds are DNI Dan Coats will comply with the request, as a function of legislative oversight and executive approval.   You might remember it was likely Dan Coats was the source of the release of the previously declassified FISA application against Carter Page. Within the IC structure, Dan Coats is the decision-maker on intelligence releases.

Also, this release, whenever it takes place, would generally indicate the DOJ Inspector General investigative report on FISA abuse has absorbed/used all of the relevant material.

More later…

  1. oldschool says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    “Will they comply?” IMO, the answer to that question is paramount.

  2. pam2246 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:44 pm

  4. montanaMel says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    YABBA….YABBA…..Doooooooooo…..
    ya’ll better be lifting them feet and pulling your fair share….
    Orrrrrrrrrrrr…..
    It’ll be “on sticks” you’ll be living out your few remaining days….. SLAM.

    ABOUT FRIG’IN TIME…. Someone above my pay grade needs to sort out the “trigger” that allowed this dump “now…on this 17th day” vs any one of 100 other days prior to this??? There just might be a bigger “message” in this “timing” of release demand/order….

    I wonder what the topic of discussion is around those 4 dinner tables this evening, eh?…

    Wonder if someone is thinking of a “lead snack” at bedtime???? Chickens’ the bunch they are!!

  5. fanbeav says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    So will Rosenstein be running to Paul Ryan in tears asking for him to block this?

  6. Ruckus Tom says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:44 pm

    Don’t look too long at that bright, shiny light. It might blind you, because you’re at ground point zero.

  7. JoD says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    Hopefully, the release of these documents will highlight the carefully constructed mountain of lies built by the Commiecrats and beg the question….What won’t these people lie about?
    How about a scheme to sideline a SCOTUS nomination with another carefully constructed mountain of lies.
    Get ready.

  8. snarkybeach says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    a tale of two channels: FNC is chewing furiously on the Kavanagh news. (Hume, Tiny Teeth & AB against Mollie Hemingway.) FBN is focused on Chinese tariffs…

  9. Firefly says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:45 pm

    The left is freaking out. Check out the tweet from Julie Zebrak. She worked in the doj – same group/division Bruce Ohr and Alisha Page worked in. She vetted Huber. She call the deep state “patriots” and worked on the ahillary campaign.

  10. BobBoxBody says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    As SD is fond of saying, Trump is not a politician.

  11. Joe says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Really want to hear Sessions take on this. To me, the ultimate tell.

  12. Bill says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    All of a sudden DC quit talking about Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh.

  13. Wayne Robinson says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    Now we will see how committed the corupt assholes are . They have been disregarding court orders like they owned the DOJ and FBI . If they fail to comply i would imagine President Trump having them arrested for non compliance and holding them for trial without bail as they are a threat to our government .

  14. jmclever says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    MSM will not know which false narrative to breathlessly report on ad nauseum. “Illegal” tariffs on China starting a trade war and tanking the economy, criticizing POTUS over Puerto Rico/ Florence, tyrant using the .power of his office to bully poor honorable FBI/DoJ or being a big meanie to our closest friend and neighbors in Canada.

  15. codasouthtexas says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:50 pm

    If FBI DOJ fails to follow orders they can be fired!

  16. RAC says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Wow, after such a wait, it takes a few moments to sink in. What will be revealed and what will the response be from the globalists. Should imagine there’ll be plenty of midnight oil being burnt as fake news and lying liers re-arrange their stories.

  17. Brave and Free says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:54 pm

    Halaja! Hopefully this will get this train rolling!
    MAGA!
    Praying for PDJT!

  18. NYGuy54 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    This looks like a brilliant tactical manuever by Pres Trump. He just put Rod Rosenstein in a box. Rod can’t allow the FISA warrant sections to be unredacted but he has to defy a direct order from his boss to do that.

    Say hello to his replacement, Noel Francisco. An Upstate NY MAGA guy.

  19. magakathryn says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Sundance …. I’ve found the site/posts (via my History). HELP! I’m not the enemy. I have NOT posted for days and the 2nd post I supposedly made is false (dates are false). Something bad is happening. BTW the poster “Deep State” was just on BB and he immediately attacked me when I issued a warning. I blocked him.

    http://tinypic.com/view.php?pic=2mfmcmq&s=9

  20. Mark McQueen says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:56 pm

    Gee….it wasn’t really much of a conundrum, was it?

  21. big bad mike says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    The President was elected because he is not a Politician. He is a true Outsider to the Deep State and is totally for the American People. This is why W said during his Inaugural Address, “That was some really weird Sh*t”. Yes it is if you are an Elitist Scumbag who has fed off the hard work of average Americans all of your pathetic life. President Trump told us he would be OUR Champion. His Presidency will truly bet the watershed moment for the United States of America and he will go down in history as one of our Greatest Presidents – if not the Greatest.. The American People have not really had control over their Government since Andrew Jackson. That’s almost 200 years ago. It’s about time we are getting it back.

  22. woohoowee says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    Is it time for the photo of the bad guys on falling dominoes? Or not yet?

  23. TreeClimber says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:58 pm

    I sense perp walks in the works.

  24. pam2246 says:
    September 17, 2018 at 6:59 pm

    “Potus want to be informed about all we are doing.” – Page/Strzok texts

    “The White House is running this thing now.” – Page/Strzok texts

    *All roads lead to Øbama.

