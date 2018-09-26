Rosenstein -vs- McCabe…

There are two warring camps: Team Rosenstein and Team McCabe. Team Rosenstein consists of current officials: Jeff Sessions, Dana Boente et al; and Team McCabe has former officials: Lisa Page, James Baker, Mike Kortan et al.
Each camp has a media outlet to push their narrative. Team Rosenstein has The Washington Post; Team McCabe is using The New York Times. Sources for NYT reporting are from team McCabe; Sources for WaPo reporting are from Team Rosenstein. Understand this, and the reporting narrative context makes more sense.
Both Andrew McCabe and Rod Rosenstein took corrupt and illegal action to try and take down the President of the United States. However, generally speaking, McCabe’s actions were specifically intended to facilitate a soft-coup; whereas Rosenstein was more of a willingly facilitating useful idiot in the grand scheme.
Example 1: Former FBI Chief Legal Counsel James Baker and Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe worked together to assemble the post-election “small group”, which eventually gained legitimate legal authority when Baker and McCabe convinced Rosenstein to hire Robert Mueller.
Baker and McCabe were intentionally manipulating the events; DAG Rosenstein was the patsy going along because he wasn’t inside the team in 2016 when it all began.
Example 2: Andrew McCabe and the “small group” assembled the third FISA-Title1 surveillance renewal on Carter Page on June 29th, 2017. This renewal extended the use of surveillance for Robert Mueller to exploit – for intelligence against the President. Rod Rosenstein signed the third renewal, based on their word, because the corrupt small group presented it to him. Again, likely Rosenstein was the useful idiot, the patsy.
The June 29th, FISA renewal was then used by the “small group” to dig into all of the communication within the Trump administration and anyone who was in contact with the subject of the surveillance warrant, Carter Page. This surveillance included congress. In protecting their interests, it was the surveillance that was most useful. The surveillance didn’t end until late October ’17 when the FISA expired.
Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein created a mess by going along with the corrupt officials inside the FBI and DOJ. By facilitating their endeavors – he was aiding the soft-coup attempt.
It’s ok to argue whether this was intentional (Team McCabe position) or unintentional (Team Rosenstein position); however, regardless of intent, the outcome was the same.
So today the Washington Post (Team Rosenstein) posts an article noting the Deputy AG will not be fired, and will likely remain in his position until after the mid-terms. If you understand the White House position, this begins to make sense.
From the White House position the knucklehead Rod Rosenstein needs to clean up the mess he has created. From knucklehead’s position, he wants out before congress starts asking him questions.
WaPo – Rod J. Rosenstein’s departure seemed so certain this week that his boss’s chief of staff told colleagues that he had been tapped by the White House to take over as second-in-command of the Justice Department, while another official would supervise the special counsel probe into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election, people familiar with the matter said.
But by Monday afternoon, the succession plan had been scrapped. Rosenstein, who told the White House he was willing to quit if President Trump wouldn’t disparage him, would remain the deputy attorney general in advance of a high-stakes meeting on Thursday to discuss the future of his employment. The other officials, too, would go back to work, facing the prospect that in just days they could be leading the department through a historic crisis.
Inside the Justice Department on Tuesday, officials still struggled to understand the events that nearly produced a seismic upheaval in their leadership ranks — until it didn’t — and they braced for a potential repeat of that chaos later in the week. (keep reading)
Note: “if President Trump wouldn’t disparage him”; that’s codespeak for if the White House doesn’t call him out as standing at the epicenter of the corrupt eighteen months of Special Counsel horse-pucky he facilitated. The evidence of the horse-pucky origination is underneath the FISA and Bruce Ohr declassification material currently on hold.
So how did we get here?
Start with how Rod Rosenstein was hired:
03:15 “[Rosenstein] was hired by Jeff Sessions. I was not involved in that process because, you know, they go out and they get their own deputies, and the people that work in that department and Jeff Sessions hired him.”
~ President Donald Trump
I post this recent interview with President Trump because so many people keep claiming some complex strategy surrounding President Trump hiring/nominating Rosenstein etc.
President Trump brought the CEO perspective to the White House. Part of that perspective is to let Department Executive Officers (ie. cabinet members) select their own deputies. Attorney General Jeff Sessions wanted Rod Rosenstein as Deputy AG. That’s why President Trump nominated Rosenstein. Nothing more. Not strategic Machiavellian deep state chess nonsense. Sessions wanted him, so Trump nominated him.
This is not difficult to ascertain. It is not complex. It is quite simple.
So the question becomes why did President Trump select Jeff Sessions as Attorney General?
Again, not a difficult question to answer. President Trump has repeatedly said why he selected Jeff Sessions. (His biggest mistake).
(SOURCE)
Senator Jeff Sessions told President-elect Trump he wanted to be the Attorney General. Senator Sessions lobbied P-E Trump for the job. Trump gave Sessions the position out of appreciation for his campaign support.
There wasn’t a political strategy behind selecting Senator Jeff Sessions, other than thinking he would likely do a good job. President-elect Trump did not know Sessions was going to recuse himself from the biggest drain on his term in office, and create two-years of DOJ chaos.
Senator Jeff Sessions wanted to be the U.S. Attorney General, President-elect Trump gave the position to him. AG Jeff Sessions wanted Rod Rosenstein as his Deputy AG; President Trump gave Rosenstein to him.
These are not complex multidimensional strategic decisions. These are straightforward reasons for what transpired. Not complex. That’s why we are here, where it all stands today.
DAG Rosenstein then hired former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel. In part due to the recommendation of FBI Legal Counsel Jim Baker and FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
Likely unbeknownst (at least in initial operational totality) to Rosenstein, Andrew McCabe and James Baker were part of the corrupt DOJ/FBI inside network conspiring to take-down the President. Hence the: “what do you want me to do Andy, wear a wire?”… conversation.
Because Rosenstein either: (a) participated; or (b) was a useful idiot, he has now put himself into a massive position of compromise. His stewardship over the DAG position (which is more powerful due to JS recusal), has failed massively.
And now there’s the stuff behind the declassification directive (temporarily on hold) which makes DAG Rosenstein look even worse.
Either: (a) Rosenstein is more corrupt; or (b) Rosenstein is more stupid.
So Rosenstein wants OUT before it gets worse. According to the New York Times (Team McCabe) the Deputy AG tried to politely resign five times recently. Once to Don McGahn, twice to John Kelly, and twice to President Trump.
But the White House is saying…. ‘not so fast knucklehead, you willfully made this mess – now clean it the hell up’!!
Forget the media spin on Rod Rosenstein. This is his actual position. President Trump has him by the proverbial balls. Eighteen months worth of headaches as a result of his: (a) intentional efforts; or (b) ineptitude. Because for all things that mattered the AG was recused, and the DAG was in charge.
When you have this much leverage on someone, you don’t want them to quit. You want to use their damaged and tenuous position to your advantage. President Trump is in no hurry to fire Rosenstein (not yet); because the DAG is so weak and President Trump holds all the leverage in the relationship.
Rod Rosenstein knows what he did wrong; and President Trump knows what Rosenstein did wrong. Though it could change based on new discoveries, President Trump isn’t likely to let Rosenstein go until everyone else knows what Rosenstein did wrong.
I can imagine the conversation:
“Okay Rod, *YOU* want to quit right? Well, then *YOU* get rid of the Special Counsel *YOU* started, and then *YOU* can quit. Until then, you can feel the stress and endure the reputational death by a thousand paper cuts….
….As long as I’ve got to deal with this nonsense, you ain’t going anywhere. You can deal with it right along with me…. And if congress wants to haul your butt up to Capitol Hill and have you explain why you said you’d “wear a wire”etc., then you need to go explain and deal with it.”
.
On one of the shows a guy suggested that President Trump should torture Rosenstein with meaningless errands and assignments to places like Alaska and the Dakotas.
Alaska and the Dakotas are much too good for him. I’d send him to Detroit and inner-city Chicago.
You can “torture” me like that anytime, as long as it’s in the summer.
Umm… what’s so bad about the Dakotas… beautiful states IMHO… Come to think of it so is Alaska. I’ll go
I vote for a Jimmy Hoffa 10-gallon drum search in the Meadowlands armed with an Army Corps of Engineers pick and small shovel.
Thank you SD, y’alls work is amazing, and love how you trim tab when needed to keep the entire scenario on course and tracking!
I love a snake fight. God bless President Trump for dealing with this garbage.
Sorry, still not buying the Trump/Sessions incompetence narrative. The guy who stood on stage and told his opponent “because you’d be in jail” put somebody as the head of the DOJ out of loyalty. Nope.
Seeing how you do not provide your own timeline analysis with alternative debating points to SD analysis, I’ll stay the course with what SD is providing. Yeesh
What timeline? There is no timeline that proves anything. Yes, to all the okeydokey, middle of the bell curve dimwits, it looks like Trump got suckered. Do you think President Trump, who had TEAMS of the BEST investigators to go up against archenemies in business like Steve Wynn, had no clue about Rod Rosenstein or Robert Mueller? No clue about their long, florid Deep State resumes? Spent months talking about ‘draining the swamp’ only to hand over the DOJ to Jeff Sessions ’cause he seemed like a nice guy, and, well, I just didn’t want to tell him no. Let’s just see how the ‘timeline’ goes in the next couple of months. If the “OPTICS” keep going like they are, President Trump may be able to fire Rosenstein outright, especially after the FISA stuff is declassified. The media is going to nut up and do what they do.
Enjoy the wrestling script. Brought to you by Trump Entertainment. By the way, the good guy wins in the end, even after he’s been in the figure four for half an hour.
Not only that what doesn’t the smell test for me…Rosie is not being held against his will. A person can turn in a letter and walk away. What difference will it make if he leaves because he is fired or resigns..,even in disgrace?
rasser, me too
PT values loyalty above all other traits.
Sessions was not initially in consideration. It was Giuliani, Gowdy, Bondi and Christie. Giuliani and Christie both fell by the wayside for different reasons. Bondi was a lightweight, Gowdy had proved himself mouthy but ineffectual.
Sessions BEGGED for the job, and because he was PT’s first real supporter and because it seemed he would be loyal and could certainly handle the job, PT gave him the job. In the end, his (apparent and expected) loyalty was the determining factor.
Buy it.
Pam Bondi is a much better choice than Sessions was.
What do you not get? Yes he placed a well renowned Senator, former prosecuter, and someone who helped him in the AG position because he specifically asked for it.
And where do you get/ come off with the: Trump/Sessions incompetency narrative?
Who has said anything about such a narrative except you?
Sessions betrayed our President pure and simple. He betrayed his trust by not telling him he was going to recuse himself
Read the article again….and stop spreading BS
Have another beer. Sessions is ‘incompetent’, right? And PRESIDENT Trump hired him because, oh, he’s a DC novice and didn’t know about the Swamp, right, implying a level of incompetence on PRESIDENT Trump’s part (showin’ respeck with the proper titles harrrumph)? Yeah . . . NO.
I agree. Trump knew going in that he was in for the fight of his life. The last speach he gave before the election, he clearly lays out the existential threat facing our nation and how this was our last opportunity to stop that threat from taking total control.
I’ve watched this man operate for almost 2 years now, at a level I didn’t know existed. It is truly amazing. so after watching him all this time, I would find it hard to believe he picked Session without a real plan or contemplating very hard over possibly the most powerful office (after the President) in our goverment. The office he would need to wage war against that existential threat.
note: I do agree with most of SD’ s take. just note that he picked sessions because sessions asked for it. that whole piece just doesn’t fit. couple different possibilities A) there is a bigger strategy going on. or B) Sessions sold him out for a number of possible reasons. C) who knows?
c) He was the only guy that would take the job.
Fantastic SD! The big question for me though is why did Sessions want Rosenstein.
This fits right i with Rosenstein allegedly offering his resignation to Kelly last weekend. Also the Thursday meeting, will PDJT offer Rosendtein an out at that time? Amazing how well everything is timed. “Timing IS everything.”
Because he drew the short straw of Senators with a conservative friendly history and a sure seat for the party to pick back up.
Democrats had the dossier, McConnell McCain & the Rinos had Sessions
Doesn’t answer the question as to why Sessions demanded Rosenstein.
Ditch, I have wondered over the passing months whether Sessions was a trojan horse, especially in light of his recusal shortly after being appointed AG.
The battles between PDJT and AG Sessions make your theory plausible. Could Sessions demand Rosenstein because Rosenstein was already compromised so PDJT could have leverage over Rosenstein.
I would not put it past PDJT. He is that good.
Why does Rosey have to ask permission to quit. Can’t he just quit?
Sure but if PDJT doesn’t want him to quit. Leverage will keep him there as long as PDJT wants him there.
If he just quits… people will ask why?
Sundance replied to on of my messages, Sept 26th 2017 a day to remember.
Oh but how do I know if it is ‘the real Sundance’?
hmmm, I think you meant 2018… but indeed a day to remember!
So?
The comments about Sessions confusion during the nominating process is telling. That goes a long way to explaining Sessions’ odd behavior. Very sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Splendid analysis, Sundance, integrating my own humble feelings and thoughts yet adding important insights I never realized before!
I expect that the remaining hardcore Q-zees / Sessionistas will attempt to censure you harshly, but we’ll still love you. (-:
“Interview requests.” Sure. Don’t hold your breath for voluntary co-operation. Especially from the Obama stooges.
It looks more and more that Sessions has been the weakest link in this administration. Plain and simple, incompetent for the requirements of the AG position. Humble on the outside, a giant egotist on the inside who wanted status and the prestige of the pisition. And defined as he job by his priorities, not what was most critically required.
But the President bears responsibility for this bad hire. He had good intentions and was rewarding loyalty, but being in sync on immigration is hardly enough of a qualification for a multi-faceted and often ugly job. In the euphoria and excitement of the presidential win it was a natural response to acquiesce to the request of a strong vocal and campaign supporter. The inexperience of the Trump team unfortunately let this mistake slide by
Expect to see lots of firings, resignations and reshuffling in the next few months. Hopefully orchestrated with criminal charges against the ‘small group’ and their band of active conspirators. As foul as they both are, it seems McCabe is by far more malicious and evil than the hapless and befuddled Rosenstein.
I think RR reached the level of his incompetence the minute he was appointed as DAG.
Sorry for the typos. Between tiny letters on my phone and autocorrect it becomes an adventure.
So could Rosey actually *flip* and become a MAGA asset, a witness against the Deep State cabal?
“So how did we get here? Start with how Rod Rosenstein was hired: Sessions wanted him, so Trump nominated him. This is not difficult to ascertain. It is not complex. It is quite simple.”
“President Trump brought the CEO perspective to the White House. Part of that perspective is to let Department Executive Officers (ie. cabinet members) select their own deputies. Attorney General Jeff Sessions wanted Rod Rosenstein as Deputy AG. That’s why President Trump nominated Rosenstein. Nothing more. Not strategic Machiavellian deep state chess nonsense. Sessions wanted him, so Trump nominated him.
This is not difficult to ascertain. It is not complex. It is quite simple.
So the question becomes why did President Trump select Jeff Sessions as Attorney General?
Again, not a difficult question to answer. President Trump has repeatedly said why he selected Jeff Sessions. (His biggest mistake).”
_________________________
If this is so, then what do we learn from this?
The ‘CEO Perspective’ is SUICIDE when the president is going to war with the Deep State.
As CEO, the president MUST control not only who his cabinet members are (and make better choices than awarding KEY positions like AG out of loyalty!), but ALSO have oversight to the clowns his cabinet members are hiring!
Yeah, yeah, yeah… I understand, if you can’t trust your cabinet members to make good hiring decisions, then you’ve chosen poor cabinet members… whatever.
As head coach, I want final say over every aspect of the team, because as head coach I have the ‘big picture’ in a way that the offensive line coach, the defensive line coach, the quarterbacks coach, the receivers coach, etc. do NOT have.
AND as head coach, *I* have ultimate responsibility if the team doesn’t win. If I have ultimate responsibility — if the buck stops with me — then I have to be “in the loop” for all key hiring decisions. I can’t just ‘farm that out’ to the clowns to the left of me and the jokers to the right.
As CEO, rather than as ‘head coach’, you don’t hire several assistant coaches, you hire THOUSANDS. I forget the exact #, but it’s a BOATLOAD! So, you hire Cabinet, allow them to hire their own staff, and teccomend for additional, suddenly open postions.
I doubt there is a comparable analogy to a newly elected President, coming in from the opposite party of the outgoing, simply in terms of the hiring of thousands of people to fill positions, during transition.
“I’m very disappointed in Jeff. Very disappointed.” President Trump
What’s holding PDJT back? Why isn’t he firing Jeff and getting himself an AG that’s competent and follows the directive of POTUS?
I sure hope that all documents and communications of the “small team” including the FISA application are declassified so that the public can learn what really goes on and get over this idea that the FBI, DOJ, CIA, DNI are institutionally good and it’s just a few rotten apples.
It is only a matter of time that Rosenstein is gone. Maybe Mueller goes too but my gut instinct is that Mueller will try and wound PDJT before he rides into the sunset.
I cannot watch Gerry Rivera but I believe your analysis is spot on!
For some reason there’s a technical glitch preventing me to “like” your reply, so I’ll just say I LIKE that you’re here, replying!
“These are not complex multidimensional strategic decisions. These are straightforward reasons for what transpired. Not complex. That’s why we are here, where it all stands today.”
_______________
If you’re going to WAR with the Deep State — which DJT knew he was — you need a WARTIME consigliere.
I don’t know if Sessions is or he isn’t, but DJT sure better well have known.
So, going by this analyses, POTUS’s assignment to Rosie is to ‘clean up ‘ the Mueller mess.
He’d probably rather get sent to alaske, or even Chicago.
With all the world watching, how do you clean up that mess?
Hold a press conference and say “you know that $20million+ investigation, the one with all the leaks, all the early a.m. raids, etc.?
Well,…..never mind!”
Yeah, good luck with that, Rosie!
And, it’s not JUST that. Your buddies McCabe and Strozx also left you with the midyear exam cover up, and the pre-Mueller counter intel per dossier investigation, and the whole fisa abuse mess to clean up.
Oh, and let’s not forget the 702’s and unmasking.
MAJOR cleanups on aisles 2,3, and 5!
Better get busy working with Horowitz, the internal investigative unit, and QUIT attempting to block the sunlight.
Be the transparency agent, that’s the only way for you to clean the sh*t off not just your shoes, but up to your hips.
Good luck, your gonna need it.
And it didn’t require a thorough background check to discover Rosey’s WIFE is Lisa Barsoomian.
I don’t know anything about the following website, it’s one of the first that came up in the search results, but the story is all over the Interwebs. Barsoomian is a Clinton crony and legal defender.
Apparently a McDonald’s background check is more thorough than whatever Sessions used when he selected Rosey.
https://patriots4truth.org/2018/03/27/meet-lisa-h-barsoomian-the-wife-of-who/
Excerpt from article linked above:
“Lisa H Barsoomian a US Attorney that graduated from Georgetown Law, she’s a protege of James Comey and Robert Mueller.
Barsoomian with her boss R. Craig Lawrence represented Bill Clinton in 1998
Lawrence also represented
Robert Muller three times
James Comey five times
Barack Obama 45 times
Kathleen Sebelius 56 times
Bill Clinton 40 times and
Hillary Clinton 17 times
Someone out there cares so much that the internet has been “purged” of all information pertaining to Barsoomian.
Historically this indicates that the individual is a protected CIA operative.
Additionally Lisa Barsoomian has specialized in opposing Freedom of Information Act requests on behalf of the intelligence community
And although Barsoomian has been involved in hundreds of cases representing the DC Office of the US Attorney her email address is Lisa Barsoomian at NIH gov.
The NIH stands for National Institutes of Health.
This is a tactic routinely used by the CIA to protect an operative by using another government organization to shield their activities.”
Uh oh…I think some Sessions fans might just fall out of their hammock after reading this topic.
So, Sally Yates and Rachel Brand were canned, right? Unlike the UNFIREABLES McCabe, Stzrok, etc., no fanfare. Just gone. Goshdangdarnit, that Alabama cracker’s sleepin under a tree! Things are under control IMO. Oh, POTUS can’t get rid of Sessions cuz Senator X clicked his tongue. Really? Got rid of Tom Price, McMaster (you talk about ‘Deep State’), Bannon, the VA guy, former RNC head Priebus. Seems POTUS can fire when he WANTS to. Wonder why that lousy concarned Sessions is still around?
Forgot to mention Tillerson, too. Pushed him right out the door, and no one kicked up a fuss.
Could Trump get Rosenstein to recuse himself from Mueller investigation yet stay in his job for now until he is ready to fire him? At that point maybe they can give him immunity to cooperate in spygate and coup investigation.
….That way Rosenstein neither resigns not is he fired, yet the number 3 at doj (good guy) takes over supervising Mueller investigation for an honest closure.
If Rosenstein recuses based on conflict of interest justifications he, himself, outlines….Dems have nothing to complain about….and Trump gets his guy in place to supervise Mueller.
He can resolve what to do about Sessions and Rosenstein later at time of his choosing.
Plausible. I agree that the core of FBI/DOJ part of the coup was McCabe, Strzok, and I believe Yates from justice. (Brennan and Clapper are also rats.)
I also believe RR is a self serving rat who NEVER was for Trump. RR went along with the coup, and I agree completely with the idea McCabe was pushing RR to get Trump, while “Andy” was still acting director. RR’s pushing back at McCabe with, “What do you want me do Andy, wear a wire?” makes the most sense.
McCabe was desperate to knock off Trump for fear of his own criminal liability ref the Clinton “matter.” RR just wanted to get rid of Trump for political reasons, if they could pull it off.
RR has lied and obstructed congress, but like a true rat he has tried to give himself plausible deniability- he never read the FISA warrant, he doesn’t know who did the redactions, he doesn’t know who the DOJ lawyers are who sat with and told Strzok not to answer. BULLSHIT!
I am not political so I don’t know what Trump should do. It seems to me he can let RR rat out the coup, pretending he was “misled” and “lied” to by McCabe, Comey, Yates, etc.
Or, I am personally for declassifying everything, exposing the truth, and all the rats.
It is a good day. More truth is coming out and the rats are being exposed.
Am I the only one who noticed with all the drama in the last two weeks we haven’t heard a peep out of Sessions or Paul Ryan? I thought we needed to keep Ryan as speaker to win the midterms?
PS I do not trust RR. I believe his recent, if true, offers to resign either serve for him to gain Trump’s trust.
Or more likely, before McCabe tried to screw him anyway, for RR to be able to say he was forced out to feed the Trump is obstructing the precious Russia investigation BS.
Mike, agree.
Team Rosenstein still want to shape ‘“the narrative”.That “Serve the department” , inst ad of serving the country.
Bye the way, Who the hell is running nat sec while these guys are busy w CYA redactions, erasures, scripting, plotting, reviewing surveillance, whatever the heck they are doing, it is definitely not serving the country with their entire heart and soul!
We deserve better, and so does POTUS, Pompeo, Wilbur , et all.
The DoJ is still playing politics, by not facing and dealing with the damn problem.
Rant over. 🌅
“So Rosenstein wants OUT before it gets worse. According to the New York Times (Team McCabe) the Deputy AG tried to politely resign five times recently. Once to Don McGahn, twice to John Kelly, and twice to President Trump.”
_________________
He’s not a hostage.
If he wants out, he quits.
If his resignation offer is not accepted, they can’t MAKE him show up to work tomorrow morning. They’re not going to show up at his house and march him at gunpoint back into the DAG office.
I am so going to enjoy seeing John Brennan go to jail for the rest of his miserable life.
It’s good (not easy for some commentators I’m sure, but good: healthy) to see Sessions clearly identified as Team Rosenstein, not Team Trump.
I think that what PTrump has RR by is not only proverbial but metaphorical…
The confirmation hearing body language: turn off sound, just watch Sessions: he looks stricken, stabbed through the heart, traumatized.
Why? Beats me.
POTUS says ‘I didn’t see it”, , and he’s thinking “Jeff, you’ve been a Senator, and all that, but this is going to be a HUGE task, takes lots of drive, and fortitude, a thick skin. To lead all these snots , etc, gonna be tough, I don’t see it.”
Jeff just doesn’t have it in him. To go to the mat. Alone. At the top.
My opinion. I’ve deferred to people with far greater understanding, but now: it is what it is.
Sundance is on the money.
Thanks Sundance. You call em as you see em. Can’t do better than that. 🦅🇺🇸❤️
Correct.
RATenstein aka “Little Himmler” is a) corrupt b) was/is part of the cabal and c) is NOW up sh*t creek w/o a paddle. He was NOT a useful idiot. He was a WILLING participant.
Are you reading Q? You should be. It’s also about the law around filling open positions. If he’s fired it’s next in line if he quits Trump picks.
So is POTUS still playing 56D chess with Buck?
Q says ‘trust Sessions’. ‘But he slapped creepy Joe’s hand away from his granddaughter, he must be the silent assassin’. I’ve always believed the deep state has something on Sessions, U1 or something, hard to imagine dwelling that much time in the swamp without some of the stench sticking on you. Perhaps I’m wrong re Sessions, that he’ll become unrecused and spring 50k sealed indictments, but Sundance has been laying it all out in granular detail for all of us. Sundance is a national treasure.
God bless you Sundance,
Very clear, Sundance. Thank you.
That’s like Rat Fink on Rat Fink crime.
