Important: Chairman Kevin Hassett Discusses Canadian Trade Intransigence – Mexico’s AMLO Bolsters U.S. Position…

Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, Kevin Hassett, appears on Fox News to discuss the overall economy and key performance indicators related to ongoing economic policy. Within the interview (02:32) Chairman Hassett notes the unusual intransigence of Canada to join the U.S-Mexico trade deal.
There are numerous indicators that Canada has made the decision to exploit a “no deal” trade position for maximum domestic political benefit. However, despite Canada’s intransigence the U.S. and Mexico are positioned to finalize the agreement bilaterally.
“I’m a little surprised that the Canadians haven’t signed up yet. I worry that politics in Canada is trumping common sense because there’s a very good deal that was designed by Mexico and the U.S. to appeal to Canada. And they’re not signing up and it’s got everybody over here a little bit puzzled.”
Supporting the U.S. and President Trump today; and underlining how strong the U.S-Mexico trade agreement is; Mexico even went so far as to tell Canada today to be ready for a CAN-MEX bilateral if they don’t join.
Obviously the Mexican trade team is firing a few shots across the Canadian bow; a stunning Trumpian-inspired shift in North American trade alliances.
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s incoming government will pursue a bilateral deal with Canada if talks to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement falter, Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday.
After more than a year of talks to modernize the NAFTA trade pact between the United States, Mexico and Canada, the United States and Mexico reached a side deal in late August.
Days later, Canada began negotiating with the United States to close a deal on the 24-year-old trade pact. But the talks have hit an impasse over U.S. threats to impose tariffs to Canadian auto exports.
“We would like the government of the United States and the government of Canada to come to an agreement so the treaty can be trilateral, as it was originally signed,” said Lopez Obrador, a veteran leftist who takes office in December.
“But in the event that the governments of the United States and Canada do not come to an agreement … we would have to maintain the bilateral deal with the United States and seek a similar deal with Canada.” READ MORE
Canada is clueless – Watch:
Does Canada have pueblos mágicos? I think not.
The only thing Canada has that is similar to pueblos magicos (Magic Towns) is Justin’s ruby shoes. That’s right Justin just click your shoes three times and Trump and Co. will give you all you want. But then again I don’t think so.
The ugly face of liberalism.
Not to worry, it will sink in to them soon enough. Probably right around the time that they lose their free market access to the US and end up having to pay the tariffs. Right now they are still too busy trying to justify walking away from free access to the largest market in the global economy, in denial that the free ride of unfair trade practices is over.
The bigger question is will it be before, during or after Canadian constituents rise up against justine twinkle socks and the freeloader…:)
I hate to say this, but the ugly part is literal as well as ideological.
Yikes!!
That “woman” must be Nellie Ohr’s long lost cousin.
These people are clueless, the guy in the middle says that Trump is “growing weaker by the day”, and that all of these forces are closing in on him.
What a joke!
We must NOT fall asleep at the wheel!
M A G A ~~ VOTE ~~ GOP
I managed to get through 5 minutes. Guess what hosers, pontificate all you want about our VSG, we can wait around; we have all the leverage.
The significance of AMLO’s statement tells me that he is working hand in hand with our President. He understands the incredible benefits of Canada 🇨🇦 not being part of the deal that was negotiated by our two countries.
These are incredible times for both countries given the fact they have a MORON in Canada 🇨🇦 willing to destroy his entire economy hoping that it will help him get re-elected. When your dealing with that kind of stupidity, you absolutely take full advantage of it. That is exactly what PDJT and President Elect AMLO are doing. The rewards from it will be incredible for both countries.
Ezra Levant is absolutely right that the POS that calls himself the PM is going to cause a recession in Canada 🇨🇦!
That is exactly what will happen! What also will happen is that the Auto Sector will start returning to Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania etc. as well as Mexico 🇲🇽 in some cases. Their 165K auto workers will be begging for more cows 🐄 so that they can have a job and plenty of milk 🥛 to drink.
The MORONS in our Congress that are promising Barney the Dinosaur 🦖 that they will stop it are selling her fools gold. Ambassador Lighthizer submitted the new deal in such a way that Canada 🇨🇦 can join at anytime.
On October 1st, PDJT will have President Nieto and President Elect AMLO and the Mexican negotiation team at the White House to present the actual language that will be submitted that day to Congress. What else he does that day will destroy the POS from Canada 🇨🇦 and our Congress. He will sign the Executive Order beginning the six month clock on the DEATH 💀 of NAFTA.
If Congress is stupid enough to challenge his authority, he will still control the hammer because NAFTA is still DEAD 💀 and life will return to what it was prior to NAFTA being ratified in 1994. We had big surpluses with Mexico 🇲🇽 and Canada 🇨🇦.
PDJT never loses! This is the perfect WIN WIN SCENARIO.
So NAFTA definitely dies no matter what Congress says?
This blonde BIMBO has no business being on air! The fact that she had no clue about the projection for the 3rd Quarter real GDP rate was absolutely embarrassing.
Yet she was well aware with her talking points that wage growth has not moved up significantly. She actually tried to say what good is jobs growth and a low unemployment rate if wages aren’t growing significantly (with a smirk 😏).
Sweetheart, Americans are grateful and pray daily for PDJT because he is providing real opportunities not only for themselves but for their kids and grandkids.
“She actually tried to say what good is jobs growth and a low unemployment rate if wages aren’t growing significantly (with a smirk 😏).”
To which I would respond: “That’s true, the wage growth comes when we take all of Canada’s jobs!” 😉
Well, for one thing, if there are many, many job opportunities, an ambitious person could take another job they’re qualified for at another company that would be a step up in responsibility and pay. I don’t know how that would affect the government stats on wage growth?
Agreed, terrible interview on her part.
fle, why do I have misgivings about a Mexico/Canada bilateral trade deal? Doesn’t it mean China can still have a back door access to the US (w/little to no tariffs) via Canada to Mexico. Am I off?
You are kidding,you really think our wolverines have not thought all this out.Now have a piece of chocolate and let the big boys and girls do their job.
oops..Thanks for the reminder. Ignore my comment below…had a long tired day.
That’s my thinking, too.
Chinese financial incentives, right, Grandma C?
If Mexico is smart, and this new Mexican president seems to be, they won’t mess up their excellent new agreement with the US by letting Canada continue to exploit the loopholes that led to situations that Mexico just disentangled themselves from. Now that Mexico knows what a good deal is, Canada will either have to evolve or stand alone.
I recall the emphasis place on the concept of a ‘trade bloc’ versus a trade agreement. The trade bloc requires all parties to conform to the bloc’s rules in all other trade agreements so Canada would not be able to bypass the US rules via Mexico. Trade agreements allow separate agreements such as we now experience with NAFTA.
Thank you, stablesort.
Mexico & Canada were just acting like big assembly factories using all Chinese parts. As I understand, take auto for example, the content has been raised to I think 80% North American made, so they have to start making parts in North America instead of just getting the parts from China and putting it together. Justin the Globalist was being used by China as a way to dump massive steel & aluminum into the US, but the tariff took care of that. Canada is run by far left Liberals & Tree Huggers, they actually don’t want manufacturing, assembly is fine to them. That is one of big reasons they are not signing, not to mention the idiots signed the TPP Trade Deal, which was basically all western nations paying large sums of money to developing nations – Globalist Scam! I look around and we live in an upside down world, we are damn lucky that DT showed up when he did – The Hag would have finished the job Hussein started and done us in!
The news coverage of Canada’s recalcitrant attitude toward joining the USA/Mexico trade agreement appears to be exposing its unwillingness to deal in good faith due to purely internal, political reasons. Mexico and the USA are obligated to their citizens to move-on, regardless of Canada’s self-inflicted economic injury.
I sense that a meaningful, successful inclusion of the Canadians will be possible only after Trudeau is voted out of office.
I read that as “voided out of office” the first time, seemed somehow apt.
Every farmer in Canada has bought a quota which runs between $24,000 – $40,000 per cow. I read in a dairy magazine today that if Canada dropped the quota system they would have to buy the quota back from every farmer for every cow. The analyst said there is no way the Canadian government can afford it.
The Canadian Mounties are playing chicken with a train loaded with patriotic deplorables. The horse is trying to get off the tracks but Dudley dowrong is thinking that single light is not moving.
Sad….
I wonder.. can Freeland habla Espanol?
If she does, these chit-chats with the press that are already boring & nonsensical in two languages are going to be absolutely insufferable.
Its up to Canada. If they won’t join in a reasonable trade agreement, then we go on without them. Its quite sad because the entire Canadian argument is couched in political terms. They refuse to address the issues. Oh Well!!!!
Learned a new Canadian phrase watching this video clip. Apparently “supply management” in the auto sector is short for appeasing our Chinese overlords.
Look at the upside of this. Americans visiting Canada will have an even more favorable strong AM-dollar vs a weak CA-Dollar, and its pretty lopsided right now! If it gets worse, black markets will sprout up!!! in Canada.
Canadian- Trade Strategy. Everyone go out for a pass. Hail Mary to Mueller (down 21) with 30 secs left.
The democommies don’t have a lot to run on in the midterms. Lets’ see, they could tell everyone that they are going to raise Americas taxes. They could tell everyone that they are going to kill off all the new jobs and the massive economic boom, or perhaps they could tell everyone that they are going to rebuild ISIS which today is down to only 2% of the size it was when Donald Trump took office.
Remember, that scumbag communist usurper, Obama both heavily armed and trained forces in the middle east who immediately joined ISIS. I believe that it is far more likely that the democommies are going to rely on massive, and I mean an unprecedented levels of voter fraud. Its all they have left.
I think you are on the wrong thread,or does your mind wander like this.
devilbat, you forgot the plank in their platform that transsexuals can use whatever restroom they feel like on any given day of the week.
so important.
For the Children.
I think this is great with Mexico. I’ve been down the west coast and up the east coast in the 60’s and 70’s. I like the people and hope they can build a middle class. The wall is a must and I want them to be happy and comfortable in their own country. We can visit each other, then go home.
The Canadian segment was unbearable. They are actually putting out there the lie that the hang-up on a deal is a function of our insistence on auto tariffs. No, you dopes, the pain of tariffs comes after you have repeatedly slapped away and bitten the hand of good faith our Country has extended to you.
So many falsehoods. Their pathetic poll saying 80% of Canadians hate Trump. Hello? They see only morons and haters and schills like yourselves telling them about the big bad Trump. Guess what? ONLY the pain of huge tariffs on your exploitative auto-sector and a general cessation of activity with the rest of your upsidedown Communist Enterprise will bitch-slap your populace into recognizing and rejecting their true enemy, YOU.
Best thing we can do for all Canadians is to shove a Red Pill down their throats washed down with huge ass tariffs.
GOT WOKE?
😈
These Canadian libs are in for a huge shock when the Democrats don’t take Congress like they’re hoping for.
Their entire plan is to stall until the Dems can impeach Trump.
Madness.
(I swear I thought Chantal from Montreal was a man until she opened her mouth and a pile of accented word salad poured out.)
Ugly amplified by Tourettes.
“Canada can sign the agreement any time they want”, like after their next elections?
Mexico showed the way; Painintheassnieto was very hostile to DJT, despite DJT being gracious. Got voted out, replaced with populist nationalist.
All Canada needs to do, is follow there lead.
I guess you COULD say DJT was wring, when he said Mexico will pay for the wall. Looks like Canada will be paying for it, instead!
The CBC Broadcasting Team above are the official group think leaders for most of the rest of Canada. They establish the correct opinions on all subjects for most Canadians and are named the “At Issue Team of super elite Canadian Sages.”
Thinking on your own is no longer necessary in most of Canada. The CBC spoon feeds you the correct liberal/progressive opinions via their “expert” panels but the one above is their most influential and trusted panel. The two in the middle–Chantal Hebert and Andrew Coyne–have been enlightening the minds of Canadians for many years. (or should I say stultifying them).
Cultural Industries.
Good luck with that.
😠
Cultural rackets.
Foreign media is not allowed in Canada. It’s one of the issues in the trade deal.
They might not be allowed to set up broadcasting stations in Canada but Fox News, MSNBC, CNBC, CNN and all the other American MSM network channels are major components of Canadian cable TV. The BBC from the UK and RT the Russian station is also available along with endless cultural channels from India or local Hindi or Chinese stations etc.
